Commentary 10.1172/JCI122885

Acute inflammation: endogenous cannabinoids mellow the harsh proinflammatory environment

Andrew S. Neish

Department of Pathology, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Address correspondence to: Andrew S. Neish, 105-A Whitehead Bldg., Department of Pathology, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia 30322, USA. Phone: 404.727.8545; Email: aneish@emory.edu.

First published August 13, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 9 (August 31, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(9):3750–3751. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122885.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published August 13, 2018

Under normal conditions, there is a paucity of neutrophils within the intestinal mucosa; however, these innate immune cells rapidly infiltrate the mucosa in response to infection and are critical for pathogen control. Unfortunately, these cells can cause extensive damage to the intestine if the initial inflammatory influx is not resolved. Factors that promote resolution of inflammation are of great interest, as they have therapeutic potential for limiting uncontrolled inflammatory damage. In this issue of the JCI, Szabady et al. demonstrate that the multidrug resistance transporter P-glycoprotein (P-gp) secretes endocannabinoids into the intestinal lumen that counteract the proinflammatory actions of the eicosanoid hepoxilin A3, which is secreted into the lumen by the efflux pump MRP2 and serves as a potent neutrophil chemoattractant. Moreover, the antiinflammatory actions of P-gp–secreted endocannabinoids were mediated by peripheral cannabinoid receptor CB2 on neutrophils. Together, the results of this study identify an important mechanism by which endogenous endocannabinoids facilitate the resolution of inflammation; this mechanism has potential to be therapeutically exploited.

