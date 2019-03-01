Loss of ARHGEF1 causes a human primary antibody deficiency

Clinical and immunology presentation. Two female siblings (P1 and P2) born to healthy, nonconsanguineous parents presented during childhood with recurrent upper and lower respiratory tract infections; this included episodes of pneumonia from the age of 7 and 11 years onwards, respectively. The sisters were diagnosed with bronchiectasis and evaluated for PID at the age of 10 and 18 years, respectively. Antibody production (including T cell–dependent and –independent vaccine responses to poliovirus, tetanus, diphtheria toxoids, and pneumococcal immunizations) was defective in both patients (Table 1). P1 also presented with a low isohemagglutinin titer. Polyvalent IgG replacement therapy was initiated, and a lung lobectomy was performed on P1 at the age of 12 because of persistent suppuration associated with localized bronchiectasis (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120572DS1). At 13 years of age, P1 developed immune thrombocytopenia. At last follow-up, P1 was aged 30 and was doing well on subcutaneous IgG replacement therapy.

Table 1 Clinical and immunological features of the 2 patients with PAD

P2 experienced 3 episodes of herpes zoster, a severe, acute, oral herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) primary infection, and recurrent lung infections; at 21 years of age, she was diagnosed with bronchial mucoepidermoid carcinoma and underwent a lung lobectomy. At last follow-up, P2 was aged 27 and doing well on subcutaneous Ig replacement therapy.

Blood samples from both patients repeatedly contained myelocytes (Figure 1, A and B). Consequently, a bone marrow examination of P2 was performed, but did not provide any evidence of a myeloproliferative or myelodysplastic syndrome. Both patients presented with low CD19+ B cell blood counts, an elevated frequency of transitional B cells (identified as CD19+/CD21+CD24++ [Figure 1C] or CD19+/ CD24++CD38++ cells), and an expansion of the CD21loCD38lo B cell subset (Table 1). Switched memory (CD19+/CD27+IgD–) and marginal zone (CD19+/CD27+IgD+) B cells were almost undetectable in both patients (Figure 1D). Cell counts, percentages of natural killer cells, and CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells were within the normal range (Table 1). An increased frequency of naive CD8+ T cells (CD8+/CCR7+CD45RA+) and a decreased frequency of all CD8+ memory subsets were observed in P1 but not P2 (Table 1). Both patients presented with a decreased frequency of CD8+ central memory and effector memory T cell subsets (Table 1). Remarkably, expression of the chemokine receptor CCR7 was higher on the patients’ CD8+ naive T cells than on controls (Supplemental Figure 1). Both parents had normal serum immunoglobulin levels, and the mother exhibited normal lymphocyte subsets.

Figure 1 Myelocytosis, an increase in transitional B cells, and the absence of marginal zone and memory B cells are hallmarks of the patients’ phenotype. (A) Pictures of blood smears from P1 and P2 after staining with May-Grunwald-Giemsa reagent, showing the abnormal presence of myelocytes. Original magnification, ×100. (B) Distribution of the different myeloid cell populations in the blood of both affected siblings. Each circle (P1) or square (P2) denotes an independent blood sample. n = 2. Pro., promyelocytes; My., myelocytes; Meta., metamyelocytes. (C and D) Representative FACS plots analyzing the frequency of transitional B lymphocytes (C), marginal zone, memory, and naive B lymphocytes (D) in the blood of 2 healthy donors (HD1, HD2) and both patients. These experiments were performed 3 times. transi, transitional; Me., memory; MZ, marginal zone; N, naive.

Overall, the patients’ clinical and immunological characteristics were indicative of a PAD due primarily to disturbed B lymphocyte functions. However, a contribution from other affected cell types (including T lymphocytes) could not be ruled out.

A disturbed GC reaction. In view of the occurrence of a bronchial mucoepidermoid carcinoma in P2, mediastinal lymph node biopsies were available. The lymph nodes were free of malignant cells. As shown in Figure 2, the GCs were smaller in P2 than in controls. It is noteworthy that the GCs were round and their structure was not disrupted. The GC mantle zone was somewhat less thick (according to IgD and CD79a staining), and the follicular dendritic cell meshwork was smaller (according to CD21 staining) than in controls. Strikingly, very few B cells were present in the GC in general and in its center in particular (according to CD20, CD79a, BCL6, and CD10 staining), in contrast with controls, in which GC B cells were evenly distributed. Proliferating (Ki67 stained) cells were mostly localized at the GC margin and were less frequent than in controls. The localization of PD-1–positive T follicular helper cells within the GCs was not altered. A high frequency of CD138-positive (syndecan-1) plasma cells was observed within the GCs, along with a higher number of interfollicular intracellular IgM- and IgA-positive cells compared with controls. Overall, the immunohistochemical analysis suggests that a disturbed GC reaction was combined with a relatively intense plasma cell development.

Figure 2 Histological analysis of mediastinal lymph node biopsies of P2, indicating a disturbed GC reaction. Pictures of mediastinal lymph nodes of P2 and a control lymph node stained with the indicated antibodies, highlighting the GC structures. Original magnification, ×200; scale bar: 50 μm (H&E, CD3, CD5, CD20, CD79a, CD10, BCL6, PD1, Ki67, IgD, CD138, IgA, and IgM).Original magnification, ×100; scale bar: 100 μm (CD4 and CD8). Original magnification, ×50; scale bar: 200 μm (CD21).

Identification of an ARHGEF1 deficiency. WES of DNA from total blood samples from both patients was performed with a view to identifying the underlying genetic cause of their disease. The WES results of both siblings were compared, leading to the identification of compound heterozygous variants in ARHGEF1: a nonsense variant on Chr19: 42398710: C>T (hg19 build 137) (NM_199002.1, exon 12, c. 898 C>T, p.R300X) and a splice acceptor site variant on Chr19: 42406933: G>T (Figure 3). Both variants (confirmed by Sanger sequencing; Figure 3B) were predicted to be highly damaging for the corresponding protein function, with combined annotation-dependent depletion scores of 41 and 23.3 for the nonsense and splice acceptor site variants, respectively. These variants were not annotated in our in-house database or in several open-access human genetic variation databases, including the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC), the Exome Sequencing Project, the Short Genetic Variations Database (dbSNP), and the Swiss-Prot Variant database (SwissVar). Sanger sequencing of ARHGEF1 in the patients’ healthy parents confirmed the inheritance of the nonsense mutation from the father and the splice acceptor site mutation from the mother (Figure 3, A–C). To assess the impact of the ARHGEF1 splice acceptor site variant, mRNA processing of ARHGEF1 transcripts was analyzed by reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) in RNA extracted from PBMCs collected from the patients, their mother, and a healthy donor. An aberrant ARHGEF1 transcript was detected in cells from both patients and their mother (Figure 3D), although it was expressed at lower levels than the main transcript, suggesting degradation. Sequencing of the transcript evidenced abnormal exon skipping of exon 19, introducing a frame shift with creation of a premature stop codon (E557Kfs34X).

Figure 3 Compound heterozygous mutations in ARHGEF1 lead to protein deficiency in the patients’ lymphocytes. (A) Pedigree of the 2 siblings presenting with PAD. (B) Sanger sequencing of ARHGEF1 in P1, P2, and their parents. A nonsense mutation c.898C>T (Chr19: 42398710: C>T; hg19 build 137) was inherited from the father, and a splice mutation c.1669-1G>T (Chr19: 42406933: G>T) was inherited from the mother. F, father; M, mother. (C) Impact of ARHGEF1 mutations on the protein sequence. (D) RT-PCR analysis of the presence of ARHGEF1 transcripts lacking exon 19 (Δ exon 19) in the patients’ PBMCs, their mother, and a healthy donor (HD). L, ladder; H 2 O, water control. The schema for PCR analyses is depicted here; arrows designate primers used to analyze the effect of the c.1669-1G>T mutation on ARHGEF1 exon 19 splicing. The absence of the transcript lacking exon 19 was verified in 2 blood samples from independent healthy donors. (E and F) Western blots showing the expression of ARHGEF1 and RhoA in protein lysates of (E) B-EBV and (F) T cell blasts derived from patients. GAPDH was included as a loading control. (G and H) Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay of the level of active RhoA (RhoA-GTP) in (G) B-EBV cells and (H) T cell blasts derived from patients. The level of active RhoA in the patients’ cells was compared with that found in HD-derived cells. In G, each symbol indicates an independent measure. Two independent healthy donor–derived B-EBV cell lines (HD1, circles, n = 3; HD2, white squares, n = 1), 2 independent B-EBV cell lines from P1 (P1-1, black squares, n = 3; P1-2, crosses, n = 2), and 1 B-EBV cell line from P2 (P2, triangles, n = 3) were analyzed. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-sample, 2-tailed t test on normalized log 2 -transformed measurements. The experiment presented in H was performed only once.

To assess the effect of the compound heterozygous variants on ARHGEF1 protein expression, an immunoblot analysis with an antibody against the N-terminal part of ARHGEF1 was performed on patients’ lymphoblasts. No immunoreactive bands for ARHGEF1 protein, i.e., neither full-length nor truncated forms, were detected in total cell lysates from patient-derived, EBV-transformed lymphoblastoid cells or IL-2–propagated T cell blasts — in contrast with healthy donor cells (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2). Taken as a whole, these data indicate that the compound heterozygous variants in ARHGEF1 in both patients resulted in ARHGEF1-deficient expression in lymphocytes.

Impaired RhoA activity and disturbed actin cytoskeleton dynamics in B and T lymphocytes from ARHGEF1-deficient patients. ARHGEF1 is a specific guanine nucleotide exchange factor for RhoA GTPase, but not for RAC, CDC42, or RAS (4, 9). We therefore used an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay to measure RhoA activity in lymphocytes from both patients. Although a normal amount of total RhoA protein was detected in a Western blot analysis (Figure 3, E and F), RhoA activity in B-EBV–transformed lymphoblastoid cells and T cell blasts derived from both patients was 2-to 3-fold lower than in cells from healthy donors (Figure 3, G and H). Given that RhoA is a key regulator of actin cytoskeleton dynamics, we next used FACS to analyze the amount of polymerized actin (F-actin) in blood lymphocyte subsets from both patients and healthy donors. We found the F-actin content to be abnormally low in all T and B lymphocyte subsets from the ARHGEF1-deficient patients when compared with that of healthy donors (Figure 4, A and B). Similar results were observed for T cell blasts from the patients and healthy donors (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 4 Reduced polymerized actin in lymphocytes is a signature of ARHGEF1 deficiency. (A and B) Representative polymerized actin (F-actin) levels measured by FACS in (A) CD4+ and CD8+ naive T cells (CD4+CD45RA+CD31+, CD8+CD45RA+CCR7+) and (B) B cells (CD19+) in blood samples from patients and a healthy donor. (C) Representative FACS analyses showing the induction of actin polymerization in the naive CD4+ T cell compartment of PBMCs treated with various lysophospholipids. Cells were stimulated with S1P (10 μM for 1 minute), the thromboxane analogue U46619 (1 μM for 1 minute), and LPA (7.7 μM for 15 minutes). Stimulation with SDF1 (3 μg/ml for 1 minute) was assessed as a lysophospholipid-independent means of inducing actin polymerization. Experiments presented in A, B, and C were performed twice. It is noteworthy that the F-actin content was higher in memory T cells than in naive T cells (Supplemental Figure 4). (D) Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay showing the induction of active RhoA (RhoA-GTP) after LPA stimulation (15 μM for 15 minutes) of T cell blasts from patients (P1, n = 2, square; P2, n = 2, triangle) and healthy donors (n = 4). Results are expressed as fold induction of unstimulated conditions. *P < 0.05, 1-sample, 2-tailed t test on normalized log 2 -transformed measurements.

ARHGEF1 possesses a regulator of G protein signaling domain (Figure 3C) and is thought to be involved in Gα 12/13–mediated signaling (3, 5). To analyze the impact of ARHGEF1 deficiency on this signaling, we investigated the stimulation of actin polymerization by ligands reported to signal via Gα 12/13–coupled receptors (S1P, lysophosphatidic acid [LPA], and the thromboxane A2 analog U46619) (3, 10–12) in PBMCs. In response to S1P, LPA, and U46619, patient-sourced CD4+ and CD8+ naive T cells displayed low or null levels of actin polymerization relative to healthy donor cells. In contrast, induction of the actin polymerization by chemokine stromal-derived factor 1α (SDF1), a ligand that is not strictly dependent on Gα 12/13 (13), was detectable in patients’ cells. However, the F-actin content after SDF1 stimulation remained lower in patients’ cells compared with controls (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4). LPA-induced actin polymerization was also disturbed in patients’ B-EBV cell lines relative to a control cell line (Supplemental Figure 5A). The possibility that diminished expression of CXCR4 and/or lysophospholipid receptors in patient cells was responsible for the impaired ligand-induced actin polymerization was excluded by surface and RNA expression analysis in T cell blasts (Supplemental Figure 6). To confirm that impaired RhoA activation was responsible for the actin polymerization defect in ARHGEF1-deficient cells, we analyzed RhoA activity of T cell blasts stimulated with LPA. Induction of RhoA activity upon LPA stimulation was impaired in T cell blasts from both patients as compared with healthy donor cells (Figure 4D). Incubation of T cell blasts with the RhoA activator II, a commercially available drug that blocks Rho GTPase activity (14), resulted in a 2-fold increase in RhoA activity in P1 and a 3-fold increase in healthy control cells (Supplemental Figure 3D). In order to bypass potential problems of expression and signaling properties of lysophospholipid receptors, we analyzed the effect of enforced Gα 13 expression on RhoA activity in healthy donor– and patient-derived B-EBV cells. Increased RhoA activity was only found in healthy donor cells, although both control and patient cells exhibited increased expression of GNA13 RNA (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Next, we investigated whether RhoA activation could rescue the actin polymerization defect observed in patients’ cells. PBMCs and T cell blasts from the patients were treated for 1 hour with RhoA activator II. This treatment almost completely rescued actin polymerization in naive CD4 T lymphocytes and IL-2–propagated T cell blasts from the patients (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 3C). Actin polymerization promoted by RhoA involves the activation of its downstream target, the Rho-associated kinase I/II (ROCK) (15). In order to test ROCK’s functionality in patients’ cells, we treated them with the ROCK inhibitor Y27632. We observed that the patients’ cells did not modulate the F-actin content in response to Y27632 treatment, whereas the F-actin content was drastically diminished in T cell blasts derived from healthy donors (Figure 5B). In particular, the level of F-actin in Y27632-treated healthy donor cells was similar to that observed in untreated patient cells (Figure 5B). Next, we used fluorescence microscopy to analyze the cellular distribution of polymerized actin. A lower amount of cortical F-actin was observed in patients’ T cell blasts relative to that in healthy donor cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). To determine whether ARHGEF1 deficiency was responsible for the low level of actin polymerization, the patients’ T cell blasts were transduced using a retrovirus encoding WT ARHGEF1. Retrovirus-mediated expression of ARHGEF1 normalized cortical F-actin levels in P1’s cells (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7). Taken as a whole, these data indicate that patients’ lymphocytes had a constitutive defect in RhoA/ROCK-mediated actin polymerization and impaired lysophospholipid receptor signaling as a consequence of ARHGEF1 deficiency.

Figure 5 Rescue of the actin polymerization defect in patients’ lymphocytes by drug-induced activation of the RhoA/ROCK pathway and by retroviral correction of ARHGEF1 expression. (A) Representative FACS plots showing the effect of the RhoA activator II (RhoA act., 32 μg/ml for 1 hour) on actin polymerization in lymphocytes from PBMCs from a healthy donor and the patients (P1, P2). The experiment was performed 3 times. (B) Representative FACS analyses highlighting the effect of the ROCK inhibitor Y27632 (0.6 mg/ml for 1 hour) on the level of polymerized actin (F-actin) in T cell blasts from the patients and a healthy donor. The experiment was performed 3 times for P1 and twice for P2. (C) Representative confocal microscopy images showing the effect of the retroviral transduction of an ARHGEF1 construction (ARHGEF1-IRES-Thy1.1) or an empty vector (IRES-Thy1.1) on the level of F-actin in T cell blasts from P1 and a healthy donor. Original magnification, ×40 (48 hours after transduction). The experiment was performed twice. (D) Single-cell quantification of the fluorescence intensity of F-actin after ARHGEF1 expression in the confocal photographs shown in C. Between 80 and 130 cells were evaluated for each condition. ***P < 0.001, 2- tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

Impaired migration and formation of extended trailing edges in lymphocytes from ARHGEF1–deficient patients. We compared the ability of PBMCs from patients and healthy donors to migrate toward SDF1. ARHGEF1-deficient B and T lymphocytes migrated less efficiently toward SDF1 (Figure 6A). ARHGEF1 has been implicated in regulation of RhoA activity downstream of adhesion to fibronectin (16). On fibronectin-coated Boyden chambers, we observed a strongly reduced Transwell migration of patients’ T cell blasts compared with those of controls (Figure 6B). Time-lapse microscopy of patients’ T cell blasts on fibronectin-coated surfaces revealed increased uropods (trailing edges) depicted by increased maximum tail length and decreased migration (mean displacement) (Figure 6, C–E). The decreased Transwell migration, mean displacement, and elongated trailing edges could reflect increased adhesion to fibronectin or defective deadhesion. Against increased adhesion, we showed that expression levels of the different integrin α and β chains on T cell blasts of P1 and P2 were either reduced or comparable to those of control cells (Supplemental Figure 8A). In addition, expression of the high-affinity conformation of lymphocyte function–associated antigen-1 (LFA-1) (integrin αLβ2; CD11a/CD18) was not increased in SDF1-activated ARHGEF1-deficient CD4+ and CD8+ memory T cell blasts, as compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 8B). Taken as a whole, these data suggest that human ARHGEF1 deficiency is associated with migration defects possibly caused by impaired deadhesion.

Figure 6 ARHGEF1-deficient lymphocytes exhibit impaired motility. (A) SDF1-directed chemotaxis (Boyden chambers) analysis of PBMCs from patients (P1, n = 2; P2, n = 2) and healthy donors (n = 4). The migration index was defined as ratio of the number of migrating cells from the patient sample divided by the number of migrating cells from the healthy donor sample. *P < 0.05, 1-sample, 2-tailed t test on ratio. (B) Effects of fibronectin (Fn) coating on the passive migration of T cell blasts from healthy donors (n = 2) and patients (P1, n = 1; P2, n = 1). (C) Representative photographs showing the displacement of patient and healthy donor T cell blasts. Live cell imaging was performed during a minimum of 3 hours with photographs acquired every 50 seconds. Cropped areas are depicted here, and complete videos are available as Supplemental Videos 1–3. Stars show uropod anchoring and detachment point. Original magnification, ×20. (D) Dot plot showing the mean displacement of healthy donor and patient T cell blasts determined by live cell imaging as described in C. ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Welch’s t test on log 2 -transformed data. (E) Dot plot of the measure of the length of cell’s tails at the maximum of their elongation. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Welch’s t test on log 2 -transformed data. For D and E, each symbol represents a single cell measurement. Measurements were performed with T cell blasts from independent healthy donors (circle;s n = 3), P1 (squares; n = 1), and P2 (triangles; n = 2).

Impaired regulation of AKT signaling. One important function of the RhoA/ROCK pathway is the control of PI3K/AKT signaling via the regulation of phosphatase and tensin homolog (PTEN) (17). We thus compared the ability of T cell blasts from patients and healthy donors to repress AKT activation after SDF1/CXCR4-mediated PI3K activation. By measuring AKT phosphorylation (Ser473) with FACS, we found that repression of the AKT signal was less efficient in patients’ T cell blasts than in healthy donors’ blasts (Figure 7A). Treatment with RhoA activator II reduced SDF1-mediated AKT phosphorylation of patients and control T cell blasts similarly, indicating that the reduced repression of AKT phosphorylation in patients’ cells resulted from a defect upstream of RhoA. Of note, treatment of T cell blasts with the ROCK inhibitor Y27632 potentiated the phosphorylation of AKT after SDF1 stimulation (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 9A). Upon enforced ARHGEF1 expression in patients’ cells, a diminished AKT (Ser473) phosphorylation was observed as compared with cells transduced with an empty vector (Figure 7B). These results indicate that ARHGEF1’s ability to restrain AKT activation in lymphocytes via the modulation of RhoA/ROCK activity was abnormally low in patients’ cells.

Figure 7 ARHGEF1-deficient lymphocytes are less able to repress AKT activation. (A) FACS analyses showing the level of AKT Ser473 phosphorylation after stimulation with SDF1 (6 μg/ml) for the indicated times with or without pretreatment with the RhoA act.II (32 μg/ml, 1 hour) or the ROCK inhibitor Y27632 (0.6 mg/ml, 1 hour) in T cell blasts derived from the 2 patients (P1, P2) and from a healthy donor. The experiment was performed twice, except for under ROCK inhibitor Y27632 conditions (once). (B) Representative histograms of the level of AKT Ser473 after ARHGEF1 forced expression in patient and healthy donor T cell blasts. The experiment was conducted 2 times. (C) Representative FACS plot showing the level of AKT phosphorylation after stimulation with SDF1 alone (6 μg/ml, 10 minutes) or in combination with S1P (20 μM, 10 minutes) in patient- or healthy donor–derived T cell blasts. (D) Inhibitory effect of S1P on SDF1-mediated AKT phosphorylation in patient- and healthy donor–derived T cell blasts. Each value represents the pAKT inhibition in independent T cell culture established from 6 different healthy donors (n = 6), P1 (n = 4), and P2 (n = 3). **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test. Nonstim, nonstimulated.

It has been suggested that the activation of RhoA/ROCK/PTEN signaling by lysophospholipids (including S1P) promotes lymphocyte niche confinement by counterbalancing the PI3K/AKT signaling induced by chemokines, including SDF1 or CXCL13 (10, 18). Since this could not be tested in patients’ GC B cells, we investigated this signaling crosstalk in T cell blasts as a surrogate assay. Costimulation of control T cell blasts with SDF1 and S1P reduced the level of phosphorylated Ser473 AKT by about 40%, suggesting that S1PR-mediated inhibition of AKT phosphorylation operates in T lymphocytes (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Inhibition of AKT phosphorylation could also be achieved by substituting S1P with RhoA activator II, which highlighted the importance of RhoA activity in AKT regulation (Supplemental Figure 9B). Furthermore, the restriction of AKT activation by S1P-mediated signaling was found to involve ROCK activity, since pretreating healthy donor T cells with the Y27632 inhibitor completely abolished S1P’s repressive effect on AKT phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). These results confirmed ROCK’s role in S1P-mediated AKT inhibition in human T cells. We next tested to determine whether patients’ lymphocytes could restrict AKT phosphorylation following SDF1 and S1P costimulation as efficiently as healthy donor cells could. Patients’ cells were significantly less efficient than those of controls (by 30%–40%) in dampening AKT phosphorylation (Figure 7, C and D). An elevated frequency of ribosomal protein S6 phosphorylation in B lymphocytes (as a consequence of increased PI3K/AKT/mTOR activation) has been observed in activated PI3Kδ syndromes (APDS1 and -2) caused by a gain-of-function PI3Kδ-signaling mutation (19). We also observed a higher frequency of phosphorylated ribosomal protein S6 in ARHGEF1-deficient B cells than in healthy donor cells (Supplemental Figure 10). Taken as a whole, these data suggest that the control of AKT signaling is impaired in ARHGEF1-deficient cells.