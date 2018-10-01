Neonatal Fc receptor antagonist efgartigimod safely and sustainably reduces IgGs in humans

In vitro characterization of efgartigimod. Efgartigimod is a hIgG1-derived Fc fragment (residues D220–K447) from the za allotype that has been mutated at 5 residues, the so-called ABDEG mutations (15), to increase its affinity for FcRn at both acidic and neutral pH (Figure 1). SPR analyses demonstrate that efgartigimod has equilibrium dissociation constants for human FcRn of 14.2 nM and 320 nM at pH 6.0 and pH 7.4, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97911DS1). These affinities are analogous to those of a full-length IgG (anti–hen egg lysozyme [anti-HEL]) with the ABDEG mutations (ref. 15 and data not shown).

Figure 1 The location of the residues targeted for mutation in efgartigimod. X-ray crystallographic structure of hIgG1-derived Fc (54) with locations of residues that are mutated in efgartigimod shown in color (Met252 to Tyr, Ser254 to Thr, Thr256 to Glu, His433 to Lys, and Asn434 to Phe). Residues playing a central role in hIgG1:FcRn interaction are indicated in black (Ile253, His310, and His435) (55). The figure was generated using PyMOL (PyMOL Molecular Graphics System, version 2.0, Schrödinger LLC).

In vitro studies with transfected endothelial cells (HMEC-1) expressing human FcRn-GFP (10, 11) were performed using both flow cytometry and fluorescence microscopy. Quantitation of the accumulation of fluorescently labeled efgartigimod (pulsed at 25 μg/ml at pH 7.4) by flow cytometry immediately following a pulse of the transfected cells resulted in higher levels of cell-associated efgartigimod than WT hIgG1 (HEL specific; pulsed at 200 μg/ml), consistent with the increase in affinity of efgartigimod for human FcRn at near-neutral pH (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1). Following a chase period of 30 minutes, 39.2% ± 3.4% and 22.5% ± 3.6% of fluorescently labeled efgartigimod and hIgG1, respectively, remained within the cells. The data for hIgG1 are consistent with our earlier studies demonstrating that this Ab is efficiently recycled from FcRn-expressing cells to almost background levels within 30 minutes (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 1). Although efgartigimod is also recycled from the cells, the relatively high levels of accumulation of efgartigimod within cells during the pulse phase resulted in substantially greater cell-associated levels compared with that in hIgG1 following the 120-minute chase period (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 1). As a comparator, we also analyzed the behavior of an Ab that binds with dissociation constants of 3.9 nM and 6.2 nM to human FcRn at pH 6.0 and pH 7.4, respectively, through its Fab arms (18) (Supplemental Figure 2). This anti-FcRn Ab accumulated to higher levels than efgartigimod within cells during a 30-minute pulse and remained at similar levels during the 2-hour chase period (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 Differences in subcellular trafficking behavior between efgartigimod and anti-FcRn Ab. (A) HMEC-1 cells expressing hFcRn-GFP were pulse-chased with Alexa Fluor 647–labeled efgartigimod, isotype control (HEL-specific hIgG1), or anti-FcRn Ab at concentrations of 25, 200, and 75 μg/ml, respectively, for 30 minutes and chased for 0, 30, and 120 minutes. Levels of cell-associated Alexa Fluor 647 were determined using flow cytometry. Representative histogram plots for 2 independent experiments are shown. (B) Cell-associated fluorescence levels for analyses carried out as in panel A, displayed as the percentage of fluorescence remaining at different chase times relative to the pulse-only samples. For chase times of 30 and 120 minutes, means of 4 samples (2 samples per experiment, 2 experiments) are shown. Error bars indicate SEM, and statistical significance of the difference between efgartigimod and hIgG1 following a 30-minute chase is indicated. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA. (C) HMEC-1 cells expressing human FcRn-GFP were pulse-chased with 500 μg/ml Alexa Fluor 555–labeled dextran and then pulse-chased (30-minute pulse, 0- or 16-hour chase) with Alexa Fluor 647–labeled efgartigimod (25 μg/ml) or anti-FcRn Ab (75 μg/ml). Images of representative cells are shown, with arrowheads in the anti-FcRn panel (16 hours) indicating Ab that is localized in dextran-positive compartments. Data for Alexa Fluor 647–labeled efgartigimod or Alexa Fluor 647–labeled anti-FcRn and FcRn-GFP are displayed as acquired. The lysosomes in boxed regions (labeled 1 and 2 for each inhibitor) are cropped and expanded (lower panels), and pixel intensities along the dotted lines are shown. Intensities are normalized against the highest pixel value in each 16-hour image (Alexa Fluor 555) or for both 16-hour images (Alexa Fluor 647). GFP, Alexa Fluor 555, and Alexa Fluor 647 are pseudocolored blue, red, and green, respectively. Scale bars: 3 μm (upper panels); 1 μm (cropped lysosomes). Microscopy data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments.

In addition to the flow cytometry experiments, comparison of the behavior of efgartigimod and the anti-FcRn Ab using fluorescence microscopy demonstrated that both FcRn ligands were extensively colocalized with FcRn within subcellular compartments following a 30-minute pulse (Figure 2C). Our earlier studies analyzing the subcellular localization of FcRn-GFP in transfected HMEC-1 cells have demonstrated that these intracellular compartments are early/late endosomes and tubulovesicular transport carriers (recycling compartments) (11, 19, 20). Following 16 hours of chase, the anti-FcRn Ab was present in dextran-positive lysosomes (Figure 2C). Under the same conditions of imaging, substantially lower levels of Alexa Fluor 647–labeled efgartigimod were observed within cells following a 16-hour chase period, although linear adjustment of the Alexa Fluor 647 intensity also revealed colocalization of this Fc fragment with FcRn-GFP–positive compartments and dextran-positive lysosomes following this chase time (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3). Collectively, the flow cytometry and microscopy data indicate that the higher affinity and/or avidity of the anti-FcRn Ab relative to efgartigimod confers greater retention in FcRn-positive compartments within cells, combined with increased lysosomal accumulation.

Effect of efgartigimod and IVIg on tracer clearance in cynomolgus monkeys. Since the FcRn-binding properties of cynomolgus monkey IgG and human IgG are very similar (21) and efgartigimod showed an increase in affinity to human FcRn similar to that shown with cynomolgus FcRn (Supplemental Figure 4), cynomolgus monkey was considered a relevant species to explore the PD properties of efgartigimod.

To test the effect of efgartigimod on IgG homeostasis in cynomolgus monkeys, animals were injected with a non–target-binding hIgG1 tracer Ab (FR70-hIgG1, targeting mouse CD70, not crossreactive to human or monkey target), followed 2 days later with an i.v. infusion of 70 mg/kg efgartigimod. An infusion with 2 g/kg IVIg was included as control, as this is a standard therapy in many autoimmune indications and is known to accelerate IgG clearance (22). A single infusion of 70 mg/kg efgartigimod to monkey cleared the human FR70-hIgG1 tracer Ab levels more rapidly and more efficiently (>95% clearance in 4 days, no tracer detected afterwards) than IVIg at a dose used in clinical settings (~75% clearance in 7 days) (Figure 3). These data confirm earlier data in rodents (15) and indicate that inhibition of FcRn function by efgartigimod is driven by its competitive binding advantage over endogenous IgGs and not, as with IVIg, by saturation of the FcRn receptor due to a massive increase in IgG levels.

Figure 3 Effect of efgartigimod and IVIg on tracer IgG levels in cynomolgus monkeys. Animals (n = 2/group) were injected with 1 mg/kg of the tracer Ab FR70-hIgG1, followed 2 days later with i.v. infusion of 70 mg/kg efgartigimod or 2 g/kg IVIg. Tracer levels in serum, detected by murine CD70-binding ELISA, were plotted relative to predose levels. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. %T 0 , percentage change from baseline.

Dose-escalation study in cynomolgus monkey. In a subsequent study using an experimental setup identical to that described above, doses of efgartigimod ranging from 0.2 to 200 mg/kg were infused and both tracer IgG and endogenous cynomolgus monkey IgG levels were determined (Figure 4, A and B). Neither the human FR70-hIgG1 tracer Ab nor endogenous IgG levels were affected by a single dose of efgartigimod at 0.2 mg/kg compared with vehicle, but enhanced clearance of both tracer and endogenous IgG was observed for cynomolgus monkeys dosed at 2, 20, or 200 mg/kg (data from the 70 mg/kg efgartigimod group from the previous experiment were included as reference). A maximal reduction of 55% in endogenous IgG levels was observed following a single administration of efgartigimod, and this PD effect leveled out at doses starting from 20 mg/kg. Based on the latter finding and the increasing presence of efgartigimod in the urine at doses from 20 mg/kg and above (data not shown), the saturating dose was considered to be close to 20 mg/kg. An average half-life of 38 hours was calculated for efgartigimod at this dose (data not shown). Efgartigimod specifically influenced IgG catabolism, as no effect was seen on IgA and IgM levels (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 4 Efgartigimod dose-escalation study in cynomolgus monkeys. Animals (n = 2/group) were injected with 1 mg/kg of the tracer Ab FR70-hIgG1, followed 2 days later with i.v. infusion of 0.2 to 200 mg/kg efgartigimod or vehicle. Tracer levels in serum (A) are detected by murine CD70-binding ELISA. Endogenous IgG levels in serum (B) were plotted relative to predose levels. Cyno, cynomolgus. Values are shown as mean ± SEM.

Multiple dose study in cynomolgus monkey. The hypothesis that repeated infusions of efgartigimod may lower IgG levels to a greater extent than a single infusion was next investigated. Two strategies were followed: one group of monkeys received an efgartigimod infusion every 24 hours during the first 4 days, while the other group received the drug once every 4 days. Efgartigimod was administered at 20 mg/kg. A clear difference between the 2 groups was observed from day 7 onwards (Figure 5). Dosing efgartigimod once every 4 days resulted in a more profound and longer reduction of IgG levels than dosing every 24 hours for 4 days. A maximum reduction in IgG levels of 75% was observed after multiple dosing.

Figure 5 Endogenous IgG levels in multiple dose study in cynomolgus monkeys. Animals (n = 2/group) were injected i.v. with 20 mg/kg efgartigimod every day during the first 4 days or once every 4 days (arrows indicate drug administration). Endogenous IgG levels in serum were plotted relative to predose levels. Values are shown as mean ± SEM.

Phase I study in healthy volunteers. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled first-in-human study was initiated to explore i.v. single ascending doses (SAD) and multiple ascending doses (MAD) of efgartigimod. The objectives of this study were to assess the safety, tolerability, PK, PD, and immunogenicity of efgartigimod in healthy males and healthy females of nonchildbearing potential. Subjects in the SAD part (cohorts 1–5) were dosed either with placebo or 0.2, 2, 10, 25, or 50 mg/kg efgartigimod (Figure 6). Three different dosing regimens were explored in the MAD phase. Volunteers were either dosed with 10 mg/kg efgartigimod or placebo every 4 days (q4d) on 6 occasions, 10 mg/kg efgartigimod or placebo every 7 days (q7d) on 4 occasions, or 25 mg/kg efgartigimod or placebo q7d on 4 occasions (Figure 7).

Figure 6 Flow chart of SAD part of first-in-human study of efgartigimod in healthy volunteers. n, number of subjects. *One subject who did not originally fulfill the in- and exclusion criteria was rescreened at a later stage and was subsequently listed as a reserve subject. **An optional sixth cohort was not initiated.

Figure 7 Flow chart of MAD part of first-in-human study of efgartigimod in healthy volunteers. n, number of subjects. *Subject withdrew consent. **Dosing of all subjects in cohort 8 was discontinued early because of 1 subject experiencing a SAE. At that time, 4 subjects in this cohort had received 2 doses of the study drug and 4 subjects, including the subject with the SAE, had received 1 dose. After further investigation, it was considered unlikely that the SAE was related to the study drug.

PK of efgartigimod in healthy volunteers. Serum levels of efgartigimod were measured in both the SAD and MAD part of this study. Measurements were performed using an efgartigimod-specific ELISA, and PK parameters were calculated using a noncompartmental method.

In the SAD phase, the mean C max increased more than dose proportionally for the 0.2 and 2 mg/kg cohorts and then overall dose proportionally between 10 and 50 mg/kg, up to a C max value of 1,175 μg/ml (Figure 8 and Table 1). Area under the serum concentration time curve from time zero to infinity (AUC inf ) values increased overall dose proportionally between 2 and 50 mg/kg. In all dose groups, the median time to reach C max was 2.0 hours (i.e., the end of the infusion). The half-life of efgartigimod was determined as between 85.1 and 104 hours over 2 to 50 mg/kg and as 140 hours at 0.2 mg/kg. The mean clearance (CL) values ranged from 0.122 to 0.163 l/h and mean volume of distribution (V z ) values ranged from 14.8 to 21.4 l, which is at the high end of what is typically observed for biologics (23), indicating that efgartigimod is efficiently distributed from the circulation into the tissues. Additionally, the presence of efgartigimod in the urine was studied up to 72 hours after infusion. For the 0.2 and 2.0 mg/kg treatment groups, efgartigimod was not quantifiable in urine over the 0- to 72-hour period. The mean total amounts excreted in urine over the 0- to 72-hour period were minimal, with values of 0.100 mg (0.0124% of the dose), 0.474 mg (0.0238% of the dose), and 3.39 mg (0.0845% of the dose) for the 10, 25, and 50 mg/kg doses, respectively. The excretion in urine was rapid as 100%, about 82%, and about 55% of the amount over 72 hours was excreted within the first 12 hours for the 10, 25, and 50 mg/kg doses, respectively.

Figure 8 Efgartigimod serum concentration in the SAD part of first-in-human study. Healthy subjects (n = 6/group) were dosed with 0.2, 2, 10, 25, or 50 mg/kg efgartigimod or placebo (i.e., cohorts 1–5). Efgartigimod or placebo (randomized at a 4:2 ratio) was administered i.v. in a 2-hour infusion. Values are shown as mean ± SD. LLOQ, lower limit of quantification.

Table 1 Summary of efgartigimod PK parameters for SAD part

In the MAD part of the study, the efgartigimod PK parameters after the first administration in all treatment groups were consistent with those observed in the SAD part of the study (Figure 9).

Figure 9 Efgartigimod serum concentration in the MAD part of first-in-human study. Healthy subjects (n = 8/group) were dosed with 10 mg/kg efgartigimod or placebo q4d on 6 occasions (cohort 7), 10 mg/kg efgartigimod or placebo q7d on 4 occasions (cohort 9), or 25 mg/kg efgartigimod or placebo q7d on 4 occasions (cohort 10). Efgartigimod or placebo (randomized at a 6:2 ratio) was administered i.v. in a 2-hour infusion. Values are shown as mean ± SD.

From the first to the last dose, efgartigimod C max reached values of 161–229 μg/ml (10 mg/kg q4d), 195–237 μg/ml (10 mg/kg q7d), and 393–535 μg/ml (25 mg/kg q7d) (Table 2). The elimination phase was parallel and multiphasic for all doses and after all administrations. Efgartigimod concentrations were still quantifiable in serum of all subjects 21 days after the last dose. Overall, no accumulation of efgartigimod was observed after dosing q4d for 21 days and dosing q7d for 22 days, with mean accumulation ratio (R ac ) values ranging from 0.814 to 1.26. The PK profiles after the last dosing day (i.e., after multiple administrations) were similar to those after the first dose.

Table 2 Summary of efgartigimod PK parameters for MAD part

PD of efgartigimod in healthy volunteers. A detailed PD analysis was performed in both parts of the study, thereby monitoring the levels of the individual IgG subclasses (IgG1 through IgG4).

A rapid, sustained, and dose-dependent reduction of IgG levels was observed after administration of a single dose of 2 to 50 mg/kg efgartigimod (SAD part) compared with placebo (Figure 10).

Figure 10 Serum levels of IgG subclasses over time in the SAD part of first-in-human study. Healthy subjects (n = 6/group) were dosed with 0.2, 2, 10, 25, or 50 mg/kg efgartigimod or placebo (i.e., cohort 1-5). Efgartigimod or placebo (randomized at a 4:2 ratio) was administered i.v. in a 2-hour infusion. Percentage change versus baseline in IgG subclass serum concentration (%T 0 ) is shown. Values are shown as mean ± SD.

The IgG1 levels decreased from 2 days after delivery of the 2 mg/kg dose and had already decreased from 1 day at 10, 25, and 50 mg/kg. This decrease was at its maximum at 6 to 21 days after delivery for the 2, 10, 25, and 50 mg/kg doses and was sustained over time with 34.4%, 36.5%, and 42.2% reductions of IgG1 levels, compared with baseline, at 28 days after delivery (the last sample collection time) for the 10, 25, and 50 mg/kg doses, respectively. These findings were confirmed by the percentage changes of maximum percentage reduction value (E max ) and area under the percentage of reduction curve (AUEC) (Supplemental Table 2), which were superior for the 10 to 50 mg/kg doses as compared with the 0.2 mg/kg and 2 mg/kg doses. No significant differences within the 10 to 50 mg/kg dose range were seen in terms of E max or AUEC; thus, the maximum effect was already reached with the 10 mg/kg dose (Supplemental Table 2).

In the SAD part, the levels of IgG subclasses 2 and 3 were reduced in a way that was similar to the IgG1 levels over time, while IgG4 levels were reduced to a slightly lower extent. For the doses of 10 to 50 mg/kg, the mean E max ranged from 49.1% to 58.3% for IgG1, from 42.4% to 52.3% for IgG2, and from 54.0% to 61.1% for IgG3, while it ranged from 36.6% to 46.0% for IgG4. The administration of single doses of efgartigimod (0.2 to 50 mg/kg) did not induce a relevant decrease in IgA, IgD, IgE, or IgM or in albumin serum levels (data not shown).

After multiple administrations at 10 mg/kg q4d and q7d and at 25 mg/kg q7d (MAD part), the reduction of IgG levels was enhanced compared with that seen with a single infusion of efgartigimod (Figure 11). The decrease of IgG1 levels compared with placebo was at its maximum after the last administration in all treatment groups. The respective mean E max (calculated over the whole administration period) ranged from 73% to 78.5% for the 3 dosing regimens (Supplemental Table 3). After the last administration, the IgG1 levels increased again to about 50% reduction at day 42 or day 43 for q4d or q7d regimens, respectively, and returned to around baseline levels by day 77 or day 78 for q4d or q7d regimens, respectively. These findings indicate a reversible drug effect. There was no significant difference in reduction of IgG1 levels between the q4d and q7d regimen at the 10 mg/kg dose or the 10 and 25 mg/kg q7d doses in terms of E max or AUEC, suggesting that the maximal reduction of IgG1 levels was already reached with the 10 mg/kg dose q7d (Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 11 Serum levels of IgG subclasses over time in the MAD part of first-in-human study. Healthy subjects (n = 8/group) were dosed with 10 mg/kg efgartigimod or placebo q4d on 6 occasions (cohort 7), 10 mg/kg efgartigimod or placebo q7d on 4 occasions (cohort 9), or 25 mg/kg efgartigimod or placebo q7d on 4 occasions (cohort 10). Efgartigimod or placebo (randomized at a 6:2 ratio) was administered i.v. in a 2-hour infusion. Percentage change versus baseline in IgG subclass serum concentration (%T 0 ) is shown. Values are shown as mean ± SD.

IgG2 and IgG3 subclass levels were reduced in a way over time that was similar to that of IgG1 levels, with a mean E max ranging from 64.6% to 76.8% for IgG2 and from 73.3 %to 77.9% for IgG3. Similarly to what occurred in the SAD part, IgG4 seemed to be reduced to a slightly lesser extent, with the mean E max ranging from 58.1% to 66.6%. The median time to maximum effect (t Emax ) ranged from 14 to 27 days following the first administration dependent on the IgG subtype and on the dosing regimen. There was no significant decrease in IgA, IgD, IgE, or IgM or in albumin serum levels after administration of multiple doses of efgartigimod (Supplemental Figure 6), again demonstrating the selective IgG depletion induced by efgartigimod.

Adverse events. All efgartigimod-related treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) reported in this study, grouped by system organ class and preferred term, are summarized in Table 3. Most of the efgartigimod-related adverse events (AEs) were observed in only 1 subject, mostly in the higher dose groups. Only the following AEs were reported in more than one subject: headache, chills, dizziness, fatigue, abnormal differential WBC count, and increased C-reactive protein (CRP) levels. It should be noted, however, that some of the efgartigimod-related AEs were also reported in subjects infused with placebo.

Table 3 Number of subjects with AEs observed in phase I healthy volunteers study

Headache was reported in 4 subjects in the SAD part of the study who received 25 or 50 mg/kg efgartigimod. In the MAD part, headache was reported in 1 subject in the 10 mg/kg q4d group and in 3 subjects in the 25 mg/kg q7d group. Apart from 1 subject in whom a moderate headache developed after single infusion of 25 mg/kg, in all other cases, this AE was considered mild. Two cases of chills were reported in the SAD part of the study in the group who received 50 mg/kg efgartigimod. The other 2 cases were reported in the MAD part in the group who received 25 mg/kg q7d. In 1 case in the 50 mg/kg group, this TEAE was considered moderate. In all other cases, it was considered mild. Dizziness related to efgartigimod, graded as mild in severity, was observed in 2 subjects in the SAD part receiving a dose of 50 mg/kg. No cases of dizziness were reported in the MAD part. Fatigue was never observed in the SAD part of the study, but was reported in 2 subjects in the 25 mg/kg q7d cohort. These cases were considered mild in severity.

The most frequently reported TEAE in the SAD part was a slightly abnormal differential WBC count consisting of a mild decrease of CD8, CD3, CD56, CD4, and CD19 lymphocyte levels (7 out of 20 subjects dosed with efgartigimod). This decrease was only reported in the groups receiving a single infusion of 25 or 50 mg/kg and was observed within the first 8 hours after delivery, with values returning to baseline 24 hours after delivery without any additional therapy. No abnormal differential WBC count was reported in the MAD part of the study. This difference is possibly due to the fact that in the MAD part, the first postdelivery measurement of lymphocyte levels was 24 hours after the first administration of the study drug, at which time the lymphocyte numbers could already have returned to baseline if an initial drop occurred.

In the SAD part of the study, a transient increase of CRP was reported (average maximum increase of 5.4 × baseline value). All events of increased CRP were reported on day 2 and were considered mild or moderate in severity and related to the study drug by the investigator. All 6 subjects recovered from increased CRP within 3 to 6 days. All these subjects also presented an abnormal differential WBC count. A mild increase (average maximum increase of 6.6 × baseline value) in CRP level was also reported on day 9 in 1 subject who received 2 doses of 25 mg/kg q7d (MAD part). Except for a decrease of lymphocyte subsets and increase of CRP, no other clinically significant abnormalities of laboratory parameters were reported. Similarly, no clinically significant abnormalities of ECG were observed.

One serious adverse event (SAE) (hyperventilation) was reported in 1 subject 6 days after receiving a first infusion at a dose of 25 mg/kg. This SAE was considered unlikely to be related to the study drug. Apart from in this subject, no efgartigimod-related SAE or any other AE leading to discontinuation of treatment was reported. None of the observed AEs was certainly related to efgartigimod and, in all cases, only a possible or probable relatedness to the study drug was postulated by the investigator. Most of the AEs were observed after a single infusion of 25 or 50 mg/kg or multiple infusions of 25 mg/kg efgartigimod. In terms of severity, most AEs reported were considered mild and, only in a few cases, moderate.

Immunogenicity in human volunteers. Overall, efgartigimod was not found to provoke the development of anti-drug Ab (ADA) signals. In a limited number of pre- and postdelivery samples originating from both active- and placebo-treated individuals, positive ADA titers were detected. These positive ADA samples were found in both the SAD and the MAD part of the study. Signals typically were just above the detection limit of the assay and were only found once during the study for most subjects. No increase of titers over time for individual subjects was observed, nor had any of the volunteers with at least 1 positive ADA sample an apparent different PK/PD profile.