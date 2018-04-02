What goes around comes around: modeling malaria transmission from humans back to mosquitos

Commentary 10.1172/JCI120260

2 Malaria Infection Biology and Immunity Section, Laboratory of Immunogenetics, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA.

1 Malaria Immunology Section, Laboratory of Malaria and Vector Research, and

See the related article at A controlled human malaria infection model enabling evaluation of transmission-blocking interventions.

Malaria, caused by mosquito-transmitted Plasmodium parasites, continues to take a major toll on global health. The development of drugs and vaccines that reduce malaria transmission from humans back to mosquitos could contribute to the control and eventual eradication of malaria, but research models for the early clinical evaluation of candidate interventions are lacking. In this issue of the JCI, Collins and colleagues report the successful transmission of Plasmodium falciparum parasites from humans to mosquitoes during controlled human malaria infection, thus providing a potential tool to accelerate the development of much needed transmission-blocking drugs and vaccines.

