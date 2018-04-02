Commentary 10.1172/JCI120260

What goes around comes around: modeling malaria transmission from humans back to mosquitos

Kazutoyo Miura1 and Peter D. Crompton2

1Malaria Immunology Section, Laboratory of Malaria and Vector Research, and

2Malaria Infection Biology and Immunity Section, Laboratory of Immunogenetics, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Peter D. Crompton, 5625 Fishers Lane, Room 4N07D, Rockville, Maryland 20852, USA. Phone: 301.761.5042; Email: pcrompton@niaid.nih.gov.

Find articles by Miura, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Malaria Immunology Section, Laboratory of Malaria and Vector Research, and

2Malaria Infection Biology and Immunity Section, Laboratory of Immunogenetics, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Peter D. Crompton, 5625 Fishers Lane, Room 4N07D, Rockville, Maryland 20852, USA. Phone: 301.761.5042; Email: pcrompton@niaid.nih.gov.

Find articles by Crompton, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published March 12, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 4 (April 2, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(4):1264–1266. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120260.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published March 12, 2018

See the related article at A controlled human malaria infection model enabling evaluation of transmission-blocking interventions.

Malaria, caused by mosquito-transmitted Plasmodium parasites, continues to take a major toll on global health. The development of drugs and vaccines that reduce malaria transmission from humans back to mosquitos could contribute to the control and eventual eradication of malaria, but research models for the early clinical evaluation of candidate interventions are lacking. In this issue of the JCI, Collins and colleagues report the successful transmission of Plasmodium falciparum parasites from humans to mosquitoes during controlled human malaria infection, thus providing a potential tool to accelerate the development of much needed transmission-blocking drugs and vaccines.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1265 Page 1264 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement