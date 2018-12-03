STAT3: a link between CaMKII–βIV-spectrin and maladaptive remodeling?

Commentary 10.1172/JCI124778
1Cardiovascular Research Institute,
2Department of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics,
3Department of Medicine,
4Department of Pediatrics,
5Department of Neuroscience, and
6Center for Space Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.
Address correspondence to: Xander H.T. Wehrens, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, BCM335, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 713.798.4261; Email: wehrens@bcm.edu.
Find articles by Hulsurkar, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Cardiovascular Research Institute,
2Department of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics,
3Department of Medicine,
4Department of Pediatrics,
5Department of Neuroscience, and
6Center for Space Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.
Address correspondence to: Xander H.T. Wehrens, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, BCM335, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 713.798.4261; Email: wehrens@bcm.edu.
Find articles by Quick, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
1Cardiovascular Research Institute,
2Department of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics,
3Department of Medicine,
4Department of Pediatrics,
5Department of Neuroscience, and
6Center for Space Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.
Address correspondence to: Xander H.T. Wehrens, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, BCM335, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 713.798.4261; Email: wehrens@bcm.edu.
Find articles by Wehrens, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
First published November 12, 2018 - More info
βIV-Spectrin, along with ankyrin and Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent kinase II (CaMKII), has been shown to form local signaling domains at the intercalated disc, while playing a key role in the regulation of Na+ and K+ channels in cardiomyocytes. In this issue of the JCI, Unudurthi et al. show that under chronic pressure overload conditions, CaMKII activation leads to βIV-spectrin degradation, resulting in the release of sequestered STAT3 from the intercalated discs. This in turn leads to dysregulation of STAT3-mediated gene transcription, maladaptive remodeling, fibrosis, and decreased cardiac function. Overall, this study presents interesting findings regarding the role of CaMKII and βIV-spectrin under physiological as well as pathological conditions.
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.