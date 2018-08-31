Expression of mutant Sftpc in murine alveolar epithelia drives spontaneous lung fibrosis

We employed a recombineering strategy with embryonic stem cell transduction/screening to selectively knock in an HA-tagged mouse SP-CI73T sequence into the endogenous mouse Sftpc locus. The targeted allele in the resultant parental line (SP-CI73T-Neo), schematically shown in Figure 1A, retained a PGK-neomycin (PGK-Neo) cassette in intron 1 flanked by short flippase (Flp) recognition target (FRT) sites. F 1 crosses of SP-CI73T-Neo chimeras with C57BL/6 mice confirmed germline transmission. The litters of F 2 and further generations were full-term, of normal size and sex distribution, represented all genotypes, and exhibited normal postnatal alveolarization (data not shown).

Figure 1 Cellular and histopathological phenotype of the SP-CI73T-Neo founder line. (A) Schematic of the HA-tagged SftpcI73T knockin allele showing the PGK-Neo cassette in intron 1. (B) qRT-PCR analysis for Sftpc mRNA expression in 12- to 28-week-old WT and homozygous SP-CI73T-Neo/I73T-Neo (SP-C I73T) mice. (C) Western blot of AT2 lysates for proSP-C (20 μg protein/lane). SP-CI73T-Neo/I73T-Neo mice accumulate an HA-tagged primary translation product (arrowheads) and misprocessed isoforms (arrows, right bracket). In WT/WT mice, both the primary translation product (arrowheads) and major processing intermediate (left bracket) were detected. (D) Immunohistochemistry for proSP-C of lung sections from 8-week-old WT and SP-CI73T-Neo/I73T-Neo mice revealed proSP-CI73T expression on AT2 cell plasma membranes (arrowheads); proSP-CWT is expressed in cytosolic vesicles of AT2 cells (arrows). (E) proSP-C Western blot of subcellular fractions enriched in ER or lamellar bodies (LB) from 8-week-old SP-CWT/WT and SP-CI73T-Neo/I73T-Neo mice. ER from each line contained the corresponding proSP-C primary translation product (arrowheads). The major proSP-CWT intermediate (M r , 6,000) was enriched in LB (left bracket). All aberrantly processed proSP-CI73T isoforms were excluded from SP-CI73T-Neo LB (arrows, right bracket). (F) Western blot of surfactant showing decreased mature SP-C in SP-CI73T-Neo/I73T-Neo mice. (G) H&E-stained sections from 16-week-old mice (scale bars: 2 mm (upper panels); 200 μm (lower panels). Quantitative morphometry using ImageJ expressed as airspace/tissue ratio. (H) Total soluble collagen content in the left lobe from 32-week-old mice. Data represent mean ± SEM with dot plot overlays. *P < 0.05 versus SP-CWT by 2-tailed t test.

This founder line was found to be hypomorphic, with total SftpcI73T mRNA in homozygous SftpcI73T-Neo/I73T-Neo (SP-CI73-Neo/I73-Neo) animals limited to approximately 15% of that of littermates with 2 SftpcWT alleles (Figure 1B).

Expression of SftpcI73T in AT2 cells in vivo results in aberrant posttranslational processing and intracellular accumulation of mutant SP-CI73T proprotein. Despite low levels of Sftpc mRNA, AT2 cells from SP-CI73T-Neo/I73T-Neo mice accumulated known misprocessed proSP-CI73T isoforms (19, 24–26), suggesting markedly aberrant targeting and/or posttranslational processing (Figure 1C). proSP-CWT immunostaining was consistent with its known localization in AT2 lamellar bodies (27, 28), while HA–proSP-CI73T was prominently mislocalized in the AT2 plasma membrane (Figure 1D). Importantly, the NH 2 terminal HA tag does not influence proSP-CI73T mistrafficking. In an experiment utilizing a previously published in vitro model (29), neither the HA nor EGFP tag affected normal anterograde trafficking of proSP-CWT (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99287DS1) or influenced the mistargeting of proSP-CI73T to the plasma membrane (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F).

Aberrant trafficking of HA–proSP-CI73T in AT2 cells in vivo was corroborated by Western blotting of lamellar body fractions from SP-CI73T-Neo/I73T-Neo mice, wherein levels of mutant proSP-CI73T in this organellar compartment were below the limit of detection (Figure 1E). Interestingly, despite its exclusion from lamellar bodies, an immunoreactive monomeric mature SP-C band (M r , 3.5–3.7 kDa) was detected in the alveolar compartment (Figure 1F). Quantitatively, surfactant from SP-CI73T-Neo/I73T-Neo lungs contained only 34.5% of mature SP-C found in WT mice despite having mildly elevated levels of SP-B (Supplemental Figure 2). Consistent with prior in vitro data showing intracellular accumulation and increased half-life of proSP-CI73T isoforms (26), the current results support the concept that the aberrant trafficking and posttranslational processing of proSP-CI73T by AT2 cells in vivo result in intracellular accumulation of mutant proSP-C isoforms out of proportion to the lower AT2 SftpcI73T mRNA levels and in inefficient synthesis of mature SP-C.

The hypomorphic SP-CI73T-Neo/I73T-Neo founder line develops diffuse parenchymal lung remodeling. Constitutive expression of SP-CI73T protein in AT2 cells from this hypomorphic line resulted in development of diffuse parenchymal lung remodeling marked by thickening of alveolar septae beginning at approximately 16 weeks (Figure 1G) that contained trichrome-positive material (Supplemental Figure 3A), with the histological changes persisting up to 40 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 3B). Evidence of fibrotic remodeling was supported by an elevation in total lung collagen (Figure 1H). A substantial increase in septal cellularity notable for the expansion of proSP-C–positive cells consistent with AT2 cell hyperplasia was found at both 16 and 32 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D) and accompanied by age-dependent increases in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) cellularity (Supplemental Figure 3E).

In parallel with abnormalities in SP-CI73T biosynthesis and aberrant lung remodeling, AT2 cells of SP-CI73T-Neo mice developed ultrastructural abnormalities consistent with an acquired defect in macroautophagy. TEM of lung sections from SP-CI73T-Neo mice revealed hypertrophic AT2 cells containing numerous intracytoplasmic inclusions composed of proteinaceous debris and mitochondria within double membrane vesicles (Supplemental Figure 4A). In autophagic flux assays, AT2 cells isolated from WT mice and treated with the mTOR inhibitor/autophagy activator torin demonstrated increased LC3 turnover (Supplemental Figure 4B). In contrast, SP-CI73T-Neo AT2 cells showed increases in LC3-I/LC3-II and p62 at baseline and failed to respond to torin treatment, phenocopying the late block in macroautophagy we previously observed in vitro in cell lines stably expressing SP-CI73T (24).

Constitutive deletion of intronic PGK-Neo enhances SP-CI73T expression and disrupts lung development. Due to interference with exonic splicing or impaired transcription efficiency, retained intronic selection cassettes have been used to create murine models with hypomorphic alleles to circumvent toxic gain of function through dampening of gene expression (30, 31). To evaluate the impact of higher levels of SP-CI73T expression on lung homeostasis, we constitutively removed the FRT-flanked PGK-Neo cassette from SftpcI73T-Neo alleles by backcrossing the founder line to a FLP-e recombinase “deleter” line (Figure 2). Consistent with an acquired toxic gain of function, the average litter size of the resultant CFlp-SP-CI73T line was significantly decreased, and no live progeny harboring PGK-Neo–excised SftpcI73T alleles were found (Supplemental Table 1). We also established Mendelian inheritance of SftpcI73T alleles in a large cohort of CFlp-SP-CI73T embryos harvested at E18.5, demonstrating successful PGK-Neo cassette excision (heterozygous or homozygous).

Figure 2 Constitutive deletion of PGK-Neo from SP-CI73T-Neo mice disrupts lung development. (A) Backcross of SP-CI73T-Neo founder mice to FLP-e recombinase mice generated multiple genotypes of CFlp-SP-CI73T mice, including unexcised (SP-CI73T-Neo), excised (SP-CI73T), or WT alleles. Representative ×1.5 photomicrographs of H&E-stained lungs harvested from E18.5 CFlp-SP-CI73T mice with 1 (SP-CI73T/WT) or 2 (SP-CI73T/I73T) excised SftpcI73T allele(s) reveal a graded arrest of saccular lung development. (B) Immunoblotting of E18.5 WT or Neo-excised CFlp-SP-CI73T lung homogenates for proSP-C with β-actin as a loading control. Densitometric quantitation of aberrant proSP-CI73T (arrows, bracket) and WT proSP-C (arrowheads). *P < 0.05 versus WT/WT by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (C) Staining of E18.5 CFlp-SP-CI73T/I73T embryos for HA revealed tufts of HA+ AT2 cells within obliterated saccules. CFlp-SP-CWT/WT controls showed normal developing saccules lined by proSP-C+ cells. Scale bars: 70 μm. (D) TEM of E18.5 CFlp-SP-CI73T/I73T and CFlp-SP-CWT/WT lungs. SP-CWT/WT saccules contained intraluminal surfactant (inset). CFlp-SP-CI73T/I73T lungs contained disrupted saccules filled with poorly differentiated epithelial cells (inset). Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) Representative ×60 immunofluorescence micrographs of E18.5 lungs from CFlp-SP-CI73T/I73T, CFlp-SP-CI73T/WT, and CFlp-SP-CWT mice stained for proSP-C (green) and AQP5 (red), showing loss of AQP5 and increase in proSP-C staining in CFlp-SP-CI73T animals.

CFlp-SP-CI73T embryos have proven to be informative, as E18.5 lungs carrying SftpcI73T alleles displayed arrested lung morphogenesis in late sacculation in both heterozygous (CFlp-SP-CI73T/WT) and homozygous (CFlp-SP-CI73T/I73T) embryos (Figure 2A). The graded disruption of embryonic lung architecture correlated with an allele-dependent increase in proSP-CI73T expression (Figure 2B). By immunohistochemistry, clumps of HA-tagged proSP-CI73T–expressing epithelia were found obliterating primordial saccules (Figure 2C). TEM of E18.5 CFLP-SP-CI73T lungs confirmed the presence of disrupted saccules containing poorly differentiated epithelium harboring marked ultrastructural changes (Figure 2D). The E18.5 CFlp-SP-CI73T lungs also showed qualitative reductions in aquaporin 5 (AQP5) staining inversely correlated with genotype, suggesting disruption of AT2/AT1 homeostasis (Figure 2E).

Increasing expression of SftpcI73T in adult mice triggers rapid increases in morbidity and mortality from diffuse parenchymal lung injury. To assess the impact of increasing SP-CI73T expression into a more physiologic range on the postnatal lung, we generated mice with inducible expression of SP-CI73T (IER-SP-CI73TFlp) by crossing SP-CI73T-Neo mice to a Rosa26 ER2-Flp-O line to effect tamoxifen-mediated Flp-O recombinase removal of the inhibitory PGK-Neo cassette from SftpcI73T-Neo alleles (Figure 3A). In the absence of tamoxifen, adult homozygous IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp animals retained a phenotype identical to the hypomorphic SP-CI73T-Neo founder line, with low levels of SftpcI73T mRNA, normal litter size, and preserved lung histology prior to 16 weeks of age (data not shown).

Figure 3 Tamoxifen induction of SftpcI73T expression in IER-SP-CI73TFlp mice causes mortality and lung injury. (A) IER-SP-CI73TFlp mice were generated by crossing a Rosa26-ER2-Flp-O (deleter) line (R26ERFLPo/FLPo) with SP-CI73T-Neo mice. (B) qRT-PCR analysis of Sftpc mRNA in IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– (gray bars) or IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– (white bars) mice at 3, 7, 14, and 42 days after tamoxifen (TAM). Normalized data are expressed as percent Sftpc WT (C57BL/6) mRNA standard. *P < 0.05 versus time point control by 2-tailed t test. (C) Top: Anti-HA Western blot of lung homogenates from double-heterozygous IER-SP-CI73T/WTFlp+/– mice 2 weeks after tamoxifen (200 mg/kg) or vehicle (oil) treatment showing upregulation of HA-proSP-CI73T isoforms (blue arrows). Bottom: Reprobing for α–proSP-C showing 22/21-kDa proSP-CWT (dotted rectangle) and 6-kDa proSP-C intermediate (black arrows), plus aberrant proSP-CI73T isoforms (blue arrows). (D) Western blot of AT2 lysates from IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– or IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice 2 weeks after iTAM for LC3 and SQSTM1/p62. Dot plots of densitometry for LC3 and p62 normalized to β-actin. *P < 0.05 versus control by 2-tailed t test. (E) Kaplan-Meier analysis for control IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– mice treated with 300 mg/kg iTAM and IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– groups treated with 200, 300, or 400 mg/kg iTAM (n = 11–33 / group). Mean survival using death or body weight <75% on 2 consecutive days as end points is shown. P < 0.05 for TAM IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– at each iTAM dosage group (200, 300, or 400 mg/kg) versus TAM IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– group using log-rank testing. (F) Survival of 8- to 12-week-old male (n =26) and female (n = 29) IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice treated with 250–300 mg/kg iTAM. *P < 0.05 males versus females. (G) Representative H&E histology from surviving control and IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice 14 days after 300 mg/kg iTAM. Scale bar: 300 μm. (H) BALF protein content in non-inducible IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– or inducible IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice after iTAM. Data from all time points for the non-inducible control group (gray dots) were combined. *P < 0.05 vs. IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– by 1-way ANOVA.

Intraperitoneal tamoxifen (iTAM) administration to double-homozygous IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/+ mice resulted in rapid increases in SftpcI73T mRNA within 3 days (Figure 3B). Using quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) to estimate neomycin cassette numbers (32), the efficiency of iTAM-induced Flp-O mediated recombination in purified IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/+ AT2 cells isolated 1 week after induction was 89.8% ± 2.0% (mean ± SD, n = 4) referenced against tamoxifen-treated IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– controls (Supplemental Figure 5). The induction of SftpcI73T mRNA was accompanied by substantial increases in mutant proSP-CI73T protein (Figure 3C) alterations in macroautophagy. Lysates from IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp AT2 cells (Flp+/– or Flp+/+) showed significant increases in both LC3-II and p62, consistent with a late block in macroautophagy (Figure 3D) and detectable as early as 1 week after induction (Supplemental Figure 6).

The molecular and cellular changes observed upon induction of SP-CI73T expression were temporally associated with systemic morbidity and mortality. Compared with nonexcised SftpcI73T-Neo allelic controls (i.e., IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/–), IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice exhibited increased weight loss and hypoxemia after iTAM (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Survival was significantly decreased and was Flp-O recombinase allele– and iTAM dose–dependent, with onset of mortality as early as 5 days in IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/+ animals (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 7C). Notably, mean survival was shorter in IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– male animals (10.6 days versus 11.9 for females; P = 0.005) (Figure 3F).

Histologically, IER-SP-CI73TFlp mice developed acute, diffuse lung injury after iTAM (Figure 3G), with time-dependent progression from patchy peribronchial cell infiltrates and interstitial expansion (7 days) to frank parenchymal injury (2 weeks) (Supplemental Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 8B). Radiographically, bilateral pulmonary infiltrates appeared (Supplemental Figure 8A), accompanied by increases in BALF protein, peaking at days 7–14 (Figure 3H). A transient nadir in BALF SP-B protein occurred (2 weeks) in the setting of preserved AT2 Sftpb mRNA and SP-B protein (Supplemental Figure 9).

SftpcI73T expression in AT2 cells induces polycellular alveolitis. The induction of AT2 SftpcI73T mRNA and proprotein resulted in the subsequent onset of complex, multiphasic alveolitis (Figure 4A). BALF from iTAM-treated IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice showed substantial increases in total cell counts beginning by day 7 and peaking 2 weeks after induction, with values 8- to 10-fold less than those of IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– controls.

Figure 4 Ontogeny of alveolitis induced by SP-CI73T expression. (A) Dot plot with group mean ± SEM shown of total BALF cells recovered from IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– (control) and IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice 3, 7, 14, 28, and 42 days after tamoxifen. *P < 0.05 versus corresponding IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– group for each time point by 2-tailed t test. (B) Representative Giemsa-stained BALF cytospins from IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– and IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– groups 3, 7, 14, 28, and 42 days after tamoxifen administration. (C) Dot plots with mean ± SEM of absolute numbers of macrophages, neutrophils, eosinophils, and lymphocytes determined by manual counting (>200 cells per slide). *P < 0.05 versus pooled IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– controls by 1-way ANOVA.

After induction, BALF cytospins demonstrated a complex inflammatory cell profile represented by 3 temporally distinct events: an early and sustained macrophage accumulation beginning at 7 days, a spike in polymorphonuclear cells (on day 7), and transient alveolar eosinophilia (peak at 2 weeks) (Figure 4, B and C) confirmed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 10). While total lymphocytes also increased by day 7, the magnitude was 1 log less than the 3 major effector cell populations.

The inflammatory phenotype observed early after PGK-Neo cassette excision was dependent on SftpcI73T allele status but not on expression of Flp-O recombinase. When compared with mice treated with vehicle (oil) , heterozygous IER-SP-CI73T/WTFlp+/– mice receiving maximal doses of tamoxifen developed moderate alveolitis and interstitial histological changes 2 weeks after induction but in the absence of significant weight loss or mortality, suggesting that SftpcI73T allele heterozygosity represents an intermediate phenotype (Supplemental Figure 11). Importantly, iTAM treatment of homozygous Rosa26 ER2-Flp-O mice lacking SftpcI73T-Neo alleles (i.e., IER-SP-CWT/WTFlp+/+) had no effect on weight loss, histology, or BALF cell levels (Supplemental Figure 12). Similarly, in contrast to tamoxifen, vehicle treatment of IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– animals failed to elicit substantive increases in weight loss, mortality, or BALF cell numbers (Supplemental Figure 13), indicating that “leakiness” of ER2-Flp-O alleles was not a confounding factor.

When considered in total, the polycellular alveolitis and diffuse parenchymal damage observed after iTAM treatment of IER-SP-CI73TFlp mice was specifically attributable to SP-CI73T expression, was dose dependent, and produced a phenotype with features resembling AE-IPF (10).

AT2 SftpcI73T expression results in spontaneous fibrotic lung remodeling. Following the acute injury phase, survivors from IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp cohorts showed partial recovery from the nadir in body weight (Supplemental Figure 14A) but went on to develop a fibrotic histological phenotype (Figures 5 and 6). Lung sections from homozygous IER-SP-CI73T/I73T mice obtained 4–6 weeks after induction demonstrated spatially heterogeneous parenchymal remodeling with mesenchymal expansion, and some features of fibroblastic foci, including the accumulation of α–smooth muscle actin–positive (α-SMA–positive) cells adjacent to dilated airspaces lined by hyperplastic AT2 cells (Figure 5, A–E). The histological changes were accompanied by patchy bilateral infiltrates visible on microCT (Figure 5F) and by alterations in lung mechanics. Pressure-volume curves obtained at 4 and 6 weeks following iTAM were shifted down and to the right, consistent with restrictive lung physiology (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 14B). Static compliance, maximally decreased at 4 weeks (40%) in the IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– cohort, mildly improved at week 6 in parallel with resolution of inflammation (Figure 4).

Figure 5 SftpcI73T expression induces diffuse parenchymal lung remodeling, restrictive lung physiology, and AT2 cell expansion. H&E sections of control (IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/–) (A and B) and inducible IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– (C and D) mice 6 weeks after 300 mg/kg iTAM showing extensive parenchymal (D, box) and subpleural remodeling (C, arrowheads). On higher power, focal consolidations with features of fibroblastic foci are identified (D, arrow). (E) Double-label immunohistochemistry of 6-week iTAM-treated IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– lungs showing focal airspace enlargement lined by proSP-C AT2 cells (arrows) with adjacent α-SMA–positive myofibroblasts (dashed circle). Scale bars: 50 μm (left), 20 μm (right). (F) MicroCT scans of IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– and IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/+ mice at 6 weeks after 200 mg/kg tamoxifen. (G) Control (IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/–) and IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice 4 weeks after 250–300 mg/kg tamoxifen administration were subjected to pulmonary function testing. Pooled flow volume loops (left) from each cohort (n = 12) and calculated static compliance (Cst, right) demonstrating restrictive physiology. *P < 0.05 versus IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– control. (H) Representative ×20 fluorescence micrograph from IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– lung 7 days after iTAM induction stained with anti-HA (red) and Ki-67 (green). (I and J) Sections were analyzed by manual counting. Dot plots with mean ± SEM are shown as the absolute number of HA+ cells per ×20 field (I) or percent of double-positive Ki-67+HA+ cells (J). *P < 0.05 versus IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– control by 1-way ANOVA. (K) Sections double stained for α-HA and α–cleaved caspase-3 (Cl Casp-3) were manually counted as for I and J. Dot plots of double-positive (Cl Casp-3/HA+) cells expressed as a percentage of total HA+ AT2 cells are shown with mean and SEM. NS: P > 0.05 versus IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– control by 1-way ANOVA.

Figure 6 SftpcI73T expression in AT2 cells increases lung collagen content. Histological sections, homogenates, and RNA were prepared from lungs of IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice and IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– controls 6 weeks after 300 mg /kg tamoxifen. (A and B) Representative trichrome staining showing focal collagen deposition (blue) in both subpleural and parenchymal areas (arrowheads) of IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice. Scale bars: 300 μm. (C) Representative Picrosirius red stained field from IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– and IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– (CTL) mice with quantitation performed using ImageJ. Data represent percentage of total section area, with dot plots and mean ± SEM shown. *P < 0.05 versus ER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– by One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Scale bars: 50 μm (left), 20 μm (right). (D) Soluble collagen in left lung homogenates measured by Sircol assay. Shown are dot plots with mean ± SEM. The x axis depicts groups by Sftpc allele and Flp allele status. *P = 0.022 for IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– versus IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– and **P = 0.011 versus untreated WT (WT/WT) group by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (E) The relative quantity (RQ) of Col3a1 mRNA was determined by qRT-PCR and expressed as fold change from untreated WT animals (WT/WT) (mean RQ = 1). x axis depicts groups by Sftpc and Flp allele status. Bar graphs with superimposed dot plots with mean ± SEM are shown. *P = 0.032 for IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– versus IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/–; **P = 0.010 versus WT/WT by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

The focal AT2 cell hyperplasia shown in Figure 5E was part of a larger expansion of AT2 cells in response to SftpcI73T expression. Double-label fluorescence immunohistochemistry for HA–SP-C (AT2 cells) and Ki-67 (proliferation) was performed on iTAM-treated IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice and controls (IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/–) (Figure 5H). Manual counting of single- (HA+) and double-positive (Ki-67+HA+) cells revealed a 40% persistent increase in AT2 cell numbers in IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– lungs beginning at 7 days that coincided with an early burst in AT2 cell proliferation (Figure 5, I and J). In contrast, consistent with prior in vitro data (33, 34), significant apoptosis was not detected in HA-SP-CI73T–expressing AT2 cells (Figure 5K).

The histological remodeling and restrictive lung physiology were complemented by abnormal lung collagen deposition (Figure 6). Lung sections from tamoxifen-induced IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp mice demonstrated increased trichrome staining of peripheral lung parenchyma and subpleural regions (Figure 6, A and B), corroborated by Picrosirius red staining, whereby morphometric quantitation revealed increases in collagen beginning at 2 weeks (Figure 6C). Biochemically, soluble lung collagen content (Figure 6D) and lung Col3a1 mRNA expression (Figure 6E) were also increased.

Temporally, the parenchymal remodeling and collagen deposition were preceded by the appearance of the well-known profibrotic mediator TGF-β1, with concentrations peaking at 2 weeks in BALF after iTAM (Figure 7A). By qRT-PCR, isolated AT2 cells but not unsorted BALF cells demonstrated temporal increases in Tgfb1 mRNA expression, suggesting that AT2 cells could contribute early to a profibrotic milieu following SftpcI73T induction mediated in part by TGF-β1 (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 15).

Figure 7 BALF TGF-β1 and AT2 Tgfb1 mRNA increase prior to fibrotic remodeling. (A) TGF-β1 levels in BALF collected at the indicated times after tamoxifen treatment were measured using Luminex. Gray dots represent values from iTAM-treated IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– control mice pooled from all 4 time points and black dots values for IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice at each time point. (B) qRT-PCR for Tgfb1 mRNA expression in AT2 cells isolated from IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice at 3 and 14 days after tamoxifen (black dots) and iTAM-treated IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– control mice pooled from both time points (gray dots). Data expressed as fold change from IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– control group are presented as dot plots with mean ± SEM shown. *P < 0.05 versus IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– control by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Importantly, neither lung injury nor fibrotic remodeling was attributable to an adaptive immune response to the epitope tag on HA–proSP-CI73T. Western blotting for HA–proSP-CI73T using sera prepared from bleeds of iTAM-induced IER-SP-CI73T mice failed to detect anti-HA titers (Supplemental Figure 16).

The AT2 epithelium is an upstream driver of early lung injury. The inducible IER-SP-CI73TFlp model permits detailed assessment of the potential role of dysfunctional SftpcI73T AT2 cells in the ontogeny of events underlying the development of fibrotic lung disease. In highly purified AT2 cells isolated from iTAM-treated cohorts (>95% EpCAM+, proSP-C+) (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 17), the rise in BALF alveolar macrophages seen on day 7 (Figure 4A) was preceded by increased Ccl2 mRNA in AT2 cells as early as day 3 (Figure 8B). Commensurate increases both in BALF CCL2 (Figure 8C) and in lung tissue–associated Ly6ChiCD64– monocytes (Figure 8D), a population recognized for its role in modulating fibrotic lung remodeling (35, 36), also occurred.

Figure 8 Ccl2 mRNA expression by SftpcI73T AT2 cells precedes BALF CCL2 and recruitment of Ly6ChiCD64– monocytes in lung tissue. (A) Flow cytometry analysis for EpCAM (CD326) and CD45 expression in AT2 cells isolated from IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– and IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice. Dot plot showing EpCAM+CD45– (epithelial), EpCAM–CD45+ (immune), and double-negative populations as a percentage of total cells from each preparation (n = 22 animals). (B) qRT-PCR of AT2 RNA for Ccl2 expression (18S-normalized) for IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– group expressed as fold change (black dots) over IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– controls pooled from both time points (gray dots). *P < 0.05 versus using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (C) CCL2 (MCP-1) ELISA of BALF from IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– and IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– cohorts. Dot plots with mean ± SEM are shown. Controls were pooled from IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– at all 3 time points (all less than detectable limit). *P < 0.05 versus control group using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (D) Representative flow cytometry plot of lung cell suspensions for CD45+Ly6ChiCD64– populations in IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– and IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice on day 3. Dot plot (3 mice pooled per data point) with mean ± SEM showing relative percentage of Ly6ChiCD11c–CD64–CD11b+CD24–Ly6G– monocytes. Multiple comparisons were made by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. For Ly6Chi populations, *P < 0.05 for IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– versus day 3 IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/–; **P < 0.05 for 3 day IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– group versus IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– at 7 or 14 days.

Other chemokines shown to be important for the recruitment of neutrophils and eosinophils demonstrated a similar temporal response. AT2 expression of Ccl11 and IL5 mRNA at 3 days after iTAM induction and increased BALF levels of these eosinophil chemokines by 1 week preceded the spike in BALF eosinophils occurring 2 weeks after induction (Figure 9, A and B). In contrast, while BALF levels of the neutrophil chemoattractant KC (CXCL1/GroA), the functional murine homolog of human IL-8, were also increased by 1 week and remained elevated out to at least 6 weeks after induction, AT2 cells did not exhibit increased Cxcl1 mRNA expression, suggesting that either the CXCL1 response occurs earlier than 3 days after induction or there are additional cellular sources for this chemokine. The BALF cytokine profiles from affected IER-SP-CI73TFlp mice failed to demonstrate significant amounts of IL-4, IL-13, Rantes, TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-17, IL-1β, MIP1α, or MIP2α (Supplemental Table 2). Furthermore, the elaboration of proinflammatory cytokines in this model was not attributable to the induction of Flp-O recombinase expression (Supplemental Table 3). The lack of a strong consensus Th2 response (e.g., IL-4/IL-13) classically associated with fibrotic lung remodeling led us to consider that other Th2-related CC chemokines could be participating in SP-CI73T–induced injury/fibrosis. CCL17 (TARC) was previously shown to participate in the fibrotic response to exogenous bleomycin in rodents (37) As shown in Figure 9C, early (day 3) increases in AT2 Ccl17 mRNA were followed by sustained elevations in BALF TARC levels from 7 days through 6 weeks.

Figure 9 Cytokine expression profiles of IER-SP-CI73TFlp mice after tamoxifen treatment. (A) IL-5, CCL11 (eotaxin), and CXCL1 (KC) were measured in BALF of IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– (gray dots) and IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– (black dots) cohorts at the indicated times after induction. Dot plots with mean ± SEM are shown. *P < 0.05 versus IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– or IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– as indicated using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (B) qRT-PCR for Il5, Ccl11, and Cxcl1 mRNA in isolated AT2 cells. dCT values were normalized to 18S RNA and data expressed as fold change in IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– samples (black dots) versus IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– controls (gray dots). *P < 0.05 versus IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– or 2-week IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– groups as indicated by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (C) Left: BALF CCL17 (TARC) levels at 1, 2, 4, and 6 weeks after iTAM determined by Luminex assay. Right: qRT-PCR for Ccl17 mRNA expression in AT2 cells from IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– (black dots) and IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– controls (gray dots) 3 and 14 days after iTAM. Data are presented as dot plots with mean ± SEM shown. *P < 0.05 versus IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– or IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

Together, the effector cell and cytokine patterning observed in IER-SP-CI73TFlp mice recapitulates many of the responses reported in BALF and transcriptomic profiles of lung tissue and cell populations from IPF patients. Furthermore, the ontogeny and selectivity of the observed AT2 cytokine mRNA profiles suggest that epithelial-derived chemokines play a major role in the early recruitment of many of these effector cells to the lungs during the genesis of SP-CI73T–induced fibrosis.

IER-SP-CI73TFlp mice elaborate multiple biomarkers observed in human IPF. We next evaluated the temporal expression patterns of biomarkers observed in human IPF. As proof of concept, we first focused on 3 analytes (SFTPD, SPP1, MMP7) that recently emerged as part of a multivariate model predictive of an IPF diagnosis in humans (38) (Figure 10, A–C). Osteopontin (OPN), a matricellular protein, was markedly increased in BALF for up to 6 weeks after iTAM treatment (Figure 10A). Surfactant protein D (SP-D) — a multimeric collectin synthesized by the distal airway epithelium that we had shown to be markedly upregulated in multiple preclinical models of lung injury/remodeling (39, 40) — increased in BALF early and remained elevated to 6 weeks (Figure 10B). In contrast, MMP-7, whose cleaved (activated) form plays a role in tissue remodeling, was found to be elevated early, peaking at 2 weeks (Figure 10C).

Figure 10 IER-SP-CI73TFlp mice express IPF biomarkers. Western blotting of BALF (20 μl/lane) for OPN (A), SP-D (B), and MMP-7 (C) from IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice obtained at 3 days to 6 weeks after tamoxifen as indicated. Controls (Ctl) consisted of IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– mice 2 weeks after tamoxifen treatment. Densitomteric band intensities, expressed as relative units (A), percent control (B), or fold increase (C), are presented as dot plots with mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– (CTL) by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (D) ELISA for IL-6 content of BALF obtained 1, 2, and 6 weeks after tamoxifen treatment. Dot plots with mean ± SEM are shown for IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp+/– mice (black dots) and IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– controls (gray dots). At all 3 time points, controls were below the limit of detection. *P < 0.05 versus IER-SP-CI73T/I73TFlp–/– by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

BALF levels of IL-6, a pluripotent cytokine found to be elevated in both acute lung injury and chronic parenchymal lung diseases, were massively increased during the early inflammatory phase, peaking at 1 week after iTAM (Figure 10D).