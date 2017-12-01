Discovery, characterization, and clinical development of the glucagon-like peptides

In Copenhagen, Jens Holst and colleagues were interested in the incretin effect and were studying the condition of postprandial reactive hypoglycemia after gastric surgery (27). This type of hypoglycemia was clearly hyperinsulinemic, yet the signal for insulin secretion was unknown. Looking for possible candidates, they were inspired by Lise Heding’s work on glucagon and her identification of the immunological differences between gut and pancreatic glucagon (28). Knowing that glucagon would stimulate insulin secretion, they were interested in the numerous cells in the gut that produce immunoreactive glucagon (29). Eventually, this work led to the identification of glicentin and oxyntomodulin (Figure 2B), which both contain the full glucagon sequence, explaining the immunoreactivity in the gut (30–32).

Having identified all of the molecular components of glicentin also in the pancreas (33), they proposed that glicentin represents at least part of a common gut and pancreatic glucagon precursor, which undergoes differential processing in the two tissues, a hypothesis subsequently confirmed through identification of the human proglucagon gene by Graeme Bell and colleagues (7). However, it was also clear that proglucagon was larger than glicentin, and the interest focused on peptides contained within the MPGF representing the remainder of proglucagon (minus glicentin) (34). The early work decoding the anglerfish proglucagon cDNA by Lund and Habener (3) followed by elucidation of the hamster proglucagon cDNA by Graeme Bell (9) supported a hypothesis that cleavage of MPGF might result in liberation of the GLPs. The Holst group quickly developed radioimmunoassays for GLP-1 and GLP-2 to test this hypothesis. To their excitement, they found that MPGF was indeed differentially processed in the gut, but not in the pancreas, to yield two GLPs (ref. 17 and Figure 3C). However, using the perfused pancreas preparation, they soon realized that neither of the two GLPs used in these studies had any effect on pancreatic hormone secretion. They therefore decided to isolate the naturally occurring hormone from porcine and human and gut extracts, and they found that the naturally occurring peptide was a truncated from of GLP-1 representing proglucagon (aa 78-108) (Figure 5C) and subsequently found to be amidated, corresponding to proglucagon 78-107 amide (35). Importantly, this hormone was potently insulinotropic (Figure 5E and ref. 25), so they had also described a new incretin hormone in 1987; however, they wondered whether GLP-1 was more interesting than the already known incretin GIP, which exhibited a diminished effect on insulin secretion in patients with T2D (36). They soon found, using the perfused pancreas, that GLP-1 — in contrast to GIP — also powerfully inhibits glucagon secretion (37). Eventually, they demonstrated that during infusions of physiological amounts of GLP-1 into humans, insulin secretion would be stimulated and glucagon secretion inhibited, resulting in a decrease in hepatic glucose production (38). However, the effect was self-limiting, with the insulin-stimulating activity attenuated as plasma glucose levels started to fall, limiting the fall to 0.5–1 mmol/l.

At that time, the Copenhagen group realized that GLP-1 was extremely interesting and, in further studies, demonstrated that it strongly inhibited gastric motility and gastric and pancreatic exocrine secretion (39), consistent with an important role for this hormone as a regulator of upper gastrointestinal function. They also demonstrated that infusions of GLP-1 in humans inhibited appetite and food intake, actions subsequently exploited in the clinic to treat obesity (40). In studies published in 1993 by Michael Nauck and colleagues in Göttingen, i.v. infusion of GLP-1 completely normalized severely elevated fasting glucose concentrations in patients with long-standing T2D as a consequence of the actions of GLP-1 to stimulate insulin and inhibit glucagon secretion (41). Although GLP-1 clearly had therapeutic potential, s.c. injections of GLP-1 were disappointingly ineffective (42). The explanation was an extremely rapid metabolism and inactivation of GLP-1. With inspiration from Rolf Mentlein in Kiel, Holst and Deacon showed that the GLP-1 molecule was cleaved by the enzyme dipeptidyl-peptidase-4(DPP-4) in vivo and that inhibitors of this enzyme could completely protect the molecule (43). In fact, the circulating half-life of GLP-1 was only 1.5–2 minutes in human subjects with diabetes, and they proposed that inhibitors of DPP-4 could maintain higher levels of intact active endogenous GLP-1 for therapeutic purposes (44). Subsequent studies soon demonstrated that DPP-4–resistant GLP-1 analogues were longer-acting than native GLP-1 (45). Furthermore, inhibitors of DPP-4 completely prevented the breakdown of GLP-1 in the circulation and amplified the insulinotropic actions of GLP-1 (46). This exciting development, presented in a Perspectives article in Diabetes in 1998 (47), was soon followed by the development of clinically useful inhibitors, first vildagliptin and subsequently sitagliptin.

It remained to be understood whether GLP-1 receptor agonists would actually be useful for clinical diabetes therapy or whether tachyphylaxis would develop upon chronic administration. The group in Copenhagen administered synthetic GLP-1 by constant s.c. infusion for 6 weeks to a group of individuals with long-standing T2D (48). Fortunately, no tachyphylaxis was observed; GLP-1 therapy reduced fasting and mean plasma glucose by 4.3 and 5.5 mmol/l; glycated hemoglobin by 1.3 %; and body weight by 2 kg. Moreover, insulin sensitivity and β cell function, assessed by clamp studies, greatly improved. Importantly, no limiting side effects were recorded (48), providing proof of concept in 2002 for GLP-1 therapy in subjects with T2D. It was now clear that GLP-1–based therapies had tremendous potential.