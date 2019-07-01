Imbalanced mitochondrial function provokes heterotaxy via aberrant ciliogenesis

Patient cohorts. Two heterotaxy cohorts were used in this study: To assess the content of mtDNA, DNA samples from heterotaxy patients (n = 69), patients suffering from non–heterotaxy-related CHDs (n = 20, Supplemental Table 1) and healthy subjects (n = 78, unaffected individuals, mostly parents of patients) provided by the German National Register for Congenital Heart Defects (Competence Network for Congenital Heart Defects, Berlin, Germany) were used. DNA samples were from whole blood and isolated by standard procedures. The local ethics committee in Berlin approved collection and distribution (due to German practice, no ethnicity data were collected). Medical records regarding the heart phenotype and situs were provided with the samples. The local ethics committee in Ulm approved mtDNA content analyses for this cohort.

Information from a second cohort (n = 285) with phenotype information including imaging and diagnostic studies, clinical genetic testing results, and pathology results was collected at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC) under a protocol approved by the CCHMC Institutional Review Board. The cohort consisted of patients with a diagnosis of heterotaxy or heterotaxy-spectrum heart defects. DNA samples from whole blood were isolated by standard procedures.

Zebrafish husbandry and manipulation. Zebrafish wild-type strains AB and EK (gift of Kenneth D. Poss, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC) were maintained under a 14-hour light, 10-hour dark cycle and fed a standard diet. Embryos were generated by natural matings and allowed to develop to the desired stages at 28.5°C. Microinjections into zebrafish eggs were carried out with a Femtojet microcompressor (Eppendorf), pulled capillaries, and a Narishige micromanipulator. Antisense morpholino oligonucleotides (MOs) or capped RNAs were injected into the yolk at the 512–1000 cell stage to specifically target cells giving rise to the KV (56). The Cox5aa MO and the Taz ATG MO have been previously described (18, 41). Heterotaxy candidate genes were targeted with the following MOs: Mtrr splMO (5′-GCTTGAGAAAGATGTGGAAAAATAT), Osbpl1a splMO (5′-AAGGATGTGTTTTACCCTTGCAGTT), Phka2 splMO (5′-CCACCTGCAGTTACATTGACGTG), and Taz splMO (5′-ACCACACTAAGACATTGTAACAGAG). For Cox5aa experiments, a 5-bases mismatch MO was used as a control (5′-AGAGTCGAACGCCGGGTCGGAAGAT), otherwise the standard control MO of Genetools was used. Injected mRNAs were generated from linearized plasmids using the mMessage mMachine SP6 Kit (Ambion). To stimulate mitochondrial biogenesis, embryos were treated between 6–10 hours postfertilization (hpf) with 50 μM DCHC (dissolved in DMSO). Inhibition of respiration was achieved by treatment of embryos between 10–13 hpf with 0.1 μM rotenone (dissolved in DMSO, both from Sigma-Aldrich).

Cell culture. The following cell lines were used in this study: hTERT immortalized primary human fibroblast cell line 1BR3 (wild-type; University of Sussex), patient-derived cell lines MITO_HH0013 (carrying a homozygous pathogenic variant in MPV17) and MITO_HH009 (carrying a homozygous pathogenic variant in NFU1) (both collected at University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf). Cells were cultured in MEMα containing 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (all from Life Technologies) at 5% CO 2 and 37°C. To obtain synchronous cultures in G0, cells were kept 2 to 3 days in starving medium (MEMα containing 0.1% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin). Cells were treated with 0.5 μM Smoothened agonist (SAG; Enzo) during the last 24 hours of culturing to stimulate Hedgehog signaling activity. For immunofluorescence, cells were seeded on cover slips at a density of 1.7 × 104 cells per cm2, optionally synchronized in G0, and fixed with either 4% PFA or chilled methanol. KD of candidate genes was performed with custom made pools of 30 individual siRNAs all targeting an individual gene of interest or the negative control siPOOL 5 (all from siTOOLs Biotech): MTRR (NCBI gene ID 4552), ACOX1 (NCBI gene ID 51), OSBPL1A (NCBI gene ID 114876), CA5B (NCBI gene ID 11238), PHKA2 (NCBI gene ID 5256), TAZ (NCBI Gene ID 6901). Transfection of siRNA pools was carried out with Lipofectamine RNAiMAX (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Mitochondrial biogenesis was stimulated with 50 μM DCHC (dissolved in DMSO; Sigma-Aldrich). To this end, cells were treated with 50 μM DCHC for 48 hours after transfection; the last 24 hours were in starving medium if cells were to be synchronized in G0. Inhibition of respiration was achieved with rotenone treatment (100 nM). Treatment with MitoTempo (SML0737, Sigma-Aldrich) was carried out during synchronization with starving medium at a final concentration of 50 nM.

Mitochondrial DNA content. RNase A–treated genomic DNA from blood samples (heterotaxy patients and healthy subjects; Figure 1A) was diluted to a concentration of 5 ng/μl. Triplicate reactions were set up containing genomic DNA, iTaq Universal SYBR Green Supermix (Bio-rad), and one of the following primer pairs: (a) targeting the sequence of the mitochondrial-encoded 12s ribosomal RNA gene (Genebank ID 4549; F, 5′-CTAACCCCAGGGTTGGTCA; R, 5′-TACGCCGGCTTCTATTGACT) or (b) the exon-intron transition of exon 1 of the nuclear gene MLH1 (ENST00000231790.6; F, 5′-GTTCGTGGCAGGGGTTATT; R, 5′-TCCCTCCGTACCAGTTCTCA). Amplifications were carried out in an ABI PRISM 7300 Sequence Detection System (Applied Biosystems) or a LightCycler 480 Instrument II (Roche). Levels of the mitochondrial encoded 12s ribosomal RNA gene were compared with the nuclear encoded MLH1 gene to assess abundance of mitochondrial DNA.

ATP measurement. The ATPlite Luminescence ATP Detection Assay system (Perkin Elmer) was used for ATP measurements. Mitochondrial function or biogenesis was manipulated in zebrafish embryos and human fibroblasts as described above. Zebrafish embryos of the desired stage were collected and flash frozen in aliquots of 2 embryos. For measurements, embryos were placed on ice, immediately lysed in 30 μl mammalian cell lysis buffer (component of the kit), and transferred to a well of a black, Nunclon Delta Surface flat-bottom 96-well plate (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Human fibroblasts were plated in the same type of cell plate at a density of 1000 cells per well and were lysed by addition of 30 μl mammalian cell lysis buffer to 50 μl of medium and shaking at 400 rpm for 5 minutes at room temperature. To both types of lysates, 30 μl of substrate solution was added and shaken at 400 rpm for 5 minutes at room temperature. Wells containing no lysate or defined amounts of ATP were treated in parallel for blank controls as well as calculation of a standard curve. After 15 to 90 minutes of incubation in the dark, luminescence was measured using an infinite M200 plate reader and i-control 1.6 software (both from Tecan).

Measurement of oxygen consumption rate (OCR). The OCR was measured with a Seahorse XF96 device (Agilent). Zebrafish embryos were treated between 6–10 hpf with 50 μM DCHC (dissolved in DMSO) or vehicle. At tailbud stage, embryos were transferred to a XF96 plate (5 embryos per well). Basal oxygen consumption was measured 3 times over 2 minutes.

Whole mount in situ hybridization. Embryos were allowed to develop to the indicated stages. To prevent pigmentation, embryos older than 22 somites were treated with 0.003% 1-phenyl-2-thiourea (PTU, Sigma-Aldrich). At desired stages, the chorion was removed and embryos fixed in 4 % paraformaldehyde at 4°C overnight. In situ hybridizations were carried out following standard protocols (57). In situ probes were labelled with DIG by in vitro transcription from linearized plasmids encoding for the following mRNAs or parts thereof: charon (NM_212969), southpaw (spaw; NM_180967), cardiac myosin light chain 2 (cmlc2; AF425743.1), insulin (ins; NM_131056), 5-methyltetrahydrofolate-homocysteine methyltransferase reductase (mtrr; ENSDARG00000045398), mitochondrial ribosomal protein L38 (mrpl38; NM_212945.1), coenzyme Q9 homolog (coq9; NM_001098746.1), mitochondrial ribosomal protein S25 (mrps25; NM_001017590.1), coiled-coil-helix-coiled-coil-helix domain containing 3a (chchd3a; NM_214804.2), mitochondrial ribosomal protein L44 (mrpl44; NM_001030260.2), A kinase (PRKA) anchor protein 1b (akap1b; NM_001098179.2), acyl-CoA oxidase 1, palmitoyl (acox1; NM_001005933.2), oxysterol binding protein-like 1A (osbpl1a; BC162978.1), translocase of inner mitochondrial membrane 17 homolog B (yeast) (timm17b; NM_001113593.1), APEX nuclease (apurinic/apyrimidinic endonuclease) 2 (apex2; NM_200146.1), aminolevulinate, delta-, synthase 2 (alas2; NM_131682.2), solute carrier family 25 member 5 protein (slc25a5; AF506216.1), NADH dehydrogenase (ubiquinone) 1 alpha subcomplex, 1 (ndufa1; NM_001002153.3), isocitrate dehydrogenase 3 (NAD+) gamma (idh3g; NM_001243172.1), tafazzin (taz; NM_001001814.1), phosphorylase kinase, alpha 1b (phka1b; ENSDART00000160800.1), the closest homolog to human CA5B, carbonic anhydrase Va (ca5a; NM_001111201.1), aarF domain containing kinase 4 (adck4; ENSDART00000172195.1), and phosphorylase kinase, alpha 2 (phka2; ENSDART00000078202.4).

Cilia staining in cells and zebrafish embryos. Fixed G0-synchronized cells were permeabilized with PBS containing 0.1% Triton X-100 and then blocked with 3% BSA in PBS containing 0.1 % Tween 20 (PBST). To visualize cilia in the KV, fixed zebrafish embryos of specific stages were processed according to Jaffe et al. (58). Primary antibodies specific for acetylated tubulin (1:500 in embryos, 1:1000 on cells, clone 6-11b-1; Sigma-Aldrich), γTubulin (1:1000 in cells, T5192; Sigma-Aldrich) and COX IV (1:1000, clone 3E11; Cell Signaling Technology) were used. Fluorescent dye–labeled secondary antibodies were used to detect bound primary antibodies (Life Technologies). Stained embryos were dissected and flat-mounted between 2 cover slips in Vectashield medium containing Dapi (Vectorlabs). Cells were also mounted in Vectashield medium containing Dapi. Confocal stacks were generated with increments of 0.25 μm (cells) or 0.4 μm (zebrafish embryos) with sequential laser excitation and rendered into single-plane projections for analysis. The entire length of cilia was tracked with the help of an Intous3 6 × 8 USB tablet (Wacom) and measured with ImageJ.

qPCR. Total RNA was extracted from human fibroblasts or zebrafish embryos using the Quick-RNA MiniPrep kit (Zymo Research), which includes genomic DNA removal columns and on-column DNaseI digest of remaining genomic DNA. Reverse transcription was carried out using the ProtoScript II First Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit (New England Biolabs) or Superscript II Reverse Transcriptase (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Expression levels of specific mRNAs were assessed with the Universal Probe Library system (Roche), ABsolute QPCR Mix (with ROX, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and the following primers (and probes): TAZ (probe 68; F, 5′-TTCCCCTCATTCTCTGCTTG; R, 5′-CACTCCCACTTCTTCAGCTTG), PHKA2 (probe 25; F, 5′-TCGTGGATGGAGATGGTAGG; R, 5′-TTGGCGTTGAAAGAAGTGTG), OSBPL1A (probe 3; F, 5′-GAGTCTAAATCCAAGGTCATCTCG; R, 5′-GGACTGGAAAAGCTTTCAACC), MTRR (probe 2; F, 5′-TGGCCATATTCTTTGCATCTC; R, 5′-CAGCAGGTGGCGAGAATC), CA5B (probe 3; F, 5′-CAAATCTGACTGCGTTCCAA; R, 5′-ACACCGTGGACAGCAAATG), ACOX1 (probe 76; F, 5′-TCCTGGGTTTCAGGGTCATA; R, 5′-CCCAGACAGAGATGGGTCAT), SDHA (probe 80; F, 5′-GGACCTGGTTGTCTTTGGTC; R, 5′-CCAGCGTTTGGTTTAATTGG), GLI1 (probe 7; F, 5′-CCAGCCAGAGAGACCAACAG; R, 5′-CCCGCTTCTTGGTCAACTT), acox1 (probe 3; F, 5′-TCTGAACATCGCCCAGGTG; R, 5′-GGCATATGCAGTAGCCAGAAG), caVa (probe 51; F, 5′-TCCGCAAACTATCAATCCTCA; R, 5′-TCAATAGGTGACTGTCGATCTCC), mtrr (probe 17; F, 5′-TGCCGTCACAAAGACAAAGA; R, 5′-CTCAGGGTCCCATTATGCAC), osbpl1a (probe 82; F, 5′-CTGTTGGAGGACCGAGTCA; R, 5′-CTGGCATCCCTGAGGAAC), phka2 (probe 159; F, 5′-GGCACTTACACTTTTACTCCACAG; R, 5′-TGGTTATCCAGAGCCAAGTAGAA), taz (probe 62; F, 5′-GGCAGTTGTGGAACCTTAACA; R, 5′-GGAGTGAAATTCTCTTGTGAAACA), gapdh (probe 147; F, 5′-CAGGCATAATGGTTAAAGTTGGTA; R, 5′-CATGTAATCAAGGTCAATGAATGG). Reactions were run in triplicate in a LightCycler 480 Instrument II and results were analyzed with LightCycler 480 Software, version1.5 (both from Roche).

Exome sequencing and variant analyses. Whole-exome sequencing (WES) was performed on an Illumina HiSeq2500 sequencer using the Nimblegen SeqCap EZ Human Exome kit at the CCHMC DNA Sequencing and Genotyping core. Data are deposited at the NCBI Database of Genotypes and Phenotypes (dbGAP) under the reference phs001814.v1.p1. Alignment, preprocessing, and variant calling was performed using the Genome Analysis Toolkit (GATK) at the CCHMC Bioinformatics Core. Variant filtering and annotation was done using Golden Helix SVS software. For the initial variant assessment and definition of mitochondrial disease incidence, genes were annotated against RefSeq 105 v2 and restricted to homozygous and X-linked variants present in exon regions, which resulted in protein alterations including missense, frameshift, splice site, stop loss, stop gain, and small in-frame insertions and deletions. Only variants with a read depth of at least 10 were analyzed. A minor allele frequency (MAF) of less than 1% was used to further filter rare variants. Population allele frequencies were obtained from the Database of Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (dbSNP) build 147, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI; ESP6500SI-V2-SSA137), and the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC). A high priority list of 1174 genes that localize to mitochondria or cause mitochondrial disorders was investigated (according to the Human MitoCarta2.0 [ref. 36] and the BCM-MitomeNGS [Baylor Genetics]). These were further prioritized by Combined Annotation Dependent Depletion (CADD) and dbNSFP Functional Prediction programs SIFT, Polyphen2 HVAR, MutationTaster, MutationAssessor, FATHMM, and FATHMM MKL Coding. For the variant burden analyses, we applied additional quality filters to the heterotaxy cohort and controls from the 1000 Genomes study. Variants in the heterotaxy cohort that passed a read depth of at least 10, genotype quality of at least 30, call rate of at least 0.8, and a cohort allele frequency no greater than 0.2 were used. For the 1000 Genomes participants, the 1000 Genomes Pilot mask obtained from The International Genome Sample Resource (IGSR) was applied. Variants in both cohorts were further restricted to regions covered by the Nimblegen Seq capture platform. Missense variants with a MAF below 0.1% in ExAC were filtered, followed by MetaSVM analysis to predict damaging and tolerated variants. We normalized damaging variants to tolerated variants to obtain the overall damaging variant burden ratio in mitochondria-associated genes and control gene lists. Control gene lists were created by identifying genes from external databases and clinical panels, including the Candidate Cancer Gene Database for cancer genes, Autism/ID Xpanded Panel from GeneDx for autism genes, and Orphanet, Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) Morbid, and The Developmental Disorders Genotype-Phenotype Database (DDG2P) for random disease genes (Supplemental Table 4). Control gene lists were matched to the mitochondria-associated gene list by total exon length (4,969,960 base pairs in mitochondria genes) with differences between the gene lists less than 1000 base pairs.

Verification of MO efficiency. MO efficiency was either verified by antibody staining (Phka2: rabbit anti-PHKA2, Proteintech, catalog no. 24658-1-AP, lot 20988, 1:100; Osbpl1a: rabbit-anti-Osbpl1a, GeneTex, catalog no. GTX107722, clone C3, 1:200) or by RT-PCR to show splice blocking. Injection of the Mtrr splMO resulted in deletion of the start codon as verified with the following primers: 5′-GATTACCTGTTCCTCCCGTTC and 5′-ATGAGAAAGATGGTCGTGTGG. The Taz splMO interfered with regular splicing of exon 2, which was tested with the following primers: 5′-CGGAAGTGTGGTTTAATGCTG and 5′-TGATAAGGGGTGTGTCCTGAG. See complete unedited gels in the supplemental material.

Cloning and in vitro synthesis of RNA. Murine Ppargc1a (Pgc1a) (NM_008904.) was amplified from mouse cDNA generated from total RNA isolated out of lineage-negative hematopoietic progenitor cells and cloned via BamH/XhoI into pCS2+. A clone of human MTRR was purchased from Dharmacon (clone 40007734) and was subcloned by directional TOPO cloning into pcDNA3.1 before positional mutagenesis to induce the R552Q mutation as detected in heterotaxy patients. Similarly, the open reading frame of human TAZ (NM_000116) was amplified from cDNA of human fibroblasts, cloned via ClaI/StuI into pCS2+, and the R253Q mutation was introduced. For injection into zebrafish eggs, plasmids were linearized using NotI (pCS2+-mPgc1a) or PmeI (pcDNA3.1 constructs), respectively. Capped RNA was transcribed using either the SP6 or T7 mMessage mMachine Kit (Ambion) or the AmpliCap SP6 High Yield Message Maker Kit (Cellscript). In preparation for in situ hybridization experiments, fragments of open reading frames of candidate genes identified in the heterotaxy exomes (see also “Whole-mount in situ hybridization”) were amplified using either GoTaq (Promega) or the Expand Long Range polymerase (Roche) and cloned into pCRII by TOPO TA cloning before linearization and in vitro transcription of DIG-labeled antisense RNA using SP6 or T7 RNA polymerases (New England Biolabs).

Imaging. Confocal images were acquired on a TCS SP5II with LAS AF software (both Leica). Cells were analyzed using an AxioPhot (Zeiss), an ORCA-03G camera, and HoKaWo software (both Hamamatsu). Whole-mount embryos were imaged using a Leica M125 equipped with a Leica IC80 HD camera. Movement trajectories of Tetrahymena thermophila were analyzed with a Discovery V8 equipped with an Axiocam 506 mono and ZEN software (all Zeiss).

Measurement of ciliary beat frequency (CBF) and KV flow. Embryos were mounted in 1% agarose and set under the ×100/1.30 NA oil immersion objective lens on a Nikon Eclipse Ti-U inverted microscope at room temperature (24°C–25°C). All images were taken with the dorsal roof of the KV facing the objective lens. Bright field images were recorded with a FASTCAM MC2 camera (Photron Europe Limited) controlled with Photron FASTCAM Viewer software. Native particles were filmed at 60 frames per second (fps) for 30 seconds whereas cilia were recorded at 500 fps for 2 seconds. KV flow and CBF measurements were analyzed using Fiji software as previously described (23).

Analysis of Tetrahymena thermophila. The wild-type strain CU428 (gift from Dorota Wloga, Nencki Institute, Warsaw, Poland) was maintained in SPP medium (1% proteose-peptone, 0.2% D+-glucose, 0.1% yeast extract, 0.03 g/l EDTA-Fe3+ salt; all from Sigma-Aldrich) in the dark and passaged every month. Exponentially growing cells at a density of 2 × 105 to 4 × 105 cells per ml were treated for 1 hour at 30°C with 40 rpm shaking with 50 μM DCHC, 180 μM rotenone, or DMSO as control, to manipulate mitochondrial function. To test phagocytosis efficiency, 100 μl cell suspension was supplemented with 10 μl drawing ink 17 (Pelikan) and incubated without shaking for 10 minutes at 30°C. Cells were then fixed with 4% PFA and vacuoles of at least 100 cells from 5–6 independent experiments were counted using an Axiophot microscope (Zeiss). To measure swimming behavior, 1.2 ml of pretreated cells were transferred to a new 6-cm dish. In equal darkfield settings for all treatments, cells were imaged with an exposure time of 10 seconds. Trajectories of over 400 cells from 2 independent experiments were measured for each treatment with ImageJ.

Cryo-electron microscopy. Scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) tomography was performed as previously described with some modifications (59). Sections (700-nm thick) were cut from the epoxy resin block parallel to the plane of the sapphire disc with an Ultracut UCT ultramicrotome (Leica) equipped with a diamond knife (Diatome). Before mounting the slice onto a special copper grid for tomography with parallel bars, the grid was plasma-cleaned with an Edwards plasma cleaning system. A droplet of 10% (wt/vol) poly-L-lysine (Sigma-Aldrich) in water was added on the sample and dried for 5 minutes at 37°C. The grid with the slice on it was treated on both sides with 15 μl of a solution containing 25 nm gold particles (Aurion) diluted 1:1 with water. Finally, the grid was coated on both sides with a 5 nm carbon layer using a BAF 300 electron beam evaporation device (Balzers). Images were recorded in the STEM mode with a Jeol JEM-2100F (Jeol) with an acceleration voltage of 200 kV and a bright field detector (Jeol) at a size of 1024 × 1024 pixels and an exposure time of 22 seconds. Images were recorded at different tilt angles ranging from −70° to +70° with a tilt increment of 1.5°. The complete tilt series contained 97 individual images. The 3D stack was reconstructed by a weighted back-projection algorithm with the help of the IMOD software (60). For segmentation the software Amira (FEI) was used.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was carried out with Graphpad Prism 6, 7 and JMP Pro 14. N numbers, P values, and applied tests are indicated in figure legends. P values less than 0.05 were considered significant. Samples were tested for Gaussian distribution and equality of SD. Generally, 2-tailed tests were applied. However, 1-tailed tests were applied as indicated in figure legends, when biological changes were expected to be unidirectional, such as correct versus wrong heart looping.

Study approval. The study was performed in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki protocols. Prior to inclusion in the study patients or their respective parents gave their written informed consent. The local ethics committees in Berlin, Ulm, and Hamburg as well as the CCHMC Institutional Review Board approved sample collection, distribution, and analysis. The Veterinary Care Unit at Ulm University and the animal welfare commissioner of the regional board for scientific animal experiments in Tübingen, Germany, approved husbandry as well as manipulation of zebrafish. Zebrafish experiments were performed according to the European Union Directive 86/609/EEC for the protection of animals used for experimental and other scientific purposes.