Commentary 10.1172/JCI124778

STAT3: a link between CaMKII–βIV-spectrin and maladaptive remodeling?

Mohit Hulsurkar,1,2 Ann P. Quick,1,2 and Xander H.T. Wehrens1,2,3,4,5,6

1Cardiovascular Research Institute,

2Department of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics,

3Department of Medicine,

4Department of Pediatrics,

5Department of Neuroscience, and

6Center for Space Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Xander H.T. Wehrens, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, BCM335, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 713.798.4261; Email: wehrens@bcm.edu.

Find articles by Hulsurkar, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Cardiovascular Research Institute,

2Department of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics,

3Department of Medicine,

4Department of Pediatrics,

5Department of Neuroscience, and

6Center for Space Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Xander H.T. Wehrens, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, BCM335, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 713.798.4261; Email: wehrens@bcm.edu.

Find articles by Quick, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

1Cardiovascular Research Institute,

2Department of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics,

3Department of Medicine,

4Department of Pediatrics,

5Department of Neuroscience, and

6Center for Space Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Xander H.T. Wehrens, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, BCM335, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 713.798.4261; Email: wehrens@bcm.edu.

Find articles by Wehrens, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

First published November 12, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 12 on December 3, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(12):5219–5221. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124778.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published November 12, 2018 - Version history

βIV-Spectrin, along with ankyrin and Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent kinase II (CaMKII), has been shown to form local signaling domains at the intercalated disc, while playing a key role in the regulation of Na+ and K+ channels in cardiomyocytes. In this issue of the JCI, Unudurthi et al. show that under chronic pressure overload conditions, CaMKII activation leads to βIV-spectrin degradation, resulting in the release of sequestered STAT3 from the intercalated discs. This in turn leads to dysregulation of STAT3-mediated gene transcription, maladaptive remodeling, fibrosis, and decreased cardiac function. Overall, this study presents interesting findings regarding the role of CaMKII and βIV-spectrin under physiological as well as pathological conditions.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
5220 Page 5219 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement