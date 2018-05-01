Killer cell immunoglobulin–like receptor 3DL1 variation modifies HLA-B*57 protection against HIV-1

The KIR3DL1 rs643347G variant is enriched in B*57+ HIV-1–infected controllers. We performed whole-genome sequencing (WGS) of B*57+ controllers (n = 100) and B*57+ noncontrollers (n = 100) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98463DS1) in order to identify host genetic modifiers of B*57 control of HIV-1. The controller group used in the whole-genome study was highly enriched for elite controllers (89% with a VL <500 copies/ml). Sequence data were of high quality for 187 samples, including 97 controllers and 90 noncontrollers, allowing for statistical analysis of 56,808 variants genome wide that were chosen on the basis of predicted functional consequences (e.g., nonsynonymous, splice site acceptor/donor, start/stop loss or gain, frameshift variants). Only a single variant, rs643347A/G, located in the KIR3DL1 gene, remained statistically significant after Bonferroni correction for multiple testing (Supplemental Figure 1). This variant results in an isoleucine (rs643347A) to valine (rs643347G) aa substitution at codon 47 within the D0 domain of the mature KIR3DL1 protein, and rs643347G was associated with elite control (P = 2.4 × 10–7, Fisher’s exact test; Table 1). Two additional variants within the KIR genomic region, rs1049150 (isoleucine to leucine at aa 54 in KIR3DL1) and rs1049215 (threonine to alanine at aa 115 in KIR2DL4), both of which are in linkage disequilibrium (LD) with rs643347 (r2 = 0.93, D′ = 1, and r2 = 0.76, D′ = 0.99, respectively), were also identified, but these did not remain statistically significant after correction (Supplemental Figure 1).

Table 1 Allele frequency of rs643347G/A in 2 independent B*57+ cohortsA

In order to validate the WGS results, we analyzed data from an independent B*57+ cohort consisting of 297 HIV+ individuals with a more lenient definition of control (VL <2,000 viral RNA copies/ml of plasma) and 213 noncontrollers (VL >10,000 viral RNA copies/ml of plasma) (Supplemental Table 1). This cohort had a broader range of clinical phenotypes relative to the extreme phenotypes of the initial cohort in which WGS was performed, particularly with respect to the controllers (89% elite controllers in the WGS cohort vs. <60% in the validation cohort, in which an elite controller is defined as having undetectable VLs using standard assays). KIR3DL1 subtyping was performed in the validation cohort and confirmed the association of 47V with significantly better HIV control (56.9% in controllers vs. 47.7% in noncontrollers; P = 0.004; Table 1). The weaker effect we observed in the validation cohort was consistent with the broader range of clinical phenotypes in this cohort relative to the discovery cohort.

Variants encoding aa 2, 47, and 54 have the strongest effects on HIV-1 control relative to other KIR3DL1 nonsynonymous variants. KIR3DL1 is a highly polymorphic locus that contains many nonsynonymous variants (http://www.ebi.ac.uk/ipd/kir/) that are in strong LD with one another. While WGS pointed to aa 47 as having the greatest effect on B*57 control of HIV-1, other variants within the gene that may not have reached genome-wide significance because of poor detection quality could contribute to the effect observed with aa 47. We therefore used the pooled data from the WGS and validation cohorts to test for effects of each nonsynonymous variant within the KIR3DL1 gene. Homozygotes plus heterozygotes of the lower-frequency allele were compared with homozygotes of the higher-frequency allele in order to gain power when testing rarer allelic variants. Variants encoding aa positions 2, 47, and 54 are in strong LD (ref. 23 and Supplemental Table 2), and thus the effect of each of these 3 aa was comparable (odds ratio [OR] = 0.2–0.3, P = 0.003–0.0003). We observed that aa 283 had a weak effect (OR = 0.6, P = 0.02), but no other aa variant in the KIR3DL1 molecule significantly modified the effect of B*57 on HIV control (data not shown). Thus, I47V tags 2 additional coding variants, and although I47V appears to be the most statistically robust, any 1 or combination of the 3 aa variants at positions 2, 47, and 54 may be responsible for modulating B*57 protection against HIV-1.

Genotypes encoding KIR3DL1 aa 47 (I47V) act in a codominant fashion to impact HLA-B*57 control of HIV-1. Our initial analyses of I47V considered allelic (rather than genotypic) frequencies of 47I versus 47V (Table 1), and samples carrying only 1 functional copy of KIR3DL1 (i.e., those samples in which the other haplotype carried either the activating KIR3DS1 or KIR3DL1*004, an allele that is not expressed on the cell surface) or no copies of functional KIR3DL1 were included in the analyses. KIR3DL1 allele frequencies are shown in Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 3. As KIR3DL1*004 does not bind B*57 expressed on target cells (24, 25), we reasoned that this allele would be functionally irrelevant in the analyses performed herein. Furthermore, both KIR3DS1 and KIR3DL1*004 may actually confound our results, since both have been associated with protection in HIV cohorts previously (albeit not in combination with B*57 specifically) (26, 27). In order to eliminate any potential confounding effect of KIR3DS1 and KIR3DL1*004 on the modulation of B*57 protection against HIV, we excluded subjects with these 2 alleles and limited the genotypic analyses to subjects with 2 copies of KIR3DL1 (i.e., those with only a single copy or >2 copies of KIR3DL1 were excluded), since variable gene copy numbers might also influence our analysis (28). We then tested the 3 strict genotypes of I47V (i.e., VV, IV, and II) for their frequencies among controllers (mean VL [mVL] <2,000 viral RNA copies/ml plasma) as compared with frequencies in noncontrollers (mVL >10,000 viral RNA copies/ml plasma), all of whom were B*57+ (Supplemental Table 1). The 47VV genotype was strongly associated with protection relative to 47II (OR = 0.2, P = 4 × 10–4; Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 4), and the effect appeared to be primarily codominant (P for trend = 0.001), as 47IV tended to be less protective than 47VV (though not significantly) and more protective than 47II (P = 0.04).

Figure 1 Influence of KIR3DL1 aa 47 on HIV control in HLA-B*57+ individuals. Only individuals with 2 expressed KIR3DL1 alleles were included in the analysis. Individuals with KIR3DS1, KIR3DL1*004 (1 or 2 copies), and KIR3DL1+/– (i.e., KIR3DL1/S1 missing on 1 haplotype) were excluded. Statistical analysis was performed using logistic regression. CTR, HIV controllers (n = 188); NC, noncontrollers (n = 136). The numbers above the bars denote the number of individuals in each group.

The protective effect of KIR3DL1 I47V is apparent when taking into consideration alternative outcome measures. We next used a mixed linear-effects model to estimate the effect of copy numbers of KIR3DL1 47V on longitudinally measured HIV VL and CD4 counts, adjusting for allelic effects of HLA-A, HLA-B, and HLA-C and the post-enrollment timing of VL measurements. The data were analyzed for all subjects combined, for those who were HLA-B Bw4+/B*57–, and for B*57-only subjects, for whom KIR3DS1 and KIR3DL1*004 were taken into account by being coded as random variables (Supplemental Table 1). Consistent with the above results, the strongest effect on longitudinal VLs was seen in B*57+ individuals, for whom increasing copy numbers of KIR3DL1 47V were associated with a significantly lower VL (–0.14 log 10 copies/ml per KIR3DL1 47V allele, P = 4.9 × 10–18; Table 2). The protective effect of 47V was also observed when considering the mVL (–0.18 log 10 copies/ml per KIR3DL1 47V allele, P = 6.3 × 10–4) and CD4+ T cell counts, a marker of immunopathology due to HIV infection (increase of 24.88 cells/μl per KIR3DL1 47V allele, P = 1.5 × 10–6; Table 2). In stark contrast, there was a significant detrimental effect of increasing copy numbers of KIR3DL1 47V among Bw4+/B*57– subjects, suggesting overt differential consequences attributable to the fine specificity of KIR-HLA allotypic interactions on NK cell function.

Table 2 Effect of KIR3DL1 I47V on various outcomesA

The effect of KIR3DL1 I47V variation on HIV control is specific to B*57:01 and requires surface-expressed KIR3DL1 alleles. In an attempt to further explore the specificity of the KIR3DL1 I47V–B*57 interaction, we next analyzed individual B*57 subtypes. This analysis was restricted to B*57:01 and B*57:03, because we had insufficient power to determine a reliable effect estimate for B*57:02 and B*57:04 (n = 28 and 3, respectively). Reminiscent of abacavir specificity for B*57:01 (29–32), the protective effect of KIR3DL1 I47V on the longitudinal VL was only observed among individuals with B*57:01 (–0.36 log 10 copies/ml, P = 1.7 × 10–67; Table 3), with no effect seen for B*57:03 (0.01 log 10 copies/ml, P = 0.16). We observed similar results for longitudinal CD4+ T cell counts (90.9 cells/μl, P = 1.7 × 10–43 for B*57:01 vs. 20 cells/μl, P = 0.06 for B*57:03; Table 3), as well as for the comparison of controllers versus noncontrollers (B*57:01 VV vs. II: OR = 0.2, P = 0.001; B*57:03 VV vs. II: OR = 0.4, P = 0.25; data not shown).

Table 3 Effect of KIR3DL1 I47V on log VL and CD4+ T cell counts in individuals with B*57:01 and B*57:03A

We estimated the effect of each common KIR3DL1 allele (see Supplemental Table 3) on longitudinal viremia among B*57+ individuals in order to compare association patterns between B*57:01 and B*57:03 as a function of KIR3DL1 subtype. The 47V alleles KIR3DL1*015 and KIR3DL1*002 were associated with significantly lower VLs, whereas the 47I allele KIR3DL1*001 was associated with a higher VL among B*57:01 subjects (Figure 2A). KIR3DL1*015 (2V/47V/54L) and KIR3DL1*001 (2M/47I/54I) have identical aa sequences, except for positions 2, 47, and 54 (Figure 2C), and it is therefore notable that these 2 alleles modify B*57:01 effects on HIV in opposite directions. In B*57:03+ subjects, a distinct pattern of association was observed, in which KIR3DL1*002 (47V) was associated with a high VL and KIR3DL1*001 (47I) with protection (Figure 2B). KIR3DL1*004 (47I allele), which is not expressed at the cell surface (25), showed no effect, which is consistent with the protective effect of 47V being specific to KIR3DL1 (as opposed to it tagging variants in neighboring genes) and requiring a surface-expressed KIR3DL1 in conjunction with B*57:01. B*57:01 and B*57:03 differ by only 2 aa: 114 (D vs. N, respectively) and 116 (S vs. Y, respectively), located in the E and F pockets, respectively, of the peptide-binding groove, which are key pockets for determining which peptides will bind (30). These data raise the possibility that the presentation of peptide bound to B*57 molecules may determine, at least in part, whether or not 47V modulates protection conferred by the specific B*57 subtype.

Figure 2 Effect of individual KIR3DL1 alleles on longitudinal HIV viremia in subjects with B*57 subtypes. A mixed linear-effects model adjusting for all HLA-A, -B, and -C alleles and post-enrollment timing of measurements was used to estimate the effect of each KIR3DL1 allele for groups including individuals with (A) B*57:01 only and (B) B*57:03 only. 47I alleles are shown in red, and 47V alleles are shown in blue. The horizontal bars represent a 95% CI. The size of the black dots was scaled according to the frequency of each allele. Alleles with estimates that did not cross the line, which represents no change in VL (0), are significant. (C) Extracellular domain aa alignment of the KIR3DL1 alleles tested in A and B (http://www.ebi.ac.uk/ipd/kir/). Red = D0, green = D1, blue = D2. Positions 2, 47, and 54 are highlighted in yellow.

The effect of KIR3DL1 I47V on ligand binding. Given the distal location of positions 2, 47, and 54 to the peptide-HLA–binding interface (Supplemental Figure 3A), we hypothesized that these positions would not directly affect the binding affinity of the KIR3DL1 receptor on NK cells. Nevertheless, to better understand how polymorphisms at positions 2, 47, and 54 impact recognition of the peptide–HLA-B*57:01 complex, we initially used surface plasmon resonance (SPR) to compare direct 1:1 binding of a number of B*57:01-peptide complexes with KIR3DL1*015 (2V/47V/54L) or KIR3DL1*001 and KIR3DL1*005 (2M/47I/54I). In spite of the clearly opposing effects of KIR3DL1*015 and KIR3DL1*001 on modification of B*57:01 protection (Figure 3A), these 2 KIR allotypes bound to B*57:01 with similar affinity, but with slightly weaker affinity than binding to KIR3DL1*005. This confirmed that there was no strict correlation between 47V-associated protection and a higher affinity of 47V KIR3DL1 allotypes for B*57:01, at least with the peptides tested via SPR (Supplemental Figure 3, B–E, and Supplemental Table 5).

Figure 3 HLA-B*57:01/LF9 tetramer binding to KIR3DL1 variants. 293T cells were transfected with FLAG-tagged KIR3DL1*001, KIR3DL1*015, or mutants and stained with HLA-B*57:01/LF9 or HLA-B*08:01/FLR tetramers (350 ng each). (A) MFI of HLA-B*57:01/LF9 binding to FLAG-positive sections from a representative experiment (performed in triplicate). ****P < 0.0001, by ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. (B) The MFI of tetramer staining on FLAG-positive sections was normalized to HLA-B*57:01/LF9 binding to KIR3DL1*001 across 4 independent transfection experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Since we did not observe differences in affinity with SPR, positions 2, 47, and 54 might alter the avidity of KIR3DL1 through receptor clustering. On the basis of the crystal packing of the KIR3DL1-B*57:01 complex (33), we constructed a structural model of KIR3DL1 (Supplemental Figure 3A), in which positions 47 and 54 are part of an extensive interface incorporating the α2 and α3 domains of neighboring HLA. This region is strictly conserved in B*57 allotypes and highly conserved across HLA alleles (IMGT/HLA database: https://www.ebi.ac.uk/ipd/imgt/hla/). In this model, each KIR3DL1 molecule thus makes contact with 2 HLA molecules to form higher-order oligomers (i.e., clustering).

To further probe multimeric interactions between KIR3DL1-HLA, we assessed the binding of HLA-B*08:01 (negative control) and B*57:01 tetramers to 293T cells expressing FLAG-tagged KIR3DL1*001 or KIR3DL1*015 (which differ only at positions 2, 47, and 54) or to mutant KIR3DL1 molecules containing reciprocal mutations at each position. Analyses of B*57 tetramer binding to cells expressing matched levels of KIR3DL1, as defined by equivalent staining with an anti-FLAG mAb, showed increased binding to KIR3DL1*001 compared with binding to KIR3DL1*015 (Figure 3). Mutation of position 47 in the context of either KIR3DL1*001 or KIR3DL1*015 had little impact on tetramer binding, whereas mutation of residue 54 resulted in an intermediate phenotype, subtly changing binding of the B*57 tetramer to both KIR3DL1*001 and KIR3DL1*015. In contrast, substitution of M with V at position 2 of KIR3DL1*001 resulted in impaired binding, similar to that observed for KIR3DL1*015, but the reciprocal mutation in KIR3DL1*015 had no effect, suggesting that its effect was dependent on the presence of 47I and/or 54I. Taken together, these data suggest that the dimorphisms at these 3 positions have little direct effect on affinity, consistent with their location distant from the ligand-binding site of KIR3DL1 (Supplemental Figure 3A); yet in the context of multivalent binding, these residues may act coordinately in a manner that impacts the recognition of B*57, possibly affecting receptor clustering and thereby affecting NK cell function.