Commentary 10.1172/JCI98322

Confounding role of tumor necrosis factor in cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes

Balaji Banoth and Fayyaz S. Sutterwala

Department of Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Fayyaz S. Sutterwala, 127 S. San Vicente Blvd., AHSP, Room A9402, Los Angeles, California 90048, USA. Phone: 310.423.2948; Email: fayyaz.sutterwala@cshs.org.

First published November 13, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 12 (December 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(12):4235–4237. doi:10.1172/JCI98322.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

See the related article at TNF regulates transcription of NLRP3 inflammasome components and inflammatory molecules in cryopyrinopathies.

The NLRP3 inflammasome is a critical component of the innate immune system and can be activated in response to microbial and endogenous danger signals. Activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome results in caspase-1–dependent secretion of the proinflammatory cytokines IL-1β and IL-18. Gain-of-function missense mutations in NLRP3 result in a group of autoinflammatory diseases collectively known as the cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS). CAPS patients have traditionally been successfully treated with therapeutics targeting the IL-1 pathway; however, there are a number of identified CAPS patients who show only a partial response to IL-1 blockade. In this issue of the JCI, McGeough et al. demonstrated that TNF-α, in addition to IL-1β, plays an important role in promoting NLRP3 inflammasomopathies.

Advertisement