A controlled human malaria infection model enabling evaluation of transmission-blocking interventions

Seventeen malaria-naive volunteers were enrolled in 2 clinical trials (Experimental Falciparum Transmission to Anopheles [EFITA], n = 6 and Effectiveness of OZ439 as a Gametocytocidal and Transmission Blocking Agent [OZGAM], n = 11), run in parallel and undertaken as 3 sequential groups. Group 1 commenced in May 2015, group 2 in June 2016, and group 3 in August 2016 (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98012DS1). Baseline characteristics of the participants are presented in Table 1.

Table 1 Baseline characteristics of participants enrolled in the EFITA (n = 6) and OZGAM (n = 11) studies

On day 0, the participants were experimentally infected with P. falciparum by intravenous administration of approximately 2,800 parasitized red blood cells (pRBCs). On day 7 or 8 post inoculation (pi), asexual parasite replication was attenuated by treatment with a single oral dose of piperaquine (480 mg), and if a recrudescent infection developed, a single oral dose of piperaquine (960 mg) was administered. Development of gametocytemia was monitored in all participants and, once detected, the transmissibility of gametocytes to mosquitoes was assessed via mosquito-feeding assays (Figures 1 and 2). To investigate the ability of drugs to clear gametocytes and/or prevent transmission, 5 participants received a single oral dose of primaquine (15 mg), a known gametocytocidal drug, 4 participants received the experimental antimalarial artefenomel (500 mg), and 8 participants served as negative controls and were untreated during the period of gametocyte carriage. Changes in gametocytemia between the day of drug treatment and 5 days after treatment were evaluated using 18S rDNA quantitative PCR (qPCR) in samples where asexual parasites were not present. One participant in the negative control group had asexual parasitemia during this period and was therefore excluded from analysis. At the end of the study, all participants received a course of artemether/lumefantrine and, if required, a single dose of primaquine (45 mg) to clear all remaining parasites (as detailed in Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 1 Study design schematic. Malaria-naive volunteers (n = 17) were inoculated with pRBCs on day 0 (D0). Blood samples were taken for PCR analysis to measure both asexual parasites and gametocytes from day 4 pi and continued until the end of the study. Piperaquine (PIP 480 mg) treatment was administered on either day 7 or day 8 pi, and any subsequent recrudescent asexual infections were treated with piperaquine (PIP 960 mg). Mosquito-feeding assays were performed between day 17 and day 30 pi by feeding mosquitoes by live bite (direct skin feeding) on the participants or by membrane feeding on venous blood (Aim 1). During the period of gametocyte carriage, participants either received primaquine (15 mg) or artefenomel (500 mg) or did not receive either intervention (Aim 2). All participants received a course of artemether/lumefantrine and, if required, a single dose of primaquine (45 mg) to clear all parasites at the end of the study (Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 2 Trial profile. All participants received 480 mg piperaquine. Twelve participants also received 960 mg piperaquine to treat recrudescence. iMosquito infectivity not assessed in cohort 1 (n = 6). iiAll 6 participants in the EFITA study were not intended to be randomized and 4 participants in the OZGAM study were not randomized due to recruitment and drug availability limitations (as detailed in Methods). iiiAll 6 participants from EFITA and 2 from OZGAM did not receive any drug during the period of gametocyte carriage (Supplemental Table 1).

P. falciparum parasites were detected by 18S rDNA qPCR in 11 of 17 participants on day 4 pi and were detected in all participants on day 5 pi. Piperaquine (480 mg) was administered to attenuate asexual parasite replication on day 7 pi for group 1. This treatment was delayed until day 8 pi for groups 2 and 3 (following review of safety data and approval from the Safety Monitoring Committee, CNS Pty. Ltd.) in order to maximize the biomass of asexual parasites with potential to commit to gametocytogenesis. The initial pattern of parasite growth did not vary between the groups who received piperaquine on day 7 or day 8 (Figure 3A). Piperaquine (480 mg) completely cleared asexual parasitemia in 5 participants (2 treated on day 7 and 3 treated on day 8), and following an initial decline in parasite densities, the remaining 12 participants developed recrudescent asexual infections. Recrudescence was cleared in all 12 participants with a single dose of piperaquine (960 mg) administered when required between day 10 and day 24 pi. Recrudescence occurred in subjects with varying levels of initial parasitemia, and development of recrudescence was not related to parasite density at time of treatment.

Figure 3 Development of parasitemia and gametocytemia. Participants (n = 17) were experimentally infected with P. falciparum on day 0. (A) Parasite development as measured by 18S rDNA qPCR. Piperaquine (480 mg) was administered on day 7 pi for group 1 (n = 6; vertical red dashed line) or on day 8 pi for groups 2 and 3 (n = 11; vertical gray dashed line). Gametocyte development measured by qRT-PCR for (B) pfs25 (female gametocytes) and (C) pfMGET (male gametocytes). For A–C, the thin lines show individual participant curves and geometric means are in bold. (D) Asexual parasitemia AUC (days 0–10) and (E) gametocytemia AUC (days 10–21), grouped by treatment day (480 mg piperaquine) (compared by Kolmogorov-Smirnov test). Correlation of gametocytemia AUC (from day 10–21) with (F) asexual parasitemia on the day of treatment or (G) asexual parasitemia AUC (from day 0 to day of treatment) assessed using Spearman’s rank correlation.

Appearance of gametocytes in peripheral circulation was monitored by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) for female-specific pfs25 mRNA (24) and male-specific Pf3D7_1469900 mRNA (hereafter referred to as pfMGET) (25). Both male and female gametocytes were detected in all participants and were first detected on day 10 pi. Female gametocyte densities peaked between day 20 and day 25 pi, while male gametocyte densities peaked a day earlier, between day 19 and day 24 pi (Figure 3, B and C). Delaying attenuation of asexual parasite replication until day 8 resulted in a significant increase in the asexual parasitemia AUC (P = 0.006) and gametocytemia AUC (P = 0.04) (Figure 3, D and E), with no adverse effect on participant safety (see below). When data from all participants were analyzed, gametocytemia AUC significantly correlated with both the asexual parasite levels on the day of treatment and the asexual parasitemia AUC prior to treatment (Spearman’s r = 0.83, P < 0.0001 and Spearman’s r = 0.87, P < 0.0001, respectively) (Figure 3, F and G).

Gametocyte density ranged from 243 to 6,888 gametocytes/ml at peak gametocytemia, and as observed in natural infections, there was a strong female gametocyte bias (Figure 4A and refs. 5, 12). The average male to female gametocyte ratios from 3 participants who did not experience recrudescence and did not receive gametocytocidal intervention were 0.25, 0.29, and 0.22, with an overall mean ratio of 0.25 (range: 0.15–0.55), meaning an average of 1 male to 4 female gametocytes. Some variation in male to female ratio occurred over the course of gametocytemia, but this did not trend to becoming more male or female biased over time (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Male and female gametocyte sex ratios. Gametocyte development was monitored by qRT-PCR for pfs25 (female gametocytes) and pfMGET (male gametocytes). (A) Comparison of male and female gametocyte densities over time, with box plots indicating the median and whiskers showing the minimum and maximum responses (only includes data at time points where values exist for > 50% of the participants). (B) Proportion of gametocytes that are either male or female over time for 3 participants.

Asexual parasites were quantified throughout the study using 18S rDNA qPCR; however, this assay detects all circulating asexual parasites and gametocytes, making it difficult to distinguish recrudescent asexual infections from gametocytemia. We therefore measured skeleton binding protein-1 (SBP-1) mRNA transcripts — which are abundantly expressed in ring-stage parasites — to detect asexual parasite recrudescence (26, 27). As expected, prior to initial piperaquine treatment, the level of ring-stage parasitemia detected by the SBP-1 mRNA assay closely matched the total parasite levels measured by 18S rDNA qPCR (Figure 5, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). Following asexual parasite clearance, SBP-1 mRNA was undetectable during the period of gametocyte carriage until recrudescent asexual infections developed (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). The course of gametocytemia was not affected by treating recrudescent infections with piperaquine (960 mg) (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C), and gametocyte levels remained stable (>100 gametocytes/ml) for up to 21 days in participants who did not receive gametocytocidal intervention (until end of study drug was administered) (Figure 5, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C).

Figure 5 The course of asexual parasitemia and gametocytemia. Representative graphs from groups 2 and 3 showing all data from qRT-PCR mRNA assays to illustrate the relationship between the parasite populations and the ability of SBP-1 mRNA to identify recrudescent infections. (A) Data from participant 203, (B) participant 306, (C) participant 302, and (D) participant 301 are shown. Male gametocytes (blue squares), female gametocytes (red circles), and ring-stage parasites (black triangles) are shown. Total parasitemia was also quantified by 18S rDNA qPCR (gray lines). Treatment administration is indicated with black arrows as follows: PIP 480, 480 mg piperaquine; PIP 960, 960 mg piperaquine; A/L, artemether/lumefantrine; PQ 45, 45 mg primaquine. Complete set of graphs for all participants is shown in Supplemental Figure 1, A–C.

The infectivity of gametocytes to Anopheles stephensi mosquitoes was evaluated in the participants who received piperaquine (480 mg) treatment on day 8 pi (n = 11). Successful transmission of malaria to mosquitoes was achieved from 8 of 11 participants (73%) at least once between day 17 and day 30 pi using direct skin-feeding assays (DFA), direct membrane-feeding assays on venous whole blood (DMFA), or membrane-feeding assays with serum replacement (MFA SR). Transmission occurred on all days evaluated except days 17 and 29, with no trend in changing infectivity over time (Figure 6, A and B). In assays in which transmission occurred, the mosquito infection rate ranged from 2% to 17%, with a median of 7% for DFAs (n = 18), 4% for DMFAs (n = 18), and 6% for MFA SR (n = 14) (Table 2 and Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). Paired analysis was performed on a subset of samples to compare the transmission efficiency with the different feeding assays. Mosquito infection rates were approximately 7-fold higher (P = 0.0004, n = 20) with DFAs (median 7%; interquartile range [IQR] 3.3–9.2) compared with DMFAs (median 1%; IQR 0–3.4) and approximately 3-fold higher (P = 0.001, n = 14) with MFA SR (median 6%; IQR 4–10) compared with DMFA (median 2%; IQR 0–2.5) (Table 3).

Figure 6 Infectivity to mosquitoes. Successful transmission is defined as the presence of oocysts in the mosquito midgut on day 8 or 9 after feeding as determined by 18S rDNA qPCR. Mosquito infection rate is reported as the prevalence of infection (percentage of mosquitoes infected per assay). (A) Prevalence of mosquito infection in all feeding assays performed for each participant in groups 2 and 3. (B) Prevalence of mosquito infection for all assays at each time point (dots represent the median, with error bars indicating the range) (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3).

Table 2 Mosquito infection rate

Table 3 Mosquito infection rate using different feeding assays

The infectivity of participants varied, with 3 participants not transmitting to mosquitoes at any time during the study. Participants who were noninfectious had significantly lower levels of circulating gametocytes (range: 243–941 gametocytes/ml) than those who were infectious (range: 1,589–6,888 gametocytes/ml) when peak gametocytemia was compared (P = 0.01) (Figure 7A). The median gametocytemia at the time of the mosquito feeding assay was also greater in the infectious samples, and this was consistent across feeding assays (Table 4), with mosquito infection rates increasing with the level of gametocytemia (Poisson’s regression, likelihood ratio [L-R χ2 = 36.4, P < 0.0001]) (Supplemental Figure 2). Concentration of parasite-infected erythrocytes over a Percoll gradient resulted in a pronounced increase in mosquito infection rate. On 3 occasions, blood pooled from all participants was enriched via Percoll and resulted in 36%, 31%, and 50% prevalence of mosquito infection. In this experiment, equivalent proportions of mosquitoes were infected with either oocysts on day 9 after feeding (31%, 16/51) or salivary gland sporozoites on day 14 after feeding (29%, 12/41), demonstrating the oocysts complete development to the mosquito stage (Supplemental Table 4 and Supplemental Figure 3D).

Figure 7 Gametocyte infectivity and clearance. (A) The peak gametocytemia (male and female gametocytes) for participants who were noninfectious throughout the study compared with participants who were infectious on at least one occasion. Box plots indicate the median and whiskers show the minimum and maximum responses. Groups compared using Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Percentage reduction in gametocytemia (as measured by 18S rDNA qPCR in samples where ring-stage parasites were not present) between day of drug treatment and 5 days after treatment with 15 mg primaquine (n = 5), 500 mg artefenomel (n = 4), or no drug (negative control, n = 7). One participant from the negative control group is not represented due to the presence of ring-stage parasites precluding analysis of gametocyte clearance. Lines indicate the median response and groups compared by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparison test comparing all groups.

Table 4 Gametocytemia of infectious samples

Primaquine (15 mg) treatment resulted in 90% reduction in gametocyte density when measured 5 days after treatment, compared with 21% in the group receiving artefenomel (500 mg) and 22% in the group that received no intervention. The difference between the primaquine (15 mg) group and both the negative control group and the artefenomel group was significant (P = 0.01 and P = 0.04, respectively), but not that between the artefenomel group and the negative control group (Figure 7B). As polymorphisms in the CYP2D6 gene may reduce the efficacy of primaquine against gametocytes, genotyping of the coding gene sequence was performed as previously described (refs. 21, 28 and Supplemental Table 5). However, there was no relationship between the CYP2D6 genotype and observed primaquine activity.

Transmission prevalence was too low to evaluate the ability of the drugs to inhibit mosquito-stage parasite development using DFAs, DMFAs, or MFA SR. However, a pilot experiment in which gametocytes were enriched via Percoll prior to membrane feeding demonstrated that with high enough gametocyte densities, it may be possible to detect reductions in mosquito-stage parasite development in this CHMI transmission model. Using enriched gametocytes in the membrane-feeding assay, transmission occurred in 2 of 2 participants (prevalence of infection of 4% and 52%) prior to primaquine (15 mg) treatment and in 0 of 2 participants after treatment. In contrast, transmission occurred with enriched gametocytes at both the before and after drug treatment time points for 2 participants who did not receive any intervention (Supplemental Table 6).

This CHMI transmission model was safe and well tolerated; all participants completed their 3 scheduled direct skin feeds, and the number and severity of adverse events (AEs) did not increase by delaying treatment of initial asexual parasitemia from day 7 to day 8 pi (Figure 8). From a total of 205 AEs, 132 (64.4%) were assessed as probably or possibly related to malaria, 13 (6.3%) were probably or possibly related to piperaquine, 2 were possibly associated with artefenomel, and none were related to artemether/lumefantrine or primaquine. Fourteen (6.8%) AEs were attributed to direct skin feeding, and the remaining AEs were attributed to other causes. The most common AE associated with malaria was headache (39 cases across 13 participants). The AEs were mostly mild (n = 163; 79.5%) or moderate (n = 39; 19.0%) in severity, with no serious AEs recorded (Supplemental Tables 7–9). Three AEs were assessed as severe and were attributed to malaria infection. These were fatigue, elevated alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (peak 9.2 × upper limit of normal [ULN]), and elevated aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (peak 5.7 × ULN). Both severe (>5 × ULN) liver transaminase elevations were experienced by the same participant, who did not receive artefenomel. An additional participant also developed a moderate ALT elevation (≤5 × ULN). Neither participant developed symptomatic hepatitis or significant elevation of bilirubin; therefore, Hy’s law was not reached (29). All liver transaminase elevations were transient and asymptomatic and returned to within normal ranges by the end of the study with no intervention. Similar asymptomatic ALT and AST elevations with unchanged bilirubin have been reported in other CHMI studies and are believed to be secondary to malaria infection (16, 30).