Influenza-specific lung-resident memory T cells are proliferative and polyfunctional and maintain diverse TCR profiles

A population of antigen-experienced CD8+ T cells expressing Trm cells markers is located in healthy human lung. We profiled intrapulmonary T cells within human lung tissue from organ donors between the ages of 22 and 68. Immunofluorescence analyses of tissue sections cut from human lung samples revealed an abundance of CD3+ T cells, some of which congregated into dense clusters (Figure 1A). To gain insight into the frequency of CD8+ T cells that could be resident within the lung tissue, we assessed these cells for the expression of CD69, a negative regulator of sphingosine-1 phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1R), and the integrin CD103, as expression of these markers distinguishes tissue resident memory T cells from circulating memory T cell subsets (12). The intrapulmonary memory T cell (CD45RO+CD3+) compartment could be divided into 3 subsets based on the expression of CD103 and CD69. The expression of the integrin CD103 on memory CD8+ T cells within human lung identifies cells with a Trm cell transcriptional profile (11); therefore, we define lung Trm cells as CD103+CD69+ as Trm populations. In addition to the Trm cell population, the lung tissue also contained a CD103–CD69+ memory T cell subset and a population of memory T cells that lacked expression of both CD103 and CD69. These memory T cell subsets are likely to be heterogeneous and comprise both circulating and tissue-bound cells (13).

Figure 1 Location and phenotype of resident memory T cells in healthy human lung. (A) Microscopy of human lung tissue with CD3 (yellow) and DAPI staining. Scale bars: 1000mm. (B) Flow cytometry profiles depicting the level of expression of CD103 and CD69 on memory CD8+ (CD45RO+CD8+CD3+) T cells isolated from human lung. (C) Flow cytometry profiles depicting the level of expression of CD103 and CD69 on memory CD8+, CD4+, and CD4–CD8– (CD45RO+CD3+) T cells isolated from human lung. (D) The percentages of antigen-experienced (CD3+CD45RO+) CD8+ T cells in human lung tissue that express CD103+ and CD69+. Dots represent individual donors (n = 10 healthy lungs), and bars depict mean ± SEM (1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple comparison). (E) The percentage of CD8+ Trm cells (CD8+CD45RO+CD103+CD69+) of the total antigen-experienced CD8+ T cell pool (CD3+CD8+CD45RO+) in the lungs of donors plotted against age (years). Dots represent individual donors. (F) The percentage of antigen-experienced (CD3+CD45RO+) CD8– T cells in human lung tissue that express CD103+ and CD69+. Dots represent individual donors (n = 10 healthy lung tissues), and bars depict mean ± SEM (1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple comparison). (G) The proportion of antigen-experienced CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD45RO+CD8+) isolated from the lung, blood, or spleen of donors that express CD103 and CD69. Bars represent individual donors. (H and I) Representative histograms depicting the level of expression of CD28 on CD103+CD69+, CD103–CD69–, and CD103–CD69+ subsets of antigen-experienced CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD8+CD45RO+) isolated from the (H) lung and (I) spleen of healthy donors. (J and K) Graphs depict the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of CD28 on subsets of antigen-experienced CD8+ T cells isolated from the (J) lung and (K) spleen. Symbols represent individual donors (1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple comparison). *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001.

The proportion of memory CD8+ T cells (CD45RO+CD3+) recovered from healthy human lung tissue that were Trm cells (Figure 1, B–D) ranged from 20%–80% of the total memory CD8+ T cell pool, although on average, all 3 subsets (Trm, CD103–CD69+, and CD103–CD69–) were equally represented within the memory CD8+ T cell compartment (Figure 1D). While there was no correlation between the proportion of memory CD8+ T cells expressing Trm cell markers in human lung and the age of the donors (n = 10), there was substantial variation between the individuals (Figure 1E). In contrast, CD103+CD69+ Trm cells were rare in the memory CD4+ T cell compartment (Figure 1, C and F). The majority (>60%) of the lung memory CD4+ T cells (CD45RO+CD4+) were CD103–CD69+ (Figure 1, C and F), and this was highly consistent across all donors tested. This expression pattern of CD69 and CD103 on human intrapulmonary memory CD8+ and CD4+ T cells closely resembles that observed on murine lung memory T cell subsets (14).

While Trm cells made up on average 40% of the intrapulmonary memory CD8+ T cell pool, this subset was undetectable when profiling memory CD8+ T cells in the blood (peripheral blood mononuclear cell [PBMC] samples from healthy nonmatched donors) and represented less than 10% of the total CD8+ memory T cell pool in human lymphoid tissue (spleen from nonmatched donors), indicating an enrichment of these cells within this mucosal tissue (Figure 1G). Prior studies have shown that Trm cells in mucosal tissue differed from those recovered from lymphoid compartments (15). In line with these studies, we found that lung CD8+ Trm cells downregulated CD28 (Figure 1, H and J), which is indicative of TCR activation, while Trm cells isolated from the human spleen maintained expression of this costimulatory molecule (Figure 1, I and K). Collectively, these results show that human lung tissue contains a sizable pool of CD8+ Trm cells.

Functional profiles of memory CD8+ T cells in human lung tissue. To gain insight into the functional properties of intrapulmonary memory CD8+ T cells, we first measured the capacity of these cells to synthesize inflammatory cytokines after in vitro stimulation with PMA and ionomycin (ION). Profiling 7 organ donors revealed variable levels of IFN-γ and TNF-α production across donors, ranging from 20% to 60% cytokine+ cells of the total CD8+CD45RO+ T cell pool (Figure 2, A and B). We observed no correlation between cytokine production and age (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96957DS1).

Figure 2 Functional profiles of memory CD8+ T cells in human lung tissue. Proportion of antigen-experienced CD8+ T cells isolated from lung tissue expressing (A) TNF-α or (B) IFN-γ at various time points after stimulation with PMA/ION. Seven donors are shown. (C) CD103 and CD69 expression by CD8+CD45RO+ T cells delineates 3 subsets: CD103+CD69+ (Trm), CD103–CD69+, and CD103–CD69–. (D and E) Representative flow cytometry profiles showing the proportion of CD107a+ cells for each subset following 4 hours of stimulation with PMA/ION. Red dots indicate stimulated samples, while contour plots show unstimulated control cells. (E) Graph depicts data pooled from 4 donors; dots represent individual donors and bars represent mean ± SEM (n = 4, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple comparison). (F–J) T cells isolated from human lung were stimulated for 5 hours with PMA/ION and the proportion of each CD8+ T cell subset (delineated as described in C) synthesizing (F) perforin, (G) granzyme B, (H) TNF-α, (I) IFN-γ, and (J) IL-2 was assessed by intracellular cytokine staining. Dots represent individual donors, and bars represent mean ± SEM (n = 4–7, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple comparison). (K) Polyfunctional profiles of antigen-experienced CD8+ T cell subsets. Pie charts corresponding to polyfunctional profiles of CD103+CD69+ (Trm), CD103–CD69+, and CD103–CD69– T cell subsets isolated from human lung tissue (n = 7) following 5 hours of stimulation with PMA/ION. Assessment of the mean proportion of cells making any combination of 1–4 cytokines (IFN-γ, TNF, IL-2, and granzyme B). (L) Dots depict individual donors, with bars representing mean + SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We next assessed the functionality of the CD8+ Trm cell subset and compared it to that of the other memory CD8+ T cell subsets (CD103–CD69+ and CD103–CD69–) isolated from the same lung tissue (Figure 2C). The cytotoxic activity of Trm cells was assessed by measuring CD107a, granzyme B, and perforin production following a brief in vitro stimulation with PMA/ION. We found that while CD8+ Trm cells expressed lower levels of CD107a and granzyme B compared with the CD103–CD69– subset, Trm cells were more effective at producing perforin (Figure 2, D–G), which mirrors the expression pattern of these cytotoxic mediators within human liver CD8+ Trm cells (13). The CD103–CD69– memory CD8+ T cell subset was also more efficient at synthesizing TNF-α and IFN-γ compared with the Trm cell subset (Figure 2, H and I), while all memory T cell subsets profiled were comparable in their capacity to generate IL-2 (Figure 2J). The memory CD8+ T cell subsets exhibited a similar hierarchy of cytokine production when assessed for either mean fluorescent intensity of cytokine-producing cells or percentage of cytokine-producing cells (Supplemental Figure 2). The cytokine and phenotypic profile of the memory CD8+ T cell subset for each donor is presented in Supplemental Table 1. Assessment of the polyfunctionality of these memory CD8+ T cell subsets revealed that the vast majority of memory CD8+ T cells, irrespective of their expression pattern of CD103 and CD69, synthesized only 1 cytokine (Figure 2, K and L).

Expansion potential and functionality of lung memory CD8+ T cells. Subsets of human memory CD8+ T cells and CD4+ T cells were sort purified from the lung according to CD103 and CD69 expression, labeled with CFSE, and compared for their capacity to proliferate in response to anti-CD3 in the presence of exogenous IL-2. There was no difference in survival of the CD8+ T cell subsets in culture, with all 3 subsets showing equivalent levels of viability following overnight culture (Figure 3A). Assessment of cell division revealed that all memory CD8+ T cell subsets were capable of undergoing in vitro expansion with, on average, 60%–70% of cells within each subset undergoing at least 1 division after 10 days of culture (Figure 3, B and C). A comparison of the effector function of the divided cells following a brief restimulation revealed that, across all the subsets, 70%–85% of the divided cells could generate IFN-γ and 80%–90% could synthesize TNF-α, reflecting that the progeny of each of the memory CD8+ T cells subsets had superior effector function compared with the parent population (Figure 2). Interestingly, an assessment of the polyfunctionality of the secondary effector cells for IFN-γ, TNF-α, and granzyme B revealed that daughter cells derived from the Trm cell subset were more polyfunctional compared with the daughter cells derived from the CD103–CD69+ and the CD103–CD69– subsets (Figure 3, D and E).

Figure 3 Lung Trm cells are highly proliferative and produce polyfunctional secondary effector cells. Memory CD8+ T cell subsets, delineated based on the expression of CD103 and CD69, were sort purified from human lung tissue and cultured overnight. (A) The graph depicts the proportion of viable cells within each subset (n = 6 donors, 2-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple comparison). Memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets, delineated based on the expression of CD103 and CD69, were purified from human lung tissue. (B) Representative flow cytometry plots show the dilution of CFSE dye following stimulation for 10 days with anti-CD3 and cytokine production following 5 hours restimulation with PMA/ION. (C) Graph shows the proportion of divided cells for each of the CD8+ T cell subsets; line connects samples from individual donors (n = 8 donors, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple comparison). (D and E) Polyfunctional profiles of antigen-experienced CD8+ T cell subsets. Pie charts corresponding to polyfunctional profiles of CD103+CD69+ (Trm), CD103–CD69+, and CD103–CD69– T cell subsets isolated from human lung tissue, cultured for 10 days, and then stimulated for 5 hours with PMA/ION. Assessment of the mean proportion of CD8+ T cells making any combination of 1–3 cytokines ± SEM (IFN-γ, TNF, and granzyme B). (E) Graph depicts values for individual donors (n = 7 donors, 2-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple comparison). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Enrichment of influenza-specific CD8+ T cells in the lung Trm cell pool. We next assessed the abundance and functionality of influenza-specific memory CD8+ T cells in human lung tissue. The proportion of memory CD8+ T cells capable of responding to influenza virus infection was first measured using a coculture system in which we infected human lung tissue with influenza A virus in the presence of brefeldin A and assessed the cytokine production by memory CD8+ T cell subsets 18 hours later (7). After 18 hours in culture, approximately 7% of the lung cells of varying phenotypes were infected with influenza virus (Figure 4A), as assessed by intracellular staining for the viral nuclear protein (NP). The majority (50%) of memory CD8+ T cells synthesizing antiviral cytokines in response to ex vivo influenza virus infection were within the Trm cell subset (Figure 4, B and C), highlighting the potent capacity of this memory subset to rapidly generate effector cytokines in response to influenza virus infection within human lung tissue. This is consistent with recent reports that human lung tissue resident memory cells constitutively express deployment-ready mRNAs encoding effector molecules, which is reflective of these cells being poised for rapid responsiveness (11).

Figure 4 Enrichment of influenza-specific CD8+ T cells in the lung Trm cell pool. (A) Whole lung tissue was infected with influenza virus (PR8) at MOI of 10 and the proportion and identity of infected cells was measured 18 hours later by intracellular staining for influenza virus NP. (B and C) Proportion of each memory CD8+ T cell subset (delineated based on the expression of CD103 and CD69) producing cytokines (IFN-γ and TNF-α) following 18 hours of stimulation with influenza virus. (B) Representative flow cytometry profile staining for TNF-α and IFN-γ on antigen-experienced CD8+ T cell subsets with (Flu moi 10) or without (Nil) virus stimulation. (C) Data shown are the mean ± SEM (n = 5 donors, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple comparison). (D) The percentages of influenza tetramer+CD8+ of the total antigen-experienced CD8+ T cell pool (CD3+CD8+CD45RO+) in the lungs of donors plotted against age (years). (E) The percentage of influenza tetramer+CD8+ T cells of the total antigen-experienced CD8+ T cell pool (CD3+CD8+CD45RO+) in the lungs of donors plotted against HLA type (n = 3-4 donors, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple comparison). (F and G) Representative flow cytometry staining assessing the expression of CD103 and CD69 on (F) HLA-B57-NP 199– specific or (G) HLA-A2-M1 58 –specific CD8+ T cells isolated from lung tissue. (H) The proportion of influenza virus–specific CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD45RO+CD8+tetramer+) isolated from the lung of donors that express CD103 and CD69. Bars represent individual donors. (I) Data pooled for all donors (A2, n = 3; B57, n = 3; A3, n = 3). Shown is the mean ± SEM (2-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple comparison). (J) Graph depicts the Pearson’s correlation between the proportion of tetramer-binding cells of the total CD3+CD8+CD45RO+ pool relative to the proportion of Trm cells (CD103+CD69+) among the tetramer+ cells. Dots represent individual donors. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To further characterize the influenza-specific memory CD8+ T cells within human lung, we used a panel of HLA-peptide tetrameric complexes and enumerated the influenza virus–specific cells by flow cytometry (5). Within our cohort, we identified 9 donors with HLA types for which HLA tetramers loaded with influenza A immunodominant epitopes were available. These included donors who were HLA-B57 (n = 3), HLA-A3 (n = 3), and HLA-A2 (n = 4). The proportion of influenza-specific (tetramer positive) CD8+ T cells in the total memory CD8+ T cell pool across the donors ranged from 0.3% to 8.0%. While we observed no correlation between the size of the influenza-specific memory CD8+ T cell pool and the age of the donors (Figure 4D), a comparison of the proportion of influenza virus–specific memory CD8+ T cells across the different HLA types revealed that HLA-B57 individuals had, on average, a higher proportion of influenza-specific cells (Figure 4E). As the persistence of memory CD8+ T cells within the lung is associated with the development of Trm cells, we next assessed whether the larger proportion of influenza-specific CD8+ T cells in the HLA-B57 individuals was associated with a higher conversion efficiency of influenza-specific HLA-B57-NP 199–207 +CD8+ T cells into Trm cells. To assess this, we gated on HLA-A2-M1 58–66 , HLA-A3-NP 265–273 , and HLA-B57-NP 199–207 tetramer-binding cells and checked these cells for the expression of the Trm cell markers CD103 and CD69 (Figure 4, F–I). Strikingly, this analysis revealed that, on average, 80% of NP 199–207 –specific CD8+ T cells in the HLA-B57 donors had differentiated into Trm cells, while only 25% of M1 58–66 –specific CD8+ T cells in the HLA-A2 donors adopted a Trm cell phenotype. In addition, we found that approximately 50% of the NP 265–273 –specific CD8+ T cells in the HLA-A3 donors differentiated into Trm cells. Thus, the size of the influenza-specific CD8+ T cell population persisting within the lung correlated with the efficiency with which the cells differentiated into Trm cells (Figure 4J).

Maintenance of TCRαβ repertoire diversity within the human lung CD8+ Trm cell subset. To understand how the lung CD8+ Trm cell population relates to the lung CD103–CD69+ or CD103–CD69– CD8+ T cell subsets, both in terms of clonal origin and clonal diversity, we analyzed the TCRαβ repertoire within CD103+CD69+, CD103–CD69+, and CD103–CD69– CD8+ T cell subsets across 3 different immunodominant T cell specificities, HLA-A2-M1 58–66 , HLA-A3-NP 265–273 , and HLA-B57-NP 199–207 (5, 16). As predicted, CD8+ T cells directed at distinct epitopes displayed different biases in TCR-β variable (TRBV) and TCR-α variable (TRAV) usage as well as different lengths of complementarity-determining region 3α (CDR3α) and CDR3β loops (Figure 5). Prominent TRBV chain usage was TRBV19 (for HLA-A2-M1 58–66 ), TRBV 14 and TRBV5.5 (for HLA-A3-NP 265–273 ), and TRBV24-1 and TRBV19 (for HLA-B57-NP 199–207 ), while the dominant TRAV chain usage was TRAV27 and TRAV25 (for HLA-A2-M1 58–66 ), TRAV14/DV4 and TRAV25 (for HLA-A3-NP 265–273 ), and TRAV41 and TRAV 26-1 (for HLA-B57-NP 199–207 ) (Table 1). TCRαβ clonotypes also varied in the predominant length of the CDR3 loops, with CD8+ T cells directed at HLA-A2-M1 58–66 utilizing CDR3β of 8 aa and CDR3α of 9 aa, HLA-A3-NP 265–273 with CDR3β of 9 aa and CDR3α of 9 aa, and HLA-B57-NP 199–207 with CDR3β of 11 aa and CDR3α of 8 aa (Figure 5A). The diversity of the TCRαβ repertoire was comparable across 3 epitopes, with 44, 44, and 31 individual clonotypes detected across 96, 80, and 97 sequences for HLA-A2-M1 58–66 , HLA-B57-NP 199–207 , and HLA-A3-NP 265–273 , respectively (Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 5 Common TCRαβ repertoire within lung Trm cells and CD103–CD69+ and CD103–CD69– subsets. Influenza virus–specific CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD45RO+CD8+tetramer+) isolated from the lung of healthy donors were single-cell sorted based on the expression of CD103 and CD69 into Trm (CD103+CD69+), CD103–CD69+, and CD103–CD69– populations. TCRβ analysis across 3 prominent influenza-specific epitopes (HLA-A2-M1 58–66 , HLA-A3-NP 265–273 , or HLA-B57-NP 199–207 ) were analyzed according to their (A) CDR3α and CDR3β length; (B) frequency of TCRαβ clonotype sharing between Trm and either CD103–CD69+ or CD103–CD69– populations; and (C) Simpson’s diversity index.

Table 1 Frequencies of shared CDR3α-CDR3β signatures present in 2 or more memory CD8+ T cell subsets are shown.

Further analysis of individual paired CDR3α-CDR3β signatures across the lung CD103+CD69+ Trm cells or CD103–CD69+ or CD103–CD69– CD8+ T cell subsets showed a high degree of TCRαβ clonotype sharing between the 3 lung memory subsets (Figure 5B). TCRαβ signatures found in Trm cells were shared with CD103–CD69+ and CD103–CD69– populations at 62.5% and 75% (HLA-A2-M1 58–66 ), 36.7% and 26.7% (HLA-B57-NP 199–207 ), and 75.0% and 56.3% (HLA-A3-NP 265–273 ), respectively. This mainly reflected sharing of the high-frequency prominent TCRαβ clonotypes (Figure 5C), suggesting that the main TCRαβ signatures within Trm cells and CD103–CD69+ and CD103–CD69– populations arose from a common precursor rather than originating from separate lineages. However, despite such a high degree of sharing and the presence of common TCRαβ clonotypes across distinct memory CD8+ T cell populations in human lung, the clonal size of some clonotypes differed across memory subsets (Table 1 and Figure 6). This could possibly reflect the timing and/or strength of the antigenic encounter, which in turn could influence the acquisition of CD69 and CD103 molecules. Clonal diversity within the 3 populations was also comparable as per analysis of Simpson’s diversity indexes (P = 0.307; 1-way ANOVA; Figure 5C), suggesting no loss of TCRαβ diversity in any of the lung influenza–specific memory populations.

Figure 6 Shared TCRαβ repertoire within lung Trm cells and CD103–CD69+ and CD103–CD69– subsets. Circos plots of frequencies of Vβ-Jβ (BV) and Vα-Jα (AV) usage in paired TCRαβ sequences are shown for CD103+CD69+ (left), CD103–CD69+ (middle), and CD69–CD103– (right) for donor C (top), donor D (middle), and donor B (bottom). Frequency of each unique clone is represented by the width of the band. In each donor band, colors across the 3 populations represent the same clone. Circos plots were generated with the Circos software package (38).

Overall, our data clearly demonstrate that human lung CD8+ Trm cells draw from the same repertoire as CD103–CD69+ and CD103–CD69– populations, with little evidence for TCRαβ clonotypes skewing. Thus, clonal TCRαβ diversity is maintained within the human lung Trm cell compartment.