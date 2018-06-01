Imaging activated T cells predicts response to cancer vaccines

Validation of OX40 as a sensitive and specific indicator of T cell activation. To begin, we sought to validate OX40 as a potential biomarker of activated T cells in culture. FACS analysis of murine T cells stimulated with PMA and ionomycin or with CD3- and CD28-specific Ab–coated Dynabeads showed a significant (P < 0.001) increase in OX40 expression compared with expression in resting cells. Importantly, we also confirmed the selective upregulation of OX40 on activated human T cells. The expression of OX40 on murine and human T cells correlated well with other established T cell activation markers including CD44, CD25, and CD69 (24, 25) (Figure 1A). A closer look at the OX40+ cells revealed that the population was composed of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 OX40 is a sensitive and specific indicator of T cell activation in vitro. (A) Histograms (fluorescence intensity) for OX40, CD44, and CD25 expression following murine T cell activation with PMA/ionomycin or CD3/CD28-specific Ab–coated Dynabeads, and histograms (fluorescence intensity) for human T cells following activation. (B) 3D flow cytometric plots of OX40 expression on resting and activated CD4+ and CD8+ murine T cell subsets. Scale bar: purple = low OX40 expression; yellow = high OX40 expression. (C) Quantitation of OX40 mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of resting, PMA/ionomycin-stimulated, or Dynabead-activated murine T cells (n = 3 mice/group). (D) Corresponding 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 tracer uptake (% dose/105 cells) in resting, PMA/ionomycin-stimulated, or Dynabead-activated murine T cells (n = 6 replicates/group) for unblocked, blocked, and KO groups from 2 independent experiments. (E) 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 tracer uptake (% dose/105 cells) in Dynabead-activated murine T cells compared with resting T cells and various murine cancer cell lines (n = 3 mice/group). A20, B cell lymphoma; GL26, glioma; NDL, mammary carcinoma; 4T1, mammary carcinoma; CT26, colorectal carcinoma. All values represent the mean ± SEM unless otherwise specified. ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test for group comparisons (D) or by 1-way ANOVA (C and E).

To modify the murine OX40 Ab for radiolabeling, DOTA chelate conjugation was initially optimized using a 5-, 10-, or 15-fold excess of chelate per Ab in overnight reactions at 4°C (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98509DS1). After conjugation, the reactions were quenched and analyzed using mass spectrometry to confirm the average number of chelates per Ab molecule. To prevent overmodification of the Ab and associated loss of immune reactivity, we chose a 5-fold DOTA excess for all subsequent batches of conjugate produced, which yielded an average of 2 to 3 DOTAs per Ab (Supplemental Figure 1B). To test immunoreactivity, we performed cell-binding studies with activated murine T cells, which showed that binding of DOTA-AbOX40 to cells was comparable to that of unconjugated Ab (Supplemental Figure 1C, left). Furthermore, using a competitive cell-binding assay, we were able to show that the endogenous OX40 ligand (OX40L) and the mAb used for tracer development do not compete, thus minimizing the potential effects of in vivo OX40L expression on radiotracer sensitivity (Supplemental Figure 1C, right). Size-exclusion chromatography–HPLC (SEC-HPLC) chromatograms of the immune conjugate at 220 nm showed a principal peak at 8 minutes, corresponding to DOTA-AbOX40, as confirmed by SDS-PAGE (Supplemental Figure 1D). Purification of the final copper-labeled immunoconjugate (64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40) was followed by radio-HPLC analysis, which, in conjunction with TLC, confirmed high radiochemical purity (99%) (Supplemental Figure 1E). Final characterization of the radiotracer (64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40) revealed a specific activity of 5 to 10 μCi/μg (Supplemental Figure 1F).

To assess the specificity of the radiotracer, we performed cell-binding assays using resting, PMA/ionomycin-stimulated, and Dynabead-activated murine T cells. Cells were incubated with the radiotracer for 30 minutes, washed thoroughly, and analyzed for cell-associated radioactivity using a gamma counter. 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 binding correlated well with cell activation and OX40 expression, as measured by flow cytometry (Figure 1, C and D). Resting murine T cells, which showed negligible OX40 expression, exhibited the least amount of binding to the radiotracer. T cell activation by Dynabeads (simulating APC stimulation) is known to be a more potent stimulus for activating T cells than PMA/ionomycin. Indeed, Dynabead-activated T cells showed the greatest target expression and the correspondingly highest binding of the radiotracer (Figure 1D). Importantly, uptake was high in activated T cells and low in resting, blocked, and OX40-KO T cells, with minimal nonspecific binding in these samples. We also observed minimal nonspecific uptake across a panel of murine suspension and adherent cancer lines, providing further evidence for the high specificity of OX40 as a biomarker of activated T cells (Figure 1E).

Characterization of OX40 as a biomarker of activated T cells in an in situ adjuvant vaccine model. To establish and characterize OX40 as a biomarker of an activated T cell immune response in living subjects, we chose a model that recapitulates an in situ tumor adjuvant vaccination strategy currently being tested in phase I clinical trials (26, 27). We used a murine dual-tumor site subcutaneous A20 lymphoma model, in which an intratumoral vaccine adjuvant, CpG oligonucleotide (ODN), was administered into only 1 of the tumors. CpG ODNs are ssDNA fragments containing unmethylated cytosine-guanine sequence motifs, a signature of microbial DNA, that bind to TLRs present on APCs and trigger intracellular signaling and immune activation (28). Given its ability to elicit the innate immune component as well as antigen-specific T cell responses, CpG has been explored clinically as a vaccine adjuvant and in conjunction with chemotherapy and radiotherapy (29).

Here, mice bearing dual A20 tumors (~60–80 mm3) were administered CpG (50 μg in 50 μl PBS) or vehicle (50 μl PBS) intratumorally on days 0, 2, and 4 at the tumor site near the left shoulder. The distal tumor on the right shoulder remained untreated (Supplemental Figure 2). We hypothesized that in situ vaccination with CpG would repolarize the locally treated tumor environment and induce an activated T cell response (Figure 2A). Tumor growth curves (volume mm3, n = 7–8/group) indicated that CpG in situ vaccination led to a statistically significant (P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA) therapeutic response in the treated tumor as early as day 7 and delayed tumor growth in the distal untreated tumor, which was evident by day 9 (P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA) (Figure 2B). These data suggested that the local immune response triggered by CpG had the potential to cascade systemically, in line with previous reports (26). This provided us the opportunity to characterize the spatiotemporal expression of OX40 as a potential biomarker of activated T cell immune response dynamics following in situ CpG vaccination. We chose day 2 after therapy, when no changes in tumor volume were yet evident, and day 9, when treatment cohorts exhibited a clear response stratification based on visible tumor volume reduction, as our early and late analysis time points, respectively.

Figure 2 In situ vaccination with CpG activates OX40+ T cells in the local tumor and TDLNs, leading to the onset of a systemic response. (A) Schematic representation of the in situ vaccination strategy and a hypothetical immune response. (B) Treated tumor (TT) and untreated tumor (UT) growth curves (volume, mm3) based on caliper measurements for CpG-treated (n = 7) and vehicle-treated (n = 8) cohorts. Values represent the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test. (C) Top: Fold change (normalized to vehicle) in the frequency of OX40+CD3+ T cells in CpG-treated versus untreated TDLNs and (D) tumors at early (n = 5 mice/group) and late (n = 4 mice/group) time points. Bottom: Fold change in the frequency of CD3+ T cells. Gray dashed line demarcates unity. Values represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using a 2-way ANOVA. P values represent probability differences over time in marker expression due to random chance. (E) Representative viSNE clustering of CD4+, CD8+, and OX40+ markers at the early time point in the CpG-treated cohort. (F) Images of spleens (late time point) from CpG- and vehicle-treated cohorts, presented side by side. Graph shows the fold change (normalized to vehicle) in the frequency of OX40+CD3+ T cells in the CpG-treated cohort at early (n = 5 mice) and late (n = 4 mice) time points. ***P < 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test. (G) Heatmap of log 2 fold change (normalized to control mice) of cytokine expression at both early and late time points in vehicle- and CpG-treated cohorts. Columns represent mice; rows represent cytokines. Scale bars: blue = 0, yellow >4 log 2 fold change.

At the early time point, flow cytometric analysis revealed increased OX40 expression in the treated tumor and a statistically significant increase in the frequency of OX40+CD3+ T cells following CpG in situ vaccination in the treated tumor-draining lymph node (TDLN) compared with both the untreated sites (P < 0.05) and vehicle cohorts (P < 0.01) (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Selective upregulation of OX40 at the treatment sites alone suggested that in situ CpG vaccination triggered a local induction of a cellular immune response. Changes in OX40+CD3+ T cell frequencies preceded a relative increase in the overall proportion of CD3+ T cells within CpG-treated tumors. Interestingly, CpG vaccination did not cause significant changes in the relative frequencies of CD4+ helper or CD8+ cytotoxic T cell subsets within the tumor (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D).

Given the reports that OX40 expression has been found in several other cell types (30), including constitutive expression on FoxP3+ Tregs in mice but not humans, we examined the phenotype of cells expressing OX40 in our model. Visualization of the high-dimensional, single-cell data was performed using viSNE (described in the Supplemental Methods). viSNE maps showed OX40+ cells to be highly restricted to clusters associated with T cells (Figure 2E) and, more specifically, CD4+ helper T cells. Other potential biomarkers of T cell activation, including CD44, CD25, and PD-1, showed much less restriction to T cell–associated clusters, consistent with their known roles on a variety of other cellular subsets (Supplemental Figure 4A). OX40+CD4+ T cells in the tumor and TDLNs were also double positive for the activation markers CD44 and CD25 (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Furthermore, the expansion of CD44+CD25+OX40+CD3+ T cells observed upon CpG in situ vaccination represented a nonregulatory FoxP3–CD4+ T cell subset (Supplemental Figure 4D). Our analyses therefore suggest that OX40 is predominantly a biomarker of a highly activated effector T cell subset in this mouse model and that CD4+ T cells play an important role following in situ vaccination with CpG.

At the late time point, CpG-treated tumors showed a significant reduction in tumor volume. Correspondingly, OX40 expression returned to baseline (Figure 2, C and D). While we observed heightened OX40 expression in the distal untreated TDLNs) of a few CpG-treated mice, detectable increases in OX40 expression in the untreated tumor failed to emerge on average, consistent with a weak therapeutic response at these sites. At the late time point, secondary lymphoid organs such as the spleen appeared enlarged and showed an increase in OX40+CD3+ T cell frequencies (P < 0.001) (Figure 2F). Luminex analysis revealed that robust inflammatory cytokine signatures present in the blood on day 2 following in situ vaccination with CpG had begun to taper by day 9, with several CpG-treated mice no longer showing upregulation of inflammatory cytokines (Figure 2G, Supplemental Figure 5, and Supplemental Figure 6).

Taken together, these findings highlight the complex immune response following in situ vaccination with CpG. OX40+ activated T cells exhibited spatiotemporal varying signatures in response to treatment. Recognizing that biopsies are invasive and cannot adequately sample the heterogeneity in immune responses across subjects, we sought to evaluate OX40 Immuno-PET as a means of noninvasively monitoring activated T cell dynamics at the systems level.

Noninvasive imaging of OX40 to assess the spatiotemporal dynamics of activated T cells following in situ vaccination. To assess the ability of 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 to capture the dynamics of OX40+ T cells and to further elucidate the critical role they play in this therapeutic model (31), we performed longitudinal Immuno-PET imaging studies. PET images acquired 24 hours after tracer injection, interestingly, showed pronounced 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 signal in the TDLNs of tumor-bearing mice (Figure 3, Supplemental Figure 7, and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2), which we did not observe in the peripheral lymph nodes of these mice or in naive mice (data not shown). This signal is probably attributed to T cells that have been exposed to antigen draining from the local tumor or a Treg compartment that is present at baseline. Upon treatment with CpG, PET imaging (post-treatment day 2) revealed a local response to the in situ vaccination. We observed a significant enhancement of the PET signal in the CpG vaccine–treated tumor (56% increase, P < 0.01) and associated TDLNs compared with both the vehicle-treated tumor and the distal untreated sites. This observation corroborated the expansion of the OX40+CD4+ T cell effector subset we observed during our FACS studies.

Figure 3 Noninvasive imaging of OX40 captures the spatiotemporal dynamics of activated T cells following in situ vaccination. Images were acquired 24 hours after 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 tracer injection (~100 μCi). (A) Reference atlas for image ROIs. TT DLN, treated TDLN; UT DLN, untreated TDLN; H, heart; Li, liver; Bl, bladder. (B) Top: Head-on view of volume-rendered technique (VRT) PET-CT images of representative mice vaccinated in situ with either vehicle or CpG. Bottom: Axial cross section through tumors and heart. Images were acquired on day 2 after therapy. VRT PET-CT images of representative vehicle-treated (C) and CpG-treated (D) mice on days 2 and 9 after vaccination. White arrows indicate the treatment site. Scale bar: Maximum (Max) = red; minimum (Min) = green.

Histological analysis of day-2 treated tumors supported the PET imaging findings, in which OX40-expressing cells were clearly observed in tumors receiving CpG treatment, whereas vehicle-treated tumors had overall low numbers of double-positive CD3+OX40+-stained cells, which likely represented Tregs (Supplemental Figure 8). Histology revealed a heterogeneous distribution of CD3+ T cell infiltration into both CpG-treated and vehicle control tumors, highlighting the difficulty of assessing tumors on the basis of T cell numbers and penetration alone.

On day 9 after treatment, we observed enhancement of the 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 PET signal in the spleen (247.9% increase, P < 0.0001) and in a small number of distal untreated TDLNs (Figure 3, C and D). Given that the imaging findings closely corroborate the histology and flow cytometric analysis, the evidence strongly suggests that 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 is capable of noninvasively monitoring the dynamics of OX40+ T cells.

To quantify these trends, we performed region-of-interest (ROI) analysis of multiple organs visualized on PET images as well as ex vivo biodistribution analysis. ROI analysis on day 2 revealed a distinct pattern of organ uptake in CpG-treated mice compared with that in vehicle-treated controls (Figure 4A). Moreover, unsupervised hierarchical clustering could accurately distinguish these 2 groups on the basis of their uptake signatures (Supplemental Figure 9A). Notably, we observed a greater accumulation of the tracer in CpG-treated tumors (10.29% ± 0.74 % injected dose per gram [ID/g], P < 0.0001) and associated TDLNs (12.92% ± 1.15% ID/g) versus that detected in vehicle-treated tumors (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 9B). To better understand the pharmacokinetics of 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40, PET signals at key sites were plotted over time (Figure 4B). Following administration, we observed that the radiotracer accumulated in all tumors over a 24-hour period; however, the CpG-treated tumors exhibited a comparatively greater increase than did vehicle-treated tumors (P < 0.05). In contrast to the accumulation observed in tumors, the radiotracer showed clearance from the heart, liver, and kidneys, with no significant difference in clearance from these tissues between the 2 groups.

Figure 4 Quantitative Immuno-PET tracer pharmacokinetics and biodistribution. (A) Early (day 2) post-therapy 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 uptake profile (fold change: % ID/g ROI/% ID/g muscle; no PVC) in CpG-treated (n = 7) versus vehicle-treated (Veh) (n = 7) mice 24 hours after injection (100 μCi). Sp, spleen; Ax, axillary LN; Pop, popliteal LN; Ing, inguinal LN; Mus, muscle; Br, brain. Two distinct clusters of image biomarkers, labeled 1 and 2, were identified from unsupervised hierarchical clustering. (B) 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 pharmacokinetic uptake and clearance (% ID/g) in CpG-treated (n = 3) versus vehicle-treated (n = 3) mouse cohorts 2, 16, and 24 hours after injection (p.i.). (C) Early (day 2) 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 biodistribution (BIOD) uptake (% ID/g) in treated tumors versus untreated tumors and background muscle. (D) Early (day 2) 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 biodistribution uptake in spleen (% ID/g, % ID/spleen). (E) Early (day 2) tumor response (% change in volume) versus day-2 tumor 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 uptake (% ID/g BIOD). Generalized linear regression was applied. CpG: y = –10.3x + 115.3, R2 = 0.9141; vehicle: y = 22.2x – 54.1, R2 = 0.06; y axis 1: yellow/CpG, y axis 2: blue/vehicle. (F and G) Late (day 9) 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 uptake in tumors, spleen, and muscle (% ID/g, % ID/spleen, BIOD). (H) Late (day 9) uptake in left and right axillary LNs of individual CpG- and vehicle-treated mice (% ID/g, BIOD). All values represent the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001, **P < 0.01, and *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons or by Student’s t test.

Ex vivo analysis of tissues on day 2 also corroborated the imaging data (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). We observed a significant increase in radioactivity between treated tumors in the experimental versus the vehicle-treated groups (P < 0.01), with no significant differences in the distal untreated tumors between the 2 groups (Figure 4C). Differences observed between groups appeared to be local at this time point, with no splenic involvement (Figure 4D). Blocking with a cold Ab significantly reduced 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 uptake in the CpG-treated tumors as well as in the TDLNs, in this case, the axillary LNs (AX LN, Supplemental Figure 9B), confirming the specificity of the PET signal for OX40. We observed a strong inverse correlation between tumor response (measured as a decrease in tumor volume) and tracer uptake in tumors on day 2 (Figure 4E).

On day 9, however, we found that tracer uptake was no longer increased in the CpG-treated tumors relative to the vehicle-treated tumors, while the spleens of the experimental group showed a significant increase in tracer accumulation compared with that in the vehicle-treated group (Figure 4, F and G). The signal in the CpG-treated TDLNs (Left Ax, Figure 4H) showed persistent enhancement, and, as before, only rarely tracer accumulation enhanced in the nontreated TDLNs (Right Ax, Figure 4H).

To thoroughly test the specificity of our imaging agent, we used additional controls (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E). For example, in 1 experiment, we injected a nonradiolabeled isotype control Ab prior to radiotracer administration in order to rule out nonspecific uptake of the radiotracer resulting from Fc receptor upregulation in response to CpG treatment. The lack of blocking in the CpG-treated tumors of mice pretreated with the isotype control demonstrates that Fc receptors do not contribute significantly to tracer binding in the tumor and TDLN and that the tracer accumulation occurs principally through engagement with OX40. In a separate experiment, we treated an OX40-KO melanoma tumor–bearing mouse model with the same vaccine strategy. Unlike OX40 WT mice, which showed a statistically significant 1.4- to 1.5-fold increase (P < 0.05) in tracer uptake in CpG-treated versus distal untreated tumors, OX40-KO mice failed to show this trend, despite responding to the CpG therapy (Supplemental Figure 9E).

Classification and prediction of tumor response to in situ vaccination using in vivo OX40 imaging biomarkers. Having established that 64Cu-DOTA-AbOX40 could report on activated T cell immune responses with high sensitivity and specificity, our final goal was to compare and contrast the ability of blood- and image-derived biomarkers to monitor and predict tumor response. We therefore performed profiling of blood cytokines and image ROIs to identify biomarkers that correlate with tumor response (Figure 5A). Individual cytokines and cytokine sets showed weak correlation with tumor response (Table 1), whereas imaging biomarkers alone showed an improved correlation. Incorporating multiple PET imaging biomarkers into our generalized linear regression model yielded a statistically significant correlation with therapeutic response (R2 = 0.674, P = 8.425 × 10–5) (Table 1).

Figure 5 Imaging- and blood-based correlates of response to in situ tumor vaccination with CpG. (A) Correlelogram of top hits determined by significance analysis of microarrays from a Luminex 38 plex cytokine assay (fold change; MFI/control) and Immuno-PET imaging ROIs (fold change; % ID/g ROI/muscle) with tumor response on day 2: log(fold[tumor volume mm3 on day 2/tumor volume mm3 on day 0]). Color scale and circle size both represent Pearson’s correlation coefficients. Large yellow circle (–1) indicates perfect inverse correlation; no circle (0) indicates no correlation; large blue circle (1) indicates perfect correlation. (B) Univariate regression of day-9 tumor response versus day-2 tumor response according to anatomical measurements. (C) Univariate regression of day-9 tumor response versus day-2 tumor tracer uptake (% ID/g). Blue line indicates vehicle-only fit; yellow line indicates CpG-only fit; black dashed line indicates all. (D) Tumor growth versus time after therapy. Yellow zone designates responders. The cutoff was determined using unsupervised hierarchical clustering. (E) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering and model visualization of the k-means nearest-centroid classifier. Lines indicate predictions; circles indicate truth.

Table 1 Correlates of early tumor response

We further set out to determine whether early (day 2) Immuno-PET images could provide insight into a late (day 9) therapeutic response. Anatomical measurements revealed that an early tumor response to CpG was not a strong predictor of a late therapeutic response (R2 = 0.40, P = 0.18), with some tumors showing initial regression followed by growth and others presenting with pseudoprogression (Figure 5B and Table 2). On the other hand, we found that early Immuno-PET tracer uptake in tumors was strongly correlated with a late therapeutic response in CpG-treated mice (R2 = 0.76, P = 0.02) (Figure 5C and Table 2). Given the large discrepancies in tumor volumes between CpG- and vehicle-treated cohorts, we initially considered them independently. As expected, vehicle-treated mice showed a correlation between early and late anatomical measurements (R2 = 0.74, P = 0.11), while early Immuno-PET tracer uptake in tumors did not correlate with a late response (R2 = 0.23, P = 0.33). Incorporating multiple OX40 image-derived biomarkers into our linear regression provided us with a robust general model (R2 = 0.74, P = 0.08) with which to assess the response, independent of the treatment cohort.

Table 2 Predictors of late tumor response

Finally, we sought to determine whether our Immuno-PET images could enable accurate classification of therapeutic responders versus nonresponders. We stratified mice into 2 response groups with the help of unsupervised hierarchical clustering (Figure 5D). We built a simple k-means classifier based on our imaging biomarkers, which we had previously identified to correlate well with a therapeutic response (Figure 5E). We trained the classifier on a subset of mice (n = 16) and tested the classifier on all cohorts of mice included in our study (n = 46). The model performed well, with 83% accuracy, 82% specificity, and 85% sensitivity in the total cohort (Table 3). Overall, we view this as an initial and promising proof of principle that OX40 Immuno-PET image–derived biomarkers can not only monitor, but also classify, responders at early time points following therapy.