The innate immune receptor TREM-1 promotes liver injury and fibrosis

TREM-1 enhances the development of liver fibrosis. A single dose of CCl 4 induces centrilobular necrosis and reversible injury that triggers a wound-healing response (23). Repetitive administration of CCl 4 promotes progressive fibrogenesis, cirrhosis, and, finally, HCC. To determine the role of TREM-1 in liver injury and fibrogenesis, Trem1–/– and WT mice were injected with 12 doses of CCl 4 over a 6-week period that in WT mice induced marked hepatic fibrosis. Trem1–/– mice showed significantly less fibrosis than did WT mice, as analyzed by (a) macroscopic appearance, (b) collagen deposition (Picrosirius red staining, 12.2% ± 1.5% positive area for WT mice, 6.3% ± 0.5% for Trem1–/– mice), and (c) expression of α–smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) (IHC, 33.7% ± 1.6% for WT mice and 17.2% ± 1.5% for Trem1–/– mice, Figure 1, A–E). A significant decrease of hepatic α-SMA expression in Trem1–/– mice compared to WT mice was also observed by immunoblot analyses of total liver proteins (Figure 1, F and G). We also examined fibrosis development using bismuth oxide nanoparticles (Mvivo BIS), a contrast agent designed for small animal liver micro-CT imaging. Following administration, low doses of Mvivo BIS are rapidly taken up by the reticuloendothelial system in the liver, enabling high-definition imaging. After 6 weeks of CCl 4 treatment, WT mice showed significantly less uptake of Mvivo BIS nanoparticles in the liver than did Trem1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98156DS1). Alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) activities were measured as indicators of CCl 4 -induced liver injury. Both groups of mice showed elevated ALT and AST levels 6 weeks after CCl 4 treatment. However, ALT and AST levels increased by more than 2-fold and 3-fold, respectively, in WT mice by week 6, while no significant increase was seen in Trem1–/– mice, indicating a greater sensitivity to the development of liver injury in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2). CCl 4 -treated WT mice showed significantly higher expression levels of fibrogenic genes that are upregulated in hepatic fibrosis than did Trem1–/– mice, including α1 type 1 collagen (Col1a1), α2 type 1 collagen (Col1a2), α1 type 3 collagen (Col3a1), α1 type 5 collagen (Col5a1), TGF-β1 (Tgfb1), and α-SMA (Acta2) (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 1 Deletion of Trem1 attenuates hepatic fibrogenesis. (A) Representative macroscopic images of livers from WT and Trem1–/– control mice (oil-injected, n = 3/group, top) and WT and Trem1–/– mice treated with 12 injections of CCl 4 over a 6-week period (n = 6–7/group, bottom). Arrowheads indicate fibrotic nodules visible on CCl 4 -treated WT mice. (B) Collagen deposition was evaluated with Picrosirius red staining. Representative images of liver sections from WT and Trem1–/– control mice (n = 3/group, top) and from WT and Trem1–/– mice treated with CCl 4 (n = 6–7/group, bottom). Original magnification, ×20; scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Quantification (percentage) of Picrosirius red–positive areas. (D) Representative images of liver sections from WT and Trem1–/– control mice (n = 3/group, top) and from WT and Trem1–/– mice treated with CCl 4 (n = 5–6/group, bottom) stained with anti–α-SMA antibody. Original magnification, ×10; scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Quantification of α-SMA–positive areas (percentage). (F) Immunoblot analysis of α-SMA in liver lysates from the indicated mice (n = 3/group). β-Actin was used as a loading control. The full, uncut gels are shown in the supplemental material. (G) Quantification of α-SMA expression (n = 3 mice/group). Results are displayed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (C, E, and G). Experiments shown in A, B, and D are representative of 2 independent experiments.

TREM-1 is essential for HSC activation. HSCs are the major collagen-producing cells in the fibrotic liver (1). Upon chronic liver injury, HSCs are activated to promote fibrogenesis by a wide range of signals from injured hepatocytes, activated Kupffer cells, inflammatory cells, and liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs). Upon activation, HSCs release vitamin A and lipid droplets and differentiate into myofibroblasts, which are elongated cells with fibrogenic and contractile activities (24, 25). In control (oil-treated) WT and Trem1–/– mice, HSCs exhibit a quiescent phenotype and store vitamin A and lipid droplets, which display fading blue-green autofluorescence when excited with a light of approximately 405 to 407 nm and detected with a 450- to 50-nm bandpass filter (26) (Figure 2A, top). After 12 doses of CCl 4 , HSCs from WT mice showed characteristics of activated HSCs (Figure 2A, bottom left). In contrast, most HSCs from CCl 4 -treated Trem1–/– mice maintained a nonactivated vitamin A–rich round morphology (Figure 2A, bottom right). The role of TREM-1 in HSC activation was confirmed by the observation that mRNA expression of genes upregulated during cell activation and fibrogenesis (Col5a1, Acta2, Mmp10, and Timp1) was significantly higher in CCl 4 -treated WT mice than in Trem1–/– mice (Figure 2B). Conversely, the transcript levels of genes that are downregulated in activated HSCs (Hhip encoding hedgehog-interacting protein and Plxnc1-encoding plexin C1) were lower in CCl 4 -treated WT mice than in Trem1-–/– mice (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Deletion of Trem1 attenuates HSC activation and differentiation. HSCs were isolated from oil-injected (Oil) control WT and Trem1–/– mice (n = 3/group) and from WT and Trem1–/– mice treated with CCl 4 for 6 weeks (n = 3–4/group). (A) Representative images of freshly isolated HSCs from the indicated mice (oil-injected, top; CCl 4 -treated, bottom), visualized using a merging of phase-contrast microscopy and retinoid fluorescence (blue channel), show that HSCs from WT CCl 4 -injured mice differentiated into myofibroblasts and lost their retinoic acid droplets. Original magnification, ×40; scale bars: 25 μm. Images shown are representative of 2 independent experiments. (B and C) Total RNA was isolated from HSC fractions from WT or Trem1–/– mice treated with CCl 4 for 6 weeks (n = 3–4/group). Col1a1, Col5a1, Acta2, Mmp10, Edn1, Birc5, Timp1, Hhip, and Plxnc1 mRNA levels were determined by RT-qPCR and are represented as the fold induction. Results are displayed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

TREM-1 enhances hepatic inflammation during fibrogenesis. Treatment of WT mice with 12 doses of CCl 4 elicited extensive changes in liver morphology, as observed in H&E-stained tissue sections, including significantly increased cell infiltration surrounding islands of hepatocytes. In contrast, CCl 4 -treated Trem1–/– mice showed significantly reduced hepatic cell infiltration compared with WT mice (Figure 3, A and B). Fluorescence immunohistology showed, after CCl 4 treatment, a substantially lower number of F4/80-positive cells in the livers of Trem1–/– mice than in WT mice (Figure 3C). Nonparenchymal cells isolated from WT and Trem1–/– livers were analyzed by flow cytometry to evaluate the CCl 4 -induced accumulation of myeloid cells that are required for HSC activation and hepatic fibrosis (27). While the number of cells expressing the pan-myeloid marker CD11b was similarly upregulated in both mouse strains by CCl 4 treatment, the number of F4/80+ cells was markedly reduced in CCl 4 -treated Trem1–/– mice compared with the number in WT mice (Figure 3, D and E). Liver-associated F4/80+ cells were composed of 2 populations: F4/80+CD11b– cells, corresponding to resident Kupffer cells, and F4/80+CD11b+ cells. Analysis of the cell-surface markers Ly6C and Ly6G revealed that most F4/80+CD11b+ cells were inflammatory monocyte–derived macrophages (F4/80+CD11b+Ly6ChiLy6Glo) at different stages of differentiation (Figure 3D). The number of Kupffer cells and F4/80+CD11b+ cells was not significantly different in the livers of untreated WT and Trem1–/– mice, but after CCl 4 treatment, the numbers of both cell types increased and reached significantly higher levels in WT mice than in Trem1–/– mice (Figure 3E). Most F4/80–CD11b+ cells expressed a high level of surface Ly6G (Ly6GhiLy6Clo) (Figure 3D) that identified them as neutrophils. These neutrophils were increased to a similar degree by CCl 4 treatment in WT and Trem1–/– mice (Figure 3E). The significant increase in monocyte-derived macrophages (F4/80+CD11b+) in CCl 4 -treated WT mice compared with Trem1–/– mice was confirmed in situ using a fluorescence multiplexed IHC assay (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In both groups of CCl 4 -treated mice, the abundance of adaptive immune cells such as T cells (CD4+, CD8+) and B cells (B220+) was minimal (Supplemental Figure 4C). These data demonstrate that during fibrosis development, TREM-1 signaling modulates myeloid hepatic inflammation, inducing an increased accumulation of monocyte-derived macrophages and resident Kupffer cells, but not affecting the number of neutrophils.

Figure 3 TREM-1 is essential for the recruitment and differentiation of monocyte-derived macrophages during hepatic fibrogenesis. WT and Trem1–/– mice were treated with 12 injections of CCl 4 for 6 weeks. (A) Representative images of H&E-stained liver sections stained from WT and Trem1–/– control mice (oil-injected, n = 3/group, top) and WT and Trem1–/– CCl 4 -injured mice (n = 6/group, bottom). Histology images revealed important mononuclear cell infiltration of fibrotic livers. Original magnification, ×20; scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Quantification (percentage) of cell infiltration areas. (C) Representative images of FITC-conjugated anti-F4/80 antibody–stained liver sections from control (n = 3/group, top) and CCl 4 -injured (n = 6–7/group, bottom) mice. Original magnification, ×20; scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Flow cytometric dot plots of cells for identification of Kupffer cells (F4/80+CD11b–), monocyte-derived macrophages (F4/80+CD11b+-Ly6ChiLy6Glo), and neutrophils (F4/80–CD11b+Ly6GhiLy6Clo) in liver sections from control WT and Trem1–/– mice (n = 3/group) and CCl 4 -injured WT and Trem1–/– mice (n = 4/group). Control staining was performed with IgG isotype (gray histograms). APC, allophycocyanin. (E) Percentage of liver-infiltrated cell populations in WT and Trem1–/– mice, analyzed by flow cytometry, after 6 weeks of oil or CCl 4 treatment. Results are displayed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and E). Images in A and C are representative of 2 independent experiments.

TREM-1 controls the mobilization of inflammatory cells in response to injury and consequently enhances liver damage. To analyze the role of TREM-1 in mediating the recruitment of inflammatory cells during fibrogenesis, we examined the early stage of CCl 4 -induced liver injury. CCl 4 is quickly metabolized by liver cytochrome P450 enzymes into trichloromethyl free radicals that initiate a lipid peroxidation chain reaction leading to hepatocyte death and liver damage (28). Necrotic hepatocytes release damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) signaling molecules, including high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) protein and HSP70, that induce the activation, proliferation, and recruitment of inflammatory cells (21, 29–32), thus amplifying liver injury and establishing chronic inflammation. Both liver-resident cells and cells that are recruited in response to injury produce proinflammatory signals that contribute to the apoptotic and necrotic damage of hepatocytes. Injection of a single dose of CCl 4 increases ALT and AST activity almost equivalently in WT and Trem1–/– mice at 6 hours and 12 hours (Figure 4, A, B, D, and E). However, while these increased levels were maintained in WT mice, they decreased and were reduced at 72 hours in Trem1–/– mice to the levels seen in untreated mice (Figure 4, C and F). These data indicate that TREM-1 signaling contributes to the persistence of the inflammatory response following CCl 4 treatment and enhances liver injury.

Figure 4 Deletion of Trem1 decreases liver injury at early stages of liver fibrogenesis. WT and Trem1–/– mice were analyzed 6 hours, 12 hours, and 72 hours after injection of a single dose of CCl 4 . Serum ALT (A–C) and AST (D–F) levels for the indicated mice were measured with colorimetric assay (n = 3–10 mice/time point/group). Results are displayed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

The bone marrow is one of the sensors of liver injury. A single dose of CCl 4 treatment induced only a modest perturbation of the number of total CD11b+ cells, neutrophils, and monocytes in the bone marrow of Trem1–/– and WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 6A). We analyzed peripheral blood cells 12 hours after CCl 4 treatment and found a similar increase of CD11b-positive myeloid cells, including neutrophils and monocytes, in both groups of mice. However, 72 hours after CCl 4 treatment, the frequency of myeloid cells in the blood was significantly higher in WT mice than in Trem1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 6B). A much higher blood accumulation of patrolling monocytes (CD11b+F4/80+CCR2–CX3CR1+) (33) was induced by CCl 4 injection into WT mice compared with Trem1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5H). However, we observed the most dramatic changes in the livers of CCl 4 -treated mice. The number of myeloid cells, and especially neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 6C), progressively increased at both 12 hours and 72 hours and was significantly higher in livers from WT mice than in those from Trem1–/– mice (Figure 5, A–C). The number of monocyte-derived macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+Ly6Chi) (Supplemental Figure 6C) was greatly increased in the injured livers of WT mice, but these monocyte-derived macrophages were almost absent in the livers of Trem1–/– mice (Figure 5D). These cells were CCR2+CX3CR1lo and produced IL-1β, TNF, and TGF-β1 (Figure 5A), which characterized them as infiltrating inflammatory monocyte–derived macrophages (34). The expression of genes involved in the recruitment and maintenance of inflammatory cells, including Ccl2, Ccl7, Cxcl10, Tnf, Il1b, and Il6, was induced by CCl 4 (12 hours and 72 hours after CCl 4 injection) in the livers of WT mice, but not in those of Trem1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 7). Thus, our data reveal a key role of TREM-1 in the mobilization, recruitment, and differentiation of inflammatory cells to the site of inflammation and injury.

Figure 5 Deletion of Trem1 reduces inflammatory cell infiltration at early stages of liver fibrogenesis. (A) Flow cytometric dot plots of liver cells from control WT and Trem1–/– mice (oil-injected, n = 3/group) and WT and Trem1–/– mice 12 hours and 72 hours after CCl 4 injury (n = 7 mice/time point/group). Cells were stained with anti-F4/80, anti-CD11b, anti-CCR2, anti-CX3CR1, anti–IL-1β, anti-TNF, and anti–TGF-β1 antibodies. Liver cells from WT mice were stained and analyzed 72 hours after CCl 4 injection for the expression of CCR2 and CX3CR1 (n = 5 mice) and for the intracellular expression of IL-1β, TNF, and TGF-β1 (n = 7 mice). Flow cytometric histograms represent cells gated on a F4/80+CD11b+ population. Control staining was performed with IgG isotype (gray histograms). (B–D) Percentage of CD11b+ cells, neutrophils, and inflammatory monocyte–derived macrophages in liver from WT and Trem1–/– mice quantified after 12 hours and 72 hours of oil injection (n = 3 mice/time point/group) or CCl 4 treatment (n = 7 mice/time point/group). Results are displayed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, and D).

TREM-1 expression in the liver and the profibrogenic signature of activated Kupffer cells increase during fibrogenesis. Total RNA was isolated from the livers of oil- or CCl 4 -injected WT mice and analyzed by real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR). Trem1 mRNA accumulation was increased at 12 hours, 72 hours, and 6 weeks after CCl 4 treatment, with a maximum 20-fold induction observed at 12 hours (Figure 6A). TREM-1 protein levels in the liver were also increased by CCl 4 injection, with a peak detected at 72 hours (Figure 6, B and C). Fluorescence immunostaining of liver from WT mice at different time points confirmed the increase in TREM-1 expression in response to CCl 4 (Figure 6D). To determine the cell types that express TREM-1 in normal liver, RT-PCR was performed on total RNA isolated from whole liver, purified hepatocytes, Kupffer cells, and HSCs from WT mice; we found that only Kupffer cells expressed Trem1 (Figure 6E). Flow cytometric analysis confirmed that TREM-1 protein was present only on Kupffer cells, and its density on these cells was increased at 12 hours, and to an even greater degree at 72 hours, in CCl 4 -induced liver injury (Figure 6, F and G). The increased levels of TREM-1 expression on Kupffer cells following CCl 4 treatment may be responsible for the production by Kupffer cells of inflammatory chemokines, cytokines, and growth factors.

Figure 6 Expression of Trem1 in liver during fibrogenesis. (A) WT mice were treated with oil (control, n = 3) or a single dose of CCl 4 and analyzed after 12 hours and 72 hours (n = 5 mice/time point). Another group of WT mice was treated with 12 injections of CCl 4 and analyzed after 6 weeks (n = 7 mice). mRNA levels of Trem1 in liver were assessed by RT-qPCR. Expression was normalized to the average of 3 different control genes (Actb, Gapdh, and Hprt1) and is represented as the fold induction. (B) Representative immunoblot analysis for TREM-1 in WT mouse liver lysates at different time points. β-Actin was used as a loading control. The full, uncut gels are shown in the supplemental material. (C) Quantification of TREM-1 expression in liver from WT control mice (n = 3) and CCl 4 -treated mice at 12 hours (n = 5), 72 hours (n = 3), and 6 weeks (n = 3). (D) Representative phycoerythrin-conjugated (PE-conjugated) anti–TREM-1 antibody–stained immunofluorescence images of liver sections from WT control oil-injected mice (n = 3, top) and CCl 4 -treated mice at 12 hours (top), 72 hours, and 6 weeks (n = 5–7 mice/time point/group, bottom). Original magnification, ×20; scale bars: 50 μm. Images are representative of 2 independent experiments. (E) RT-qPCR was performed to assess Trem1 mRNA expression in whole liver as well as in purified hepatocyte, Kupffer cell, and HSC fractions from WT mice (n = 3 mice/cell fraction). (F) Flow cytometric dot plots of WT control mouse liver cells (n = 9 mice) stained with anti-F4/80 and anti-CD11b antibodies. Flow cytometric histograms represent TREM-1 expression on a gated F4/80–CD11b– cell population and on gated F4/80+CD11b– Kupffer cells (n = 9 mice). Control staining was performed with IgG isotype (gray histogram). (G) Flow cytometric dot plots and histograms of TREM-1 expression on gated F4/80+CD11b– Kupffer cells isolated from oil-injected WT control mice (n = 9) and from mice treated with CCl 4 (n = 7 mice/time point/group) for 12 hours and 72 hours. Control staining was performed with IgG isotype (gray histogram). (H) Flow cytometric histograms of intracellular expression of IL-1β, TNF, and TGF-β1 on gated F4/80+CD11b– Kupffer cells from CCl 4 -injured (72 h) WT (n = 4) and Trem1–/– (n = 5) mice. Control staining was performed with IgG isotype (gray histograms). (I) Quantification of mean fluorescence intensity of the indicated cytokines. Results are displayed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test (A and C) and 2-tailed Student’s t test (I).

RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) data showed that CCl 4 treatment of WT mice resulted in a major shift of the transcriptomic profile of Kupffer cells, with approximately 1,000 genes differentially expressed, of which approximately 360 were increased and 640 decreased. Interestingly, the large majority of the genes that were induced or decreased by CCl 4 treatment in WT mice were not modified or were modified to a significantly lesser degree than was seen in Trem1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 8A). The similarity between Kupffer cells from untreated WT mice and those from CCl 4 -treated Trem1–/– mice was further demonstrated by correlation analysis of log 2 -transformed ratios of Kupffer cell transcripts from CCl 4 -treated WT mice versus those from CCl 4 -treated Trem1–/– mice or untreated WT mice. The R value between the 2 ratios was 0.76, with a P value of less than 10–4. Among the genes encoding growth factors that were upregulated by Kupffer cells in WT but not in Trem1–/– mice after CCl 4 treatment were factors already shown to play a role in liver fibrosis, such as Tgfb1, Jag1 (jagged 1), and Osm (oncostatin M), as well as other factors, such as β-cellulin (Btc, a member of the EGF family), angiotensinogen (Agt), inhibin β A (Inhba), and macrophage-stimulating 1, hepatocyte growth factor–like (Mst1). The expression of genes encoding cytokines and chemokines was upregulated in WT mice, but not in Trem1–/– mice. These included the cytokine gene Il23a and the chemokine genes Ccl9, Cxcl2, and Cxcl3, whose expressed proteins attract inflammatory and immune cell migration via CCR1 and CXCR2 and affect their processes of differentiation and function (Supplemental Figure 8B). In addition, total liver expression of TGF-β1 was significantly higher in WT mice than in Trem1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 9). These data support the notion that TGF-β1 is the major regulator of liver fibrogenesis. We detected significantly decreased TNF and TGF-β1 production in Kupffer cells from Trem1–/– mice 72 hours after CCl 4 injury, as shown in Figure 6, H and I. Lack of upregulation of the Ccl9, Cxcl2, Cxcl3, Il1f9, and Il23a genes, as well as the decreased levels of TNF and TGF-β1 in Trem1–/– mice suggest that deletion of the Trem1 gene alters Kupffer cell activation during the CCl 4 -induced inflammatory response.

Adoptive transfer of Trem1-sufficient Kupffer cells into Trem1-deficient mice reconstitutes the impaired myeloid inflammatory response following CCl 4 -induced injury. To test whether the impaired activation of Kupffer cells in Trem1–/– mice plays a major role in the reduced response of liver injury and recruitment of inflammatory cells to CCl 4 -induced liver damage, we depleted Kupffer cells in WT and Trem1–/– mice by treatment with clodronate-containing liposomes (Figure 7A, top), followed by intravenous reconstitution with Kupffer cells isolated from WT mice and CCl 4 injection (Figure 7A, bottom). We observed that a similar number of transferred Kupffer cells migrated at 18 hours into the livers of depleted WT and Trem1–/– recipient mice. Trem1–/– mice in which Trem1-sufficient Kupffer cells were transferred recovered the ability to increase serum ALT and AST enzymes 72 hours after CCl 4 injection at comparable levels, as observed in WT mice (Figure 4, C and F, and Figure 7, B and C). Adoptively transferred Trem1-sufficient Kupffer cells produced comparable amounts of TNF and TGF-β1 in WT and Trem1–/– recipient mice following CCl 4 treatment (Figure 7, D–F). The recruitment of peripheral blood neutrophils after CCl 4 treatment was comparable between Trem1–/– and WT mice reconstituted with Trem1-sufficient Kupffer cells (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Also, CCl 4 treatment of Trem1–/– mice reconstituted with Trem1-sufficient Kupffer cells induced a similar increase in the number of CD11b+F4/80+ patrolling monocytes/macrophages at 72 hours, as observed in CCl 4 -injured WT mice (Supplemental Figure 10, A and C). The numbers of inflammatory monocytes and neutrophils recruited 72 hours after CCl 4 treatment to the livers of Trem1–/– mice reconstituted with Trem1-sufficient Kupffer cells were comparable to those observed in WT mice, although the numbers were lower than in WT mice reconstituted with Trem1-sufficient Kupffer cells (Figure 7, D, G, and H). Conversely, adoptive transfer of Trem1-deficient Kupffer cells into WT mice resulted in reduced CCl 4 -induced liver injury and altered recruitment of neutrophils as well as of patrolling and inflammatory monocytes/macrophages (Supplemental Figure 11, A–H). These data indicate that transferred Trem1-sufficient Kupffer cells were activated in Trem1–/– mice in response to CCl 4 exposure and could induce liver injury, while the transfer of Trem1-deficient Kupffer cells into WT mice protected them from CCl 4 -induced liver injury.

Figure 7 Adoptive transfer of Kupffer cells from WT mice increases liver injury and recruitment of inflammatory cells in Trem1–/– mice. (A) Representative images of FITC-conjugated anti-F4/80 antibody–stained liver sections from the indicated mice 72 hours after injection of clodronate-containing liposomes (n = 3 mice/group, top), followed by reconstitution of predepleted livers with WT Kupffer cells (n = 3 mice/group). Adoptively transferred cells were observed at 72 hours by immunofluorescence staining. Original magnification, ×40; scale bars: 20 μm. Images shown are representative of 2 independent experiments. Levels of (B) ALT and (C) AST in serum from WT and Trem1–/– mice with adoptive transfer of WT Kupffer cells followed by a single dose of CCl 4 treatment were measured 72 hours after CCl 4 injury by colorimetric assay (n = 3–5 mice/group). (D) Macrophage-depleted WT and Trem1–/– mice were adoptively transferred with WT Kupffer cells following treatment with a single dose of CCl 4 . Flow cytometric dot plots of liver cells stained with anti-F4/80, anti-CD11b, anti-TNF, anti–TGF-β1, anti-Ly6C, anti-Ly6G, anti-CCR2, and anti-CX3CR1 antibodies (n = 3 mice/group). Flow cytometric histograms of Ly6C, Ly6G, CCR2, and CX3CR1 expression shown on gated F4/80+CD11b+ and F4/80–CD11b+ cells (n = 3 mice/group). Control staining was performed with IgG isotype (gray histograms). Mean fluorescence intensity of TNF (E) and TGF-β1 (F) in the indicated mice is shown for gated F4/80+CD11b– Kupffer cells (n = 3 mice/group). (G and H) Percentage of liver-infiltrated neutrophils and inflammatory monocytes under the indicated experimental conditions in WT and Trem1–/– mice (n = 3–7/group). Results are displayed as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, E, and F) and ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test (G and H). AT, adoptive transfer.

Increased liver infiltration with TREM-1–positive cells, including Kupffer cells and monocytes/macrophages, in patients with hepatic fibrosis. Human liver tissues from a control group (n = 6) and from patients with liver fibrosis (n = 5) were analyzed for fibrosis biomarkers, TREM-1 expression, and phenotype. We found that collagen deposition, evaluated by Masson’s trichrome staining, and α-SMA expression levels were significantly increased in patients with advanced liver fibrosis (Figure 8, A–C, left panels, and D, and Supplemental Figures 12 and 13). In normal liver, most TREM-1–positive cells were found in and around the hepatic sinusoid, which is the primary location of Kupffer cells and of the morphologically and functionally unique LSECs (Figure 8C, middle and right panels). Since LSECs play a major role in liver regeneration after liver injury, it will be interesting to determine the role of TREM-1 in LSEC functions, especially in their crosstalk with HSCs during fibrogenesis. Healthy (noncapillarized) LSECs prevent and reverse the activation of HSCs (35, 36). However, during fibrosis, capillarized LSECs lose the ability to antagonize HSC activation (36). We detected a similar number of TREM-1–positive cells in normal liver tissues from the control group and in nonfibrotic areas from patients with advanced liver fibrosis (31.47% ± 13.47% and 27.25% ± 6.8%, respectively) (Figure 8C, middle panels). In contrast, we observed an increase in the number of TREM-1–positive cells in fibrotic areas compared with nonfibrotic areas (82.04% ± 9.68%, Figure 8, C, middle panels, and E, and Supplemental Figure 14). TREM-1–positive cells that express CD68, a marker of Kupffer cells, were significantly increased in fibrotic areas (Figure 8, F and H, and Supplemental Figure 15). Other TREM-1–positive cells that were also substantially increased in fibrotic areas expressed the CD11b marker and were most markedly increased in these fibrotic areas; the majority of these cells were myeloid cells, including monocytes and monocyte-derived macrophages (Figure 8, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 16). Together, these data suggest that human liver fibrosis is associated with the recruitment and differentiation of TREM-1–positive Kupffer cells and monocytes and monocyte-derived macrophages.