Nano-targeted induction of dual ferroptotic mechanisms eradicates high-risk neuroblastoma

Antibodies and reagents. The following antibodies were used in this study: cleaved caspase-3 (Cell Signaling, 9661), β-tubulin (Abcam, ab21058), actin (MP Biomedicals, 69100), GPX4 (Abcam, ab41787), CD45 (BD Biosciences, 550539), Ki67 (Cell Signaling, 12202S), HMOX1 (Enzo Life Sciences, ADI-SPA-896-F), NRF2 (Abcam, ab62352), and KEAP1 (Proteintech, 10503-2-AP). The following reagents were used: BODIPY 581/591 C11 probe (Invitrogen, D-3861), DHR123 probe (Thermo Fisher Scientific, D23806), SytoxGreen (Thermo Fisher Scientific, S7020), streptavidin-Sepharose beads (GE Healthcare, 17-5113-01), diaminobutyric acid (DAKO, K3468), antigen retrieval solution (DAKO, s2031), erastin (Sigma-Aldrich, E-7781; Selleckchem, S7242), withaferin A (Altavista Phytochemicals), FeRhoNox-1 (Goryo Chemical, GC901), FAS (Sigma-Aldrich, F7002), hemin (Sigma-Aldrich, H9039), ML162 (Aobious, AOB1514), RSL3 (Selleckchem, S8155), and Matrigel matrix (Corning, 356231). DEVD-AMC (Pepta Nova, 3171-V) was used at 20 μM. Nec1 (Calbiochem, 480065) was used at 10 μM. Fer1 (Xcess Biosciences, 053224) was used at 500 nM. DFO (Sigma-Aldrich, D-9533) was used at 100 μM and 1 mM. Necrosulfonamide (NSA; Calbiochem, 480073) was used at 2.5 μM. BHA (Sigma-Aldrich, B-1253) was used at 100 μM. DecylQ (Sigma-Aldrich, D7911) was used at 10 μM. Nordihydroguaiaretic acid (NDGA; Sigma-Aldrich, N-5023) was used at 10 μM. α-Tocopherol (Sigma-Aldrich, T3251) was used at 100 μM. Ciclopirox olamine (CPX; Sigma-Aldrich, C0415) was used at 5 μM and 10 μM. FLT3 inhibitor III (Merck, 343022) was used at 500 nM. U0126 (Sigma-Aldrich, U120) was used at 10 μM. The caspase peptide inhibitor Z-VAD-FMK (Bachem, N-1510) was used at 10 μM. The heme oxygenase-1 inhibitor (Enzo Life Sciences, ALX-430-049-M025) was used at 1.2 μM. Synthesis of biotinylated WA has been described previously and was provided by P. Vanderveken (15).

Cell lines. IMR-32, SK-N-SH, Kelly, NB69, and CHP-134 cells were cultured in RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 10% FCS and l-glutamine (1 mM). NLF cells were cultured in RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 10% FCS, l-glutamine (1 mM), and sodium pyruvate (1 mM). SH-EP cells were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FCS, l-glutamine (1 mM), and sodium pyruvate (1 mM). SH-SY5Y, SK-N-AS, SK-N-BE(2)C, and SK-N-DZ cells were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FCS and l-glutamine (1 mM). IMR-32 and SK-N-SH cells were obtained from Jo Vandesompele, Ghent University Hospital, Medical Research Building, Ghent, Belgium. CHP-212 and NB69 cells were obtained from Simone Fulda, Institute for Experimental Cancer Research in Pediatrics, Goethe-University. Other neuroblastoma cells were obtained from Paul G. Ekert, Cancer Research, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Royal Children’s Hospital.

In vivo mouse studies. Briefly, IMR-32 cells were collected and suspended at a density of 8 × 106 in 70 μl PBS and then mixed with 70 μl of Matrigel matrix. The cell suspension was injected into BALB/c nude mice subcutaneously. In the prevention study, the next day mice were randomized to 2 groups, and 200 μl of vehicle (PBS 50%, DMSO 20%, PEG300 30%) or WA (vehicle containing 4 mg/kg of WA) was injected subcutaneously to the same site for 4 consecutive days. Tumor size was measured for 2 weeks. In the therapeutic study, a setup of an interrupted bisequential or continuous intratumoral WA treatment regime was used when the tumor reached an average volume of either 60 or 100–200 mm3, respectively. In the bisequential treatment, 4 consecutive days of WA (4 mg/kg) or vehicle, then 6 days of recovery was followed by 3 more daily treatments. In a continuous regime, WA (4mg/kg) was injected daily for maximum 20 days. In the therapeutic study with WA-NPs, when the tumors reached a volume of 60 mm3 on average, mice were injected intraperitoneally and then twice peritumorally (days 1 and 5) with WA-NPs or Empty-NPs for a period of 2 weeks. To verify effective tumor targeting, mice injected intraperitoneally with Cy5-containing nanoparticles or nonencapsulated Cy5 for 3 consecutive days were imaged using the IVIS Spectrum In Vivo Imaging System (PerkinElmer). Tumors were measured by electronic caliper every day in 3 dimensions (length, width, height) with the formula V = 1/2 × W × H × L, where V is the tumor volume, L is the length, W is the width, and H is the height. For all local injections mice were anesthetized by isoflurane.

Chicken chorioallantoic membrane assay. Chorioallantoic membrane (CAM) assay was performed as previously described (56). Briefly, 1 × 106 SH-EP cells were resuspended in 10 μl NaCl 0.9% and 10 μl Matrigel matrix implanted on the CAM of fertilized chicken eggs on day 8 of incubation and allowed to form tumor. The next day, tumor was treated with WA (2.5 μM) or DMSO daily for 3 days. Four days after inoculation, tumors were excised with the surrounding CAM, fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde, embedded in paraffin, cut in 5-μm sections, and stained with 1:1 hematoxylin and 0.5% eosin solution for histological analysis. Images were taken with a 3DHISTECH MIDI Confocal scanner Plan-Apo ×20/0.8 NA dry objective and a Confocal PCO.edge camera, and the tumor area was analyzed using ImageJ software (NIH).

Lentiviral transduction. GPX4 overexpression in IMR-32 cells was achieved by lentiviral transduction. Briefly, 1 × 106 HEK293T cells were transfected using calcium phosphate with lentiviral expression vector p442-PL1 containing murine active GPX4 or inactive GPX4 (Sec/Ser) in combination with lentiviral packaging vectors pMD2-VSVG and pCMV-DR8.91. The medium was changed after 6 hours, and virus was collected 48 hours after transfection. The virus-containing supernatant was then used to transduce IMR-32 cells. The GPX4-overexpressing cells were then sorted and collected based on expression of GFP fluorescence by use of flow cytometry. Lentiviral expression vector p442-PL1 was obtained from Marcus Conrad, Helmholtz Zentrum München, Institute of Developmental Genetics.

Analysis of cell death and caspase-3 activity. Cell death and caspase activity were measured as previously described using the FLUOstar Omega fluorescence plate reader (BMG Labtech GmbH) (57). Briefly, cells were seeded in a 96-well plate, and all experiments were performed in triplicate. The next day cells were preincubated with the desired inhibitors for 1 hour or 4 hours (for DFO) then treated with stimuli at desired concentrations in the presence of SytoxGreen (1.7 μM) and DEVD-AMC (20 μM). Afterward, the plate was transferred to a temperature- and CO 2 -controlled FLUOstar Omega fluorescence plate reader. The fluorescence intensity of SytoxGreen and DEVD-AMC was measured in function of the time at intervals of 1 hour with excitation/emission filters of 485/520 nm for SytoxGreen and 360/460 nm for DEVD-AMC. In each experiment, Triton X-100 (0.05%) was used to induce lysis of the cells in at least 3 wells of the plate, and its signal intensity was used as 100% cell death reference. The percentage of the cell death was calculated by the formula (avg. SytoxGreen [stimuli] – avg. SytoxGreen [background]) / (avg. SytoxGreen [Triton X-100] – avg. SytoxGreen [background]) × 100. Caspase-3 activity was calculated: (avg. DEVD-AMC [stimuli] – avg. DEVD-AMC [background]) / (avg. DEVD-AMC [Triton X-100] – avg. DEVD-AMC [background]) × 100. The graphs were plotted in GraphPad Prism 6.

ROS and lipid ROS assay. Cellular lipid ROS were measured as previously described (9). Briefly, 600,000 cells per well were seeded in a 6-well plate. The next day, cells were treated with stimuli and harvested. Then cells were resuspended in 500 μl PBS containing DHR123 (1 μM) and C11-BODIPY (581/591) (2 μM) and incubated for 10 minutes at 37°C. Cells were then resuspended in 500 μl of fresh PBS containing SytoxBlue (1.25 μM) and analyzed by flow cytometry (BD FACSVerse, BD Biosciences).

GSH level measurement. Glutathione levels were measured using QuantiChrom Glutathione Assay Kit (BioAssay Systems, DIGT-250). Briefly, cells were seeded at 2 × 106 cells in a 5-cm dish. The next day, cells were treated with DMSO or WA and erastin. Cells were collected and transferred to a new tube, and centrifuged at 425 g at 4°C for 5 minutes. The cell pellet was resuspended in 300 μM of PBS and was lysed by sonication. The lysate was centrifuged at 18,500 g at 4°C for 10 minutes, and cleared lysate was used to determine the amount of GSH in the sample according to the instructions of the kit.

GPX4 assay. Cells were seeded at 6 × 106 cells in 10-cm dishes. The next day, cells were treated with WA or DMSO at the indicated time points. Cell were washed once with cold PBS and then collected and centrifuged at 425 g for 5 minutes. Then the cell pellet was resuspended in 200 μl of lysis buffer (KH 2 PO 4 /K 2 HPO 4 , pH 7.4, containing EDTA 1 mM, KCl 150 mM, CHAPS 0.1%, β-mercaptoethanol 2 mM, protease inhibitor). Lysates were then centrifuged at 20, 800 g for 10 minutes at 4°C. One hundred microliters of the lysate was added to 100 μl of assay buffer (100 mM KH 2 PO 4 /K 2 HPO 4 , pH 7.4, containing EDTA 1 mM, peroxide-free Triton X-100 0.1 %, GSH 4 mM, NADPH 0.4 mM, and glutathione reductase 4 U/ml) and transferred to a 96-well plate. Finally, 10 μl of PCOOH 2.5 μM substrate was added, and the amount of NADPH in the reaction mixture was determined kinetically by reading of absorbance value at 340 nm at 10-second intervals over a period of 10 minutes. GPX activity was normalized to amount of protein in each sample and reported as percentage considering DMSO sample as 100% reference or nanomoles PCOOH reduced per minute per milligram of protein. PCOOH was obtained from Marcus Conrad, Helmholtz Zentrum München, Institute of Developmental Genetics.

Covalent docking of WA with GPX4. The human phospholipid hydroperoxide glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) (PDB: 2OBI) (58) was retrieved from the Protein Data Bank (PDB) (https://www.rcsb.org) and prepared using the protein preparation wizard implemented in Schrödinger’s Maestro suite (version 2015-3, Schrödinger LLC) by applying standard default settings and restrained minimization with OPLS 2005 force field (59). The small molecules altretamine (CID: 2123), withaferin A (CID: 265237), and ML162 (CID: 3689413) were downloaded from the PubChem database (https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov) and prepared using ligand preparation implemented in Schrödinger’s Maestro (version 2015-3, Schrödinger LLC). Because of the good level of accuracy in determining bioactive conformations, AutoDock Vina software was applied to perform our primary docking protocols (60). The search space was included in a box of about 14 by 12 by 12 Å, with a grid spacing of 1.0 Å and centered on specific cysteine residues (Cys12, 46, 66, 75, 107, 148) of GPX4, respectively. Scoring function determined by AutoDock Vina revealed that only Cys107 residues possess higher consistent binding affinity with all 3 docked compounds tested. Hence, Cys107 was selected as a starting point for subsequent covalent docking. Next, Schrödinger’s Maestro suite 2015-3 was selected for performing robust covalent docking. The grid for covalent docking was identified with SiteFinder implemented in MOE (version 2015.1001; Chemical Computing Group; https://www.chemcomp.com/MOE-Molecular_Operating_Environment.htm). The grid box is defined as a spherical region encompassing Gln77, Ile106, Asp111, and His114 residues including Cys107 as reactive residue. Moreover, we predefined reaction type for each compound before proceeding with covalent docking: Michael addition and nucleophilic addition for WA, alkylation for altretamine, and nucleophilic addition for ML162. To properly validate the covalent docking protocol, we changed grid to verify stringency of docking and scoring function. In addition, post-processing after covalent docking was performed by molecular mechanics energies combined with the Poisson-Boltzmann or generalized Born and surface area continuum solvation (MM/PBSA and MM/GBSA) (61). Three-dimensional molecular interactions of the docked ligands in GPX4 are displayed by PyMOL; arbitrary distances from ligand reactive groups to the specific cysteines were calculated using the measurement wizard in PyMOL (PyMOL Molecular Graphics System version 1, Schrödinger LLC).

mRNA bead array and data processing. Total RNA from control and WA-treated (1 μM, 24 hours) IMR-32 and SK-N-SH cells was isolated using RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen, 74104) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. After checking of quality control of RNA on a Bio-Rad Experion electrophoresis system, 500 ng of total RNA was amplified using the Illumina TotalPrep RNA Amplification kit (Life Technologies). Briefly, RNA was reverse-transcribed using T7 oligo-dT primers, after which biotinylated cRNA was synthesized through an in vitro transcription reaction. Seven hundred fifty nanograms of amplified cRNA was hybridized to a corresponding array of a HumanHT12 beadchip (Illumina), essentially as previously described (15). Transcriptomic analysis was done by uploading Illumina bead array gene expression data into IPA (QIAGEN Inc., https://www.qiagenbioinformatics.com/products/ingenuitypathway-analysis) and performing a core analysis. A fold change cutoff of 2 as well as an FDR of 5% was set to identify genes whose expression was significantly differentially regulated. A heatmap was created from the genes related to oxidative pathways using the heatmap.2 function of the gplots R package. Raw and normalized array data were uploaded to the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database with accession number GSE112384.

Synthesis of WA-NP. WA was formulated in biodegradable pH-responsive nanoparticles by solvent displacement. WA (6 mg) and polymer (180 mg) were dissolved in 15 ml acetone. This solution was promptly added to 30 ml sterile PBS and mixed. The mixture was sonicated for 1 hour, acetone was slowly evaporated under reduced pressure, and sterile water was added to compensate for the evaporated volume of water. Empty-NPs were made using a similar protocol without addition of WA. All used glasswork and material were sterilized before use. Sterile solvents were used or solvent was subjected to sterile filtration before use.

Immunohistochemistry. Tumors were dissected and fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde overnight. Subsequently tissue was embedded in paraffin and cut in 4- to 5-μm sections. Afterward, sections were dewaxed and incubated in antigen retrieval solution (DAKO, s2031) at boiling temperature for 10 minutes (for caspase-3, CD45 staining) and for 2.5 hours (for Ki67 staining). After being cooled at room temperature, endogenous peroxidase activity was blocked by immersion of the slides in peroxidase-blocking buffer (PBS solution containing 0.1% hydrogen peroxide, 0.6% sodium azide) for 20 minutes at room temperature. Blocking buffer (10% goat serum, 1% BSA in PBS) was added to the slides for 20–30 minutes at room temperature. Primary antibody diluted in blocking buffer was incubated at 4°C overnight or at room temperature for 1 hour. For caspase-3 staining, slides were incubated with secondary antibody for 1 hour, and peroxidase was detected by diaminobutyric acid substrate (DAKO, K3468). Slides were counterstained with Mayer’s hematoxylin for 20 seconds and were mounted. For Ki67 and CD45 staining, slides were incubated with biotinylated secondary antibody for 40 minutes. Then, slides were incubated with VECTASTAIN ELITE ABC reagent (Vector Laboratories, PK-6100) for 20 minutes, and peroxidase was detected by diaminobutyric acid substrate. Slides were counterstained with Mayer’s hematoxylin for 20 seconds and were mounted. Images were captured with an Axio Scan.Z1 (Zeiss). Images were acquired with a ×20 Plan-Apochromat 0.8 NA dry objective using a Hitachi HV-F202SCL camera and processed with ZEN 2012 (blue edition, Zeiss) software.

TUNEL assay. TUNEL assay was performed by use of an in situ cell death detection kit (TMR-red, Roche). Tumor section slide (as described in the Immunohistochemistry section) was dewaxed and incubated with permeabilization solution (0.1% Triton X-100 in 0.1% sodium citrate) for 8 minutes at room temperature. Then TUNEL reaction mixture was added to the slides and incubated on the slides for 1 hour at 37°C. The nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (Invitrogen), and the slide was mounted and scanned with an Axio Scan.Z1 (Zeiss) using a ×20 Plan-Apochromat 0.8 NA dry objective using a Hitachi HV-F202SCL camera. Images were processed by ZEN 2012 (blue edition, Zeiss) software.

Live cell imaging. One day before the experiment, cells were seeded (30,000 SK-N-SH cells and 50,000 IMR-32 cells per well) in an 8-well μ-slide (Ibidi). The next day, the medium was replaced and SytoxGreen (10 nM) was added to medium at least 30 minutes before imaging. Cells were treated with WA or DMSO, and time series were acquired with an LSM780 confocal microscope (Zeiss) using a ×63 Plan-Apochromat 1.40 NA oil-immersion objective. The pinhole was set at 1 Airy unit (the theoretical point for optimal confocal image collection). In another setup, time series were acquired with a Zeiss Spinning Disk microscope using a ×40 Plan-Apochromat 1.40 NA oil-immersion objective and captured with a Rolera electron-multiplying charge-coupled device. Images were taken at intervals of 5 minutes for 16 hours while the system was maintained at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Image reconstruction was performed on ImageJ software.

Immunoprecipitation of biotinylated WA. IMR-32 cells were seeded at 6 × 106 in a 10-cm dish. The next day, cells were treated with the triggers (WA, biotin, biotin-WA) for 1 hour. Then cells were washed with PBS and lysed in NP-40 lysis buffer (NaCl 150 mM, NP-40 1%, glycerol 10%, Tris-HCl, pH 8, 10 mM) supplemented with EDTA-free protease inhibitor cocktail tablets (Roche Diagnostics, 11873580001) and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail tablets (Roche Diagnostics, 04906837001). Lysate was collected and transferred to vials and rotated at 4°C for 15 minutes. Afterward, the lysate was centrifuged at the highest speed at 4°C for 15 minutes. Supernatant was collected, added to streptavidin-Sepharose beads, and incubated at 4°C overnight. The next day, beads were washed 3 times in NP-40 lysis buffer, and the immunoprecipitated proteins were eluted by addition of 60 μl of ×2 Laemmli buffer to the beads. Eluted proteins were subsequently analyzed by immunoblotting.

Determination of cellular labile Fe(II) pool. Iron measurement was performed using FeRhoNox-1. Briefly, 1 × 106 IMR-32 cells were seeded in a 6-well plate 1 day before the experiment. The next day, cells were collected and centrifuged at 3,000 g for 5 minutes. The cells were washed with HBSS buffer and centrifuged at 3,000 g for 5 minutes. Collected cells were stained with 10 μM FeRhoNox-1 in HBSS for 30 minutes in a CO 2 incubator. Then cells were washed with HBSS and dissolved in 300 μl of HBSS containing 1.25 μM SytoxBlue and were analyzed using flow cytometry.

LC-MS analysis of phospholipids. Phospholipids from tumor tissue were analyzed by liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) as previously described (62). Briefly, lipids were separated on a normal phase column [Luna 3 μm Silica(2) 100Å, 150 × 2.0 mm, Phenomenex] at a flow rate of 0.2 ml/min using a Dionex Ultimate 3000 HPLC system. The column was maintained at 35°C. The analysis was performed with gradient solvents (A: propanol/hexane/water, 285:215:5 vol/vol/vol; B: propanol/hexane/water, 285:215:40 vol/vol/vol) containing 10 mM ammonium acetate and 0.5% triethylamine. The column was eluted for 0.5 minutes isocratically at 25% solvent B; then from 0.5 to 6.5 minutes with a linear gradient of 25% to 40% solvent B, from 6.5 to 25 minutes with a linear gradient of 40% to 55% solvent B, from 25 to 38 minutes with a linear gradient of 55% to 70% solvent B, and from 38 to 48 minutes with a linear gradient of 70% to 100% solvent B; then isocratically from 48 to 55 minutes at 100% solvent B followed by a return to initial conditions from 55 to 70 minutes from 100% to 25% solvent B. The column was then equilibrated at 25% solvent B for an additional 5 minutes. All solvents were LC-MS grade.

Statistics. Tumor size data (mm3) were analyzed as repeated measurements, modeling the correlation structure and using the residual maximum likelihood (REML) as implemented in GenStat version 17 (https://genstat.kb.vsni.co.uk/). Significance of the main and interaction effects was assessed by an F test. Cell death data were analyzed as previously described (57). Briefly, cell death data were analyzed as repeated measurements, modeling the correlation structure and using the REML as implemented in GenStat version 17. Significance of the main and interaction effects was assessed by an F test. Other statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism 7 software. P values less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. The present studies in animals were reviewed and approved by the Ethics Committee for Laboratory Animal Experiments of Ghent University, Faculty of Sciences, Ghent, Belgium.