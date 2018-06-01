Commentary 10.1172/JCI121392

Reversing the curse on PPARγ

Mitchell A. Lazar

Institute for Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism, and Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, Department of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Mitchell A. Lazar, Department of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, 12-102 Smilow Center for Translational Research, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.898.0198; Email: lazar@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

Find articles by Lazar, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published May 14, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 6 (June 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(6):2202–2204. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121392.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published May 14, 2018

Related article:

PPARγ deacetylation dissociates thiazolidinedione’s metabolic benefits from its adverse effects
Michael J. Kraakman, … , Remi J. Creusot, Li Qiang
Michael J. Kraakman, … , Remi J. Creusot, Li Qiang
Categories: Research Article Metabolism Therapeutics

PPARγ deacetylation dissociates thiazolidinedione’s metabolic benefits from its adverse effects

Abstract

Thiazolidinediones (TZDs) are PPARγ agonists with potent insulin-sensitizing effects. However, their use has been curtailed by substantial adverse effects on weight, bone, heart, and hemodynamic balance. TZDs induce the deacetylation of PPARγ on K268 and K293 to cause the browning of white adipocytes. Here, we show that targeted PPARγ mutations resulting in constitutive deacetylation (K268R/K293R, 2KR) increased energy expenditure and protected from visceral adiposity and diet-induced obesity by augmenting brown remodeling of white adipose tissues. Strikingly, when 2KR mice were treated with rosiglitazone, they maintained the insulin-sensitizing, glucose-lowering response to TZDs, while displaying little, if any, adverse effects on fat deposition, bone density, fluid retention, and cardiac hypertrophy. Thus, deacetylation appears to fulfill the goal of dissociating the metabolic benefits of PPARγ activation from its adverse effects. Strategies to leverage PPARγ deacetylation may lead to the design of safer, more effective agonists of this nuclear receptor in the treatment of metabolic diseases.

Authors

Michael J. Kraakman, Qiongming Liu, Jorge Postigo-Fernandez, Ruiping Ji, Ning Kon, Delfina Larrea, Maria Namwanje, Lihong Fan, Michelle Chan, Estela Area-Gomez, Wenxian Fu, Remi J. Creusot, Li Qiang

×

Thiazolidinediones (TZDs) are the only antidiabetic drugs that reverse insulin resistance. They have been a valuable asset in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, but their side effects have curtailed widespread use in the clinic. In this issue of the JCI, Kraakman and colleagues provide evidence that deacetylation of the nuclear receptor PPARγ improves the therapeutic index of TZDs. These findings should revitalize the quest to employ insulin sensitization as a first-line approach to managing type 2 diabetes.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2203 Page 2202 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement