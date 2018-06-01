PPARγ deacetylation dissociates thiazolidinedione’s metabolic benefits from its adverse effects

Generation of PPARγ deacetylation-mimetic 2KR mice. The approach is outlined in Supplemental Figure 1A. Properly targeted G418-resistant clones were identified by Southern blotting and confirmed by genomic DNA sequencing. Two independent positive embryonic stem (ES) cell clones were injected into 129/B6 hybrid blastocysts to achieve germline transmission of the Pparg2KR allele. Fifteen out of seventeen chimeras from both clones were validated as positive by genotyping and Southern blot. Heterozygous F1 mice with germline transmission were identified by genotyping and genomic DNA sequencing and then bred with Rosa26-Cre transgenic mice to delete the LoxP-flanked neomycin resistance gene (neo) from the targeted allele. The heterozygous 2KR mice were bred onto a C57BL/6 background (>97%) by using speed congenics (DartMouse).

Animal studies. Mice were housed at 23 ± 1°C on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle with access to food and water ad libitum. The HFD contained 60% calories from fat, 20% from protein, and 20% from carbohydrates and was purchased from Research Diets (D12492). Animals were placed at 6°C (male) or 12°C (female) for 16 hours for acute cold exposure, or 4 to 7 days for chronic cold exposure on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle. Rosi maleate (Avandia) (Abcam, ab142461) was mixed into HFD at 100 mg/kg (Research Diets) to achieve a dose of approximately 5 mg/kg BW. For i.p. GTT and PTT, mice were fasted overnight in fresh bedding cages and i.p. injected with glucose (2 g/kg BW) or pyruvate (1 g/kg BW), respectively. Blood glucose was measured with a Breeze2 glucometer (Bayer) at indicated time points. For the insulin tolerance test (ITT), mice were fasted for 4 hours and injected i.p with insulin (0.75 U insulin/kg BW). Body compositions were determined by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) (Bruker Optics). To measure body temperature, animals were anesthetized with isoflurane and implanted with IPTT-300 transponders (Bio Medic Data Systems) subcutaneously. After 4 days of recovery, their body temperature was read by the DAS-7006/7s wireless scanner system (Bio Medic Data Systems). For calorimetric studies, we used the Comprehensive Lab Animal Monitoring System (CLAMS) (Columbus Instruments) with temperature-controlled settings. The whole-body bone density was determined by the Lunar PIXImus2 Densitometer (GE Medical Systems) upon sacrifice. We extracted lipids for the liver to assess hepatic steatosis as previously described (51). Serum metabolites were measured with Infinity Triglyceride Reagent (Thermo Scientific), NEFA-HR (2), and total cholesterol (Wako Diagnostics), Mouse Insulin ELISA (MilliporeSigma), and the aldosterone ELISA kit (Abcam, ab136933). Antibodies used for Western blot analysis were as follows: anti-PPARγ (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2443), anti-adiponectin (Affinity BioReagents, catalog PA1-054), anti-aP2 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2120), anti-GAPDH (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog sc-25778), anti-perilipin (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9349), anti-tubulin (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog sc-58666), anti-actin (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 8457), and anti-Ucp1 (Abcam, catalog 10983).

SVF isolation. Inguinal fat pads with the lymph nodes removed were dissected from 5- to 6-week-old WT or 2KR mice, followed by mincing and digesting in Liberase TM (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog 5401127001) at 37°C for 20 minutes with gentle agitation. After passing through a 100 μm pore cell strainer, SVF was pelleted by centrifuging at 400 g for 5 minutes at 4°C. The pellet was resuspended and plated in basic medium (DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, 0.5× Pen Strep, 1× gentamycin, 10 mM HEPES, 25 μg/ml sodium ascorbate). Upon reaching 70%–80% confluence, SVF cells were passaged and plated in 6-well plates for experiments. The cells underwent adipogenesis with a standard adipogenic cocktail in the absence or presence of 5 μM Rosi and were harvested on day 7 for analysis. To examine brown gene induction, mature adipocytes were treated with forskolin (5 μM) for 4 hours before harvesting.

Cell cultures. The cDNAs of PPARγ variants, including PPARγ2-WT, PPARγ2-2KR, and PPARγ1-2KR, were cloned into a doxycycline-inducible lentiviral plasmid, pTRIPZ (Thermo Open Biosystems) (29), by using the Quick-Fusion Cloning Kit (Biotool) and were stably overexpressed into Pparg–/– mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) (52) with a selection of puromycin (2.5 μg/ml). Cells were grown in high-glucose DMEM (Corning, 10-017) supplemented with 10% FBS (heat inactivated; Corning, 35-011-CV) and 1× penicillin/streptomycin (Thermo Fisher). Two days prior to adipogenesis, cells were treated with 1 μg/ml doxycycline to induce PPARγ expression. The adipogenic cocktail contained 1 μM dexamethasone, 0.5 mM 3-isobutyl-1-methylxanthine, and 10 μg/ml insulin in the presence or absence of 5 μM Rosi. Two days after induction, cells were maintained into medium containing 2.5 μg/ml insulin and 1 μg/ml doxycycline with or without 5 μM Rosi until fully differentiated. The lipid contents were accessed by oil red O staining.

RNA analysis. Tissues or cells were lysed into TRIzol reagent (Thermo Fisher). After phase separation through the addition of chloroform, RNA was isolated using the NucleoSpin RNA Kit with DNase I digestion (Macherey-Nagel, Thermo Fisher Scientific). To isolate a small amount of RNA from Tregs, the RNeasy Micro Kit (QIAGEN) was used instead. cDNA was synthesized from 1 μg total RNA by using the High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Applied Biosystems). Quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) was performed on a Bio-Rad CFX96 Real-Time PCR system by using the GoTaq qPCR Master Mix (Promega). Relative gene expression levels were calculated using the ΔΔCt method with TBP or Cyclophilin A as the reference genes. RNA-seq was conducted at the Columbia Genome Center on an Illumina HiSeq2000 platform. All original microarray data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE111833). For RNA-seq analysis, a gene expression signature composed of 400 genes that are preferentially overrepresented in fat Tregs was extracted from a published study (using 2-fold cutoff between visceral fat Treg and spleen Treg) (53). The expression pattern of these fat Treg signature genes was plotted for the RNA-seq data sets of the spleen and fat Tregs from both WT and 2KR mice. The GENE-E module from Broad Institute (https://software.broadinstitute.org/GENE-E/index.html) was used to cluster the expression of fat Treg signature genes among the samples.

Bone processing and analyses. Femurs were excised carefully and cleaned of muscle and connective tissue before fixation in 10% neutral buffered formalin overnight at 4°C. One femur was used for bone microarchitecture analysis and lipid quantification, and the other was decalcified for histology. μCT scanning on a Quantum FX μCT Scanner (PerkinElmer) was employed to assess bone microarchitecture and lipid content. Scans had an energy of 90 kV (55 kV for lipid determination) with a current of 160 μA and a 10 mm field of view (isometric voxel size, 20 μm). For lipid determination, femurs were decalcified for at least 14 days in a 14% EDTA solution changed regularly. Femurs were stained for 48 hours in a 1% osmium tetroxide, 2.5% potassium dichromate solution at room temperature and then washed in tap water for at least 2 hours before being imaged by μCT. Lipid volume was quantified by establishing an arbitrary density threshold, which was applied uniformly to all samples and expressed as mm3 volume within a 350-slice distance from the base of the condyle. Bone mineral densities and lipid volume were quantified with a computer program (Analyse 12.0). H&E staining was performed on decalcified bone sections of 4 μm thickness and imaged using a standard microscope (Nikon ECLIPSE, E400).

Isolation of Tregs from visceral fat. Visceral fat was minced in PBS containing 5 mM EDTA and 0.2% (wt/vol) BSA, then centrifuged at 500 g for 5 minutes to remove erythrocytes and free leukocytes. The floating tissue was digested in Digestion solution (0.14 units/ml Liberase TM [Roche Applied Science], 20 mg/ml BSA, 50 U/ml DNase I [Sigma-Aldrich] in DMEM) for 30 minutes at 37°C with agitation. After passing through a 100 μm nylon strainer, the digested tissue was centrifuged at 500 g for 5 minutes at 4°C. The pellet was resuspended into red blood lysis buffer and incubated at room temperature for 1 minute, then centrifuged at 500 g for 5 minutes at 4°C to deplete erythrocytes. The remaining stromal vascular cells (SVC) were used for Treg isolation and analysis.

The control spleen T cells were enriched first by using the Mouse CD4+ T cell Isolation Kit (STEMCELL Technologies, 19852A) after homogenization. Fat SVC and spleen T cell suspensions were stained with FITC anti-mouse CD4 (100406, BioLegend), APC anti-mouse CD25 (102012, BioLegend), and propidium iodide as a viability dye. Cells were sorted on a BD Influx Cell Sorter at the Columbia Center for Translational Immunology. CD4+CD25+ and CD4+CD25– cells were directly sorted into 0.5 ml TRI Reagent LS (T3934, Sigma-Aldrich), frozen in dry ice, and stored at –80°C for further RNA analysis. We performed extracellular staining of 0.5 × 106 cells for Treg analysis by using anti-mouse CD4-APCCy7 (100414, BioLegend), anti-mouse CD25-APC (102012, BioLegend), anti-mouse CD8-FITC (100706, BioLegend), anti-mouse B220–Pacific Blue (103227, BioLegend), and Zombie Aqua Fixable Viability Dye (77143, BioLegend). The cells were fixed and permeabilized using the True-Nuclear Transcription Factor Buffer Set (424401, BioLegend). We performed the intracellular staining of Foxp3 with anti-mouse/rat Foxp3-PE/APC (12-5773-82, eBioscience). Cells were sorted on the BD Influx cell analyzer at the Columbia Center for Translational Immunology.

Echocardiography. Mice were anesthetized by isoflurane inhalation. Anesthesia was induced by 1.5%–2% isoflurane, reduced to 0.5%–1% once the mouse was asleep. Oxygen gas was flowing at 2 ml/min. The chest skin of the mouse was shaved using a hair remover, and the heart function was evaluated with a 30 MHz high-frequency ultrasound transducer (Visualsonics, VEVO 2100). 2D image and M mode were studied in the parasternal short-axis view at the level of the papillary muscles. Echocardiographic images were analyzed by a researcher blinded to the treatments and genotypes. LVEDD and left ventricular end systolic dimension (LVESD) were measured, and FS was calculated as follows: FS% = [(LVEDD − LVESD)/LVEDD] × 100%.

Hematocrit determinations. Blood was collected from the jugular vein into heparinized capillary tubes about three-quarters full. The filled capillary tubes were sealed on 1 end and centrifuged on the microhematocrit centrifuge for 5 minutes. The results were read by using the microhematocrit reading device. Alternatively, hematocrit was also determined in freshly collected mouse blood (via cardiac puncture) using an automated hematological cell counter (Oxford Science Inc.).

Statistics. We used unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test and 2-way ANOVA to evaluate statistical significance. P < 0.05 was considered a statistically significant change. The data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Study approval. The present studies in animals were reviewed and approved by the Columbia University Animal Care and Utilization Committee.