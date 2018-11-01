Peli1 facilitates virus replication and promotes neuroinflammation during West Nile virus infection

Peli1–/– mice are more resistant to systemic WNV infection. Peli1 promotes microglia-mediated brain inflammation in the course of EAE induction (2). To investigate the role of Peli1 in WNV encephalitis, we infected WT and Peli1–/– mice i.p. with 100 focus-forming units (FFU) of the WNV 385-99 strain and monitored them daily for survival (Figure 1A). Peli1–/– mice (39% survival) were more resistant to WNV infection than were WT controls (9.5% survival). To further understand the viral pathogenesis, we measured viral burden in the peripheral organs and brain. Peli1–/– mice had lower viremia on days 2 and 3 post infection (p.i.) and decreased splenic viral loads on day 6 compared with WT mice (Figure 1, B and C). WNV crosses the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and infects the CNS around day 3 in mice (25). Viral RNA levels in Peli1–/– mouse brains were more than 15-fold lower than those of WT mice on day 6 p.i. (Figure 1D). This trend continued but became insignificant by day 9, when both groups of mice started to succumb to lethal WNV infection. On day 6 p.i., we noted meningitis (inflammation of the leptomeninge) in WT mice, but not in Peli1–/– mice (Figure 1E). Inflammation further spread to the brain parenchyma (encephalitis), as seen on day 9 in the striatum, hippocampus, and cerebellum in both groups of mice. We found that encephalitis, particularly perivascular cuffing and microglia activation (cells with elongated nuclei), was much more extensive in the WT mice. Thus, CNS inflammation started earlier and was more severe in WNV-infected WT mice than in Peli1–/– mice. No histopathological differences were noted in naive mouse brains between the WT and Peli1–/– groups (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99902DS1).

Figure 1 Peli1–/– mice are more resistant to lethal WNV infection. (A) Survival of WT and Peli1–/– mice after i.p. injection with WNV 385-99. n = 21 WT mice; n = 23 and Peli1–/– mice. **P < 0.01 compared with the WT group (log-rank test). (B) Viremia was determined by FFA on days 2 and 3 p.i. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM (n = 3–6) of samples collected from 1 representative experiment of 3 similar experiments. (C and D) Viral loads in the spleens and brains of infected and noninfected (NF) mice were determined by qPCR. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM (n = 7–12) and were collected from 3 independent experiments. (B–D) *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 compared with the WT group (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (E) Representative H&E-stained images are of brains collected from 4 or 5 WNV-infected mice per group at the indicated time points. Scale bar: 25 μm. Original magnification, ×20.

Peli1–/– mice exhibit impaired innate cytokine production, but modestly enhanced adaptive immune responses in the periphery. Peli1 is known to facilitate TRIF-dependent TLR signaling and proinflammatory cytokine production (1). Following WNV infection, Peli1 expression was increased in the blood of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). The RNA levels of IFN-α (Ifna) and IFN-β (Ifnb) on day 6, IL-6 (Il6) and TNF-α (Tnfa) on days 3 and 6, and Il12 on day 3 were all diminished in Peli1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). Blood plasma protein levels of IL-1β and IL-10 were also reduced in Peli1–/– mice (Supplemental Table 1), though no differences were noted in plasma IFN-γ or IL-17 levels between the 2 groups of mice. To study the adaptive immune responses in the periphery, we first measured antibody production in the blood. WNV-specific IgM responses were modestly enhanced in Peli1–/– mice on days 3 and 9 p.i. (Supplemental Figure 2C). WNV-specific IgG responses were similar between the 2 groups of mice (Supplemental Figure 2D). Peli1 is also known to negatively regulate T cell signaling (3). We next collected splenic tissues from naive and WNV-infected WT and Peli1–/– mice. We found no necrosis in any of the splenic sections examined. We noted a trend toward white pulp expansion resulting from germinal center proliferation in WT mice on days 3 and 6 p.i., but this returned to levels similar to those in naive mice by day 9; in Peli1–/– mice, the expansion was continuously enhanced (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). On day 7, both CD4+ and CD8+ splenic T cells from Peli1–/– mice produced more IFN-γ than did those from WT mice upon ex vivo restimulation with WNV-specific peptides. CD4+ T cells from Peli1–/– mice also induced higher levels of IL-6 and IL-10 production (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H).

Peli1 is required for WNV entry and viral replication in macrophages and DCs, which further activates innate cytokine responses. Macrophages and DCs are innate immune cells expressing many PRRs, and both cell types are permissive to WNV infection in the peripheral organs (27). To study Peli1-mediated innate immune responses upon WNV infection, we first measured viral loads in these 2 cell types by quantitative PCR (qPCR) and focus-forming assays (FFAs) and found that both viral RNA levels and viral titers were significantly diminished in primary myeloid Peli1–/– macrophages and DCs compared with WT controls (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We next performed virus attachment and entry assays to determine Peli1 involvement in the WNV replication cycle. Macrophages from mice of both groups were incubated with WNV (MOI = 3 or 10) at 4°C for 1 hour, allowing the virus to attach to the cell surface. After 1 hour of incubation, the cells were washed to remove unattached virus, and the amounts of viruses that had attached to the cell surface were measured by qPCR. We noted that Peli1–/– macrophages had 28% less virus attachment than did the WT cells (Figure 2C). Cells were further incubated at 37°C to initiate viral entry. At 1.5 and 5 hours p.i., the infected cells were stringently washed to remove free virus as well as cell-surface–associated virus, and intracellular viral RNA was quantified. As shown in Figure 2D, viral RNA levels in Peli1–/– macrophages were 27% to 54% lower than those in WT cells. These results indicated that Peli1 is involved in WNV attachment and entry. To confirm these results, we performed ultrastructural analysis of macrophages from both groups of mice 0 minutes, 5 minutes, and 10 hours after exposure to WNV (Figure 2, E and F). At 0 hours, we detected 16 WNV particles, ranging from 41 to 46 nm in diameter, in association with the plasma membrane in WT macrophages, whereas a total of 7 WNV particles were found in association with the plasma membrane of Peli1–/– macrophages. At 5 minutes p.i., we detected 38 viral particles with a diameter of approximately 42 nm in small, uncoated vesicles of the WT macrophages. However, only 11 WNV particles of the same size were identified in Peli1–/– macrophages. By 10 hours, there were 55 WNV viral particles with a diameter of 42 nm inside the double-membrane vesicles of WT macrophages. Interestingly, we found 18 viral particles of much smaller size (~25 nm) inside the double-membrane vesicles of Peli1–/– macrophages (Figure 2, E and F). On day 4 p.i., viral particles detected in the supernatants of WT macrophages ranged in diameter from 41 nm to 47 nm, which are dimensions similar to those previously reported (28), whereas virions detected in the supernatant of Peli1–/– macrophages showed substantial variations in size, ranging from 23.5 to 39.5 nm (Figure 2G). These observations suggest that Peli1 not only plays a role in initial cell attachment and entry, but also in other aspects of the WNV life cycle within the host cells. We next determined the infectivity of WNV that was passaged in WT or Peli1–/– macrophages. WNV passaged in Peli1–/– macrophages had a lower replication rate in WT macrophages compared with WNV passaged in WT macrophages (Figure 2H). Furthermore, we challenged WT and Peli1–/– mice with 100 FFU WNV passaged in WT or Peli1–/– macrophages. WT mice infected with WNV passaged in Peli1–/– macrophages showed an increased survival rate (28.5%, Figure 2I) compared with that of WT mice infected with WNV passaged in WT cells (0%). Peli1–/– mice infected with WNV passaged either in WT macrophages (43%) or Peli1–/– cells (56%) also showed a similar resistance to lethal WNV infection.

Figure 2 Peli1 facilitates WNV replication in macrophages and promotes high mortality in vivo. (A and B) The viral load of WNV-infected macrophages was measured by qPCR (A) and FFA (B). Data are representative of 5 similar experiments and are presented as the mean ± SEM (n = 3–6). (C and D) Macrophages were infected with WNV for 1 hour at 4°C, washed, and then collected to measure intracellular viral RNA by qPCR in the attachment assay (C). For virus entry (D), cells were subsequently resuspended in medium and incubated at 37°C. At the indicated time points, cells were washed to determine intracellular viral RNA levels (n = 6). (E and F) Thin-section transmission electron micrographs of WNV-infected macrophages. (E) Viral particles were observed at the plasma membrane at 0 minutes, in small, uncoated vesicles at 5 minutes, and in double-membrane vesicles at 10 hours. (F) Quantitation of 10 fields of view of ultrathin sections. (G) Negative staining micrographs of WNV. Virions ranged in size from 41 nm to 47 nm and 23.5 nm to 39.5 nm in supernatants of WT and Peli1–/– macrophages on day 4 p.i., respectively. (H) WT macrophages were infected at a MOI of 0.02 with viruses passaged in WT (WTP) and Peli1–/– (Peli1–/–P) macrophages. The viral load was measured by FFA on day 4 p.i. Data are representative of 2 similar experiments and are presented as the mean ± SEM (n = 4). Data in A–D and H were analyzed by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 compared with the WT group. (I) Survival rates of mice injected i.p. with 100 FFU WNV passaged in WT macrophages and Peli1–/– macrophages (n = 7–9). *P < 0.05 compared with WT mice infected with WT macrophages (log-rank test).

We next determined whether Peli1 mediates immune responses during WNV infection in macrophages and DCs. Following WNV infection, we found that Peli1 expression was upregulated in macrophages by day 4. In contrast, the other 2 Pellino family members, including Peli2 and Peli3, remained at low levels (Figure 3A). Compared with WT cells, Peli1–/– macrophages had reduced Ifna and Ifnb RNA levels on days 1 and 4 after WNV infection (Figure 3, B and C). Production of inflammatory cytokines, including IL-6 (Il6), TNF-α (Tnfa), and IL-12 (Il12), was also impaired in Peli1–/– macrophages by day 4 (Figure 3, D–F). WNV infection in Peli1–/– DCs also resulted in diminished levels of Ifnb, Il1b, and Il12 compared with WT DCs (Supplemental Figure 3C). PRRs, including TLR3 and TLR7, and retinoid acid–inducible gene I–like receptors (RLR)s, such as retinoid acid–inducible gene I (RIG-I) and melanoma differentiation antigen 5 (MDA-5), are involved in WNV recognition and trigger the signaling cascade leading to the production of type 1 IFNs and proinflammatory cytokines (25, 29–31). To understand the role of Peli1 in PRR-mediated signaling pathways, we treated WT and Peli1–/– macrophages with TLR agonists (Poly I:C for TLR3, CL097 for TLR7, and Poly I:C LyoVec for RLRs). We found that both Poly I:C and Poly I:C/LyoVec triggered lower Ifna, Ifnb, Il6, and Il12 expression levels in Peli1–/– macrophages. In contrast, stimulation with the TLR7 agonist induced similar antiviral cytokine responses in both groups of macrophages (Supplemental Figure 3, D–G). Peli1 is known to be dispensable for MyD88-dependent TLRs but is required for TRIF-dependent TLR signaling in macrophages and DCs (1). Consistent with the previous findings, we demonstrate that Peli1 positively regulates TLR3- and RLR-mediated, but not TLR7-mediated, innate cytokine responses in macrophages. Finally, to understand the effects of defective viral replication on antiviral immunity, we infected WT macrophages with the same dose of WNV passaged once in WT or Peli1–/– macrophages. Interestingly, WNV passaged in Peli1–/– cells triggered diminished Ifnb RNA and IL-6 protein levels in WT macrophages compared with WNV passaged in WT macrophages. The levels of reduction induced by WNV passaged in Peli1–/– cells were similar to cytokine levels in Peli1–/– cells induced by WT virus (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 3H). Collectively, these data show that Peli1 positively mediates antiviral cytokine responses mainly by a direct involvement in the WNV replication life cycle in macrophages and DCs.

Figure 3 WNV-induced antiviral immune responses in WT and Peli1–/– macrophages. (A–F) WT and Peli1–/– macrophages were infected with WNV and harvested at the indicated time points. (A) Peli1, Peli2, and Peli3 RNA levels in WT macrophages were measured on day 4 p.i. Data are representative of 3 similar experiments and are presented as the mean ± SEM (n = 3). ##P < 0.01 compared with the noninfected group (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (B–F) Cytokine RNA or protein levels were measured at the indicated time points by qPCR or Bio-Plex, respectively. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 5 to 10 samples collected from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 compared with the WT group. (G) WT macrophages were infected at a MOI of 0.02 with WNV passaged in WT or Peli1–/– macrophages. On day 4 p.i., cytokine production was determined by qPCR. Data are presented as the fold increase compared with mock-infected cells (mean ± SEM) and are representative of 2 similar experiments (n = 4 per group). *P < 0.05 compared with the WTP group (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test).

Peli1 is predominantly involved in CNS inflammation during WNV infection. Peli1 was previously reported to be highly expressed by neural tissues (2). Here, we noted that Peli1 expression was induced in the brain on days 6 and 9 p.i. (Figure 4A). The mRNA levels of inflammatory cytokines including Il1b, Il6, and Tnfa and chemokines such as Ccl2, Ccl7, and Cxcl10 were decreased in Peli1–/– mice (Figure 4, B–G). Ifnb, but not Ifna, RNA levels were also reduced in Peli1–/– mouse brains (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). To study the brain leukocyte phenotype, we performed flow cytometric analysis of these cells isolated on day 9 and found that the number and percentage of infiltrating CD4+ T cells, activated microglial cells (CD11bhiCD45lo), and macrophages (CD11bhiCD45hi) were decreased by up to 60% in Peli1–/– mice (Figure 4, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 4C). To exclude the effects of Peli1 on WNV infection in peripheral tissues, we inoculated mice from both groups with WNV intracranially (i.c.) (Figure 4J). Peli1–/– mice showed resistance that was similar to that seen with systemic WNV infection (44% versus 11%, Peli1–/– versus WT). Collectively, these results indicate that Peli1 is involved in WNV encephalitis predominantly by mediating CNS infection and inducing neuroinflammation.

Figure 4 Peli1 mediates neuroinflammation in the CNS after WNV infection. (A) RNA levels of Peli1 in the brains of WT mice following WNV infection were determined by qPCR assay. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of samples pooled from 2 to 3 independent experiments (n = 8). ##P < 0.01 compared with the noninfected group (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (B–G) RNA levels of cytokines and chemokines in the brain at the indicated time points were determined by qPCR assay. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of 6 to 10 samples pooled from 2 independent experiments. (H–J) Brain leukocyte infiltration following WNV infection. (H) The number of brain leukocytes is presented as the mean ± SEM of 9 to 10 mice from 2 independent experiments, including naive microglial cells (NMGs), activated microglial cells (AMGs), macrophages (Mθs), and CD4+ and CD8+ T cells on day 9 p.i. (analyzed by flow cytometry). (I) Representative flow plot. (B–H) *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 compared with the WT group (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (J) Survival of WT and Peli1–/– mice after i.c. injection with WNV 385-99 (n = 9 per group). *P < 0.05 compared with the WT group (log-rank test).

Peli1 promotes microglia activation via facilitation of WNV replication in neurons and microglia in mice and humans. Microglial cells are involved in CNS neuroinflammation (24, 32) and are permissive to WNV infection (Supplemental Figure 5A). Peli1 is highly expressed on microglial cells (2) and was enhanced following WNV infection, however, Peli2 and Peli3 remained at low levels (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5B). WNV triggered higher mRNA levels of inflammatory cytokines (Tnfa and Il12) and chemokines (Ccl2, Ccl4, and Cxcl10) in microglial cells (Supplemental Figure 5C). Interestingly, we observed that WNV infection was nearly abolished in both Peli1–/– primary microglial cells (Figure 5, B and C) and Peli1-depleted microglial cells (Supplemental Figure 5D), which was accompanied by diminished levels of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5E). Neurons are most permissive to WNV infection in the CNS (18, 33). WNV infection upregulated Peli1 expression on neurons by up to 200% (Figure 5E). WNV replication was also significantly reduced in Peli1–/– neurons compared with that seen in WT neurons (Figure 5, F and G). We found that mRNA levels of chemokines (Ccl2, Ccl7, and Cxcl10) and inflammatory cytokines (Il6 and Ifnb) were all diminished in WNV-infected Peli1–/– neurons by day 4 (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 5F). Western blot analysis showed that phosphorylation levels of p38MAPK and p65 were both reduced in WNV-infected Peli1–/– neurons on day 3 compared with levels in WT controls (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H), which suggests a role of Peli1 in the positive regulation of NF-κB and p38MAPK activation.

Figure 5 WNV infection and induction of immune responses in microglia and neurons. (A) RNA levels of Peli1 in WT microglia on day 4 p.i. were determined by qPCR. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM and are representative of 2 independent experiments (n = 5). ##P < 0.01 compared with the noninfected group (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (B–D) Primary microglia were infected with WNV 385-99 and harvested at the indicated time points. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of 4 to 8 pooled samples from 2 independent experiments. (B and C) Viral load was measured on day 4. (D) Cytokine RNA levels were measured by qPCR at the indicated time points. (E–H) Primary mouse neurons were infected with WNV 385-99 and harvested at the indicated time points. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM (n = 6 per group). (E) RNA levels of Peli1 in WT neurons on day 4 p.i. ##P < 0.01 compared with the noninfected group (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (F and G) Viral load was measured at the indicated time points by qPCR (F) and FFA (G. (H) Il6, Ccl2, Ccl7, and Cxcl10 RNA levels were measured by qPCR at the indicated time points. (B–D and F–H) *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 compared with the WT group (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test).

Immunostaining of postmortem hippocampal tissues from patients who died of acute WNV encephalitis showed membrane Peli1 on WNV-positive neurons and adjacent inflammatory cells, but not in the same region of age-matched control patients (Figure 6A). Peli1 expression was also upregulated following in vitro WNV infection in SHSY-5Y–differentiated neurons and HMC3 cells (a human microglial cell line) (Figure 6, B and C) and WNV- infected PBMCs (Supplemental Figure 6A). Nevertheless, its expression was not changed in WNV-infected neural stem cell–derived neurons or in THP1-derived macrophages (Supplemental Figure 6A). Knockdown (KD) of Peli1 expression in human microglial cells or SHSY-5Y–differentiated neurons decreased viral loads by 20% to 35% by day 4 p.i. (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6B). Peli1 deficiency also decreased IL-6, CCL2, and CCL5 production in human microglial cells (Figure 6, F–H). WNV infection did not induce inflammatory cytokine or chemokine production in human neurons (data not shown). We noted that Peli1 KD (36% reduction, Supplemental Figure 6C) in human fetal cortical neural stem cell–derived (hNSC-derived) neurons led to a 30% decrease on Ifnb levels on day 4 p.i. compared with levels in control siRNA–treated neurons (Supplemental Figure 6D). These data suggest that Peli1 is involved in WNV replication in neural cells and induction of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines in human microglial cells.

Figure 6 Peli1 expression and its role in human cells during WNV infection. (A) Immunodetection of Peli1 (green), WNV antigen (WNV Ag) (red), and NeuN (purple), in postmortem hippocampal tissues from 1 control and 2 WNV-infected patients. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 8 μm. Insets are images of sections stained with isotype control antibodies or serum (original magnification, ×63). (B and C) RNA levels of Peli1 in SH-SY5–derived neurons and human microglia on days 1 and 4 p.i. were determined by qPCR. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM and are representative of 2 similar experiments (n = 3–4). ##P < 0.01 compared with the noninfected group (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (D–H) SHSY-5Y–derived neurons (D) and human microglial cells (E–H) were treated with control or Peli1 siRNA (Peli1 KD), infected with WNV 385-99 at 48 hours, and harvested at the indicated time points. (D and E) Viral load was measured on day 4 by qPCR. (F–H) IL-6, CCL-2, and CCL-5 production in microglial cells was measured on day 4 by Bio-Plex assay. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM and are representative of 2 similar experiments (n = 4). (D–H) *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 compared with the control group (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test).

To determine whether defective replication contributes to attenuated inflammatory responses in the CNS, we infected WT microglial cells with WNV passaged in WT or Peli1–/– neurons or macrophages. WT microglia infected with WNV grown in Peli1–/– cells had lower viral titers (Figure 7, A and B) and reduced mRNA levels of Il6, Ccl2, and Ccl7, but not of Tnfa or Cxcl10 (Figure 7, C–E), compared with cells infected with WNV grown in WT cells. It is known that microglia respond to viral infection via activation of p38MAPK (24). Microglia infected with WNV passaged in Peli1–/– cells also showed lower phosphorylation levels of p38MAPK than did cells infected with WNV passaged in WT neurons (Figure 7F). Smaducin-6, a membrane-tethered, palmitic acid–conjugated peptide composed of amino acids 422–441 of Smad6, was reported to interact with Peli1 and disrupt the formation of IRAK1, RIP-1, and IKK, but not MAPK-mediated signaling complexes (34). Smaducin-6 treatment did not block WNV infection or induction of inflammatory cytokine/chemokine production in microglial cells or macrophages, though it decreased the levels of type 1 IFNs in macrophages (Figure 7, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 7). Overall, our results suggest that Peli1 is required for WNV replication in neural cells, which promotes p38MAPK activation in microglia and induction of inflammatory immune responses in the CNS.