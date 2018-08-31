Intestinal P-glycoprotein exports endocannabinoids to prevent inflammation and maintain homeostasis

We previously observed that epithelial cells dramatically increase surface expression of the membrane ABC transporter MRP2 in response to infection with a variety of pathogens including Salmonella typhimurium (3). Concurrent with this increased surface MRP2 expression, the intracellular biosynthetic pathway of the proinflammatory eicosanoid HxA 3 is upregulated (13). We then demonstrated that MRP2 transports HxA 3 into the intestinal lumen, establishing a chemotactic gradient biased toward the lumen that directs migration of neutrophils from the basolateral space across the epithelium, a critical step in the inflammatory process (2, 3). Having shown that this MRP2/HxA 3 pathway is conserved during infection with multiple pathogens in both lung and intestinal epithelia (5, 7, 14), we sought to determine whether it also drives inflammation in the absence of infection; certain forms of IBD as well as several other clinically important human diseases (e.g., rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis) are characterized by excessive neutrophilic inflammation with no known infectious agent.

Treatment of mice with dextran sodium sulfate (DSS) induces acute colonic inflammation characterized by epithelial damage and neutrophil influx (15). Semiquantitative liquid chromatography–dual mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) analysis of colonic mucosal scrapings revealed that DSS treatment strongly induced secretion of HxA 3 at the epithelial surface (Figure 1A). To confirm that this increased HxA 3 contributes to disease, HxA 3 secretion was specifically blocked via inhibition of MRP2 using probenecid (3). We chemically conjugated probenecid to periodate-oxidized 40 kDa dextran through a reductive amidation reaction to produce a high molecular weight, hydrophilic material that would be essentially restricted to the apical surface of the intestine following its intrarectal administration in order to target luminal MRP2 and minimize systemic exposure. We confirmed that this probenecid-dextran conjugate was functional in vitro in inhibiting neutrophil migration in a Salmonella infection assay (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96817DS1). In vivo, inhibition of the MRP2/HxA 3 pathway by intrarectal administration of the probenecid-dextran conjugate significantly reduced intestinal pathology and colon shortening induced by DSS (Figure 1, B–D); though not shown, the histopathology score of mice without DSS was measured as 0. Analysis of colon histopathology revealed that mice treated with the probenecid-dextran conjugate had reduced neutrophil infiltration into the colonic lumen (Figure 1, C and D; the vehicle cohort had a histopathology score of 8.5, whereas the probenecid conjugate had a histopathology score of 4.5), which was confirmed by a significant reduction in fecal sample myeloperoxidase (MPO) levels (Figure 1E). Conversely, quantitation of neutrophils in the lamina propria during DSS-induced influx revealed no significant difference with probenecid treatment (Figure 1, F–I), indicating that treatment primarily blocked migration across the epithelium into the lumen. These findings are consistent with other studies of the MRP2/HxA 3 pathway and suggest that neutrophil transepithelial migration is particularly important in exacerbating inflammatory pathology.

Figure 1 HxA3 drives inflammation during DSS colitis. (A) Mucosal scrapings from C57BL/6 WT mice (n = 10) treated with 3% DSS for 7 days were enriched for lipids, and the amount of HxA3 was quantified by LC-MS/MS. *P = 0.050. (B–I) C57BL/6 mice were treated with 3% DSS for 7 days and sacrificed at day 9. Starting at day 4, daily rectal administration of PBS control (vehicle) or 1 mM probenecid conjugate was performed. **P = 0.001, Mann-Whitney 1-tailed nonparametric U test. All data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 10 mice per group. (C and D) Paraffin-embedded sections of mid and distal colon were stained for H&E and scored by a trained investigator blinded to sample identity. *P = 0.026. Arrow highlights accumulation of neutrophils in intestinal lumen. Original magnification, ×20. (E and F) MPO activity was measured by ADHP assay over 8 minutes from (E) feces (*P = 0.044) or (F) colonic tissue and slopes calculated by linear regression (P = 0.362). For tissue, slopes were normalized to total protein content. (G–I) Total lamina propria leukocytes were isolated and stained for flow cytometry. Neutrophils were characterized as live/CD45+CD11bhiLy6G+. (G) Percentage of neutrophils (NS, P = 0.193), (H) number of neutrophils (NS, P = 0.259), and (I) representative plots of neutrophils in colon tissue.

In parallel with increased MRP2 levels, another luminal ABC transporter restricted to the luminal epithelial surface, P-glycoprotein (P-gp), is actively reduced at the epithelial surface by Salmonella typhimurium (16, 17), the significance of which was previously unclear. P-gp is a multidrug transporter known to efflux small neutral or positively charged hydrophobic compounds (18). Defects in P-gp expression or function are associated with IBD: decreased P-gp expression is observed in the epithelium of IBD patients, and single-nucleotide polymorphisms in the MDR1 gene encoding P-gp are associated with increased IBD risk (19–21). Further, mice lacking the Mdr1a gene that encodes P-gp develop spontaneous intestinal inflammation (22, 23). Evidence correlating reduced P-gp function with inflammation, combined with the hydrophobic nature of known exogenous P-gp substrates, led us to hypothesize that P-gp might secrete endogenous bioactive lipids that could serve to antagonize HxA 3 -mediated neutrophil transepithelial migration. We therefore analyzed the P-gp–dependent secreted lipidome of homeostatic epithelial cells to identify lipids capable of inhibiting HxA 3 -mediated neutrophil migration.

Supernatants collected from the apical surface of noninflamed T84 colonic epithelial cell monolayers inhibited primary human neutrophil transmigration stimulated by HxA 3 in an in vitro assay; we termed the unknown compound(s) in this preparation a ctivity m odulating e pithelial n eutrophil d iscourse (AMEND). Similar spent media collected from the basal compartment of T84 cell monolayers failed to exhibit AMEND activity. Subsequent size fractionation of crude AMEND preparations using ultrafiltration demonstrated AMEND to be less than 1 kDa. An extensive series of BAKERBOND Sep-Pak extraction columns were tested to further characterize the AMEND activity. Outcomes of these matrix interaction studies suggested AMEND as having a lipophilic character (Supplemental Table 1). Notably, AMEND bound strongly to the Narc-2 matrix, used for the capture and elution of active agents in marijuana (24). The resulting optimized AMEND collection protocol involved ultrafiltration of cell supernatants to isolate compounds smaller than 1 kDa, followed by lipid enrichment using reversed-phase C 18 chromatography, yielding a fraction capable of inhibiting primary human neutrophil migration stimulated by HxA 3 in a cell-free in vitro assay (Figure 2A). To confirm that AMEND is specifically secreted by P-gp, we created stable knockdown human T84 epithelial cell lines using shRNA to target MDR1 and confirmed reduction of P-gp expression by Western blot (Supplemental Figure 2). Enriched supernatants from P-gp–deficient cells lacked AMEND activity and failed to inhibit neutrophil migration (Figure 2B). Similar results (Supplemental Figure 3) were obtained following treatment of WT T84 cells with verapamil, an inhibitor of P-gp (25).

Figure 2 Epithelial cells secrete P-gp–dependent ECs that inhibit neutrophil migration. (A) Supernatants from T84 epithelial monolayers were enriched for lipids and tested for the ability to inhibit HxA3-induced migration in a 96-well modified Boyden chamber assay. In order to compare across experiments with different donors, migration values within individual experiments were normalized to enriched HxA3 with vehicle treatment. For A–C, data are shown as mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05: ***P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA. (B) Performed as in A, with supernatants from cell lines expressing different shRNA constructs to knock down P-gp expression (B4-MDR1 and B5-MDR1). (C) Performed as in A, but prior to use in the migration assays, enriched T84 supernatants were pretreated with FAAH or MAGL at 37°C for 30 minutes. (D) Lipid-extracted T84 supernatants from control or 2 separate MDR1-knockdown cell lines (B4 and B5) were subjected to electrospray ionization MS. AEA-d8 was included in each sample to allow quantitative comparisons between samples and was used to calculate relative units of each EC. Individual ECs were normalized to the relative units in the scrambled control condition.

To identify AMEND components responsible for inhibition of neutrophil transmigration, we first undertook a target-oriented approach to probe for receptor activation. Enriched AMEND was screened for both agonist and antagonist activity against a GPCR panel, using an assay for β-arrestin activity that is independent of G protein subtype (26). Consistent with its role as an inhibitor of neutrophil transmigration, AMEND displayed primarily antagonist activity at GPCRs, including several known chemoattractant receptors (Supplemental Table 2). Importantly, the strongest signal observed was for agonist activity at CB2, the peripheral cannabinoid receptor, suggesting that AMEND is composed of one or more endocannabinoid (EC) lipids.

ECs are defined by their activity at the classical cannabinoid receptors CB1 and CB2 as well as more recently described atypical receptors GPR55 and GPR119 (27, 28). Potential interplay between these cannabinoid receptors is complex and the functional roles of each in the context of intestinal inflammation are still poorly understood (29, 30). The 2 main classes of eicosanoid-type ECs are N-acyl ethanolamines (NAEs) and monoacylglycerols (MAGs), which are metabolized by fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) and monoacylglycerol lipase (MAGL), respectively (31, 32). To determine whether AMEND activity is provided by ECs, we examined its sensitivity to these enzymes. Treatment of enriched AMEND with FAAH completely eliminated the inhibitory activity of AMEND, whereas treatment with MAGL did not significantly affect the ability of AMEND to inhibit HxA 3 -induced migration (Figure 2C), suggesting that AMEND belongs to the NAE class. To confirm the specificity of enzyme treatment, we performed a similar experiment with the migration-inhibiting non-EC lipid lipoxin A 4 , which was not sensitive to deactivation by FAAH or MAGL (Supplemental Figure 4).

We performed MS to identify AMEND components secreted from the apical epithelial surface in a P-gp–dependent manner. First, luminal secretions were collected from polarized monolayers of T84 cells with and without verapamil treatment to block P-gp function. Unique peaks, identified by comparison of peak profiles of luminal contents of these 2 treatments separated using C18 reversed phase high-performance LC protocol, were found to have masses consistent with the H+ and Na+ adduct masses of known ECs, specifically, anandamide (AEA) (Supplemental Figure 5). We next performed a semiquantitative MS analysis, comparing supernatants obtained from control and MDR1-knockdown P-gp–deficient T84 intestinal epithelial cells. Samples were spiked with deuterated AEA-d 8 as an internal MS standard prior to enrichment of AMEND activity by ultrafiltration and reversed phase C 18 chromatography as above prior to being subjected to high-resolution MS. H+ and Na+ adduct masses consistent with AEA, oleoyl ethanolamide (OEA), and palmitoyl ethanolamide (PEA) were reduced in the absence of P-gp expression (Figure 2D and Supplemental Table 3). These ECs all belong to the NAE class; other lipids of the MAG class of ECs, including 2-arachidonoyl glycerol (2-AG) and noladin ether (NE), were present at similar or even increased amounts in the absence of P-gp (Figure 2D and Supplemental Table 3). These results are consistent with AMEND being enzymatically susceptible to FAAH more than MAGL and support the hypothesis that P-gp specifically secretes NAE-class ECs.

We next tested purified ECs in the in vitro HxA 3 -induced neutrophil migration assay. Owing to the possibility that additional EC species were present in the original AMEND material, but not detected by MS analysis, a wide panel of commercially available purified ECs were tested. Only AEA, OEA, and α-linolenoyl ethanolamide (α-LEA) exhibited significant inhibitory activity, identifying these NAEs as putative AMEND components (Figure 3A). While other EC types have been reported as affecting neutrophil function in vitro (33, 34), we conclude that only NAE-type ECs are capable of specifically inhibiting HxA 3 -mediated neutrophil migration. Additional experiments were performed using mixtures of synthetic AEA, OEA, and α-LEA to determine their role in CB2-related effects of AMEND. Unsurprisingly, we found that these NAE-type ECs, when tested individually as well as in combinations, failed to directly act as CB2 receptor agonists; only AEA showed some activity and this was approximately 10-fold less active than 2-AG (Supplemental Table 4). Consistent with this observation, we screened for CB2 activity using NADA (a potent endogenous cannabinoid and vallinoid receptor agonist) and GP1a (a selective CB2 receptor agonist) as well as JTE 907 (a selective CB2 receptor inverse agonist); only JTE 907 showed signs of activity (Supplemental Figure 6). Taken together, these experiments reveal the possibility that AEA, OEA, and α-LEA may not function as direct CB2 receptor agonists, but rather act indirectly to regulate CB2 function, highlighting the complexity of their role or roles in inhibiting HxA 3 -mediated neutrophil migration. Thus, further investigations are required to reveal the nature of such intricate pharmacological interactions.

Figure 3 P-gp–dependent apical secretion of ECs inhibits neutrophil migration. (A) Commercially available ECs and related compounds were tested in the 96-well migration assay, with AEA, OEA, and α-LEA significantly suppressing neutrophil movement. Compounds were used at the highest concentration at which they were soluble in PBS. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA. (B) Confluent 2D human intestinal organoid cultures were used to examine apical secretion of AEA over a 6-hour time course with and without 50 μM verapamil (apical untreated, apical with verapamil), with levels being reported as average of triplicate measurements (± SD) normalized to time 0 values. Increasing apical compartment levels of AEA over time were suppressed by the presence of 50 μM verapamil. Data are shown as mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments with 12–24 technical replicates in each experiment. *P < 0.01; **P < 0.001, unpaired t test. (C) The levels of AEA present in the basal compartment of confluent 2D human intestinal organoid cultures remained relatively constant over this same 6-hour time course, but were reduced in cultures treated with 50 μM verapamil. Relative changes in the basal compartment AEA levels were measured at 0 and 6 hours, with (white bars) and without (black bars) 50 μM verapamil addition. AEA levels are reported as normalized to time 0 values. Data are shown as mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments with 12–24 technical replicates in each experiment. *P < 0.01, unpaired t test.

Since our studies have focused on how inflammatory signals regulate the transmigration of neutrophils from the basolateral compartment to the intestinal lumen, we hypothesize that such a system requires a biased release of agents to establish a chemical gradient from the apical epithelial surface. In support of this hypothesis, we have previously shown that the MRP2 transport pump involved in regulating the efflux of HxA 3 from the apical surface is restricted to this cell region to allow the establishment of such a gradient (2). Indeed, this prior work used human intestinal xenographs to show that the biology we are focusing on should be present in humans in vivo. To therefore extend the clinical significance of these findings herein, we chose to follow the pattern of AEA release, as the AMEND prototype, within cell supernatants collected from the apical or basolateral compartment of healthy human-derived organoid (colonoid) epithelial monolayers grown in a 2D format (see Methods) in the absence or presence of the P-gp inhibitor verapamil. The apical and basal compartments of the 2D colonoid monolayers were exposed to verapamil as a standard method to inhibit the efflux of substrates by P-gp that is selectively expressed at the apical surface of intestinal epithelial cells.

As shown in Figure 3B, the relative concentration of AEA increased in the apical compartment of the 2D colonoid cultures over the 6-hour study time course, but this increase was blocked by verapamil. However, AEA present in the basal compartment at the beginning and end of this 6-hour time did not change, although such levels were reduced in 2D cultures treated with verapamil (Figure 3C). The constant level of AEA over time in the basal supernatants suggests that the amount of AEA reaching the basal compartment is dependent on paracellular diffusion from the apical compartment and not an efflux from the basolateral surface of these 2D cultures, as we failed to observe an increase in AEA levels over this time period. Thus, there appears to be a balance between the rate of consumption and/or degradation of AEA at the basolateral surface of enterocytes and the egress of AEA from the apical compartment. Reduction in basal AEA levels in the verapamil-treated cultures likely reflects the reduced input rate to AEA via the paracellular route from the apical compartment without a coordinated change in the rate of consumption and/or degradation of AEA. Overall, these results are consistent with efflux of AEA by apically expressed P-gp, with its subsequent redistribution across the epithelium to suppress transmigration of neutrophils by direct interaction with these cells. Levels of 2-AG in the apical and basal compartment of this 2D monolayer model of healthy human intestine were below the level of detection.

A selective mechanism for EC transport out of cells had not been previously identified, although a putative membrane protein capable of bidirectional transport of AEA and 2-AG has been hypothesized (35). Having now established P-gp as an apical cell membrane efflux pump that exports NAE-type ECs in cultured epithelial cells, we sought to confirm this pathway in the intestine. Mucosal scrapings from the colons of WT and P-gp deficient (Mdr1a–/–) mice were enriched for AMEND and evaluated for their ability to inhibit neutrophil migration. These ex vivo scrapings from WT mice inhibited in vitro neutrophil transmigration similarly to AMEND isolated from T84 cells, whereas scrapings from Mdr1a–/– mice lacked inhibitory AMEND activity (Figure 4A). When scrapings from WT mice were pretreated with FAAH, they lost their inhibitory activity, confirming that these samples contained NAE ECs (Figure 4B). High-resolution MS revealed that similar NAE-type ECs correlated with the presence of P-gp in vitro (Figure 2D) and in vivo (Figure 4C) with the exception of PEA, which was equally abundant in samples obtained from both Mdr1a–/– and WT mice (Figure 4C and Supplemental Table 5). Although α-LEA was identified as an AMEND candidate in Figure 3B, it is not included in the LIPID MAPS database used for MS analysis, and so its potential dependence on P-gp export remains unknown.

Figure 4 AMEND is present in mouse intestine. (A) Colonic scrapings from 5 WT or Mdr1a–/– FVB mice were pooled, enriched for lipids, and tested in the 96-well migration assay as in Figure 2. Data are shown as mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA. (B) Indicated sample was pretreated with FAAH for 30 minutes at 37°C. *P = 0.01. (C) Intestinal mucosal scrapings from WT and Mdr1a–/– FVB mice were lipid extracted (modified Folch method) and analyzed by MS. Mice were pooled in groups of 3. Data shown are from 3 pooled groups. Semiquantitative analysis was performed as in Figure 2.

The peripheral cannabinoid receptor CB2, which is expressed on immune cells, was identified as a potential AMEND target in our GPCR screen (Supplemental Table 2). While 2-AG is the canonical CB2 ligand, 2-AG, AEA, and other NAE-type ECs can activate CB1, CB2, and other non-CB receptors under varying conditions (36, 37). Additionally, mixed EC populations may have more complex effects, including the development of agonists or antagonists/inverse agonists when combined with other ECs (38–40). In order to determine whether CB2 signaling is required for inhibition of neutrophil migration by AMEND, we isolated neutrophils from WT and CB2-deficient (Cnr2–/–) mice. Migration of Cnr2–/–neutrophils across Salmonella-infected epithelial monolayers was significantly less impaired compared with WT neutrophil migration in the presence of enriched AMEND (Figure 5A). However, at higher concentrations, AMEND was able to partially inhibit migration of Cnr2–/–neutrophils, suggesting that signaling through receptors in addition to CB2 may contribute to AMEND activity. When experiments were performed with purified AEA, OEA, and α-LEA, CB2 expression contributed to inhibition of neutrophil transmigration by OEA and α-LEA, but not AEA (Figure 5B), although mouse neutrophils in this assay were less susceptible to AEA inhibition for reasons we cannot yet explain.

Figure 5 Signaling through CB2 contributes to AMEND inhibition of neutrophil migration. Neutrophils were isolated from the BM of WT or Cnr2–/– (CB2KO) mice and allowed to migrate across Salmonella-infected epithelial monolayers. SL, Salmonella. (A) Neutrophil migration was tested in the presence of enriched AMEND (AM). *P < 0.05. (B) Neutrophil migration was tested in the presence of purified ECs. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Data are shown as mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. Comparison of groups was performed by Mann-Whitney nonparametric U test.

We next investigated the potential for P-gp–mediated secretion of NAE-type ECs to functionally suppress HxA 3 -mediated intestinal inflammation in vivo. In keeping with previous reports (23, 41), Mdr1a–/– mice, which would lack the capacity for P-gp–dependent EC secretion, developed spontaneous intestinal inflammation with age (data not shown) and were more susceptible to DSS-induced colitis (Supplemental Figure 7). CB2 agonists have been demonstrated to provide beneficial effects in colitis (42–44), and we hypothesized that CB2-deficient mice would be less able to respond to the P-gp–secreted inhibitory NAE-type ECs. In support of this hypothesis, Cnr2–/– mice treated with DSS were more vulnerable to inflammation and developed increased intestinal pathology and weight loss compared with WT mice (Figure 6, A–C). In particular, Cnr2–/– mice displayed dramatic increases in neutrophil influx into the intestinal lumen (Figure 6, C and D), while neutrophil accumulation in the tissue was similar in both groups (Figure 6, E–H). As was observed during blockade of normal neutrophil transepithelial migration during DSS-induced colitis using probenecid to inhibit MRP2 (Figure 1), neutrophil migration specifically across the epithelium into the lumen was associated with significant tissue damage that contributed independently to disease pathology (Figure 6). The enhanced susceptibility of Mdr1a–/– and Cnr2–/– mice to intestinal inflammation suggests that absence of a functional P-gp/EC-signaling pathway perturbs homeostasis, leading to increased vulnerability to onset and possibly maintenance of an inflammatory state.

Figure 6 CB2-deficient mice are vulnerable to severe intestinal inflammation with increased neutrophil transmigration. WT or Cnr2–/– mice were treated with 3% DSS for 7 days and sacrificed at day 9. (A) Weights are shown as percentage of day 0 (D0) weight. n = 25 WT; n = 24 Cnr2–/– mice. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (B and C) Histopathology of mid and distal colon as in Figure 1. Arrows highlight accumulation of neutrophils in intestinal lumen. *P = 0.021. Original magnification, ×20. (D) Fecal MPO activity. n = 14 WT; n = 12 Cnr2–/– mice. **P = 0.008. (E) Tissue MPO activity. n = 13 WT; n = 11 Cnr2–/– mice. NS, P = 0.471. (F) Number (NS, P = 0.482) and (G) percentage (NS, P = 0.095) of tissue neutrophils by flow cytometry analysis. (H) Representative plots of lamina propria neutrophils. (F–H) n = 13 WT; n = 12 Cnr2–/– mice. (I–K) WT or Cnr2–/– mice were lethally irradiated and reconstituted with homologous or heterologous BM (donor→recipient). Following reconstitution for 7 weeks, mice were treated with DSS as above. (I) Weight curve. (J) Colon length. (K) Histopathology score. n = 7 WT→WT; n = 9 KO→WT; n = 9 WT→KO; n = 7 KO→KO mice. For all experiments, data are shown as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed with Mann-Whitney 1-tailed nonparametric U test. Histopathology scoring, MPO activity measurement, and flow cytometry analyses were performed as in Figure 1.

The development of inflammation in Mdr1a–/– mice depends specifically on the absence of P-gp in the epithelial compartment (22), consistent with our model in which epithelial P-gp export of NAE-type ECs blocks inflammation. In order to confirm that the increased susceptibility of Cnr2–/– mice to intestinal inflammation resulted from a failure of neutrophils to respond to EC inhibition, we created heterologous BM chimeras and evaluated the relative contributions of CB2 in the immune and nonimmune compartments to susceptibility to DSS-induced colitis. Overall, mice transplanted with Cnr2–/– BM, regardless of recipient genotype, displayed the greatest weight loss and colon shortening, indicative of increased inflammation (Figure 6, I and J). Transfer of WT BM into Cnr2–/– recipients partially abrogated the inflammatory phenotype, as these heterologous mice developed less inflammation than seen in transfer of Cnr2–/– BM donors into Cnr2–/– recipient controls (Figure 6, I–K). While this experiment did not fully rule out a potential role for CB2 in epithelial or other stromal cells, the data are consistent with our hypothesis in suggesting that CB2 expression on radiation-sensitive immune cells plays a dominant role in preventing development of colitis via inhibitory signaling by ECs.

In sum, these studies have defined an antiinflammatory P-gp/EC pathway that acts to counterbalance the proinflammatory MRP2/HxA 3 axis. We propose that balancing the P-gp/EC and MRP2/HxA 3 axes is a mechanism by which epithelial cells themselves integrate signals from the local environment to maintain exquisite control over the initiation of neutrophil-mediated inflammation. While multidrug-resistant transporters are generally studied for their role in exporting drugs and foreign compounds from the cell, our results indicate that these efflux pumps expressed at the apical surface of intestinal epithelial cells provide a critical link in communication between sentinel functions of mucosal barriers and the immune system. In fact, by exporting bioactive lipids to regulate neutrophil transepithelial migration, MRP2 and P-gp uniquely control a critical step of the inflammatory cascade (Figure 7). It should be noted that the polarized organization of the P-gp/EC and MRP2/HxA 3 axes at the apical surface of intestinal epithelial cells is presumed to be critical for either suppressing or stimulating neutrophil transepithelial migration. This apically restricted organization of P-gp/EC to maintain homeostatic conditions can be rapidly reversed by apical inflammatory signal(s) through processes involving MRP2/HxA 3 that are independent of neutrophil function in the submucosal compartment.