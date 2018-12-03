βIV-Spectrin regulates STAT3 targeting to tune cardiac response to pressure overload

Targeted disruption of β IV -spectrin–CaMKII interaction abrogates maladaptive remodeling. Previous work has identified a critical role for CaMKII in controlling the maladaptive response to chronic pressure overload (4–6, 17). Recent studies indicate that β IV -spectrin–associated CaMKII is an important mediator of CaMKII-induced pathological remodeling, although the exact mechanism is undefined (12, 14). Given these findings, we hypothesized that selective targeting of β IV -spectrin–CaMKII interaction would confer protection from pressure overload–induced pathological remodeling. To test this hypothesis, we performed transaortic constriction (TAC) on qv3J animals (carrying the spontaneous qv3J mutation in Spnb4) lacking spectrin-CaMKII interaction and on their WT littermates. The WT animals showed hypertrophy (increased myocyte area and left ventricular [LV] wall thickness) with HF symptoms, including LV dilation and decreased cardiac function following 6 weeks of TAC (Figure 1, A–D and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; doi: 10.1172/JCI99245DS1). While qv3J animals demonstrated a robust hypertrophic response with TAC similar to that seen in the WT animals (Figure 1, E and F), they maintained normal cardiac function with no evidence of LV dilation. In fact, the ejection fraction (EF) was no different in qv3J animals after 6 weeks of TAC compared with baseline EF values (Figure 1B). The qv3J animals showed an increased EF and less LV dilation, even up to 10 weeks after TAC compared with WT animals (Supplemental Figure 2). Mortality was low in both groups and not statistically different (12 of 13 WT animals survived out to 10 weeks compared with 8 of 9 qv3J animals; P = NS). To evaluate the possibility of systemic alterations in the qv3J animals contributing to their differential response to TAC, we measured the metabolic state and body composition in qv3J animals and their WT littermates at baseline. We found no baseline metabolic differences that could explain the observed phenotypic difference between WT and qv3J animals (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 1 The qv3J allele prevents pressure overload–induced pathological remodeling. (A) Representative echocardiograms from WT and qv3J animals at baseline and following 6 weeks of TAC. (B–F) Summary data (mean ± SEM) for the echocardiographic features in WT and qv3J animals 6 weeks after TAC or sham surgery. *P < 0.05 versus sham; #P < 0.05 versus WT, by 2-tailed t test. n = 8 for WT and qv3J sham echocardiographic parameters; n = 13 for WT and qv3J TAC echocardiographic parameters. LVID, d, LV internal dimension at end diastole; LVAW, d, LV anterior wall thickness at end diastole; LVPW, d, LV posterior wall thickness at end diastole.

The β IV -spectrin–CaMKII complex mediates STAT3 dysregulation following TAC. Given the dramatically altered remodeling response to TAC observed in qv3J animals, we sought to use an unbiased approach to identify signaling pathways differentially regulated in qv3J TAC hearts, potentially downstream of aberrant spectrin-associated CaMKII. We performed microarray and pathway analysis on qv3J TAC and WT TAC hearts. Of the 201 genes differentially regulated in the 2 groups, 50 had been previously shown to be regulated by the transcription factor STAT3 (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 2). Additional analysis using MatInspector bioinformatics software was performed on the 61 genes found to be significantly downregulated in the qv3j mouse. A large majority of the targets (47 of 61; Supplemental Table 3) were found to contain a STAT3-binding motif within their promoter region. Moreover, a collective analysis to identify transcription factor motifs abundantly represented throughout these promoter sequences revealed a highly significant association with STAT3 (P = 5.18 × 10–5) but not with other transcription factors previously linked to CaMKII, MEF2, and NFAT (P = NS). Manual curation of STAT3-induced genes showed multiple genes implicated in human HF (Figure 2B). We performed quantitative PCR (qPCR), which confirmed that expression of several STAT3-dependent genes, including Nppb, Serpina3n, Timp1, Mmp2, Col14a1, and Vim, was elevated in WT but not qv3J hearts following TAC compared with baseline expression levels (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Differential regulation of STAT3-related genes in WT and qv3J TAC hearts. (A) Heatmap showing the expression profiles of select genes (>1.5-fold change, P < 0.005) between WT and qv3J TAC hearts analyzed by microarray. n = 3 from 3 separate hearts in triplicate per group. (B) Fold change of select STAT3-related genes differentially regulated in WT and qv3J TAC hearts. Genes with a reported change in human HF consistent with the observed change in WT TAC are indicated in red. (C) Selected STAT3-dependent genes (Nppb, Tnfrsf12a, Serpina3n, Tgfb2, Timp1, Mmp2, Serpine1, Col14a1, Igfbp7, Hspa1a, and Vim) differentially regulated in HF were validated by qPCR. Camk2d was not identified in the microarray as being different between WT and qv3J hearts (3J) and was used as a control. *P < 0.05 versus baseline, by 1-way ANOVA with the Holm-Sidak post hoc test (#P < 0.05 vs. qv3J TAC). n = 3 from 3 separate hearts in triplicate for WT baseline, qv3J baseline, and qv3J TAC; n = 4 from 4 separate hearts in triplicate for WT TAC. Summary data are expressed as the mean ± SEM.

Under basal conditions, STAT3 resides in high-molecular-weight complexes, although the molecular constituency of these “statosomes” remains unclear (22). Canonical signaling involves the recruitment of STAT3 to activated JAK at the membrane, leading to phosphorylation at Tyr705, dimerization, and subsequent translocation to the nucleus. Noncanonical pathways involving, for example, the unique effects of unphosphorylated or hyperphosphorylated STAT3, have also been identified (23–25). As a first step in determining whether STAT3 signaling was altered in qv3J mice, we analyzed the expression of STAT3 in WT and qv3j TAC hearts. Interestingly, under basal conditions, STAT3 was found to be concentrated at the intercalated disc membrane, where our previous studies have shown that β IV -spectrin colocalizes and associates with a subpopulation of CaMKII (Figure 3) (9, 11, 12). Furthermore, loss of β IV -spectrin and STAT3 from the intercalated disc membrane occurred in WT but not qv3J hearts following TAC, without any change in total STAT3 levels (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). Together, these data indicate that TAC alters the subcellular distribution of STAT3, ostensibly as a result of stress-induced downregulation of β IV -spectrin (10, 26). Furthermore, our data show that targeted ablation of β IV -spectrin–CaMKII interaction in vivo (qv3J allele) prevents STAT3 dysregulation and preserves cardiac function in response to chronic pressure overload.

Figure 3 Differential β IV -spectrin expression and STAT3 localization in WT and qv3J TAC hearts. Ventricular sections immunostained for β IV -spectrin, STAT3, and N-cadherin. Prominent intercalated disc localization of β IV -spectrin and STAT3 (yellow arrowheads) was apparent in WT baseline, qv3J baseline, and qv3J TAC hearts, but not WT TAC hearts. Scale bars: 20 μm.

Preservation of β IV -spectrin in qv3J TAC hearts led us to ask whether β IV -spectrin was a target for CaMKII itself, with implications for its own stability. As a first step in determining the mechanism underlying stress-induced β IV -spectrin degradation, we subjected isolated WT and qv3J ventricular myocytes to long-term stress conditions in vitro (Figure 4, A and B). Following 12 hours of pacing in the presence of isoproterenol and okadaic acid (hyperphosphorylating conditions to increase adrenergic tone), we detected a significant decrease in β IV -spectrin levels in WT but not qv3J myocytes. Furthermore, loss of β IV -spectrin was prevented in WT myocytes treated with the CaMKII inhibitor KN-93 and in myocytes from AC3-I mice expressing a CaMKII-inhibitory peptide, similar to the protection afforded by the qv3J allele (Supplemental Figure 6). In vitro assays demonstrated that overexpression of active CaMKII increased phosphorylation and decreased the expression of β IV -spectrin (Figure 4, C–E), consistent with the hypothesis that local CaMKII activity regulates the stability of β IV -spectrin in response to long-term stress and provides a potential mechanism for resistance to maladaptive remodeling in qv3J hearts subjected to TAC.

Figure 4 CaMKII promotes the degradation of β IV -spectrin in vitro. (A and B) Representative immunoblots and densitometric measurements for β IV -spectrin (β IV -spect) (actin was used as a loading control) from isolated WT and qv3J myocytes subjected to prolonged pacing (up to 12 hours at 2 Hz) in the presence of isoproterenol and okadaic acid to simulate long-term stress (hyperphosphorylating) conditions. *P < 0.05 versus 6 hours; #P < 0.05 versus WT, by 1-way ANOVA with the Holm-Sidak post hoc test. n = 3 and 4 from independent preparations for the 6-hour and 12-hour time points, respectively. (C and D) Representative immunoblots and densitometric measurements from COS-7 cells coexpressing the HA-tagged β IV -spectrin fragment from repeat 10 to the C-terminus (HA-β IV -spect 10-C ) and either constitutively active [CaMKII(T286D)] or kinase-dead [CaMKII(K42R)] CaMKII. *P < 0.05 versus K42R, by 2-tailed t test. n = 8 per group from independent preparations. (E) In vitro phosphorylation assay showing the levels of serine/threonine phosphorylated β IV -spectrin (p–β IV -spect 13-C ) and total β IV -spectrin (β IV -spect 13-C ) in the presence of CaMKII, with or without ATP (100 μM).

Given our observation that STAT3 localizes to the myocyte intercalated disc membrane and that dysregulation of STAT3 localization and downstream signaling occur together with loss of β IV -spectrin following TAC, we hypothesized that β IV -spectrin defines a novel signaling complex with STAT3 (“statosome”) (ref. 22) to control gene transcription in response to chronic stress. A scan of the full-length β IV -spectrin sequence identified a proline-rich region in spectrin repeat 15, homologous to an identified STAT3-binding sequence in human IL-2γ (27) (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 7). We first tested for β IV -spectrin–STAT3 interaction using radiolabeled STAT3 and immobilized β IV -spectrin fragments with or without repeat 15 containing the putative STAT3-binding site. Consistent with a specific interaction, we found that STAT3 bound only to β IV -spectrin fragments containing repeat 15 (β IV,10-17 , β IV,13-C ) (Figure 5, B and C). In agreement with in vitro direct binding experiments, β IV,13-C associated with endogenous STAT3 from heart lysates (Figure 5D). Furthermore, coimmunoprecipitation experiments showed that endogenous β IV -spectrin associated with endogenous STAT3 in heart lysates from WT mice but not from mice expressing truncated β IV -spectrin lacking the putative STAT3-binding motif (qv4J allele with a premature stop codon in spectrin repeat 10; refs. 10, 28 and Figure 5E). Together, these data demonstrate for the first time to our knowledge that β IV -spectrin interacts directly with STAT3, possibly to coordinate downstream gene expression and a functional response to chronic stress in vivo.

Figure 5 β IV -Spectrin associates with STAT3 in heart. (A) β IV -Spectrin is composed of an N-terminal actin-binding domain, 17 spectrin repeats, and C-terminal and specific domains (SD/CTDs). Spectrin repeat 15 contains a putative proline-rich STAT3-binding domain (indicated by a red asterisk). The qv3J allele has a targeted defect in spectrin-CaMKII interaction, while the qv4J allele also lacks the putative spectrin-STAT3–binding motif. (B and C) Radiolabeled STAT3 bound immobilized β IV -spectrin fragments that contained repeat 15 (locus of the putative STAT3-binding domain). *P < 0.05 versus β IV,10-17 ; #P < 0.05 versus β IV,13-C , by 1-way ANOVA with the Holm-Sidak post hoc test. n = 4 independent experiments. (D) Immunoblot and associated densitometric measurements showing that immobilized β IV -spectrin (repeat 13 through C-terminus, β IV -WT) associated with STAT3 from mouse heart. (E) Coimmunoprecipitation studies and associated densitometric measurements demonstrating the association of STAT3 with STAT3 in WT, but not qv4J, mice expressing truncated β IV -spectrin lacking repeat 11 through the C-terminus.

STAT3 dysregulation and cardiac dysfunction in cardiac-specific β IV -spectrin–KO mice. To test the hypothesis that stress-induced loss of β IV -spectrin promotes STAT3 dysregulation, genetic reprogramming, and pathological remodeling, we generated a cardiac-specific β IV -spectrin–KO mouse (αMHC-CRE/Spnb4fl/fl, referred to hereafter as β IV -cKO) (Figure 6, A and B). Use of a conditional KO allowed us to not only circumvent defects associated with global β IV -spectrin deficiency (28), but also to address the role of β IV -spectrin and STAT3 in myocytes versus other heart cells (fibroblasts, immune cells). β IV -Spectrin was not detectable by immunoblotting or immunostaining in β IV -cKO cardiomyocytes (Figure 6, C and D; Figure 7, A and B; and Supplemental Figure 8), similar to what was observed in WT TAC cardiomyocytes (Figure 3 and Figure 7C). We verified that β IV -spectrin levels were normal in pancreas, which also expresses the isoform (Supplemental Figure 8). We found that expression of other spectrins (β II -spectrin, α II -spectrin) was not affected in β IV -cKO hearts (Supplemental Figure 8). Expression and localization of Na v 1.5 were also normal in β IV -cKO compared with WT hearts (Figure 6D and Figure 7, A and B), consistent with previous results indicating β IV -spectrin–independent (but ankyrin-G–dependent) expression of Na v 1.5 in heart (10, 11). CaMKII showed a small but significant decrease in β IV -cKO hearts (Figure 6, C and D). Interestingly, while STAT3 levels were normal, its localization was dramatically altered in β IV -cKO myocytes at baseline. Specifically, while STAT3 was highly localized to the intercalated disc in cells and tissue from WT baseline, qv3J baseline, and qv3J TAC hearts, cardiac-specific deletion of β IV -spectrin resulted in a loss of submembrane STAT3 comparable to that seen in WT TAC hearts (Figure 7, A, B, and D–F). qPCR demonstrated altered expression of STAT3-regulated genes in β IV -cKO hearts, which was consistent with our measurements in WT TAC hearts (Supplemental Figure 9). Together, these data support our hypothesis that β IV -spectrin organizes a “statosome” in heart and that loss of β IV -spectrin in TAC promotes dysregulation of STAT3 signaling.

Figure 6 Generation of the cardiac-specific β IV -spectrin–KO mouse. (A) Schematic for the generation of the cardiac-specific β IV -cKO mouse. loxP sites were inserted into the β IV -spectrin gene (Spnb4) flanking exons 29 and 30. Mice homozygous for loxP insertion (Spnb4fl/fl) were crossed with mice expressing Cre recombinase under control of the αMHC promoter to generate experimental mice (αMHC-Cre Spnb4fl/fl). (B) Identification of WT and floxed alleles (341 and 440 bp, respectively) by PCR. (C and D) Summary data (mean ± SEM) and representative immunoblots of β IV -spectrin, Na v 1.5, CaMKII, and STAT3 in WT and β IV -cKO detergent-soluble lysates from myocytes/tissue. *P < 0.05 versus WT by 2-tailed Student’s t test. n = 3 from 3 separate hearts for β IV -spectrin, Na v 1.5 and CaMKII for WT and β IV -cKO; n = 6 from 6 separate hearts for CaMKII for WT and β IV -cKO.

Figure 7 Altered subcellular localization of STAT3 in β IV -specific–deficient myocytes. (A and B) Permeabilized adult WT and β IV -cKO ventricular myocytes immunostained for β IV -spectrin, Na v 1.5, CaMKII, STAT3, and N-cadherin (Ncad). Scale bars: 5 μm. (C) Permeabilized adult WT TAC cardiomyocytes immunostained for β IV -spectrin (red) and N-cadherin (green, shown in the merge image). Scale bars: 5 μm. (D and E) Ventricular sections from WT and β IV -cKO hearts immunostained for STAT3 (red) and N-cadherin (green). Scale bars: 20 μm. (F) Summary data (median with 25th and 75th percentiles [box] and 10th and 90th percentiles [whiskers]) showing the percentage of immunoreactive STAT3 signal colocalized with N-cadherin at the intercalated disc. *P < 0.05 versus WT baseline by Mann-Whitney U rank-sum test. n = 9 cells from 1 heart for WT and β IV -cKO.

On the basis of these data, we hypothesized that STAT3 dysregulation at baseline in β IV -cKO animals would lead to pathological remodeling and/or depressed cardiac function at baseline in the absence of stress, similar to what is observed WT TAC hearts. Consistent with our hypothesis, echocardiography revealed a decrease in cardiac function, with a small but significant degree of LV dilation at baseline compared with WT cardiac function (Figure 8, A–D). In vivo telemetry recordings revealed a normal electrocardiogram with no arrhythmias at baseline in β IV -cKO animals, but a trend toward increased susceptibility to arrhythmic events with acute stress (exercise plus epinephrine; Supplemental Figure 10). While the functional significance of the small amount of LV dilation in β IV -cKO hearts was unclear, we also found increased fibrosis in β IV -cKO hearts, which may further compromise function compared with WT hearts (Figure 8, E and F). In fact, the degree of fibrosis in β IV -cKO hearts was comparable to levels measured in WT hearts following 6 weeks of TAC. Interestingly, fibrosis in qv3J TAC hearts was similar to that seen in WT hearts at baseline, consistent with preserved STAT3 localization and activity and cardiac function in the qv3J TAC animals.

Figure 8 Cardiac-restricted deletion of β IV -spectrin induces maladaptive remodeling at baseline. (A) Representative echocardiograms and (B–D) summary data (mean ± SEM) from WT and cardiac-specific β IV -cKO animals at baseline. *P < 0.05 versus WT, by 2-tailed t test. n = 18 for WT; n = 12 for β IV -cKO. (E and F) Masson’s trichrome–stained heart sections (collagen is labeled in blue) and summary data (mean ± SEM) showing fibrosis as a percentage of the tissue area. *P < 0.05 versus WT baseline; #P < 0.05 versus WT TAC, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak post hoc test. n = 3 for WT baseline, β IV -cKO baseline, and qv3J TAC; n = 5 for WT TAC; n = 4 for WT TAC plus the STAT3 inhibitor S3I-201 (20 mg/kg i.p. daily). Scale bars: 200 μm.

Therapeutic benefit of STAT3 inhibition in the setting of β IV -spectrin deficiency. STAT3 signaling has been implicated in the inflammatory and fibrotic response to chronic stress (29–31). Furthermore, as discussed above, β IV -cKO hearts showed abnormal STAT3 localization and increased fibrosis compared with WT hearts at baseline (Figure 8, E and F). To determine the specific role of STAT3 dysregulation in cardiac dysfunction in the setting of β IV -spectrin deficiency, we treated β IV -cKO and WT animals with the selective STAT3 inhibitor S3I-201 (32) (20 mg/kg i.p. daily). STAT3 inhibition significantly improved basal cardiac function at 1 and 2 weeks in β IV -cKO but not WT animals (Figure 9A). In fact, β IV -cKO animals showed a greater than 25% increase in EF with just 1 week of S3I-201 treatment, while WT animals showed no response to the drug. At the same time, STAT3 inhibition eliminated the differences in fibrosis observed in WT and β IV -cKO animals at baseline (compare Figure 9, B and C, with Figure 8, E and F). These data indicate that loss of β IV -spectrin in myocytes contributes to remodeling via a STAT3-dependent pathway. Furthermore, these studies indicate that dysfunction associated with β IV -spectrin deficiency may be ameliorated with STAT3 inhibition.

Figure 9 STAT3 inhibition abrogates maladaptive remodeling in cardiac-specific β IV -spectrin–KO mice and with chronic pressure overload. (A) Summary data (mean ± SEM) for echocardiographic features in WT and β IV -spectrin–KO (cKO) animals following treatment with the STAT3 inhibitor S3I-201 (20 mg/kg i.p. daily for 1 week). *P < 0.05 versus WT, by 2-tailed t test. n = 9 for WT and cKO. (B and C) Masson’s trichrome–stained heart sections (collagen is labeled in blue) and summary data (mean ± SEM) showing fibrosis as a percentage of the tissue area. P = NS. n = 6 for WT and n = 5 for cKO. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Summary data (mean ± SEM) for echocardiographic features following 6 weeks of TAC, with or without the STAT3 inhibitor S3I-201 (20 mg/kg i.p. daily). *P < 0.05 versus TAC control, by 2-tailed t test. n = 5 for TAC control and n = 4 for TAC plus S3I-201.

To test the hypothesis that β IV -spectrin/STAT3 dysfunction promotes remodeling in pressure overload conditions and to determine the therapeutic potential of STAT3 inhibition, we treated WT TAC animals with S3I-201 (20 mg/kg i.p. daily beginning 2 days after surgery until study termination) (Figure 9D). Six weeks after the TAC procedure, the S3I-201–treated animals showed significant improvement in EF compared with baseline, while the untreated animals experienced a greater than 20% decline in function. At the same time, we found that the LV chamber dilation observed in the untreated TAC animals was reversed with S3I-201 treatment. Consistent with our observation in qv3J TAC hearts, the drug did not have a significant effect on the hypertrophic ability of the heart (measured by LV anterior wall thickness), although it trended lower in the treated versus untreated hearts. In parallel with the preservation of cardiac function, STAT3 inhibition with S3I-201 abrogated the degree of fibrosis in WT TAC hearts (Figure 8E).