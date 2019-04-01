Ascorbic acid–induced TET activation mitigates adverse hydroxymethylcytosine loss in renal cell carcinoma

Loss of 5hmC is strongly associated with advanced and higher grade ccRCC. As increased cytosine methylation (5mC) has been reported in ccRCC (1, 2), we wanted to determine whether changes in 5hmC are also seen in these tumors and correlate with any clinicopathologic characteristics. Immunohistochemical evaluation of 5hmC was conducted on a large cohort (n = 576) of ccRCC patients. The percentage of tumor cells positive for 5hmC correlated well with the intensity of the stain (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Loss of 5hmC is strongly associated with features of tumor aggressiveness in ccRCC. (A) Correlation between median percentage positive for 5hmC and 5hmC intensity in IHC (P < 0.001). (B) Higher grade ccRCC is associated with loss of 5hmC (P < 0.001). (C) Representative photographs of low-grade and high-grade ccRCC with 5hmC IHC. (D) Loss of 5hmC correlates with higher SSIGN score, which predicts increased risk of progression of ccRCC after nephrectomy (P < 0.001). (E) Increased tumor size in ccRCC is associated with loss of 5hmC (P < 0.001). (F) Nodal metastasis in ccRCC is associated with loss of 5hmC (P < 0.001). (G) Presence of systemic metastatic disease in ccRCC is associated with loss of 5hmC (P < 0.001). (H) Presence of coagulative tumor necrosis is associated with loss of 5hmC (P < 0.001). (I) Presence of sarcomatoid differentiation is associated with loss of 5hmC (P < 0.001). Box plots have horizontal lines at the 25th percentile, the median, and the 75th percentile. The vertical lines extend to the minimum and maximum values. Associations of 5hmC expression with the clinical and pathologic features studied were evaluated using Spearman’s rank correlation coefficients, Kruskal-Wallis tests, and Wilcoxon’s rank sum tests.

Pathologically higher grade ccRCC tumors had a striking loss of 5hmC compared with lower grade tumors (Figure 1, B and C). Median percentage positive for 5hmC for grades 1, 2, 3, and 4 tumors were 100%, 100%, 60%, and 10%, respectively (P < 0.001) (Figure 1B). Loss of 5hmC was also associated with a higher primary tumor classification and nodal and systemic metastasis (Figure 1, D–F, P < 0.001). Tumor size negatively correlated with percentage positive for 5hmC (correlation coefficient = –0.52, P < 0.001), and median sizes for tumors with absent, mild, moderate, and marked 5hmC intensity were 11.1, 9.4, 6.2, and 3.6 cm, respectively (P < 0.001). The percentages of absent, mild, moderate, and marked 5hmC intensity tumors that were grade 4 were 50%, 45%, 12%, and 4%, respectively (P < 0.001). Tumors with additional signs of aggressiveness, such as coagulative tumor necrosis and sarcomatoid differentiation, were also associated with significantly lower percentages of positive 5hmC (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Tables 1–3, showing associations of percentage positive for 5hmC and 5hmC intensity with clinical and pathologic features; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98747DS1). Taken together, these data indicate that a loss of 5hmC is associated with a clinicopathological advanced phenotype of ccRCC and prompted us to investigate the prognostic value of loss of 5hmC in a univariable and multivariable setting.

Loss of 5hmC is an independent adverse prognostic factor in ccRCC and predicts shortened time to metastatic disease after surgical resection for localized (M0) disease. In our cohort of ccRCC cases, 185 patients out of a total of 576 died at a median of 2.7 years following surgery (IQR, 1.1–5.1). The median duration of follow-up for the 391 patients who were still alive at last follow-up was 7.2 years (IQR, 6.2–8.7). Eight patients who died from unknown causes were excluded from the analyses of cancer-specific survival (CSS); of the remaining 568 patients, 112 died from RCC at a median of 2.1 years following surgery (IQR, 0.9–3.5).

We found that loss of 5hmC was strongly associated with reduced CSS in both univariable and multivariable analysis. Associations of 5hmC expression with time to death from any cause and time to death from RCC are summarized in Supplemental Table 4. The percentage positive for 5hmC was inversely related to death from any cause (univariable HR for a 10% increase, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.79–0.85, P < 0.001, Figure 2A) and death from RCC (univariable HR for a 10% increase, 0.74; 95% CI, 0.70–0.78; P < 0.001, Figure 2B; multivariable HR, 0.93; 95% CI, 0.87–0.98; P = 0.013). Patients with absent, mild, and moderate 5hmC tumor-staining intensity had a univariable HR of death from any cause of 11.60 (P < 0.001), 4.44 (P < 0.001), and 1.69 (P = 0.007), respectively, compared with marked intensity. The median overall survival (OS) in the absent, mild, and moderate 5hmC intensity cohorts occurred at 2.4, 4.1, and 10.5 years, respectively. Median OS in the marked group has not been reached (Figure 2C). Patients with absent, mild, and moderate 5hmC tumor-staining intensity had a univariable HR of death from RCC of 27.27 (P < 0.001), 11.15 (P < 0.001), and 4.06 (P < 0.001), respectively, compared with marked intensity. The median CSS in the absent and mild intensity cohorts occurred at 2.7 and 6.8 years, respectively. Median CSS in the moderate and marked 5hmC intensity group has not been reached. Ten-year CSS in the marked 5hmC intensity group was 90% (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Loss of 5hmC is an independent prognostic factor in ccRCC and predicts shortened time to metastatic disease after surgical resection for M0 disease. (A) Univariable association of percentage positive for 5hmC with death from any cause (HR, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.79–0.85; P < 0.001; n = 568 patients). Dotted lines represent 95% CI. (B) Univariable association of percentage positive for 5hmC with death from RCC (HR, 0.74; 95% CI, 0.70–0.78; P < 0.001; n = 568 patients). Dotted lines represent 95% CI. (C) Univariable association of 5hmC intensity with OS. Median OS in the absent, mild, and moderate 5hmC intensity cohorts occurred at 2.4, 4.1, and 10.5 years, respectively. Median OS in the marked group has not been reached. (D) Univariable association of 5hmC intensity with CSS. Median CSS in the absent and mild intensity cohorts occurred at 2.7 and 6.8 years, respectively. Median CSS in the moderate and marked 5hmC intensity group has not been reached. Ten-year CSS in the marked 5hmC intensity group was 90%. (E) Univariable association of percentage positive for 5hmC with progression following surgery for M0 disease (HR, 0.76; 95% CI, 0.72–0.80; P < 0.001). Dotted lines represent 95% CI. (F) Univariable association of 5hmC intensity with PFS among M0 patients. Median PFS in the absent and mild intensity cohort occurred at 0.8 and 4.3 years, respectively. Median CSS in the moderate and marked 5hmC intensity group has not been reached. Ten-year PFS in the marked 5hmC intensity group was 81%.

Loss of 5hmC was also associated with progression following surgery for nonmetastatic (M0) disease in a large cohort of cases (n = 525). Associations of 5hmC with time to progression among M0 patients are summarized in Supplemental Table 4. There were 6 (1%), 86 (16%), 134 (26%), and 299 (57%) tumors with absent, mild, moderate, and marked 5hmC intensity, respectively. Five patients who died from unknown causes without experiencing distant metastases were excluded from the analyses of progression-free survival (PFS). Of the remaining 520 patients, 117 experienced progression at a median of 1.3 years following surgery (IQR, 0.3–3.6). The percentage positive for 5hmC was found to be inversely related to progression following surgery for M0 disease (univariable HR for a 10% increase, 0.76; 95% CI, 0.72–0.80; P < 0.001, Figure 2E; multivariable HR, 0.91; 95% CI, 0.86–0.97; P = 0.002). Patients with absent, mild, and moderate 5hmC tumor-staining intensity had a univariable HR of progression following surgery for M0 patients of 27.07 (P < 0.001), 8.44 (P < 0.001), and 3.23 (P < 0.001), respectively, compared with marked intensity. The median PFS in the absent and mild intensity cohorts occurred at 0.8 and 4.3 years, respectively. Median PFS in the moderate and marked 5hmC intensity groups has not been reached. Ten-year PFS in the marked 5hmC intensity group was 81% (Figure 2F). The relationship of absent 5hmC and decreased PFS was also validated in multivariable analysis, with an HR for progression of 4.69 (95% CI, 1.84–11.96; P = 0.001).

L2HGDH deletions and underexpression are seen in ccRCC and are strongly associated with hypermethylation and adverse prognosis. We then aimed to determine the reason for the loss of 5hmC in high-grade ccRCC. TET-2 mutations are common in hematologic malignances and are associated with hypermethylation. Analysis of a TCGA cohort (n = 418) revealed that TET-2 is mutated (heterozygous) in only 2.2% of ccRCC tumors (Figure 3A). No decrease in TET-2 expression was seen between ccRCC samples and matched controls obtained from TCGA (Figure 3B). TET-2 IHC revealed no differences in expression patterns between high-grade and low-grade ccRCC (representative photographs in Figure 3C). Although TET-2 expression is intact, its activity has been previously shown to be inhibited by the accumulation of oncometabolite l-2-hydroxyglutarate (L2HG) in ccRCC (10). Reduced expression of the enzyme L2HG dehydrogenase (L2HGDH) has been reported to be partly responsible for the accumulation of L2HG in ccRCC (10). Consistent with that observation, we observed that L2HGDH expression was significantly lower in ccRCC compared with matched normal kidney tissue (TCGA data, P < 0.001) (Figure 3D). Copy number data from TCGA showed that deletions at the L2HGDH locus were seen in 41% of samples (Figure 3E). Integration of methylation data with L2HGDH expression determined that ccRCC tumors with lower L2HGDH were significantly associated with higher cytosine methylation (Figure 3F, P < 0.001). L2HGDH IHC from 20 high-5hmC ccRCC and 20 low-5hmC ccRCC samples from our cohort suggested that lower 5hmC levels in ccRCC are associated with lower L2HGDH levels (Figure 3G, P = 0.009); representative photographs are shown in Figure 3H. Furthermore, lower L2HGDH expression was associated with worse survival in the cohort of 533 ccRCC patients in the TCGA (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 6, P < 0.001).

Figure 3 L2HGDH deletions and underexpression are seen in ccRCC and are significantly associated with adverse prognosis. (A) Analysis of TCGA data set revealed that TET2 is mutated (heterozygous) only in 2.2% of ccRCC tumors. The mutations seen are predominantly missense (green) or nonsense (black) and are predicted to result in truncated proteins. (B) TCGA analysis revealed no significant difference in TET2 expression between ccRCC and normal kidney. (C) TET2 IHC revealed no difference in expression patterns between high-grade and low-grade ccRCC. Parts A, B and C, taken together, indicate that neither the mutation rate nor the expression of TET2 explains the loss of 5hmC in higher grade ccRCC. (D) L2HGDH gene-expression comparison between matched normal kidney and ccRCC tumor from TCGA (n = 72). The mean normalized log 2 expression for the normal group is 9.28 and that of the tumor group is 7.75 (t test, P < 0.001). (E) Copy number variation (CNV) data for 528 patients (TCGA) with ccRCC are as follows: deletion, 217 (41%); no copy number variation, 295 (56%); amplification, 16 (3%). (F) TCGA analysis of methylation status of ccRCC tumors based on low L2HGDH and high L2HGDH. (G) L2HGDH IHC (n = 40; 20 with high 5hmC and 20 with low 5hmC) demonstrating that loss of L2HGDH is associated with loss of 5hmC (t test, P = 0.009). Box plots have horizontal lines at the 25th percentile, the median, and the 75th percentile. Vertical lines extend to the 10th and 90th percentiles. (H) Representative photographs showing loss of L2HDH in lower 5hmC ccRCC. (I) Lower L2HGDH expression is associated with shorter survival (P < 0.001). n = 533 ccRCC patients, grouped based on L2HGDH expression less than or greater than median. Survival analysis performed with log-rank test. The median survival (in days) for the low L2HGDH group is 1980. Median not reached for the high L2HGDH group.

AA treatment leads to increased TET activity, loss of methylation, and gain of hydroxymethyl cytosine levels in ccRCC cells. Since lower L2HGDH and, consequently, higher expression of L2HG can functionally inhibit TET enzymes, we then evaluated pharmacologic activation of TET in ccRCC. AA is an essential cofactor for TET enzymes (binds to the catalytic domain and aids in conversion of Fe3+ to Fe2+ that is used by TET enzymes for conversion of methyl to hydroxymethyl cytosines) (Figure 4A) (13, 14). We evaluated the effects of AA on 2 ccRCC cell lines that had heterozygous deletions affecting the L2HGDH locus (TCGA data). We also determined that L2HG levels were raised in 786-O cells when compared with kidney tubular control (Figure 4B). Next, we determined that exposure of ccRCC cell lines to pH-neutralized AA led to an increase in TET enzymatic activity (Figure 4, C and D). To determine the consequence of this AA-induced increased TET activity on DNA hydroxymethylation, mass spectrometry (liquid chromatography/electrospray ionization/tandem mass spectrometry [LC-ESI-MS/MS]) was performed and showed an increase in 5hmC after AA treatment (Figure 4E). Furthermore, as previously reported in embryonic stem cells, we found that the effect of AA on DNA methylation in ccRCC cell line 786-O was dependent on TET enzymes. Knockdown of TET1/TET2 and TET1/TET2/TET3 resulted in no change in 5hmC and no decrease in 5mC upon AA treatment (Supplemental Figure 1). We validated global changes in methylation by the HpaII tiny fragment enrichment by ligation–mediated PCR (HELP) assay, which relies on differential restriction digestion of methylated CpGs, followed by high-throughput sequencing analysis (15). Unsupervised clustering demonstrated that AA treatment led to changes in cytosine methylation patterns with epigenetic dissimilarity between control and AA-treated ccRCC cells (Figure 4F). Qualitatively, AA treatment led to loss of methylation (Figure 4G) and affected loci that had been previously shown to be hypermethylated in RCC (SMAD6 promoter is demethylated after AA treatment [Figure 4H] with increased expression [Supplemental Figure 3]). Given that the conventional HELP assay does not differentiate 5hmC from 5mC, we performed oxidative bisulphite sequencing, which revealed an acquisition of hydroxymethylcytosine with AA treatment in gene loci encoding KMT2C, DOCK8, PRKG1, CWH43, ZHX1, AKT3, MXI1, and others (Supplemental Figure 2, oxidative bisulphite sequencing [OxBS] table). Lower expression of several of these putative tumor suppressors was found to be associated with significantly worse prognosis in TCGA ccRCC data sets (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 4 AA leads to increased TET activity and 5hmC levels in ccRCC cells. (A) Schematic showing the role of AA as an essential cofactor for TET enzymatic activity. (B) Intracellular L2HG levels measured by MS in ccRCC cell line 786-O are much higher than in the immortalized normal kidney cell line HKC8 (n = 2). (C and D) TET activity was measured in vitro with AA-treated RCC cells (769-P and 786-O) and was increased after treatment. t test, P values as indicated. Data are shown as mean ± SEM with individual data points overlaid (n = 2). Exposure time was 4 hours, mimicking bioavailability curves with i.v. AA, followed by 24-hour incubation with fresh media prior to harvesting the cells for nuclear extraction and TET activity analysis. We adjusted for multiple comparisons by dividing the significance level by the number of comparisons performed via Bonferroni’s correction. Hypotheses were deemed significant if P values were lower than 0.025 (0.05/2 to account for multiple comparisons). (E) 5hmC was measured by LC-ESI-MS/MS and was significantly increased after AA treatment of RCC cells 769-P. Addition of catalase did not change the percentage of 5hmC. t test, P values as indicated. Data are shown as mean ± SEM with individual data points overlaid (n = 2). We adjusted for multiple comparisons by dividing the significance level by the number of comparisons performed via Bonferroni’s correction. Hypotheses were deemed significant if P values were lower than 0.0125 (0.05/4 to account for multiple variations). (F) Unsupervised clustering based on genome-wide methylation analysis conducted by HELP assay. Ward clustering shows global methylation changes are induced by AA treatment. (G) Histograms based on methylation (log [HpaII/MspI]) show increased hypomethylation after AA treatment. (H) Smad6 promoter becomes demethylated after AA treatment in both 786-O and 769-P ccRCC cells.

Fluorescence quenching of recombinant TET-2 is unaffected by L2HG in the presence of AA. Next, we evaluated the interaction between the recombinant TET-2 protein with AA and its cofactor 2OG as well as its competitive inhibitor L2HG. We determined that there was significant quenching of fluorescence when AA was added to a solution containing 0.5 μM TET-2 (Figure 5A). Maximal quenching was obtained with a dose of 132 μM, for which a greater than 90% reduction of the fluorescence emission signal was observed (Figure 5B). This AA concentration would be very difficult to achieve even in the plasma with the maximum tolerated oral dose. However, the relation between intracellular AA concentration in vivo in kidney cancer cells and the plasma AA concentration is unknown. We then studied the interaction of TET-2 with 2OG and L2HG (Figure 5, C and E). The quenching efficiency of 2OG (15.66 ± 0.12 M–1) was found to be higher than for L2HG (12.15 ± 0.51 M–1), yielding a P value of less than 0.001. Furthermore, 2OG seems to prevent L2HG from interacting efficiently, as L2HG quenching is less efficient (9.36 ± 0.40 M–1) in the presence of 23 μM 2OG than without (P < 0.001). This indicates that the substrate specificity of TET-2 for 2OG is higher than L2HG.

Figure 5 Fluorescence quenching of recombinant TET-2 protein is unaffected by L2HG in the presence of AA. (A) Fluorescence spectra of 0.5 μM TET-2 are shown after excitation at 280 nm with increasing amounts of AA (from top to bottom). (B) The relative fluorescence intensity at 328 nm is shown as a function of AA. A concentration of 132 μM AA reduces the fluorescence signal by 90 %. (C) Quenching effect on 0.5 μM TET-2 for 2OG (black circles), L2HG (white circles), and L2HG in the presence of 23 μM 2OG (triangles). Quenching efficiency of 2OG is higher than that of L2HG (P < 0.001). L2HG quenching is less efficient with 2OG than without (paired t test, P = 0.002). The substrate specificity of TET-2 is 2OG over L2HG. (D) The fluorescence quenching effect of AA on 0.5 μM TET-2 is shown. Symbols are as follows: black circles, TET-2; white squares, TET-2 in the presence of 100 μM L2HG; triangles, TET-2 in the presence of 23 μM 2OG; and inverted triangles, quenching of TET-2 in the presence of 23 μM L2HG and 23 μM 2OG. The overlapping curves indicate that TET-2 is unaffected by L2HG in the presence of AA. (E) Comparison of the Stern-Volmer constants ± SEM obtained from the linear range of the data in parts C and D. P values are as indicated in the figure (paired t test). In the equation y = m × x + c, m indicates the Stern-Volmer constant. The (y, x) points are obtained from C and D. For the Stern-Volmer constants derived from C, we adjusted for multiple comparisons by dividing the significance level by the number of comparisons performed via Bonferroni’s correction. Hypotheses were deemed significant if P values were less than 0.017 (0.05/3 to account for multiple comparisons).

We then performed the quenching of TET-2 with AA, in the presence and absence of L2HG and 2OG (Figure 5, D and E). We observed that the addition of AA leads to abrogation of decreased quenching that is seen in the presence of L2HG. There was an overlap of the quenching curves of TET-2 plus AA (21.46 ± 0.70 M–1) and TET-2 plus L2HG plus AA (22.17 ± 0.68 M–1) as well as an overlap of quenching curves of TET-2 plus 2OG plus AA (18.37 ± 0.80 M–1) and TET-2 plus 2OG plus L2HG plus AA (17.34 ± 0.87 M–1), suggesting that fluorescence quenching of TET-2 is unaffected by L2HG in the presence of AA. Figure 5, A and B, shows quenching of the fluorescence signal emitted by the TET protein consequent to structural changes induced by the binding of the protein with AA. These data reveal that the maximal effect of AA on the TET protein occurs with a concentration of approximately 132 μM (reduction of the fluorescence signal by >90%). Figure 5C shows that the quenching efficiency of 2OG is higher than that of L2HG (P < 0.001), suggesting that the substrate specificity of TET2 is 2OG over L2HG. Figure 5D shows that the fluorescence quenching of the TET enzyme with AA is largely unaffected by the presence of the oncometabolite 2HG, which suggests that in the presence of AA, the TET enzyme may be unaffected by L2HG.

High-dose AA treatment inhibits growth of ccRCC cells via non–free radical mechanisms. Next, we wanted to determine whether treatment with AA could lead to inhibitory effects in ccRCC. AA, when added to culture media, generates hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ), which can cause cytotoxicity (16–18). To evaluate the functional impact of epigenetic effects of AA in vitro, ccRCC-derived cell lines were treated with short-term exposure to high-dose AA (mimicking the bioavailability curves of i.v. AA doses currently being used in early phase trials and roughly accounting for differences in plasma concentrations and those of tumor microenvironment) with or without catalase treatment to counter the H 2 O 2 generated by AA. We observed acute loss in viability with high-dose AA that was reversed in the presence of catalase cotreatment, suggesting that the acute cytotoxicity with short-term exposure of high-dose AA (millimolar concentration) is primarily mediated by H 2 O 2 , as has been demonstrated previously (16, 17) (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 4). However, treatment of high-dose AA with catalase did result in reduced viability, which was detected after longer time points in ccRCC cells, demonstrating that AA could exert antitumor effects through non-H 2 O 2 mechanisms with a longer-term exposure (Figure 6, B and C).

Figure 6 High-dose AA treatment leads to inhibition of ccRCC growth in vitro via non–free radical mechanisms. (A) ccRCC (769-P) cells were treated with AA for 4 hours with and without catalase treatment (to abrogate H 2 O 2 ), followed by incubation in fresh media for 24 hours. The acute cytotoxicity of AA was reversed by catalase treatment. t test, P values as indicated. Data are shown as mean ± SEM with individual data points overlaid (n = 2). We adjusted for multiple comparisons by dividing the significance level by the number of comparisons performed via Bonferroni’s correction. Hypotheses were deemed significant if P values were lower than 0.0125 (0.05/4 to account for multiple variations). Results were similar with 786-O (Supplemental Figure 5). (B and C) ccRCC cells were treated with AA and catalase and followed for longer time points. AA led to dose-dependent and progressive loss of viability despite catalase control, suggesting non–free radical mechanism of proliferation inhibition. t test. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 2). We adjusted for multiple comparisons by dividing the significance level by the number of comparisons performed at each time point via Bonferroni’s correction. Hypotheses were deemed significant if P values were lower than 0.025 (0.05/2 to account for multiple comparisons). *P < 0.05. (D–F) ccRCC cells (786-O) were treated with catalase and AA (5 mM) and assessed for apoptosis by FACS. AA treatment led to significant increase in apoptosis after 48 hours of treatment. AA exposure for D1 (24 hours) and D3 (48–72 hours) with apoptosis assay at 96 hours. Representative flow figures are shown. n = 2. Data are shown as means with individual data points overlaid in D. (G–I) ccRCC cells (786-O) were treated with catalase and AA (5 mM) and assessed for cell cycle by FACS. AA treatment led to significant increase in G 0 /G 1 arrest after 48 hours of treatment. AA exposure for D1 (24 hours) and D3 (48–72 hours) with apoptosis assay at 96 hours. Representative flow figures are shown. n = 2. Data are shown as means with individual data points overlaid in G.

To determine the mechanism of loss of viability, we treated ccRCC cells with AA and catalase and assessed for apoptosis and cell-cycle dynamics. We observed that high-dose AA treatment at the 96-hour time point led to increased apoptosis in ccRCC cells (Figure 6, D–F). ccRCC cells were also found to be significantly arrested in the G 0 /G 1 stages of the cell cycle at 96 hours after high-dose AA treatment (Figure 6, G–I).

High-dose AA treatment inhibits ccRCC tumor growth in vivo. Next, we established xenografts from ccRCC cells in immunodeficient NSG mice and then treated them for 5 weeks with 1 g/kg/5 d/wk of AA given i.v. or with vehicle control (n = 10 in each cohort) (Figure 7A). Tumor measurements revealed a significantly reduced rate of ccRCC growth with AA treatment when compared with vehicle controls (Figure 7, B and C). Histological examination revealed that ccRCC tumor cells in the control (vehicle treated) xenograft group showed a higher grade (poor differentiation) based on increased prominent hyperchromatic nucleoli, nuclear pleomorphism, multilobation, and multinucleate giant cells when compared with the i.v. AA-treated group (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 7 High-dose AA treatment leads to inhibition of ccRCC tumor growth in vivo. (A) ccRCC cells (786-O) were xenografted into immunodeficient NSG mice. After tumors were established, treatment was initiated with i.v. AA (1 mg/kg/d) or vehicle and tumor measurements were conducted. (B and C) AA treatment led to significantly delayed tumor growth. t test, P < 0.05. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 10 in each cohort. (D) Representative images of histologic examination showing the H&E and 5hmC IHC comparison of ccRCC xenograft control group versus i.v. AA-treated group. Tumor cells in the control group showed a higher grade (poorly differentiated) based on increased prominent hyperchromatic nucleoli, nuclear pleomorphism, multilobation, and multinucleate giant cells when compared with the i.v. AA-treated group. Tumor cells in the i.v. AA-treated group showed a higher intensity and increased staining of nuclei with 5hmC when compared with the control group.

Tumor cells in the control group showed a lesser intensity and decreased staining of nuclei with 5hmC when compared with the i.v. AA-treated group (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 7), consistent with the in vitro effects observed with AA treatment.