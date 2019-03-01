MAPK4 overexpression promotes tumor progression via noncanonical activation of AKT/mTOR signaling

MAPK4 overexpression correlates with poor survival, and AKT and mTOR activation in human cancers. Very little is known about the physiological function of MAPK4, and previous studies have not linked MAPK4 to human cancers. A comprehensive analysis of 8887 gene expression profiles in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) (11) showed that MAPK4 is overexpressed in diverse tumor types, but typically only in a relatively small (5%–10%) subset (Figure 1A), which may account for the lack of prior interest. In this large pan-cancer panel, survival was significantly decreased in the subset of patients above the 95th percentile of MAPK4 expression (Figure 1A). Although a low number of patients and a shorter period of follow-up data limited analysis in some cases, survival was also markedly decreased in patients with MAPK4 overexpression in several different cancer types, including bladder urothelial carcinoma (BLCA), low-grade glioma (LGG), lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD), and thyroid carcinoma (THCA) (Figure 1B). These data indicate a potential tumor-promoting role of MAPK4 in human cancers.

Figure 1 Overexpression of MAPK4 in a subset of human cancers is associated with decreased overall survival and increased AKT activity. (A) Upper panel, MAPK4 mRNA expression across 8887 tumors of various histological subtypes from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). Lower panel, Kaplan-Meier plot of overall survival in patients across all TCGA data sets, as stratified by high MAPK4 expression. P values by log-rank test and by stratified log-rank test (correcting for tumor type), as indicated. (B) Kaplan-Meier plot of overall survival in patients within specific cancer types, as stratified by high MAPK4 expression. BLCA, bladder cancer; LGG, low-grade glioma; LUAD, lung adenocarcinoma; THCA, thyroid carcinoma. P values by log-rank test. (C) Heatmaps showing the correlation of MAPK4 expression with expression of specific proteins profiled in TCGA pan-cancer datasets by Pearson’s coefficient. Significance of correlation: P < 1 × 10–17 for each protein feature.

We probed reverse-phase protein arrays (12) to identify potential growth control pathways that could be targeted by MAPK4 overexpression. Interestingly, MAPK4 overexpression in human cancers was associated with increased AKT activity. In a panel of 10 tumor types (12), loss of PTEN or PIK3CA mutation was associated with AKT phosphorylation at T308 and S473 and also with phosphorylation of its downstream mTORC1-dependent targets 4E-BP1 and p70S6K, as expected (P < 0.001, Student’s t test, for each protein, comparing tumors with PIK3CA or PTEN alteration versus other tumors). However, all 4 markers of AKT activation were also increased in patients with high MAPK4 expression but without genetic activation of the PI3 kinase pathway (Figure 1C, right end). MAPK4 expression was also increased with these markers in patients with heterozygous loss of PTEN or PIK3CA mutation (Figure 1C). These data are consistent with a potential oncogenic role of MAPK4 in activation of the key prosurvival and proliferative kinase AKT in human cancers.

MAPK4 activates AKT. To assess MAPK4 biology in human cancers, we first surveyed its expression in a series of human cancer cell lines and found high levels of endogenous MAPK4 (MAPK4-high) in human lung cancer H157 and H1299 cells, colon cancer HCT116 and DLD1 cells, and prostate cancer VCaP cells. In contrast, prostate cancer PC3 cells and the immortalized human normal prostate epithelial PNT1A cells express lower levels of MAPK4 (MAPK4-low, Figure 2A). To investigate MAPK4 biology, we used lentiviral shRNA to knock down MAPK4 in the MAPK4-high cells. We found that MAPK4 knockdown in all 4 MAPK4-high cell lines inhibited AKT phosphorylation at both T308 and S473 and deactivated AKT, as evidenced by inhibition of GSK3β phosphorylation (Figure 2B). These results suggest that MAPK4 is indispensable for AKT phosphorylation and activation in MAPK4-high cells. We overexpressed MAPK4 in the MAPK4-low PC3 cells and PNT1A cells in a Dox-inducible manner, and also constitutively overexpressed MAPK4 in the PNT1A cells. In accordance with the shRNA loss-of-function results, MAPK4 overexpression induced AKT phosphorylation and activation in all 3 cell lines (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 MAPK4 activates AKT. (A) Western blots on MAPK4 expression in various human cancer cell lines and PNT1A, an immortalized human prostate epithelial cell line. (B) Two distinct shRNAs targeting MAPK4 (G2 and G4 as described in Methods) were used to knock down MAPK4 expression in H157, H1299, HCT116, and VCaP cells. Western blots were used to detect AKT phosphorylation and activation (phosphorylation of GSK3β). (C) MAPK4 was overexpressed in PC3 and PNT1A cells. Western blots were used to detect AKT phosphorylation and activation. (D) CRISPR/Cas9 technology was used to knockout MAPK4 in H157 cells (clones 2, 4, 6) and HCT116 cells (clones 4 and 8). Western blots were used to compare AKT phosphorylation and activation among these cells. (E) MAPK4 was ectopically expressed in the H157 MAPK4-KO cells (clone 2) and HCT116 MAPK4-KO cells (clone 4). Both constitutive and Dox-induced expression systems were used to express MAPK4 in the H157 MAPK4-KO cells. Western blots were used to detect AKT phosphorylation and activation. Ctrl: control; NT: nontargeting control; iMAPK4: Dox-inducible overexpression of MAPK4. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

To confirm and extend these results, we used CRISPR/Cas9 to generate MAPK4 null cells (13, 14). As expected, knockout of MAPK4 in both H157 cells and HCT116 cells greatly inhibited AKT phosphorylation and activation (Figure 2D). Finally, we confirmed that constitutive and/or Dox-inducible overexpression of MAPK4 rescued AKT phosphorylation in the MAPK4-KO H157 cells and HCT116 cells (Figure 2E). Altogether, these data support a crucial role of MAPK4 in inducing AKT phosphorylation and activation.

MAPK4 phosphorylates and activates AKT independent of the PI3K pathway. The PI3K/PDK1 pathway is thought to be essential for AKT activation via direct PDK1 phosphorylation at AKT residue T308. We used 4 different approaches to determine whether MAPK4 activation of AKT is dependent on PI3K/PDK1. First, we tested the impact of the PI3K inhibitor LY294002 on MAPK4-induced AKT phosphorylation and activation. The MAPK4-high H157 and H1299 cells are resistant to LY294002 treatments (Figure 3A). In contrast, LY294002 largely abolished AKT phosphorylation at T308 and S473 in the MAPK4-KO H157 cells (Figure 3B). We next tested whether overexpression of the PI3K pathway inhibitor PTEN affects AKT phosphorylation in cells overexpressing MAPK4. While PTEN greatly inhibited AKT phosphorylation at T308 in the control HEK293T cells, it had minimal effect on T308 phosphorylation in HEK293T cells overexpressing MAPK4 and in the MAPK4-high VCaP cells (Figure 3C). We also used the R25C mutation within the AKT PH domain, which disrupts PIP3 binding (15) and prevents AKT1R25C mutant from being efficiently recruited to the plasma membrane for PI3K/PDK1-induced phosphorylation and activation. AKT1R25C phosphorylation is significantly increased in HEK293T-MAPK4 cells, indicating that MAPK4 phosphorylation of AKT1R25C is not dependent on PI3K/PDK1 (Figure 3D). However, this MAPK4-induced phosphorylation of AKT1R25C appears to be weaker than that of WT AKT1, which is induced by both PI3K/PDK1 and MAPK4. Finally, we asked whether manipulation of PDK1 protein levels affects MAPK4-associated AKT phosphorylation. Knockdown of PDK1 in the MAPK4-high VCaP cells did not alter AKT phosphorylation or activity (Figure 3E), whereas MAPK4 overexpression induced significant AKT phosphorylation in HCT116 PDK1-KO cells (Figure 3F). Altogether, we conclude that MAPK4 induction of AKT phosphorylation and activation is independent of the PI3K/PDK1 pathway.

Figure 3 MAPK4 activates AKT independent of PI3K/PDK1. (A) H1299 and H157 cells with high endogenous MAPK4 were treated with increasing doses of PI3K inhibitor LY294002 for 24 hours. Western blots were used to detect AKT phosphorylation. The phosphorylation of AKT at T308 and S473 was analyzed using ImageJ (33). The data are from 3 (for H1299 cells) and 4 (for H157 cells) independent studies. Box and whisker plots indicate average value with the box extending from the 25th to 75th percentiles and the whisker extending from Min to Max. (B) H157 and the H157 MAPK4-KO cells (KO clone 2 and KO clone 6) were treated with 5 μM LY294002 for 2 hours. Western blots were used to detect AKT phosphorylation. (C) PTEN was ectopically overexpressed in HEK293T cells overexpressing control (293T-Ctrl) or MAPK4 (293T-MAPK4), as well as in VCaP cells. Western blots were used to detect AKT phosphorylation and confirm PTEN overexpression. (D) The FLAG-tagged AKT1 and AKT1R25C mutants were overexpressed in HEK293T-Ctrl and HEK293T-MAPK4 cells. After immunoprecipitation using anti-FLAG M2 affinity gel, phosphorylation of the overexpressed AKT1 was detected with Western blots. WCL: whole-cell lysate. (E) Three independent siRNAs against PDK1 were used to knock down PDK1 expression in VCaP cells. Western blots were used to detect AKT phosphorylation and confirm knockdown of PDK1. (F) Left, MAPK4 was ectopically overexpressed in the HCT116 PDK1-KO cells. Western blots were used to detect AKT phosphorylation. Right, Western blots were used to confirm loss of PDK1 expression in the HCT116 PDK1-KO cells. Ctrl: control. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

MAPK4 directly interacts with AKT and phosphorylates AKT at T308. The results noted above suggest that MAPK4 directly binds and phosphorylates AKT. To test this, we overexpressed FLAG/His-tagged MAPK4 in PNT1A cells and purified it using Ni-NTA affinity column followed by immunopurification using anti-FLAG antibody–conjugated beads. This purified MAPK4 (with calculated molecular weight of 69.6 kDa) contained 1 major band around 70 kDa (Coomassie blue staining, Figure 4A). We then performed in vitro kinase assays as previously described (6) using commercially available purified AKT1 protein as substrate. MAPK4 strongly phosphorylated AKT1 on T308 but not S473 in these in vitro kinase assays, identifying MAPK4 as a novel AKT T308 kinase (Figure 4A). The VAIK motif in protein kinases interacts with ATP to promote phosphate transfer to substrate (16). In MAPK4, a variant KVAVKK motif at positions 45–50 is predicted to engage ATP. To create a kinase-dead MAPK4, we first made a MAPK42A mutant with KVAV AA in place of the KVAV KK motif. In vitro kinase assay revealed that AKT T308 kinase activity was greatly inhibited in this MAPK42A mutant (Figure 4A); however, kinase activity was still evident when MAPK42A was expressed in HCT116 PDK1-KO cells (Figure 4B). To further block kinase activity, we made a MAPK45A mutant that carries AA A AAA in place of the KV A VKK motif. This MAPK45A mutant no longer exhibited AKT T308 kinase activity when expressed in HCT116 PDK1-KO cells (Figure 4B). These results support the role of MAPK4 as a novel AKT T308 kinase.

Figure 4 MAPK4 interacts with AKT and is a novel T308 kinase. (A) FLAG/His-tagged MAPK4 and the MAPK42A mutant were overexpressed in PNT1A cells and purified using Ni-NTA column followed by immunoprecipitation using anti-FLAG M2 affinity gel. In vitro kinase assay was performed using a commercially available recombinant AKT1. AKT phosphorylation was detected by Western blots. MAPK42A carries KVAVAA in place of the KVAVKK ATP binding motif. Coomassie blue staining reveals that the purified FLAG/His-tagged MAPK4 (with a calculated molecular weight of 69.6 kDa) contains one major band around 70 kDa. F/H: 2× FLAG and 10× His tag. (B) MAPK4 and the MAPK42A and MAPK45A mutants were overexpressed in HCT116 PDK1-KO cells. AKT phosphorylation was detected by Western blots. MAPK45A carries AAAAAA in place of the KVAVKK ATP binding motif. Coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) assays reveal (C) ectopically overexpressed AKT1 binding to ectopically overexpressed MAPK4 in HEK293T cells, and (D) endogenous AKT1 binding to endogenous MAPK4 in VCaP cells. (E) Pull-down assay on the binding between purified GST-MAPK4 protein and purified AKT1 as well as endogenous AKT in the HEK293T, H1299, and HepG2 cell lysates. GST was used as control. GST-MAPK4 and GST were overexpressed in E. coli and purified using the glutathione sepharose beads. Coomassie blue staining confirms major bands of around 90 kDa and 26 kDa in the purified GST-MAPK4 and GST, respectively. (F) BiFC assay for AKT association with MAPK4 in cytoplasm. Hela cells were cotransfected with YN-MAPK4 and YC-AKT1 or YC control vectors. Forty-eight hours later, the cells were fixed, counterstained with DAPI, and imaged for YFP fluorescence to indicate MAPK4-AKT1 interaction. Original magnification: ×400. (G) Three different MK5 siRNAs were transfected into control and MAPK4-overexpressing HEK293T cells. Western blots were used to confirm MK5 knockdown and compare AKT phosphorylation. Ctrl: control. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

To further define this role, we investigated MAPK4-AKT interaction. We expressed FLAG-tagged AKT1 in HEK293T cells overexpressing a HA-tagged MAPK4, and performed immunoprecipitation using anti-FLAG antibody–conjugated beads followed by Western blot for HA, and reciprocal immunoprecipitation using anti-HA antibody followed by Western blot for FLAG. In both cases, we readily detected the coimmunoprecipitation of MAPK4 and AKT1 (Figure 4C). To confirm the physiological interaction between MAPK4 and AKT, we immunoprecipitated endogenous MAPK4 from VCaP cell lysate followed by Western blot for AKT, and reciprocally immunoprecipitated AKT followed by Western blot for MAPK4. Again, we readily detected the interaction of endogenous MAPK4 and AKT (Figure 4D).

The direct interaction was confirmed by the ability of overexpressed and purified GST-MAPK4 fusion protein, but not GST, to pull down commercially available purified AKT1 protein (Figure 4E). We also performed pull-down assays using HEK293T, H1299, and HepG2 cell lysates and demonstrated that GST-MAPK4 protein can pull down the endogenous AKT in these cell lysates (Figure 4E).

Bimolecular florescence complementation (BiFC) enables visualization of protein-protein interactions and subcellular locations in live cells (17). Accordingly, we cotransfected Hela cells with a YN-MAPK4 construct encoding MAPK4 fused to the N-terminal fragment of YFP, along with a YC-AKT1 construct encoding AKT1 fused to the C-terminal fragment of YFP. Observation of a positive cytoplasmic signal in cells coexpressing YN-MAPK4 and YC-AKT1, but not in the YN-MAPK4 and YC vector control cotransfected cells, provided additional confirmation of the MAPK4-AKT1 interaction (Figure 4F).

Although these results strongly support the direct activation of AKT by MAPK4, they do not rule out a potential role of its only known substrate, MK5 (9, 10). To test this, we used siRNA to knock down MK5 expression in HEK293T control and MAPK4-overexpressing cells. MK5 knockdown did not significantly affect AKT activation, indicating that MK5 is not essential for this pathway (Figure 4G).

The molecular basis for MAPK4-AKT interaction. MAPK4 contains an N-terminal kinase domain, a C34 conserved region shared between MAPK4 and MAPK6/Erk3, and a C-terminal tail (Figure 5A). To determine the key region critical for MAPK4 interaction with AKT, we performed coimmunoprecipitation of FLAG-tagged AKT1 with C-terminally truncated HA-tagged MAPK4 proteins overexpressed in HEK293T cells. We found that the C-terminal fragment of the kinase domain (N186-312) is essential for MAPK4 binding to AKT1 (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 The molecular basis for MAPK4 binding to AKT, part 1. (A) The domain architecture of human MAPK4. MAPK4 contains an N-terminal kinase domain (aa20 to aa312), a conserved C34 (aa313 to aa462) motif shared between MAPK4 (Erk4) and MAPK6 (Erk3), and a C-terminal tail. Asterisk indicates phosphorylation site. (B) HEK293T cells were transfected with FLAG-tagged AKT1 and HA-tagged WT or C-terminally truncated MAPK4 including N462, N312, and N185. Immunoprecipitation was performed using anti-FLAG M2 affinity gel followed by Western blots using anti-HA antibody. The kinase domain of MAPK4 binds to AKT1 and the aa186–aa312 fragment is essential for this interaction. (C) His-tagged AKT1 along with FLAG-tagged MAPK4 and MAPK4S186A mutant were reconstructed into the DLD1 AKT1/2-KO cells that lack all 3 isoforms of AKT. Immunoprecipitation was performed using anti-FLAG M2 affinity gel followed by Western blots for phosphorylation of AKT and total AKT. WCL: whole-cell lysate. (D) HA-tagged AKT2 and AKT3 were reconstructed into the DLD1 AKT1/2-KO cells along FLAG-tagged MAPK4 or MAPK4S186A mutant. Western blots using Phospho-AKT T308 antibody were used to detect the phosphorylation of AKT2 at T309 and AKT3 at T305, respectively. (E) FLAG-tagged MAPK4 and MAPK4S186A mutant were transduced into the H157 MAPK4-KO cells. Western blots were used to determine AKT phosphorylation. Ctrl: control. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

Conventional MAP kinases share a conserved TxY motif in the activation loop that is the target for MAPKK-induced serine/threonine and tyrosine dual phosphorylation. In MAPK4 and MAPK6/Erk3, this is replaced by SEG. The N186-312 fragment that is required for AKT interaction contains this S186. To assess whether S186 is critical for regulating MAPK4 activation of AKT, we introduced His-tagged AKT1 and FLAG-tagged WT MAPK4 or the S186A mutant MAPK4 (MAPK4S186A) into the DLD1 AKT1/2-KO cells that lack expression of all 3 isoforms of AKT (18). We found that MAPK4, but not MAPK4S186A, binds to and phosphorylates AKT1 (Figure 5C). This suggests a crucial role of S186 in promoting MAPK4 binding to and phosphorylating AKT1. In accord with this, MAPK4 but not MAPK4S186A phosphorylates AKT2 and AKT3, the other 2 isoforms of AKT, when overexpressed in DLD1 AKT1/2-KO cells (Figure 5D). We further confirmed the crucial role of S186 in MAPK4 phosphorylation of AKT by demonstrating that MAPK4, but not MAPK4S186A, rescues AKT phosphorylation in H157 MAPK4-KO cells (Figure 5E).

The common docking (CD) motif provides the major docking site for MAPK family members to bind to their partners including substrates (19). MAPK4 contains a conserved CD motif SPYSCPEDEPTS (20); however, it is dispensable for MAPK4 binding to its substrate MK5 (21). Instead, MAPK4 uses a unique FRIEDE-motif to bind to MK5 (21). Interestingly, N186-312 contains neither of these 2 motifs, raising the question of how MAPK4 binds to AKT. The CD motif consists of a cluster of D/E negatively charged amino acids, which binds to the positively charged MAPK docking motif (D-motif, also known as the kinase interaction motif [KIM]) in the partner protein (19). Interestingly, the N186-312 segment contains another cluster of D/E-enriched amino acids (EEDKDE) at positions 250–255. Therefore, we asked whether this EEDKDE motif functions as an AKT docking site. We made mutant FLAG-tagged MAPK4 proteins containing 5 single D/E to A mutations within this EEDKDE motif as well as mutation of all 5 D/E residues to A. We expressed these FLAG-tagged MAPK4 proteins and AKT1 in HEK293T cells and performed immunoprecipitation using anti-FLAG antibody–conjugated beads followed by Western blot for AKT. We found that mutation of all 5 D/E residues largely blocked MAPK4-AKT interaction (Figure 6A), but among the single mutants only D254A strongly decreased interaction (Figure 6B). In accordance with this, overexpression of the MAPK4D254A mutant in HCT116 MAPK4-KO cells did not rescue AKT T308 kinase activity (Figure 6C). These data suggest that the newly identified EEDKDE motif functions as a CD motif. This motif, especially D254, provides the key docking site for AKT binding. It is interesting that this EEDKDE motif is highly conserved in MAPK4 proteins across species, but is completely absent in most other MAP kinases (Figure 6, D and E). In MAPK6/Erk3, a variant of this motif is present, but D254, the key residue essential for MAPK4-AKT binding, is replaced by Q (Figure 6D). Altogether, this specific CD motif may account for the unique AKT activating activity of MAPK4.

Figure 6 The molecular basis for MAPK4 binding to AKT, part 2. (A) The FLAG-tagged MAPK4 and MAPK4E/D5A (5A-FLAG) mutant were transduced into HEK293T cells with or without cotransfection of AKT1. Immunoprecipitation was performed using anti-FLAG M2 affinity gel followed by Western blots using anti-AKT antibody. The MAPK4E/D5A (5A-FLAG) mutant carries AAAKAA in place of the potential CD motif EEDKDE. (B) FLAG-tagged WT MAPK4 and the MAPK4E250A, MAPK4E251A, MAPK4D252A, MAPK4D254A, MAPK4E255A mutants were transfected into HEK293T cells together with AKT1. Immunoprecipitation was performed using anti-FLAG M2 affinity gel followed by Western blots using anti-AKT antibody. (C) FLAG-tagged WT MAPK4 (WT) and the MAPK4D254A, MAPK4E255A mutants were transfected into the HCT116 MAPK4-KO cells. Phosphorylation of AKT was detected with Western blots. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. (D) Sequence alignments of 13 human MAP kinases using T-Coffee and ESPript (34, 35). (E) Alignment of MAPK4 protein sequence around the CD motif across species. (F) WT AKT1 and the AKT1K385A, AKT1K386A, and AKT1K389A mutants were transduced into HCT116 cells together with FLAG-tagged MAPK4. Immunoprecipitation was performed using anti-FLAG M2 affinity gel followed by Western blots using anti-AKT antibody. (G) WT AKT1 and the AKT1K385A, AKT1K386A, and AKT1K389A mutants were transfected into the HCT116 PDK1-KO cells. Phosphorylation of AKT was detected with Western blots. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. (H) The domain architecture of human AKT1 and the sequence alignment of human AKT1, AKT2, and AKT3 proteins. (I) Alignment of AKT1 protein sequence around the D-motif across species.

The AKT1 segment KKDPKQR (positions 385–391) has the potential to be the corresponding positively charged D-motif. To examine whether this KKDPKQR motif provides the potential MAPK4 binding site, we overexpressed mutant AKT1 proteins containing single K/R to A mutations along with FLAG-tagged MAPK4 in the HCT116 cells. We then performed immunoprecipitation using anti-FLAG antibody–conjugated beads followed by Western blot for AKT. Only the AKT1 K386A mutant showed decreased MAPK4 binding (Figure 6F and data not shown). In accordance with this, the K386A mutation largely blocked MAPK4-induced AKT phosphorylation (Figure 6G). It is interesting that K386 in AKT1 is highly conserved among all 3 AKT isoforms and across species (Figure 6, H and I). This conservation may account for MAPK4 activating all 3 AKT isoforms.

mTORC2 activation is indispensable for MAPK4-induced AKT S473 phosphorylation. MAPK4 induces AKT phosphorylation at both T308 and S473 in cells, but in the in vitro kinase assay it acts mainly as an AKT T308 kinase. mTORC2, consisting of mTOR, RICTOR, SIN1, and mLST8/GβL, is considered the major AKT S473 kinase (6). To test whether mTORC2 is required for MAPK4-dependent phosphorylation of AKT at Ser473, we first treated the MAPK4-high VCaP cells with PP242, an mTOR kinase–specific inhibitor (22). PP242 dose-dependently inhibited AKT S473 phosphorylation, whereas T308 phosphorylation was less sensitive, indicating that mTOR kinase activity is required for MAPK4-induced S473 phosphorylation (Figure 7A). Consistent with this, knockdown of RICTOR, a key unique component of the mTORC2 complex, significantly inhibited AKT phosphorylation at S473 but not T308 in VCaP cells (Figure 7B). Most importantly, while overexpression of MAPK4 induced AKT phosphorylation at both T308 and S473 in WT MEFs, it strongly induced phosphorylation of AKT at T308, but not S473, in Rictor or Sin1 knockout MEFs that lack a functional mTORC2 complex (Figure 7C). Finally, MAPK4 induced the phosphorylation of mTORC2 substrates, including SGK1 and PKCδ/θ, in PC3 cells and HCT116 cells (Figure 7D). These results indicate that MAPK4 activates mTORC2 (Figure 7D). Consistent with this, phosphorylation of SGK1 and PKCδ/θ was greatly repressed in the H157 MAPK4-KO cells, and such phosphorylation was largely rescued by the ectopic overexpression of MAPK4 (Figure 7D). Altogether, these results suggest that MAPK4 is an upstream effector of mTORC2 and activates mTORC2 for AKT phosphorylation at S473.

Figure 7 mTORC2 mediates MAPK4-induced AKT phosphorylation at S473. (A) VCaP cells were treated with increasing doses of the mTOR-specific inhibitor PP242 for 2 hours. AKT phosphorylation was detected with Western blots. (B) Three independent siRNAs were transfected into VCaP cells for knockdown of RICTOR. Phosphorylation of AKT was detected with Western blots. (C) MAPK4 was transduced into the Rictor–/–, Rictor+/+, Sin1–/–, and Sin1+/+ MEFs. Western blots were used to determine AKT phosphorylation and confirm MAPK4 expression. Ctrl: control. (D) MAPK4 was ectopically expressed in PC3, HCT116, and the H157 MAPK4-KO cells (clone 6) in a Dox-inducible manner. Western blots were used to detect the phosphorylation of SGK1 and PKCδ/θ. iMAPK4: Dox-inducible overexpression of MAPK4. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

MAPK4 promotes tumor growth. We next determined the impact of MAPK4 overexpression on cell proliferation. As expected from the activation of the AKT/mTOR signaling pathway, MAPK4 overexpression in the MAPK4-low PNT1A and PC3 cells significantly enhanced cell proliferation (Figure 8A). Notably, MAPK4 overexpression also potently promoted PC3 cell proliferation in the absence of serum (Figure 8A). Increased BrdU incorporation confirmed the enhanced proliferation of PC3 cells with Dox-induced MAPK4 overexpression (Figure 8B). Interestingly, MAPK4 overexpression also transformed the PNT1A cells into anchorage-independent growth, implicating MAPK4 as a direct oncogene (Figure 8C). In accordance with this, knockdown of MAPK4 in the MAPK4-high H157 and H1299 cells greatly inhibited cell proliferation and anchorage-independent growth in vitro, and attenuated the growth of xenograft tumors in severe combined immunodeficient (SCID) mice (Figure 8, A, C, and D, and data not shown). Finally, knockdown of MAPK4 in the H157 xenograft tumors correlated with reduced AKT phosphorylation, decreased proliferation, and increased apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97712DS1). Altogether, these results support the tumor-promoting activity of MAPK4.

Figure 8 MAPK4 induces oncogenic outcomes. (A) MTT assays comparing the proliferation of the control (Ctrl) and MAPK4-overexpressing PNT1A cells, the control and MAPK4-overexpresssing PC3 cells cultured in 10% FBS (open and filled squares) and in serum-free media (open and filled circles), the H157 cells with 4 μg/ml Dox-induced knockdown of MAPK4 (ishMAPK4) and control (iNT), and the H1299 cells with 4 μg/ml Dox-induced knockdown of MAPK4 and control. Data are mean ± SD. (B) BrdU incorporation assay comparing the cell proliferation of the PC3-iMAPK4 cells with (+) and without (–) Dox induction. Data are mean ± SEM. P value by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Soft agar assays comparing the anchorage-independent growth of the control and MAPK4-overexpressing PNT1A cells (left panels) and the H157 cells with 4 μg/ml Dox-induced knockdown of MAPK4 and control (right panels). Higher magnifications are shown in the bottom panels. Original magnification: ×50. Also shown are the quantification of colony numbers. Data are mean ± SEM. P value by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Dox-inducible knockdown of MAPK4 significantly delays tumor progression of H157 and H1299 xenografts in SCID mice. A quantity of 1 × 106 iNT or ishMAPK4 cells were s.c. injected into the lateral flanks of SCID mice (iNT: left side; ishMAPK4: right side). Mice began receiving 2 mg/ml Dox and 10% sucrose in drinking water as indicated by the arrow. Tumors were harvested as indicated. Ctrl: control; iNT: Dox-inducible nontargeting control; ishMAPK4: Dox-inducible knockdown of MAPK4. Data are mean ± SEM. P values by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

AKT activation is crucial for the tumor-promoting activity of MAPK4. Since AKT is a key oncogenic kinase, we next investigated the functional significance of AKT activation as a mediator of the oncogenic and tumor-promoting activity of MAPK4. Whereas MAPK4 overexpression potently transformed the PNT1A cells into anchorage-independent growth, the S186A mutant significantly reduced and the D254A mutant largely blocked the PNT1A-transforming activity of MAPK4 (Figure 9, A and C). These data indicate that binding and activation of AKT is crucial for the oncogenic activity of MAPK4. In accordance with this, treatments using AKT kinase inhibitors MK2206 and GSK2141795 largely abolished MAPK4-induced, anchorage-independent growth of PNT1A cells (Figure 9, B and C). In contrast, treatments using perifosine, an AKT inhibitor blocking AKT recruitment to the cell membrane for PI3K/PDK1-mediated phosphorylation, neither repressed the MAPK4-induced AKT activation (phosphorylation of GSK3β) nor blocked MAPK4 activities in transforming PNT1A cells into anchorage-independent growth (Figure 9, B and C).

Figure 9 AKT activation is crucial for mediating MAPK4 tumor-promoting activity. (A) Soft agar assays comparing the anchorage-independent growth of PNT1A cells with Dox-induced expression of WT MAPK4 (WT+Dox), MAPK4S186A (S186A+Dox), and MAPK4D254A mutant (D254A+Dox). The PNT1A-iMAPK4 cells without Dox induction (WT-Dox) were used as control. Higher magnifications are shown in the bottom panels. Original magnification: ×50 (A and B). Western blots were used to confirm comparable levels of Dox-induced MAPK4 expression, and for detection of AKT phosphorylation. (B) Soft agar assays comparing the anchorage-independent growth of the Dox-induced PNT1A-iMAPK4 cells under different treatments as indicated. Western blots were used to assess AKT activation status (phosphorylation of GSK3β) in these cells. (C) Quantification of colony numbers in the soft agar assays in A and B. The group labeled WT contains both the WT+Dox group in A and the DMSO group in B. The q values were calculated and used to account for the FDR in the multiple comparisons (32). No test was applied to the WT+MK2206 group because no colonies were found. Data are mean ± SEM. **q < 0.01, ***q < 0.001. (D) Cell counting comparing the proliferation of HCT116 cells with (+) and without (–) Dox-induced expression of WT AKT1, and the T308D/S473D (DD) and K386A mutants. Western blots were used to confirm comparable levels of induced AKT1 expression. (E) Cell counting comparing the proliferation of HCT116 MAPK4-KO (KO, clone 4) cells with (+) and without (–) Dox-induced expression of WT AKT1 and the T308D/S473D (DD) mutant AKT1. Data are mean ± SEM. P values determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. **P < 0.01. Western blots were used to confirm comparable levels of induced AKT1 expression. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

Since we identified K386 of AKT1 as the key site for AKT-MAPK4 interaction, we examined whether the AKT1K386A mutant loses growth-promoting activity when overexpressed in the MAPK4-high HCT116 cells. Indeed, while both WT AKT1 and a constitutively active AKT1T308D/S473D (DD) mutant promoted HCT116 cell growth, the AKT1K386A mutant exhibited minimal activity (Figure 9D). These data further support MAPK4 activation of AKT as a key pathway for promoting tumor cell growth. In accordance with this, overexpression of the constitutively active AKT1T308D/S473D (DD) mutant but not the WT AKT1 significantly enhanced the growth of the HCT116 MAPK4-KO cells (Figure 9E). Altogether, these results show that AKT activation is crucial for the oncogenic activity of MAPK4.