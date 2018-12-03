Short telomere syndromes cause a primary T cell immunodeficiency

Telomerase mutation carriers develop a severe and potentially fatal T cell immunodeficiency. We noted a high prevalence of opportunistic infections in a Johns Hopkins–based cohort of short telomere syndrome patients. Among 28 patients under the age of 60 who were evaluated from 2005 to 2015, 9 (32%) developed opportunistic infections associated with T cell immunodeficiency (Table 1 and Figure 1A). Their absolute CD4+ T cell counts and, where available, absolute CD8+ T cell counts were abnormally low (Table 1). For more than half the patients (5 of 9, 55%), there was no clinical evidence of bone marrow failure at the time of diagnosis (Table 1). The infections were most commonly related to herpes viruses: varicella zoster (VZV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) (6 of 9, 66%, Table 1 and Figure 1, A–E). In cases in which CMV caused end-organ disease, either encephalitis or pneumonitis, the infection was fatal (3 of 3, Table 1 and Figure 1, A, D, and E). To characterize the immunodeficiency of short telomere syndromes, we examined immune indices for 17 mutation carriers, including 10 individuals who carried germline mutations in telomerase genes, but had no history of infection, and found the most common abnormalities were CD4 lymphopenia and low IgM levels (Figure 1F). These observations indicate that a combined immunodeficiency may be a first manifestation of short telomere syndromes. This immunodeficiency can appear in adults in the absence of bone marrow failure and predispose to life-threatening opportunistic infections.

Figure 1 T cell primary immunodeficiency and its complications in telomerase mutation carriers. (A) Telogram showing total lymphocyte TL measured by flow cytometry and FISH of mutation carriers relative to a nomogram of healthy controls. Those who developed opportunistic infections are noted. One TERT mutation carrier (patient 4, Table 1) did not have TL measured, so only 27 of 28 patients studied are plotted. (B and C) Images showing vesicular rash characteristic of VZV reaction (patients 3 and 5 in Table 1, respectively). (D) Brain MRI showing evidence of enhancing periventricular flare (marked by arrows) in a 19-year-old who died from fatal CMV encephalitis (Table 1, patient 4). (E) Chest CT scan image from a patient who developed concurrent P. jiroveci pneumonia that was complicated secondarily by CMV pneumonitis; the latter was treatment refractory and ultimately fatal. (F) Proportion of telomerase mutation carriers with lymphocyte count abnormalities (defined as at least 2 SD below the age-adjusted mean). Low CD4 counts and low IgM levels were the most common anomalies. Data are derived from 17 patients, including 7 from Table 1 for whom the full immune evaluation was available.

Table 1 Characteristics of patients enrolled in the Johns Hopkins Telomere Syndrome Registry who developed opportunistic infections, their mutation, and bone marrow function

Telomerase mutation carriers show severe depletion of naive T cells. Since short telomeres are acquired with aging, we tested whether short telomere syndrome–mediated immunodeficiency resembles the T cell–aging phenotype. We designed a 3-way comparison of young patients who carried mutations in telomerase genes (hereafter referred to as short telomere [ST], mean age, 21 years), young healthy controls (YC) (mean age, 26 years), and healthy OA (mean age, 73 years) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120216DS1). YC and OA had normal age-adjusted TL, near the 50th percentile (Figure 2, A and B). On the other hand, ST patients had abnormally short TL, at or below the first percentile, and carried mutations in TERT (n = 5), TR (n = 6), or DKC1 (n = 3) or had familial forms of dyskeratosis congenita (n = 2) (Supplemental Table 2). The 3-way comparison would allow us to test the contribution of short telomeres alone relative to the T cell changes that occur with aging. We first examined the distribution of peripheral T cells from each of the 3 groups to determine whether T cells may show the T cell–skewing pattern characteristic of the T cell–aging phenotype and found the ST group had markedly fewer naive (CD45RA+CCR7+) CD4+ and CD8+ T cells compared with age-matched controls (Figure 2, C–F). The extent of this decrease was similar to that in OA who were 50 years older. Since ST patients also had T cell lymphopenia (Figure 1F), this result indicated that the absolute naive T cell pool was extremely depleted in ST patients. Concurrently, and also similarly to OA, ST patients accumulated terminally differentiated CD8+ effector memory CD45RA+ T cells (CD45RA+CCR7–, TEMRA), which made up the majority of circulating CD8+ T cells (Figure 2, E and F). These data suggested that short telomeres are sufficient to drive the characteristic T cell skewing that occurs with aging.

Figure 2 Telomerase mutation carriers have premature skewing of T cell subsets and decreased TRECs. (A) Telogram showing the age-adjusted lymphocyte TL for each individual falling in 1 of 3 groups studied. (B) Difference in TL from the age-adjusted median for cases shown in A. YC and OA groups cluster around the age-adjusted median, whereas ST patients are at or below the first percentile. (C) Representative flow plots of peripheral CD4+ T cells from YC and ST subjects. (D) Percentage of naive CD4+ T cells, defined as CD3+CD4+CD45RA+CCR7+. (E) Representative flow plots from YC and ST cases showing naive CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD8+CD45RA+CCR7+) and terminally differentiated CD8+ TEMRAs, defined as CD3+CD8+CD45RA+CCR7neg. (F) Percentage of CD8 naive and TEMRA populations as defined in E. For C–F, n = 5 YC, 2 male/3 female; n = 6 ST, 2 male/4 female; and n = 5 OA, 3 male/2 female. (G) Quantification of RTEs defined as CD4+CD45RA+CD31+. n = 6 YC, 2 male/4 female; n = 6 ST, 3 male/3 female; n = 4 OA, 2 male/2 female. (H) TRECs measured by quantitative PCR in telomerase mutation carriers. Data from each of the 10 patients (5 male/5 female) are graphed relative to an age-adjusted nomogram with the fifth percentile shown. The normal range was derived from 254 controls. For 9 patients, the mutated gene is shown, and 1 patient had classic features of dyskeratosis congenita (DC). In an infant with DKC1 mutation, TREC levels were undetectable. Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P< 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test, 2-sided.

Telomerase mutation carriers have decreased thymic output. To understand why naive T cells are depleted in ST patients, we first examined thymic output by quantifying the proportion of circulating recent thymic emigrants (RTEs) (CD4+CD45RA+CD31+) (19) and found their fraction was somewhat decreased (Figure 2G). This led us to directly test thymic function by quantifying circulating TCR excision circles (TRECs). This PCR-based assay is the current standard screening test across the United States and elsewhere for severe primary immunodeficiencies in newborns, with the goal of implementing timely treatment prior to the onset of fatal infections (20–22). Among the 10 ST patients we tested, 6 (60%) had abnormally low TRECs below the age-adjusted fifth percentile (P < 0.001, χ2 test) (Figure 2H). One of these cases was an infant who presented prior to implementation of newborn TREC screening and who had severe enterocolitis as a first presentation, similar to what has been described (16). He was found to carry a de novo DKC1 mutation (Figure 2H and Supplemental Table 2). His TREC levels were tested at the time of his diagnosis, at 8 months of age, and were found to be undetectable (Figure 2H). These observations collectively indicated that some telomerase mutation carriers may be identified during TREC newborn-screening programs; their identification has implications for therapy, given the exquisite sensitivity of short telomere syndrome patients to standard therapies.

Mice with short telomeres show T cell–autonomous apoptotic defects. To define how short telomeres may cause thymic export failure, we studied telomerase RNA null, mTR–/–, generation 4 (mTR–/–G4) mice, which acquire short telomeres after successive generations of breeding (23). We first tested whether short telomeres disturbed the thymic niche in mice and compared the capacity of the short telomere niche to support WT T cell development. We transferred WT hematopoietic stem-progenitor cells into WT or mTR–/–G4 recipients after a small sublethal dose of radiation (ref. 24 and experimental design in Figure 3A). The choice of this low-dose protocol was intentional, given the known radiosensitivity of short telomere mice and to minimize a skewed engraftment (25). We found bone marrow engraftment was similar in both groups of recipients (Supplemental Figure 1A). While overall T cell engraftment was lower, given the small dose of radiation utilized, CD4+ and CD8+ T cell fractions in the thymus and periphery were similar in WT and mTR–/–G4 recipient mice (Figure 3, B and C). These data indicate that the thymic niche of short telomere mice can support normal thymocyte development and export.

Figure 3 T cell–intrinsic apoptosis contributes to T cell lymphopenia. (A) Schematic for congenic transplant of bone marrow hematopoietic stem progenitor cells (HSPCs), defined as lineage-negative population. Cells were transplanted into WT or fourth-generation telomerase RNA-null mice (mTR–/–G4). Donor-derived T cell fractions were assessed. (B and C) Quantification of donor-derived CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in thymuses and peripheral blood at 4 and 8 weeks after transplantation for WT and mTR–/–G4 recipient mice (n = 6 recipients were studied, 3 male/3 female for each genotype at each time point). (D) Thymocyte apoptosis rates in CD3negCD4–CD8– (DN) populations 1, 2, 3, and 4, defined by their cell-surface markers, as shown. (E) Apoptotic fraction of CD3loCD4+CD8+ (DP) thymocytes in newborn. (F and G) Apoptotic fraction of CD3hiCD4+ and CD3hiCD8+ thymocytes. For D–G, the apoptotic fraction was quantified as the total annexin V+ population in newborn mice (1 week old, n = 6/group, sex not determined because of young age). (H–J) Peripheral blood absolute CD4+, CD8+ T cell counts and the CD4/CD8 ratio, respectively. For H–J, n = 10 WT, 7 male/3 female, n = 9 mTR–/–G4, 4 male/5 female, 6–16 weeks). (K) Peripheral T cell apoptosis quantified at 48 hours as total annexin V+ PIneg plus annexin V+ PIlo populations for splenocytes stimulated with CD3/CD28. Total T cells were isolated from 10 WT (7 female/3 male) and 9 mTR–/–G4 (4 female/3 male), 20–25 weeks; 7 old WT (5 female/2 male), 55–67 weeks. (L) Apoptosis quantified at 48 hours (as in K) for T cells isolated from peripheral blood of YC (n = 13, 8 male/5 female), ST (n = 9, 3 male/6 female), and OA (n = 5, 3 male/2 female). The analysis for K and L included total T cells. Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test.

Next we determined whether short telomeres compromise T cell development. We first examined hematopoietic stem-progenitor precursors quantified by c-Kit+Sca–Lin– (KSL) and CD150+48–Lin–c-Kit+ (SLAM) markers (Supplemental Figure 1, B–E) and found they were severely depleted in short telomere mice, as has been seen previously (26). Hematopoietic progenitors from short telomere mice also had a severe engraftment defect when transplanted into WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G), similar to what had been seen previously (26). These data are consistent with the known repopulation defects of short telomere cells and indicate that an autonomous hematopoietic stem-progenitor defect at least partially contributes to T cell deficiencies caused by short telomeres.

We next tested whether there were additional thymocyte developmental defects that compound those caused by hematopoietic stem-progenitor failure. When we examined thymocyte numbers, we found them to be generally intact in both newborn and adult short telomere mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). We then specifically examined T cell precursors marked by a double-negative population, CD3–CD4–CD8– (DN). Using CD44 and CD25 antibodies to distinguish the 4 developmental DN populations (ref. 27 and Supplemental Figure 2C), we found trends toward increased rates of apoptosis in DN1, DN2, and DN3 populations, although this was only statistically significant for DN3 (Figure 3D). A similar pattern could be seen in adult mice (Supplemental Figure 2D); while these trends were not statistically significant, they suggested T cell attrition occurs during intrathymic T cell development during development and in adult mice. We noted that, for the DN4 population, in both newborn and adult mice, the trend was reversed, with increased apoptosis in WT mice (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 2D); the reasons for this pattern are unclear. However, in several of the remaining T cell developmental stages, we found relatively increased apoptosis, including in CD4+CD8+ double-positive (DP) and committed single-positive (SP) thymocytes with short telomere CD8+ SP cells having the statistically significant and highest rates in both newborns and adults (Figure 3, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 2, E–G, respectively). The cumulative attrition was most evident when we quantified peripheral T cells, which showed severe depletion in mTR–/–G4 mice. They had only 57% and 36% of WT absolute CD4+ and CD8+ T cell counts, respectively (Figure 3, H–J, and Supplemental Figure 3, A–F). This magnitude of lymphopenia mirrors the defects we documented in the ST patients we studied (Table 1 and Figure 1).

To definitively test whether the T survival defects were cell autonomous, we studied the responses of CD3+ T cells ex vivo after stimulation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies. We first tested whether there were any cell-cycle defects by incubating the stimulated T cells with EdU, but we found no differences in the cell-cycle profiles (Supplemental Figure 4A). In contrast, when we examined annexin V expression, we found that stimulated mTR–/–G4–derived T cells showed higher rates of apoptosis, nearly 30% higher (Figure 3K and Supplemental Figure 4B). The significant increase in apoptosis was similar to that in aged WT mice, which are known to have normal TL (Figure 3K and Supplemental Figure 4B). To test the relevance of this finding to the patients we studied, we purified total CD3+ T cells and stimulated them similarly ex vivo. We again found no change in proliferation rate measured by EdU incorporation; however, similarly to those in short telomere mice, T cells from ST patients showed increased apoptosis relative to YC, comparable to that in OA (Figure 3L and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Together, these data from ST patients and mice indicated that short telomere T cells have autonomous defects that predispose them to apoptosis similarly to what is seen in aged WT mice and OA humans.

TCR diversity is restricted in telomerase mutation carriers. The increased apoptosis we observed led us to ask whether higher rates of apoptosis in vivo over a lifetime may predispose ST patients to have a restricted TCR diversity, which would further compound their quantitative immunodeficiency. To test this hypothesis, we first examined the TCR repertoire by flow cytometry, quantifying the frequency of T cells expressing each of 24 TCR-Vβ proteins for which expression in controls is defined based on data from 85 healthy individuals (28). These Vβ proteins represent approximately 70% of the TCR repertoire. For each individual, and across the 3 study groups, we compared the expression of each of the 24 TCR-Vβ families relative to the control range, quantifying the number of TCR-Vβ families that were 1 or 2 SD from the mean (example in Supplemental Figure 5A and summarized in Figure 4A). YC had minimal deviations from healthy controls, as expected, but ST patients had a significant divergence in total CD3+ and CD8+ T cells. The extent of this divergence in ST individuals was similar to that in OA (Figure 4, A–D). The greatest divergence was in CD8+ T cells, where half (12 of 24) of the TCR-Vβ families analyzed were over- or underrepresented by at least 1 SD (P = 0.02 for comparison to YC, Mann-Whitney U test, Figure 4D).

Figure 4 The TCR repertoire is restricted in telomerase mutation carriers. (A) Expression of 24 Vβ proteins by flow cytometry for YC, ST, and OA relative to 85 controls. Each column represents data from a single individual, with gray representing percentage of Vβ-expressing T cells within 1 SD from the mean and the colors representing greater deviation from means derived from controls. The degree of deviation is noted in the key. Data are shown for CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells and are summarized in the bottom 2 rows. (B–D) Bar graphs show mean number of Vβ families deviating 1–2, or more than 2, SD for CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells, respectively. n = 6 YC, 2 male/4 female; n = 7 ST, 2 male/5 female; n = 5 OA, 3 male/2 female. Error bars in B–D represent SEM. (E) T cell diversity as measured by the mean unique sequences per T cell determined by deep sequencing of the CDR3 of the TCR-β gene on sorted CD8+ T cells (n = 4/group, 2 male/2 female for each). (F) Unique productive sequences per CD8+ T cell for data generated for E. Whiskers in E and F mark the minimum and maximum values. (G) Pielou’s J index, a calculation of evenness of Vβ usage where 1 represents an even distribution and 0 represents complete dominance of 1 Vβ. (H) Dot plot of total usage of the 20 most frequently utilized Vβ genes in YC compared with ST subjects shows a higher usage in ST patients. Inset shows summed usage frequency of the top 5 most frequently used Vβ genes; the increased usage of highly utilized genes is reflected in a decreased usage of the subsequent Vβ genes (i.e., those ranked 6 to 20). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test.

To further assess the mechanisms underlying the restricted CD8+ TCR repertoire, we performed an unbiased, high-resolution sequencing analysis of the highly variable complementarity-determining region 3 (CDR3) using immunoSEQ (Adaptive Biotechnologies) (29). We compared YC and ST individuals and found that the distribution of CDR3 lengths, as well as the addition of nucleotides by TdT at V-D and D-J junctions, was similar (Supplemental Figure 5B). This result indicated that the loss of diversity occurred after effective recombination and TCR assembly. In this immunoSEQ analysis, we also found evidence for a restricted TCR repertoire. ST cases had on average 18% fewer unique CDR3 sequences and a 13% reduction in the relative richness, defined as the average number of unique rearrangements per CD8+ T cell sequenced (Figure 4, E and F). The restricted diversity was independently reflected in a lower mean Pielou’s J index of Vβ gene usage, a calculation of the uniformity, where 0 is complete redundancy and 1 is perfect evenness (30) (Figure 4G). We also found evidence for an asymmetric loss of diversity. The usage of the 5 most frequently represented Vβ families, the most highly utilized, was overrepresented in the ST group (Figure 4H). Conversely, the next 15 frequently utilized Vβ genes were underrepresented (Figure 4H). Similar trends in Vβ usage have been documented in OA T cells (31). The skewing of the repertoire toward greater usage of the more common Vβ genes and lower use of the less common genes is consistent with sampling a population that has undergone a drastic reduction in size and subsequent loss of diversity.

The short telomere–associated apoptosis program is distinct from that in OA with normal TL. Our data so far supported that short telomere syndrome patients have a T cell immunodeficiency that is both quantitative and qualitative and that it is driven in part by T cell apoptosis. To begin to understand the mechanisms underlying this apoptotic defect, we examined the gene expression pattern of CD8+ TEMRAs (schematic in Supplemental Figure 6). We chose this population because it was the most abundant in ST patients and OA, constituting more than half of circulating T cells (Figure 2F). We found that the extent of intergroup variance in gene expression was greater among the 3 groups than within each of them (Figure 5A). Moreover, unexpectedly, there was no major overlap in the expression pattern of genes in the ST group with those in OA or YCs (Figure 5A). In fact, YC and OA shared a far more similar gene expression pattern than ST (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Distinct pathways to apoptosis in short telomere and OA T cells. (A) Heatmap and dendrogram of gene expression showing the mean subtracted expression values on a log 2 scale. For each of 12 samples, YC, ST, and OA groups (2 male/2 female/group), the log 2 expression value was subtracted from the mean log 2 expression value of the entire cohort. The dendrogram showing relatedness of the samples is above, and relatedness of the gene transcripts is to the left. The differential change in gene expression is shown as positive and negative change on color scale indicated in key. (B) Venn diagram shows 4 of 20 nonoverlapping upregulated pathways in IPA involved in apoptosis. (C and D) CD95 expression in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, respectively. (E and F) PD-1 expression in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, respectively. For C–F, n = 5 YC, 2 male/3 female; n = 6 ST, 2 male/4 female; and n = 5 OA, 3 male/2 female. (G and H) Kap1 and p-Kap1 levels on protein from isolated mouse T splenocytes. p-Kap1 and actin were detected first. Then the blot was stripped and reblotted with Kap1 antibody. Protein from irradiated splenocytes is a positive control. (H) Shown are quantification data from 3 independent Western blots from a total of 11 mice: WT (30 weeks, 1 male/3 female), mTR–/–G4 (30–33 weeks, 4 female), and old WT mice (50–73 weeks, 3 female). (I) qRT-PCR from unstimulated T splenocytes. Each data point represents an independent experiment with ages similar to those in H. (J) Model of T cell–aging mechanisms showing differences in immunophenotype and T cell apoptosis program in young ST T cells and OA with normal TL. Older individuals with short telomeres are predicted to have extrinsic and intrinsic apoptotic mechanisms contributing. Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Student’s t test.

To test the functional relevance of this observation, we examined the most differentially expressed genes in ST and OA (2-fold difference) relative to YC using the Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) platform. Among the top 20 upregulated pathways, there was no overlap between the ST-YC and OA-YC comparisons (Supplemental Figure 7A), and only 3 of the top 20 downregulated pathways were shared (Supplemental Figure 7B). Nevertheless, among the upregulated pathways, we noted in both comparisons that there were pathways related to cell survival and that 4 pathways within each comparison group involved apoptosis (Figure 5B). In the ST versus YC comparison, these upregulated pathways included cell-cycle regulation, p53 signaling, checkpoint regulation, and retinoic acid–mediated apoptosis signaling (Figure 5B). In the OA versus YC comparison, the pathways included apoptosis signaling, iCOS signaling, death receptor signaling, and Myc-mediated apoptosis (Figure 5B). These analyses raised the possibility that divergent mechanisms, intrinsic apoptosis for ST T cells and extrinsic apoptosis in OA, converge phenotypically to contribute to the survival defects we documented (Figure 3L), but may be driven by distinct programs.

To determine whether ST and OA T cells may have distinct apoptotic signaling mechanisms, we analyzed their cell-surface markers. Both ST and OA showed upregulated CD95 expression, consistent with their apoptosis-prone state (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). In contrast, only OA T cells upregulated the expression of the programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) receptor (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). There was also a trend for OA, but not ST T cells, to have a greater loss of CD28, the costimulatory molecule required for T cell activation, and to upregulate CD57 expression on CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 8, E–H); both of these latter features have been associated with age-related immunophenotypes (32). These observations supported the possibility that distinct pathways may be contributing to ST and OA apoptosis and that extrinsic signaling is associated with OA T cells, but not those from ST patients.

It is established that short telomeres activate a DNA-damage response that is p53 dependent and that this response mediates the cellular short telomere phenotype (6). Since both mouse short telomere and old WT T cells are prone to apoptosis (Figure 3K), we tested to determine whether the DNA damage signal is restricted to mTR–/–G4 T cells. We thus isolated mouse T cells and examined them for evidence of a DNA double-strand break response. We first quantified baseline phosphorylated Kap1 (p-Kap1) protein levels, a downstream effector of ATM signaling and a known effector of short dysfunctional telomeres. We found that p-Kap1 levels, relative to total Kap1 levels, were upregulated in irradiated T cells, as would be expected (Figure 5, G and H; see also complete, unedited blots in the supplemental material). Importantly, T cells from mTR–/–G4 mice similarly had increased p-Kap1 levels, but old WT mice lacked this signal (Figure 5, G and H; see also complete, unedited blots in the supplemental material). We next tested the relevance of the gene expression microarray results implicating p53 signaling. To do so, we quantified the mRNA expression of p53 targets and found the levels of p21 and Bax were significantly increased in mTR–/–G4, but not in old WT T cells (Figure 5I). In contrast, the expression levels of p27, a p53-independent cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, were unchanged (Figure 5I). Thus, even though T cells with short telomeres share a propensity to apoptosis with old WT T cells (Figure 3K), they uniquely upregulate a p53-related, DNA double-strand break response.