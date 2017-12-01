TNF regulates transcription of NLRP3 inflammasome components and inflammatory molecules in cryopyrinopathies

We previously showed that NLRP3 inflammasome–mediated IL-1β, IL-18, and cell death play distinct spatial and temporal roles in the pathogenesis of CAPS (9). In order to further elucidate non–IL-1β/IL-18–dependent disease mechanisms, we generated Cre lysozyme (LysM-Cre) conditional myeloid-restricted Nlrp3L351P/+ mutant mice on a combined Il1b/Il18-deficient background (Nlrp3L351P Il1b–/– Il18–/–). As previously reported in Nlrp3L351P mice on an Il1r–/– Il18–/– double-KO background, we observed a partial phenotypic rescue in the Il1b–/– Il18–/– background that was substantially better than that of the mutant mice on each of the cytokine-KO backgrounds alone. We then studied surviving mice beyond 6 months of age and found persistent, chronic systemic inflammation that was evidenced by a significant elevation in WBC counts as compared with those of caspase-1/caspase-11–deficient Nlrp3L351P mice (Nlrp3L351P Casp1/11–/–) and Il1b–/– Il18–/– or Casp1/11–/– control animals (Figure 1A). Analysis of spleens from these mice revealed marked splenomegaly and a significant neutrophilic infiltrate, as shown by immunohistologic staining for myeloperoxidase (MPO), which was not present in Nlrp3L351P Casp1/11–/– or control mice (Figure 1, B–D). We observed no changes in macrophage numbers or distribution or other pathologic changes in the spleens from these mice. This implicates an NLRP3 inflammasome– and caspase-1– and/or caspase-11–mediated proinflammatory pathology that is independent of both IL-1β and IL-18.

Figure 1 Role for caspase-1–dependent inflammatory mediators other than IL-1β and IL-18 in Nlrp3-mutant mice. Nlrp3L351P Il1b–/– Il18–/– mice had (A) elevated WBC numbers (each data point represents an individual mouse) and (B) splenomegaly, as evidenced by spleen weight/body weight ratios compared with Nlrp3L351P Casp1–/– mice (n = 5 mice/group). (C and D) IHC of splenic tissue showed increased MPO staining in Nlrp3L351P Il1b–/– Il18–/– mice and a similar degree of F4/80 staining in all groups. Images are representative of 6 mice per group (original magnification, ×20). Scale bar: 100 μm. *P < 0.05, by Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test, with the following comparisons: Casp1/11–/– versus Nlrp3A350V Il1b–/– Il18–/– mice; Nlrp3A350V Casp1/11–/– versus Nlrp3A350V Il1b–/– Il18–/– mice; and Il1b–/– Il18–/– versus Nlrp3A350V Il1b–/– Il18–/– mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

To further examine the mechanisms driving disease in CAPS mice, we attempted to exaggerate the NLRP3 inflammasome–mediated inflammatory response by challenging the groups of mice described above in a sublethal endotoxic shock model. We injected LPS i.p. and observed the mice over the next 24 hours for survival and measured serum cytokine levels. Survival analysis of mice injected i.p. with LPS (10 μg/g) showed that 80% of the Nlrp3L351P Il1b–/– Il18–/– mice died within 9 hours of injection and 100% of the control and Nlrp3L351P Casp1/11–/– mice survived (Figure 2A). We then injected a nonlethal dose of LPS (5 μg/g) and performed ELISA to measure serum levels of the proinflammatory cytokines IL-6, IL-1α, IL-17, KC (also called IL-8), and TNF at baseline and 2 and 6 hours after injection. We observed no significant differences in serum IL-6, IL-1α, IL-17, or KC levels between Nlrp3L351P Il1b–/– Il18–/– and Nlrp3L351P Casp1/11–/– mice at either time point (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90699DS1). Baseline values for TNF were undetectable in all groups (data not shown), however a marked elevation of serum TNF levels was noted 2 and 6 hours after LPS injection in Nlrp3L351P Il1b–/– Il18–/– mice but was not observed in the control or Nlrp3L351P Casp1/11–/– animals (Figure 2B). These results suggest that LPS drives TNF in serum in these mice in a NLRP3 inflammasome– and caspase-1– and/or caspase-11–dependent, but IL-1β– and IL-18–independent, manner.

Figure 2 TNF is elevated in Nlrp3L351P Il1b–/– Il18–/– mice following stimulation with LPS and in the serum of patients treated with an IL-1 receptor antagonist. (A) Survival of Nlrp3L351P Il1b–/– Il18–/– mice was markedly decreased following a nonlethal dose of LPS (10 μg/g) (n = 5 mice/group). (B) Serum TNF levels were elevated in Nlrp3L351P Il1b–/– Il18–/– mice at both 2 and 6 hours after LPS treatment (5 μg/g) compared with levels in Nlrp3L351P Casp1–/– mice (horizontal bar represents the mean). (C) Levels of serum CRP were significantly reduced in pediatric NOMID patients after treatment with anakinra. (D) Following treatment, serum TNF levels were significantly elevated in patients compared with their baseline levels. Each data point represents an individual mouse or patient. *P < 0.05, by Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test (B) or 1-tailed Student’s t test (C and D).

We next investigated whether our findings in CAPS mice are translatable to human CAPS patients. Baseline and post-treatment measurements of serum cytokine levels were collected from a longitudinal study of NOMID patients on anakinra (IL-1 receptor antagonist) (10). IL-1 blockade was successful in reducing CAPS-associated symptoms and chronic inflammation in this group of patients, with all treated patients showing a significant reduction in C-reactive protein (CRP) (Figure 2C). Interestingly, in this cohort, we found that serum TNF levels were elevated in the treated NOMID patients as compared with levels in patients at baseline and in pediatric controls (Figure 2D, and data not shown), similar to what was observed in our LPS-challenged Nlrp3-mutant mice on an Il1b/Il18-KO background. This finding suggests that a mutant gain-of-function NLRP3 inflammasome mediates TNF release in the serum of human CAPS patients that is not blocked by IL-1–targeted therapy.

To further investigate the role of TNF in NLRP3-mediated disease, we switched from the Nlrp3L351P model (since these mice die in the perinatal period) and used our less severe CAPS mouse model (Nlrp3A350V LysM-Cre), in which pups develop systemic inflammation primarily mediated by myeloid cells and perish by day 14, so that we would have surviving animals as controls (8). Nlrp3A350V pups were treated with the TNF inhibitor etanercept beginning on day 2 and ending on day 12 of life. Surprisingly, the treatment normalized growth during the treatment period and prolonged survival for an average of 23 days after cessation of treatment (Figure 3, A–C). The improved survival and growth parameters suggest that targeting TNF has the potential to significantly reduce NLRP3 inflammasome–mediated inflammation, despite the presence of existing systemic inflammatory symptoms (skin abscesses) at birth.

Figure 3 Treatment with etanercept ameliorates systemic inflammatory disease and normalizes growth in Nlrp3A350V mice. (A–C) Injection (s.c.) of etanercept every other day, beginning the day after birth, rescued and normalized growth in Nlrp3A350V mice during the treatment period. After stopping treatment, survival was extended for an average of 23 days. n = 7 for etanercept-treated Nlrp3A350V mice and n = 5 for saline-injected Nlrp3A350V mice.

Following the therapeutic success of etanercept, we decided to further study the role of TNF in murine CAPS using a genetic approach. We crossed Nlrp3A350V mice with Tnf–/– mice to generate Cre lysozyme–conditional (LysM-Cre–conditional), myeloid-restricted mutant mice on Tnf-KO and heterozygous-KO backgrounds (Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– LysM-Cre and Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– LysM-Cre, respectively). Survival analysis showed complete rescue for Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice, with all animals surviving to adulthood. In contrast, Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– animals exhibited a partial rescue, with mice surviving an average of 22 days compared with Nlrp3A350V mice, which died after 9 days on average, suggesting a gene dosage-dependent effect of TNF expression on the disease pathology of CAPS mice (Figure 4A). Furthermore, Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice had normal phenotypic appearance and growth, in contrast to the skin erythema, hair growth defect, and poor weight gain observed in Nlrp3A350V mice on a Tnf-intact background. Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice showed an intermediate phenotype with respect to skin rash, hair growth, and weight (Figure 4, B and C). Analysis of spleen weights from these animals as a percentage of total body weight revealed marked splenomegaly in the Nlrp3A350V and Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice, with a significant reduction in the spleen weights of Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– animals (Figure 4D). Measurement of serum cytokine levels revealed significant decreases in both IL-1β and IL-18 in Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice as compared with levels in Nlrp3A350V mice (Figure 4, E and F). Interestingly, serum IL-1β levels were unchanged in Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice, while we detected an intermediate but significant reduction in serum IL-18 levels, supporting an important gene dosage-dependent regulatory role for TNF with regard to serum IL-18 levels in young mice (Figure 4, E and F).

Figure 4 TNF deficiency prevents and attenuates systemic inflammatory disease in Nlrp3A350V mice. (A–C) Survival and growth of Nlrp3A350V, Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/–, and Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice. Phenotypic comparison showing reduced survival and runting in Nlrp3A350V mice, with complete and partial rescue in Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– and Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– animals, respectively (n = 6 for Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice, n = 10 for Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice, and n = 18 for Nlrp3A350V mice). (D) The splenomegaly observed in Nlrp3A350V and Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice was absent in Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice (n = 5 mice/group). *P < 0.05 by Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. (E) Serum IL-1β levels were significantly reduced in Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice compared with levels in Nlrp3A350V mice, with no difference detected in Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice. (F) Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– animals showed a significant reduction in serum IL-18 levels, while Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– animals had an intermediate but significant reduction compared with levels in Nlrp3A350V mice. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (E and F). Each data point represents an individual mouse; horizontal bars represent the mean.

Skin histology of Nlrp3A350V pups showed a marked inflammatory cell infiltrate in the dermis that primarily consisted of neutrophils and a lack of s.c. fat (Figure 5A). The skin of Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice was indistinguishable from that of Tnf–/– mice, indicating an important role for TNF in the cutaneous inflammation seen in CAPS mice. Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice again showed an intermediate and variable phenotype, with an intermediate amount of s.c. fat (Figure 5A). Moreover, we found that dermal thickness was increased in the Nlrp3A350V mice and markedly reduced in the Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– animals (Figure 5B). IHC of skin sections from Nlrp3A350V mice showed an increased percentage of F4/80-stained areas as well as higher numbers of MPO-positive cells. These pathologic findings were normalized in Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice and an intermediate phenotype was observed in Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice (Figure 5, A, C, and D). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis confirmed a prominent macrophage expression primarily of an M1 phenotype, as evidenced by elevated levels of Adgre1 (F4/80) and Nos2 (iNos) but similar levels of Arg1 (M2) in Nlrp3A350V skin compared with that of littermate controls. KO of Tnf significantly reduced both F4/80 and iNos, with intermediate levels detected in the Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– animals (Supplemental Figure 2). We also noted elevated Cxcl1 and Cxcl2 expression levels in Nlrp3A350V skin that were markedly reduced in Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– skin and slightly reduced in Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– skin (Supplemental Figure 2). These results are consistent with macrophage- and possibly mast cell–mediated chemokine release, resulting in a neutrophilic infiltrate that is also TNF mediated (11).

Figure 5 KO of TNF eliminates inflammatory skin disease in Nlrp3A350V mice. (A–D) IHC of skin sections from Nlrp3A350V mice showed positive staining for F4/80 and MPO, with the presence of neutrophil pockets and a notable loss of s.c. tissue, while skin sections from Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice had a complete absence of these and were indistinguishable from those of control animals. Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice were partially protected, with less F4/80- and MPO-positive staining and increased s.c. tissue compared with skin tissue from Nlrp3A350V mice. Quantification of (B) skin thickness, (C) F4/80-positive cells, and (D) MPO-positive cells. Representative sections and quantification of skin thickness and IHC are from 9 mice in each group. Representative sections in A are oriented with the basal region on the far right of each panel (original magnification, ×10). Scale bar: 200 μm. *P < 0.05, by Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Histologic analysis of spleens demonstrated a similar pattern of robust positive staining for MPO in Nlrp3A350V mice, intermediate staining in Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice, and notably reduced staining in spleens from Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice. Interestingly, we observed no significant decrease in mutant NLRP3–associated F4/80 staining or expression, suggesting that TNF was mainly responsible for the neutrophilic infiltrate in the spleen (Figure 6A). While there was no difference in the total number of macrophages in tissue, qPCR analysis of the inflammatory infiltrate in the spleen showed a significant reduction in the expression of Ly6c and iNos in Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice, indicating a reduction in inflammatory (type 1) macrophages in the spleens from these animals (Figure 6B). Consistent with our histologic observations, the expression of neutrophilic markers, including Mpo, Cxcl1, and Cxcl2, was also significantly reduced in Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice (Figure 6, B and C). We also measured splenic mRNA expression of inflammasome components and found significant reductions in the expression of Nlrp3, Asc, and pro-Casp1 in Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice, with similar decreases seen in expression of the pro-cytokines IL-1β and IL-18 in spleens from these mice compared with those from Nlrp3A350V animals. Intermediate mRNA expression levels were detected in Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice compared with levels in Nlrp3A350V and Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– animals (Figure 6, D and E).

Figure 6 TNF ablation significantly reduces splenic myeloid infiltrate and expression of NLRP3 inflammasome components and pro-cytokines. (A) IHC shows strong MPO-positive staining in splenic tissue from Nlrp3A350V mice, with resolution and intermediate staining in Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– and Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice, respectively. Sections are representative of 6 mice per group (original magnification, ×40 for H&E staining and ×20 for F4/80 and MPO staining). Scale bar: 100 μm. (B and C) Splenic mRNA levels of Ly6c, iNos, Mpo, Cxcl1, and Cxcl2 were all significantly decreased in Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– animals compared with levels in intact-Nlrp3A350V mice. Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice had a nonsignificant trend toward reduced Ly6c, Mpo, and Cxcl2 mRNA levels and similar values for iNos and Cxcl1 when compared with Nlrp3A350V mice. (D and E) Examination of inflammasome components revealed significant reductions in splenic mRNA expression of Nlrp3, Asc, pro-Casp1, pro-Il1, and pro-Il18 in Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice, with a trend toward reductions in all correlates in Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– animals compared with Nlrp3A350V animals (n = 10 for Nlrp3A350V, n = 12 for Tnf–/–, n = 13 for Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/–, and n = 19 for Nlrp3A350V Tnf+/– mice in B–E). *P < 0.05, by Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

To further explore the regulatory role of TNF on inflammasome-mediated disease and rule out the possibility that the observed difference in expression levels of inflammasome components and pro-cytokines in spleens from mutant mice on a TNF-deficient background was not due simply to differences in the number of infiltrating myeloid cells, we cultured BM-derived DCs (BMDCs) from previously described inducible Nlrp3A350V Cre-ERT2 mice (8) and similarly age-matched adult Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– mice. We found that the expression levels of pro-Casp1 and pro-Il1b mRNA were significantly reduced in Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– cells as compared with levels in Nlrp3A350V Cre-ERT2 cells (Figure 7A). Stimulation of BMDCs with 1 ng/ml LPS elevated the mRNA levels of all genes studied and essentially equalized the expression values in the 2 groups, with no differences seen in any of the measured inflammasome components or pro-cytokines (Figure 7B). To determine whether TNF has an effect on inflammasome oligomerization, we used immunofluorescence to visualize and quantify ASC specks from Nlrp3A350V Cre-ERT2 and Nlrp3A350V Tnf–/– BMDCs and observed no significant differences before or after stimulation with LPS (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). Similarly, we observed no significant differences in secreted mature IL-1β levels in cell supernatants (Supplemental Figure 3). Together, these data suggest that TNF is an important regulator at the transcriptional level for the NLRP3 inflammasome in murine CAPS.