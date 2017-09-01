Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI96860

See the related article at A therapeutic T cell receptor mimic antibody targets tumor-associated PRAME peptide/HLA-I antigens.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(7):2705–2718. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92335

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3557. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96860

The last two sentences in the first paragraph of the Discussion section were incorrect. The correct sentences are below.

Recently described “ImmTAC” molecules use a TCR-based recognition domain offering similar reactivity to TCRm Abs and demonstrate high affinity (42). Also, TCRm Abs such as Pr20 can target these “undruggable” proteins with high affinity for redirected immune-mediated cytolysis.

The authors regret the error.