Dominant-negative NFKBIA mutation promotes IL-1β production causing hepatic disease with severe immunodeficiency

Genetic analysis. Whole-exome sequencing was performed for both parents and the proband (trio). One microgram of high-molecular-weight DNA per sample was used for exome capture with an Ion TargetSeq Exome Kit (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). DNA was sheared using the Covaris M220 Focused Ultrasonicator to target an average fragment size of 200 bp. Shearing was followed by end repair, ligation of adapters, nick repair, purification, size selection, and final amplification before exome capture as per the TargetSeq protocol. The amplified DNA was cleaned with Ampure XP Reagent (Agencourt), and the DNA was eluted in 30 μL low TE buffer. The libraries were quantified using a Qubit 2.0 Fluorometer (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The exome library was used for emulsion PCR on an Ion OneTouch System or an Ion Chef System (both from Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Each library was sequenced on an Ion Proton instrument (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) using 1 Ion PI chip.

For this trio, 12.5 Gb, 13.4 Gb, and 14.5 Gb were sequenced per sample, with an average read length of 184 bp, 176 bp, and 177 bp for the father, mother, and affected daughter, respectively. An average coverage of 144× (father), 162× (mother) and 170× (daughter) was achieved over the exome, with 95% of the bases covered at least 20×.

Sequence reads were aligned to the human reference genome (human GRCh37 [hg19]build) using the Torrent Mapping Alignment Program (TMAP) from the Torrent Suite (version 4.2.1). PCR duplicates in the BAM file were identified by the Filter Duplicates plugin (version 4.2) and removed. The variants were called using the Torrent Variant Caller (TVC) plugin (version 4.2.1) and imported into Ion Reporter software (version 4.2, Thermo Fisher Scientific), where each variant was annotated using the “annotate single sample variants” workflow. For each variant, information such as the associated gene, location, quality score, coverage, predicted functional consequences, protein position and amino acid changes, SIFT (52), PolyPhen2 (53), and Grantham prediction scores, phyloP conservation scores (54), and 5000 Genome Project (MLL) minor allele frequencies were provided. Variants were filtered for common SNPs using the NCBI’s “common and no known medical impacts” database (ftp://ftp.ncbi.nih.gov/snp/organisms/human_9606_b141_GRCh37p13/VCF) and the Exome Sequencing Project (http://evs.gs.washington.edu/EVS) common SNP database. Variants that were predicted to be synonymous or that did not have a location on a coding exon, UTR, splice site junction, or flanking intron were filtered off. Variants were next compared with an in-house database of 138 previously sequenced samples, and those that were present in more than 3% of the previously sequenced samples were removed. For the trio, an additional filter was applied to retain variants that were (a) heterozygous in the proband and absent in the parents, (b) homozygous in the proband and heterozygous in both parents, (c) compound heterozygous in the proband and heterozygous in both parents, and (d) X-linked homozygous in the proband and heterozygous in the mother.

A total of 34,738, 34,788, and 34,818 variants were identified in the father, mother, and affected daughter, respectively. A combined unique total of 47,218 variants were identified across protein-coding exons, UTRs, splice sites, and flanking introns. After applying all filters, a final set of 168 variants (5 homozygous, 151 heterozygous, 12 compound heterozygous) were identified. Of these 168 variants, only 33 were protein-changing variants and have not been seen in population or previous in-house exomes. Visualization of each of these variants using the Integrative Genomics Viewer showed that a majority of them were in homopolymer sequences and turned out to be false-positive variants, narrowing the final list of candidate genes to 3. According to the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC), only 1 gene remains, since the heterozygous variant c.565C>T in the YKT6 gene and the compound heterozygous variants c.995A>G and c.13138C>T in the SSPO gene have been reported in the ExAC database. We therefore identified a de novo heterozygous mutation, c.101T>C, in the NFKBIA gene, which leads to the amino acid alteration p.Leu34Pro. Sanger sequencing of the parents and the proband confirmed the variant segregation with the disease.

Lentiviral infection. Human NFKBIA (1–318 amino acid) and mutant NFKBIA (L34P) were cloned into the pBOBI plasmid with a Flag tag. HEK293T cells (American Type Culture Collection [ATCC] CRL-3216) were used to produce virus as described previously (55), and HeLa cells (ATCC CCL-2) were infected and recovered before use in the experiments described in this work.

EMSA. EMSA was performed as previously described (55). Briefly, 20 μg total protein was incubated in reaction buffer (50% glycerol, 200 mM HEPES, pH 7.9, 4 mM EDTA, pH 8.0, 4 mM DTT), 2 μg polydI-dC, 1% NP40, and [γ-32P] radio-labeled DNA probe for 30 minutes at room temperature before loading into a nondenaturing polyacrylamide gel. The gel was then dried, exposed to a BAS-IP Image Plate (Fuji), and analyzed with Typhoon FLA 7000 (GE Healthcare).

Kinase assay. A kinase assay was conducted as previously described (55). GST-IκBα (amino acids 1–54) and mutant GST-IκBα (amino acids 1–54 L34P) constructed in pGEX plasmids were expressed in BL21 and purified using GST Sepharose Beads (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Total protein (1 mg) from untreated and TNF-α–treated HEK293 cells was used to pull down IKK complexes with anti-NEMO/IKKγ antibody (FL419, sc-8330, rabbit, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) for kinase assays using protein A Sepharose 4B (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). IKK complex–bound beads were washed 3 times with lysis buffer (20 mM HEPES, pH 7.7, 170 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, pH 8.0, 1 mM EGTA, pH 8.0, 20 mM β-glycerophosphate, 10 mM NaF, 0.3 mM Na 3 VO 4 ) and once with kinase assay buffer (20 mM HEPES, pH 7.7, 10 mM β-glycerophosphate, 10 mM NaF, 2 mM MnCl 2 , 2 mM MgCl 2 , and 2 mM DTT with freshly added protease inhibitor). Kinase reaction mixture containing the IKK complex and substrate was incubated in kinase reaction buffer (50 mM HEPES, pH 7.7, 20 mM MgCl 2 , 2 mM DTT) for 45 minutes at 30°C and then at 95°C for 5 minutes before running in the 12% SDS-polyacrylamide gel. Dried gel was then exposed to a BAS-IP Image Plate for scanning with Typhoon FLA 7000.

IP and Western blot assays. Immunoblot assays and IP were performed following a previously described standard method (55). Total protein (20 μg) was used for Western blot assays. Anti-Hsp90 (F-8, sc-13119, mouse, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), anti-Flag (F7425, rabbit, MilliporeSigma), anti-IKKα/IKKβ (H-470, sc-7607, rabbit, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), anti-GAPDH (6C5, sc-32233, mouse, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), and normal rabbit IgG (sc-2027, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) were used.

NF-κB luciferase reporter assay. HEK293 cells were obtained from ATCC (CRL-1573). Transient cotransfected HEK293 cells containing the NF-κB firefly luciferase reporter plasmid pGL4.32 (Promega), and the Renilla luciferase reporter plasmid pGL4.74 (Promega), and pD2509-CMVa vectors containing WT or mutant NFKBIA (DNA 2.0) were created using Lipofectamine 2000 Transfection Reagent (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The NF-κB firefly luciferase reporter plasmid pGL4.32 (100 ng), the Renilla luciferase reporter plasmid pGL4.74 (1 ng), and a titration of 0.001, 0.01, 0.1, 1, 10, 50, and 100 ng pD2509-CMVa vectors containing WT or mutant NFKBIA were used for transfection.

After an overnight incubation, the transfection media were replaced with DMEM (4.5 g/L d-glucose, l-glutamine) supplemented with 10% FBS (Hyclone, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 2 mM l-glutamine, 0.1 mM MEM-NEAA, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. Cells were then stimulated with 0, 1, 5, 10, 50, and 100 ng/mL TNF-α and incubated for 18 hours before being assayed for NF-κB luciferase activity using the Dual-Glo Luciferase Reporter Assay System (Promega) on an EnVision Multilabel Plate Reader (PerkinElmer).

Western blotting. Patient and control fibroblasts were seeded in a 6-well plate until full confluence. On the day of the assay, fibroblasts were stimulated with either 100 ng/mL TNF-α or 1 μg/mL LPS (L4391, MilliporeSigma) for 5, 10, 20, 40, or 60 minutes, or they were left unstimulated. Cells were lysed in RIPA Buffer (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) with a HALT Protease and Phosphatase Inhibitor Cocktail (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Protein amounts were normalized and resuspended in Laemmli buffer (Bio-Rad Laboratories) with 10% β-mercaptoethanol (MilliporeSigma). Samples were then boiled at 99°C for 10 minutes followed by (4%–20%) SDS PAGE and then transferred onto a PVDF membrane using the Trans-Blot Turbo System (Bio-Rad Laboratories). The membrane was then blocked with 5% BSA in 1× TBS with 0.1% Tween-20 (Bio-Rad), followed by blotting with mouse anti-IκBα (4814, Cell Signaling Technology) for 16 hours at 4°C. The following day, the membrane was incubated with HRP-conjugated goat anti–mouse IgG (ab5887, Abcam) for 1 hour at room temperature. Detection was performed using Amersham ECL substrate and hyperfilm (GE Healthcare). In order to normalize protein expression, the membrane was stripped using a mild stripping buffer (1.5% w/v glycine, 0.1% w/v SDS, 1% Tween-20, pH 2.2) at room temperature for 10 minutes. Fresh stripping buffer was reapplied, and stripping occurred for a further 10 minutes. The membrane was then washed twice in PBS for 10 minutes per wash, followed by two 5-minute washes in TBS–Tween-20. Blocking then occurred again as previously stated, followed by incubation with anti–α-tubulin (ab18251, Abcam) or anti–GAPDH-HRP (ab9385, Abcam) for 16 hours at 4°C. Detection of bands occurred as previously described.

Immunofluorescence. Control and patient fibroblasts were seeded at 1 × 104 cells per well in a 96-well microscopy plate (89626, Ibidi). Twenty-four hours after seeding, media were replaced with 100 μL fresh media. Fibroblasts were then stimulated with either 100 ng/mL TNF-α or 1 μg/mL LPS for 15, 30, 60, 90, or 120 minutes or left unstimulated. Cells were then fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde at room temperature for 20 minutes. Wells were then washed 3 times with PBS and blocked in blocking buffer (1× PBS, 5% normal serum, 0.3% Triton X-100) at room temperature for 1 hour. Blocking buffer was removed, and primary anti–NF-κB p65 (ab32536, Abcam) was diluted in staining buffer (1× PBS, 1% BSA, 0.3% Triton X-100) at 0.148 μg/mL. Cells were stained for 16 hours at 4°C. Subsequently, the cells were washed 3 times with PBS and stained with donkey anti–rabbit DyLight 650 (ab96922 Abcam), Hoechst DNA stain, and phalloidin–Alexa Fluor 647 (A22287, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) at room temperature for 1 hour. Cells were then washed 3 times with PBS and imaged using a Zeiss LSM 700 confocal microscope. Bioinformatics analysis was performed by calculating the total p65 fluorescence on a per-cell basis. The amount of nuclear p65 signal was then calculated as a percentage of the total cellular fluorescence.

To verify the pluripotency of the iPSCs used in this study, staining was performed as previously described (56) using the primary antibodies anti-OCT4, anti-SOX2, anti–SSEA-4, and anti–TRA-1-60. Cells were imaged on a FluoView 1000 microscope (Olympus).

Induced macrophages (iMacs) were seeded at 1 × 104 cells per well in a 384-well microscopy plate (6057300, PerkinElmer). One hour after seeding, media were replaced with 100 μL fresh media to remove nonadherent cells. iMacs were stimulated with 100 ng/mL LPS for 40 minutes or left unstimulated, followed by fixation with buffer containing 4% paraformaldehyde (557870, BD) at 37°C for 10 minutes and permeabilization in buffer containing methanol (558050, BD) on ice for 30 minutes. Cells were washed 3 times with PBS before staining with primary anti–NF-κB p65 antibody (8242, Cell Signaling Technology), as with fibroblasts. Subsequently, the cells were washed twice with PBS and stained with donkey anti–rabbit DyLight 650 and Hoechst DNA stain at room temperature for 1 hour. Cells were then washed 3 times with PBS and imaged using an Opera Phenix confocal microscope (PerkinElmer). Bioinformatics analysis was performed using Columbus software (PerkinElmer) by calculating the total p65 fluorescence per nucleus indicated by Hoescht staining.

BMDMs were seeded at 1.2 × 106 cells per well in 6-well plates with coverslips and stimulated for 60 minutes with LPS (100 ng/mL). After stimulations, cells were washed with PBS, fixed with 4% PFA (sc-281692, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), and permeabilized with 0.2% Triton X-100 (H5142, Promega), with both steps performed for 20 minutes at room temperature. Cells were then washed twice in PBS and blocked for 1 hour with PBS containing 5% FBS (FBS–HI-12A, Capricorn Scientific) and 5% BSA (P6154, Biowest). Next, cells were incubated with anti-p65 antibody (8242, Cell Signaling Technology) at 1:400 for 1 hour. Subsequently, the cells were washed twice in PBS before secondary staining with goat anti–rabbit IgG Alexa Fluor 546 (A-11035, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 1:200 for 1 hour. Finally, the cells were washed 4 times with PBS, counterstained with DAPI (D1306, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s protocol, and then imaged on a Zeiss LSM 510 Meta confocal microscope.

Flow cytometry. Whole blood samples from the patient and a healthy control were stained with 4 different fluorescently labeled monoclonal antibody panels to determine cell lineage and activation status. T cells were identified with CD38-FITC (560982, BD Biosciences), CTLA4/CD152-phycoerythrin (CTLA4/CD152-PE) (555853, BD Biosciences), CD3-ECD (IM2705U, Beckman Coulter), CD4-PerCP-Cy5.5 (347324, BD Biosciences), CCR7-PE CY7 (557648, BD Biosciences), PD1-APC (329907, BioLegend), CD8-APC7 (557834, BD Biosciences), HLADR–Pacific blue (83-9956, eBioscience), CD45–Pacific orange (563204, BD Biosciences), CD127-BV 711 (351327, BioLegend), and CD25–BUV 395 (BD Biosciences). B cell lineages were identified with IGD-FITC (555778, BD Biosciences), CD24-PE (555428, BD Biosciences), CD19–PE ECD (IM2708U, Beckman Coulter), CD20–PE CY5 (555624, BD Biosciences), CD5–PerCP Cy5.5 (300617, BioLegend), CD38–PE Cy7 (335790, BD Biosciences), CD138-APC (347193BD, Biosciences), CD27–APC CY7 (302816, BioLegend), CD86–Pacific blue (305418, BioLegend), CD45–Pacific orange (563204, BD Biosciences), CD3 SINK-BUV395 (563546, BD Biosciences), CD56 SINK-BUV395 (BD Biosciences), CD14 SINK-BUV395 (563562, BD Biosciences). Granulocyte subsets and NK cells were identified by HLADR-FITC (555811 BioLegend), CD56-PE (130-090-755 Macs, Miltenyi Biotec), CD62L–PE Tx Rd (IM2713U, Beckman Coulter), CD66b-PerCP (305108, BioLegend), CD3–PE CY5 (555341, BD Biosciences), CD11b–PE CY7 (557743, BD Biosciences), CD69–APC CY7 (557834, BD Biosciences), CD34–Pacific blue (562577, BD Biosciences), CD45–Pacific orange (563204, BD Biosciences), CD16–Qdot 605 (93-0168, eBioscience), and CD15–BUV395 (563872, BD Biosciences).

Whole blood was then lysed with BD Lyse/Fix Buffer and acquired using an LSR II (BD Biosciences). Data were analyzed on a FACSDiva (BD Biosciences) with Flowjo software.

Macrophages differentiated from iPSCs were checked for purity by flow cytometry on the day of harvesting using CD45–APC Cy7 (368516, BioLegend), CD11b–PE-Cy7 (25-0118-42, eBioscience), CD163-PE (FAB1607P-100, R&D Systems), and CD14-FITC (325604, BioLegend). Cells were acquired using a 5-laser LSR II System (BD Biosciences), and data were analyzed with Flowjo software.

Whole blood stimulation. Whole blood was obtained from the patient and a healthy relative and subsequently stimulated with TNF-α (15 ng/mL), IL-1β (10 ng/mL), CD40L (3 μg/mL), granulocyte macrophage CSF (GM-CSF) (20 ng/mL), TLR2 agonist Pam3Csk4 (1 μg/mL), TLR3 agonist PolyI:C (1 μg/mL), TLR4 agonist E. coli LPS (100 ng/mL), TLR7/8 agonist R848 (3 μg/mL), or TLR9 agonist CpG (10 μg/mL), or left unstimulated at 37°C in 5% CO 2 for 18 hours. The cells were then pelleted and the supernatant collected and stored at –80°C.

Luminex assay. The following kits were used: (a) human cytokine panel 1 measuring EGF, eotaxin, basic FGF (FGF-2), Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 (Flt-3) ligand, fractalkine, granulocyte CSF (G-CSF), granulocyte macrophage CSF (GM-CSF), growth-regulated oncogene (GRO), IL-6, IL-8, macrophage inflammatory protein-1a (MIP-1a), MIP-1b, VEGF, soluble CD40 ligand (sCD40L); (b) human cytokine panel 2 measuring chemokine (C-C) motif ligand-21 (CCL21/6Ckine), B lymphocyte chemoattractant-1 (BCA-1, also known as CXCL13), cutaneous T cell–attracting chemokine (CTACK, also known as CCL27), epithelium-derived neutrophil-activating peptide-78 (ENA-78, also known as CXCL5), eotaxin-2, eotaxin-3, I-309/CCL1, IL-16, IL-20, IL-21, IL-23, IL-28a, IL-33, leukemia inhibitory factor (LIF), monocyte chemoattractant protein-2 (MCP-2), MCP-4, macrophage inflammatory protein-1d (MIP-1d), stem cell factor (SCF), stromal cell–derived factor (SDF) 1A+β, thymus and activation-regulated chemokine (TARC, also known as CCL17), thrombopoietin (TPO), TRAIL, thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP); and a human soluble cytokine receptor panel measuring soluble EGFR (sEGFR), sIL-1RII (sCD121b), sIL-2Rα (sCD25), sIL-4R (sCD124), sIL-6R (sCD126), soluble receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (sRAGE), sTNFRI (sTNFRSF1A), sTNFRII (sTNFRSF1B), sVEGFR2 (sFlk-1), sVEGFR3 (sFlt-4), and soluble glycoprotein 130 (sGp130). Plates were washed using a BioTek ELx405 washer (BioTek Instruments) and read with the FLEXMAP 3D System (Luminex) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Data were analyzed using Bio-Plex Manager 6.0 Software (Bio-Rad) with a 5-parameter curve-fitting algorithm applied for standard curve calculations.

Histological analysis. Formalin-fixed tissue samples were paraffin embedded and sections taken and prepared for staining by standard histological techniques. Sections were stained with carbol chromatrope 2R for assessment of eosinophils. Immunohistochemical analysis of neutrophil elastase and NF-κB p65 was performed using the EXPOSE Rabbit-Specific HRP/DAB Detection Kit (Abcam) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, samples were quenched of endogenous peroxidase activity before heat-mediated antigen retrieval at 95°C in target retrieval solution (Dako) and protein blocking. Primary antibodies for either anti–rabbit neutrophil elastase or anti–rabbit NF-κB p65 (both from Abcam) were added at a dilution of 1:500 and 1:100, respectively, and sections were left to incubate overnight at 4°C before HRP/DAB detection was performed. Slides were then counterstained with H&E and mounted with DPX mountant (MilliporeSigma). Assessment of acid-fast bacilli in tissue sections was performed by Ziehl-Neelsen staining following standard procedures.

Generation of iMacs from patient fibroblasts and stimulation for cytokine expression. Skin fibroblasts from the patient were obtained by punch biopsy. Control neonatal dermal fibroblasts were purchased from ATCC (PCS-201-010). Upon isolation, fibroblasts were cultured in high-glucose DMEM (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing 10% (v/v) heat-inactivated FBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 1× MEM nonessential amino acids (NEAAs) (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), GlutaMAX Supplement (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) sodium pyruvate, and 1% penicillin/streptomycin.

Human iPSCs were grown on feeder CF-1 mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) and generated according to the protocol described in Teo et al. (56). After the iPSC lines were validated by confocal staining for pluripotency markers, they were differentiated into induced macrophages as in Takata et al. (54) to obtain iMacs. iMacs were stimulated with LPS (100 ng/mL), Pam3Csk4 (1 μg/mL), and flagellin from Salmonella typhimurium (1 μg/mL, tlrl-stfla, InvivoGen) for 24 hours, and supernatant was collected for Luminex cytokine analysis.

NfkbiaL34P mice. Mice were bred at the Biological Resource Centre, A*STAR in Singapore or at the Cyagen Transgenic Animal Center (Jiang Su, China). Breeding pairs for lysozyme 2 cre recombinase mice [LysMcre, B6.129P2-Lyz2tm1(cre)Ifo/J/004781] were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory (57). The modified nkfb1 bacterial artificial chromosome (BAC) transgene was introduced into C57BL/6 ES cells at the Cyagene Animal Center.

Generation of the NFKBIA vector. A C57/BL6J-derived bacterial artificial chromosome, RP23-214K21, was purchased from the BACPAC Resources Center (Oakland, California, USA). It contained the full genomic sequence for nfkbia and psma6 and served as the template to amplify the arms and exons of nfkbia, which were then cloned into the KI238-fv vector. To create the nfkbia-knockin switch allele, exon 1 was cloned to incorporate the CTG-to-CCG mutation at location L34P. This was downstream of the WT sequence and was in the reverse orientation. The 50 bp homology primer sequences for nfkbia are as follows and are listed in Supplemental Table 1. The WT and mutant exons 1 were flanked by loxP sites, and the mutant by lox2272 sites. The loxP sequence consisted of a [core] flanked by palindrome sequences: 5′-ATAACTTCGTATA[GCATACAT]TATACGAAGTTAT-3′ and 3′-TATTGAAGCATAT[CGTATGTA]ATATGCTTCAATA-5′. Lox2272 sequences consisted of two 13 bp inverted repeats flanking an 8 bp asymmetric spacer sequence (5′-ATAACTTCGTATAaagtatccTATACGAAGTTAT-3′). The loxP or lox2272 paired sites were each in opposite orientations to enable inversion (and reversal) of the DNA sequence on recombination with cre. Following this inversion, the loxP or lox2272 sites would then be in the same orientation to enable deletion of the WT sequence for effective translation of the point mutation (Supplemental Figure 1).

Efficient modification was verified using genomic sequencing and multiple enzyme digestion with pulse field gel analyses. The targeting vector was incorporated into embryonic stem cell (ESC) clones using electroporation. Correctly targeted ESC clones were validated using Southern blotting and selected for blastocyst microinjection, followed by chimera production. Founders were confirmed as germline following crossbreeding with B6 WT mice and effective PCR and sequencing using forward TTACGAGTCTCCGTCCTCCGTGA and reverse CTGTACTTCCCCTCGCGGATAAC primers (Supplemental Figure 2).

DNA isolation and genotyping for the knockin switch allele. DNA was isolated from a tail snip using the TaKaRa MiniBEST Universal Genomic DNA Extraction Kit Version 5.0 (Takara 9765). To Genotype the mice, a custom TaqMan SNP Genotyping Assay was generated, which detected the point mutation at L34P. The CTG SNP was identified using a VIC probe and the CCG SNP with a FAM probe. The assay was completed according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Generation and stimulation of BMDMs. Cells were differentiated in culture for 7 days with 20 ng/mL M-CSF (416-ML-50, R&D Systems) in RPMI 1640 media (L0500, Biowest) supplemented with 10% FBS (FBS-HI-12A, Capricorn Scientific) and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (15140122, Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Media were topped up on days 3 and 5, and the cells were visualized with a Nikon Eclipse TS100 microscope. On day 7, the adherent cells were harvested using 10 mM EDTA in PBS and seeded in 6-well plates (Greiner Bio-One).

For cytokine production, cells were seeded at 1.5 × 106 cells/mL overnight in 6-well plates. The cells were then stimulated with LPS (100 ng/mL), ATP (5 mM, A2383, MilliporeSigma), and nigericin (5 μM, 7143, MilliporeSigma).

Cytokine concentrations in supernatants were measured by ELISA. Murine IL-1β was measured using a precoated kit (432601, BioLegend). For the murine IL-6 ELISA, IL-6 was detected by purified mouse IL-6 (1 μg/mL, 554400, BD Biosciences) and detected by mouse IL-6 biotin (0.5 μg/mL, 554402, BD Biosciences);

TNF-α was captured by purified hamster anti–mouse/rat TNF (1 μg/mL, 557516, BD Biosciences) and detected using biotin human anti–mouse/rat TNF (0.5 μg/mL, 558415, BD Biosciences). Chemiluminescence assays were performed with HRP-conjugated avidin (405103, BioLegend). Absorbance was recorded on a BioTek Synergy H1 Hybrid Reader.

Quantitative PCR. To measure cytokine transcript levels in BMDMs, cells were seeded at 1.5 × 106 cells/mL overnight in 6-well plates and then stimulated with LPS (100 ng/mL) for 6, 12, or 24 hours, or left unstimulated. Cells were harvested using TRIzol (15596018, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and isopropanol, and the RNA pellet was washed with 75% ethanol before reconstitution in diethyl-pyrocarbonate (DEPC) RNase-free water. RNA samples were converted to cDNA using ImProm-II Reverse Transcriptase Enzyme (A3803, Promega) and dNTP (U1515m, Promega), according to the manufacturer’s instructions, in a T100 Thermal Cycler (Bio-Rad). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) was run on cDNA using GoTaq(R) qPCR Master Mix (A6002, Promega) with a CFX connect RT-PCR machine (Bio-Rad). The qPCR probe sequences are provided in Supplemental Table 2.

Statistics. Experiments using the patient’s whole blood before HSCT were only performed once because of severely limited volumes. All other experiments were repeated 3 times. Significance was calculated with GraphPad Prism 7 (GraphPad Software) using a 1- or 2-way ANOVA.

Study approval. The care and use of the laboratory animals conformed to NIH guidelines, and all experimental procedures conformed to an animal use protocol approved by the BRC committee in Singapore (no. 191489). All experiments using human samples were approved by SingHealth, Singapore (protocol CIRB: 2013/1029/E). Written informed consent was obtained from all participants in the study.