Commentary 10.1172/JCI122727

Lung injury and fibrosis induced by a mutant form of surfactant protein C

Division of Allergy, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Department of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

Published in Volume 128, Issue 9 (August 31, 2018)

J Clin Invest. 2018;128(9):3745–3746.

Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

(August 31, 2018)2018;128(9):3745–3746. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122727 Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Although mutant forms of the gene encoding surfactant protein C (SFTPC) have been linked to interstitial lung disease, the mechanisms by which the most common of these mutations, SFTPCI73T, results in lung fibrosis are uncertain. In this issue of the JCI, Nureki et al. developed a knockin mouse model and showed that SFTPCI73T is expressed by alveolar type II (AT2) epithelial cells in the lungs. These mice developed an age-related fibrotic phenotype when the mutant allele was expressed at low levels and acute lung inflammation/injury followed by lung fibrosis when mutant SFTPCI73T expression was enhanced. This work provides important information regarding the impact of AT2 cell dysfunction on fibrotic remodeling in the lungs.

