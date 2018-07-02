Motivational valence is determined by striatal melanocortin 4 receptors

Animals. All experiments were done using naive mice. The animals were single housed for a minimum of 48 hours prior to the experiments and kept in a pathogen-free facility on a regular 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle. For behavioral, PET, and electrophysiology experiments, only male mice were used, whereas both sexes were used in biochemical and food-intake experiments. Each experimental group consisted of mice from at least 2 litters. All mice were more than 6 weeks old at the onset of experiments, and the typical age was 8 to 20 weeks. Food and water were provided ad libitum, and all experiments were performed during the light phase, unless otherwise noted. MC4R-STOP-flox and Chr2-STOP-flox, POMC-Cre, Drd1 Cre-ER, and Dat Cre-ER mice have been previously described in the literature (13, 41–44). The Drd1 Cre-ER line was provided by Jan Rodriguez Parkitna (Institute of Pharmacology, Polish Academy of Sciences, Krakow, Poland). MC4R-STOP-flox, MC4R-eGFP, Drd1-tdTomato, Chr2-flox, POMC-Cre, and WT C57BL/6J mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. All mice had a C57BL/6 background, with the exception of POMC-Cre (mixed FVB/N and C57BL/6J) and Chr2-STOP-flox (mixed C57BL/6 and 129). Cre-recombinase activity was induced by administering tamoxifen dissolved in sunflower seed oil/alcohol mixture at a 10:1 ratio. The mixture was i.p. injected at 1 mg per mouse twice a day for 5 days.

Blinding and randomization. All conditioning experiments were under blinded conditions unless otherwise stated in the text describing the specific experimental procedure. Methods using automatized data collection, i.e., telemetric temperature recordings, photometry-based corticosteroid assays, PET scans, electrophysiology recordings, etc., were not under blinded conditions. Animals were randomized for treatment throughout the study and were selected to ensure mixed balanced groups during conditioning sessions.

Drugs and injections. LPS from E. coli (055:B5, Sigma-Aldrich) was administered i.p. at a concentration of 10 μg/kg 10 minutes prior to CPA training or 1 hour before food-intake measurements. U50.488 (Tocris Bioscience) and LiCl (Sigma-Aldrich) were injected i.p. at 2.5 mg/kg and 130 mg/kg, respectively, directly before CPA training. Diluted formalin (2.5%; 20 μl) (Sigma-Aldrich) was injected below the skin on the dorsal side of the hind paw to induce acute inflammatory pain for CPA. HS014 (Tocris Bioscience) at 50 μg/5 μl was dissolved in Milli-Q water (MilliporeSigma) and administered in each naris 30 minute prior to LPS CPA training, operant thermal place aversion, or nociceptive responding to formalin. SCH23390 (Tocris Bioscience) was given i.p. (0.2 mg/kg) 15 minutes prior to CPA training. CNO from Enzo was injected i.p. at 2 mg/kg 10 minutes before CPA training. All compounds were diluted in physiological saline (0.9% NaCl) unless otherwise stated, and i.p. injections were in a volume of 100 μl/25 g mouse.

Intranasal infusions. Mice were briefly anesthetized with isoflurane before receiving 50 μg HS014/5 μl Milli-Q water or just Milli-Q water per naris. Intranasal infusions were done according to a previously published protocol for delivery of drugs to the brain via the olfactory, rostral migratory stream, and trigeminal routes (45). A micropipette was used for delivering a droplet to each naris while the mouse was held in an upright position. When the drops had been inhaled, the mouse was gently tilted backwards to avoid the liquid running back into the pharynx. Following the infusion, the mouse was left on its back in its home cage before placement in the behavioral arena.

Virus generation. The viral vectors used for Cre-induced rescue of MC4Rs were made as previously described (7). AAV8-hSyn-hM4D(Gi)-mCherry for midbrain neuronal inhibition and AAV8-hSyn-DIO-hM3D(Gq)-mCherry for POMC-Cre–dependent chemogenetic activation of neurons were obtained from the Vector Core at the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA).

Stereotaxic surgeries. For all stereotaxic surgeries, mice were anesthetized with 5% isoflurane induction, placed in the stereotaxic frame (Leica Biosystems), and maintained at 1.0%–1.5% isoflurane during surgery. Adeno associated virus (AAV) vectors were bilaterally injected at a rate of 100 nl/min into either the midbrain, striatum, Arc, or NAc shell, using a gastight Hamilton Neuros syringe (33G). Midbrain injections of Gi-DREADD–expressing virus (250 nl per injection site) were done with stereotaxic coordinates: (anterior/posterior [AP], –3.4; medial/lateral [ML], ±0.48; dorsal/ventral [DV], –4.6). AAV5 (250 nl per injection site) for Cre-dependent expression was delivered in the striatum (AP, +1.1; ML, ±1.2; DV, –3.0). For direct activation of POMC neurons, Gq-DREADD–expressing virus was delivered (250 nl per injection site) into the Arc (AP, –1.4; ML, ±0.3; DV, –5.8). Retrograde activation of POMC neurons using DREADD-Gq (600 nl per injection site) was done by injections in the NAc shell (AP, +1.1; ML, ±0.5; DV, –4.5). The injection needle was left in place for 10 minutes after injection to ensure proper diffusion. Animals received analgesic treatment during the first 48 hours after surgery with buprenorphine (25 mg/kg; Temgesic, RB Pharmaceuticals). Behavioral experiments or PET imaging was conducted 3 to 5 weeks after the viral injections. Following the behavioral experiments, construct-expression and injection-site location were validated with fluorescent immunohistochemistry. Only results from animals with correct injection placement and expression were included in the manuscript. The hM4DGi-VTA inhibition experiment was replicated once without any subject being excluded. In the Cre virus rescue experiments, 2 animals were excluded due to engagement of the ventricle or low viral expression. Experiments with Cre virus were replicated twice. For the hM3DGq-chemogenetic activation experiments, expression in 1 hemisphere was sufficient for stable behavior. Three animals were excluded from the DREAMM experiment due to lack of expression.

CPA and preference. We used a balanced place conditioning procedure to measure aversion and preference, applying a 3-chambered Panlab Spatial Place Preference Box (Harvard Apparatus) as described previously (7). All training and test sessions were conducted during the light phase of the 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle. On day 1, during a 15-minute pretest, the individual mouse was allowed to move freely between the chambers of the box. Time spent in each compartment was manually recorded by independent experimenters blinded to genotype and/or treatment, with an exception for the initial experiments in which the MC4R-KO mice were visually distinguishable from the WT mice due to their obese phenotype. To ensure explorative behavior during the pretest, each mouse had to cross the corridor, entering the opposing chamber a minimum of 5 times to be included in the experiment. Any animals that spent more than 66% of their time during pretests in either of the conditioning chambers were discarded from the study. Mice were assigned to vehicle- or stimulus-paired compartments in a manner that avoided reinforcing natural bias, e.g., LPS injections were paired with the most preferred chamber identified during pretest and cocaine with the least preferred chamber. This method has been shown to produce reliable conditioned place responses comparable to those resulting from other paradigms (46). On day 2 of place aversion conditioning, mice were injected with aversive stimuli (LPS, U50.488, LiCl) or CNO before confinement for 1 hour in one of the compartments. The following day, the mice were injected with saline in the opposite chamber. This alternating training procedure was continued for 8 consecutive days, until day 10, when the CPA was assessed by allowing the mice to freely explore all compartments of the box for 15 minutes. The conditioning score was calculated by subtracting the time the mouse spent in the stimulus-paired chamber during the pretest from that spent in the same chamber during the posttest. For the experiments on formalin-induced pain aversion, the training protocol was slightly modified. Here, the training spanned 2 consecutive days, with 2 sessions each day. In the morning session, mice were briefly anesthetized with isoflurane and confined to the nonpreferred chamber for 60 minutes. In the afternoon, mice were anesthetized with isoflurane, injected with diluted formalin in the dorsal part of the back paw, and confined to the conditioning chamber for 60 minutes. Place preference experiments using cocaine or palatable food were conducted using the same test protocol as that used for place aversion, but these employed an adjusted training schedule. In the mornings, mice were given a nonreinforcing control (saline i.p. or an empty plate) in the vehicle chamber, and in the afternoon, 4 hours later, mice were given a positive reinforcer (cocaine 15 mg/kg i.p. or Nutella [Ferrero] on a small plate) in the conditioning chamber. Each training session lasted 15 minutes and was repeated over 4 consecutive days.

Operant thermal place aversion. For the operant responding to thermal discomfort, a 2-chamber arena with temperature-regulated floors and infrared beam detection (series 8, IITC Life Sciences) was used. The chambers had distinct patterns (checkered or striped) on the walls. The floor temperature of 1 chamber was set to 30 ± 0.1°C and the other was 45 ± 0.1°C. Thirty minutes prior to the operant test, mice received intranasal injections of either H 2 O or HS014 as described under Intranasal infusions. The animals were then allowed to freely choose between the 2 chambers during a 15-minute test, while their entries and time spent in each chamber were automatically recorded.

Nociceptive responding to formalin. Mice were kept in a transparent Plexiglas box (20 × 15 × 25 cm) for 30 minutes of acclimatization. The mice were then briefly anesthetized with isoflurane prior to a formalin injection in the right hind paw and subsequently received intranasal infusions of either H 2 O or HS014. The animals were placed back in the Plexiglas box and allowed to recover from anesthesia for around 5 minutes. Their behavior was videotaped for 60 minutes with a Canon LEGRIA HF R48 camera. Nociceptive behaviors, such as paw lifting (category I) and licking, biting, and shaking time (category II), were measured by experimenters offline, and nociceptive scores were calculated for 5-minute intervals, as follows: Nociception score (N.S.) = ((time of paw lifting) × 1 + (time of paw shaking, biting, and licking) × 2)/300 (6).

Operant runway. The operant runway experiment was conducted in the light phase of the 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle, using a custom-made mouse runway built by AgnTho’s A/B. The runway was equipped with a white start chamber (14 × 14 × 25 cm) that had a retractable door and a gray corridor (80 cm long). At the end of the corridor, there was a goal chamber (same size as the start chamber) equipped with a retractable door and distinct visual cues: black on white dotted wallpaper, a black floor, and a cue light. Mice were habituated to Nutella on a tile in their home cages 2 days before and food restricted for 4 hours prior to the experiment. On the day of the experiment, at the start of each run, a small amount of Nutella was placed in the goal chamber and the door was left open to allow free access. Each mouse was recorded in 5 consecutive trials (runs) separated by 1 hour, during which time the mouse was placed back in its home cage. The time that an animal needs to obtain the reward (runtime) is considered to be inversely proportional to the strength of that specific stimulus (47). Each run was initiated after the mouse was carefully placed into the start chamber by opening the door to the corridor. The mice were allowed to move freely between the chambers of the runway during the test time, and mice that didn’t reach the goal chamber within 90 seconds were gently guided there by the experimenter. Time spent until the mouse reached the goal chamber was manually recorded by more than one independent experimenter. After arriving in the goal chamber, the mouse was confined there for 2 minutes by carefully closing the door behind it, and the cue light was turned on. Each individual runtime included the time the mouse spent in the start chamber after the door was opened and the time the mouse needed to reach the goal chamber. All chambers of the runway were carefully cleaned with isopropanol between runs.

Food intake. Before the experiments, mice were single-housed for at least 7 days. One hour before dark-period onset, food was withdrawn and LPS or saline was injected i.p. At lights out, mice were given free access to a preweighed amount of standard chow, and food intake was measured 6 hours after refeeding.

Telemetric temperature recordings. Core body temperature was monitored using continuous telemetry with an abdominal transmitter. Mice were briefly anesthetized with 5% isoflurane induction and maintained at 1.0%–1.5% isoflurane during i.p. implantation of transmitters. Telemetric transmitters for recording core body temperature were obtained from Data Science International. Animals received analgesic treatment prior to surgery and during the first 48 hours after surgery with buprenorphine (25 mg/kg; Temgesic, RB Pharmaceuticals) and were allowed to recover for at least 5 days before the experiment. From the surgery to the end of the experiment, mice were kept in a thermoneutral environment (29°C). Baseline temperature was recorded for 72 hours prior to the experiment to ensure normal body temperature with circadian variation. On the day of the experiment, LiCl or saline was injected i.p. and the body core temperature was recorded for at least 6 hours.

Corticosterone assay. Corticosterone levels were determined from the heart blood of MC4R-KO mice and their WT littermates following LPS or saline i.p. injections. Animals were euthanized by asphyxiation with CO 2 , and blood was taken from the hearts via a thoracotomy through the diaphragm using a syringe with a 23-gauge needle. Blood samples were collected 2 or 3.5 hours after injections. Blood samples were stored at 4°C overnight before being centrifuged at 2,650 rcf/g for 20 minutes. The corticosterone content was determined using a Corticosterone EIA Kit (Enzo) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

Fluorescent immunohistochemistry. Animals were euthanized with CO 2 asphyxiation, and brains were collected after intracardial perfusion with saline and 4% PFA in PBS (pH 7.4). The brains were postfixed for 4 hours in 4% PFA and subsequently cryoprotected in a 30% sucrose PBS solution overnight. Coronal sections (40 μm) were cut on freezing microtome, collected in cold cryoprotectant buffer (0.1 M phosphate buffer, 30% ethylene glycol, 20% glycerol), and stored at –20°C until further use. For immunofluorescent labeling, free-floating sections were washed in PBS, incubated in blocking solution (1% BSA and 0.3% Triton X-100 in PBS), and subsequently incubated with primary antibody (rabbit anti–red fluorescent protein [anti-RFP], 1:1,000 [MBL International, catalog PM005], mouse anti–tyrosine hydroxylase [anti-TH], 1:1,000 [ImmunoStar Inc., catalog 22941] or chicken anti-GFP, 1:1,000 [Abcam, catalog ab13970]) in blocking solution overnight. The following day, the sections were washed and incubated with secondary antibody (Alexa Fluor 488/568 anti-chicken [1:1,000, catalog A11039], anti-rabbit [1:1,000, catalog A10042], or anti-mouse [1:5,000, catalog A21202], all from Invitrogen) in blocking solution for 2 hours. The sections were then washed and mounted on object glasses with VECTASHIELD HardSet Antifade Mounting Medium Reagent (Vector Laboratories). Cells expressing Drd1-tdTomato were visualized without the use of immunohistochemistry. MC4ReGFP-D1-tdTomato was analyzed in 3 mice. Sections were analyzed using a Nikon 80i microscope equipped with epifluorescence and a Zeiss Axio Observer Z1 fluorescence microscope connected to a Zeiss LSM 700 confocal unit with 405, 488, 555, and 639 nm diode lasers.

Dopamine receptor autoradiography. Flash-frozen brains from WT and transgenic mice were sectioned (20 μm) on a Cryostat (Leica) and thaw mounted onto ethanol-washed glass slides. Slides were preincubated (15 minutes, room temperature [RT]) in washing buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4), then transferred to incubation buffer (120 minutes, RT; 50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4, with 120 mM NaCl and 10 mM MgCl 2 ) containing [3H]raclopride (4 nM, 65 Ci/mmol, PerkinElmer). Another set of slides containing consecutive sections was incubated in the same conditions in the presence of butaclamol (10 μM, Tocris) to determine nonspecific binding. Slides were washed in ice-cold incubation buffer (15 seconds) and rinsed in ice-cold water. Then slides were dried, placed in a Hypercassette (Amersham Biosciences), and covered with a BAS-TR2025 Storage Phosphor Screen (Fujifilm). A slide containing Carbon-14 Standards (American Radiolabeled Chemicals Inc.) was exposed simultaneously for quantitative radiometric analysis. The slides were exposed to the screen for 5 days and imaged using a phosphorimager (Typhoon FLA 7000; GE Healthcare). Images were calibrated and analyzed using ImageJ 1.51j8 (NIH). Briefly, based on neuroanatomical landmarks, regions of interest (ROIs) (14 to 18 per animal) were drawn freehand along the border of the striatum and quantified by densitometry.

DREAMM and [11C]raclopride displacement PET imaging. POMC-Cre mice expressing hM3Dq in projection neurons from the Arc to the ventral striatum (described as part of retrograde activation in Stereotaxic surgeries) were fasted overnight. The next day, the mice received an i.p. injection of either NaCl or CNO (2 mg/kg) and were placed in their home cages. NaCl or CNO administration occurred on 2 separate days. Approximately 15 minutes later, the mice were injected with approximately 0.5 mCi of FDG and placed in their home cages. FDG was obtained commercially. Twenty-five minutes later, mice were anesthetized with 1.5% isoflurane, placed in a prone position on the bed of an ARGUS small animal PET/CT scanner (Sedecal), and scanned using a 20-minute static acquisition protocol. The PET data were reconstructed using the 2D ordered subset expectation maximization algorithm (2D-OSEM) and corrected for dead time and radioactive decay. Image processing and analysis were performed as previously described (30, 48).

For [11C]raclopride displacement studies, procedures were identical to those described above, except that MC4R WT and MC4R-KO mice were injected i.v. with approximately 0.3 mCi (~1-5 nmol/kg) [11C]raclopride 20 minutes after pretreatment with either NaCl or LPS (10 μg/kg) and scanned 30 minutes later. Qualitative and quantitative assessments of PET images were performed using the PMOD software environment (PMOD Technologies). Briefly, striatal and cerebellar ROIs were delineated on an MRI mouse brain template provided with the software. Then all PET images were coregistered and spatially normalized to the combined MRI-ROI template using the Fusion module in PMOD. This led to coregistered PET-MRI images with a voxel size of 0.2 mm isotropic. ROI values (counts/s) were extracted from striatum and cerebellum and converted to binding ratios.

Electrophysiology. Coronal sections (250 μm) containing the striatum were prepared from 11 transgenic mice expressing Chr2 in a Cre-dependent manner restricted to POMC neurons. Mice were deeply anesthetized with isoflurane (2.5%) and decapitated before removal of the front brain. Slices were cut using a vibratome in ice-cold artificial cerebrospinal fluid (aCSF) containing elevated sucrose: 50 mM sucrose, 95 mM NaCl, 26 mM NaHCO 3 , 1.8 mM KCl, 1.2 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 0.5 mM CaCl 2 , 7 mM MgSO 4 , and 15 mM glucose. After 90 minutes, the slices were transferred to a recording chamber and perfused continuously with approximately 2 ml/min aCSF at 35°C containing the following: 127 mM NaCl, 26 mM NaHCO 3 , 1.8 mM KCl, 1.2 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 2.4 mM CaCl 2 , 1.3 mM MgSO 4 , and 15 mM glucose. All solutions were oxygenated with 95% O 2 /5% CO 2 . Cell-attached recordings were done with an internal solution of high K+ concentration: 120 mM K-gluconate, 20 mM KCl, 5 mM NaCl, 10 mM P-creatine Tris 2 , 10 mM HEPES, 2 mM Mg-ATP, and 0.3 mM Na-GTP. Recording pipettes (5–8 macrophages) were pulled from borosilicate glass (World Precision Instruments). Neurons were visualized with a ×40 water-immersion objective on an upright Axioskop FS microscope (Zeiss) equipped with infrared-differential interface contrast (IR-DIC) video microscopy via an Orca-R2 CCD camera (Hamamatsu). After achieving Giga-seal, Chr2 was stimulated by flashing 470 nm light (5 ms pulses; 20 Hz. 25% intensity) through the light path of the microscope using the LED powered by an LED driver (Colibri, Zeiss). A master 8-pulse generator (AMPI) controlled the timing of the light pulses. To evoke neuropeptide release, light stimulation was maintained for 1–2 minutes. Light intensity remained unchanged during the experiments, and the field of view was illuminated. Action potentials were recorded from neurons in the striatum in cell-attached mode using an EPC9 amplifier (HEKA Elektronik). Cells that increased their firing frequency by more than 40% during optic stimulation were considered responders. Out of 18 cells, 4 responded; these cells were from 4 individual animals. Out of the 4 that responded to light stimulation, 1 neuron went into whole-cell mode toward the end of the recording. For pharmacological characterization of light-evoked action potentials, 20 μM DNQX disodium salt (Tocris) was perfused into the bath prior to 1 minute of light stimulation, followed by a 1-minute nonlight baseline. Subsequently, HS014 was bath applied in a final concentration of 10 nM, so that it was present during the subsequent 1-minute light stimulation. IV curves were recorded before and after each experiment to verify that the cell was still viable. Data analysis was performed offline using Igor Pro WaveMetrics.

Statistics. Results are illustrated as mean ± SEM. All statistical analysis was based on the assumption that the samples follow a Gaussian distribution, and tests were selected accordingly. No statistical methods were used to predetermine sample sizes. Sample sizes for each experiment were chosen according to our previous or similar studies with these experimental paradigms (7). Statistical comparison of experiments with 2 groups was done using Student’s 2-tailed t test. When comparing more than 2 groups in an experiment with comparable variances, 1-way ANOVA or 2-way ANOVA was performed, followed by post hoc analysis with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison tests to evaluate pairwise group differences. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Statistical analyses were conducted using GraphPad Prism 6 software, and voxel statistical analysis from PET-imaging results were done in MATLAB.

Study approval. All experiments involving the use of animals followed international and national guidelines and were approved by the Research Animal Care and Use Committee in Linköping, Sweden.