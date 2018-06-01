Coexisting genomic aberrations associated with lymph node metastasis in breast cancer

LCM isolation and sequencing of single cells from primary tumor and lymph node metastases of an ER+ breast cancer patient. Tissues from a woman undergoing mastectomy for a 32 mm primary estrogen receptor–positive (ER+) breast cancer were obtained, including tissue blocks from the primary tumor and from adjacent morphologically normal ductal tissue (>20 mm from any pathological detectable tumor cell) as well as the sentinel axillary lymph node. Single cells and cell pools were isolated by LCM of H&E-stained sections from distinct morphological areas of the primary tumor, the periphery (MeP) and central (MeC) areas of the tumor-infiltrated lymph node, a morphologically normal area of the tumor-infiltrated lymph node (MeD), and the morphologically normal ductal tissue, and sequenced. Small macroscopically dissected pieces (2 × 2 mm) of the primary tumor (PT4), lymph node metastasis, and morphologically normal breast tissue (BN-T) (>20 mm from any pathological detectable tumor cell) were also sequenced. To determine the patient’s germline, we also sequenced pieces of normal skin (Skin-T) and normal lymphocytes from the axillary nodes (Ly-T).

A total of 97 single cells from 9 morphologically distinct areas were whole-genome amplified and whole-exome sequenced, including the invasive front (InvF, defined as malignant cells embedded in the border of solid tumor growth and fatty tissue) (Figure 1, A, F, I and J), 3 distinct areas within the solid invasive growth (PT1, PT2, and PT3) (Figure 1, A and F–H), an area of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), and invasive cancer cells localized in close proximity to the selected DCIS (Figure 1, A and K–N), MeC and MeP, normal lymphocytes from the same lymph node (Ly) (Figure 1, A–C), and normal breast epithelial cells (BN) (Figure 1, A, D and E) using Illumina’s HiSeq 2000 and HiSeq 2500 (Supplemental Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 1). The mean depth of single-cell exome sequencing was 45× with a median 10× coverage up to 53%. For whole-exome sequencing (WES) of the small tissue pieces, the depths of the primary tumor (PT4), lymph node metastasis, BN-T, Ly-T, and Skin-T were 87.25×, 71.65×, 99.33×, 105.32×, and 123.77×, respectively.

Figure 1 Subclone distribution within different tissues of the analyzed breast cancer patient. (A) Schematic representation of the tissues analyzed by WES of single cells and cell pools and the distribution of the different subclones within these areas. MT, metastasis. (B) Axillary lymph node containing large MT stained for estrogen receptor. (C) Magnification of an area of the lymph node exhibiting normal architecture and morphology, but also containing disseminated single cancer cells. (D) H&E-stained section of the BN-T including normal breast ducts. (E) Magnification of an area of D showing normal breast epithelia. (F) H&E-stained section of the primary tumor biopsy provides a spatial overview of the 3 solid growth tumor areas selected for LCM in addition to the InvF. (G and H) Solid growth area 2 (PT2). (I and J) Border of solid growth area 1 (PT1) including the InvF. H and J are stained for Ki-67, while G and I are stained for ER. Original magnification: ×12.5 (D, E, F); ×100 (B, C, K, L, M, N); ×50 (G, H, I, J). Section containing area of DCIS stained with H&E (K), and for ER (L), CK14 (M), and Ki-67 (N). (M) The intact myoepithelial layer is visualized by staining for CK14.

Typically, the allele dropout (ADO) (20) rate is used to assess whole-genome amplification (WGA) uniformity of single-cell–sequencing data. However, we defined and used the K value, which is less affected by sequencing depth of single cells, as a measure of single-cell data quality (see Methods for further details; Supplemental Figure 2, B–E). For mutation calling of single cells, we developed a pipeline optimized to avoid false positives and focused on mutations identified in at least 2 separate single cells (see Methods for further details). As a result, the predominant C→A signature of substitution in single cells, presumably caused by oxidized guanine bases (8-oxo-guanine) in the raw cellular DNA or in early cycles of WGA, was significantly reduced (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). After filtering the putative germline mutations using normal skin tissue as a reference, a total of 218 single nucleotide variants (SNVs) and 4 indels from the 97 single cells remained. To validate the SNVs identified by single-cell exome sequencing as well as achieve a deeper sequencing depth and determine the mutational frequencies in the bulk tumor, we designed a targeted sequencing panel that covered the 218 identified SNVs together with the top 20 breast cancer genes and performed targeted deep sequencing on 78 selected single cells (median depth of 157×) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). In addition, 7 cell pools (see Methods for details), including 4 distinct areas within the invasive tumor (PT1, PT2, PT3, and PT4), InvF, lymph node metastasis, and BN (total depth of 4177× for cell pools), also underwent targeted duplex sequencing. The duplex method (21) was used to analyze the 7 cell pools, achieving a total duplex consensus sequence (DCS) depth of 1500× (see Methods for further details).

Sequencing of single cells and cell pools delineated the structure of subclones in the breast tumors. In total, 127 of the 218 SNVs were verified by DCSs of cell pools. In addition, we found additional SNVs that, although not supported by DCSs, were only present in normal breast epithelia samples, including 22 detected in at least 2 BN cells and at least 1 of the 3 whole-genome amplified normal breast epithelial cell pools (BNM) (see Methods for further details), which were included in further analysis (Supplemental Table 2). The 69 candidate mutations that failed validation (94% were C>T and C>A) showed trinucleotide mutation signatures that significantly correlated with amplified errors (R = 0.85), but not true mutations (R = 0.17), and thus were excluded from further analysis (Supplemental Figure 4). The 149 SNVs showed 3 distinct patterns of allele frequencies in 7 cell pools and the small tissue pieces (Supplemental Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 5) and thus could be divided into 3 subsets: 78 SNVs were only present in the breast cancer samples (subset 1, Supplemental Table 3); 49 SNVs were only found in morphologically normal breast epithelial cells (subset 2, Supplemental Table 4); and a minor fraction (22 SNVs) were identified in some cells from several areas that were thus not restricted to a single specific area from this patient (subset 3; Supplemental Table 5). Subset 1 SNVs were found only in bulk tissue, cell pools, and single cells isolated from tumor tissues. Subset 2 SNVs were found only in bulk tissue, cell pools, and single cells isolated from the normal breast epithelial tissue. For subset 3 SNVs, the allele frequencies were low in almost all of the cancer cell pools and bulk tissues (1.47% by mean), while for some subset 3 SNVs, allele frequencies were relatively higher in Ly-T (Supplemental Table 5). Interestingly, a truncating mutation of TET2, a gene related to clonal expansion of lymphocytes usually present in the blood of normal elderly persons, was identified in subset 3 (22). Thus, the mutations in subset 3 are likely a result of age-related lymphocyte genetic aberrations in this 92-year-old patient.

Focusing on the 78 breast cancer cell–specific mutations of subset 1, we identified a number of clonal mutations and 4 distinct subgroups of mutations that differed from the clonal mutations by integrating their distribution in single cells (Figure 2C) and data from cluster analysis of their allele frequencies in 6 cancer cell pools (Figure 2A). One subgroup consisting of 3 SNVs (GATAD2A, MYH6, MAGEC3) was specific to lymph node metastasis single cells, consistent with their presentation of DCSs, which were only identified in the lymph node metastasis cell pool, except for GATAD2A, which was also present in DCSs of the InvF cell pool. Another subgroup consisting of 3 SNVs (ARHGEF28, UBR5, KIF3C) was specific to DCIS single cells and present at relatively low allele frequencies in DCSs of the cell pools PT3 and PT4, which were the only 2 cell pools containing cells from the DCIS areas. The third subgroup, consisting of 3 SNVs (OR10K2, CHIC1, PDE1C), was specifically present in 7 single cells isolated from the InvF; however, DCSs for these SNVs were not only identified in the InvF cell pool, but also in cell pools from other invasive tumor areas, including PT1 and PT2, suggesting a genetic relationship between InvF and PT1/PT2. Moreover, the fourth subgroup of 9 SNVs exhibited the opposite distribution compared with the third mutation subgroup, being present in single cells from all tumor areas except the InvF. This subgroup of mutations formed a separate class in the principal component analysis (PCA) of allele frequencies in the cancer cell pools (Figure 2D). The combined data indicated that single cells from the InvF belonged to a distinct subclone (defined as subclone 2) as opposed to single cancer cells in the other areas (defined as subclone 1). These 9 SNVs were also identified in cell pools of PT1 and PT2, with allele frequencies significantly lower than those of clonal SNVs (P < 1 × 10–8, 2-tailed t test), similar to the cell pool of InvF. However, the fourth group of SNVs did not exhibit allele frequencies (P > 0.05) lower than clonal SNVs in PT3, PT4, and metastasis cell pools, while the third group of SNVs was absent in both single cells and cell pools of these 4 areas. Our results indicated that the tumors in this patient comprised 2 dominant subclones, subclone 1 and subclone 2, that coexisted in InvF, PT1, and PT2 in different proportions. The other morphological areas, including PT3, PT4, DCIS, and metastasis, consisted only of subclone 1 cancer cells (Figure 2B).

CNVs in morphologically distinct areas. CNV analysis was performed on the cell pools and the macroscopically dissected tissue pieces. Gains of chr1q, chr7p, chr7q, and chr16p and losses of chr16q and chr17p were identified in all the breast cancer areas, consistent with the subsequent FISH result (Supplemental Figures 6 and 7; Supplemental Table 6), suggesting that they were early clonal events. In addition, chr3q and chr8q gains and chr8p loss were detected in all the breast cancer areas with the exception of InvF and PT2, which mainly comprised subclone 2 cells, indicating that copy number changes of these 3 chromosome arms were specific to subclone 1. In contrast, chr22 loss was found to be specific to subclone 2, as it was mainly present in the InvF and PT2 and not in the metastasis, PT3, and PT4. PT1 showed a mixed pattern of CNVs corresponding to the 2 subclones, in agreement with the mixed SNV characteristics corresponding to 2 subclones observed in the SNV allele frequency (AF) analysis (Supplemental Figure 6). It is worth noting that the AF of some SNVs located on chr1q and chr3q exceeded 50%, including PIK3CA (E545K), implying that these SNVs were presented in the amplified allele and therefore occurred before gains of the 2 chromosomal regions.

Sequencing of single cells and cell pools identified the evolutionary tree of metastasis and micrometastasis within a sentinel axillary lymph node. The SNV of GATAD2A (E110K) was present in most single cancer cells (12/16) from the lymph node metastasis (MeC, MeP, and MeD), but not from single cells in other areas (Figure 2C). The AF of this mutation in cell pools of MeC and MeP was similar to that of the clonal SNVs (P > 0.05, 2-tailed t test) (Figure 2A), indicating it is a clonal mutation in the lymph node metastasis. As mentioned above, this mutation was also found at low frequency in the cell pool of the InvF (AF of 4.9%) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 3), implying that the GATAD2A mutation was not exclusively restricted to metastases, but also existed in the subclone 1 lineage of the InvF, which indicates that the lymph node metastasis likely originated from subclone 1 of the InvF, even though subclone 1 constituted a small fraction thereof (Figure 1A). Furthermore, single cells from the lymph node metastasis obtained an additional SNV (R696H) in MYH6 compared with their ancestor in the primary tumor.

Eight single cells were isolated from a morphologically normal area of the tumor-infiltrated lymph node, as determined by H&E staining. Three were normal lymphocytes, and 5 were dispersed cancer cells according to analysis of the sequencing data. An additional SNV in MAGEC3 (P33Q) was identified to be common to 2 of the 5 single cancer cells and not present in other lymph node metastasis single cells (MeC and MeP), nor in any cell pools except for lymph node metastasis with a relatively low AF (2.4%) (Figure 2, A and C, and Supplemental Table 3). This suggests, based on the genomic evolution within these cells, that they likely disseminated from the lymph node metastasis, according to a linear model of metastasis (10). To further address the low frequency of cancer cells within the morphologically normal area of the tumor-infiltrated lymph node, we performed immunohistochemical analysis of the lymph node using a pan-cytokeratin antibody, which demonstrated the presence of single dispersed cancer cells within the apparently normal area that were not detected by H&E staining (Figure 1, B and C). Overall, these data suggest that the lymph node metastasis resulted from clonal expansion of a single cell derived from the InvF of the primary tumor and that single cancer cells may have dissociated from the lymph node metastasis, acquiring additional genetic aberrations and potentially giving rise to distant tumor spread. Moreover, single cells of DCIS were homologous with subclone 1, with several new SNVs developed in some of the single cells, indicating a separate branch of the phylogenetic tree. In summary, our data support the classical theory of breast cancer development: primary tumor develops into the InvF, which then metastasizes to the lymph node. But our data also suggest that DCIS may arise in parallel with the infiltrating carcinoma (Figure 1 A and Figure 2E).

Early events of carcinogenesis in normal breast cells. Interestingly, 49 SNVs were exclusively identified in single cells and small, macroscopically dissected pieces of morphologically normal breast epithelial cells obtained well distant from the resected tumor border (>20 mm) (Figure 1, A, D and E), including another hot-spot mutation of PIK3CA (H1047R) located in the kinase domain (Figure 3A). This PIK3CA mutation differed from the hot-spot, helix domain PIK3CA (E545K) mutation identified in single cancer cells from the patient. The 49 mutations were not common to SNVs in single cancer cells or cancer cell pools, indicating that the adjacent morphologically normal breast epithelial cells exhibited genetic aberrations nonhomologous to breast cancer tissue.

Figure 3 Mutations and CNV of chr1q in normal breast epithelial single cells and cell pools. (A) Heatmap depicting BN-T–specific SNVs identified by sequencing of 11 normal single breast epithelial cells and 3 normal cell pools (brown, mutated; pink, WT; white, WT and sequencing depth of less than 8×). (B) Two distinct haplotypes of chr1q in 4 samples, including Ly-T, lymph node metastasis tissue, BN-T, and a population of macroscopically dissected normal breast epithelial cells (BNM-3). The left panels show the distribution of SNP allele frequencies of haplotypes 1 (red) and 2 (blue) in the amplified genome region chr1q, while the horizontal axis shows VAF and the vertical axis the number of SNPs within the corresponding VAF. The right panels plot SNP allele frequencies of haplotypes 1 (red) and 2 (blue) across chr1q, while the horizontal axis shows coordinate of SNPs in chr1q and the vertical axis shows the AF. Haplotype 1 was amplified in MT, while haplotype 2 was amplified in BN-T and BNM. (C) LOH of chr1q in BN single cells. Variant allele frequencies of SNPs in 2 haplotypes of chr1q are shown as blue and red points (the same color code for each haplotype as in B). P values of LOH in each cell were calculated using Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. Error bars represent the values of median, upper, and lower quartiles and maximum and minimum.

Additionally, both normal breast epithelial tissue and cell pools exhibited amplification of chr1q, as confirmed by loss of heterozygosity (LOH) of chr1q in normal breast epithelial tissue (Figure 3B). However, the chr1q LOH was only identified in 2 (BN-3 and BN-11) of the 4 normal breast epithelial single cells (BN-1, BN-3, BN-11, and BN-12) that exhibited a PIK3CA mutation (P < 1 × 10–15, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test), and not in the other 2 (P > 0.05), implying that the chr1q amplification took place after the occurrence of some SNVs, including the PIK3CA mutation (Figure 3C). Interestingly, the duplicated haploid copy of chr1q in BN-T was not identical to that observed in the breast cancer samples (Figure 3B). Although another study observed that oncogene amplification was a major factor in clonal expansion of premalignant cells (23) in the breast, this seems not to be the trigger event of premalignant cells in our study, but suggests that point mutations might be drivers of clonal expansion of premalignant cells.

Somatic alterations associated with lymph node metastasis in a Chinese sample set of primary breast cancer. Our single-cell analysis revealed that only 3 additional mutations were present in the lymph node metastasis compared with the cells they likely originated from within the primary tumor (subclone 1), and none seemed to be associated with breast cancer according to the Catalogue of Somatic Mutations in Cancer (COSMIC) database (https://cancer.sanger.ac.uk/cosmic) and previous large sample set studies (24). Several studies have found that the genomic aberrations that predispose tumor cells to metastasize may simultaneously be crucial for their selection advantage and may occur in the early stage of carcinogenesis, which makes it difficult to distinguish them from other driver genes (13, 14, 25). We therefore hypothesized that the lymph node metastasis in this patient may have been prompted by whole-tumor clonal events or subclonal events in subclone 1, which gave rise to lymph node metastasis. Among the 50 driver genes of breast cancer reported by Stephens et al. and The Cancer Genome Atlas Network (TCGA; http://www.cbioportal.org/study?id=brca_tcga_pub#summary) (24, 26), only 2 were mutated (PIK3CA, RUNX1) in the primary breast cancer, as determined by single-cell sequencing, and both were clonal mutations. In addition, several large fragment copy number aberrations were identified in our patient (chr1q, chr3q, chr7p, chr7q, chr8q, and chr16p gains and chr8p and chr17p losses) in which chr3q and chr8q gains and chr8p loss were specific to subclone 1. To assess which aberrations may contribute to breast cancer lymph node metastasis, we performed targeted sequencing on a Chinese sample set of 54 primary breast tumors, 28 from patients with and 26 without lymph node metastasis (Supplemental Table 7), using a target panel including 48 of the 50 breast cancer driver genes referred to above (Supplemental Tables 8, 9, and 10). We compared the mutation frequencies between samples with and without lymph node metastasis for each driver gene, and none were found to exhibit significance, with the exception of myeloid cell leukemia sequence 1 (MCL1), which was high-level amplified (≥5 copies) in 12 samples, 11 of which were from patients with lymph node metastasis (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figures 8 and 9). When only considering ER+ samples, a significant difference in the number of samples exhibiting highly amplified MCL1 between patients with and without lymph node metastasis remained (Supplemental Figure 10). The copy numbers of MCL1 were also significantly higher in patients with versus without lymph node metastasis (P = 0.01, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test), suggesting that MCL1 high-level amplifications, which were clonal events in our single-cell sample, may promote invasive and lymph node metastasis of breast cancer. High levels of MYC (chr8q) amplification were also more frequently found in patients with lymph node metastasis, but the difference did not reach statistical significance (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 11). We then performed whole-genome association analysis of CNV and identified 2 genome regions that exhibited significantly higher frequencies of amplification in the metastasis group, including chr1q and chr20q (Figure 5A).

Figure 4 Comparison of mutations and CNVs in the Chinese sample set of 54 primary breast cancers between patients with and without lymph node metastasis revealed MCL1 is more frequently altered in primary cancers of patients with lymph node metastases. (A) Heatmaps of CNVs of primary tumors from a Chinese sample set of 54 breast cancer patients with (upper panel) and without (lower panel) lymph node metastasis. Gain and loss are displayed by red and blue, respectively. (B) Mutational spectrum of 54 primary breast cancers with (left panel) and without (right panel) lymph node metastasis. The left panel (yellow bar plot) shows P values (Fisher’s exact test) for aberrant samples in the 2 subgroups for each gene. The middle panel (bar plot) shows the proportion of aberrant samples in each subgroup.

Figure 5 Genome regions associated with lymph node metastasis in breast cancers identified by whole-genome association analysis of frequencies of copy number gains and losses. (A) Frequency of CNAs in the 54 Chinese primary breast cancer patients with (brown line) or without lymph node metastasis (green line) across the whole genome. chr1q (MCL1) and chr20 (BCL2L1, AURKA) gains were more frequent in primary tumors of patients with lymph node metastasis. The top panel shows the P values (Fisher’s exact test) of gain/loss frequency between the 2 subgroups. (B) Comparison of gain and loss frequencies between ER+ patients without lymph node metastasis (N0) and with high burden of lymph node metastasis (N2–N3) in the data sets of METABRIC (n = 403 vs. 78), TCGA (n = 265 vs. 106), and Nik-Zainal et al. (n = 131 vs. 63; ref. 28). The different genome regions are indicated by different colors.

Whole-genome association analysis of CNV frequency of genes reveals genome regions associated with lymph node metastasis. To extend the findings from the Chinese breast cancer sample set and focus on ER+ breast cancer, the most frequent subtype, we interrogated the mutational status of each gene in the genome in ER+ breast tumors from 3 large data sets, including TCGA, Molecular Taxonomy of Breast Cancer International Consortium (METABRIC) (http://www.cbioportal.org/study?id=brca_metabric#summary; ref. 27), and that published by Nik-Zainal et al. (28). For each data set, genome aberrations in tumors of patients with no lymph node metastasis (N0) were compared with those with high lymph node metastasis (N2 and N3 combined) according to the tumor-node metastasis (TNM) lymph node–staging system (described in Methods). Examining SNVs and indels surprisingly revealed no gene significantly associated with lymph node metastasis except TP53 in the METABRIC data set (Supplemental Figure 12 and Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). We then compared the frequencies of gain and loss for each gene in the whole genome between the 2 groups in each data set. For gains, 170 genes showed higher frequencies (P < 0.1, Fisher’s exact test) in N2–N3 versus N0 groups in all 3 data sets. These genes were located in chr8q (n = 2, including MYC), chr11q (n = 43, mostly around CCND1), chr12q (n = 112, mostly around CDK2/4), and chr20q (n = 13, mostly around AURKA; Supplemental Table 11). For losses, 631 genes showed higher frequencies (P < 0.1) in N2–N3 versus N0 groups in all 3 data sets, 431 located in chr1p and the others in chr3p (n = 20), chr9p (n = 109, mostly around CDKN2A), chr11q (n = 59), chr12p (n = 1), chr13q (n = 1), and chr18q (n = 2) (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 12). The significance level of these genome regions remained largely unaffected after normalization for the prognostic factors of age, progesterone receptor (PR), and TP53 mutation status using a logistic regression model (Supplemental Table 13; Supplemental Figures 14 and 15). However, after being normalized for tumor size, which significantly correlated with lymph node metastasis status (P < 1 × 10–10 in TCGA sample set, Fisher’s exact test), genes in chr3p, and chr11q and CDKN2A at chr9p were no longer significant (P > 0.05), while genes in chr1p36.32-33 (the most significant region in chr1p), chr12q13.3 (including CDK2 and CDK4), parts of chr12q21.1-21.31 and chr20q13.3, and MYC at chr8q remained significant (P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figures 14 and 15), suggesting that CNVs of some genome regions contribute independently to lymph node metastasis, while others may contribute primarily by promoting increased tumor size.

Whole-genome association analysis of gene copy numbers confirms genome regions associated with lymph node metastasis. For the TCGA samples with available detailed copy ratios, we subsequently compared logarithmic copy ratios (logR) for every gene between patients with N0 (265 samples) and N2–N3 (109 samples) for ER+ samples. While similar copy ratios (P ≥ 0.05, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test) were identified across most of the genome, several chromosome regions showed higher (including chr8q24.13-24.3, chr12q15, chr20q11.22, and chr20q13.2-13.33) or lower (including chr1p13-36, chr9p21, and chr18q12-23) copy ratios in the N2–N3 versus N0 groups (P < 0.02) (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 14), including several known metastasis-related genes (Figure 6B), which significantly correlated with the gain/loss frequency analysis. After normalization for age, tumor size, PR, and TP53 mutation status, genes located in genome regions including chr1p, chr8q, and chr12q remained at significant correlation with lymph node stages (P < 0.05), indicating that these genome regions were mostly unaffected by the normalization, confirming that CNVs in chr1p, chr8q, and chr12q contributed to lymph node metastasis independently of tumor size (Supplemental Figure 16).

Figure 6 Genome regions associated with lymph node metastasis in breast cancers identified by whole-genome association analysis of detailed copy ratios. (A) Differences in the average logR (outer circle) across the whole genome between primary ER+ breast cancers of patients with N0 (265 samples) and N2–N3 (106 samples) lymph node metastasis status (data from TCGA). P value of each gene (inner circle) was calculated for the logRs between the 2 groups (Wilcoxon’s rank sum test); red bars denote genes with P < 0.02. (B) Comparison of copy ratios of AURKA (chr20q), CDKN2A (chr9p), MYC (chr8q), MDM2 (chr12q), SMAD2 (chr18q), and SMC3 (chr10q) in the TCGA ER+ breast cancers grouped according to patient lymph node status (N0, N1, and N2–N3,). Significance of difference between N0 and N2–N3 groups was tested by Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. Each point represents the copy ratio of 1 sample. (C) Comparison of copy ratios of MCL1, MYC, and BCL2L1 in 170 Danish primary ER+ breast cancers grouped according to the number of positive lymph nodes of the patient (of n = 0, 0 < n < 3, and n ≥ 3) and recurrence status (recurrence [Recur] vs. without recurrence [Free]). Significance of difference between n = 0 and n ≥ 3 groups and between recurrence and without recurrence groups was tested by Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. Each point represents the copy ratio of 1 sample. Error bars in B and C represent the values of median and upper and lower quartiles.

Finally, to confirm the findings using the 3 data sets and the Chinese sample set, we performed CNV analysis of 3 genes by real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR), including MCL1 (located in chr1q), MYC (located in chr8q), and BCL2L1 (located in chr20q) (Figure 6C). A total of 170 Danish primary ER+ breast cancer samples (>60% tumor cells purity) were analyzed using, as the reference, TANC1, which is located on chr2q and is minimally affected by CNVs according to the TCGA and the Chinese sample set analysis (Supplemental Table 15). In patients with primary breast cancer samples exhibiting high MCL1 copy number (copy ratios ≥ 3), 80% (47/59) had at least 1 positive lymph node, while only 63% (69/110) of the remaining samples had lymph node metastasis (P = 0.037, Fisher’s exact test). We divided the samples into 3 groups based on the number of positive lymph nodes (n = 0, 3 > n > 0 and n ≥ 3). The median logRs for MYC were highest in the n ≥ 3 group (logR = 1.51) and lowest in the n = 0 group (logR = 1.28). A similar distribution was observed for BCL2L1 in 3 groups (logR = 1.08 and 1.16 for n = 0 and n ≥ 3, respectively). However, the difference in logR of both MYC (P = 0.10) and BCL2L1 (P = 0.13) between samples with n = 0 and n > 0 did not reach significance, likely due to the limited sample size. We then compared the logR for these 3 genes between samples with and without recurrence of disease and identified a higher logR of MYC (P = 0.028) and BCL2L1 (P = 0.0081) in the recurrence group.