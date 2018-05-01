Self-adjuvanting nanoemulsion targeting dendritic cell receptor Clec9A enables antigen-specific immunotherapy

To target antigen to Clec9A+ DCs in vivo, we first encapsulated OVA antigen into Clec9A-TNE (OVA-Clec9A-TNE) using a double emulsion method. OVA-Clec9A-TNE had a similar size distribution, as measured by dynamic light scattering, when diluted in water or isotonic PBS (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96791DS1), and maintained stability when stored at 4°C for up to 256 days (Supplemental Figure 1B). As stability of nanocarriers in physiological conditions is required for effective cellular targeting, the data suggest that OVA-Clec9A-TNE are stable in physiological environments and suitable for i.v. injection. To assess in vivo biodistribution, we labeled Clec9A-TNE and the nontargeting isotype-TNE with the fluorescent lipophilic dye DiR, and injected each preparation i.v. via tail vein into BALB/c mice. Live mice were imaged 24 hours (Figure 1A) and 7 days (Figure 1, B and C) after injection using in vivo imaging. Clec9A-TNE and isotype-TNE but not free dye control accumulated in liver and spleen 24 hours after injection (Figure 1A). At 7 days, Clec9A-TNE accumulated in spleen (Figure 1B), whereas isotype-TNE accumulated in the liver (Figure 1C). Clec9A-TNE but not isotype-TNE were taken up by splenic CD8+ DCs and pDCs. Both TNEs were taken up to a similar, small extent by CD8– DCs (Figure 1D). Rapid antigen degradation in lysosomal compartments reduces cross-presentation but supports MHC class II–mediated presentation, while antigens delivered to early endosomes are cross-presented efficiently (32, 33). To determine the intracellular localization of Clec9A-TNE, we sorted splenic CD11c+ DCs from naive mice, incubated them with fluorescently labeled Clec9A-TNE or isotype-TNE for 3 hours, then stained early endosomes and lysosomes using the cell compartment markers EEA1 and LAMP1, respectively. Internalized Clec9A-TNE colocalized with EEA1 and LAMP1, while isotype-TNE colocalized with LAMP1 only (Figure 1E). These data indicate that, after recognition by the Clec9A receptor, TNEs are internalized and reach early endosomes and lysosomes. In contrast, isotype-TNE are not efficiently taken up by the cells (Figure 1E), but the low levels that are internalized reach only lysosomes.

Figure 1 OVA-Clec9A-TNE targets cross-presenting DCs and promotes antigen-specific T cell responses. (A) Images of C57BL/6 mice 1 day after i.v. injection of DiR-labeled Clec9A-TNE, isotype-TNE, or free DiR solution as indicated. (B and C) Images of C57BL/6 mice 7 days after i.v. injection of DiR-labeled Clec9A-TNE (B) or DiR-labeled isotype-TNE (C). p/s/cm/sr/μW/cm2, radiant efficiency, total photons per second per square centimeter per steradian in the irradiance range (microwatts per square centimeter); p, photons; sr, steradian. (D) Binding/uptake of TNE by CD8+ cDCs, CD8– cDCs, and pDCs in C57BL/6 mouse spleen 1 day after i.v. injection (n = 3). (E) CD11c+ DCs sorted from naive C57BL/6 mice were incubated with DiI-labeled Clec9A-TNE or isotype-TNE (red) for 3 hours. Cells were then washed and stained with anti-EEA1 or anti-LAMP1 (green) and DAPI (nuclei, blue). (F and G) Proliferation of CD8+ OT-I (F) and CD4+ OT-II (G) cells in inguinal lymph nodes (LN) and spleen 6 days after i.v. injection of 5 μg of soluble OVA, or 200 μl of Clec9A-TNE, OVA-Clec9A-TNE, or OVA-isotype-TNE (formulated with 5 μg of OVA). (H) OT-I T cell proliferation in spleens of mice 5 days after i.v. injection of OVA-Clec9A-TNE, OVA-isotype-TNE (each formulated with 200 ng of OVA), or 1 μg of OVA anti-clec9A^(10B4)-OVA or isotype^(GL117)-OVA fusion protein conjugates without or with CpG (n = 4 from 2 individual experiments). Serum IFN-α level at 2, 4, and 24 hours after vaccination was measured by ELISA. (I) Percent in vivo OVA-specific killing 5 days after i.v. injection with OVA-Clec9A-TNE or OVA-isotype-TNE (both formulated with 5 μg of OVA), Clec9A-TNE, or 5 μg soluble OVA (n = 10–14 from 3 individual experiments). (J) C57BL/6 mice were injected i.v. with 5 μg of Clec9A-OVA, OVA-Clec9A-TNE, isotype-OVA, or OVA-isotype-TNE without additional adjuvant. Serum anti-OVA Ig titer was quantified 1, 2, and 3 weeks later by ELISA (n = 10 from 2 separate experiments). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

OVA and other antigens conjugated to anti-Clec9A mAb to target CD8+ DCs have been shown to induce antigen-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell proliferation and strong antibody responses in mice, but not DC activation (19). We tested the capacity of OVA-Clec9A-TNE to induce proliferation of antigen-specific T cells and their CTL activity in the absence of adjuvant. CellTrace Violet–labeled (CTV-labeled) CD8+ (OT-I) or CD4+ (OT-II) OVA-specific T cell receptor transgenic T cells were adoptively transferred to B6.SJL-Ptprca mice, followed by i.v. injection of OVA-Clec9A-TNE, OVA-isotype-TNE, empty Clec9A-TNE, or the same quantity of soluble OVA as delivered in TNE. Six days after immunization with OVA-Clec9A-TNE, the proliferative response of transferred antigen-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, as determined by dilution in CTV fluorescence intensity, was significantly increased relative to mice immunized with OVA-isotype-TNE or empty Clec9A-TNE or mice injected with the same amount of soluble OVA (Figure 1, F and G). We compared OVA-Clec9A-TNE in the same assay as anti-Clec9A–OVA and isotype-OVA fusion protein conjugates without or with CpG adjuvant. Only preparations targeting OVA to Clec9A induced OVA-specific CD8+ T cell proliferation. The CD8+ T cell response was significantly greater in response to OVA-Clec9A-TNE than to Clec9A-OVA conjugate. Clec9A-OVA plus CpG stimulated significantly higher proliferation. Despite this, only OVA-Clec9A-TNE stimulated production of systemic IFN-α, detectable in serum within 24 hours (Figure 1H). OVA 257–264 (SIINFEKL) is the dominant OVA CTL epitope in C57BL/6 mice and is commonly used to investigate CTL-mediated killing of target cells. Five days after immunization with OVA-Clec9A-TNE, OVA-isotype-TNE, empty Clec9A-TNE, or soluble OVA, recipients were injected with an equal mix of syngeneic SIINFEKL-pulsed splenic target cells labeled with 5 μM of CTV (CTVhi) and unpulsed syngeneic splenocytes labeled with 0.5 μM of CTV (CTVlo). Twenty hours later, residual SIINFEKL-specific target cells were enumerated relative to unpulsed splenocytes in recipient mice. After immunization with OVA-Clec9A-TNE, approximately 80% of SIINFEKL-specific targets were killed (Figure 1I). In contrast, no OVA-specific killing was induced in mice immunized with nontargeting OVA-isotype-TNE or soluble OVA. Given that Clec9A-TNE traffic to both endosomes and lysosomes and induce CD4+ T cell proliferation in vivo, we compared anti-OVA antibody induction by OVA-Clec9A-TNE, OVA-isotype-TNE, and OVA conjugated to anti-Clec9A or isotype mAb (10B4-OVA, GL117-OVA). Each group received an equivalent i.v. dose of 5 μg of OVA. The anti-OVA response induced by Clec9A-OVA conjugate was significantly greater than the response to isotype-OVA, and the response to OVA-Clec9A-TNE was significantly greater than the response to OVA-isotype-TNE and Clec9A-OVA conjugate (Figure 1J).

Given the immunogenicity of OVA antigen delivered to DCs when loaded into Clec9A-targeting TNE relative to nontargeting isotype-TNE after i.v. injection in the absence of adjuvant, we determined whether DCs were activated after OVA-Clec9A-TNE administration. OVA-Clec9A-TNE, OVA-isotype-TNE, empty Clec9A-TNE, or isotype-TNE were administered to mice, and 6 hours later splenic DC maturation markers were analyzed by FACS. After injection of OVA-Clec9A-TNE, we observed a surprising increase in CD86, CD80, and CD40 expression by CD8+ DCs, CD8– DCs, and pDCs. OVA-isotype-TNE, empty Clec9A-TNE, and isotype-TNE controls did not affect expression of these DC maturation markers (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2). Given almost exclusive binding of OVA-Clec9A-TNE to CD8+ DCs and pDCs, the upregulation of maturation markers by Clec9A– CD8– DCs suggested that ligation of Clec9A and delivery of OVA may have promoted a systemic cytokine response and secondary DC activation. Furthermore, the strong adjuvant effect of OVA-Clec9A-TNE compared with empty Clec9A-TNE or OVA-isotype-TNE indicated that OVA antigen could only activate DCs when delivered in a Clec9A-targeted system. In contrast, Clec9A-OVA conjugate was shown previously not to activate DCs after i.v. injection (19, 22), suggesting that the TNE delivery system is particularly immunogenic but only when antigen is encapsulated. Furthermore, coadministration of adjuvant — anti-CD40 alone or with poly I:C — with Clec9A-OVA conjugate was required for induction of CTL responses (22, 24). To determine the mechanism of DC activation and CTL induction by OVA-Clec9A-TNE, we first hypothesized that recombinant OVA, which contained sufficient endotoxin to stimulate an NF-κB–GFP reporter cell line (Supplemental Figure 3), activated the TLR4 pathway through ligation of endosomal TLR after Clec9A-mediated nanoparticle uptake and delivery of OVA to the endosome (34), thereby promoting DC activation and CTL induction. To test this, we constructed OVA-Clec9A-TNE using endotoxin-free OVA, and compared CTL induction by OVA-Clec9A-TNE in TLR4–/– and WT littermate control mice. OVA-specific CTLs were induced to a similar extent by OVA-Clec9A-TNE without additional adjuvant and Clec9A-OVA conjugate codelivered with poly I:C in littermate controls (Figure 2B). Thus OVA-Clec9A-TNE induced specific CTLs even when OVA was endotoxin-free. Moreover, OVA-specific CTLs were not significantly changed when OVA-Clec9A-TNE were delivered to TLR4–/– mice (Figure 2B), indicating that OVA-Clec9A-TNE promote induction of CTLs in a TLR4-independent manner. To determine whether MyD88/TRIF-mediated, inflammasome-mediated, or type I IFN–mediated signaling pathways were involved in OVA-Clec9A-TNE–induced DC activation, we screened expression of CD86 by CD8+ cDCs 6 hours after in vivo delivery of OVA-Clec9A-TNE. CD86 induction was impaired in IFNAR–/– and MyD88/Trif–/– but not caspase-1–/– (Casp1–/–) mice relative to WT mice (Figure 2C). Consistent with the IFN dependence of this DC activation, serum IFN-α increased 8-fold relative to untreated WT mice within 6 hours after injection of OVA-Clec9A-TNE (Figure 2D). This rapid burst of IFN-α suggests secretion by activated pDCs, as observed in Figure 2A (35). OVA-Clec9A-TNE did not induce IFN-α when delivered to IFNAR–/– and MyD88/Trif–/– mice, consistent with positive-feedback activation of CD8+ DCs and pDCs by type I IFN, or crosstalk between DCs (Figure 2D). These data indicate that delivery of OVA promotes MyD88/TRIF-dependent and type I IFN–mediated DC activation, when targeted to Clec9A+ DCs in the absence of adjuvant. Consistent with a requirement of DC activation for the induction of CTLs, low levels of lytic activity were observed after delivery of OVA-Clec9A-TNE to recipient mice lacking the capacity for inflammasome-mediated, type I IFN–mediated, or MyD88/TRIF-mediated activation (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 OVA delivered by Clec9A-TNE promotes MyD88-dependent DC activation and IFN-α production. (A) C57BL/6 mice were injected i.v. with OVA-Clec9A-TNE, OVA-isotype-TNE, Clec9A-TNE, or isotype-TNE. Six hours later, surface expression of CD86, CD80, and CD40 by CD8+ DCs, CD8– DCs, and pDCs was analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 6 from 2 separate experiments). (B) C57BL/6 or TLR4–/– mice were adoptively transferred with equal numbers of unpulsed CFSElo and SIINFEKL-pulsed CFSEhi target cells 6 days after i.v. injection with OVA-Clec9A-TNE or OVA-isotype-TNE. The percentage of SIINFEKL peptide–specific lysis in spleen is depicted (n = 7–12 from 3 separate experiments). (C and D) C57BL/6, Casp1–/–, IFNAR1–/–, MyD88–/–, or CD40–/– mice were injected i.v. with OVA-Clec9A-TNE. Six hours later the expression of CD86 by CD8+ splenic DCs was analyzed by flow cytometry (C) (n = 7 from 2 experiments), and IFN-α levels in serum from these mice were measured by ELISA (D). (E) C57BL/6 (WT), CASP1–/–, IFNAR1–/–, MyD88–/–, or CD40–/– mice were adoptively transferred with equal numbers of unpulsed CTVlo and SIINFEKL-pulsed CTVhi target cells 5 days after i.v. injection with OVA-Clec9A-TNE (n = 9–10 from 2 experiments). Specific killing of target cells is shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

CTL induction requires either the activation of DCs presenting a CD8 epitope with adjuvant or costimulatory CD40-mediated crosstalk from CD4+ T cells (17, 36). Since we had observed delivery of OVA-Clec9A-TNE to early and late endosomes in vitro and the induction of both CD4 and CD8 responses in vivo, we explored whether concomitant delivery of CD4 and CD8 epitopes in Clec9A-TNE would be sufficient to activate DCs in vivo. We encapsulated synthetic sterile SIINFEKL OVA 257–264 CD8 epitope, OVA 323–339 CD4 epitope, or both epitopes in Clec9A-TNE. Both OVA-Clec9A-TNE and Clec9A-TNE encapsulating the CD4 and CD8 epitopes, but neither OVA 323–339 -Clec9A-TNE nor SIINFEKL-Clec9A-TNE, activated DCs (Figure 3A). Furthermore, there was no difference in DC activation by OVA-Clec9A-TNE, Clec9A-TNE encapsulating the CD4 and CD8 epitopes, or SIINFEKL-Clec9A-TNE in RAG1–/– mice, which lack T cells (Figure 3A). Clec9A-TNE encapsulating poly I:C or LPS in the absence of antigen activated DCs much less effectively (Supplemental Figure 4). CD4 helper epitopes enhance DC activation though CD154-CD40 interactions. Furthermore, OVA-Clec9A-TNE and Clec9A-TNE encapsulating both CD4 and CD8 epitopes promoted secretion by pDCs of high serum levels of IFN-α (Figure 3B). Consistent with the requirement for CD154-CD40–mediated T cell help, neither DC activation nor OVA-specific CTLs were induced after delivery of OVA-Clec9A-TNE to CD40–/– mice (Figure 3, C and D). When CD11c+ DCs were incubated with OVA-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the presence or absence of OVA-Clec9A-TNE, IFN-α was expressed only by pDCs (Figure 3E). pDCs secrete a burst of IFN-α in response to CpG DNA sequences, for which signaling of TLR9 in early endosomes is required (37, 38). To test the requirement of TLR9 and CD40L/CD40 signaling for the activation of DCs and IFN-α secretion, we incubated WT, CD40–/–, or TLR9–/– CD11c+ DCs with OVA-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the presence or absence of OVA-Clec9A-TNE. The OVA-Clec9A-TNE promoted increased CD40L expression by OVA-specific CD4+ T cells and IFN-α secretion into the supernatant in a CD40- and TLR9-dependent manner (Figure 3, F and G). Taken together, our data indicate that after Clec9A-targeted OVA antigen delivery, CD8+ DCs are activated as a result of type I IFN release and antigen-specific CD40-CD40L–mediated CD4+ T cell help, to induce antigen-specific CTLs without additional adjuvant. Activation of IFN-α secretion requires CD40 signaling as well as TLR9. The latter is most likely activated as the TNEs reach the early endosome (37, 38).

Figure 3 OVA-Clec9A-TNE–mediated DC activation and IFN-α production require CD4+ and CD8+ T cell epitope presentation and CD40L-CD40 crosstalk. (A) C57BL/6 or RAG1–/– mice were injected i.v. with OVA-Clec9A-TNE, SIINFEKL-Clec9A-TNE, OVA 323–339 -Clec9A-TNE, or SIINFEKL-OVA 323–339 -Clec9A-TNE. Six hours later, surface expression of CD86 by CD8+ DCs was analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 3–8 from 2 separate experiments). (B) C57BL/6 mice were injected i.v. with OVA-Clec9A-TNE, SIINFEKL-Clec9A-TNE, OVA 323–339 -Clec9A-TNE, SIINFEKL-OVA 323–339 -Clec9A-TNE, or OVA-isotype-TNE. Serum was collected 2, 4, and 24 hours after injection, and IFN-α levels were quantified by ELISA (n = 4). (C) C57BL/6 or CD40–/– mice were injected i.v. with OVA-Clec9A-TNE. Six hours later, surface expression of CD40, CD80, and CD86 by CD8+ DCs was analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 4). (D) C57BL/6 or CD40–/– mice were adoptively transferred with equal numbers of unpulsed CFSElo and SIINFEKL-pulsed CFSEhi target cells 6 days after i.v. injection with OVA-Clec9A-TNE. The percentage of SIINFEKL peptide–specific lysis in spleen is depicted (n = 4). (E) Splenic CD11c+ DCs were purified from C57BL/6 mice, then cultured for 5 hours with OT-I OVA-specific CD8+ and OT-II OVA-specific CD4+ T cells, in the presence or absence of OVA-Clec9A-TNE or OVA-isotype-TNE. Histograms depict intracellular IFN-α levels in gated DC populations. Splenic CD11c+ DCs were purified from C57BL/6 (WT), CD40–/–, or TLR9–/– mice, then cultured for 24 hours with OT-I OVA-specific CD8+ and OT-II OVA-specific CD4+ T cells, in the presence or absence of OVA-Clec9A-TNE or OVA-isotype-TNE. (F) Increase in CD40L expression by OT-II cells in the presence of OVA-Clec9A-TNE relative to no TNE control. (G) Increase in IFN-α secretion into cell culture supernatant in the presence of OVA-Clec9A-TNE relative to no TNE control. Representative data from 6 mice are shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

These data indicate that Clec9A-TNE are a self-adjuvanting vaccine platform that simultaneously promotes CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses to delivered antigen, which would be ideal for cancer immunotherapy. To test this, OVA-Clec9A-TNE or OVA-isotype-TNE were administered i.v. once to C57BL/6 mice, 14 days after orthotopic transplant to the mammary fat pad of PyMT-ChOVA breast cancer cells. Six days later, DiR-labeled OVA-Clec9A-TNE were detected in spleen, as expected (Figure 4A). In the primary tumor and lung metastasis, DiR signal colocalized with mCherry, consistent with demonstrated tumor infiltration by CD8+ DCs (39). Tumor growth was significantly inhibited in mice treated either with OVA-Clec9A-TNE or with OVA-isotype-TNE, but inhibition was greater with OVA-Clec9A-TNE (Figure 4B). The clinical effect of OVA-Clec9A-TNE was associated with significantly greater infiltration by CD11c+F4/80+CD206– inflammatory DCs and CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 5). In the AT3-OVA model of breast cancer, survival of mice was significantly greater after a single administration of OVA-Clec9A-TNE than Clec9A-OVA or isotype-OVA conjugates with or without CpG adjuvant, or OVA-isotype-TNE (each mouse received 5 μg OVA) (Figure 4E). These data indicate that OVA-Clec9A-TNE are taken up within tumors, promote an inflammatory tumor environment, and prolong the survival of tumor-bearing mice.

Figure 4 OVA-Clec9A-TNE target lymphoid organs and PyMT-mChOVA tumor and promote a proinflammatory tumor environment associated with tumor control. (A) Organs were harvested from untreated or OVA-Clec9A-TNE–treated PyMT-mChOVA tumor–bearing mice. Images show distribution of DiR-labeled OVA-Clec9A-TNE in lung, tumor, and spleen, and colocalization with mCherry-expressing tumor. (B) C57BL/6 mice (n = 6–8) developing tumor after orthotopic injection of PyMT-mCherry-OVA were treated with OVA-Clec9A-TNE or OVA-isotype-TNE or left untreated. Mean tumor size is plotted over time for each group. (C and D) Percentages of M1-like CD11c+CD206– macrophages, total F4/80+CD11b+ macrophages (C), and CD8+ and CD4+ T cells (D) in tumor were analyzed by FACS, 6 days after TNE injection. (E) C57BL/6 mice (n = 7) inoculated with 106 AT3-OVA tumor cells and 10 days later injected i.v. once with OVA-TNE or OVA-mAb fusion conjugates with or without 10 μg CpG ODN 1668 CpG adjuvant, as indicated. Survival curves of tumor-bearing mice are shown. (F) C57BL/6 mice were injected i.v. with DiR-labeled G-actin–TNE, F-actin–TNE, or Clec9A-TNE (left panel) or 10,000 WH-TNE, 50,000 WH-TNE, 100,000 WH-TNE, and Clec9A-TNE (right panel); 16 hours later, splenocytes were fixed, and then DiR fluorescence intensity was analyzed, indicating uptake of DiR+ TNE by CD8+ cDCs. Representative of 4 mice per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA test. Survival analyses used the Mantel-Cox log-rank test.

Since clinical translation may be hampered by immunogenicity of the Clec9A mAb, we exploited the highly conserved F-actin component of the cellular cytoskeleton and a recently described WH peptide as specific Clec9A ligands to functionalize nanoparticles targeting either mouse or human cross-presenting DCs (25, 40). OVA-WH-TNE had a similar size distribution to OVA-Clec9A-TNE, and maintained stability in serum conditions when stored at 4°C for up to 25 days (Supplemental Figure 1C). In vivo uptake of F-actin–TNE or WH-TNE by mouse CD8+ DCs and pDCs was similar to that of Clec9A-TNE, while control G-actin–TNE were not taken up (Figure 4F). Specificity was confirmed by the lack of binding of Clec9A-TNE, F-actin–TNE, or WH-TNE to CD8– DCs (Supplemental Figure 6). Moreover, mice immunized with F-actin–TNE, or WH-TNE loaded with OVA, generated antigen-specific proliferative and cytotoxic responses similar to those of OVA-Clec9A-TNE (Supplemental Figure 7).

To test the efficacy and immunogenicity of Clec9A-TNE for the oncogenic human papillomavirus 16 (HPV16) antigen E6/E7, we generated WH-TNE encapsulating recombinant HPV16 E6/E7 protein and commenced weekly immunization 14 days after s.c. implantation of TC1 tumors. While weekly E6/E7 and CpG adjuvant had no significant impact on tumor growth, WH–E6/E7–TNE significantly suppressed TC1 tumor growth (Figure 5A), induced strong E6/E7–specific IFN-γ responses in peripheral blood 21 and 35 days after tumor implantation (Figure 5B), and significantly increased survival of tumor-bearing mice (Figure 5C). After tumors became established, we injected DiR-labeled WH–E6/E7–TNE i.v. to assess biodistribution. Consistent with evidence that CD8+ DCs infiltrate tumors (39) and that Clec9A-TNE promote an inflammatory tumor environment (Figure 4, C and D), WH-Clec9A-TNE but not G-actin–TNE localized to tumors as well as spleen and liver, while isotype-TNE localized only to spleen and liver (Figure 5D). These data indicate that Clec9A-TNE effectively target antigen to tumor-infiltrating DCs.

Figure 5 E6/E7–Clec9A-TNE but not E6/E7–CpG vaccination is immunogenic and controls TC1 tumor growth. (A) C57BL/6 mice (n = 10) developing tumor after s.c. injection of TC1 were treated with E6/E7–WH-TNE or E6/E7 with 10 μg CpG or left untreated. Mean tumor size is plotted over time for each group, and individual mice are shown. (B) Peripheral blood mononuclear cells were stimulated with HPV16 E7 aa49–57 (RAHYNIVTF) peptide, and IFN-γ production was quantified by ELISPOT. (C) Experimental design as in A; survival curves of tumor-bearing mice are shown. (D) Organs were harvested from untreated, DiR-labeled E6/E7–WH-TNE–treated, or DiR-labeled E6/E7–isotype-TNE–treated TC1 tumor–bearing mice. Images show distribution of DiR-labeled TNE in lung, liver, spleen, inguinal lymph node (ILN), and tumor. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA test. Survival analyses used the Mantel-Cox log-rank test.

While oncogenic virus expression generates predictable immune target antigens suitable for tumor vaccines, neoepitopes derived from somatic tumor mutations constitute an alternative source of vaccine antigens. In order to exploit peptide neoepitopes for vaccination of the murine B16-F10 melanoma model, we first developed a system to rank immunogenicity of individual neoepitopes using WH-TNE. B16-F10 melanoma cells were implanted s.c., and mice were immunized 15 days later with WH-TNE loaded with a pool of 18 previously described C57BL/6 B16 neoepitopes (41). After 10 days, splenocytes were harvested and restimulated with individual neoepitopes, to compare IL-10 (Figure 6, A and B) and IFN-γ (Figure 6C) production by CD4+ T cells and expression of CD107 by CD8+ and CD4+ T cells (Figure 6, D and E) as a marker of degranulation. Regulatory epitopes were identified as low stimulators of IFN-γ and CD107 and high stimulators of IL-10, and were discarded. The resultant stimulatory pool, consisting of 6 neoepitopes (five CD4 neoepitopes, MUT20, MUT25, MUT30, MUT36, and MUT44, and one CD8 neoepitope, MUT33, with highest immunogenicity), was encapsulated into WH-TNE. Two days after s.c. implantation of B16-F10 melanoma, mice were immunized with WH or control G-actin TNE encapsulating the 6-neoepitope pool. WH-neoepitope-TNE but not G-actin–neoepitope–TNE significantly suppressed tumor growth and enhanced survival (Figure 7, A and B) and induced strong IFN-γ immunity to pooled B16 epitopes and to the universal tumor antigen, survivin (ref. 42 and Figure 7C). Immunogenicity and antitumor effects of the WH-neoepitope-TNE vaccine were Th cell–dependent, as the significant tumor suppression observed with WH-TNE was lost if CD4+ T cells were depleted during treatment (Figure 7D). These data indicate that immunization with WH-neoepitope-TNE stimulates epitope-specific and additional tumor antigen–specific immunity, as well as tumor suppression, in a CD4+ T cell–dependent manner. Notably, in the same experiment, all tumor-free mice (n = 5) previously treated with WH-neoepitope-TNE were protected by subsequent challenge with B16-F10 cells, consistent with the induction of a memory response.

Figure 6 Clec9A-TNE encapsulating neoepitopes generate neoepitope-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses, which can be used to select immunogenic epitopes. (A) Schematic describing selection of B16-F10 immunogenic epitopes by immunogenicity testing. (B–E)C57BL/6 mice (n = 3) inoculated s.c. with B16-F10 were treated with Clec9A-TNE loaded with a pool of B16-F10 mutated epitopes. Splenocytes were harvested 15 days after treatment and restimulated with individual epitopes from the pool. Expression of IL-10 (B), IFN-γ (C), and CD107a/b (D and E) in T cells was quantified by FACS.