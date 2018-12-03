Blocking immunoinhibitory receptor LILRB2 reprograms tumor-associated myeloid cells and promotes antitumor immunity

A subset of LILRB2 antibodies enhance activation of human monocytes. In order to investigate the biological significance of the prescence of LILRB2 on human macrophages, we developed anti-LILRB2 antibodies by immunizing mice with a Lilrb2 cDNA–encoding plasmid followed by boosting with LILRB2 vesicles or proteins. We screened hybridoma supernatants for LILRB binding by flow cytometry followed by peripheral blood mononuclear cell–based (PBMC-based) functional assays to assess whether clones could amplify monocyte activation. Several antibody clones could enhance CD86 and TNF-α levels in the presence of lipopolysaccharide (LPS) across multiple PBMC donors (Figure 1, A and B). Because members of the LILRB family share a high degree of homology, we tested for potential cross-reactivity by generating cell lines stably transduced with each receptor’s extracellular domain (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97570DS1). Cross-reactivity to LILRA1 was included since this receptor shares about 80% homology with the LILRB2 extracellular domain. FACS staining demonstrated that LILRB2 antibodies did not cross-react with related family members (Figure 1C). Staining of PBMCs was also restricted to the CD33+ myeloid subset, specifically staining CD14+CD16hi and CD14+CD16lo monocyte populations (Supplemental Figure 1B). We identified LILRB2-specific antibodies that enhanced monocyte inflammatory potential in response to a low dose of LPS stimulus. We then determined the binding affinity of anti-LILRB2 against a THP1 human monocytic cell line that stably expresses the LILRB2 receptor (Figure 1D). Biolayer interferometry is an optical technique that measures changes in molecule interactions on an immobilized probe. Using this approach, we measured the association and dissociation of immobilized anti-LILRB2 with LILRB2-His monomers at titrated concentrations (Figure 1E). Dissociation of the complex was minimal at all LILRB2-His concentrations tested, and affinities were calculated in the range of 1.8–3.8 nM and were approximately 1,000-fold stronger than endogenous HLA ligand binding (K D = ~14–45 μM; ref. 22).

Figure 1 Anti-LILRB2 antibodies enhance LPS response in primary human monocytes. (A) Fold change of TNF-α and CD86 mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) levels relative to IgG-treated samples. PBMCs were cultured for 48 hours with LILRB2-reactive hybridoma supernatant followed by 6 hours of LPS stimulation (50 ng/ml) in the presence of brefeldin A. MFI values represent cells gated on CD33+ monocytes. (B) Raw CD86 and TNF-α data of highlighted clones (red line) from A. Data are overlaid on Ig control–treated PBMC data (black line). (C) LILRB and LILRA1 receptor recognition of highlighted clones in A. Antibody binding was detected using goat polyclonal anti-mouse IgG secondary antibody. (D) Expression of LILRB2 on THP1 parental cells and LILRB2 retroviral transduced cells. (E) Biolayer interferometry data testing LILRB2-His association with (t = 1–600 seconds) and dissociation from (t = 600–1,450 seconds) immobilized anti-LILRB2 (10 μg/ml). Concentrations of LILRB2-His and calculated anti-LILRB2 affinity (clone A) are shown.

LILRB2 antagonism alters M-CSF–dependent maturation of macrophages. Because LILRB2 antagonists amplified monocyte activation in response to LPS, we investigated how LILRB2 blockade affects macrophage maturation. Studies in human monocyte-derived macrophages have demonstrated different maturation phenotypes resulting from inflammatory cues (27, 28). We generated immature macrophages M(–) by treating CD33+ monocytes from PBMCs of healthy donors with M-CSF for 5–7 days. While macrophages cultured in the presence of control Ig appeared elongated and loosely adherent, monocytes cultured in the presence of anti-LILRB2 appeared rounder and tightly adherent (Figure 2A). Others have reported the positive effect of M-CSF and IL-10 on the spindle-like morphology and function of M-CSF–derived human macrophages in vitro (29, 30). These observations suggest that LILRB2 antagonism may be interfering with typical M-CSF–dependent maturation. We observed that both CD14 and CD163 expression were diminished in response to anti-LILRB2 across all human donors tested (Figure 2, B and C). CD14 has been shown to be upregulated by M-CSF (27) and CD163 and is a scavenger receptor whose cell surface expression is correlated with antiinflammatory responses and is an indicator of poor prognosis in a variety of cancers (31, 32). CD163 was also enhanced in the presence of M-CSF, IL-6, and IL-10, and in response to glucocorticoids (33). To determine whether macrophages display a differential response to LPS stimulation as was shown for monocytes, we stimulated immature macrophages overnight with LPS and measured TNF-α and IL-10 cytokine levels (Figure 2D). We consistently observed increased TNF-α and inhibited IL-10 secretion across multiple donors. No detectable TNF-α could be observed in macrophage cultures before LPS stimulation (data not shown), demonstrating that the increase of TNF-α was specific to antibody functional activity.

Figure 2 LILRB2 antagonism generates inflammatory macrophages in the presence of M-CSF. (A) Representative bright-field microscopy images of M-CSF M(–) macrophages matured in the presence of mIgG2a or anti-LILRB2 (αLILRB2, 1 μg/ml). Original magnification, x20. (B) Representative levels of CD14 and CD163 expression by M(–) in the presence of mIgG2a (blue line) or anti-LILRB2 (red line). (C) Pooled paired MFI data from B collected from healthy donors (n = 10) over multiple experiments. (D) Secreted TNF-α and IL-10 from macrophages in C following 16-hour LPS (50 ng/ml) stimulation and detection by ELISA. (E) Fold changes in IRF3, 4, 5, and 7 mRNA expression relative to the mean value in IgG-treated immature macrophages cultured in the presence of M-CSF (50 ng/ml) for 2 days. P value was calculated using 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) Representative PD-L1 expression in M(LPS) and M(IL-4) matured in the presence of mIgG2a (black) and anti-LILRB2 (red). (G) Pooled paired MFI data from F collected from healthy donors (n = 11) over multiple experiments. (H) Representative DC-SIGN expression of M(LPS) and M(IL-4) matured in the context of mIgG2a (black) and anti-LILRB2 (red). (I) Pooled paired MFI data from H collected from healthy donors (n = 11) over multiple experiments. P value was calculated using 2-tailed paired t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ****P < 0.0001.

IRF5 is induced by type I IFN and promotes inflammatory macrophage polarization (34), which is inhibited by IRF4. IRF4 is associated with alternative macrophage maturation, is induced by IL-4, and negatively regulates TLR signaling and proinflammatory cytokines (35, 36). IRF3 is activated by TLR signaling and induces type I IFN/STAT1 signaling cascades (37), whereas IRF7 is reported to participate in the inflammatory microglial polarization switch (38). We observed that anti-LILRB2 upregulated IRF3, IRF5, and IRF7 but downregulated IRF4 during differentiation of immature macrophages (Figure 2E), indicating that anti-LILRB2 potentially favors classical and inflammatory macrophage polarization. To rule out any contaminating endotoxin in LILRB antibody purification, we ensured that all endotoxin levels were less than 0.005 EU/μg in all antibody batches.

To explore the effect of anti-LILRB2 on macrophage maturation pathways, we generated mature macrophages from M-CSF–cultured M(–) followed by 24-hour stimulation with LPS or IL-4 to generate M(LPS) and M(IL-4), respectively. Compared with M(–) and M(IL-4), M(LPS) had markedly increased expression of PD-L1, consistent with literature reporting PD-L1 upregulation in response to TLR agonists (39). Surprisingly, we found that anti-LILRB2–treated M(LPS) significantly inhibited the induced expression of PD-L1 (Figure 2, F and G). PD-L1 expression on M(IL-4) was negligible. These data suggest that LILRB2 antagonism may help prevent PD-L1–dependent suppression of effector T cells in inflammatory environments. We next investigated how anti-LILRB2 could affect macrophage maturation in response to the humoral cytokine IL-4. We focused on macrophage DC-SIGN (CD209), since its expression is in part IL-4–dependent (32), and it has been reported to be a well-accepted marker of M(IL-4) macrophage maturation and immune tolerance (27, 40). We found that DC-SIGN was induced at low levels in M-CSF–derived M(–) and M(LPS), as has been previously reported in regulatory settings (41). In response to IL-4 stimulation, M(IL-4) express high levels of DC-SIGN. M(IL-4) matured in the presence of anti-LILRB2 and showed significantly less induction of DC-SIGN expression, and basal expression of DC-SIGN was found in M(LPS) (Figure 2, H and I). Collectively, the results from in vitro macrophage culture supported that LILRB2 antagonism sensitizes maturation in favor of classically activated phenotype.

LILRB2 antagonism favors activation of NF-κB/STAT1 and inhibition of STAT6 activation by IL-4. Groups describing macrophage maturation as M1-like (classically activated) versus M2-like (alternatively activated) largely characterize inflammatory phenotypes associated with NF-κB/STAT1 activation and STAT6 activation, respectively (3). We, therefore, assessed whether signaling patterns were regulated by LILRB2 antagonism. In response to LPS stimulation, anti-LILRB2–treated cells demonstrated increased NF-κB, ERK1/2, and p38 activation (Figure 3A). We found similar increases in NF-κB, ERK1/2, and p38 phosphorylation as well as STAT1 phosphorylation in response to IFN-γ (Figure 3B). Because of reduced macrophage DC-SIGN expression in the presence of LILRB2 antagonism, we also determined whether IL-4–associated signaling was inhibited. In response to IL-4 treatment, anti-LILRB2–treated cells showed strong inhibition of STAT6 phosphorylation (Figure 3C), accompanied by increased SOCS3 with no significant changes in SOCS1 expression (Figure 3D). In addition to inflammatory cytokines, M-CSF drives proliferation and survival of macrophages that depends on PI3K/AKT activation (42, 43), and knockout models suggest important roles of AKT in determining maturation phenotype (44). We consistently observed diminished levels of AKT activation in anti-LILRB2–treated macrophages despite the presence of exogenous M-CSF (Figure 3E). Collectively, our data suggest that LILRB2 blockade increased sensitivity to inflammatory signaling cascades by inhibiting PI3K/AKT pathways downstream of M-CSF.

Figure 3 LILRB2 antagonism favors NF-κB/STAT1 inflammatory pathways. (A–C) THP1 LILRB2+ cells were cultured with IgG or anti-LILRB2 (αLILRB2, 1 μg/ml) for 24 hours followed by acute stimulation with LPS (A), IFN-γ (B), or IL-4 (C) for 5, 10, and 30 minutes. (A) Immunoblot of phosphorylated NF-κB, ERK1/2, and p38 in response to LPS (50 ng/ml) stimulation. (B) Immunoblot of phosphorylated NF-κB, ERK1/2, p38, and STAT1 in response to IFN-γ (20 ng/ml) stimulation. (C) Immunoblot of phosphorylated STAT6 in response to IL-4 (20 ng/ml) stimulation. (D) Immunoblot of SOCS1 and SOCS3 in response to IL-4 (20 ng/ml) stimulation. (E) Immunoblot of phosphorylated AKT from primary M-CSF macrophages matured in the presence of IgG or anti-LILRB2. Representative data from 3 independent PBMC donors. (F) LILRB2, p-SHP1, and total SHP1 immunoblotting from IgG- and anti-LILRB2–treated macrophages. Results from anti-LILRB2 (42D1) immunoprecipitate (top) and total input lysate (bottom). (G) LILRB2 antagonism inhibits monocyte/macrophage-mediated suppression of effector T cell responses. Total CD4+ and CD8+ T cell counts determined by flow cytometry of 72-hour mixed lymphocyte reactions (MLRs) containing mature DCs, sorted allogeneic T cells, and titrated ratios of M-CSF macrophages matured in the presence of IgG (black line) or anti-LILRB2 (red line). (H) Supernatants from MLRs in G were analyzed for secreted IFN-γ by ELISA. (I) Total PBMCs were incubated with anti-LILRB2 (5 μg/ml) or IgG overnight followed by anti–PD-1 treatment (1 μg/ml) in the presence of OKT3 stimulation (0.01 μg/ml) for 3 days. Supernatants were harvested for IFN-γ detection by ELISA. Data are from a representative experiment of 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SEM, and P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

LILRB receptors have been shown to constitutively recruit and activate SHP1 in macrophage populations (16). Coimmunoprecipitation experiments demonstrated that LILRB2-associated SHP1 phosphorylation was diminished in anti-LILRB2–treated macrophages (Figure 3F). Thus, disruption of SHP1 activation downstream of LILRB2 may explain the increased sensitization of signaling cascades.

LILRB2 antagonism inhibits myeloid-dependent suppression on effector T cells. Since LILRB2 antagonism promoted inflammatory pathways supportive of Th1 adaptive immunity, we hypothesized that effector T cell responses would be improved in the presence of anti-LILRB2–matured macrophages. Macrophages and MDSCs are known suppressors of effector T cell responses, using a variety of mechanisms including tryptophan catabolism by indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase, PD-L1/L2 expression, and cytokine-dependent Treg conversion. To test the suppressive nature of anti-LILRB2–matured macrophages in native adaptive T cell responses, we performed 1-way mixed lymphocyte reactions. After 3 days, clonal populations of outgrowing alloantigen-specific T cells were observed (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Total numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were determined by FACS. The macrophages generated in the presence of anti-LILRB2 showed restored CD4+/CD8+ T cell numbers (Figure 3G) and IFN-γ secretion (Figure 3H), indicating that anti-LILRB2 diminished the suppressive capacity of macrophages as compared with IgG treatment. In PBMC cultures stimulated with a low dose of OKT3, anti-LILRB2 significantly synergized with PD-1 blockade to enhance effector T cell secretion of IFN-γ (Figure 3I). Altogether, we demonstrated that LILRB2 antagonism induced a macrophage phenotype that enhances adaptive Th1 effector T cell responses.

LILRB2 blockade alters M(IL-4) immune, migratory, and vesicle trafficking pathways. Transcriptome studies can provide additional insight into the maturation and phenotypic changes of macrophages. Early microarray studies comparing M(LPS) and M(IL-4) populations have defined markers and pathway networks associated with M1-like versus M2-like functional phenotypes (27). Using the same experimental conditions in the context of anti-LILRB2, we performed Illumina microarray analysis to determine how LILRB2 blockade may affect transcriptional networks in M(LPS) and M(IL-4). Comparison of M(LPS) and M(IL-4) IgG-treated transcriptomes identified 3,926 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) with significant overlap between the top 100 and those originally described by Mantovani and colleagues (27). Anti-LILRB2 versus IgG treatment of M(LPS) yielded 220 DEGs, whereas the same treatments in M(IL-4) yielded 664 DEGs (Figure 4A). The changes in 66 DEGs were conserved between anti-LILRB2–treated M(LPS) and M(IL-4) (Figure 4B). Collectively, these data demonstrate that LILRB2 antagonism results in substantially more transcriptional changes under conditions of IL-4 maturation versus LPS maturation, and the 66 conserved DEGs indicate that LILRB2 antagonist–specific gene alterations are independent of cytokine-induced maturation. Genes regulating immune function, lipid/cholesterol homeostasis, and cytoskeletal homeostasis were most prominent. In both M(LPS) and M(IL-4), LILRB2 blockade upregulated LILRA3 transcript, a secreted LILR family member that may further compete with other LILR family members. Anti-LILRB2 increased Ccl22, FGR, and Trem2 transcription as well as M1-associated Sphk1 transcription but decreased Siglec1, PLC decoy messenger Plcl2, and complement protein C2 transcription as well as M2-associated Klf2 transcripts. Principal component analysis of M(LPS) and M(IL-4) in response to IgG or anti-LILRB2 suggests that LILRB2 blockade generates unique macrophage phenotypes that are dissimilar to each other (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 LILRB2 blockade alters the macrophage transcriptome distinct from conventional M1 versus M2 phenotypes. (A) Volcano plots of normalized gene enrichment scores and enrichment P values of anti-LILRB2 (αLILRB2) treatment versus IgG treatment in monocyte-derived macrophage conditions M(LPS) (left) and M(IL-4) (right). Statistically significant DEGs above the enrichment cutoff (DEGs with fold change ≥ 1.5 and P < 0.01 with FDR) are shown in red. (B) Overlapping and unique DEGs from M(LPS) and M(IL-4) conditions in response to anti-LILRB2 treatment. Venn diagram (top) depicts overlap of DEGs between M(LPS) + anti-LILRB2 versus M(LPS) + IgG and M(IL-4) + anti-LILRB2 versus M(IL-4) + IgG (fold change ≥ 1.5 and P < 0.01 with FDR). Summarized gene ontology of overlapping DEGs is shown. Functional terms associated with the 66 shared LILRB2-regulated genes between M(LPS) and M(IL-4) are listed below. (C) Two-dimensional principal component analysis of Illumina BeadArray data sets. Blue, M(LPS) + IgG; red, M(LPS) + anti-LILRB2; black, M(IL-4) + IgG; green, M(IL-4) + anti-LILRB2; n = 3 per group are shown. (D) Heatmap visualization of normalized DEGs associated with immune function changes as a result of LILRB2 antagonism in M(IL-4) by comparison of M(IL-4) + anti-LILRB2 versus M(IL-4) + IgG conditions. DEGs are ranked top to bottom by fold change: red, increased; green, decreased; black, unchanged. Data are normalized by row Z score.

The finding that LILRB2 blockade has a more significant impact on M(IL-4) versus M(LPS) global transcription suggests that LILRB2 may be more important for maintaining immune homeostasis in the steady state or M2-like macrophages versus M1-like macrophages. We applied gene ontology analysis using the GOrilla platform (45, 46) to provide a functional interpretation of the raw data. M(LPS) DEGs were associated with G-coupled protein receptor signaling, transport, and other cellular processes. In M(IL-4), LILRB2 blockade significantly altered genes associated with immune function, as well as cell migration/motility, lipid metabolism, apoptosis/proliferation, and increased enzymatic remodeling/activity (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D); however, no clear association between LPS stimulation and immune function was noted (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In response to anti-LILRB2, M(IL-4) genes associated with immune function were properly regulated (Figure 4D). Interestingly, CD83, Light, Ripk2, and Tweakr transcripts implicated in enhanced adaptive immunity and costimulation were upregulated. Consistent with previous reports (27, 47), M1-associated genes were upregulated, including Pfkp, Sphk1, Slc31a2, Serpine1, Hsd11b, etc. (Supplemental Figure 4E). Sphingosine kinase 1 (Sphk1) is associated with obese adipose tissue macrophages from high-fat diet and ob/ob mice (48). Compared with M1-associated genes, more M2-associated genes were downregulated by anti-LILRB2, including Il13ra1, CD302, Fgl2, cathepsin C, CD163L1, Dc-sign (CD209), Maf, Ccl13, Ccl23, Stab1, and Tlr5 (Figure 4D). In M(IL-4), LILRB2 blockade suppressed MAF, an important regulator of the macrophage enhancer landscape and M2-associated gene expression (49). Other M2-associated genes were also downregulated, including Klf2/Klf4, Tgfbr2, Ms4a6a, Alox15, etc. (Supplemental Figure 4E). The biological role of these molecules in M1/M2 differentiation remains to be elucidated. Notably, in addition to increased Lilra3 levels, M(IL-4) treated with anti-LILRB2 showed significant inhibition of Lilrb5 and Angptl4 transcript. Chemokine transcript levels were also strongly inhibited, e.g., Ccl8, Ccl26, Ccl13, Ccl14, Ccl15, and Ccl23. We also observed that LILRB2 blockade suppressed the LPS-induced dual-specificity protein tyrosine phosphatases Dusp10 (also known as MKP-5 or JNK and p38 pathway–associated phosphatase) (50) and Dusp22 (also known as JSP-1 or JNK pathway–associated phosphatase) (51), which mediates negative feedback control of the inflammatory response.

In summary, our transcriptome-wide analyses demonstrated that LILRB2 blockade results in phenotypic changes in macrophage maturation that include immune, as well as metabolic, sorting, and cytoskeletal changes.

LILRB2 blockade can alter tumor cell–induced macrophage maturation and promote antitumor immunity. We determined whether LILRB2 blockade could alter the macrophage phenotype in the presence of tumor-derived factors and the tumor microenvironment. Some tumor cells are sufficient to promote the autocrine production of M-CSF by monocytes in a process dependent on tumor cell–derived IL-6 (52). We hypothesized that coculture of tumor cells with human monocytes would be sufficient to generate macrophages. Gating on CD33+CD14+ cells, we reproduced the finding that A549 non–small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) cells were sufficient to generate macrophages whose profile resembled macrophages derived from M-CSF cultures (Figure 5A). We further observed that A549-derived macrophages cultured in the presence of LILRB2 antagonist had decreased levels of CD14, CD163, CD16, and DC-SIGN (Figure 5B), consistent with our observations on M-CSF primary macrophage cultures (Figure 2). The impact of LILRB2 antagonist on Hs578T breast cancer cell–derived macrophages was similar to its impact on A549 NSCLC cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). We next assessed whether A549 cells could generate primary human macrophages when coinjected s.c. in immunodeficient NSG-SGM3 mice and whether LILRB2 blockade could similarly reprogram macrophages in vivo (Supplemental Figure 6). FACS gating on human CD45+CD33+ cells identified human myeloid cells from tumor single-cell suspensions (Figure 5C). FACS analysis of immune markers showed that specific reductions in CD163 were reproducibly detected in 4 of 5 total donors (Supplemental Figure 6B). Furthermore, changes in other markers, including CD14, CD16, and PD-L1, were variable across donors in response to anti-LILRB2. Figure 5D shows representative data from 1 donor, while combined data from all 5 donors for CD14, HLA-DR, and CD16 are presented in Supplemental Figure 6D. CD14 and CD16 were significantly downregulated while HLA-DR was upregulated following anti-LILRB2 treatment across multiple mice and multiple human monocyte donors using paired comparative analysis (Supplemental Figure 6D). HLA-A2–matched humanized NCG mice were used for in vivo experiments in order to trace long-term antitumor responses by LILRB2 blockade together with anti–PD-1 treatment, using an A549 (HLA-A2+) xenograft model with luciferase-expressing A549 (LUC-A549) cells. The results showed that the anti-LILRB2 and anti–PD-1 combination substantially decreased LUC-A549 tumor burden (Figure 5E). To assess the promotion of M1 phenotypes of human macrophages by anti-LILRB2 in vivo, we generated a humanized mouse model using human CD34+ cord blood stem cell–engrafted MISTRG mice to study in vivo responses of human macrophages. MISTRG mice support xenogenic human hematopoietic development due to humanized knock-in alleles (M-CSFh, IL-3/GM-CSFh, and TPOh) important for innate immune cell development that enable the full recapitulation of human myeloid development and function in the mouse. Similar human CD33+ cell engraftment rates were observed between experimental groups (Supplemental Figure 6C). The humanized mice were treated with CpG, and TNF-α concentration in serum was measured. Interestingly, approximately 2-fold higher human TNF-α levels were found in mice treated with anti-LILRB2 versus control Ig (Figure 5F). The effect of LILRB2 on phagocytosis in this humanized mouse model was tested using GFP-expressing E. coli. Anti-LILRB2 significantly increased the phagocytic activity of CD14+CD16− monocytes on GFP-expressing E. coli in comparison with the control Ig–treated group (Figure 5G).

Figure 5 LILRB2 blockade reprograms lung TAM maturation in vitro and in vivo. (A) FACS gating analysis of primary human CD33+ monocytes (1 × 105 cells per well) with 5 days of coculture of A549 cells (1 × 103 cells per well). (B) CD14, CD16, CD163, and DC-SIGN expression among live CD33+CD14+ myeloid cells from A. IgG-treated cells (black line) are overlaid by anti-LILRB2–treated cells (αLILRB2, red line). (C) FACS gating strategy for identifying human CD45+CD33+ macrophages from NSG-SGM3 immunodeficient mice inoculated s.c. with A549 tumor and CD33+ monocytes 12 days earlier. (D) Representative data from 1 donor are shown. Data were averaged from 4 tumor samples per group, 2 mice per group. Individual data from 5 donors are presented in Supplemental Figure 6B. Combined data from all 5 donors for CD14, HLA-DR, and CD16 are presented in Supplemental Figure 6D. Data were averaged from 4–8 tumor samples per group per donor, 2–4 mice per group per donor, 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) HLA-A2–matched humanized NCG mice were used to assess in vivo antitumor responses by LILRB2 blockade (αLILRB2) together with anti–PD-1 (αPD-1) treatment in a LUC-A549 (HLA-A2+) xenograft mouse model. Statistical analysis of luciferase activity in lungs after 19 days of luciferase-expressed A549 tumor inoculation in HLA-A2+ PBMC humanized NCG mice was quantified by bioluminescence signals (Avg radiance [p/s/cm2/sr]) and is shown in the bar graph (n = 3–6 mice per group), using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (F) ELISA analysis of serum TNF-α levels from CpG-challenged mice is shown (n = 5) *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (G) The MFI of GFP-expressing E. coli in viable CD14+CD16– and CD14+CD16– cells in CD45+CD33+ population from IgG- or anti-LILRB2–treated humanized MISTRG mice was analyzed (n = 3 duplicates per mouse). *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Taken together, our data indicate that anti-LILRB2 can reprogram human macrophages in vivo to enhance antitumor responses in a xenograft human lung cancer model, a systemic response to CpG challenge and phagocytic activities of macrophages in humanized MISTRG mice. The overall results indicate that antagonistic LILRB2 antibody can modulate macrophage function to an M1-associated phenotype and further enhance proinflammatory responses in vivo.

LILRB2 blockade can enhance antitumor responses and decrease MDSC and Treg populations in syngeneic Lewis lung carcinoma–bearing mice. Since LILRB2 is only expressed on human, not mouse, cells and exhibits very low homology to the mouse Pirb gene, our antibody did not cross-react in the mouse system. Therefore, we used BAC DNA injection to develop LILRB2-transgenic mice. These mice highly expressed LILRB2/3 on CD11b+ cells in the peripheral blood (Figure 6A), and anti-LILRB2 treatment increased the CD86+MHC-II+ population (Figure 6, B and C) as well as TNF-α and IL-10 secretion in response to LPS stimulation in vitro (Figure 6D). We evaluated whether LILRB2 blockade alone or in combination with anti–PD-L1 treatment could inhibit tumor progression and modulate the tumor microenvironment in a Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) model. PD-L1 blockade had no effect on tumor growth, while LILRB2 blockade showed moderate antitumor effect. Blockade of both PD-L1 and LILRB2 led to significantly reduced tumor size and weight in LLC tumor–bearing mice (Figure 6E). Furthermore, the combination of anti-LILRB2 and anti–PD-L1 significantly decreased the granulocytic Ly6G+Ly6Cint MDSC population but increased monocytic Ly6G–Ly6Chi MDSCs in tumor tissues (Figure 6F). When anti-LILRB2 was combined with anti–PD-L1 treatment, the CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ Treg populations in spleen and tumor-infiltrated lymphocytes were both substantially decreased (Figure 6G). Overall, LILRB2 blockade decreased MDSC and Treg populations and enhanced the therapeutic efficacy of anti–PD-L1 treatment in vivo.

Figure 6 Antitumor effect of LILRB2 blockade in LILRB2-transgenic mice in LLC tumor model. (A) LILRB2 and LILRB3 expression in CD11b-gated viable peripheral blood cells. (B) Total peripheral blood cells were harvested for flow cytometric analysis after LPS stimulation in the presence of IgG or anti-LILRB2 (αLILRB2), and supernatants were collected for ELISA assay. Representative dot plots of the CD86+MHC-II+ population in CD11b-gated cells. (C) Statistical analysis of percentage of CD86+MHC-II+ cells in CD11b-gated cells from B (n = 3).(D) Statistical analysis of TNF-α secretion from total peripheral blood cells (n = 3). (E) Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) tumor model in LILRB2-transgenic mice. Experimental mice were treated with Ig control or anti-LILRB2 (αLILRB2) and/or anti–PD-L1 (αPD-L1) . Left: LLC tumor growth was measured every 2 or 3 days and the average tumor volume per group ± SEM reported (n = 5–6). † P = 0.021, †† P = 0.0035 and, ††† P = 0.0105 by 2-way ANOVA comparison of groups on day 23. (F) Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes were purified for flow cytometric analysis of Ly6G+Ly6Cint granulocytic MDSCs and Ly6G–Ly6Chi monocytic MDSCs in the CD11b+ cell population. Top: Representative flow cytometric analysis of MDSCs from tumors of test mice treated with Ig control or anti-LILRB2 plus anti–PD-L1. Bottom: Pooled MFI data from the flow cytometric plots above collected from tumor-bearing mice (n = 3–5 mice per group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (G) Splenocytes and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes were isolated for flow cytometric analysis of CD25+FoxP3+ Tregs in CD4+ cell population. Top: Representative flow cytometric analysis of Tregs from spleens and tumors of the test mice treated with Ig control or anti-LILRB2 plus anti–PD-L1. Bottom: Pooled MFI data collected from the same tumor-bearing mice (n = 4–6 mice per group. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

Primary TAMs respond to LILRB2 blockade ex vivo. We next determined whether LILRB2 blockade could reprogram isolated primary tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) ex vivo. Single-cell suspensions of collagenase-digested tumor tissues were used to isolate tumor-infiltrating leukocytes. By gating on DAPI-negative live cells and human CD45, we could identify infiltrating TAMs and MDSCs based on CD33, CD14, and HLA-DR gating (Figure 7A). Staining for LILRB family members revealed variable but ubiquitous expression of LILRB1, LILRB2, LILRB3, and LILRB4 among MDSC and TAM populations (Figure 7, B and C), while DCs isolated from cancer patients’ tumor tissues or derived from healthy donor PBMCs expressed LILRB2 (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). To investigate whether tumor-infiltrating myeloid populations could respond to LILRB2 blockade, we stimulated tumor-infiltrating leukocytes ex vivo for 48 hours with M-CSF in the presence or absence of IFN-γ or anti-LILRB2. Monocytes from most patients showed enhanced TNF-α release with the treatment of anti-LILRB2 (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 7). Analyses of the cell surface markers CD163, DC-SIGN, and CD14 showed significantly diminished expression in response to LILRB2 blockade. Although a trend of decreased CD16 and PD-L1 expression was observed, it was not statistically significant (Figure 7E). These experiments were only 48 hours in duration and inclusive of total leukocyte populations found in the tumor. Nevertheless, our ex vivo data demonstrate that TAMs from patient biopsies express a wide range of LILRB family members and are responsive to LILRB2 antagonism.