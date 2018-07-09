Altered immune cell follicular dynamics in HIV infection following influenza vaccination

LNs of HIV+ patients on cART have higher frequencies of Tfh CD4+ T cells than those of healthy controls before vaccination. The dynamics of Tfh cells in patients chronically infected with HIV who remain on cART is not well understood. We took advantage of a number of paired and unpaired draining inguinal LN biopsies obtained from healthy controls (HCs) and HIV+ individuals before and after influenza vaccination (as summarized in Table 1) to investigate the impact of chronic HIV infection and cART upon the dynamics of subsequent CD4+ T cell mobilization. As shown in Figure 1A, we began the analysis at study entry by measuring the relative frequencies (%) of Tfh cells in draining inguinal LNs using a polychromatic flow cytometry assay using LN mononuclear cell (LNMC) suspension. The gating strategy adopted is shown in Figure 1B. Tfh CD4+ T cells were defined based on their high expression of PD-1 and CXCR5, both of which are classic markers of Tfh cells (27). In addition, we dissected the Tfh cell population based on the expression of the marker CD57. CD57 is a glycoprotein expressed on a subset of GC CD4+ T cells that has been associated with an increased potential for GC B cell help (28). Our analysis revealed a statistically significant enrichment of Tfh cells in the LN cell suspensions of HIV+ individuals compared with HCs (1.4% ± 0.6% versus 0.6% ± 0.4%, P = 0.0272) (Figure 1C), which is in line with previously described data (22). The frequency of CD57+ and CD57– Tfh cells was also higher in HIV+ individuals compared with HCs, with the difference being statistically significant for CD57+ Tfh cells (Figure 1C). We further investigated the expression of ICOS, CD150 (SLAM), and CXCR3 on Tfh cells, surface receptors linked to Tfh function, and antigen-specific B cell response development in the context of immunization (24, 29–32). An increased frequency of Tfh cells expressing ICOS and SLAM (ICOShiSLAMhi) was found in HIV+ individuals compared with HCs (Supplemental Figure 1, A and C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99884DS1). Interestingly the expression level per cell (determined by mean fluorescence intensity [MFI]) of SLAM was higher on Tfh cells from HIV+ individuals compared with HCs (Supplemental Figure 1B). Similarly, frequency of Tfh cells expressing CXCR3, a chemokine receptor implicated in the trafficking of effector T cells into lymphoid organs (33), was increased in HIV+ individuals (Supplemental Figure 1, A and C). Thus, LNs from ART-treated HIV+ volunteers exhibit a potentially higher GC activity compared with HCs.

Figure 1 HIV+ LNs harbor higher frequencies of Tfh cells before vaccination compared with HC LNs. (A) Schematic of study sampling. (B) Gating strategy used for Tfh cell characterization in LN cell suspensions using flow cytometry. (C) Pooled data showing the frequency of Tfh cells before vaccination in HCs (n = 5) and HIV+ LNs (n = 9). Data represent mean values unless indicated otherwise. The Mann-Whitney test was used for statistical analysis.

Table 1 Demographic characteristics of the study participants before vaccination

In the circulating lymphocytes, pTfh cells exhibit several functional properties reminiscent of GC Tfh cells. These features include a capacity for IL-21 secretion and the ability to promote B cell differentiation in vitro (26, 34). To determine whether HCs and HIV+ patients harbored differences in their respective circulating pools of CXCR5+ CD4+ T cells, we measured the frequency of pTfh cells at baseline using the gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 1D. We found a significantly higher frequency of PD-1+ pTfh cells in HIV+ compared with HC participants (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Prevaccination Tfh numbers are higher in follicles with preserved FDC networks. cART partially reverses the tissue-associated follicular damage induced by HIV (35). We investigated the follicular integrity in our samples by assessing the size of the follicular surface area, light zone/dark zone polarization, level of apoptosis, and FDC preservation. We applied multispectral confocal imaging and H&E staining to look at the follicular architecture of inguinal LNs obtained at study entry. Where applicable, tonsils from unrelated, unvaccinated HCs were also stained with the same panel as controls (Supplemental Figure 2A). Although tonsils and LNs represent secondary lymphoid organs of different anatomical position and cellularity, B cell follicles from both tissue types display a highly similar GC topographical organization in the absence of immunopathology (36). The inclusion of tonsils hence was used to guide, in conjunction with our findings from HC LNs, the mapping of topographical changes seen in HIV+ participants. We found a higher degree of follicular GC heterogeneity in HIV+ participants compared with HCs (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). Even though some “canonical” secondary follicles with a well-defined mantle zone, as denoted by IgD staining and Ki67 polarization, could be seen (data not shown), the majority of follicles examined in HIV+ LNs harbored IgD+ zones that were less easy to define, if at all present, and without a clear GC Ki67 polarization (Figure 2A). An ingression of mantle B cells (IgD+) into the reactive GCs (Figure 2A) was notable in HIV+ LNs, and the size of follicles was also different between the 2 groups, with B cell areas covering a higher surface area in HIV+ LNs than HCs, consistent with follicular hyperplasia and/or lysis (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) even after cART in HIV infection. The presence of follicular dendritic cell (FDC) networks was investigated by imaging analysis (see Methods). We found that higher absolute Tfh cell numbers correlated with follicles that had retained an FDC network, as calculated by surface area analysis (r2 = 0.3647, P = 0.0023) (Figure 2, B and C). In addition, we employed an in situ cell death assay (TUNEL) that allows for the detection of dead cells with respect to their localization. We found lower levels of TUNEL+ events in HC LN follicles (145 ± 224 cells/mm2 versus 273 ± 271 for HIV+) (Figure 3, A and B), consistent with a higher level of cellular death in follicles of HIV+ participants. We opted for enumeration of total TUNEL+ events per follicle, as the downregulation of cell surface markers during apoptosis precluded the measurement of cellular death within individual cell subsets. Our data show that, in treated HIV+ infection, despite the presence of a generalized perturbation in follicular architecture, Tfh cell numbers are higher in those follicles that maintain a level of architectural integrity, as judged by the presence of FDCs.

Figure 2 LN follicles with preserved FDC networks in treated HIV infection have higher absolute numbers of Tfh cells. (A) Representative confocal imaging examples showing the architecture of secondary follicles in HCs and HIV+ LNs. Tissue sections were stained with anti-CD20 (cyan) for B cell follicle identification, IgD (yellow) for the visualization of mantle zone, and the proliferation marker Ki67 (red) for dark zone/light zone delineation. MZ, mantle zone; LZ, light zone; DZ, dark zone. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Representative confocal imaging surface renderings of B cell follicles in treated HIV infection containing preserved (upper panels) or fragmented (lower panels) FDC networks. Scale bars: 50 μm; 30 μm (detail). (C) Linear regression plot showing the correlation between the total area of the FDC network in each follicle and absolute Tfh cell count as measured using histocytometry. Each dot represents an individual follicle, and follicles from a single tissue section are color coded according to patient ID (n = 4). Original magnification, ×40 (NA 1.3).

Figure 3 Higher levels of cell death in LNs of HIV+ participants at baseline. (A) Representative confocal images of LN sections labeled with anti-CD20 (green) and TUNEL (red) for the detection of apoptotic DNA fragmentation in HC and HIV+ LNs (middle and lower panels). A tonsil treated with DNAse I (upper row) was also included in the assay to control for validity and staining specificity. Individual cells were detected using the nuclear dye JOPRO-1. (B) Cumulative histocytometry measurements for intrafollicular TUNEL+ events before vaccination in HC (n = 3) and HIV+ (n = 6) LNs. Different symbols and colors represent different patients. Symbol repetitions represent the different follicles within each tissue. P values were calculated using the Mann-Whitney t test. Original magnification, ×40.

Vaccination induces relevant follicular B cell populations. Next, the dynamics of follicular B cell populations before and after vaccination were investigated by applying a polychromatic flow cytometry panel for the detection of follicular B cell subsets, particularly those expressing the CD20hi phenotype, an abundant B cell population within the GC. The gating strategy adopted for B cell phenotyping in LN cell suspension is shown in Figure 4A. We found a significantly lower frequency of memory B cells in the LNs of infected individuals compared with controls (P = 0.0192/P = 0.0380, Mann-Whitney U test) (Supplemental Figure 3A). Although not significant, a trend for a higher percentages of CD27hiIgDlo or CD20dimCD38lo memory B cells after vaccination was found selectively in HIV+ participants (Supplemental Figure 3A), while no differences were found in the CD20hiCD38dim and CD20loCD38hi compartments (Figure 4B). Furthermore, a significant induction of the IgG+Ki67– population was observed after vaccination selectively in the CD20dimCD38lo memory B cell compartment of HIV+ individuals (P = 0.0270, Mann-Whitney test) (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 3B). A similar increase was not seen among IgG+Ki67+CD20dimCD38lo, IgG+ Ki67+ CD20hi CD38dim and IgG+ KI67- CD20hi CD38dim B cells in either HIV+ participants or HCs (Supplemental Figure 3B). We also evaluated the percentages of circulating memory B cells before and after vaccination in the 2 donor groups using peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and polychromatic flow cytometry using the gating strategy shown in Figure 4A. Analysis of PBMC samples did not reveal significant changes in the circulating memory B cell compartments in either HCs or treated HIV+ participants after vaccination (data not shown). Taken together, our data show that vaccination induces relevant memory B cell populations at the tissue level in treated HIV+ participants.

Figure 4 Vaccination increases the frequency of CD20dimCD38loIgG+ B cells. (A) Flow cytometry gating strategy used for B cell phenotyping in draining LN cell suspensions from a representative HIV+ donor before vaccination. (B) Cumulative frequencies of B cells (CD19+) within the CD20hi, CD20dim, and CD20lo memory compartments before and after vaccination (C) Plots summarizing the frequencies of CD20dimCD38loIgG+Ki67– cells in paired pre- and postvaccination samples from HCs (n = 4) (white circles) and treated HIV+ (n = 6) participants (black circles). P value determined by Mann-Whitney t test.

Tfh cell frequencies before vaccination predict responses to influenza B antigen. Tfh cells play a key role in the development of humoral responses following infection and vaccination (37, 38). We thus sought to determine whether baseline Tfh cell frequencies could predict the response to vaccination in terms of individual responses to influenza antigens for which antigenic probes were available. hemagglutinin inhibition assay (HIA) was performed as previously published (13). We found that HIV+ participants that mounted higher titers following vaccination (strong responders, with equal or greater than a 16-fold difference in titer versus the baseline as measured by HIA) had higher frequencies of Tfh cells before vaccination compared with weak responders, who did not mount as strong responses (1.78% ± 0.7% versus 1.1% ± 0.5%, Figure 5A). In addition, Tfh and CD57+ Tfh cell frequencies at baseline, but not those of CD57– Tfh cells, could predict the response to the less frequently encountered (39) influenza subtype B antigen (Figure 5B). However, no correlation was seen for Tfh cells and the more frequently encountered H1N1 antigen (Supplemental Figure 4A) or H3N1 (data not shown) in our donors. Contrary to HIV+ donors, no correlation was found between the percentage of Tfh cells and the vaccine responses to B cell antigen in HC donors (Supplemental Figure 4A). Since B cell analyses had indicated an increase in IgG+Ki67–CD20dimCD38lo memory B cells after vaccination in treated HIV+ infection, we also performed linear regression to evaluate whether the percentages of IgG+Ki67–CD20dimCD38lo memory B cells after vaccination had an equal predictive value. A positive trend was observed between this population and influenza B antigen HIA titers (Supplemental Figure 4B) and between CD20dimCD38lo B cells and antigen-specific B responses (Supplemental Figure 4B), but this trend did not reach statistical significance. In aggregate, our data suggest that the baseline frequency of Tfh cells is a determinant for the development of vaccine-induced B cell responses toward the less frequently encountered influenza B antigen in treated HIV+ infection.

Figure 5 Prevaccination Tfh cell frequencies predict responses to influenza B antigen. (A) Percentages of Tfh cells before vaccination in HCs and HIV+ participants with either weak (<8-fold increase) or strong (≥16-fold increase) response to vaccination as measured by HIA. (B) Percentages of Tfh cells (including CD57+ and CD57– Tfh) before vaccination as a function of the fold difference in influenza B antigen (B ag) HIA titers. Lines indicate correlations determined by linear regression analysis (n = 8 for all graphs).

Vaccination is associated with a reduction in frequency of Tfh CD4+ T cells. Next, we investigated the effect of vaccination on draining LN CD4+ T cell dynamics. The relative frequencies of LN-derived CD4+ T cells were analyzed by applying a polychromatic flow cytometry–based assay and the gating scheme shown in Figure 1B. Comparative analysis revealed a significant reduction of Tfh cell frequency (expressed as a percentage of total CD4+ T cells) after vaccination (1.54% ± 0.7% before vaccination versus 0.89% ± 0.45 after vaccination) in HIV+ donors (Figure 6A). Further analysis of Tfh cell populations based on the expression of CD57 showed a reduction of both CD57+ and CD57– subsets in HIV+ donors, although the reduction was significant only in the CD57– compartment (Figure 6A). No difference, however, was found when the relative frequencies were expressed as a percentage of the parental Tfh population (% of Tfh), a surrogate of the intrinsic capacity of the parental population to adopt the phenotypes under investigation (Supplemental Figure 5A). The reduction in the frequency of Tfh cells within GCs was also confirmed using fluorescent confocal imaging (Figure 6B). These results demonstrate that vaccination is associated with an overall reduction of Tfh cells in draining LNs, a profile specifically found in HIV+ individuals.

Figure 6 Vaccination lowers the frequency of Tfh cells in HIV+ LNs. (A) Pooled data showing the frequency of Tfh cells at the before and after vaccination time points in HC (n = 4) and HIV+ LNs (n = 6), as measured by polychromatic flow cytometry. (B) Representative confocal images of follicles from a single HIV+ donor before and after influenza vaccination showing the distribution of CD4 (green), PD-1 (red), and CD57 (cyan) within GCs and the loss of Tfh after vaccination. The Mann-Whitney U test was used for statistical analysis. Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×40 (NA 1.3).

Imaging analysis reveals a generalized reduction of Tfh cells. Tfh cell dynamics were further investigated by multiparameter histocytometry, a quantitative confocal imaging analysis that allows for the representation of confocal images in a 2D flow cytometric format (40, 41). We employed a multiplexed assay to simultaneously detect 5 protein markers of interest, namely, CD20, Ki67, CD4, PD-1, CD57, and examined the numbers of Tfh cells in paired pre- and postvaccination LN samples from 3 HIV+ individuals (Supplemental Table 1). GCs were defined based on the coexpression of CD20 and Ki67, as shown in Figure 7A. In agreement with our flow cytometry data, we found a reduction in the normalized (cells/mm2) numbers of Tfh cells in GCs after vaccination (Figure 7B). We also sought to investigate whether the loss of Tfh cells after vaccination could be associated with a loss of follicular architecture, as judged by the absence of FDC networks. In contrast with the prevaccination profile, no correlation was observed between the area of the FDC network (mm2) and the absolute counts of Tfh cells after vaccination (Supplemental Figure 5B). To complement our analysis, we also assessed whether the observed loss could arise from an infiltration of follicular CD8 (fCD8). We defined fCD8 T cells based on CXCR5 and CCR7expression (CCR7loCXCR5hi), as previously published (41). In accordance with previously published data (41), we found a trend for accumulation of fCD8+ T cells in treated HIV+ infection using multiparameter flow cytometry of LN suspensions (Supplemental Figure 5C). When paired prevaccination and postvaccination samples from 4 HIV– and 6 HIV+ participants were analyzed, no consistent effects of vaccination emerged on the relative frequencies of LN fCD8+ T cells in either donor group (Supplemental Figure 6C). Thus, our results are consistent with Tfh cell loss after vaccination being a generalized phenomenon that is most likely not driven by GC fCD8+ T cell infiltration.

Figure 7 Generalized loss of Tfh cells after vaccination. (A) Gating strategy for CD4+ phenotyping in tissues using histocytometry. For the analysis, tissues were stained with anti-CD20 and anti-Ki67 for B cell follicle characterization as well as anti–PD-1, CD57, and CD4 for Tfh cells. The nuclear marker JOJO-1 was also included in the analysis to aid with computational cell segmentation. Confocal images were transformed to FlowJo files as previously described, and Tfh cell frequencies within individual GCs were calculated using FlowJo, as per the analysis example. GCs were defined by gating onto Ki67+ rich areas of high or dim CD20 expression before calculating the absolute numbers of Tfh cells within each GC gate. Original magnification, ×40 (NA 1.3). (B) Pooled data of Tfh cell numbers within the GCs from 3 HIV+ donor LNs. Each symbol corresponds to an individual donor. Matched pre- and postvaccination data are presented for each donor. Different GCs within each donor’s tissue are represented by repeating the corresponding symbols.

Vaccination alters Tfh cell gene signatures. Given the limited number of available LN-derived cells, we investigated gene signatures of sorted CD4+ T cells from LN suspensions before and after vaccination using the Fluidigm Biomark platform and a curated set of 96 gene primers. Analysis of Tfh cell hallmark genes before vaccination showed a differential expression among naive, non-Tfh memory, and Tfh cells both in HIV– and HIV+ participants (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6). Furthermore, although less evident, differences were found for certain genes between the 2 Tfh subsets (CD57+ and CD57–) (Figure 8B). Following vaccination, clustering was driven by cell type rather than vaccination time point (Figure 8C). Evaluation of individual genes, however, revealed that CD57– Tfh cells in HIV+ samples increased activation markers, such as CD69, CXCL10, and CCR5, and that this was not observed in the same cells in HIV– LNs or CD57+ Tfh cells from HIV+ donors (Figure 8D). In HIV– individuals, specific genes involved in Tfh cell function, namely, CXCR5, BCL6, IL6RA, and IL6ST (Figure 8D), were induced by vaccination within the CD57+ Tfh cell compartment, while this pattern was absent from HIV+ Tfh cells.