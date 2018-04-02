Translational repression of HIF2α expression in mice with Chuvash polycythemia reverses polycythemia

Tempol reverses plethora, splenomegaly, and erythrocytosis/polycythemia in VhlR200W-mutant mice. Erythrocytosis/polycythemia develops as early as 2 to 4 years of age in patients with Chuvash polycythemia (3). To elucidate whether VhlR200W mice develop erythrocytosis/polycythemia at such early ages, we measured the hematocrit levels of WT and R200W-mutant littermates at the ages of 42 to 112 days by capillary centrifugations as well as with a hematology analyzer, and we observed that the development of erythrocytosis/polycythemia started in VhlR200W mice at as early as 6 weeks of age (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97684DS1), comparable to the temporal onset seen in very young human patients. The mutant mice also showed increased hemoglobin levels and RBC counts at early ages (Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 VhlR200W mice developed erythrocytosis/polycythemia at early ages. (A) Hematocrit levels as determined by capillary tube centrifugation, (B) hemoglobin levels, and (C) RBC counts of VhlR200W mice (red circles) were significantly higher than those of their WT littermates (black circles) as early as 7 weeks of age. (A–C) P < 0.0001. To determine the P values, statistical analyses were performed using a 2-tailed paired t test. The mean ± SD is indicated in each panel.

VhlR200W mice developed erythema in their paws and snouts (Figure 2A) as previously observed (14), analogous to the plethora seen in human patients with polycythemia. When these mutant mice were placed on a Tempol-supplemented diet at 6 to 8 weeks of age for a period of 3 to 6 months, the erythema in the paws and snouts disappeared, and they looked more like the WT animals. The spleens of VhlR200W mice were enlarged compared with those of their WT littermates (Figure 2B), indicating that splenomegaly and extramedullary erythropoiesis developed in these mutant mice. However, the spleens of VhlR200W mice fed a Tempol-supplemented diet looked normal and more like those of WT animals, suggesting that Tempol treatment reversed splenomegaly in these mutant mice.

Figure 2 Dietary Tempol supplementation prevented plethora, splenomegaly, and erythrocytosis/polycythemia in VhlR200W mice. (A) The snouts and paws (indicated by white arrows) of VhlR200W mice appeared more reddish in color than did those of their WT littermates. The redness disappeared when the mutant mice were fed a Tempol-supplemented diet for 3 months. (B) Splenomegaly of VhlR200W mice was rescued by dietary Tempol supplementation, and the color of the spleens became lighter, suggesting that Tempol supplementation ameliorated the extramedullary erythropoiesis. (C and D) Hematocrit levels, as determined by capillary tube centrifugation, and (E) hemoglobin and (F) RBC levels of 5- to 8-month-old WT and VhlR200W mice fed a control or Tempol-supplemented diet showed that with the control diet, these parameters were elevated in VhlR200W mice, and Tempol supplementation significantly reduced hematocrit, hemoglobin, and RBC levels in the mutant mice. (D–F) ***P < 0.001, by ordinary 1-way ANOVA (multiple comparisons).

We measured hematocrit levels of WT and VhlR200W mice maintained either on a control diet or on the same diet supplemented with Tempol and observed a significant increase in the hematocrit levels of control diet–fed VhlR200W mice in comparison with levels of WT mice on a control diet (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 2A), reconfirming that these mice had erythrocytosis/polycythemia. In addition, hemoglobin levels and RBC counts also significantly increased in the control diet–fed VhlR200W mice (Figure 2, E and F), as was observed earlier (14). Importantly, with Tempol treatment, the hematocrit, hemoglobin, and RBC levels of VhlR200W mice decreased significantly (Figure 2, C–F), consistent with our conclusion that erythropoiesis was reduced in Tempol-supplemented mutant mice. We did not observe any significant effect of either the mutation or the diet on RBC indices, reticulocytes, WBC counts, platelet counts, or serum glucose levels in VhlR200W mice (Supplemental Figure 2, B–H). We measured serum ferritin levels in control diet– and Tempol diet–fed WT and VhlR200W mice using the ELISA method and observed that serum ferritin levels were slightly but significantly higher in the control diet–fed VhlR200W mice compared with levels in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2I), perhaps due to macrophage iron overload as a result of increased erythrophagocytosis, as macrophages are the main source of serum ferritin (31).

Decreased erythropoiesis in Tempol-treated Vhl-R200W mice results from the downregulation of EPO production caused by translational repression of Hif2α. An earlier study showed that patients with Chuvash polycythemia had significantly higher serum erythropoietin concentrations (3). In previous work with VhlR200W mice (14), the researchers observed increased serum EPO, but the difference relative to WT mice was not statistically significant. We measured serum EPO levels by the ELISA method and observed a small but significant increase in EPO in the sera of these mutant mice (Figure 3A), analogous to what was observed in Chuvash patients. Elevated serum EPO levels were significantly reduced when the mutant mice were treated with Tempol, indicating that Tempol corrected erythrocytosis/polycythemia in VhlR200W mice through downregulation of EPO.

Figure 3 Decreased erythropoiesis in Tempol-treated VhlR200W mice was the result of EPO downregulation caused by translational repression of HIF2α, which was a consequence of the increased HIF2α IRE–binding activity of Irp1. (A) Serum EPO levels measured by ELISA were significantly increased in control diet–fed VhlR200W mice, and Tempol treatment reduced EPO levels in these mutant mice. (B) Immunoblot analyses of nuclear fractions from kidney lysates showed increased HIF2α protein levels in VhlR200W mice fed a control diet, and the HIF2α protein levels decreased when these mutant mice were fed a Tempol-supplemented diet. (C) Quantification of these HIF2α protein levels. (D) RNA mobility shift assays for ferritin IRE and HIF2α IRE binding of renal lysates in the absence or presence of β mercaptoethanol (ME) (which converts Irp1 from cytosolic aconitase to the IRE-binding form) showed that most of the IRE-binding activity was contributed by Irp1, and Tempol treatment significantly increased the IRE binding of Irp1 in VhlR200W mice. Quantifications of the Irp1-binding activities of (E) ferritin IRE and (F) HIF2α IRE. (G) Western blot analyses of kidney lysates revealed that Irp1 protein levels remained unchanged in Tempol diet–fed VhlR200W mice. Data in A, C, E, and F represent the mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test.

Since EPO is a known specific transcriptional target of Hif2α (32, 33), we assessed Hif2α protein levels in nuclear fractions from renal lysates from WT mice on a control diet and VhlR200W mice maintained on either a control diet or a Tempol-supplemented diet, after harvesting intact kidneys in a nitrogen chamber and lysing the tissues in an anaerobic chamber. We found that Hif2α protein levels were increased in VhlR200W mouse kidney lysates but significantly reduced when the mutant mice were fed the Tempol-supplemented diet (Figure 3, B and C). We measured the mRNA levels of other HIF targets. Although Hickey et al. (14) found modest but significantly higher expression of the Glut1 gene in VhlR200W kidney lysates, Glut 1 mRNA levels remained unchanged in the kidneys of our VhlR200W mice, nor did Tempol treatment alter the expression of Glut1 (Supplemental Figure 3A). Lung VEGF expression levels did not change in VhlR200W mice (Supplemental Figure 3B), as was the case with initial observations (34).

Downregulation of Hif2α in Tempol-fed VhlR200W mice results from increased Hif2α IRE–binding activity of Irp1. Hif2α has an IRE in its 5′-UTR to which Irps can bind. To determine whether Tempol increased the Hif2α IRE–binding activity of Irp1 in these VhlR200W mice as previously observed in mouse embryonic fibroblast cells as well as in brain lysates from Irp2–/– animals (29), we performed an RNA mobility shift assay with kidney lysates from WT and VhlR200W mice using radiolabeled ferritin IRE and Hif2α IRE probes. Irp1 binding to both ferritin IRE and Hif2α IRE probes markedly increased in Tempol-supplemented mice (Figure 3, D–F), though the Irp1 protein levels remained unchanged (Figure 3G), indicating that increased binding of Irp1 with HIF2α IRE in its 5′-UTR in Tempol-treated VhlR200W mice contributed substantially to translational repression of HIF2α.

To confirm that Tempol ameliorated erythrocytosis/polycythemia in VhlR200W mice through activation of Irp1 binding to the Hif2α IRE, we fed Irp1–/– mice with either a control or Tempol-supplemented diet and then evaluated the complete blood counts (CBCs) in these mice. The hematocrit levels of Irp1–/– animals increased by more than 10% compared with those of WT mice on a control diet, as previously observed (18), but these elevated hematocrit levels did not decrease when Irp1–/– mice were fed a Tempol-supplemented diet (Figure 4A), demonstrating that Tempol did not lead to the suppression of hematocrit levels in the absence of Irp1. Moreover, we crossed VhlR200W heterozygous (VhlR/+) mice with Irp1–/– animals and bred the VhlR/+ Irp+/– mice to generate VhlR200W Irp1–/– mice. We maintained these mice on either a control or Tempol-supplemented diet after weaning. Strikingly, hematocrit levels were elevated to as high as 84% in these VhlR200W Irp1–/– mice, indicating that impaired degradation of Hif2α caused by the homozygous R200W mutations in the Vhl gene, combined with translational derepression of Hif2α caused by the targeted deletion of Irp1, led to markedly increased erythropoiesis in these mice. These highly elevated hematocrit values did not significantly decrease upon Tempol treatment (Figure 4A), further confirming that Tempol attenuates erythrocytosis/polycythemia through Irp1 activation and demonstrating that deletion of Irp1 in mice blocks the beneficial effects of Tempol. RBC and hemoglobin levels were also very high in VhlR200W Irp1–/– mice, and these blood parameters were also not significantly decreased with Tempol treatment (Figure 4, B and C). In addition, Tempol did not significantly alter the RBC indices or reticulocyte, WBC, or platelet counts of Irp1–/– or VhlR200W Irp1–/– mice. (Supplemental Figure 4, A–F). EPO levels of the control diet–fed VhlR200W Irp1–/– mice were 3.3-fold higher than those of WT mice maintained on the control diet (Figure 4D), whereas we detected a significant 1.5-fold increase of EPO levels in VhlR200Wmice, which indicated that Irp1 is a physiologic regulator of Hif2α and erythropoietin expression levels.

Figure 4 Genetic ablation of Irp1 significantly increased polycythemia inVhlR200W mice, which became refractory to Tempol, confirming that Tempol activates Irp1 to ameliorate the polycythemia in VhlR200W mice, and Tempol also partially protects WT mice from hypoxic polycythemia/erythrocytosis. (A) Hematocrit (determined by capillary tube centrifugation), (B) hemoglobin, and (C) RBC levels of 5- to 8-month-old WT, Irp1–/–, and VhlR200W Irp1–/– mice fed a control or Tempol-supplemented diet revealed that Tempol did not decrease erythropoiesis when Irp1 was ablated in the mice. (D) Serum EPO levels of control diet–fed VhlR200W Irp1–/– mice were 3.3-fold higher than were those of WT mice (data for WT mice are the same as those in Figure 3A). (E) Hematocrit, (F) hemoglobin, and (G) RBC levels of 10-month-old mice on a control diet or Tempol diet after placing them in normoxic or hypoxic (10% oxygen) conditions showed that blood parameters significantly increased in the hypoxic control diet–fed mice and that Tempol supplementation partially prevented erythrocytosis/polycythemia in these mice. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA.

Tempol represses hypoxia-induced erythrocytosis/polycythemia in WT mice. Humans living at high altitudes face survival challenges because of erythrocytosis/polycythemia and ensuing complications caused by hypobaric hypoxia (35, 36). To determine whether Tempol could attenuate erythrocytosis/polycythemia in mice that developed erythrocytosis/polycythemia caused by hypoxia, we placed WT mice fed a control or Tempol-supplemented diet into a hypoxia chamber containing 10% oxygen for 23 days and then measured RBC parameters. We found that the hematocrit, hemoglobin, and RBC levels of these mice increased significantly under hypoxic conditions (Figure 4, E–G). Tempol diet feeding significantly reduced the levels of hematocrit, hemoglobin, and RBC levels in hypoxic mice compared with control diet–fed mice (Figure 4, E–G), indicating that Tempol partially protected these hypoxic WT mice from developing erythrocytosis/polycythemia. Importantly, 2 of the 5 mice fed a control diet died while they were in the hypoxic chamber, whereas all 5 Tempol-fed hypoxic mice survived, suggesting that Tempol prevented mortality in mice exposed to hypoxic environments.

Tempol increases the survival of VhlR200W mice. We studied 1-year survival rates of WT, VhlR200W, and VhlR200W Irp1–/– mice maintained on a control or Tempol-supplemented diet and observed that the mortality rates of VhlR200W mice were significantly higher than those of WT mice and that Tempol supplementation changed the survival rates of VhlR200W mice from 87% to 93% (Figure 5), again suggesting a beneficial effect of Tempol on these mutant mice. However, survival rates did not increase with Tempol supplementation when Irp1 was deleted from these VhlR200W mice, reconfirming that Tempol acts primarily through Irp1 activation (Figure 5).