Tumor-derived microRNAs induce myeloid suppressor cells and predict immunotherapy resistance in melanoma

The monocyte-MDSC transition is mediated by melanoma EVs. We and others have previously defined cancer-associated human M-MDSCs as CD11b+CD33+ myeloid cells expressing the hallmark CD14+HLA-DRneg phenotype and exerting immunosuppressive activity on T cells (9, 11). In an attempt to mimic this phenotype in vitro, we opted to use tumor EVs to convert normal myeloid cells. EVs were purified by differential centrifugation of conditioned medium (CM) from melanoma cell lines and evaluated for their morphology and marker profiles (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98060DS1). Here, we report that CD14+ monocytes, when exposed for 24 hours to melanoma EVs isolated from short-term (INT12, LM38) and long-term (Mel501, 624.38) cultured cell lines, show downregulated HLA-DR expression and increase of IL-6 and CCL2 transcription and secretion together with suppressive properties on activated T cells (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), a phenotype we have named EV-MDSCs. Monocyte conditioning strictly relies on the presence of vesicles, as EV-depleted melanoma CM loses the ability to downregulate HLA-DR expression (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Conversion of myeloid cells into MDSCs by melanoma EVs. (A) HD-CD14+ cells (Mono) incubated 24 hours with melanoma EVs (Me EVs) downregulate HLA-DR (left, representative plot and summary of n = 7 HD), increase production of cytochemokines (middle), modulate HLA-DRA, IL6, and CCL2 gene transcription (right), and (B) suppress proliferation of activated CFSE-labeled T cells (percentage proliferation indicated). (C) CD14+HLA-DRneg cell frequency and HLA-DR expression on gated CD14+ cells in PBMCs of melanoma patients (Pts, n = 31) and HD (n = 15) by flow cytometry. (D) HLA-DRA downregulation of HD (n = 5) and patients’ (n = 4) monocytes cultured with melanoma EVs. (E) Induction of EV-MDSCs in CD14+ cells from a patient by autologous melanoma cell line EVs (left); suppressive activity on activated CD25+ T cells (percentages indicated, right). (F) NTA evaluation of EV size in plasma samples of patients and HD (n = 27/group) (top); correlation of EV mean size and frequency of CD14+HLA-DRneg in gated CD14+ cells of melanoma patients (bottom). (G) EV-MDSC converting potential of f1 and f2 plasma EVs from patients and HD (n = 5/group) shown as HLA-DRA downregulation in monocytes from 2 different HD; control: melanoma EVs. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. (H) Autologous (auto) plasma EVs f1 and f2 convert melanoma patient’s CD14+ cells, as shown by modulation of HLA-DRA, IL6, and CCL2 transcripts (top). EV-MDSCs generated with autologous plasma EVs f1 and f2 of melanoma patient inhibit T cell proliferation (percentages indicated, bottom). (I) Western blot of plasma EV fractions (f1, f2) of HD and patient. gMFI, geo mean fluorescence intensity; RE, relative expression. FC was by using as calibrator untreated monocytes. P < 0.001 (A, right; E); P < 0.01 (A, left); P < 0.05 (H, top), paired Student’s t test. P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test (D). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, unpaired Student’s t test (C, F). Data are representative of 2 (E, H, I) and 3 (A, B) experiments.

CD14+HLA-DRneg M-MDSCs accumulate in the peripheral blood of metastatic melanoma patients, as compared with healthy donors (HD) (Figure 1C) (11, 24), and show spontaneous production of immunosuppressive and protumor factors, such as IL-6, CCL2, and TGF-β (10, 11, 25), detected ex vivo as RNA and proteins (Supplemental Figure 1E). Their suppressive potential is documented by the boost or decrease of T cell proliferation upon depletion or readdition of CD14+ cells from patients’ peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) (Supplemental Figure 1F). Interestingly, CD14+ cells from patients retain the potential to acquire EV-MDSC features, measured as HLA-DRA downregulation in the presence of melanoma EVs (Figure 1D). Furthermore, we could ascertain the induction of functional EV-MDSCs in an autologous setting, i.e., with EVs purified from CM of a patient’s melanoma cell line, which we incubated with the patient’s monocytes isolated from PBMCs; these EV-MDSCs were able to inhibit autologous T cell proliferation (Figure 1E).

Parallel experiments have been performed in a murine setting with EVs released by the Ret melanoma cell line established from skin melanomas developed by RET transgenic mice (ret-EVs) (26). ret-EVs converted BM IMCs into MDSCs in vitro, boosting NO, inducible NOS (iNOS), and arginase-I expression and immunosuppressive activity on T cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Upon i.p. administration to naive C57BL/6 mice, fluorescently labeled EVs interacted with Gr1+CD11b+ IMCs and, to a lesser extent, with F4/80+Gr1neg macrophages in the spleen, BM, and LNs (Supplemental Figure 2D). Repeated administration of ret-EVs led to a significant increase only in the frequency of Gr1+CD11b+Ly6Chi M-MDSCs, detectable in the BM (Supplemental Figure 2E).

Since tumor EVs can circulate in body fluids together with EVs originating from immune and other cells, we tested to determine whether plasma EVs from advanced melanoma patients could also promote the EV-MDSC phenotype in vitro. EV screening of unprocessed plasma by nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) showed that patients’ samples contained EVs in increased numbers and mean sizes as compared with those from HDs. Notably, the size of EVs directly correlated with the frequency of circulating MDSCs in matched peripheral blood samples, suggesting a potential link to the disease (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 3A). To obtain vesicles for functional studies, we applied a 2-step centrifugation protocol aimed at enriching for larger (f1, obtained at 16,500 g) versus smaller EVs (f2, obtained with subsequent centrifugation of f1 supernatant at 118,000 g), as indicated by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and bead-calibrated flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 3B). Interestingly, f1 EVs from melanoma patients’ plasma downregulated HLA-DRA at RNA levels in HD CD14+ monocytes upon in vitro coculture, suggesting the presence of EV-MDSC–converting vesicles potentially derived from tumor cells (Figure 1G). This effect was less frequent with f2 EVs from melanoma patients, which, in contrast, induced an increase of HLA-DRA expression in HD monocytes. The upregulation of HLA-DRA at the RNA level could be ascribed to monocyte activation, possibly due to the presence of stimulating EVs in f2 plasma fractions, likely originating from antigen-presenting cells (APCs), similarly to what we observed with f1 and f2 from plasma of HDs (Figure 1G). Reports have indeed shown that plasma exosomes can activate monocytes by inducing the upregulation of HLA-DR and CD86 expression in healthy and pathological conditions (27, 28).

Similarly to normal monocytes, monocytes from melanoma patients downregulated their HLA-DRA expression upon coculture with autologous plasma f1 and f2 EVs, accentuating the potential relevance of this phenomenon in vivo. Of note, EV-MDSCs generated with autologous plasma f1 and f2 EVs displayed an increased suppressive effect on T cell proliferation with respect to unconditioned monocytes (Figure 1H). The actual presence of melanoma EVs in patients’ plasma could be confirmed by protein analysis, showing that, in contrast with HD, both f1 and f2 EVs of the patient expressed the gp100 melanoma marker, with a tendency to accumulate in f1. These data may contribute to explaining the downregulation of HLA-DRA in HD monocytes that we observed predominantly with f1 plasma EVs from melanoma patients, as shown in Figure 1G. An increase in f1 could also be assessed for the EV markers Rab5B, CD63, and CD49b/VLA-2 integrin, while both fractions showed similar levels of the LAMP-2 EV marker (Figure 1I).

The transcriptional regulation of EV-MDSCs involves miR modulation. We next investigated the molecular mechanisms leading to the in vitro induction of EV-MDSCs. Genome-wide transcriptional analysis revealed 662 genes, 514 upregulated and 148 downregulated (fold change [FC]>|2|, FDR < 0.05), as differentially expressed in EV-MDSCs with respect to untreated monocytes (Supplemental Table 1). Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis indicated that most of the upregulated genes were involved in various immune cell functions, including inflammatory response, apoptosis signaling pathways, signal transduction regulation, and wound healing (Supplemental Table 2). Notably, the expression pattern of bona fide MDSC hallmark genes in the human setting is detectable in EV-MDSCs at the transcriptional level. We also identified key chemokines for protumor myeloid cell functions and hematopoietic stem cell maintenance, including CCL1, CCL22, CXCL5, CCL7, CSF1, and PPBP/CXCL7, among the top hits. Several transcriptional factors were upregulated, including HIF1, mTOR, NOTCH1, NFKB2, RUNX1, MYC, ETS1, factors involved in STAT3 downstream signaling pathways (MYC, CCND1, and MCL1), and different SMAD genes, most of which have been reported to be involved in MDSC functions (29–31). Genes involved in increased survival and antiapoptotic effects (e.g., BCL2 and CDKN2A) were enhanced, together with some molecular hallmarks of murine MDSCs, including S100A8 and MMP9 (Figure 2A). Notably, approximately 10% of genes differentially expressed in EV-MDSCs were associated with EMT, as revealed by analysis of the overlap in a list of EMT-related genes; this analysis included an EMT database (32), gene sets associated with EMT and/or wound healing in the IPRES signature (5), and genes common to mesenchymal and myeloid cells (33) (Figure 2B). The modulation of critical genes, including the downregulation of HLA-DRA, HLA-DPA1, CD1D, and TLRs (TLR4, TLR5, TLR7) and the upregulation of CD274/PD-L1, TNFRSF8/CD30, genes promoting angiogenesis and metastasis (PTGS2 and VEGFA), and genes controlling cell survival and proliferation (BCL2A1 and CDKN2A), have been confirmed by quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) analysis (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Transcriptional regulation of EV-MDSCs at the gene level. (A) Heatmaps of the genes regulated in EV-MDSCs (+EVs) compared with untreated monocytes (Mono, n = 5 HD) clustered according to the most representative functional categories. (B) EMT-related genes selected by a list of 839 genes from melanoma IPRES, EMT, and wound healing (5); from the literature-based EMT database (32); and from mesenchymal myeloid markers (33). (C) The FC of expression levels of selected genes in EV-MDSCs compared with untreated monocytes measured by qPCR. P < 0.01, paired Student’s t test. A representative HD of 5 tested from part A is shown. (D) GSEA plots obtained with the top 100 upregulated genes in EV-MDSCs showing a significant enrichment in data sets comparing the transcriptomic profiles of blood monocytes from colorectal, pancreatic, and breast cancer patients to those of monocytes obtained from HD. GSE47756, colon cancer (37); GSE60601, pancreatic cancer (38); GSE65517, metastatic breast cancer (39).

The CIBERSORT assessment of transcriptome data (34) shows a significant enrichment of the M0 fraction of nonpolarized monocytes (Supplemental Figure 4) rather than M1 and M2 polarized macrophage fractions (35). In silico analysis of EV-MDSC–regulated genes also indicated a consistent overlap with an MDSC gene list described in colon tumor tissue data sets (36). To confirm the overlapping features of our EV-MDSCs with myeloid cells from cancer patients, we compared the transcriptomic profile of EV-MDSCs with those of monocytes sorted from the blood of patients with different tumor types (37–39) and found a significant enrichment of the overexpressed genes (Figure 2D).

Monocyte skewing to EV-MDSCs also showed changes in miR expression. Via profiling, 98 miRs were identified as differentially expressed between monocytes and EV-MDSCs (FC |1.2|, FDR < 0.05); 34 were differentially expressed, with a FC of ≥|2|, including miRs, such as miR-146a, miR-125, and miR-155, described as being involved in the regulation of classical and alternative myeloid cell activation (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 3) (40–42). Integrative analysis of miRs and gene expression profiling data revealed regulatory networks governing key myeloid cell functions, including the chemotaxis, adhesion, differentiation, and recruitment of phagocytes, macrophages, and APCs (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 3 miR regulation in EV-MDSCs. (A) Volcano plot of the miRs regulated in EV-MDSCs (n = 5 HD) compared with untreated monocytes based on microarray results, identification strategy of MDSC-miRs, and relative expression of selected miRs in EV-MDSCs compared with untreated monocytes assessed by qPCR in a representative HD. (B) Expression of MDSC-miRs in f1 and f2 plasma EVs of melanoma patients (n = 16). Box and whiskers (Tukey’s test). (C) Monocytes from HD transfected with MDSC-miR mimics (MmiRs) modulate HLA-DRA, IL6, and CCL2 gene expression compared with monocytes treated with scrambled control used as calibrator. (D) Immunosuppressive activity of mono+MmiRs on autologous activated CFSE-labeled T cells, as evaluated by CD25 expression and proliferation (percentage is indicated, left), and release of IFN-γ and TNF-α (right). (E) Loss of immunosuppressive activity of monocytes from a melanoma patient transfected with miR inhibitors (ImiRs) prior to coincubation with autologous activated CFSE-labeled T cells, as evaluated by flow cytometry (left) and cytokine release (right). (F) Expression of MDSC-miRs in CD14+ cells isolated from PBMCs of melanoma patients (n = 31) and HD (n = 15). AU, arbitrary units. P < 0.05, paired Student’s t test (A, C) and Mann-Whitney U test (F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, paired Student’s t test (B, D, E). Results are representative of 5 (C), 4 (D), and 3 (E) experiments.

miRs induce the EV-MDSC phenotype in CD14+ monocytes. Since EVs are known miR carriers (43–45), we hypothesized that EV-mediated miR cargo is involved in the process of in vitro EV-MDSC conversion. Profiling enabled us to identify 104 miRs detectable in both melanoma EVs and matched tumor cells (Supplemental Table 4). By crossing this set of miRs with those overexpressed in EV-MDSCs and associated with gene downregulation, we selected the top upregulated miRs — namely, miR-146a, miR-155, miR-125b, miR-100, let-7e, miR-125a, miR-146b, and miR-99b — as MDSC-associated miRs for subsequent studies (Figure 3A; Supplemental Table 5). The evaluation of these miRs in plasma EV fractions f1 and f2 of melanoma patients showed that they were all detectable and that 5 out of 8 miRs (miR-146a, miR-146b, let-7e, miR-99b and miR-125b) were enriched in the f1 EV fraction, while the others appeared equally distributed (Figure 3B). Similarly, melanoma cell line–derived EVs showed comparable levels of MDSC-miRs in f1 and f2, compatible with the release of larger and smaller EVs by melanoma cells in vitro. Of note, the miR content associated with the induction of EV-MDSCs, as shown by HLA-DRA downregulation in HD monocytes (Supplemental Figure 6). The contribution of MDSC-miRs in MDSC conversion was then explored with the help of corresponding mimics transfected into HD monocytes. Similarly to EV-MDSCs, miR-transfected monocytes displayed downregulation of HLA-DRA and the induction of IL6 and CCL2 expression (Figure 3C). In line with their MDSC nature, these cells also exerted suppressive activity on T cells, as suggested by the impairment of proliferation, CD25 expression, and IFN-γ and TNF-α secretion in T cell receptor–triggered (TCR-triggered) autologous T cells (Figure 3D). Conversely, the transfection of melanoma patient–derived monocytes with miR inhibitors led to their functional recovery (Figure 3E), indicating that MDSC-miRs play a role in sustaining myeloid cell–related protumor effects. The potential link of MDSC-miR expression and the accumulation of MDSCs in melanoma patients’ peripheral blood was also supported by a significantly higher expression of 6 out of 8 MDSC-miRs in the patients’ samples, which we observed upon comparing the levels of MDSC-miRs in CD14+ cells sorted from PBMCs of HD with those of metastatic stage IIIC–IV melanoma patients at treatment baseline (i.e., at ≥ 1 month apart from any systemic therapy) (Figure 3F).

We next assessed the contribution of direct MDSC-miR transfer from a tumor to monocytes via EVs with the aid of EVs derived from melanoma cells silenced for miR-146a, miR-100, miR-125b, and miR-155. miR-devoid EVs lost the ability to convert monocytes into EV-MDSCs in terms of HLA-DRA downmodulation, CCL2 and IL6 induction, and MDSC-miR upregulation (Figure 4, A and B). Similarly, the contemporaneous inhibition of these MDSC-miRs by adding miR inhibitors to melanoma EV–exposed monocytes from HD abrogated the acquisition of the EV-MDSC phenotype as well as suppressive activity on T cell activation and cytokine production (Figure 4, C–E). Of note, the addition of miR inhibitors to a patient’s monocytes conditioned with EVs deriving from the autologous melanoma cell line also restored T cell activity and cytokine release (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Inhibition of MDSC-miRs rescues monocytes from the acquisition of a suppressive phenotype. (A) Effect of transfection with miR inhibitors or scrambled control (Scr) on MDSC-miR expression in INT12 melanoma cells and respective EVs (left panel). Reduced expression of miR-146a in silenced melanoma cells (Me) was confirmed by flow cytometry using an APC-fluorescent SmartFlare probe (right panel). (B) EVs derived from miR-silenced melanoma cells (+I-EVs) impaired the induction of the EV-MDSC phenotype compared with EVs derived from scrambled control cells (+S-EVs) (left panel); MDSC-miR expression was reduced in monocytes treated with I-EVs compared with those treated with S-EVs (right panel). (C) Effect of transfection with miR inhibitors or scrambled control of HD monocytes cultured in the presence of melanoma EVs, as evaluated by qPCR and flow cytometry, and (D) IL-6 and CCL2 release. (E) Loss of immunosuppressive activity of EV-MDSCs, generated from HD in the presence of miR inhibitors or scrambled control, on activated CFSE-labeled T cells, as evaluated by flow cytometry (left panel) and cytokine release (right panel), and (F) loss of immunosuppressive activity of EV-MDSCs generated from a patient with autologous melanoma–derived EVs. Percentages of CD25 and CFSE expression are indicated. Cells transfected with scrambled control were used as a calibrator (A–C). P < 0.05, paired Student’s t test (A–C); P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA (D). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, paired Student’s t test (E, F). Experiments were repeated twice and performed in triplicate (A–D, F). Data are representative of 2 HD tested (E).

Taken together, these results show that MDSC-miRs display an increased expression in monocytes of patients, circulate within EVs in patients’ plasma, and condition myeloid cells via EV-mediated transfer.

MDSC-miRs are enriched in correlation with myeloid cell accrual. The relevance of MDSC-miRs was next investigated ex vivo in human melanoma specimens. As expected, we detected high miR-146a, miR-155, miR-125b, miR-100, let-7e, miR-125a, miR-146b, and miR-99b levels in subcutaneous, visceral, and LN metastases from stage III–IV melanoma patients (n = 58) by qPCR, confirming the expression of these miRs by this tumor type (Supplemental Figure 7). Interestingly, MDSC-miRs correlated with myeloid markers CD163, CD14, CD209, CD68, ITGAM (CD11b/Mac-1), and CD33 detected in the same samples, but not with T cell markers CD3, CD4, and CD8 or with tumor-related markers PMEL, TYR, MLANA, miR-21, and miR-211; the only exceptions were miR-155 and miR-100, which correlated with CD4 (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 6). Multivariate statistical analysis showed a significant correlation between the MDSC-miR cluster and the expression of all myeloid markers (P = 0.0062, r = 0.5491). Additionally, the correlation of CD14 and CD163 expression with the miR-146a, miR-100, miR-125b, and miR-155 clusters was also significant (P = 0.0455, r = 0.2088). The association of MDSC-miRs with infiltrating myeloid cells at the RNA level was confirmed by the correlation of miR-146a, miR-125b, and miR-146b with the number of CD163+ cells in tumor sections (Figure 5B). Indeed, in situ hybridization revealed that miR-146a, miR-100, miR-125b, and miR-155 expression was localized in both CD163+ and melanoma cells (Figure 5C). These data suggest that these miRs might be indicators of MDSC activity at the tumor site.

Figure 5 MDSC-miRs are expressed in tumor specimens and monocytes of melanoma patients. (A) Correlation matrix of the expression levels of MDSC-miRs and CD163, CD14, CD209, ITGAM, CD33, CD68, CD3D, CD4, CD8A, PMEL, TYR, and MLANA in metastatic melanoma specimens (n = 58); PMEL, TYR, MLANA, miR-21, and miR-211 are used as unrelated controls. r values from univariate Spearman’s analysis in correlations with P < 0.05. (B) Immunostaining of CD163 infiltrate in melanoma (left panel) and correlation of the quantified CD163 signal with the expression levels of MDSC-miRs (right panel), as determined by qPCR (n = 20). (C) ISH images showing the expression of miR-146a, miR-100, miR-125b, and miR-155 in representative tumor sections. miR signals appear as brown dots localized both in CD163+ infiltrating cells and in melanoma cells. Scale bars: 100 μm. Representative images are shown in B and C.

MDSC-miRs are enriched in the plasma of melanoma patients and cluster with resistance to immunotherapy. To assess MDSC-miRs in the circulation, we measured their expression levels in plasma obtained from melanoma patients with advanced disease (stage IIIC unresectable and stage IV) (n = 20) and from a group of age- and sex-matched HD (n = 20). The analysis showed increased levels of all MDSC-miRs in the patients, with statistically significant differences shown for miR-146a, let-7e, miR-125a, and miR-146b (Figure 6A). Notably, the expression levels of the studied miRs appeared more intercorrelated in patients than in HD (data not shown), further indicating an association with disease.

Figure 6 MDSC-miRs are enriched in plasma from melanoma patients and associate to resistance to immunotherapy. (A) MDSC-miR detection in the plasma of patients (Pts) and HD (n = 20/group). miR expression levels were normalized using ath-miR-159a as reference miR. RE, relative expression. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test. (B) OS of metastatic melanoma patients based on the expression levels of MDSC-miRs in plasma samples obtained at baseline of therapy, assessed by multivariable index score approach and AIM, in the global population (n = 87; left panel) and in the subsets of patients receiving immunotherapy (ICIs, n = 49) or targeted therapy (TKIs, n = 37). One patient was excluded from the latter because of receiving chemotherapy. Patients with low scores (0–1; showing 0 or only 1 increased miR) had a significantly better OS compared with patients with high scores (>1; having 2–5 increased miRs) only if receiving ICIs. Kaplan-Meier survival curves with log-rank P values are shown.

To test the potential for using MDSC-miRs as peripheral blood–based markers, we conducted a retrospective analysis in a set of plasma samples obtained from metastatic melanoma patients (n = 87) receiving either ICIs (ipilimumab or nivolumab) or targeted therapy (tyrosine- kinase inhibitors [TKIs]; vemurafenib or the combination of dabrafenib and trametinib). Enrolled patients included 49 and 37 patients in the ICI and TKI groups, respectively (Supplemental Table 7). The expression levels of MDCS-miRs in the baseline samples were analyzed and correlated with OS and progression-free survival (PFS), both singly and jointly, in the latter case via a machine learning tool known as adaptive index modeling (AIM). By estimating the joint contribution of the 5 miRs showing an association with disease outcomes in univariable assessments (let-7e, miR-125a, miR-99b, miR-146b, and miR-125b), we were able to divide patients into 5 groups on the basis of an index score comprising the number of miRs showing increased expression, as detailed in Methods. Regarding OS, by pooling low scores (0–1; consisting of 0 or only 1 increased miR) versus high scores (>1; having 2 to 5 altered miRs), we observed that the low scores were associated with significantly better OS than were the high scores (Figure 6B). A comparable trend was observed when PFS was analyzed (Supplemental Figure 8). Most importantly, when these data were divided by the type of therapy, the difference in OS between low and high scores was much more evident, with a P value of 0.003, for ICI-treated patients; no difference was detected for TKI-treated patients. Comparable data were observed for PFS; however, the curves for ICI patients were less divergent than were those for OS due to the known minor impact of ICIs on PFS (2). These data clearly indicate that our MDSC-miRs may represent predictive markers of the response to or the benefit of ICIs in advanced melanoma patients.