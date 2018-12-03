STAT3: a link between CaMKII–βIV-spectrin and maladaptive remodeling?

Commentary 10.1172/JCI124778

Address correspondence to: Xander H.T. Wehrens, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, BCM335, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 713.798.4261; Email: wehrens@bcm.edu .

βIV-Spectrin, along with ankyrin and Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent kinase II (CaMKII), has been shown to form local signaling domains at the intercalated disc, while playing a key role in the regulation of Na+ and K+ channels in cardiomyocytes. In this issue of the JCI, Unudurthi et al. show that under chronic pressure overload conditions, CaMKII activation leads to βIV-spectrin degradation, resulting in the release of sequestered STAT3 from the intercalated discs. This in turn leads to dysregulation of STAT3-mediated gene transcription, maladaptive remodeling, fibrosis, and decreased cardiac function. Overall, this study presents interesting findings regarding the role of CaMKII and βIV-spectrin under physiological as well as pathological conditions.

