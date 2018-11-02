Targeting nuclear receptor NR4A1–dependent adipocyte progenitor quiescence promotes metabolic adaptation to obesity

Identification of candidate transcriptional regulators of AP function. AT mass increases dramatically between birth and adulthood (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98353DS1), which is attributable to some combination of increased adipocyte number (i.e., hyperplasia) and enlargement of existing adipocytes (i.e., hypertrophy). To more precisely define the postnatal dynamics of adipocyte hyperplasia, we administered 15N-thymidine for 2-week intervals starting within 24 hours of birth and then quantified label incorporation in the adipocyte fraction, which is the end result of replicating and differentiating APs (9). In SAT and VAT, we measured a marked decline in hyperplasia in mice older than 2 weeks, despite continued increase in AT mass (Figure 1, A and B). These data demonstrate that the postnatal developmental surge in adipogenesis peaks within 2 postnatal weeks and provided the rationale to focus our interrogation of AP quiescence on mice aged beyond this apparent developmental switch from hyperplastic to hypertrophic growth (11).

Figure 1 Identification of candidate transcriptional regulators of AP function. (A and B) Relative adipogenesis measured as a function of postnatal age. 15N-thymidine administered for 2 weeks to mice of various ages ranging from less than 24 hours old to 15 weeks old. 15N-label in the adipocyte fraction, indicative of proliferating and differentiating APs, was measured by IRMS. Relative mass provided as reference in red (see also Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Data expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 4–11 mice per time point. (C) Microarray analyses of freshly isolated AP-rich stromal vascular fractions (see also Supplemental Figure 1C) relative to whole AT from the same mice (n = 3 mice). Heatmap representation of top 150 upregulated AP genes and 7 representative adipocyte markers in subcutaneous (S) and visceral (V) depots. (D) Left: Venn diagram of the overlap of the top 150 genes between AT depots. Right: TF fraction of the top 150 genes. (E) Top 5 GO terms for biological processes of differently expressed genes annotated by DAVID. (F) Real-time qPCR of freshly isolated APs, inclusive of the 22 TFs in C and expressed relative to unfractionated AT. (G) Relative expression of terminal adipocyte markers in APs relative to unfractionated AT. (F and G) Data displayed as bar graphs ± SEM, with dots showing individual values; n = 4 mice. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed, unpaired t test (pass Shapiro-Wilk normality test) and Mann-Whitney U test (values are not from Gaussian distribution).

We sought to rapidly isolate APs from the stromal vascular fraction of AT in which they reside, reflecting our goal to preserve in vivo context. We tested a negative selection strategy, utilizing antibody-coated magnetic beads to deplete hematopoietic cells (lineage+) and CD31+ endothelial cells from the stromal vascular fraction (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D) after enzymatic dissociation of AT depots, which yielded putative APs from the inguinal (SAT) and perigonadal (VAT) depots of several mice in approximately 30 minutes. The isolated cell population was enriched in surface markers utilized in more time-intensive multi-marker flow cytometry–sorting strategies, such as CD24, CD29, and Sca-1 (12) (Supplemental Figure 1E). In culture, the cells demonstrated robust differentiation into lipid-laden adipocytes upon exposure to a standard adipogenic cocktail, consisting of dexamethasone, insulin, and 3-isobutyl-1-methylxanthine (DMI), confirming their adipogenic potential (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G).

Having established a rapid method for isolation of primary APs, we aimed to identify transcriptional regulators of AP quiescence. Comparative analyses of the transcriptomes of APs relative to unfractionated AT specimens from the same mice revealed 2,188 and 1,853 genes, which were significantly enriched in APs relative to whole AT (P < 0.01). Of the top 150 genes in each depot, only 76 were shared (Figure 1, C and D); however, a gene ontology analysis revealed functional commonality related to cell transcription and proliferation (Figure 1E). When narrowed to genes coding for transcription factors (TF) (13), the overlap was more striking. Of the 22 TFs on the 2 lists, 17 were shared between APs from SAT and VAT (Figure 1D). Moreover, quantitative PCR (qPCR) demonstrated all 22 TFs to be concordantly enriched in APs from both depots (Figure 1F), in contrast with genes related to downstream terminal adipocyte differentiation, which were enriched in unfractionated AT (Figure 1G). Our list of enriched TFs contained several “early immediate” response genes, which can be transcribed rapidly in response to stress, raising the question of whether the higher degree of expression of these TFs occurred as a result of the isolation protocol. To address this question, we performed tissue and cell isolations in the presence of an inhibitor of RNA synthesis (actinomycin D) to block new transcription during isolation and observed that the AP fraction remained enriched in these early immediate TFs (Supplemental Figure 1H and Supplemental Table 1).

Our analysis of freshly isolated primary APs implicates a network of TFs that are distinct from those seen in prior studies of preadipocyte cell lines (14–17). Such differences may reflect inherent programmatic differences between cell lines and the in vivo lineage, as suggested by the distinct epigenomic landscape of primary adipocytes relative to 3T3L1-derived adipocytes (18, 19). Our list of enriched TFs is also distinct from prior analyses of primary cell isolates (17, 20, 21). Beyond differences arising from the specific, genetically encoded markers used for cell selection (Zfp423 and Pparg), technical differences in cell preparation may also be relevant. For example, profiling performed on Zfp423-expressing committed preadipocytes was completed after an ex vivo culture step (21). Similarly to what occurred in our study, transcriptional profiling of PPARG expression–committed preadipocytes was performed on cells immediately after flow cytometric sorting. Although the resultant list of top genes was distinct from our TF list, transcriptional data from the 2 studies were directionally concordant (Supplemental Table 2). It is also notable that several of the highly expressed TFs in our APs, such as Atf3, Egr1, and members of the Ap-1 and Nr4a families, have previously been shown to be dynamically upregulated in the early mitotic clonal expansion phase during differentiation of preadipocyte cell lines and in some cases to have antiadipogenic properties (22–27).

NR4A1 is a constituent of the AP core transcriptional circuitry. During development, a small set of TFs establish cell-type–specific gene expression programs by forming core transcriptional regulatory circuitries (CRCs); furthermore, stretch or super-enhancers — large cis-regulatory regions densely bound by TFs and other coactivators — drive the expression of these core TFs (28). We hypothesized that CRC analysis could be used in conjunction with gene expression profiling data to nominate specific TFs for additional functional studies of the AP cell state. To accomplish this analysis, we utilized the assay of transposase-accessible chromatin coupled to massively parallel sequencing (ATAC-seq) to identify putative enhancers in APs. This assay was chosen for 2 reasons: (a) limiting the number of primary APs (~2 × 105) from individual depots renders conventional ChIP assays infeasible, while ATAC generates data with as few as 1 × 104 cells (29); and (b) there is a precedent of statistical correlation between enhancers measured by histone methylation or acetylation (e.g. ChIP-seq for H3K4me1 or H3K27ac) and ATAC-seq in other contexts (30). Biological replicates of ATAC-seq data from SAT or VAT demonstrated statistical reproducibility (Supplemental Figure 2A). Over 83,000 regions of open chromatin were identified. ATAC enrichment was evident at promoters (10%); however, more than half of the regions were detected at intergenic or intragenic loci more than 100 kb from transcriptional start sites (TSS) (Figure 2A). A comparative analysis with publicly available DNase accessibility data from the ENCODE consortium identified 3,834 unique regions (4.6%) of open chromatin in APs (Figure 2B). Motif analysis of TF-binding sites in these unique ATAC loci revealed enrichment for SOX, CEBP, MAF, and NR2/4 consensus sequences (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2B). We then identified stretch enhancers by the stitching of proximal ATAC peaks and ranking of enhancers by length. This analysis identified 940 stretch enhancers in both SAT and VAT (Figure 2D). Notably, stretch enhancers were evident in proximity to multiple genes encoding regulatory TFs that were also identified in the transcriptional analysis (Figure 1E), including Nr4a1, Jund, Fos, and Klf, suggesting these particular TFs may constitute part of the CRC in APs (Figure 2, D and E and Supplemental Figure 2C). In APs from VAT and SAT, the top-ranked stretch enhancer occurred in proximity to the Nr4a1 gene. Consistent with prior work characterizing super and stretch enhancers (31), the ATAC-seq peaks at the Nr4a1 locus possessed dense clusters of TF-binding site motifs, including NR4A1 (Figure 2F). We then applied CRC analysis using the top 1,000 enhancer elements to build a network modeling transcriptional regulation in APs. With this network architecture, we then quantified the factors predicted to regulate the expression of a given TF (IN degree) as well the number of enhancers bound by a given TF (OUT degree) (Supplemental Figure 2D). We ranked TFs by their IN/OUT degree of binding to determine their overall interaction network in APs (Figure 2G). In addition to being the TF associated with the top-ranked stretch enhancer, NR4A1 was predicted to have a high degree of connectivity within this TF network, including being the highest ranked TF with respect to IN-degree binding (Figure 2, G–I). This pattern has been observed in the super-enhancers of master-regulatory TFs, such as Myc and the master embryonic stem cell factors Oct4, Sox2, and Nanog, which are characterized by high IN degree binding that establishes robust autoregulatory feedback loops (32, 33). As a result of this regulatory activity, key transcriptional programs that control cell identity are maintained. Collectively, these data identify NR4A1 as a candidate central node of the CRC in APs (Figure 2, H and I).

Figure 2 NR4A1 is a constituent of AP core transcriptional circuitry. (A) Bar plot of genomic distribution of ATAC-seq enrichment in APs expressed as a function of the distance to the TSS. (B) Pie chart of overlap between ATAC peaks in APs compared with DNase hypersensitivity maps generated in the mouse ENCODE project. (C) Consensus sequences for the most highly enriched de novo DNA sequence motifs present in unique ATAC peaks in APs. The motifs were then matched to the known TF motif that is closest in sequence composition to the discovered motifs. (D) All enhancers detected in APs ranked by increasing ATAC DNA length in kb. Enhancers are defined as regions of enrichment not fully contained within ±2.5 kb from a TSS. (E) Gene track of ATAC-seq signal (reads per million) at Nr4a1 locus in APs from SAT and VAT (see also Supplemental Figure 2B). Discrete regions used for motif search are highlighted in gray. (F) The presence of motif occurrences of selected TFs within an ATAC-seq hypersensitivity site (shaded gray in E) are indicated by red boxes. (G) Representative scatter plot of TFs present in the CRC comparing inward and outward binding. Circled size is scaled to represent the size of the largest enhancer regulating a given TF. (H) Bar graph displaying average IN-degree binding (IN-ward centrality) of the top 175 TFs. (I) A subnetwork is shown that includes all super-enhancer–regulated TFs that contain Nr4a1 motifs within their super-enhancers.

Nr4a1 is a constitutively expressed transcriptional regulator of AP differentiation in vitro. We selected the orphan nuclear receptor NR4A1 for additional functional study, given its constitutive expression in APs (Figure 1), and CRC analysis, which predicted a central role for this TF in AP cell state (Figure 2). Although NR4A1 has previously been implicated as a regulator of adipogenesis in 3T3-L1 cells, prior studies reported absence of expression in resting 3T3-L1 cells and dynamic induction of expression after stimulation of adipogenesis (14). Therefore, we examined a previously unappreciated role for NR4A1 as a constitutively expressed regulator of AP quiescence. We first confirmed high expression of Nr4a1 in freshly isolated APs relative to the adipocyte fraction at the mRNA and protein levels (Figure 3, A and B; and Supplemental Figure 3A). During ex vivo expansion of APs, Nr4a1 was downregulated (approximately 22-fold in SAT, 120-fold in VAT), then reexpressed after stimulation with an adipogenic cocktail (DMI) (Supplemental Figure 3B). We detected NR4A1 by immunoblot in unfractionated AT (Supplemental Figure 3C). To more precisely localize NR4A1 in AT, we performed immunofluorescence staining and confocal microscopy (Supplemental Figure 3D). NR4A1 localized to isolectin-positive blood vessels and to perivascular cells that positively stained for the AP marker PDGFRα. These data suggest high constitutive expression of NR4A1 in APs, but also confirm promiscuous expression in multiple cell types (34–39). We also investigated whether Nr4a1 expression was dynamically regulated in AT in vivo in physiologically relevant contexts. We found that the expression of Nr4a1 increased as a function in age in unfractionated SAT and APs isolated from SAT (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). It was also downregulated in unfractionated AT with high-fat feeding of adult mice, but unaffected by treatment with rosiglitazone (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H).

Figure 3 NR4A1 is constitutively expressed in APs. (A) qPCR analysis of Nr4a1 expression in AT fractions: adipocytes (Adipo), APs, and unfractionated AT. Data expressed as bar graphs of mean ± SEM, normalized to SAT AT, and with individual data points shown as dots. n = 4. (B) Western blots of AP isolate versus adipocyte fraction. NR4A1 protein expression is compared relative to adipocyte markers FAS and FABP4.

To elucidate functional significance in APs, we performed Nr4a1 genetic gain and loss of function in ex vivo adipogenesis assays. As previously observed in 3T3L1 cells, overexpression of Nr4a1 during primary AP expansion and adipogenic differentiation attenuated the formation of adipocytes, as measured by Oil Red O (ORO) staining (Figure 4A) (23). The observed decrease in expression of markers of adipocyte differentiation further supports the antiadipogenic effect of NR4A1 (Figure 4B). In contrast, APs isolated from Nr4a1–/– demonstrated enhanced adipocyte differentiation upon exposure to DMI relative to WT APs, as assessed by ORO staining and qPCR analysis of gene markers of differentiated adipocytes (Figure 4, C and D). Prior studies observed attenuation of adipogenesis in 3T3-L1 cells with Nr4a1 knockdown in contrast with our findings in primary APs (40, 41). Therefore, we also tested loss of function in 3T3-L1 cells. We observed a similar subtle augmentation of adipogenesis in 3T3-L1 cells in which NR4A1 loss of function was achieved by transduction of an Nr4a1-targeted shRNA (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We also created a 3T3-L1 line in which Nr4a1 was functionally deleted and observed enhancement of adipogenesis after adipogenic induction (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). One possible explanation for the discrepancy between our findings and prior studies with 3T3-L1 cells is that the Nr4a1 loss-of-function effect is subtle relative to the inhibitory effect observed with Nr4a1 overexpression. Collectively, Nr4a1 gain- and loss-of-function experiments conducted in primary APs suggest that NR4A1 is a constitutively expressed inhibitor of adipogenesis.

Figure 4 NR4A1 regulates AP differentiation in vitro. (A) ORO staining after induction of adipogenesis in primary APs isolated from SAT and VAT and transduced with retroviral vectors driving overexpression of Nr4a1 (MSCV-Nr4a1) or vector control (MSCV-vector). Data collected after 8 days of adipogenic differentiation. Relative quantification at 520 nm absorbance after ORO extraction was normalized to MSCV-vector control and expressed as mean of technical replicates. Three independent experiments are shown. Significance was assessed by 2-tailed, paired t test. Scale bar: 1 mm. (B) qPCR analysis of relative expression of Nr4a1 and late adipogenic genes after Nr4a1 overexpression as in A. Data displayed as bar graphs ± SEM with dots showing individual values. n = 5–6 technical replicates. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed unpaired t test. (C) ORO staining after adipogenic differentiation of APs isolated from SAT and VAT of Nr4a1+/+ and Nr4a1–/– mice. Data collected after 8 days of adipogenic differentiation. Relative quantification at 520 nm absorbance after ORO extraction was normalized to Nr4a1+/+ and expressed as mean of technical replicates. Seven independent experiments are shown. Significance was assessed by 2-tailed, paired t test. Scale bar: 1 mm. (D) qPCR analysis of late adipogenic genes in AP isolated from SAT and VAT of Nr4a1+/+ and Nr4a1–/– mice after induction of adipogenesis. Data displayed as bar graphs ± SEM with dots showing individual values. n = 3–4 technical replicates. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed unpaired t test.

NR4A1 functions through DNA-dependent and DNA-independent mechanisms (42–45). To determine whether the antiadipogenic effects of NR4A1 were mediated through its interaction with DNA, we engineered mutants with substitutions of 2 amino acids in the DNA binding domain (DBD) (287C 288EAA) (46) or with deletions of the first (Zf1) or second (Zf2) zinc fingers. We transduced WT Nr4a1 or the DBD mutants to APs isolated from Nr4a1–/– mice. Restoration of WT Nr4a1 potently inhibited adipogenesis, an effect that was abrogated when APs were transduced with the DBD mutants (Figure 5). Similar results were observed in 3T3L1 cells (Supplemental Figure 3E). These data establish that NR4A1 negatively regulates adipogenesis through its DBD.

Figure 5 NR4A1 regulation of adipogenesis is dependent on an intact DBD. ORO staining after retroviral overexpression of WT Nr4a1 or DBD mutants (shown in schematic, bottom left) during expansion and differentiation of AP from Nr4a1–/– mice. Data collected after 8 days of adipogenic differentiation. Scale bar: 1 mm. Bottom right shows relative quantification at 520 nm absorbance after ORO extraction was normalized to MSCV-vector control and expressed as mean of technical replicates. Three independent experiments are shown as box (with mean line) and whiskers (minimum to maximum). Significance was assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s adjustment for multiple comparisons. ***P < 0.001.

NR4A1 regulates adipogenesis in vivo. We next turned our attention to the Nr4a1–/– mouse to assess the consequences of NR4A1 loss of function in APs in vivo. We studied juvenile mice (4 weeks old), reasoning that APs have already entered a putative quiescent state at this age, yet the AT retains some degree of plasticity based on our prior work (9). If NR4A1 controls AP function through its role as a transcriptional regulator, we reasoned that its deletion should alter the AP gene expression program. Through transcriptome profiling (RNA-seq) of freshly isolated APs, we identified a shared set of 154 genes increased in APs isolated from both the SAT and VAT of Nr4a1–/– mice relative to those isolated from Nr4a1+/+ mice (adjusted P < 0.05; Figure 6, A and B). Genes related to the cell cycle were highly represented in this common list of upregulated genes (Figure 6, A, C, and D; Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) identified biological processes related to cell division as the top-ranked pathways enriched in Nr4a1–/– APs from both SAT and VAT (Figure 6D, Supplemental Figure 5A). We also leveraged the RNA-seq data to assess whether NR4A1 loss of function would affect other TFs in the AP CRC model. We found a significant global shift in expression of CRC members (Figure 6E), consistent with our model of NR4A1 as a key node in the AP gene-regulatory network.

Figure 6 Nr4a1 regulates a cell-cycle transcriptional program. (A) Volcano plots of RNA-seq conducted on AP from Nr4a1+/+ (WT) and Nr4a1–/– (KO) mice (n = 4 mice). Red dots, positively regulated genes in KO group (adjusted P < 0.05); blue dots, negatively regulated genes in KO group (adjusted P < 0.05). (B) Venn diagrams show overlap of differentially expressed genes in APs from 2 adipose depots. (C) Hierarchical clustering analysis of common differentially expressed genes from the 2 adipose depots (198 genes). (D) GSEA enrichment plots for GO cell cycle (see also Supplemental Figure 4) in APs from Nr4a1-KO mice (P < 0.001) relative to WT. (E) Fold change of all genes in the TF network (Figure 1) versus all other expressed genes. TF network genes are as a group downregulated in KO group relative to all other expressed genes. **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test.

We selected a panel of differentially regulated cell-cycle genes for additional validation by qPCR and demonstrated higher expression in Nr4a1–/– APs consistent with the RNA-seq data (Supplemental Figure 5D). In the context of DMI stimulation, we found that NR4A1 overexpression inhibited expression of the cell-cycle gene panel (Supplemental Figure 6A). The converse effect was not observed after DMI stimulation of Nr4a1–/– APs, consistent with a general theme of more subtle effects with NR4A1 loss of function relative to gain of function (Supplemental Figure 6B). We next used the Nr4a1-null 3T3-L1 line to determine whether knockdown of a panel of candidate NR4A1 effector cell-cycle genes would attenuate the effect of NR4A1 loss of function. Of the 16 genes tested, knockdown of Kif11, Mki67, Prc1, and Spc25 attenuated adipogenesis in Nr4a1-null cells (Supplemental Figure 6C). These data implicate NR4A1 as a repressor of a cell-cycle transcriptional program that is important for adipogenesis.

To determine whether the enhanced cell-cycle gene program affected proliferation in vivo, we performed 15N-thymidine labeling of Nr4a1–/– and Nr4a1+/+ mice from weeks 4 to 6, when AT has entered a more quiescent state. We quantified relative 15N-labeling in the whole stromal vascular fraction rather than the negatively selected AP fraction, since individual AT depots do not reliably yield sufficient APs for isotope ratio mass spectrometry (IRMS) analysis. We detected increased 15N-labeling in stromal vascular cells from Nr4a1–/– mice, and this effect translated into a concordant increase in 15N-labeling of the adipocyte pool, consistent with augmentation of adipogenesis resulting from NR4A1 loss of function (Figure 7, A and B). These experiments were conducted in male mice; however, we observed no sex-related differences in AT expression of Nr4a1 (Supplemental Figure 7A). A labeling experiment conducted in a mixed cohort confirmed a significant augmentation in SAT adipogenesis (Supplemental Figure 7B). Although the VAT measurements were directionally consistent, they did not meet statistical significance. If AP self renewal and differentiation are coupled in Nr4a1–/– mice, then any proliferative advantage might not translate into an increase in cell number, particularly in young mice. Indeed, a flow cytometric assessment of AP cell-surface–marker expression by stromal vascular cells revealed only a modest increase in CD24+ cells in SAT (Supplemental Figure 7C). Collectively, these data suggest that NR4A1 inhibits adipogenesis in vivo by suppressing AP proliferation.

Figure 7 Nr4a1 regulates adipogenesis in vivo. (A) Two cohorts of juvenile (4 weeks old) Nr4a1+/+ and Nr4a1–/– male mice labeled for 2 weeks with 15N-thymidine. Relative labeling in stromal vascular cells from SAT and VAT (line indicates mean). Significance was assessed by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (B) Three cohorts of juvenile (4 weeks old) Nr4a1+/+ and Nr4a1–/– male mice labeled for 2 weeks with15N-thymidine. Relative labeling in adipocyte fractions isolated from SAT and VAT (line indicates mean). Significance was assessed by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C) Adult (10 weeks old) Nr4a1+/+ and Nr4a1–/– mice receiving normal chow or high-fat feeding (HFF) were labeled for 8 weeks with15N-thymidine. Relative labeling in the adipocyte fractions isolated from SAT and VAT (line indicates mean). Two-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple comparisons adjustment. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We have previously demonstrated limited augmentation of adipogenesis in adult murine white AT with obesity (9). We hypothesized that augmentation of AP self renewal through NR4A1 loss of function would facilitate an obesity-mediated AT hyperplastic response. To test this, we labeled adult Nr4a1–/– and Nr4a1+/+ mice with 15N-thymidine during diet-induced obesity. Similarly to what occurred in our prior work, we did not detect an augmentation of 15N-labeling in the adipocyte fractions of WT mice subjected to the obesigenic stimulus. However, when NR4A1 loss of function was coupled with high-fat feeding, we observed a significant increase in adipocyte 15N-labeling consistent with augmented AT plasticity (Figure 7C).

NR4A1 regulates AP function and systemic glucose homeostasis in obesity. Our identification of NR4A1 as a constitutive regulator of AP function provided an opportunity to directly test whether augmentation of AT plasticity is metabolically advantageous. However, because NR4A1 has important and potentially confounding functional roles in metabolically relevant tissues, including skeletal muscle, liver, and pancreas (47–49), work with the Nr4a1 global null mouse could not definitively address this hypothesis. To target NR4A1 in APs, we transplanted APs isolated from Nr4a1–/– or Nr4a1+/+ donor mice weekly over the first 3 weeks of high-fat feeding (Figure 8A). After a total of 10 weeks of high-fat feeding, mice administered Nr4a1–/– cells realized a 59% increase in body weight, slightly less than the 76% in mice administered Nr4a1+/+ cells (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 8A, not significant). We first assessed glucose and insulin tolerance at an early 4-week time point, finding similar responses in the 2 groups. We repeated testing at 8 and 10 weeks. At these later time points, we observed progressive improvement in both glucose and insulin tolerance in mice administered Nr4a1–/– APs (Figure 8, C–F). Serum metrics of insulin resistance, including fasting insulin and the homeostasis model for insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) were concordantly improved in mice administered Nr4a1–/– APs (Figure 8, G–I). We also performed biochemical assays of serum nonesterified free fatty acids (NEFA) and liver triglyceride (TG) content (Figure 8, J and K), and we performed Western blotting of AKT signaling in the liver and skeletal muscle (Supplemental Figure 8B). Under fasting conditions (4 hours) during which the tissues were harvested, we did not observe a change in AKT activity. We did, however, observe a trend toward reduction in serum NEFA and liver TGs in the mice that received Nr4a1–/– APs, suggesting the possibility of reduced “spillover” of lipotoxic species as one potential mechanism of improved systemic metabolic function.

Figure 8 NR4A1 regulates AP function and systemic glucose homeostasis in obesity. (A) Protocol of AP transplantation and high-fat feeding for adult (10 weeks old) C57BL/6 mice. (B) Weight gain expressed as percentage of initial body weight of the mice after Nr4a1+/+ or Nr4a1–/– AP transplantation and 10 weeks of HFF. (C) Evolution of the AUC of glucose tolerance test (GTT) during HFF and after AP transplantation. (D) Evolution of the AUC of insulin tolerance test (ITT) during HFF and after AP transplantation. (E) i.p. (1.5 g/kg) GTT from the 10-week time point shown in C. (F) i.p. (0.5 U/kg) ITT from the 10-week time point shown in D. (G) Glucose measured after 4-hour fast. (H) Serum insulin levels after 4-hour fast. (I) HOMA-IR derived from glucose/insulin as shown in H and I. (J) Serum NEFA. (K) Liver TG content. (L) Inguinal (SAT) and perigonadal (VAT) depot weights. (M) Adipocyte mean cross-sectional areas (CSA) for SAT (left) and VAT (right). (B–M) n = 5, data expressed as mean ± SEM. Significance was assessed by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

An important question raised by our data is, what are the operative mechanisms in the AT depot where the cells are delivered? We hypothesized augmented hyperplasia in the mice receiving Nr4a1–/– APs. Consistent with this, we observed a downward shift in the adipocyte-size distributions in mice receiving Nr4a1–/– APs, without a significant difference in depot mass (Figure 8, L and M; and Supplemental Figure 8C). To determine whether this shift was associated with de novo donor-derived adipocytes, we performed PCR on genomic DNA isolated from the subcutaneous adipocyte fractions using Nr4a1–/– genotyping primers, detecting evidence of donor genomic DNA in all mice tested (Supplemental Figure 8D). This approach could not provide comparative detection of WT donor APs because the recipients in this group were isogenic (also WT). Therefore, we also used sex-mismatched AP transplantation to assess comparative engraftment efficiencies between Nr4a1–/– and Nr4a1+/+ APs (Supplemental Figure 8E). We administered Nr4a1–/– or Nr4a1+/+ APs isolated from male mice to the contralateral inguinal depots of female recipients. After 2 weeks, we isolated stromal vascular and adipocyte fractions from the inguinal depots and found similar degrees of engraftment in the stromal vascular fraction. At this early time point, we detected an increased percentage of donor-derived adipocytes in the depot receiving Nr4a1–/– APs, consistent with our hypothesis that NR4A1 loss of function programs APs to be more adipogenic.

We performed additional analyses to screen for potential mechanisms by which Nr4a1–/– APs might improve metrics of local AT function. To address the possibility of adipocyte-specific augmentation of glucose utilization with NR4A1 loss of function, we performed glucose-uptake assays on AT explants and in vitro adipocytes differentiated from Nr4a1–/– or Nr4a1+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 8, F and G). We did not observe an increase in glucose uptake in the context of NR4A1 loss of function. We also performed qPCR on the SAT depots in which the cells were injected, testing a panel of genes related to inflammation and metabolic function (Supplemental Figure 8H). We detected a significant increase in Bmp4, Bmp7, and IL-6, all of which have been implicated as paracrine mediators of brown/beige AT (50–56). Ucp1 expression in SAT samples from the mice receiving Nr4a1–/– APs was also higher, although the results were not statistically significant. These results raise the intriguing hypothesis that augmentation of adipogenesis results in small adipocytes that provide augmented metabolic and/or paracrine functions. Additional studies will be required to definitively establish the cell-autonomous mechanisms by which AP-targeted NR4A1 loss of function translates into a metabolic advantage in obesity.