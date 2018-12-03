Insulin receptor signaling regulates renal collecting duct and intercalated cell antibacterial defenses

Type 2 diabetes mellitus and prediabetes increase UTI risk. To verify that T2DM increases UTI susceptibility, we transurethrally infected 7-week-old female T2DM db/db mice and nondiabetic db/+ mice with UPEC (Figure 1). T2DM was identified by hyperinsulinemia, marked hyperglycemia (≥250 mg/dl), and glucosuria (Table 1) (23). Compared with nondiabetic controls, T2DM db/db mice had suppressed renal and bladder β-IR expression and AKT phosphorylation (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98595DS1). At 24 hours postinfection (HPI), urinary and bladder bacterial titers were enumerated. T2DM db/db mice had significantly greater UPEC burden compared with controls (Figure 1B), demonstrating that UPEC susceptibility increases with noncontrolled, hyperglycemic T2DM.

Figure 1 Type 2 DM and prediabetes increase UPEC susceptibility. (A) Representative Western blots probed for β-IR, pAKT (ser473), and GAPDH in db/+ and db/db mice. Each lane depicts kidney β-IR expression and AKT phosphorylation from separate mice. (B) Female db/+ and db/db mice were transurethrally inoculated with UPEC. At 24 hours after infection, urinary and bladder UPEC burdens were enumerated. Each point depicts bacterial burden in a separate mouse. The horizontal line indicates the geometric mean of each group. (C) Representative Western blots probed for β-IR, pAKT (ser473), and GAPDH from control and TALLYHO mice. Each lane depicts kidney β-IR expression and AKT phosphorylation from separate mice. (D) Urinary and bladder UPEC burdens in female control and TALLYHO mice 24 hours after infection. Asterisks denote significance for the indicated pairwise comparison (Mann-Whitney U test). *P < 0.05.

Table 1 Fasting biometric data in diabetic, prediabetic, and control mice

To assess the impact of insulin resistance on UTI risk, independent of hyperglycemia, we subjected 8-week-old C57BL/6J female mice and prediabetic TALLYHO mice to experimental UTI (24, 25). Prediabetes was defined by impaired glucose tolerance and/or increased insulin levels without marked hyperglycemia, glucosuria, or overt T2DM (Table 1) (23). Prediabetic TALLYHO mice also had suppressed renal β-IR expression and AKT activation (Figure 1C). Following experimental UTI, TALLYHO mice had a significantly greater urine UPEC burden compared with controls (Figure 1D). Although it did not reach statistical significance, bacterial bladder titers were also greater in TALLYHO mice compared with nondiabetic controls (Figure 1D). These results show that the hyperglycemic environment alone does not explain DM-associated UTI risk. Moreover, the results suggest that insulin resistance and IR-mediated signaling may play a key role in preventing UTI.

Generation and characterization of renal collecting duct and IC–specific IR knockout mice. To evaluate the effects of insulin and IR-mediated signaling on urinary tract antibacterial defenses, we selectively deleted the IR in the kidney’s collecting duct and ICs. To delete the IR in the collecting ducts, mice homozygous for the floxed Insr gene (IRfl/fl), which possess loxP sites flanking exon 4, were crossed with kidney-specific (KSP) cadherin-Cre mice (Figure 2, A and B) (10, 26). Mice containing the floxed IR gene have been previously characterized (10). KSP-Cre+ IRfl/+ progeny were bred with IRfl/fl mice, generating KSP-Cre+ IRfl/fl offspring that lack the IR in the collecting ducts. To selectively delete the IR in the ICs, IRfl/fl mice were crossed with V-ATPase-Cre mice, which express Cre-recombinase under the IC-specific Atp6v1b1 promoter (Figure 2B) (27). Throughout this manuscript, mice in which the IR is selectively deleted are referenced as IRKO. Homozygous floxed littermates lacking the KSP-Cre or V-ATPase-Cre transgene served as controls (IRflox). IRKO mice exhibit normal phenotypes and development, normal renal histopathology (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3), normal serum chemistries and insulin levels, and no evidence of impaired glucose homeostasis (Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 2 IR deletion in renal collecting ducts and ICs. (A) The Insr lox allele before (IRflox) and after Cre-mediated exon 4 deletion (IRKO). The arrows labeled P2 and P3 indicate the PCR primer position. (B) Schematic of the breeding strategy used to delete the IR in renal collecting ducts and ICs using KSP-Cre and V-ATPase-Cre transgenic mice, respectively. (C) PCR shows a single 488-bp product indicative of the IR lox allele in kidneys and bladders of IRflox mice. In IRKO mouse kidneys, PCR generated the 488-bp product and a smaller 388-bp product. The 388-bp product confirms organ-specific Insr exon 4 deletion and the 488-bp product is attributed to other renal cell types in which Cre-recombination did not occur. Gapdh served as a loading control. Each lane identifies results from a separate mouse. (D) Relative Insr transcript expression in total kidney homogenate, dissected medulla, and FACS-isolated ICs from IRKO mice (white bars) compared with IRflox control mice (gray bars). Asterisks denote significance among genotypes (n = 5–6 mice/genotype; unpaired t test). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (E) Representative Western blots probed for β-IR and GAPDH in dissected renal medulla and FACS-isolated ICs from IRflox and IRKO mice. (F) Western blots probed for pAKT (ser473) and GAPDH in dissected renal medulla from insulin-treated IRflox and IRKO mice. Each lane depicts kidney AKT phosphorylation from separate mice.

Table 2 Fasting biometric data in IRflox and IRKO mice

PCR confirmed kidney-specific, Cre-mediated recombination in IRKO mice (Figure 2C). Real-time reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) and Western blot showed reduced IR mRNA and protein expression in IRKO mouse kidneys relative to control littermates (Figure 2, D and E). We were unable to localize IR expression and/or deletion in the collecting duct with immunostaining. Thus, we incorporated the Cre-dependent tdTomato (tdT) fluorescent protein variant reporter strain into our breeding scheme (Figure 2B) (28). This approach allowed us to visualize Cre-mediated recombination and to isolate ICs by FACS (29). Western blot confirmed suppressed β-IR expression in FACS-isolated ICs (Figure 2E). Bladder IR expression was not affected (not shown). To confirm that IR deletion impacts downstream insulin-mediated effectors, IRKO and IRflox mice were starved and treated with increasing doses of insulin. Compared with controls, kidneys from insulin-treated IRKO mice showed suppressed PI3K/AKT activation (Figure 2F).

IR deletion in the kidney’s collecting ducts and ICs impairs host defense. To evaluate if IR deletion affects UTI susceptibility, 6- to 8-week-old female IRflox and IRKO mice were transurethrally challenged with UPEC. At 24, 48, and 72 HPI, IRKO mice had greater UPEC urine and bladder burden (Figure 3). Similar burden differences were identified in the kidneys (Supplemental Figure 5). These results suggest that intact collecting duct IR-mediated signaling is critical for the kidney’s antibacterial defenses. Moreover, the results indicate that ICs play an essential role in maintaining urine sterility and that alterations in IC function impact lower urinary tract UPEC clearance.

Figure 3 IR deletion in renal collecting ducts and ICs increases UTI susceptibility. Female IRKO mice and littermate IRflox controls were subjected to experimental UTI. At the indicated time points, urine was collected, bladders were harvested, and UPEC colonies were enumerated. Urinary (A and C) and bladder (B and D) UPEC burdens were combined from 3 independent experiments. The horizontal line indicates the geometric mean of each group. Asterisks denote significant P values for the indicated pairwise comparisons (Mann-Whitney U test). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. HPI, hours postinfection.

IR deletion does not impact IC populations or urine acidification. Incorporation of the Cre-dependent tdT fluorescent protein reporter strain into our breeding scheme allowed us to FACS-isolate ICs and investigate the impact of IR deletion in an enriched cell population (Figure 4, A and B). Post FACS-sort enrichment checks demonstrated that tdT-expressing ICs were enriched from 1%–3% of total kidney cells to a 92%–97% pure population (Figure 4B) (29). IC enrichment was confirmed by IC-specific Atp6v1b1 transcript expression and V-ATPase β-1 subunit protein expression (Figure 4C) (30). To ensure that IR deletion does not impact IC populations, ICs were enumerated in IRKO mice expressing the tdT reporter (V-ATPase-Cre+ IRfl/fl tdT+/+). Compared with control V-ATPase-Cre+ tdT+/+ mice, IRKO mice express comparable IC numbers (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 IR deletion in the kidney’s ICs does not impact IC numbers or urine acidification. (A) V-ATPase-Cre+ tdT+/+ mouse kidney labeled for aquaporin-2–positive principal cells (green), tdT+ ICs (red), and nuclei (blue). Original magnification, ×20 (left) and ×63 (right). Scale bars = 25 μm. (B) Representative FACS plots used to enrich tdT+ ICs with a sequential gating protocol. First, whole cells were gated (P1) and debris was excluded. From this population, only single cells were selected for further sorting by gating with the Trigger Pulse Width (P2). Single cells were then sorted by tdT expression. Rightmost plot is tdT+ postsort analysis showing enrichment from less than 2% in total kidney to greater than 90% after FACS. (C) Transcript expression of Atp6v1b1 and Slc5a2 in digested kidney, FACS-isolated tdT+ ICs, and FACS-isolated tdT– cells (n = 4 mice). Atp6v1b1 encodes the IC-specific β1 subunit of the V-ATPase hydrogen pump and Slc5a2 encodes the proximal tubule glucose transporter Sglt2. Asterisks denote significant P values for the pairwise comparisons (Kruskal-Wallis). Western blot confirms V-ATPase β1-subunit enrichment in tdT+ ICs (inset). (D) IC numbers in V-ATPase-Cre+ tdT+/+ (labeled tdT+) and IRKO kidneys enumerated by FACS (left of dashed line) and automated microscopic counting (right of dashed line). Graphs show the mean and SEM (n = 5–6 mice/genotype). (E) Ammonium chloride loading of IRflox and IRKO mice. Urine pH before (baseline) and after acid loading (NH 4 Cl). The horizontal line indicates the mean of each group. Asterisks indicate significant P values for the indicated pairwise comparison as determined by the paired 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To determine whether IR deletion affects IC function via urine acidification, ammonium chloride was added to the drinking water of V-ATPase-Cre+ IRfl/fl tdT+/+ IRKO mice and IRflox littermate controls. The addition of ammonium chloride to the drinking water induces a metabolic acidosis as made evident by a decreased serum pH and subsequent urine acidification (31). Non–acid-loaded IRflox and IRKO mice (n = 8–10 mice/genotype) had similar serum pH (mean ± SEM: 7.45 ± 0.03 and 7.43 ± 0.04, respectively) and urine pH values (mean ± SEM: 5.78 ± 0.03 and 5.74 ± 0.05, respectively). After ammonium chloride loading, mean serum pH values decreased to 7.31 ± 0.03 in IRflox and 7.29 ± 0.02 in IRKO animals. IRflox and IRKO acidified their urine to a similar extent. Urine pH values decreased to 5.43 ± 0.07 in IRflox and 5.38 ± 0.09 in IRKO mice (Figure 4E). Together, these data suggest that IR deletion does not affect IC development or the ability of ICs to regulate urine acidification.

Preclinical studies suggest that ICs acidify the urine in response to transurethral UPEC challenge (20). Therefore, we collected serial urine samples from control and IRKO mice before and after experimental UTI. Following UPEC challenge, we did not identify significant changes in urine pH in IRflox or IRKO mice (Supplemental Figure 6).

IR deletion suppresses antimicrobial peptide expression. To determine if IR deletion impacts IC AMP expression, we quantitated AMP transcript profiles in FACS-isolated ICs from V-ATPase-Cre+ tdT+/+ mice (Figure 5A). Next, we assessed relative AMP mRNA expression in isolated ICs from control and IRKO mice (Figure 5B). Compared with controls, ICs from IRKO mice had significantly decreased transcript expression of ribonuclease 4 (Rnase4) and lipocalin 2 (Lcn2, also referred to as NGAL). Western blot confirmed decreased RNase4 and Lcn2 peptide expression (Figure 5C). To ensure these expression changes were not related to the effects of tissue dissociation and/or FACS, we evaluated RNase4 and Lcn2 mRNA expression in kidney homogenates and measured urinary peptide concentrations. Rnase4 and Lcn2 transcripts were suppressed in noninfected and infected kidneys from V-ATPase-Cre IRKO mice (Figure 5D). Similarly, urinary RNase4 and Lcn2 peptide concentrations were suppressed in V-ATPase-Cre IRKO mice at baseline and after UPEC inoculation (Figure 5, E and F). Similar kidney mRNA and urinary peptide profiles were observed in KSP-Cre IRKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7). These findings suggest that IR-mediated signaling regulates AMP expression and that suppressed AMP production may increase UPEC susceptibility.

Figure 5 IR deletion in the kidney’s ICs suppresses antimicrobial peptide expression. (A) Quantification of AMP mRNA expression in FACS-isolated ICs from noninfected V-ATPase-Cre+ tdT+/+ mice (n = 5). Transcript expression was determined by normalizing mRNA expression to serial dilutions of gene-specific plasmids. (B) Relative AMP mRNA expression in FACS-isolated ICs from noninfected V-ATPase-Cre+ tdT+/+ (striped bars) and IRKO mouse kidneys (white bars). Graphs show the mean and SEM (n = 6 mice/genotype). Asterisks denote significant P values for the pairwise comparisons (Mann-Whitney U test). (C) Representative Western blots on FACS-isolated ICs from V-ATPase-Cre+ tdT+/+ and IRKO mouse kidneys. (D) Relative total kidney AMP mRNA expression in IRflox (gray bars) and IRKO mice (white bars) at the indicated points postinfection (n = 7–8 mice/genotype). Relative transcript expression is normalized to IRflox expression at each time point. (E, F) Urinary AMP concentrations, normalized to urine creatinine (UCr), in IRflox (squares) and IRKO (triangles) mice at the indicated points postinfection. The horizontal line indicates the median of each group (n = 12–13 mice/genotype). (G) Isolated mouse urine from IRflox (squares) and IRKO (triangles) mice was incubated with and without anti–RNase4 antibody, anti–Lcn2 antibody, or an irrelevant antibody (IgG) prior to UPEC inoculation. The number of CFU was determined after a 90-minute incubation. The horizontal line indicates the median of each group (n = 7–9 mice/genotype). (E–G) Asterisks indicate significant P values for the indicated pairwise comparison (Kruskal-Wallis). (H) UPEC strains (UTI89 or MDR-UPEC) were incubated with serial dilutions of RNase4 peptide. After a 2-hour incubation, UPEC strains were plated on LB agar and colony counts were performed the following day. Repeat testing was performed on all bacterial isolates in triplicate. Data are mean CFU and SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To confirm that UPEC survival increases in urine with reduced AMP concentrations, we collected urine specimens from noninfected control and V-ATPase-Cre IRKO mice and inoculated them with UPEC. Compared with IRflox mice, UPEC survival increased in urine from isolated IRKO mice, suggesting that suppressed urinary AMP expression increases UPEC survival (Figure 5G). To validate the antimicrobial contributions of Lcn2 and RNase4, we added Lcn2 and RNase4 neutralizing antibodies to separate urine aliquots from IRKO and IRflox mice. In urine from IRflox controls, the addition of an antibody directed against RNase4 significantly suppressed UPEC killing. Although not reaching statistical significance, UPEC survival also increased in IRflox urine with the addition of an anti–Lcn2 antibody (Figure 5G). In contrast, adding Lcn2- or RNase4-neutralizing antibodies to IRKO urine did not impact UPEC survival. The addition of an irrelevant antibody had no effect. These data establish a role for Lcn2 and RNase4 in preventing UTI.

Ribonuclease 4 has antibacterial activity against UPEC. Prior studies demonstrate that Lcn2 has antimicrobial activity against UPEC (20, 32). In contrast, RNase4’s antibacterial activity has not been investigated. To confirm RNase4’s antibacterial activity against UPEC, colony count reduction assays were performed by incubating multidrug-resistant UPEC (MDR-UPEC) and strain UTI89 with serial dilutions of recombinant RNase4 peptide. RNase4 exhibited potent bactericidal activity against both UPEC strains at micromolar concentrations (Figure 5H).

Insulin induces antimicrobial peptide expression via PI3K/AKT signaling. To further define insulin’s effects on AMP expression, we cultured mouse outer medullary renal epithelial cells (mOMCD1), mouse inner medullary renal epithelial cells (mIMCD3), and human medullary renal epithelial cells in insulin-free media and treated them with recombinant insulin (100 nM). Insulin induced Lcn2 and RNase4 mRNA expression in all cell lines (Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 6 Insulin-mediated PI3K/AKT activation regulates AMP expression. (A and B) Lcn2 and RNase4 mRNA expression in mOMCD1, mIMCD3, and human renal epithelial cells treated with vehicle control (gray bars) or insulin (white bars) for 24 hours. AMP expression is derived from 3 independent experiments performed in triplicate (n = 3). Columns represent mean and SEM. Asterisks denote significant P values for the indicated pairwise comparisons (Student’s t test). (C) Representative Western blots probed for pAKT (ser473), RNase4, and GAPDH from human renal epithelial cells treated with insulin with or without wortmannin (wort). (D) ELISA quantitated Lcn2 concentrations in renal epithelial cell culture media following insulin with or without wortmannin treatment (n = 3). Columns represent mean and SEM. Asterisks indicate significant P values for the indicated pairwise comparison as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (E) Relative Lcn2 and Rnase4 mRNA expression in noninfected kidneys from wortmannin (striped bars) or vehicle-treated (white bars) C57BL/6J mice (n = 6 mice/treatment). (F) One hour before UPEC challenge, female C57BL/6J mice were treated with intraperitoneal wortmannin (squares) or vehicle control (circles). At 6 HPI, urine was collected, bladders were harvested, and UPEC colonies were enumerated. The horizontal line indicates the geometric mean. (E, F) Asterisks denote significant P values for the pairwise comparisons (Mann-Whitney U test). (G) Representative Western blots confirm wortmannin suppression of renal AKT (ser473) phosphorylation. Each lane shows kidney pAKT activity from a separate mouse. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Because IRKO mice have suppressed renal PI3K/AKT activity (Figure 2) and decreased AMP expression (Figure 5), we hypothesized that insulin induces AMP expression via PI3K/AKT. To confirm that insulin-induced Lcn2 and RNase4 expression are regulated by PI3K/AKT, human medullary epithelial cells were pretreated with wortmannin, a PI3K/AKT antagonist, and stimulated with insulin. Western blot showed insulin-induced RNase4 peptide production that was blocked by wortmannin (Figure 6C). Lcn2 was not routinely detected by Western blot in these cells. Thus, ELISA quantitated Lcn2 secretion into the culture media. Lcn2 concentrations increased nearly 7-fold after 24 hours of insulin treatment. Wortmannin blocked insulin-induced Lcn2 secretion (Figure 6D). These results verify that insulin induces renal epithelial Lcn2 and RNase4 expression through PI3K/AKT.

To confirm that PI3K/AKT regulates AMP expression in vivo, C57BL/6J mice were treated with intraperitoneal wortmannin or vehicle control. Compared with controls, kidneys from wortmannin-treated mice had decreased Lcn2 and Rnase4 transcript expression (Figure 6E). To assess the contributions of PI3K/AKT to urothelial defense, carrier and wortmannin-treated mice were subjected to UTI. After UPEC challenge, wortmannin-treated mice developed significantly greater UPEC burden (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 8). These findings confirm that PI3K/AKT regulates AMP expression and that it shields the urothelium from UPEC.

Youth with type 2 diabetes have suppressed urinary RNase4 and Lcn2 concentrations. To investigate the effect of insulin resistance on human urinary AMP expression, we quantitated RNase4 and Lcn2 concentrations in urine specimens from healthy control and T2DM children and adolescents (Supplemental Table 1). ELISA demonstrated that T2DM youth had lower median urinary RNase4 and Lcn2 concentrations than healthy controls (Figure 7). Urinary RNase4 and Lcn2 concentrations negatively correlated with hemoglobin A1c (Spearman’s r = –0.362, P = 0.045 for RNase4; r = –0.359, P = 0.047 for Lcn2; Supplemental Figure 9). We did not observe a correlation between urinary AMP concentrations and the glomerular filtration rate or percentile of body mass index (not shown).