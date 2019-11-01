Lymphatic mimicry in maternal endothelial cells promotes placental spiral artery remodeling

In summary, we have identified a novel instance of lymphatic mimicry within the SAs of the decidua, whereby SAs acquire expression of lymphatic markers, particularly VEGFR3, to facilitate the critical process of SAR. Using genetic mouse models (Figure 6A) and in vitro assays, we describe a novel mechanism whereby lymphatic mimicry of SA endothelial cells render them poised to respond to uNK-secreted lymphangiogenic factors to promote vascular remodeling (Figure 6B). uNK-derived VEGFC binding to VEGFR3 in SAs directly activates the receptor, triggering autophosphorylation and downstream signaling, including ERK phosphorylation. Ultimately, this work identifies a novel endothelium-mediated mechanism by which the placenta and maternal immune system promote SAR to meet the essential needs of the developing fetus, and thereby protect the mother and fetus from the pathological origins of preeclampsia.

Figure 6 A model of VEGFR3 activation in SAs. (A) Graphical representation of the mechanisms by which the mouse models examined in this study affect VEGFR3 signaling and SAR. (B) Mechanism of lymphatic mimicry to promote SAR. During SAR, endothelial cells acquire a hybrid vessel phenotype becoming more lymphatic-like; expression of certain lymphatic markers is upregulated, SMC layer is reduced, and luminal expansion occurs.

Our findings show that SAs are adopting lymphatic expression to promote SAR in an act of lymphatic mimicry. The term lymphatic mimicry is often thought of in cases of nonlymphatic endothelial cells exhibiting aberrant lymphatic expression in response to a disease state or diseased tissue such as a cancerous lesion (39). However, a couple examples of programmed postnatal lymphatic mimicry have been identified in vessels described as hybrid in their identity. This dismantled the previously held belief that programmed initiation of endothelial lymphatic identity in vessels is exclusive to the embryonic development of the lymphatic vasculature. Schlemm’s canal of the eye, which is important for draining excess aqueous humor, was first described by 2 independent groups as a hybrid vessel expressing a combination of blood and lymphatic markers (5, 6). Additionally, the vasa recta, which runs along the nephron in the kidney to help concentrate urine, was found to express the lymphatic markers PROX1 and VEGFR3 (7). Similar to SAs, these hybrid vessels acquire lymphatic expression to help the vessels perform their highly specialized functions. Unlike the Schlemm’s canal and vasa recta, the SAs are not fenestrated nor specialized for fluid homeostasis, and while SAs and the vasa recta are both blood vessels, lymphatic expression in SAs is novel because they are postnatal arteries. This is unusual because lymphatic vessels have historically been considered to have a venous origin, and that a venous identity is the base upon which lymphatic identity is built (40). However, recent work in dermal, mesenteric, and cardiac lymphatic vasculatures prove that not all LECs are venous derived (41). It is possible that the role of lymphatic expression in SAs is distinct from other hybrid vessels because it is influenced by the existing arterial identity. However, it is noteworthy that prior to lymphatic expression, the SAs exhibit a change in the expression of the receptor tyrosine kinase EPHB4 and the transmembrane ligand EFNB2, markers of veins and arteries respectively, that indicate a shift toward a venous identity that may be more permissible for the initiation of lymphatic expression (13). Indeed, lymphatic vessels can also express both EPHB4 and EFNB2, and the activation of EFNB2 by EPHB4 helps facilitate the internalization of activated VEGFR3 to initiate downstream signaling (14). While EFNB2 was found to be expendable for embryonic blood vascular remodeling, it was required for lymphatic remodeling (15). The timing of EFNB2 expression suggests that the SA endothelium may be grooming itself for VEGFR3 signaling just prior to its expression.

By adulthood, VEGFR3 is primarily restricted to lymphatic vessels where it helps lymphatic endothelia grow and maintain their identity in conjunction with PROX1 (42). However, in addition to expression in the vasa recta and other fenestrated endothelia, VEGFR3 has also been implicated in adult blood vessel–sprouting angiogenesis (43) and is aberrantly expressed in the proliferating blood vessels of diseased tissue, including tumors (44, 45). Furthermore, during development VEGFR3 is widely expressed in fetal blood vessels and is essential for their development (37, 46). However, here we show an important role for VEGFR3 in an adult blood vessel where we historically would not have expected to find its expression. We show that VEGFR3 functions as a promotor of vessel remodeling in SAs. Recently, the role VEGFR3 in vascular remodeling has come under the spotlight. It was found that VEGFR3 is responsive to shear stress and that its activation promotes vascular remodeling (47). Also, zebrafish with reduced VEGFR3 expression have a dose-dependent reduction in aorta diameter (47). This is attributed to the association of VEGFR3 with the VE-cadherin mechanosensory complex at cell-cell junctions that activates by a VEGFC-independent, c-Src–mediated mechanism (48, 49). In contrast, we show VEGFR3 activation in SAR is VEGFC-dependent, but we suspect the process to be multifactorial and that other factors may make some VEGFC-independent contributions. For example, uNK cells also secrete ANGPT1, ANGPT2, and IFN-γ, which can help disrupt the cell integrity of vascular smooth muscle cells, and MMPs that degrade extracellular matrix, potentiating smooth muscle regulation of SAs (25). In particular, IFN-γ from uNK cells was found to be necessary for SAR, but it is not yet clear if it functions concurrently or in interaction with VEGFR3 signaling (50). Also, shear stress and extracellular matrix are evolving dynamics in SAs during placental development, so signaling pathways that control these biological processes, such as adrenomedullin-CLR signaling, are likely contributing (47, 49). Interestingly, we noted that VEGFR3 phosphorylation in lymphatic ECs treated with uNK-CM was enhanced at cell-cell borders (Figure 4A) where VEGFR3 could associate with the VE-cadherin mechanosensory complex. Thus, uNK cells may also be appropriating this complex to help promote remodeling.

Preeclampsia in the mouse does not naturally occur to the extent observed in humans, but mouse models of preeclampsia exist (31, 33). However, we found that reduced VEGFR3 activity was not sufficient to induce preeclampsia in mice. Though given the differences between mice and humans, we might not have expected the phenotype to be more severe than that observed in uNK-deficient mice, which are not reported to get preeclampsia. Instead, mice deficient for uNK cells are reported to exhibit fetal growth restriction, same as we observed in Flt4Chy/+ pregnancies (Figure 3, I–K). This suggests that, while Flt4Chy/+ pregnancies may not be a model of preeclampsia, they may be useful as model of defective SAR, which contributes to fetal growth restriction similar to uNK-deficient mice, due to endothelial cell signaling insufficiency rather than immunodeficiency. Interestingly though, women with preeclampsia were found to have reduced endothelial VEGFR3 expression in their spiral arteries (51), suggesting that VEGFR3 may play an expanded role in human pregnancy not observable in mice.

Some fundamental differences in mouse and human placentas must be taken into consideration. First, in humans there is a robust deep invasion of extravillous trophoblast cells into the decidua that integrate into and supplant maternal endothelium, which occurs far less and more shallow in mice (52). The purpose of this invasion is to manipulate SAs to promote further remodeling; however, the period of remodeling examined in this study precedes when this invasion would occur (53). We found in the rat decidua, where robust trophoblast invasion also occurs (54), VEGFR3 was still robustly expressed in the SA endothelium, which coincided with smooth muscle loss as observed in mice. This is also consistent with reports of VEGFR3 expression in human SAs (51). This suggests that trophoblast invasion is not an evolutionary alternative to the lymphatic mimicry observed in mice. Interestingly, in addition to secreting VEGFC, trophoblasts have been reported to acquire VEGFR3 expression after displacing the SA endothelium in humans (55), but we did not find this to occur in rats. Moreover, the human decidua has lymphatic vessels that are absent in the mouse decidua. While mouse trophoblasts had no effect on lymphangiogenesis, human trophoblasts were found to promote it (21). So it is distinctly possible that human trophoblasts contribute a substantial amount of VEGFC, which could rival uNK cells as the predominant source of VEGFC promoting SAR.

It will remain of interest to identify pregnancy- and preeclampsia-related factors that capitalize upon lymphatic mimicry to drive SAR. For example, our previous work shows that fetal trophoblast–derived adrenomedullin (AM) peptide enhances recruitment of uNK cells to the decidua and promotes SAR (19). Our findings here suggest that AM, which is blunted in women with severe preeclampsia, may effectively be increasing decidual VEGFC via uNK cell recruitment. Coincidentally, AM is also a well-established angiogenic and lymphangiogenic signaling pathway, which is notably enhanced in lymphatic endothelium compared with blood endothelium (56). Additionally, PROX1 is a transcriptional regulator of the AM receptor, CLR (56), which is a shear-stress responsive receptor abundantly expressed in SAs (19). So, it is likely that lymphatic mimicry in SAs provides a convergence point for AM and other lymphatic signaling pathways to protect the developing placenta from the vascular onset of preeclampsia.