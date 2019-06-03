Stiripentol protects against calcium oxalate nephrolithiasis and ethylene glycol poisoning

Stiripentol decreases LDH-mediated oxalate synthesis by hepatocytes in vitro. To investigate whether stiripentol could decrease hepatic oxalate production, hepatocytes (HepG2 cells) were grown in vitro in hydroxyproline-enriched cell culture medium (Figure 1A). The exposure of hepatocytes to stiripentol concentrations at therapeutic levels (5–100 μg/ml) resulted in a dose-dependent and significant decrease in oxalate production (P = 0.03, n = 4 experiments, Figure 1A). To confirm the implication of LDH5 isoenzyme, we performed siRNA experiments targeting LDHA mRNA (LDHA is the subunit of LDH5). siRNA suppressed 60% to 70 % of LDHA mRNA and significantly decreased oxalate production (P = 0.03, n = 4 experiments, Figure 1B). The addition of 10 μg/ml stiripentol to siRNA mildly decreased oxalate production by HepG2 cells, suggesting that most of oxalate synthesis was actually due to LDH5 isoenzyme activity (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Inhibition of oxalate synthesis by stiripentol in vitro and in vivo. (A) HepG2 cells were grown in a hydroxyproline-enriched medium to produce oxalate (red bars). Oxalate synthesis (mM) was reduced in a dose-dependent manner when stiripentol was added to the medium. *P = 0.03, n = 4 experiments. (B) siRNA targeting LDHA reduced significantly oxalate synthesis and the addition of 10 μg/ml stiripentol to SiRNA reduced mildly oxalate synthesis, suggesting that oxalate synthesis is mostly performed by LDH5. **P = 0.03 versus control, n = 4 experiments. (C) Stiripentol given orally for 2 days significantly reduced urine oxalate excretion. #P = 0.002, n = 6 animals. After wash-out, urine oxalate excretion was restored. Data are mean ± SEM. Mann-Whitney tests (B and C) and Kruskall-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparison tests (A) were used to compare the different groups.

Stiripentol decreases urine oxalate excretion in rats. To assess whether stiripentol would also efficiently reduce urine oxalate excretion in vivo, 6 rats received 200 mg/kg/day stiripentol orally for 48 hours. Urine oxalate/creatinine excretion decreased slightly but significantly from 0.16 ± 0.01 mmol oxalate/mmol creatinine before treatment to 0.11 ± 0.01 mmol oxalate/mmol creatinine (P = 0.002). After a 4-day wash-out period, urine oxalate excretion was similar to baseline values (Figure 1C).

Stiripentol protects against ethylene glycol poisoning. Ethylene glycol is metabolized to oxalate and promotes calcium oxalate tubular precipitation. Six rats were exposed to ethylene glycol alone and 6 rats received both ethylene glycol and stiripentol simultaneously at a dose of 300 mg/kg (and stiripentol in drinking water for the next 2 days). Animals were sacrificed 2 days after ethylene glycol poisoning. Animals exposed to ethylene glycol alone were oliguric, but a small amount of urine was collected at the time of the sacrifice to perform urine crystal analysis. Crystalluria revealed a large number of calcium oxalate monohydrate (COM) crystals in both groups and to a lesser extent calcium oxalate dihydrate crystals (COD), but the mean crystalline volume was 20 times lower in animals receiving stiripentol (9467 ± 2259 μm3/mm3 versus 201766 ± 95023 μm3/mm3, P = 0.004, Figure 2, A and B). The kidneys of rats exposed to ethylene glycol alone were pale and voluminous with a mean weight of 1.31 ± 0.11 g, whereas kidneys from animals also receiving stiripentol had a usual red/brown aspect and normal weight at 0.85 ± 0.02 g (P = 0.004, Figure 2C). Stiripentol protected rats against ethylene glycol–induced renal failure (mean serum creatinine 78.2 ± 9.6 μmol/l versus 297.1 ± 74.4 μmol/l, P = 0.002, Figure 2G).

Figure 2 Stiripentol protects against ethylene glycol intoxication. (A) Representative crystalluria showing the presence of calcium oxalate monohydrate crystals (black arrow) and to a lesser extent calcium oxalate dihydrate crystals (white arrow) in urine. Original magnification, ×400. (B) Mean crystalline volume in urine was significantly lower in animals receiving stiripentol in addition to ethylene glycol (EG + stiripentol, red squares) than in animals receiving ethylene glycol alone (EG, black circles). *P = 0.004, n = 6 animals/group). (C) The weight of kidneys from rats exposed to ethylene glycol only was increased when compared with kidneys from rats treated by stiripentol. *P = 0.004, n = 6). (D–F) Kidney crystalline accumulation was prevented by stiripentol. **P = 0.002, n = 6. (G) Stiripentol protected rats against ethylene glycol–induced renal failure. **P = 0.002, n = 6. (H) Crystalline deposits were stained by Yasue coloration, evidencing their calcic nature. (I) Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy revealed the exclusive presence of COM among tubular deposits. Data are mean ± SEM. Mann-Whitney tests were used to compare the different groups. Original magnification E, F, H, ×200.

The other biological features are depicted in Table 1, showing that animals receiving stiripentol had a trend toward lower metabolic acidosis (less decreased bicarbonate serum levels), and a significantly lower serum anion gap, the consequence of lower circulating oxalate levels in this context of ethylene glycol poisoning. The morphometric analysis of kidney tissues confirmed that stiripentol significantly decreased calcium oxalate crystal deposition in kidneys (P = 0.002, Figure 2, D–F). These deposits were stained by Yasue coloration (revealing calcium oxalate crystals) and the analysis of kidney tissue by Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) confirmed that crystalline deposits in renal tubules were made exclusively of COM (Figure 2, H and I).

Table 1 Serum parameters after ethylene glycol intoxication

Stiripentol protects against calcium oxalate nephropathy. Sixteen Sprague Dawley rats received hydroxyproline and calcium in drinking water for 16 days to induce calcium oxalate nephropathy. Eight of these rats received stiripentol orally by gavage once a day for 16 days. Urine oxalate excretion increased in both groups after exposure to hydroxyproline but urine oxalate was significantly lower in animals receiving stiripentol in addition to hydroxyproline and calcium (P = 0.0002 at day 8, P = 0.0019 at day 11, P = 0.0002 at day 15, Figure 3A). Crystalluria revealed the presence of calcium oxalate crystals in both groups, but the mean crystalline volume was significantly lower in animals treated by stiripentol (P = 0.015 at day 8, P = 0.007 at day 15, Figure 3B). FTIR analysis revealed the presence of sparse deposits of COM crystals in renal tubules. Kidney morphometric analysis demonstrated that stiripentol significantly decreased calcium oxalate deposits in kidney tissues (P = 0.004, Figure 3, C–E). Renal function was less altered in animals receiving stiripentol (P = 0.028, Figure 3F). In parallel, urine glycolate excretion increased in both groups, but it increased significantly more in rats exposed to stiripentol (at days 2 and 8), suggesting that stiripentol actually inhibits the transformation of glyoxylate into oxalate (Figure 4).

Figure 3 Stiripentol protects against calcium oxalate nephropathy. (A) Urine oxalate excretion was increased by hydroxyproline-enriched diet, and the daily administration of stiripentol (red bars) protected partly against hyperoxaluria. *P = 0.0002 at days 8 and 15, **P = 0.0019 at day 11; n = 8 animals/group. (B) Daily stiripentol also reduced urine crystalline volume. #P = 0.015 at day 8, ##P = 0.007 at day 15; n = 8 animals/group. (C–E) Kidney crystal deposits were reduced by stiripentol. †P = 0.004, n = 8 animals/group. (F) Stiripentol protected rats against hydroxyproline-induced renal failure. ‡P = 0.028, n = 8 animals/group. Hydroxyproline + stiripentol, red squares; hydroxyproline, black circles. Data are mean ± SEM. Mann-Whitney and Kruskall-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparison tests were used to compare the different groups.

Figure 4 Urine glycolate excretion was increased by a hydroxyproline-enriched diet in rats. At day 2 and day 8 glycolate excretion was significantly more increased in animals exposed to stiripentol than in controls. *P = 0.049 and **P = 0.004, respectively; n = 8 animals/group. Hydroxyproline, black circles and empty bars; hydroxyproline + stiripentol, blue squares and bars. Data are mean ± SEM. Kruskall-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparison tests was used to compare the different groups.

Stiripentol decreases urine oxalate excretion in humans. To assess whether stiripentol would efficiently reduce oxalate synthesis in humans, urine oxalate excretion was assessed in children affected by Dravet syndrome who required stiripentol treatment (n = 8, median age 6 years) and in children of similar age affected by cystinuria who are kidney-stone formers whose stones are not due to oxalate (control group, n = 40, median age 7.5 years). Urine oxalate excretion was significantly decreased in patients affected by Dravet syndrome, suggesting that stiripentol lowers urine oxalate excretion, even when urine oxalate concentrations stand within normal range (P = 0.002, Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Stiripentol decreases urine oxalate excretion in humans. (A) Urine oxalate excretion (indexed to creatinine, mmol oxalate/mmol creatinine) was lower in children affected by Dravet syndrome and treated with stiripentol than in controls (i.e., children affected by cystinuria). *P = 0.002; Dravet + stiripentol, red squares, n = 8; controls, black circles, n = 40). Mann-Whitney test was used to compare the 2 groups. (B) Urine oxalate excretion (indexed to creatinine, mmol oxalate/mmol creatinine) was measured before and after stiripentol therapy (25 mg/kg/day and 50 mg/kg/day) in a young girl affected by type I primary hyperoxaluria.

A 17-year-old girl affected by severe type I hyperoxaluria (homozygous AGXT mutation c.349-350 insG), and followed by the pediatric nephrology department of Robert Debré Hospital (Paris, France), received stiripentol to reduce urine oxalate excretion. Her renal function was still normal in the absence of an acute episode (serum creatinine 65 μmol/l, estimated glomerular filtration rate 88 ml/min/1.73 m2), but she was exhausted by recurrent colic nephritis (about once a month), repeated urological procedures, and pyelonephritis. Urine oxalate/creatinine ratio was about 0.18–0.20 mmol oxalate/mmol creatinine. Her brother, affected by the same disease, had a rapid decrease in renal function and was treated with combined liver-kidney transplantation. Considering the evolution of the disease, in accordance with the medical team and after parental agreement, stiripentol was introduced at a half-dose (25 mg/kg/day) and urine oxalate excretion decreased rapidly (Figure 5B). A further decrease in urine oxalate excretion was observed when stiripentol therapy was increased to 50 mg/kg/day (urine oxalate/creatinine ratio: 0.068 mmol oxalate/mmol creatinine), without identified side effects (Figure 5B).