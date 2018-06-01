Tumor-secreted Pros1 inhibits macrophage M1 polarization to reduce antitumor immune response

Tumor-secreted Pros1 suppresses macrophage M1 polarization. Our group and colleagues previously demonstrated that Mer deficiency in host leukocytes increases resistance to tumor progression and reduces metastases (13, 14), suggesting that the tumor microenvironment activates Mer signaling, presumably by a combination of apoptotic cells and exosomes plus an undiscovered source of bridging ligand. To examine in vivo expression of 2 primary ligands during tumor initiation and growth, we implanted luciferase-tagged B16F10 melanoma cells subcutaneously, harvested the resultant tumor, and immunostained for Gas6 or Pros1. Tumor cells expressing Gas6 increased over time from 24% ± 5% one day after implantation to 85% ± 3% by day 10. Pros1, however, was expressed by 79% ± 5% of tumor cells within 24 hours, and levels stayed uniform over the course of 10 days (Figure 1A). Although Mer activation in human macrophages can increase Gas6 RNA levels, a type of feed-forward autocrine ligand upregulation (15), in this in vivo model the TAM ligands were expressed predominantly by tumor cells with 98% ± 2% of immunostainable Gas6 and 96% ± 3% of Pros1 localized to B16F10 cells (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Tumor-secreted Pros1 inhibits macrophage M1 polarization. (A) Immunofluorescence staining and colocalization analysis of dynamic expression of TAM ligands in luciferase-tagged B16F10 tumor cells (day 3 [D3] after implantation, scale bars: 20 μm, n = 5, *P < 0.05 relative to day 1). (B) B16F10 expression of TAM ligands in immune activating conditions as measured by qRT-PCR. n = 6, *P < 0.05 relative to untreated, 2 independent replicates. (C) ELISA of Pros1 secretion by B16F10 cells. n = 4, *P < 0.05 relative to B16F10 conditioned medium (cond. med.), 2 independent replicates. (D) Suppression of M1-associated gene expression by recombinant human or tumor-secreted Pros1 measured by qRT-PCR. n = 10, *P < 0.05 relative to untreated, †P < 0.05 relative to M1-induced, 4 independent replicates. (E) Suppression of M1-associated gene expression in human macrophage cell line (SC) cocultured with tumor cell lines determined by qRT-PCR. n = 5, *P < 0.05 relative to untreated, †P < 0.05 relative to M1-induced. Data are mean ± SEM; P values calculated by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To better understand tumor ligand/innate immune cell receptor interactions, we developed a Transwell coculture system in which tumor cells and harvested resident peritoneal macrophages were cultured in the same well though separated by a 0.4-μm-pore-size barrier. This enabled study of paracrine signaling through tumor-secreted TAM ligands without physical interaction of the 2 cell types. M1 activation was induced by treating macrophages with IFN-γ and LPS (5). Prior to coculture, we determined whether IFN-γ or LPS altered B16F10 TAM ligand expression. IFN-γ, but not LPS, increased Pros1 expression 5 ± 0.5–fold (Figure 1B). The findings were reminiscent of recent reports demonstrating that PD-L1 expression is induced by IFN-γ (16–18), suggesting a broader tumor-derived (adaptive and innate) immune-suppressive program initiated in response to IFN-γ. The increase in mRNA was accompanied by a 38% increase in Pros1 secretion to 1.7 μg/ml (22 nM) measured by ELISA in conditioned medium (Figure 1C). This effect was generalizable, with Pros1 mRNA increasing in 6 of 8 melanoma, lung, breast, and pancreatic cell lines by 1.5- to 4.2-fold in response to IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97354DS1). Conversely, Gas6 transcription was decreased in B16F10 cells after treatment with IFN-γ (Figure 1B).

Using IFN-γ and LPS as a model for M1 induction, we determined the effect of Gas6 and Pros1 treatment on peritoneal macrophage polarization. Treatment of M1-polarized macrophages with 1 μg/ml recombinant human Pros1 (80% homologous to murine Pros1) for 24 hours suppressed expression of M1-associated genes by as much as 43% (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2), while treatment with 200 ng/ml Gas6, which has been previously reported to activate TAM signaling (19), did not significantly alter transcription of M1 genes (Supplemental Figure 3). Pros1 produced different suppressive effects on the mRNA levels of specific cytokines; IL1 and IL6 were most sensitive, CD86 and TNFa were less sensitive, and iNOS was insensitive. The results were similar when instead of being treated with exogenous Pros1, B16F10 cells were cocultured with peritoneal macrophages. Coculture for 24 hours produced as much as a 57% decrease in IFN-γ and LPS–stimulated M1 gene expression (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2). To establish how rapidly Pros1 suppresses M1 gene transcription in our in vitro model, we also measured M1 mRNA induction at 2 and 8 hours in the presence of exogenous Pros1 or during coculture with B16F10. While we did not observe Pros1-mediated M1 suppression after 2 hours, it was observed by 8 hours for IL1 and IL6 (65% ± 6% and 31% ± 11%, respectively), and by 24 hours suppression was also observed for CD86 and TNFa (Supplemental Figure 4 and Figure 1D). Our results show that while Pros1 does not immediately suppress M1 polarization, within 8 hours a time-dependent process initiates suppression of M1-associated gene expression. This suggests that Pros1 expression and secretion may act as one mechanism to resolve inflammation during normal physiological processes.

In these tissue-derived peritoneal macrophages, M2-associated gene expression was unchanged (Supplemental Figure 5), demonstrating that in this macrophage population, Pros1 suppresses M1 cytokine production without skewing them toward an M2 phenotype.

M1 polarized thioglycollate-induced peritoneal macrophages, which comprise primarily bone marrow–derived cells, showed a similar reduction in M1 gene expression, with as much as 41% ± 6% or 74% ± 6% suppression after Pros1 treatment or coculture with B16F10, respectively (Supplemental Figure 6), with the exception of CD86. Our findings show that regardless of macrophage origin, Pros1 reduces M1-associated gene expression.

Extending our finding to other murine cancers, we cocultured M1-induced macrophages with various tumor cell lines and observed suppression ranging from as much as 70% (Lewis lung carcinoma) to none at all (PyMT) (Supplemental Figure 1B). To determine whether differences in M1 suppression could be attributed to the amount of tumor secreted Pros1, we cultured tumor cell lines for 24 hours and measured Pros1 concentrations in their respective conditioned medium by ELISA (Supplemental Figure 1C). The immunoassay concentration of Pros1 did not explain the differences in suppression, though the varying extent of M1 gene suppression by different cell lines may be attributed to a number of factors, including the ability of the different cells to appropriately synthesize and fold the vitamin K–dependent domain or mutations affecting Pros1 structure or function.

Further extending our findings to human cancer, we performed our coculture assay using the human macrophage cell line SC and 6 different human tumor cell lines, representing melanoma (G361, HMCB), breast (MCF7, MDA-MB-231), and prostate cancers (LNCap, PC3). Strikingly, melanoma and breast cancer cell lines suppressed IFN-γ/LPS stimulated M1 gene expression to almost naive levels, while prostate cancers showed no statistically significant suppression (Figure 1E), though each cancer cell line expressed Pros1 (Supplemental Figure 1D). Clearly, Pros1 may be of critical importance to human tumor immune suppression, though its role in individual tumor types requires further study.

To determine whether the M1 suppression in coculture was solely reliant on tumor-secreted Pros1, we used CRISPR technology to functionally delete the Pros1 gene in the B16F10 cells (designated BdP cells). We induced a 2-bp frame-altering deletion in the N′ terminal–most EGF-like domain, which we validated by sequencing (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) measurement of transcripts 5′ to the deletion site showed a 75% reduction in the truncated transcription product, which if translated is incapable of binding TAM receptors (Supplemental Figure 7C). The growth rate of BdP cells relative to B16F10 cells was unaffected by the loss of Pros1 as measured by MTT assay, nor did addition of Pros1 to the BdP cell line increase its growth rate (Supplemental Figure 7D). Thus, in these cells Pros1 is not an autocrine growth factor. However, the ability to suppress M1 polarization through paracrine signaling was lost in BdP cells cocultured with macrophages, showing that tumor-secreted Pros1 was necessary and sufficient to inhibit macrophage M1 activation (Figure 1D).

Pros1 signaling occurs through macrophage Mer and Tyro3 receptors. Mer is expressed in all macrophage subsets regardless of their bone marrow or other developmental origin. Tissue-specific macrophages can also express other TAM family members, and each may have tissue-selective roles. In peritoneal macrophages we observed that all 3 TAM receptors were expressed (Figure 2A), similar to previously published findings for BMDMs, with the exception of Tyro3 (20). Mer was the most abundantly transcribed of the 3 receptors, with approximately 700-fold higher mRNA levels compared with Tyro3 and 11-fold higher than Axl (Figure 2A). Flow cytometric analysis showed that the peritoneal macrophages expressed the 3 TAM receptors on their surface (Figure 2B). Unlike Mer and Axl, which were uniformly expressed, the level of Tyro3 expression varied within the macrophage population (Figure 2B). Our results suggest that while Tyro3 is not transcribed as robustly as Mer, Tyro3 protein is nevertheless present at some level on resident mouse peritoneal macrophages under our conditions of isolation and study (see Methods). To further understand the effects of IFN-γ and LPS on TAM surface expression, we characterized M1-polarized macrophages by flow cytometry. While we noted some differences in relative expression compared with qRT-PCR, we observed increases in Mer and Tyro3 surface protein (Supplemental Figure 8). The RNA/protein discrepancy may be attributable to differential TAM receptor turnover.

Figure 2 Tumor-secreted Pros1 inhibits M1 polarization through Mer and Tyro3. Expression analysis of Tyro3, Axl, and Mer in peritoneal macrophages by RT-PCR and qRT-PCR (A; n = 4) and flow cytometry (B, n = 3). (C) qRT-PCR analysis of TAM expression levels in M1-induced macrophages cultured in the presence or absence of B16F10 cells. n = 4, *P < 0.05 relative to untreated, †P < 0.05 relative to M1-induced, 2 independent replicates. (D) Pros1-mediated suppression of M1-associated gene expression in Axl- but not Tyro3- or Mer-KO macrophages. n = 8, *P < 0.05 relative to M1-induced, †P < 0.05 relative to M1-induced macrophages cocultured with B16F10 cells, 2 independent replicates. Data are mean ± SEM; P values calculated by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To determine whether tumor-secreted factors can alter the expression of TAM receptors on macrophages, we utilized our Transwell coculture system. We treated macrophages with IFN-γ and LPS in the presence or absence of B16F10 cells. We observed that, similar to BMDMs (20), M1-polarized macrophages increased Axl expression 4.7-fold, though we also observed a 2.4-fold increase in Mer expression (Figure 2C). We did not find a statistically significant difference in TAM RNA expression when M1-polarized macrophages were cocultured with the tumor cells (Figure 2C).

To identify the role of individual TAM receptors in M1 suppression, we isolated peritoneal macrophages from Axl- (21), Tyro3- (21), and Mer-KO (8) mice and stimulated them with IFN-γ and LPS in the presence or absence of B16F10 cells. Prior to doing so, we assayed whether macrophages from individual TAM-KO mice expressed their respective receptors by both qRT-PCR and flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B, respectively). The targeted knockouts reduced the individual macrophage TAMs, and loss of single receptors often affected the relative expression of the other receptors, presumably a compensatory mechanism.

With respect to function, Axl-KO M1-induced macrophages failed to eliminate the suppression induced by coculture with B16F10 cells (Figure 2D), indicating that in this population, Axl, which does not bind Pros1, does not play a role. In contrast, when cocultured with B16F10 cells neither Tyro3- nor Mer-KO macrophages demonstrated Pros1-mediated M1 suppression (Figure 2D). First, these findings support data indicating that Pros1 binds to Tyro3 and Mer but not Axl (12). Second, loss of either Mer or Tyro3, which is not as highly transcribed, abrogated M1 suppression. The necessity of both RTKs suggests either heterodimerization (22) or independent but mutually necessary signals. To test the former, we cocultured M1-induced macrophages with B16F10 cells and immunoprecipitated using a Mer-specific antibody. We did not detect coimmunoprecipitated Tyro3 (data not shown). However, with the lower abundance of Tyro3, we cannot rule out heterodimerization. Nonetheless, these data clearly indicate that absence of either Mer or Tyro3 abrogates the response, suggesting the need for oligomers or heterodimers to amplify the signal, nonredundant but necessary individual receptor signals, or both.

We also note that in the absence of Tyro3 or particularly Mer, the induction of M1 genes IL1, IL6, and CD86 was strikingly higher. There did appear to be selectivity, with IL1 and IL6 being restored to the non-suppressed state in the Tyro3-deleted macrophages and being 5.1-fold higher in the absence of Mer. This could be interpreted as a loss of tonic inhibition (as occurred in our originally observed inflammatory response in the LPS-treated Mer-KO mouse; ref. 8), allowing an increased transcription of these genes, though TAM-KO macrophages did not appear to be hyperresponsive to IFN-γ and LPS treatment in the absence of B16F10 coculture (Supplemental Figure 10). The effect may also reflect the secretion of other factors from B16F10 cells that can amplify the M1 response but were held in check by Pros1 Mer/Tyro3 action. This putative hyper-responsiveness was not global, as iNOS levels were unaffected.

Pros1 inhibits p38 signaling in M1-induced macrophages. TAM activation influences multiple intracellular signaling pathways, as reviewed by Graham et al. (23). An initial screen of several pathways showed that Pros1, either exogenous or derived from cocultured B16F10 cells, did not substantially affect phosphorylation or total protein levels of key signaling transducers in macrophages (Supplemental Figure 11). Of particular interest, however, is the p38 MAP kinase pathway, which has been previously identified as a key signaling transducer in the proinflammatory response of macrophages (24, 25). In a DC model, TAM signaling reduced p38 phosphorylation, which was associated with an inhibited inflammatory response (26). We therefore examined M1-induced macrophages for changes in p38α and showed a 30% decrease in p-p38α levels in the presence of Pros1 or B16F10 cells, as well as small but statistically significant changes in total p38α 24 hours after treatment (Figure 3A). We observed a similar suppression in total p38α and p-p38α levels as early as 2 hours after treatment (Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 3 Pros1 inhibits M1 activity by inactivating p38α. (A) Western blot analysis of p38α, p-p38α, Stat3, and p-Stat3 in M1-induced macrophages (Mac) treated with Pros1 or cocultured with B16F10 cells. n = 4, *P < 0.05 relative to M1-induced, 3 independent replicates. (B) Coimmunoprecipitation of p38γ with c-Jun in M1-polarized macrophages treated with Pros1 or cocultured with B16F10 cells. n = 4, *P < 0.05 relative to M1-induced, †P < 0.05 relative to B16F10 suppressed, 2 independent replicates. (C) qRT-PCR of IL1 and IL6 promoter regions following c-Jun ChIP. n = 5, *P < 0.05 relative to macrophage-only untreated, †P < 0.05 relative to macrophage-only IFN-γ+LPS treatment, 2 independent replicates. (D) Immunosuppression of M1-induced macrophages cocultured with B16F10 cells is reversed after treatment with anisomycin and colivelin. n = 4, *P < 0.05 relative to M1-induced, †P < 0.05 relative to B16F10 suppressed. Data are mean ± SEM; P values calculated by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Stat1 has been described as a downstream effector of TAM signaling in DCs (26). We first assayed whether Stat inhibition would alter M1-associated gene expression. When M1-induced macrophages were treated with the Stat inhibitors fludarabine (Stat1) (27), S3I-201 (Stat3) (28), and Stat 5 inhibitor (Stat5) (29), we observed that Stat3 inhibition completely ablated expression of iNOS but not other M1 genes (Supplemental Figure 13), while other Stat inhibitors had only minor effects (data not shown). We also found that Jak1/2 inhibition with baricitinib (30) treatment similarly ablated iNOS expression in M1 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 13) but left other M1-associated gene expression largely unaffected (data not shown). We next examined total and p-Stat3 levels. Treatment with exogenous Pros1 did not significantly change total or p-Stat3, though coculture with Pros1-secreting B16F10 cells led to a 59% decrease in p-Stat3 (Figure 3A). The latter could be attributable to other tumor-secreted proteins or alternative effects on phosphorylation of exogenous versus native Pros1. Neither Pros1 addition nor B16F10 coculture affected Stat3 or p38 transcription (Supplemental Figure 14), showing that Pros1 signaling affects each signaling protein posttranslationally.

p38 has been linked to the transcription of IL1, IL6, and TNFa (31), the expression of all of which was reduced by the presence of Pros1 in our assays. Conversely, iNOS expression, which was not reduced in M1-induced macrophages treated with Pros1, is governed by Jak/Stat3 signaling (see above). We next focused on how Pros1 signaling affects p38 and c-Jun, a component of the AP1 transcription complex known to bind to p38 and activate transcription of M1 genes, including IL1 and IL6 (32). We performed coimmunoprecipitation of c-Jun on M1-induced macrophages in the presence or absence of Pros1 or B16F10 cells. Pros1 increased the association of the inhibitory isoform of p38, p38γ, with c-Jun (Figure 3B), which has been shown to reduce M1 gene transcription (32). ChIP comparing untreated and Pros1-suppressed M1 macrophages demonstrated a 9-fold reduction in c-Jun with the IL1 promoter (Figure 3C). Interestingly, association of c-Jun with the IL6 promoter region was increased 6-fold in the presence of Pros1 (Figure 3C). Our data suggest alterative modalities of suppression; the IL1 promoter has decreased c-Jun binding, and the IL6 promoter has increased binding of an inhibitory complex.

To confirm that p38 was a downstream effector of Pros1/TAM signaling, we used a gain-of-function approach and added the p38 activator anisomycin (33) to naive, M1-induced, and Transwell-cocultured M1-induced macrophages (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 15). In all cases, anisomycin treatment increased IL1 and IL6 expression, though M1-induced macrophages showed a greater expression increase than did naive macrophages. We also observed that not only was B16F10-mediated suppression eliminated, but expression of IL1 and IL6 was increased 11- and 41-fold, respectively, relative to M1-induced macrophages (Figure 3D). We also observed a 2-fold increase in iNOS (Figure 3D), which suggests some crosstalk with the Jak/Stat3 pathway. To determine the effect of Stat3 activation on the restoration of M1 gene expression, we added colivelin (34) to cocultured M1 macrophages and observed a 2-fold increase in iNOS and IL6 expression, while IL1 expression was unaffected (Figure 3D). Exploring the idea of crosstalk between the p38 and Stat3 pathways, we treated M1 macrophages cocultured with B16F10 cells with anisomycin and colivelin, and observed synergistic activation of M1 gene expression, with increases of 70-, 478-, and 2-fold for IL1, IL6, and iNOS, respectively (Figure 3D). While these drugs may well have effects on alternative stress response pathways (such as MAPK), the combination suggests some form of synergistic activity between the two pathways. Taken together, these findings suggest that Pros1/TAM signaling primarily reduces aspects of M1 activation by reducing p38α function and altering c-Jun promoter interaction.

Mer activation inhibits p38 activity through a PTP1b:Mer complex. A direct link between TAM receptors and p38 signaling has not to our knowledge been previously established. Using coimmunoprecipitation, we explored whether p38 complexes with Mer upon ligand activation and showed that Pros1-treated or B16F10-cocultured M1 macrophages exhibited a 5.8-fold-increased p38α association with Mer (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Mer complexes with PTP1b and inhibits p38-mediated M1 gene expression. (A) Coimmunoprecipitation of p38α and p-p38α with Mer after stimulation of M1-induced macrophages with Pros1. n = 3, *P < 0.05 relative to macrophage-only IFN-γ+LPS treatment, 3 independent replicates. (B) Coimmunoprecipitation of Mer and p38α with PTP1b after stimulation of M1-induced macrophages with Pros1 and/or BVT948. n = 3, *P < 0.05 relative to macrophage-only IFN-γ+LPS treatment, †P < 0.05 relative to IFN-γ+LPS–treated B16F10 cocultured macrophages, 3 independent replicates. (C) Expression of M1-associated genes in M1-induced macrophages cocultured with B16F10 in the presence or absence of PTP inhibitors BVT948, PTP inhibitor III, and NSC87877. n = 8, *P < 0.05 relative to M1-induced macrophages, †P < 0.05 relative to M1-induced macrophages cocultured with B16F10 cells. (D) M1-induced PTP1b-KO macrophages cultured in the presence of Pros1 or cocultured with B16F10 cells. n = 4, *P < 0.05 relative to M1-induced macrophages. Data are mean ± SEM; P values calculated by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Structurally and biochemically, Mer does not appear to have motifs for direct interaction with p38. However, published findings indicated that PTP1b is a negative regulator of macrophage inflammatory response (35, 36) and directly interacts with p38, reducing phosphorylation and downstream activity (37). PTP1b has also been shown to be critical in facilitating IFN-α/β receptor–mediated (IFNAR-mediated) endocytosis (38), and Axl complexes with IFNAR when stimulated with Gas6 (26). Interestingly, PTP1b-KO mice also show reduced tumor progression and metastasis in murine mammary tumor models (39, 40), comparable to our findings with Mer-KO mice (13). We asked whether Pros1 may elicit ternary complex formation consisting of Mer, IFNAR, and PTP1b to modulate p38 activity. Immunoprecipitation of PTP1b from M1-stimulated macrophages demonstrated that association of PTP1b with Mer increased by 2.7- and 3.9-fold in the presence of Pros1- and B16F10-cocultured cells, respectively (Figure 4B). We did not observe IFNAR in the complex (data not shown). In addition, PTP1b was constitutively bound to p38α (Figure 4B). However, when M1 macrophages cocultured with B16F10 cells were treated with the PTP inhibitor BVT948 (41), association of PTP1b with Mer was nearly eliminated and the binding of p38α reduced (Figure 4B). We observed a similar response with other PTP inhibitors such as PTP inhibitor III (42) (data not shown).

We hypothesized that a drug-induced allosteric change in PTP1b structure in the Mer/PTP1b/p38α complex (see above) may relieve Pros1-mediated M1 suppression. We used our coculture assay and determined that addition of the PTP inhibitors BVT948, PTP inhibitor III, and NSC87877 (43) alleviated the suppression and restored cytokine-induced M1 polarization (Figure 4C), though by themselves the inhibitors did not induce a significant M1 response in naive macrophages or positively affect M1 gene expression in M1-induced macrophages (Supplemental Figure 16). To test a more definitive genetic approach, we isolated peritoneal macrophages from PTP1b-KO mice. Treatment of cytokine-stimulated, M1-induced PTP1b-KO macrophages with exogenous Pros1 or in Transwell coculture with B16F10 cells failed to show any statistically significant change in M1-associated gene expression (Figure 4D). This abrogation of the Pros1/B16F10-suppressive effect in PTP1b-KO macrophages specifically implicates the Mer/PTP1b complex as necessary for Pros1-, Mer/Tyro3-dependent M1 suppression. Thus, both genetic and pharmacologic perturbation abrogated Pros1-dependent suppression (Figure 4, C and D), reinforcing the functional role of PTP1b activity in Pros1-based immune suppression.

Pros1 suppresses the immune response in vivo. After observing that Pros1 effectively inhibits macrophage M1 polarization in vitro, we tested whether paracrine Pros1 secretion had a similarly suppressive effect in vivo. To do so we implanted the BdP or B16F10 cell line in C57BL/6J mice and harvested tumors when they reached 1.5 cm in any direction. Tumors were then sectioned, followed by immunohistochemical staining for common macrophage markers. We observed a 6-fold increase in the number of F4/80-positive macrophages in BdP tumors relative to parental B16F10 tumors (Figure 5A). Our in vitro findings were recapitulated in that the number of cells expressing the M2-associated genes arginase and MR was not significantly increased (Figure 5A), further demonstrating that paracrine Pros1 does not skew macrophages all the way toward an M2 phenotype in this model. We also observed a 2-fold increase in the number of cells expressing iNOS (Figure 5A). To determine whether there was a difference in macrophage TAM receptor expression in the 2 tumor models, we conduced flow cytometry on B16F10 and BdP tumors harvested 14 days after implantation. We found that in F4/80-positive intratumoral macrophages, Tyro3 expression was almost doubled in BdP tumors relative to B16F10 tumors, while differences in Axl or Mer expression were not statistically significant (Supplemental Figure 17).

Figure 5 Pros1 inhibits M1 polarization and reduces immune infiltrate in vivo. (A) Immunohistochemical staining of macrophage markers in B16F10 and BdP endpoint tumors of C57BL/6 mice. (B) Immunofluorescence staining of M1 markers in B16F10 or BdP tumors in Lyz2-Cre:tdTomato mice 3, 7, 10, or 14 days after implantation. NVT, no visible tumor. (C) Immunohistochemical staining of immune infiltrate markers in B16F10 or BdP endpoint tumors in C57BL/6 mice. Scale bars: 100 μm (insets, 1,200 μm square) in A and C, 20 μm in B; n = 4 for all, *P < 0.05 relative to B16F10 tumor. Data are mean ± SEM; P values calculated by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Because of the complex tumor milieu, which comprises a variety of immune cell types, we utilized genetic labeling to identify macrophages within the tumor. We crossed mice bearing lysozyme 2–Cre (Lyz2-Cre) (44) with lox-Stop-lox tdTomato reporter mice (45). The progeny mice have macrophages labeled with the tdTomato reporter. Peritoneal macrophages isolated from Lyz2-Cre:tdTomato mice showed greater than 99% labeling efficiency when immunostained for the macrophage marker F4/80 (Supplemental Figure 18A) and displayed characteristic phenotypic changes and increased M1 marker expression (iNOS and IL1) when treated with IFN-γ and LPS (Supplemental Figure 18B). Immunostaining of intratumoral tdTomato cells showed that approximately 40% were F4/80 positive (Supplemental Figure 18C), which is consistent with F4/80 macrophage labeling in vivo. To determine whether there were dynamic changes in macrophage M1 gene expression over time, we implanted 1 × 105 B16F10 or BdP cells and harvested resultant tumors 3, 7, 10, or 14 days later. Immunofluorescence staining was then performed, and sections were imaged by confocal microscopy. We determined the percentage of tdTomato-labeled macrophages expressing IL1, IL6, or iNOS. While BdP tumors were not observable at the 3-day time point, at 7 days we did observe a 2-fold and 3-fold increase in the number of macrophages expressing IL1 and IL6, respectively, in BdP tumors compared with B16F10 tumors. The percentage of iNOS-expressing macrophages did not differ significantly until 14 days after implantation (Figure 5B). These findings recapitulate our in vitro observations that Pros1 reduces p38α-driven IL1 and IL6 expression, leaving Jak/Stat3-driven iNOS expression relatively unaffected.

With the increased macrophage infiltration and M1 polarization, we next examined infiltration by other immune cells in B16F10 or BdP tumors by performing immunohistochemical staining on tumor sections. The number of CD11b-positive cells almost doubled, while the population of CD4-positive cells increased 4-fold (Figure 5C). The number of CD8a-positive T cells increased 5-fold, while the number of regulatory T cells was reduced by 50%, as shown by FoxP3 staining (Figure 5C). While a previous study showed that Pros1 can induce proliferation in T cells (46), the loss of tumor-secreted Pros1 was apparently outweighed by increased innate immune activation to yield an increased number of intratumoral T cells. Taken together, our findings demonstrate that tumor-derived Pros1 effectively dampens the innate immune response, as well as the consequent adaptive immune response. Elimination of tumor cell Pros1 appears to substantially mitigate the suppressive microenvironment, promoting adaptive cell infiltration.

Pros1-deficient tumors are more susceptible to immune-stimulatory therapy. When DCs were studied by others, TAM RTK activation was shown to inhibit an array of MyD88-dependent and -independent TLR agonists (26). We also observed that M1 transcriptional activation across the spectrum of TLRs (including TLR2, -3, -4, -5, -6, -7, -8) was reduced when peritoneal macrophages were cocultured with B16F10 cells (data not shown). To study M1-associated gene expression in B16F10 suppressed macrophages, we first treated macrophages alone with resiquimod, an agonist of TLR7/8 (47). We observed additional 3- and 5-fold increases in IL1 and IL6 gene expression, respectively, when IFN-γ and LPS–induced macrophages were treated with resiquimod for 24 hours (Figure 6A). Expression of other M1 genes was either not significantly increased (CD86 or iNOS) or reduced (TNFa) (Figure 6A). When M1-stimulated macrophages were next treated with resiquimod in the presence of Pros1-expressing B16F10 cells, agonist-dependent M1 gene expression was again suppressed, with IL1 and IL6 reduced by 67% and 64%, respectively (Figure 6A). However, in resiquimod-treated M1 macrophages cocultured with Pros1-deficient B16F10 cells, M1 gene expression was largely restored (Figure 6A), strongly suggesting that tumor cell–derived paracrine Pros1 can suppress both cytokine- and TLR-stimulated M1 gene expression.

Figure 6 Tumors lacking Pros1 are more susceptible to TLR-based therapy. (A) Gene expression of M1-induced macrophages treated with resiquimod (Res) cultured in the presence or absence of B16F10 and BdP cells. n = 8, *P < 0.05 relative to IFN-γ+LPS, †P < 0.05 relative to IFN-γ+LPS+resiquimod, 2 independent replicates. (B) Survival of C57BL/6 mice bearing B16F10 or BdP tumors with vehicle (saline) or resiquimod treatment. n = 10, *P < 0.05 relative to vehicle-treated B16F10, 2 independent replicates. (C) H&E stain of tumors isolated from B16F10 or BdP tumors treated with vehicle or resiquimod, and quantitation of percent viable tumor. Scale bars: 3 mm, n = 7–10, *P < 0.05 relative to vehicle-treated B16F10, 2 independent replicates. (D) Immunohistochemical staining of tumor sections for the apoptosis marker cleaved caspase-3 and quantitation relative to B16F10. Scale bars: 100 μm, n = 5, 2 independent replicates. Data are mean ± SEM; P values calculated by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We hypothesized that without tumor-secreted Pros1 to suppress M1 polarization, TLR-based stimulatory immunotherapy would be more effective in eliciting an antitumor response. To test this, we implanted parental or Pros1-deleted B16F10 cells in C57BL/6J mice and treated them with vehicle or resiquimod intraperitoneally. We noted a 30% increase in survival duration with vehicle-treated BdP tumors as compared with vehicle-treated B16F10 tumors (Figure 6B). When treated with resiquimod, B16F10 tumor–bearing mice did not show a significant increase in survival (Figure 6B). However, when BdP tumor–bearing mice were treated with resiquimod, survival was almost doubled (Figure 6B).

Based on our observations that Pros1-deficient tumors showed increases in both macrophage M1 polarization and overall immune infiltrate (Figure 5), we examined tumor sections with H&E staining to determine whether there was an effect on tumor cell viability. We saw a significant decrease in the percentage of viable tumor in the Pros1-deficient tumors relative to Pros1-secreting tumors (Figure 6C). Resiquimod treatment of B16F10 tumors did not significantly reduce tumor viability or increase longevity, though treatment of Pros1-deficient tumors resulted in both reduced tumor viability and prolonged survival (Figure 6, B and C). While resiquimod treatment of Pros1-deficient tumors did not eliminate the cancer prior to reaching Division of Laboratory Animal Medicine–mandated size restrictions, this may be in part due to the inability of the host to resolve the nonviable tumor, which effectively added to the overall tumor mass.

To understand whether differences in viability were the result of tumor cell apoptosis or increased tumor cell killing via increased proinflammatory cell infiltrate, we performed immunohistochemical staining on tumor sections for the apoptosis marker cleaved caspase-3. We did not observe a statistically significant difference in cleaved caspase-3 levels between parental and Pros1-deficient tumors at the time of tumor harvest (Figure 6D). Therefore, cell viability was reduced by either necrosis or apoptosis that was no longer detectable at the time of harvest, possibly because of an increased rate of efferocytosis due to an increased number of phagocytic cells within the tumor (Figure 5A). Since the TLR agonist was administered systemically, it seems likely that the increase in survival and reduction in live tumor cell mass occurred through innate and adaptive tumor-specific immune responses enhanced by the removal of paracrine Pros1.

With respect to the clinical applicability of these findings, we examined the overall pattern of Pros1 expression in multiple tumor types analyzed by The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA); there was a wide range of Pros1 RNA expression, suggesting that a proportion of multiple tumor types may exhibit Pros1 levels contributing to an immunosuppressive microenvironment. And while there were instances of mutation, the predominant expression appeared to be in nonmutant RNA (Supplemental Figure 19A). Interestingly, there do seem to be several tumor types demonstrating frequent amplification, in addition to mutation, that may confer a Pros1 gain-of-function phenotype, benefiting tumor progression through suppression of the innate immune response (Supplemental Figure 19B). However, bioinformatics analysis of TCGA data did not reveal a prognostic effect in specific tumors; additional analysis of subsetted therapy responders and nonresponders may be necessary to tease out predictive effects of Pros1 expression.