Androgen receptor polyglutamine expansion drives age-dependent quality control defects and muscle dysfunction

Age-dependent diminished expression of ubiquitin/proteasome pathway genes in AR113Q skeletal muscle. To identify pathways disrupted by the polyQ AR that contribute to skeletal muscle pathology, we performed RNA-sequencing (RNA-Seq) on the levator ani/bulbocavernosus (LABC) muscle from littermate WT and AR113Q males at 14 weeks of age. The LABC is a pelvic floor muscle that was selected because of its sensitivity to polyQ AR toxicity owing to its high level of polyQ AR expression and aggregation. As such, this muscle is markedly atrophic in sexually mature AR113Q males at a young age (Figure 1A). Our analysis uncovered a large number of gene-expression changes in mutant muscle, including many affecting regulators of cellular energy metabolism, including Gapdh, Hk2, Pgk1, AldoA, and Pgam2 (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99042DS1), as has been previously reported (9, 24, 25). Unexpectedly, we also uncovered diminished expression of numerous components of the ubiquitin/proteasome pathway in mutant muscle. These changes involved approximately 30% of constitutive proteasome subunits (P < 0.002 by hypergeometric test) and approximately 20% of E2 ubiquitin–conjugating enzymes (P < 0.05 by hypergeometric test), all of which were reduced in expression in the 14-week LABC from AR113Q males (Figure 1B and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2); many more subunits trended toward reduced expression, but did not reach statistical significance. In contrast, no proteasome subunits were increased in expression, including immunoproteasome subunits and assembly chaperones. Importantly, the observed changes included several key subunits, such as ubiquitin receptors, proteolytic subunits, and assembly scaffold proteins.

Figure 1 Decreased expression of ubiquitin/proteasome pathway genes in AR113Q muscle. (A) LABC muscle from 14-week-old WT or AR113Q (113Q) males stained by FITC–wheat germ agglutinin (WGA) to highlight muscle fibers. Scale bar: 100 μm. Fiber size quantified at right and expressed as relative cross-sectional area (CSA). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3 mice/genotype. ****P < 0.0001, t test. (B) Diagram of the 26S proteasome, highlighting subunits of the 20S core and the 19S lid. Genes with reduced expression in 14-week LABC of AR113Q vs. WT mice were identified by RNA-Seq and are color coded in blue according to fold change. Those that met a significance threshold of less than 0.67 fold change and an FDR of less than 0.05 are marked with white text labels.

We confirmed in an independent cohort of AR113Q males that proteasome subunits Psma7, a 20S core scaffold protein (26, 27), and Psmd6, a regulatory subunit of the lid (28), and the ubiquitin conjugase Ube2T were reduced in expression in the 14-week LABC (Figure 2). We also aged a cohort of AR113Q and WT littermates to 52 weeks, at which point mutant males exhibited a severe phenotype characterized by significantly diminished body weight, grip strength, muscle fiber size, and limb muscle mass (Supplemental Figure 1). These mice continued to display significantly decreased expression of Psma7, Psmd6, and Ube2T in the LABC (Figure 2). Furthermore, we found that these same gene-expression changes also occurred in other disease-relevant skeletal muscles, including the quadriceps and tibialis anterior, in an age-dependent manner (Figure 2). Notably, these changes were not detected in 52-week lumbar spinal cord, the site that innervates these muscles (Figure 2). Although these data do not preclude the occurrence of altered gene expression in a small subset of cells, such as motor neurons, our findings suggest that the gene-expression changes were most severe in skeletal muscles of AR113Q mice.

Figure 2 Decreased expression of ubiquitin/proteasome pathway genes is age dependent. Relative expression of proteasome genes Psma7 and Psmd6 and the ubiquitin conjugase Ube2T was determined in WT or AR113Q mice at 14 or 52 weeks by qPCR. Shown are data from LABC (n = 3 mice/genotype), quadriceps (Quad) (14 weeks, n = 3 mice/genotype; 52 weeks, n = 6 mice/genotype), tibialis anterior (T.A.) (n = 3 mice/genotype), and lumbar spinal cord (S.C.) (n = 3 mice/genotype). Data are shown as mean ± SEM.*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, t test.

Gene-expression changes are polyQ length dependent and mediated by a toxic gain of function. Pathologic expansion of the AR’s polyQ tract leads to both a partial loss of normal function and ligand-dependent proteotoxicity. We sought to determine the extent to which these 2 consequences of the mutation contribute to age-dependent loss of ubiquitin/proteasome pathway gene expression. To address this question, we first determined whether changes in gene expression were solely dependent upon the length of the AR’s polyQ tract. To accomplish this, we compared gene expression in 2 lines of knockin mice generated using the same targeting vector except for the length of the CAG repeat (29, 30). Whereas AR113Q mice develop age-dependent neuromuscular pathology, AR21Q males are similar to WT littermates (18). Expression of Psma7, Psmd6, and Ube2T was significantly decreased in 14-week LABC of AR113Q versus AR21Q males, establishing that these changes are dependent upon the length of the polyQ tract (Figure 3A). Glutamine tract length dependence was corroborated in mutant males in which the CAG repeat had contracted to encode 86 glutamines and that develop a more slowly progressive phenotype. These mice showed an intermediate loss of expression in the 26-week quadriceps compared with WT and AR113Q mice (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 3 Ubiquitin/proteasome pathway gene-expression changes are hormone and glutamine length dependent. (A) Relative expression of Psma7, Psmd6, and Ube2T was determined in LABC from 14-week AR21Q or AR113Q mice by qPCR. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3 mice/genotype. (B and C) WT (B) and AR113Q (C) males were surgically castrated (C) at 5 to 6 weeks, then aged to 14 weeks. Gene expression in LABC was determined by qPCR and compared with that of noncastrated littermates. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3 mice/genotype. (D) AR113Q males were treated with AR-targeted ASO or vehicle from 6 to 26 weeks. Gene expression in quadriceps was determined by qPCR. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3–4 mice/genotype. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, t test.

To probe how polyQ AR alters gene expression, we asked whether these changes represent a loss of normal AR signaling or a gain of toxic function. To answer this question, we first examined the effect of surgical castration in WT males. This intervention leads to loss of testosterone, the ligand for AR, and as a result, eliminates AR signaling. Castration alone had no effect on expression of the proteasome genes Psma7 and Psmd6 and increased expression of Ube2T (Figure 3B), indicating that loss of AR signaling as a result of testosterone removal was not sufficient to account for the diminished gene expression characteristic of AR113Q muscle.

Next, we asked whether these changes represent a toxic gain of function of the disease-causing protein. In contrast to effects in WT males, surgical castration of AR113Q males significantly rescued gene-expression changes (Figure 3C). These findings are consistent with other manifestations of the neuromuscular phenotype of AR113Q males that are dependent upon both polyQ AR and its ligand testosterone (18), reflecting ligand-dependent proteotoxicity. The essential role of polyQ AR expression in muscle to effect these changes was verified by subcutaneous administration of AR-targeted ASOs. Treatment of AR113Q mice with ASOs from age 6 to 26 weeks rescues disease phenotypes and diminishes polyQ AR expression in skeletal muscle, but not spinal cord (22). This treatment also increased expression of Psma7, Psmd6, and Ube2T in quadriceps muscle of mutant males (Figure 3D). Collectively, these data show that diminished expression of ubiquitin/proteasome pathway genes is polyQ length dependent and due to a toxic gain of function rather than loss of AR signaling.

Loss of proteasome subunits is associated with diminished proteasome transcriptional machinery. Coincident with diminished gene expression, we found that AR113Q muscle showed robust and significant reduction in several proteasome subunits when analyzed by Western blot (P < 0.05). Subunits altered in 14-week LABC included PSMB7, the trypsin-like subunit (31), PSMB5, the chymotrypsin-like subunit (31), PSMD11, which functions as a regulatory link between the ATPase ring and 20S core (32), and PSMA7, a scaffold protein and contributor to the size gate of the proteasome (26, 27) (Figure 4A). We further confirmed changes in PSMB5 and PSMB7 protein levels in 52-week quadriceps muscle (Figure 4B). Notably, all proteasome subunits that were found to be downregulated at the protein level also showed reduced mRNA expression, except for PSMB5 (Supplemental Figure 2). The finding that this subunit was decreased at the protein, but not mRNA, level raises the possibility that the level of the entire proteasome machinery may be diminished in mutant muscle.

Figure 4 Proteasome subunits are decreased in AR113Q muscle. (A and B) LABC (A) was harvested at 14 weeks and quadriceps (B) at 52 weeks from WT and AR113Q mice. Samples were analyzed by Western blot for indicated proteasome subunits. Vinculin controls were used for loading. Quantification is shown at right. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 6 mice/group for PSMA7 (LABC); n = 7 mice/genotype for PSMB5, PSMB7, and PSMD11 (LABC); and n = 3 mice/genotype (quadriceps). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, t test.

Given the broad loss of proteasome subunit expression, we hypothesized that critical transcriptional activators of proteasome genes are altered in AR113Q muscle. To test this notion, we examined the best-characterized proteasome transcription factor, nuclear factor erythroid 2-like 1 (NRF1/NFE2L1) (33). We found a profound loss of the 95 kDa form of NRF1 in both 14-week LABC (Figure 5A) and 52-week quadriceps muscle (Figure 5B) from AR113Q males. This observation was confirmed using a second anti-NRF1 antibody (Supplemental Figure 4A). Notably, the 95 kDa NRF1 species is the cleaved and active form of this transcription factor (34), and the changes we observed in AR113Q mice occurred in the absence of changes in Nrf1/Nfe2l1 gene expression (Supplemental Figure 4B). This led us to hypothesize that factors that generate the cleaved NRF1 species are lost in disease. Recent work from multiple groups has demonstrated that the mammalian aspartyl protease DDI2 and its Caenorhabditis elegans orthologue SKN-1A cleave NRF1 from the ER membrane to allow nuclear translocation and transcription of proteasomal genes (35, 36). Intriguingly, both mRNA and protein levels of Ddi2 were diminished in the 14-week LABC of AR113Q mice (Figure 5, C and D). Furthermore, the loss of Ddi2 gene expression was rescued by surgical castration, similarly to proteasome gene-expression changes, suggesting that diminished DDI2 may contribute to decreased 95 kDa Nrf1 species in AR113Q muscle.

Figure 5 NRF1 and DDI2 are reduced in AR113Q muscle, and reduction of NRF1 leads to a buildup of polyQ AR in vivo. (A and B) Lysates from 14-week LABC (A) or 52-week quadriceps (B) were probed by Western blot for expression of the proteasome transcription factor NRF1 (NFE2L1). Vinculin controls were used for loading. Quantification is shown at right. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3 mice/genotype (quadriceps); n = 4 mice/genotype (LABC). **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, t test. (C) Expression of Ddi2 mRNA was quantified in 14-week LABC from WT, AR113Q, and castrated AR113Q mice by qPCR. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3 mice/genotype. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis. (D) Lysates from 14-week LABC were probed by Western blot for expression of DDI2. Vinculin controls were used for loading. Quantification is shown at right. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 4 mice/genotype. ****P < 0.0001, t test. (E) Drosophila expressing AR52Q under control of the GMR-gal4 driver were crossed to 3 independent lines expressing RNAi targeted toward cap’n’collar (cnc), the NRF1 orthologue. Levels of AR were analyzed by Western blot. Tubulin controls were used for loading. Relative intensity of high–molecular weight (HMW) AR species is quantified below. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 5 biological replicates/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis. ctrl, control.

To determine whether loss of the proteasome transcriptional machinery is sufficient to alter steady-state levels of polyQ AR, we used a well-characterized Drosophila model expressing AR52Q under the control of the GMR-Gal4 promoter (13). We crossed this model to 3 independent lines expressing RNAi toward cap’n’collar, the fly orthologue of NRF1 (37). Target knockdown was confirmed by quantitative PCR (qPCR) (Supplemental Figure 5A). Cap’n’collar knockdown causes diminished expression of proteasome genes in flies (37). This manipulation resulted in significant accumulation of a high–molecular weight polyQ AR species in 2 of 3 lines, with the third line yielding results that trended similarly (P = 0.06) (Figure 5E). This accumulation of polyQ AR protein was accompanied by evidence of enhanced toxicity (Supplemental Figure 5D). We conclude that loss of NRF1 impairs polyQ AR clearance in vivo and that this accumulation contributes to age-dependent toxicity in vivo.

Proteasome activity is diminished in AR113Q mice. Following our results demonstrating reduced levels of NRF1, DDI2, and proteasome subunits, we hypothesized that AR113Q muscle exhibits decreased proteasome activity. To test the functional status of the proteasome, we employed the activity-based probe Me 4 BodipyFL-Ahx 3 Leu 3 VS. This fluorescent probe binds the active site of catalytic proteasome subunits, allowing detection of changes in constitutive proteasome subunits as well as induction of the immunoproteasome (38, 39). We initially confirmed that signal in this assay is inhibited by MG132, a small molecule that similarly binds catalytic sites to inhibit proteasome activity and thereby competes for binding by the activity-based probe (Supplemental Figure 6). Using this assay, we found relatively little difference in proteasome activity in quadriceps muscle at 14 weeks, but significant age-dependent loss of active PSMB5 and PSMB6/7 bands in 52-week quadriceps of AR113Q mice (Figure 6, A and B). These changes were not associated with the appearance of additional bands that might suggest induction of the immunoproteasome. Corroborating these findings in 52-week quadriceps muscle, we observed a significant reduction in chymotrypsin-like activity of the proteasome, as measured by cleavage of the fluorogenic substrate Suc-AMC-LLVY (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Proteasome activity is diminished in AR113Q muscle. (A and B) Lysates from 14-week (A) and 52-week (B) quadriceps were incubated with a BODIPY-labeled activity-based probe, then resolved by SDS-PAGE. Quantification is shown at right. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3 mice/genotype. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, t test. (C) Lysates from quadriceps were prepared from 52-week WT and AR113Q mice and probed for chymotrypsin-like activity of the proteasome by cleavage of AMC-Suc-LLVY. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 5 mice/genotype. *P < 0.05, t test. (D and E) PC12 cells were induced to express AR112Q for 48 hours in the presence of 10 nM R1881, then washed with PBS and incubated with 100 nM epoxomicin (Epox), 1 μM MLN7243 (MLN7), or vehicle (DMSO) for 18 hours, as indicated. AR levels were determined by Western blot. Quantification is shown at right. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3 biological replicates. ***P < 0.001, t test.

To assess the consequence of diminished functional proteasomes on polyQ AR clearance, we used PC12 cells stably expressing AR112Q under the control of a TetOn promoter (40). Inhibition of the proteasome by epoxomicin led to the accumulation of high–molecular weight polyQ AR (Figure 6D), suggestive of ubiquitinated or aggregated species and paralleling our findings in Drosophila following knockdown of cap’n’collar (Figure 5E). Furthermore, inhibition of ubiquitination by MLN7243, a small molecule inhibitor of E1 ubiquitin–activating enzymes (41), led to accumulation of AR112Q monomer, demonstrating the importance of ubiquitination and an intact proteasome on polyQ AR clearance (Figure 6E).

Proteasome lid modifications suggest impairment of polyQ AR degradation. The importance of ubiquitination for polyQ AR clearance prompted us to examine the proteasome subunits responsible for binding ubiquitinated substrates in AR113Q muscle. Ubiquitination of the proteasome’s ubiquitin receptor ADRM1/Rpn13 has been shown to occur, causing blockade of ubiquitin-dependent degradation and leading to a buildup of “stalled” proteasomes (42). To assess whether this occurs in AR113Q mice, we examined ADRM1 protein in WT and AR113Q 14-week LABC and 52-week quadriceps. Strikingly, we found evidence of high–molecular weight bands and diminished levels of unmodified ADRM1 in these mutant muscles (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 7A). To confirm that high–molecular weight ADRM1 bands reflected ubiquitinated species, samples were incubated with the deubiquitinating (DUB) enzyme USP2 in the absence or presence of the DUB inhibitor N-ethylmaleimide (NEM). Treatment with USP2 diminished the amount of high–molecular weight ADRM1 and increased the amount of unmodified ADRM1 only in the absence of NEM (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 7B). These data indicate that high–molecular weight ADRM1 species are ubiquitinated and that these ubiquitin chains are cleaved by the active DUB. We further confirmed ADRM1 ubiquitination in AR113Q muscle by ADRM1 IP, followed by Western blot for ubiquitin (Supplemental Figure 7C).

Figure 7 ADRM1 is ubiquitinated in AR113Q mouse muscle. (A) Lysates of 52-week quadriceps were probed by Western blot for ADRM1. Vinculin controls were used for loading. Quantification is shown at right. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3 mice/genotype. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, t test. (B) Lysates of 52-week quadriceps were incubated with the catalytic domain of USP2 in the absence or presence of 10 μM NEM, as indicated, and then analyzed by Western blot. High–molecular weight species were normalized to level of ADRM1 monomer. Quantification is shown at right. n = 3 mice/genotype. *P < 0.05, t test. (C) Drosophila expressing AR52Q under control of the GMR-Gal4 driver were crossed to lines expressing RNAi against Rpn11 or Rpn13/Adrm1. Levels of AR were analyzed by Western blot. Tubulin controls were used for loading. Relative intensity of high–molecular weight AR species is quantified at right. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis. (D) PC12 cells were induced to express AR112Q for 72 hours in the presence of 10 nM R1881, then washed with PBS and treated with DMSO or 3 μM RA190 to inhibit Rpn13/ADRM1 for 18 hours. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3 biological replicates. **P < 0.01, t test.

To assess the functional importance of this proteasome subunit in polyQ AR clearance, we used Drosophila expressing AR52Q under the control of the GMR-Gal4 promoter. We crossed this line to flies expressing RNAi toward Rpn13/ADRM1. Flies expressing RNAi toward Rpn11, a well-characterized DUB associated with the proteasome that removes ubiquitin chains and allows for substrate entrance (43), were used as a positive control. Target knockdown was confirmed by qPCR (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). We found that knockdown of either Rpn13/ADRM1 or Rpn11 led to an accumulation of high–molecular weight polyQ AR in vivo (Figure 7C), similarly to the effects of cap’n’collar knockdown (Figure 5E). This effect was accompanied by evidence of enhanced toxicity (Supplemental Figure 5D). Further, treatment of PC12 cells expressing AR112Q with RA190, a small molecule that inhibits ADRM1/Rpn13 (44), similarly yielded an accumulation of high–molecular weight polyQ AR species (Figure 7D), emphasizing the role of the proteasome lid in polyQ AR degradation. Collectively, our results demonstrate that impairment of the proteasome occurs by multiple mechanisms in vivo, including transcriptional silencing and posttranslational modification, and that the loss of functional proteasomes leads to the accumulation of the toxic, mutant protein.