Lymphoid tissue fibrosis is associated with impaired vaccine responses

Protocol description. We recruited 3 groups of individuals to address our hypothesis. Group 1 included 30 HIV– Ugandans who were assessed for baseline measures of inflammatory cytokines in blood and measures of IA in blood and LNs. A subset of 20 of this group was then given YFV with follow-up sampling of peripheral blood (PB) and LNs 10–14 days after vaccination, a time point when germinal center (GC) formation is at its peak (37, 38). The subset was followed for 14 months to obtain serial blood samples to measure yellow fever antibody titers in PB. Group 2 consisted of 10 HIV– individuals from Minnesota, USA, who had been recruited into another protocol (A Protocol to Study the Kinetics of HIV Replication and Cellular Mechanisms Supporting Viral Replication in Lymphatic Tissue and Study of Dynamic Changes in Lymphocyte Populations and Lymphatic Architecture Before and During HIV-1 Therapy) in which LN biopsies and PB samples were obtained; these samples were used as comparators to the Ugandan tissues. Group 3 consisted of 10 HIV– participants in a study (Yellow Fever Vaccine and Immune Globulin Study; NCT00254826) at Emory University in Atlanta, GA (39), who received YFV with PB collected before vaccination and again 10–14 days later (but no LNs were obtained), providing a group in the U.S. for comparison of immunologic and inflammatory responses elicited by YFV. Finally, LN measures of fibrosis and CD4+ T cells from HIV+ people from Minnesota, USA, were included in the analysis as positive controls for LN fibrosis (27). Demographic data for all participants are shown in Table 1.

Table 1 Summary of demographic data

HIV– Ugandans have elevated levels of IA. We first examined how plasma measures of inflammatory cytokines (IL-1β, IL-4, IL-6, IL-10, IL-17A, IL-21, IL-22, IL-23, IL-13, MIP-1β, TNF, TGF-β, IP-10) varied with geographic location and time. We were particularly interested in TGF-β as it is the proinflammatory cytokine we have previously shown is associated with formation of LN TZ fibrosis (40). Before YFV administration, we observed significantly higher levels of TGF-β, IL-6, IL-4, IL-21, and MIP-1β in Uganda than in the U.S. (P < 0.001, P = 0.03, P = 0.004, P = 0.001, and P = 0.01, respectively), as seen in Figure 1, A and B, and Table 2; however, no other statistically significant differences were detected in measured plasma cytokines. We also used IHC to stain for Ki67+ cells in LN. Ki67+ is a common histologic marker of IA that marks cells that are in or have recently entered the cell cycle. Using quantitative image analysis (QIA) we found that Ugandans had significantly more frequent expression of Ki67+ cells (P = 0.0019, Figure 1, C–E) than individuals from the U.S. groups. These measures in plasma and tissue demonstrated that HIV– Ugandans have increased IA, especially in LT.

Figure 1 Increased immune activation in HIV– Ugandans. Prevaccination plasma samples demonstrated elevated levels of TGF-β (A) and IL-6 (B) in a group from Uganda compared with a group from the U.S. LN sections stained for Ki67 also demonstrated increased immune activation when compared with LN tissues obtained from people in the U.S. (C). Representative sections of LN stained with Ki67 antibodies from an HIV negative person in Minnesota (D) and an HIV negative Ugandan (E) are shown. Scale bars indicate 100 μm and magnification is ×10.

Table 2 Summary of cytokine data in terms of model-based estimates of mean levels

Increased collagen, decreased FRCn, and decreased CD4+ T cells in LNs from HIV– Ugandans. We used trichrome staining and QIA to determine the amount of collagen in the TZ in Group 1. The mean area of the TZ with collagen in a subset of 20 of 30 participants in this group was 12.4% (SD 3.4%) whereas in Group 2 it was 4.3% (SD 2.9%). We next examined how the area of the TZ with collagen varied with geographic location and HIV status by comparing these data with data from a previously published study of TZ fibrosis in a group of HIV+ subjects in Minnesota, USA (27), where the mean amount of TZ fibrosis was 12.9% (SD 7.4%). The regression analysis after log-transformation of the percentage of TZ area showed a significantly increased amount of collagen in the TZ in Group 1 compared with Group 2 (P < 0.0001). While the amount of collagen in the TZ from HIV+ people in Minnesota, USA, is increased over Group 1 (P < 0.0001), this comparison illustrates how the amount of TZ collagen in HIV– Ugandans is similar to that of HIV+ people in Minnesota, USA (Figure 2, A–C). We also used QIA to measure the size of the LN CD4+ T cell population in Group 1 for comparison to the measure of TZ collagen, as we have previously shown a significant and inverse correlation between them (21). The mean area of the TZ that contained CD4+ T cells was 28.2% (range 15.23%–43.7%). We found an expected significant inverse correlation between TZ collagen and TZ CD4+ T cells (P = 0.0322); as collagen increases in the TZ, the CD4+ T cell population becomes depleted (Figure 2D). There was no difference in the amount of TZ collagen between the sample obtained just prior to vaccination and the other LN sample obtained 2 weeks after vaccination. We next looked for evidence of increased numbers of T regulatory cells because of the elevated levels of TGF-β in the Ugandan participants and our previous work showing an association between T regulatory cells, TGF-β, and collagen formation (40). We stained tissue sections from Group 1 and Group 2 with antibodies directed against FoxP3 and found no difference in the frequency or location of T regulatory cells.

Figure 2 Increased T cell zone fibrosis in people from Uganda. A representative section of LNs stained with trichrome from a person from the U.S. (A) was compared with one from a person from Uganda (B). There was an increase in the amount of collagen (blue fibers) in the Ugandan sample. LN tissues from the Ugandan participants in Group 1 have a similar amount of collagen as LN tissues from HIV– people from the U.S. in Group 2 (C). We see the expected inverse relationship between TZ collagen and the size of the resident CD4+ T cell population in the HIV– Ugandans (D). Scale bar indicates 50 μm and magnification is ×20.

We next examined the FRCn of the TZ as it is an important structural element that we have previously shown to be damaged in HIV+ people when collagen accumulates in the TZ (41). We stained tissues with an antibody against desmin and measured the area of the TZ that stained positive. In Figure 3A we show a representative section of the TZ of a LN from Group 2 in which the desmin-positive TZ area is 22.6%; in Group 1 (Figure 3, B and C) the mean area of the desmin-positive TZ was 9.5% (range 5.1%–19.4%). As expected, there was a direct and significant correlation between the log-transformed area of the TZ that was desmin positive and the log-transformed size of the TZ CD4+ T cell population (P < 0.0001, Figure 3D).

Figure 3 The fibroblastic reticular cell network (FRCn) is depleted in Ugandans. We used QIA to identify TZ desmin in HIV– people in the U.S. (Group 2, A) and people from Uganda (Group 1, B and C) and then used quantitative image analysis to compare the amount of desmin in the section to the size of the CD4+ T cell population in the LN (D), showing the significant and direct relationship. Scale bar indicates 100 μm and magnification is ×20.

Other significant histological abnormalities in LNs from Ugandans. In addition to the abnormal fibrosis described above with loss of the FRCn, we also found a pathologic abnormality known as dermatopathic lymphadenopathy (42) in virtually all LN tissues from Ugandans. This condition, associated with skin malignancies and chronic skin abnormalities in Western populations, is characterized by decreased CD4+ T cells in an expanded TZ, with reduced numbers of primary and secondary B cell follicles (Figure 4, A and B). Other features include sinus histiocytosis, melanin in phagocytes, and compression of B cell follicles against the outer cortex from TZ expansion, leading to their involution. This pathology is sometimes misdiagnosed as Hodgkin’s lymphoma or another hematologic malignancy, but it is usually a benign diagnosis unless associated with skin malignancy. None of the Ugandan participants had known skin diseases. We did not see any features of dermatopathic lymphadenopathy in LNs from the U.S. participants.

Figure 4 Dermatopathic lymphadenopathy and CD4+ T cell depletion in HIV– Ugandans. H&E staining (A) of Ugandan LNs reveals prominent features of dermatopathic lymphadenitis, including sinus histiocytosis in the TZ (black arrows) and melanin in phagocytes (red arrow). CD20 staining to identify B cells (B, black arrow) shows an expanded TZ (red arrow) compressing B cell follicles (which are reduced in number) against the capsule. Scale bar indicates 200 μm and magnification is ×4.

In summary, we found significant differences in the LN anatomy when we compared HIV– people from the U.S. with HIV– people from Uganda. All subjects in our Ugandan cohort had evidence of increased IA and fibrotic damage to the TZ. In addition, we found most LNs from HIV– Ugandans had features of dermatopathic lymphadenitis, which would be considered abnormal in the U.S. We next performed a vaccination experiment to determine if these abnormalities were associated with immune dysfunction.

YFV antibody responses were blunted and of short duration. We enrolled 20 members of Group 1 into a follow-up study through which we obtained an inguinal LN biopsy and vaccinated participants with a standard dose of YFV in the contralateral thigh. We obtained another LN sample 10–14 days later from the inguinal region draining the thigh where the vaccine was given, as this is the time when GC formation should be evident (37, 38). LN tissues were analyzed to determine changes in the size of B cell populations, frequency and location of GCs, levels of IA in the TZ, and frequency and location of Tfh cells. Plasma was collected at weeks 2, 3, and 60 after YFV administration for monitoring of YFV antibody titers measured by plaque reduction assay (PRA). At baseline, there was an unexpected paucity of primary follicles with few secondary follicles (germinal centers). After vaccination, we found no increase in primary or secondary follicle formation and, while the comparison of increase in frequency of Ki67+ cells before and after YFV was significant (P = 0.0008, Figure 5A), most (69%) had less than a 50% increase. At baseline, just prior to vaccination, the mean frequency of Ki67+ cells was 505 cells/gram LN (range 265–1,822 cells/gram LN) whereas 2 weeks after vaccination the mean frequency was 746 cells/gram LN (range 308–1,645 cells/gram LN), a difference that was not statistically significant. We also measured changes in the size of the B cell population, expecting a significant increase after vaccination, and found no change. The mean area of the follicles with B cells prior to vaccination was 25.5% (range 15.69%–39.4%) whereas after vaccination the mean area was 24.1% (range 14.0%–34.1%, P = 0.34) (Figure 5B). In 12 of 19 (63%) participants there was no evidence for follicle formation as a response to vaccination.

Figure 5 Ki67 and CD20 analysis in LNs before and 2 weeks after yellow fever vaccination in Group 1. There is no significant increase overall in the frequency of Ki67+ or B cells in the LNs after vaccination.

Plasma samples were analyzed by PRA for titers of neutralizing antibodies to yellow fever. Initially we compared the week-2 samples between Group 1 and Group 3 using a PRA assay where the readout is reduction of the number of plaques in the presence of participant plasma. The starting dilution was 1:20 and we found only 5 people in Group 1 who had detectable antibodies, whereas all participants in Group 3 had detectable antibodies (P < 0.0001, Figure 6A). We next studied the longitudinally collected plasma samples from Group 1 using an assay where the readout is cytopathic effect (CPE) of a Vero cell monolayer by YFV (CPE will not be observed in the presence of neutralizing plasma antibodies). The starting dilution of the assay was 1:100 (Figure 6B). All plasma samples measured at the week-3 time point had detectable antibodies with a 1.3 log range and there was a median decrease of 0.9 log by week 60. The peak titer and the decay characteristics are similar to those reported by Trautmann in a similar group of Ugandans (ref. 12 and our unpublished observations). Given the variable response in development of antibodies, the rapid decline, and the anatomic changes we found in LNs from Ugandan participants as well as the lack of immune response after vaccination, we looked for an anatomic correlate of poor vaccine response and found that measures of the FRCn correlated to the peak titer we measured 3 weeks after vaccination (P = 0.02, Figure 6C). Thus, the more damage to the FRCn the smaller the peak antibody titer.

Figure 6 Yellow fever antibody titers. Titers of neutralizing antibody titers from the Ugandan and U.S. groups are compared using a plaque reduction neutralization assay with a starting dilution of 1:20 (A), demonstrating that by week 2 all of the U.S. participants had detectable antibodies but only 5 of 20 people from Uganda did. In (B) we show the peak titer of the Ugandan participants at day 21 (week 3) and the decline through month 14. In (C) we show that measures of desmin in LNs correlate to peak antibody titer.

Tfh cells are depleted in HIV– Ugandans and do not increase with YFV. The fact that we did not see an increase in follicle formation or in B cell numbers in LNs suggested we assess the population of Tfh cells. Tfh cells are required for follicle formation and their number could well be depleted due to loss of the FRCn from inflammation-induced collagen formation (21, 27–29). We used a multiplexed confocal imaging assay allowing for the simultaneous detection of 6 markers to stain LN tissues from all 20 participants before and after vaccination with antibodies directed against CD20, CD8, Ki67, PD1, and CD57 to assess the location and distribution of Tfh cells in these tissues. We used established markers (PD1, CD57) characterizing human Tfh CD4+ T cell populations (43–45). We show in Figure 7 representative images from before and after vaccination describing the 3 patterns observed. The striking finding is that relatively few participants (3 of 20) had well-developed GCs with PD1hi cells and CD57+ cells TFh cells (e.g., participant 1996, Figure 7, B and D). A total of 4 of 20 had some evidence of follicle reactivity but did not present a profile of a well-defined, polarized GC that contained PD1hi and CD57+ cells (e.g., participant 1682, Figure 7, F and H). However, most (12 of 20) had few, if any, GCs and those that were present were nonreactive as evidenced by lack of Ki67 staining that typically reflects B lymphocyte activation and proliferation (e.g., participant 1688, Figure 7, J and L). We speculated that there might be a proliferation of macrophages (MØ) in the B cell follicles that could cause disruption of the follicle and prevent normal function (as a consequence of IA). We stained tissue sections with antibodies directed against CD68 and found no evidence for increased numbers of MØ in B cell follicles of Group 1 when compared with Group 2.

Figure 7 B cell follicles are diminished and there is a paucity of T follicular helper cells in B cell follicles in Ugandans. This figure shows LN analysis from 3 different participants before vaccination and again at week 2 after vaccination. Participant 1996 has recognizable follicles before vaccination and formation of follicles after vaccination. The accumulation of PD1 staining cells within the secondary follicle (D) with green and blue staining cells in the secondary follicle (staining yellow) show an expected reaction to vaccination. Panel B shows participant 1682 with fewer, more poorly formed follicles at baseline and a lack of recognizable secondary follicles with vaccination. PD1 staining cells are not inside of the follicle structure. Participant 1688 has no recognizable follicles prior to vaccination and no response to vaccination. Scale bar indicates 20 μm.

Ugandans exhibited a skewed cytokine response to YFV vaccination. We next performed an analysis of changes in plasma cytokines obtained before and 2 weeks after YFV in groups 1 and 3 in an attempt to discover possible signatures for the persistent inflammation and LN architecture damage. We measured IL-1β, IL-4, IL-6, IL-10, IL-17A, IL-21, IL-22, IL-23, IL-13, MIP-1β, TNF, CXCL13, IP-10, and TGF-β. As mentioned above, Ugandan participants had significantly higher levels of TGF-β at baseline and also higher levels of the proinflammatory cytokine IL-6 when compared with U.S. participants. There was no change in any of the analytes between the baseline and week 2 after vaccination for any of the U.S. participants other than IL-13 (46); however, we did measure significant changes in several cytokines in the Ugandan participants (Table 2). Following vaccination in the Ugandan group (Group 1) there was a significant increase in IL-10, IL-17A, IL-21, IL-22, IL-23, IL-1β, CXCL13, and IP-10 (Figure 8 and Table 2). Levels of TGF-β decreased significantly (P = 0.002) and there was a trend for a decrease in TNF levels (P = 0.065 for Ugandans). There was not a statistically significant change in MIP-1β. The results of a lasso regression analysis show that IL-6 and IL-1β at day 0 and IL-22, TGF-β, and IL-6 at week 2 were predictive of yellow fever antibody titers at week 3. Only IL-1β was negatively correlated; the other predictive measures were positively correlated. We did not find any association among levels of cytokines either before or after vaccination and TZ fibrosis frequency of GC formation or Tfh cells. A possible explanation for this lack of correlation is that our cohort was small. A larger study may reveal some of these associations.

Figure 8 Changes to plasma cytokines with yellow fever vaccination in groups 1 and 3. Changes in measures of TGF-β and CXCL13 are in pg/ml and all other cytokines are changes in mean fluorescence intensity (MFI). Mean plasma values and P values for differences between groups and with yellow fever vaccine are shown in Table 2.

In summary, we have identified a process of inflammation and pathology in LT of HIV– Ugandans that is associated with loss of the FRCn and CD4+ T cell depletion. While the pathologic changes are not as severe as we have described in HIV, they are significant nonetheless. Further, vaccination with a potent immunogen such as YFV does not result in a durable neutralizing antibody response, the magnitude of which is inversely correlated with the degree of FDCn loss. Finally, cytokine responses to vaccination are skewed to a pattern that suggests endemic infections may be an important limiting factor in the development of immune responses to a stimulus.