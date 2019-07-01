Neurotrophic factor GDNF regulates intestinal barrier function in inflammatory bowel disease

In the present study, we found that the neurotrophic factor GDNF was reduced in samples from patients with IBD, which correlated with the loss of desmosomal DSG2 and alterations of the intermediate filament system (Table 2). In vitro experiments in Caco2 cells revealed that GDNF acts via stabilization of DSG2 since Caco2 cells deficient for DSG2 were unresponsive to GDNF. In Caco2 cells as well as in human enteroids, GDNF protected against inflammation-induced loss of DSG2 and breakdown of the IEB. Furthermore, inflammation-induced loss of IEB by application of TNF-α was mediated by activation of p38 MAPK, paralleled by phosphorylation of cytokeratins 8 and 18 and a reduction of DSG2 at the cell border. This represents a new mechanism for IEB breakdown in inflammation. Evidence in support of regulation of apoptosis by GDNF as a mediator of its protective effect on the intestinal epithelium was not obtained. Rather, protective effects of GDNF on IEB were mediated by inhibiting TNF-α–induced phosphorylation of p38 MAPK and cytokeratins via the RET receptor. The relevance of this mechanism in vivo was confirmed in a murine model of DSS-induced colitis where we observed increased phosphorylation of p38 MAPK and cytokeratins followed by loss of DSG2. Breakdown of the IEB and all other inflammation-induced effects were attenuated by therapeutic administration of recombinant GDNF. Finally, the tight association of all these findings, i.e., the loss of GDNF and DSG2 alongside the increased phosphorylation of p38 MAPK and cytokeratins in samples from patients with CD and UC, point to a disease-relevant role and a mechanism of GDNF-dependent effects in IBD. The relevance of RET receptor–dependent signaling of GDNF in enterocytes is also shown in our present data. In summary, these findings relate to exacerbation of IBD or continued inflammatory activity. These findings do not show that GDNF signaling relates to the baseline elevated intestinal permeability in patients with CD and their families.

Table 2 Overview of GDNF signaling models

Loss of GDNF in IBD contributes to inflammation-induced breakdown of the IEB. Our data revealed that GDNF is significantly reduced in samples from patients with CD and UC. Overall, this observation supports previous experimental models where loss of GDNF led to morphological and functional abnormalities of IEB similar to those seen in patients with IBD (17). Previously, GDNF was found to be differentially expressed throughout the intestinal tract with the highest concentrations in the colon (27). This was also the case for the human samples investigated here. It was also previously shown that there is a considerable difference in GDNF protein levels between full wall samples or samples without mucosa (27). In our study, epithelial markers such as DSG2 and E-cadherin were present in the full wall lysates analyzed. Therefore, it can be excluded that the mucosa is completely destroyed due to the extent of inflammation in our samples. This has to be taken into account when comparing our findings with previous studies that investigated colon samples from patients with IBD in which GDNF significantly increased (18, 28). In one of these studies, only endoscopically collected samples were analyzed. Such samples usually comprise very small sections, including only parts of the mucosa which are less representative (28). In the other study by Steinkamp and coworkers, samples were collected during surgery, allowing analysis of the whole gut wall to be performed although they only recruited 5 patients as opposed to the 18 patients recruited in the present study (18). Besides obvious differences in statistical power, it is important to consider that since 2003 when the latter study was published, the indication of the time point to perform surgery in patients with IBD has changed. Therefore, it is likely that the patients included in the different studies were operated on at different stages of the disease. This makes a direct comparison between our study and the previous studies difficult. Nonetheless, it can be speculated that GDNF expression is dynamic in the course of IBD, and may be influenced by the state of inflammation. On the other hand, GDNF may only hold therapeutic value to promote mucosal healing at earlier stages of the disease. This hypothesis remains to be investigated in a dedicated observational clinical study.

The finding that uninflamed parts of the terminal ileum of patients with CD showed no reduction of GDNF compared with healthy controls argues against a primary loss of GDNF in the context of IBD at first glance. Therefore, it can be concluded that changes in GDNF do not relate to increased intestinal permeability under basal conditions in IBD but rather plays a role in inflammation. The finding that loss of GDNF was not observed in DSS-induced colitis in mice can be explained by the fact that the DSS model is a chemically induced model of IBD which does not reflect the pathogenesis but rather the phenotype of IBD. This strengthens our finding that, in human specimens, there is a specific role for GDNF in the pathogenesis of inflammation-induced intestinal barrier disruption in IBD. Furthermore, the fact that application of recombinant GDNF attenuated inflammation-induced loss of barrier function underlines the importance of GDNF in this context. It can be speculated that there may be increased susceptibility of enteric glial cells leading to alterations of GDNF secretion. This is supported by previous data from biopsies of patients with IBD and animal models of IBD which consistently suggested a role of inflammatory effects on the ENS in the generation of symptoms associated with IBD (29). The substantial role for enteric glial cells and especially GDNF in the context of inflammatory response was pointed out by a study in which TLR2-deficient mice displayed disturbed architecture of the ENS, which resulted in reduced GDNF expression and breakdown of the IEB (17). In the latter study, application of GDNF led to reconstitution of the ENS but potentially direct effects of GDNF on enterocytes remained unexplored (17). In contrast to these observations, recent studies demonstrated that enteric glial cells are not required for maintenance of the epithelium in mice (14) and do not acutely effect gut permeability (30). Therefore, it must be considered that in addition to alterations of enteric glial cells in IBD, smooth muscle cells in the gut wall and even enterocytes represent an additional source of GDNF, and both may be critically involved in the regulation of intestinal GDNF levels in health and disease (15, 16). This idea conforms to the observation that the sole increase of epithelial GDNF in specimens of patients with IBD may be part of a rescue mechanism following inflammation (18). The most important source of GDNF is thought to be the ENS, although GDNF may also derive from smooth muscle cells or enterocytes. This remains to be determined in future studies as it was not in the scope of the present study.

GDNF attenuated all inflammation-induced effects in intestinal epithelial cells via the RET receptor. In previous studies and here, we and other groups confirmed the presence of GDNF receptors and responsiveness to GDNF in enterocytes (16, 18). Furthermore, we demonstrate here for what we believe is the first time that GDNF effects in enterocytes require RET receptor–dependent signaling. On the one hand, GDNF augmented phosphorylation of the RET receptor. On the other hand, loss of the RET receptor by siRNA blunted all GDNF-induced effects in enterocytes. Interestingly, in a nationwide population-based cohort study from Sweden, individuals with Hirschsprung’s disease (HD) showed an increased risk to develop IBD with an odds ratio of 4.99 (31). However, a metaanalysis that was published around the same time showed that only a subset of male patients with HD after the surgical Duhamel procedure with ongoing enterocolitis have an association with IBD, especially CD (32). Based on these observations, a clinical relevance for our observations can be assumed.

Previous studies suggested that GDNF indirectly stabilizes the IEB by inducing antiapoptotic effects on colonic enterocytes and immunomodulation (18, 19, 33, 34). According to our in vitro data in Caco2 cells and in human enteroids, application of GDNF resulted in direct effects on enterocytes, which prevented inflammation-induced loss of IEB. A potential role of apoptosis induced by TNF-α under the experimental conditions used here in vitro was excluded and therefore GDNF apparently did not exert its protective influence via antiapoptotic effects. In vivo, we clearly detected apoptosis as revealed by activated caspase 3 in colon lysates of animals with DSS-induced colitis. This, however, was not blocked markedly by GDNF treatment, showing that protective effects of GDNF are not mediated by blocking apoptosis in vivo.

For what we believe is the first time, we provide evidence that GDNF effects are mediated by strengthening DSG2 function, which was proven by the fact that DSG2-deficient cells showed no response to GDNF. Based on our in vitro data where no immune cells were present, we assume that DSG2 has no immunomodulatory role itself but exerts its effects by stabilization of intercellular junctions in enterocytes. The effects on DSG2 in enterocytes by GDNF were substantiated by immunostaining, triton-extraction, and AFM, in which application of GDNF resulted in increased DSG2 at the cell border and augmented DSG2-mediated adhesion. Furthermore, inflammation-induced loss of DSG2 at the cell border was restored by GDNF in vivo and in vitro which resulted in increased cell-cell adhesion in dispase-based enterocyte dissociation assays and augmented binding activities in AFM measurements. In DSG2-deficient Caco2 cells, GDNF failed to restore TNF-α–induced loss of cell-cell adhesion underlining the importance of DSG2 in this context. In summary, these data not only show a novel target of GDNF-induced effects in enterocytes, but also support the growing evidence of the importance of desmosomal integrity in maintaining the IEB in health and disease (7, 35–38). The clinical evidence about the role of DSG2 demonstrates that patients with DSG2 mutations have a cardiac phenotype known as arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia/cardiomyopathy (39). However, an intestinal phenotype in these patients has not been described. An explanation for this may be that DSG2 mediates tissue-specific signaling events in addition to strengthening of intercellular adhesion. In cardiomyocytes, DSG2 and the plaque protein Desmoplakin were shown to directly regulate gap junctions so that mutations of both contribute to the severe cardiac phenotype (40, 41). In enterocytes, DSG2 regulates other signaling pathways including cell proliferation, cell death, and tight junction integrity (7, 38, 42). These may be compensated under basal conditions when DSG2 mutations are present, which may explain the missing intestinal phenotype. This is supported by previous data in mice that showed total loss of intestinal DSG2 led to increased susceptibility in inflammation but was largely compensated under basal conditions (8). This observation and the loss of DSG2 in patients with IBD underline the relevance for DSG2 to maintain intestinal barrier integrity in inflammation (7, 8). It has to be pointed out that tight junction proteins are also greatly affected by inflammation as was also observed here in mice with DSS-induced colitis, whereas E-cadherin was largely unaffected. This demonstrates that enterocytes were present despite the presence of severe inflammation. In addition, this supports the view that mechanical stabilization of intercellular adhesion by DSG2 is a necessary prerequisite for stabilization of tight junctions.

p38 MAPK–dependent phosphorylation of intermediate filaments induces loss of IEB in inflammation. Regulation of desmosomal adhesion has been extensively investigated in the context of the skin-blistering disease pemphigus in keratinocytes where autoantibody-induced loss of desmoglein3-mediated (Dsg3-mediated) adhesion results in activation of p38 MAPK and keratin filament reorganization (9). Additionally, it was recently shown that adhesive forces of Dsg3 in keratinocytes are mediated by keratin-dependent regulation of p38 MAPK (43). Our present data demonstrate that p38 MAPK was activated in both UC and CD, which correlated with loss of DSG2. We detected loss of DSG2 in CD in our previous study (7), but it was not previously described for patients with UC. The barrier destabilizing effect of p38 MAPK activated in response to TNF-α in intestinal epithelium is also supported by our previous study in which inflammatory stimuli induced strong activation of p38 MAPK followed by loss of DSG2-mediated adhesion (7), so that p38 MAPK activation appears to be detrimental for intestinal barrier integrity. On the other hand, it was reported that a proper balance of p38 MAPK activation is important since activation of p38 MAPK was also required for barrier recovery following Ca2+-depletion in a cell culture model of enterocytes (20). This emphasizes that the role of p38 MAPK in intestinal barrier regulation is not completely understood.

Following p38 MAPK activation, we observed the phenomenon of keratin retraction as has amply been described in keratinocytes after stimulation with pemphigus autoantibodies directed against Dsg3 which then led to internalization of Dsg3 (44). In the context of IBD, it was recognized earlier that patients with CD or UC have missense mutations in keratin 8, which led to the assumption that this may lead to augmented susceptibility in intestinal epithelium (45). In support of this, it was shown that interleukin 6–dependent expression of keratin 8 protected the intestinal barrier from inflammatory stimuli (46). Cytokeratin 8 phosphorylation at ser74 has previously been identified as a substrate for phosphorylation by p38 MAPK and it was observed that under certain conditions of inflammation, increased keratin 8 phosphorylation occurs, which was linked to increased susceptibility of the IEB by unknown mechanisms (22). This hypothesis is now substantiated by our present data where cytokeratin 8 and 18 phosphorylation is indeed critically involved in the process of IEB regulation most likely by affecting desmosomal integrity. In general, it is known that phosphorylation of keratins changes the distribution of keratins in the cell, alters its polymerization behavior, and is associated with keratin granule formation (47, 48). Moreover, it was shown in keratinocytes that keratins control intercellular desmosomal adhesion, since desmosomes lacking anchorage to intermediate filaments by adapter proteins undergo a more rapid endocytosis with consecutive loss of intercellular adhesion (49). A comparable mechanism can be assumed based on our present data in enterocytes since phosphorylation of keratins led to retraction of the peripheral keratin ring. This may reduce tethering of DSG2 to the intermediate filaments with consecutive loss of desmosomal adhesion and intestinal barrier function.

In summary, inflammation-induced cytokeratin phosphorylation by activation of p38 MAPK, which led to loss of DSG2 as shown here in vitro, in vivo, and in the samples of patients suffering from IBD, points to a novel and important pathomechanism for barrier dysregulation in CD and UC. As outlined above, this observation relates to exacerbation of IBD or continued inflammatory activity though it does not explain elevated intestinal permeability in patients with IBD. Nonetheless, GDNF-induced inhibition of this pathway as outlined above not only provides what we believe are novel insights into the role of GDNF in the pathogenesis of barrier dysregulation in IBD, but also implies an interesting potential for novel therapeutic options.