JAK1/2 inhibition with baricitinib in the treatment of autoinflammatory interferonopathies

Clinical manifestations of CANDLE, SAVI, and other interferonopathies. Between October 2011 and October 2016, we treated 18 patients, 10 with genetically confirmed CANDLE, 4 with genetically confirmed SAVI, and 4 patients with other interferonopathies. One patient was later found to have Aicardi Goutières syndrome 5 (AGS5), and one had a novel disease-causing mutation. The baseline demographics and clinical characteristics are summarized in Table 1. All of the CANDLE and SAVI patients developed disease symptoms in the first 2.5 weeks of life. The mean age at enrollment was 12.5 years (range, 1.2–24.1); 72% of patients were below the third percentile for height; and 50% of patients were below the third percentile for weight (Table 1). Fourteen of eighteen (78%) patients were on chronic corticosteroid treatment for an average of 5.7 years (range, 1–17 years) prior to entry into the program. Three patients with SAVI and one patient with CANDLE had failed and discontinued corticosteroids prior to enrollment. All patients had failed in the use of 1 to 6 conventional and/or biologic DMARDs. Most patients had frequent and prolonged hospitalizations prior to enrollment.

Table 1 Baseline demographics and clinical characteristics (n = 18)

Clinical symptoms improve upon treatment with baricitinib. All patients underwent dose escalation until they reached optimal tolerated treatment doses (Figure 1A). The median duration in the program at the time of analysis was 1,023 days, or 2.8 years (IQR, 842–1,419.5); patients had been on optimized doses for a median of 897 days, or 2.5 years (IQR, 639–1,160 days) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98814DS1). At the last NIH visit, 12 of 18 (67%) patients fulfilled the diary score improvement criteria (80% of CANDLE, 75% of SAVI, and 1 of 4 [25%] patients with other interferonopathies). Of the 14 patients on corticosteroids at baseline, 10 of 14 (71%) fulfilled the corticosteroid improvement criteria (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 3). The median diary score decreased from 1.3 (IQR, 0.93–1.78) at baseline to 0.25 (IQR, 0.10–0.63) (P < 0.0001). The median corticosteroid dose dropped from a prednisone equivalent dose of 0.44 (IQR, 0.31–1.09) mg/kg/day at baseline to 0.11 (IQR, 0.02–0.24) mg/kg/day (P < 0.005) (Table 3). All available data were used in a repeated-measures model to assess responses over time. Least-squares means for diary scores and corticosteroid dose decreased from baseline (phase 1), during the baricitinib dose escalation (phase 2), and further when optimal treatment doses were reached (phase 3), and remained stable during the last 90 days of the observation period (phase 4). Patients were weaned from corticosteroids during dose escalation and were further weaned on optimal tolerated baricitinib doses (P < 0.001 for both, respectively, Figure 1B). Patient pain, overall wellbeing, and quality of life improved with treatment (Figure 2): 5 (50%) patients with CANDLE achieved remission with no disease symptoms (disease-specific daily symptom score [DDS] <0.15) and normal C-reactive protein (CRP), despite discontinuation of corticosteroids (Table 2). The patients’ CRP was below 5 mg/l in 84.6% of the subsequent visits, and the IFN response gene scores were normal in 66.7% of visits at the last follow-up, which encompassed a mean of 654.4 (range, 581–822) days after the patients first achieved remission criteria until data analysis, suggesting durable remission (Supplemental Table 4). The clinical responses were most pronounced in patients with CANDLE, while in patients with SAVI, the vasculitis flares improved but still occurred, albeit with reduced duration and severity; none of the SAVI patients experienced further loss of digits (Figure 3, A–H and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The patient with SAVI on corticosteroid treatment at baseline had an initial reduction but increased corticosteroid doses prior to the final visit because of subjective symptoms of respiratory difficulties. In the context of stable pulmonary function tests (PFTs) and chest CT, her corticosteroid dose was subsequently reduced to 0.11 mg/kg/day.

Figure 1 Expanded access program overview and effect of baricitinib treatment on clinical outcomes. (A) Expanded access program overview. Phase 1: Time before the first baricitinib dose. Phase 2: Period of dose escalation, including the time between the first baricitinib dose and achievement of an optimal dose regimen. Phase 3: Time on optimal baricitinib doses, excluding the last 90 days prior to the final visit. Phase 4: Ninety days prior to the final visit, with analysis of primary data (daily diaries, steroid doses, and biomarkers of IFN signaling). The program is ongoing. #The number of days in each phase is reported as the mean ± SD. For phases 2 and 3, patients O1 and O3 were not included in the calculation. Both patients discontinued treatment because of a lack of efficacy and/or osteonecrosis after only 77 and 56 days on optimal doses, respectively. (B) Effect of baricitinib treatment on clinical outcomes. To confirm trends in longitudinally collected data, the diary scores and corticosteroid doses were fitted to a repeated-measures model with “phase” as a categorical independent variable. Least-squares means with 95% CIs for each phase were assessed. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.001 (both unadjusted) by 2-sided paired Student’s t test.

Figure 2 Self-reported and physician’s global assessments by disease subgroup. Parent’s or patient’s overall assessment of pain and health (Pt. global) and the physician’s assessment (MD global) were measured using a visual analog scale (VAS), in which a value of 100 mm indicates the worst possible measure for the condition assessed by the test. Quality of life (PedsQL) was measured using a standardized age-matched test that ranged from 0% to 100%, with higher percentages indicating improvement. Data are presented by disease, with CANDLE in red, SAVI in blue, and other interferonopathies in green. Only the 2 patients who stayed in the study are shown. Darker shades indicate pretreatment, and lighter shades indicate the last included visit on baricitinib treatment. **P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001 (both unadjusted) by 2-sided paired Student’s t test.

Figure 3 Improvement in clinical disease manifestations in CANDLE and SAVI patients treated with baricitinib. (A–D) Images of 2 patients with CANDLE who achieved the remission criteria (C2 and C10, respectively) are shown. Pretreatment images of the face show typical distribution of facial panniculitis with periorbital swelling and erythema as well as lipodystrophy affecting temporal regions and areas above and below the zygomatic bone. Lip swelling is also evident. Post-treatment images show complete resolution of areas of panniculitis on the face and neck. (E and F) Images of 2 of the 4 patients with SAVI are shown. Images of the lower leg of a SAVI patient (S3) show extensive eschar formation overlying infected, nonhealing ulcers on the left lower leg. After treatment, the ulcers healed, with complete reepithelialization. (G and H) Images of the right palmar surface of the hand of a patient with SAVI (S4) show chronic cutaneous vasculitis that resulted in partial amputation of the second and third fingers and complete loss of the fourth and fifth fingers. On baricitinib treatment, a significant improvement in cutaneous vasculitis resulted in preservation of the fingers without further tissue loss.

Table 2 Primary benefit assessment

Table 3 Change of measure of disease activity and improvement from baselineA

Three patients discontinued treatment. Two patients without a genetic diagnosis stopped after 244 and 98 days of treatment, respectively one because lack of efficacy and the other because of osteonecrosis and an unsatisfactory treatment response. One CANDLE patient, for whom the corticosteroid dose could not be tapered, developed BK viremia and azotemia and discontinued treatment (Supplemental Figure 1). The 2 patients with other interferonopathies, both of whom stayed on treatment (1 patient with AGS5 and 1 with a novel disease-causing mutation), had symptom improvements and lowered their corticosteroid dose to less than 0.15 mg/kg/day (Supplemental Figure 2, C–H).

Prior to baricitinib treatment, the patients’ growth and physical maturation were delayed, with the mean bone age being lower by 3.49 ± 3.99 years relative to their chronological age (Supplemental Figure 3). On baricitinib, 13 patients with growth potential improved their mean height Z-scores from –4.03 ± 2.64 to –3.19 ± 2.33, with catch-up growth observed in 9 patients who were able to taper their corticosteroids to doses below 0.16 mg/kg/day (Figure 4, A and B, Supplemental Table 5, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–E). Bone mineral density increased, with a mean Z-score change from –3.25 ± 1.97 to –2.20 ± 1.36 (P < 0.005) (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 6).

Figure 4 Improvement in longitudinal growth and hematologic parameters. (A) Clinically significant improvement was seen in height Z-scores and the percentiles of patients with growth potential (n = 13) when comparing data from before baricitinib treatment with data from the last visit. Mean height Z-scores improved from –4.03 ± 2.64 to –3.19 ± 2.33, with catch-up growth observed in 9 patients whose improvement translated into a mean height percentile increase from the 1.4th percentile to the 7.2nd percentile. (B) Photos of a patient with CANDLE (C8) with stunted growth since 2 years of age and a severe delay in bone age (chronological age of 14.3 years vs. bone age of 2 years). Within 30 months of treatment, her linear height increased from 90 cm to 106.8 cm, and her bone age improved from 2 years to 7.8 years. (C) Signs of bone marrow immunosuppression improved in all patients but 2 (C1 and O3), with increases in platelet counts, ALCs, and hemoglobin (Hgb) levels. Patient C1 continues to have persistent lymphopenia (ALC of 0.5), and patient O3 (discontinued from the program because of a poor response to treatment and osteonecrosis) had lower hemoglobin and platelet counts at the time of his last visit. This patient had multiple comorbidities including upper gastrointestinal bleeding, esophageal varices, IgA nephropathy, and idiopathic thrombocytopenia. **P < 0.05 (unadjusted) by paired Student’s t tests were used for both calculations; a 1-sided t test was used for height (in A) and paired Student’s t tests were used for all calculations, including the two asterisks (in C).

At baseline, 6 of 10 patients with CANDLE had metabolic syndrome; 10 patients (7 with CANDLE and 3 other patients) had hyperlipidemia; 7 pediatric patients on corticosteroids (C3, C5, C6, C7, S1, O1, and O4) met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) BMI criteria for obesity; and 2 patients had hepatic steatosis (1 patient with CANDLE [C5] and 1 with SAVI [S2]). On baricitinib, BMIs improved to more normal values; in 4 of 5 underweight patients (C9, C10, S4, and O3), BMI improved in 2 patients (S4 and O3) and normalized in 2 other patients (C9 and C10). For 5 of 7 obese patients, the BMI dropped to the overweight category (C3, C5, C6, S1, and O4), and 1 patient who was overweight at baseline became obese (S2) (Supplemental Table 7). The median lipid levels (HDL, LDL, and triglycerides) increased on baricitinib treatment (Supplemental Table 8). Three patients with CANDLE (C3, C4, and C8) who had hyperlipidemia at baseline developed hepatic steatosis (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C), with no improvement in the 2 patients with hepatic steatosis at baseline. In patients with CANDLE, myositis and aldolase levels improved on baricitinib treatment (P = 0.06) (Supplemental Table 9). In the 3 SAVI patients with baseline lung disease, signs of chronic interstitial lung disease, forced vital capacity (FVC), carbon monoxide–diffusing capacity (DLCO), and walking distance improved on baricitinib (Supplemental Table 10).

Hematologic and immunologic markers improve on treatment with baricitinib. At baseline, 12 of 18 (67%) patients were anemic, 7 (39%) had lymphopenia, and 4 (22%) had thrombocytopenia. The hemoglobin concentration, absolute lymphocyte count (ALC), and platelet count increased during treatment in patients with cytopenias at baseline (P ≤ 0.05 for hemoglobin and ALC). In patients with normal cell counts at baseline, hemoglobin and ALCs trended nonsignificantly downward (Figure 4C).

At baseline, 60% of patients with CANDLE and all patients with SAVI had detectable autoantibodies against endothelial antigens and targets including phospholipids (lupus anticoagulant and anti-cardiolipin Abs), antimyeloperoxidase and proteinase-3, and/or against nuclear antigens (ANA, SSA) and DNA (dsDNA). Autoantibody positivity significantly decreased during treatment (P = 0.013) (Supplemental Table 11), while cell subsets and Ig levels remained stable (Supplemental Figures 6 and 7).

Baricitinib suppresses inflammatory markers including the IFN signature and the serum IFN cytokine IP-10. Among the acute-phase reactants (erythrocyte sedimentation rate [ESR] and CRP), CRP levels continuously decreased with treatment, and the reduction was largest in patients with CANDLE (Table 3, Figure 5A, and Supplemental Figure 8C). The ESR did not significantly decrease and remained elevated in most patients (Supplemental Figures 8, A and B).

Figure 5 Assessment of conventional inflammatory parameters (CRP) and IFN biomarkers (serum IP-10 levels and 25-gene IFN score) with baricitinib treatment. (A) CRP levels dropped most significantly in CANDLE patients, with CRP levels returning to normal in 5 of 10 of these patients. The patients with other interferonopathies (O2 and O4) who stayed in the program had improved CRP levels. The 2 patients who discontinued the program because of a lack of efficacy had no improvement and are circled. **P < 0.05 (unadjusted by paired 2-sided Student’s t-test). Data represent the mean ± SD. (B) The 25-gene IFN score was graphed for the baseline score and the IFN score obtained at the last included visit only. Colors indicate data by disease, with CANDLE in red, SAVI in blue, and other interferonopathies in green. Statistical data obtained by paired 2-sided Student’s t-test. The IFN score normalized in 5 of 10 patients with CANDLE who achieved the remission criteria. (C and D) Longitudinally assessed serum IP-10 levels and 25-gene IFN score measurements were fitted to a repeated-measures model with “treatment phase” as a categorical independent variable. Least-squares means (LSM) of serum IP-10 and IFN response gene score with 95% CIs for each phase are graphed. *P < 0.05 (unadjusted) by paired 2-sided Student’s t-test.

Biomarkers of IFN signaling, serum levels of the chemokine IP-10, and the IFN response gene score significantly decreased during treatment with baricitinib (Table 3 and Figure 5, B–D). The IFN score normalized in the 5 patients with CANDLE who achieved remission (Figure 5B). The IFN response gene score and serum IP-10 levels significantly correlated with each other (Supplemental Figure 9A). Both correlated significantly with daily symptoms (r = 0.26 and r = 0.37, P < 0.0001) and with lower doses of corticosteroids, indicating the ability to taper corticosteroid doses (r = 0.24 and r = 0.44, P < 0.005 and P < 0.0001, respectively) (Supplemental Table 12 and Supplemental Figures 9, B and C). The IFN biomarkers, IP-10 levels, and IFN response gene score correlated better with the ability to taper corticosteroid doses than with the acute-phase reactants (ESR and CRP). Prior to treatment, the diurnal variability of IFN scores obtained in 1 day was high. The fluctuation correlated with higher morning scores, and the daily variability was greatly reduced during baricitinib treatment when overall IFN scores decreased (Supplemental Figure 10A).

We measured IFN-α–stimulated STAT1 phosphorylation to assess type I IFN receptor responsiveness during baricitinib treatment; the IFN-α stimulation–induced STAT1 phosphorylation was reduced to the lower tertile measured in healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 10B). While patients with CANDLE were hyperresponsive to IFN-α stimulation before treatment with baricitinib (7), most patients with SAVI had maximal STAT1 phosphorylation and did not respond to IFN-α stimulation (9). On baricitinib, the IFN response in patients with SAVI recovered to the levels detected in patients with CANDLE. Other cytokines that significantly decreased in baricitinib-treated patients included MCP-1, granulocyte-macropage CSF (GM-CSF), IL-15, and IL-5 (Supplemental Figure 11).

Safety summary. Overall, baricitinib was well tolerated. At the time of safety analysis (June 2017), the mean baricitinib exposure was 3.5 years (range, 2.3–5.6 years for ongoing patients), representing 63 patient years of exposure. No deaths were reported during the program. Two patients (11%) with inadequate responses discontinued treatment because of adverse events. One patient (O3) with an undifferentiated interferonopathy had evidence of osteonecrosis (right femur) 3 days after starting baricitinib and was taken off the drug because of progression after 14 weeks of baricitinib treatment. Eighteen months after discontinuing baricitinib, the patient died as a result of a worsening of preexisting nodular regenerative hyperplasia and portal hypertension complicated by recurrent esophageal variceal hemorrhages, IgA nephropathy, and renal insufficiency. One patient with CANDLE (C7) developed azotemia in the context of BK viruria and viremia and discontinued treatment after 117 weeks because of acute kidney injury. This patient died 4 months later as a result of exacerbation of CANDLE syndrome, in the context of a respiratory tract infection and interstitial lung disease. Fifteen patients (83%) had at least 1 serious adverse event (SAE) (Supplemental Table 13). In most instances, the SAEs resolved without interruption of baricitinib treatment. Treatment-emergent infections were observed in 16 patients (89%) (Table 4). Upper respiratory tract infections were most frequent. Two patients developed herpes zoster, with unilateral lesions restricted to 2 to 3 contiguous dermatomes. Transient cytopenias developed in the context of infections and intermittent disease exacerbations (Supplemental Tables 14 and 15). An unexpected finding was the development of polyomavirus (BK) viremia in patient C7. While 2 patients had low-titer intermittent BK viremia before baricitinib treatment, 8 additional patients developed intermittent BK viremia during baricitinib treatment. In contrast to the first patient who had high-titer BK viremia in the context of worsening renal disease, the copy number in the other patients was low and variable, with stable low-copy-number viremia and stable renal function over time (Supplemental Table 16).