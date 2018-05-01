A PET imaging agent for evaluating PARP-1 expression in ovarian cancer

Study design. The objective of this study was to highlight the significance of PARP-1 expression for PARP inhibitor therapy using preclinical models of ovarian cancer and perform the first PET imaging study of PARP-1 in ovarian cancer using [18F]FTT with histological correlates to confirm radiotracer uptake as a biomarker of PARP-1 expression. This goal was addressed by using CRISPR/Cas9 to delete PARP1 in models of ovarian cancer, which were then used to test PARPi efficacy in vitro. In addition, we used patient-derived orthotopic xenograft models of ovarian cancer to show proof of concept for [18F]FTT microPET imaging of PARP-1 and PARPi drug-target engagement in vivo. [18F]FTT PET imaging of PARP-1 was performed in patients with ovarian cancer, and tumor specimens were retrieved at surgical debulking or biopsy for in vitro correlative analysis of PARP-1 using [125I]KX1 autoradiography and PARP-1 f-IHC.

All in vitro experiments were carried out using a standard cell culture technique and repeated 3 independent times. The deletion of PARP1 with CRISPR/Cas9 was performed in 2 ovarian cancer cell lines. In addition, 3 unique guide RNAs were used to mediate the deletion of PARP1. Polyclonal populations of PARP1-KO cell lines were used to test PARPi efficacy in vitro. A sample size of 4 was selected for preclinical imaging studies to prevent bias greater than 10% for interpreting and analyzing microPET image results. No data from preclinical models was excluded from analyses.

For the clinical portion of this study, 20 patients with EOC were enrolled, 10 of whom had tissue available for in vitro analysis. Eight of those 10 underwent [18F]FTT imaging prior to subsequent standard clinical management (Figure 3). One of the 8 patients who underwent [18F]FTT had a negative PET image and was excluded from correlative analysis. A total of 13 tissue specimens was available from the 10 patients and these specimens were used for in vitro assays including PARP-1 f-IHC and [125I]KX1 autoradiography (Supplemental Table 5). All tissue specimens from patients who underwent [18F]FTT PET imaging were included in correlations among [18F]FTT PET, [18F]FDG, [125I]KX1 autoradiography, and PARP-1 f-IHC. All tissue specimens collected from consenting patients were included in correlations between [125I]KX1 and PARP-1 f-IHC. Patients with and without BRCA1 mutations were enrolled in this study (Supplemental Table 6). All experimental procedures for preclinical and clinical work are described in detail in the supplemental information.

CRISPR/Cas9 deletion of PARP1 in ovarian cancer cells. OVCAR8 cells were a gift from David M. Livingston (Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA). All other cell lines were available through ATCC or the Basser Center for BRCA (University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA) (Supplemental Table 1). PARP1 was deleted in UWB1.289 and OVCAR8 EOC cell lines that have reduced BRCA-1 expression through a deleterious mutation (UWB1.289) or promoter methylation (OVCAR8). These mutations are characterized elsewhere in the literature (46, 47). Using 3 unique guide RNAs (Supplemental Material), PARP1 deletion was mediated by Cas9 in both cell lines, effectively producing 3 unique polyclonal PARP1-KO cell lines for each. Loss of PARP-1 expression was confirmed by IF cell microscopy and Western blot in each polyclonal population. Polyclonal populations were used in all experiments.

[125I]KX1 radioligand binding measures differences in PARP-1 expression. Using multiple ovarian cancer cell lines, we performed in vitro pharmacological PARP-1 saturation radioligand binding studies to quantify PARP-1 expression. [125I]KX1 was synthesized and in vitro radioligand binding studies were performed as previously described (16). Briefly, increasing concentrations of [125I]KX1 from 0.01–10 nM were added to a 96-well plate in quadruplicate for each respective cell line and experiments were completed in triplicate.

Loss of PARP1 promotes PARPi resistance in ovarian cancer cell lines. Immunofluorescence was used to determine DNA damage induced by olaparib or DMSO control in ovarian cancer cell lines. Using 5 clinically used PARPis, we performed in vitro cell viability assays to determine changes in drug sensitivity based on loss of PARP-1 expression. The experimental procedures were adopted from previous work (16). Cisplatin was also examined as a control to evaluate changes in sensitivity of DNA-damaging agents that occur after loss of PARP1. Cell viability was assessed using CellTiterGlo (Promega). Experiments were completed in duplicate 3 independent times.

Preclinical microPET imaging of PARP-1. Through serial [18F]FTT PET imaging studies, we evaluated PARP-1 drug-target engagement using the FDA-approved PARPi olaparib. PET imaging of PARP-1 drug-target engagement is a noninvasive methodology to directly assess PARP inhibition. Using 2 ovarian cancer patient–derived xenograft models in 15- to 18-week-old female NOD SCID mice provided from the Simpkins laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania (48), including a BRCA1 mutant and WT, we performed microPET imaging on a Phillips Medical Systems scanner (n = 4 mice). Mice were imaged on day 1 and then olaparib was orally administered daily by gavage at a dose of 50 mg/kg. Mice were then reimaged on day 4, 1 hour after the fourth dose of olaparib. A total of 4 doses of olaparib was administered between imaging studies to achieve steady state. Ex vivo autoradiography studies were performed on mice from PDX model WO-12-2 with and without olaparib treatment (n = 6). The differences in tumor-to-muscle ratios were measured and were representative of the percentage of PARPi drug-target engagement.

PARP-1 immunohistochemistry and autoradiography on clinical specimens. Colormetric immunohistochemistry was performed at the University of Pennsylvania Pathology Core for H&E and biomarkers, including PARP-1, γH2AX, p53, LCA, and AE1/3. These biomarkers were chosen due to their relevance to EOC. AE1/3 is a keratin marker and was used to identify tumor cells by c-IHC. In order to determine where in the tumor microenvironment PARP-1 was expressed, we costained with LCA, which is a pan lymphocyte marker. In addition, we analyzed common biomarkers present in high-grade serous EOC, including p53 and γH2AX. Lastly, PARP-1 was evaluated by f-IHC and [125I]KX1 autoradiography on adjacent sections to determine whether the 2 methods colocalize.

Clinical [18F]FTT PET imaging. The clinical trial included 2 imaging cohorts: a biodistribution cohort and a dynamic cohort. The patients included in this trial with pathologic correlates were all enrolled in the dynamic cohort. As such, only that protocol is reported in this section. Dynamic scanning was performed for approximately 60 minutes from the time of injection with a field-of-view over the abdomen/pelvis or to include a known site of tumor involvement. Static images from the skull base to mid-thigh were performed starting approximately 90 and 180 minutes after [18F]FTT injection; these static scans were optional at the discretion of the investigator or study physician. Static images obtained at approximately 90 minutes were used in the analysis. [18F]FTT PET/CT imaging was performed on a Phillips Ingenuity PET/CT scanner (Phillips Medical Systems). Images were reconstructed using standard reconstruction techniques and interpreted by trained radiology readers. Lesions were first located on a contemporaneous clinical [18F]FDG PET/CT and then located on the [18F]FTT PET/CT. The maximum SUV was recorded for each scan.

Statistics. Data presented are mean ± SEM unless otherwise noted. All graphs were produced and statistically analyzed using Prism version 6.0, GraphPad. The maximum number of PARP binding sites (B max ) was calculated by an exponential nonlinear curve–fit 1-site binding hyperbola function. All statistical tests comparing the mean of 2 groups were 2-sided. The comparisons of the means from more than 2 groups were performed using 1-way ordinary ANOVA. Dose-response curves were fitted using a nonlinear sigmoidal dose-response curve, and effective calculations for 50% reduction in cell viability were calculated. Image analysis was performed using PMOD software, and tumor-to-muscle ratios were calculated. Preclinical microPET imaging studies comparing tumor uptake of radiotracer were analyzed using a paired, 2-tailed t test. Autoradiography studies were analyzed using an unpaired 2-tailed t test. We chose an α of 0.05 (95% confidence interval) and data were deemed significant if P < 0.05. For correlations, the Pearson correlation coefficient was calculated and the data were considered statistically significant if P < 0.05. To determine the ability of [18F]FTT PET maximum SUV to predict PARP-1 expression measured by f-IHC, we used a linear regression and results were considered statistically significant if different from zero.

Study approval. All animal studies were performed under protocols approved by the University of Pennsylvania Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Studies were conducted under guidelines for animal welfare provided by the NIH. This was an open-label, phase I trial of [18F]FTT PET conducted under an approved IRB at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA, and registered with the FDA as an expanded investigational new drug (clinical trial identifier: NCT02637934). All subjects consented to PET imaging and providing clinical tissue specimens for in vitro analysis.