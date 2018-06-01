Mutant ataxin1 disrupts cerebellar development in spinocerebellar ataxia type 1

Increased proliferation of postnatal cerebellar stem cells in Sca1154Q/2Q knockin mice. To understand the pathogenesis of SCA1, we focused our investigation on SCA1-knockin mice (Sca1154Q/2Q), which have 1 allele carrying a pathogenic polyglutamine stretch of 154 repeats and 1 allele expressing normal mouse Atxn1 with 2 repeats (normal human alleles range from 6 to 44 polyglutamine repeats) (3, 20, 21). These mice display the first signs of ataxia around 5 weeks of age (4, 8, 13) and exhibit alterations in PC synaptic connectivity around the same time (8). They exhibit gene-expression changes, however, as early as the first week of life (8, 9, 13).

In mice, stem cells expressing prominin-1, a stem cell marker, contribute to the development of GABAergic interneurons and astrocytes during the first 3 weeks of life (17, 18). To examine the number of cerebellar stem cells, we stained the cerebella of 7-day-old Sca1154Q/2Q mice for prominin-1. The intensity of prominin-1 staining in the Sca1154Q/2Q cerebella was approximately 1.6 times greater than in cerebella from their WT littermate controls. We also stained for Ki67, a nuclear protein associated with cellular proliferation. Knockin mice had approximately 1.7 times as many double-positive cells as WT mice (Figure 1, A and B). Consistent with our immunohistochemical data, Western blot analysis revealed prominin-1 protein expression levels in cerebella from Sca1154Q/2Q mice to be approximately 2.5 times greater than those in WT mice (Figure 1C). As an independent measure, we also performed dual staining with Ki67 and nestin, a generic stem cell/neural progenitor cell marker, and obtained similar results for the number of double-positive cells and intensity of nestin staining in Sca1154Q/2Q cerebella (Figure 1D). Although SCA1 pathology is driven largely by a gain of function, i.e., enhanced interactions with a number of protein partners (22, 23), there is also some loss of ATXN1’s normal function caused by diminished interactions with certain proteins (24, 25). To determine whether the enhanced proliferation is due to the loss of normal ATXN1 function, we tested the proliferative capacity of prominin-1–positive cerebellar stem cells from ATXN1-null mice (Atxn1–/–) in vivo. There was no significant difference between the number of Ki67/prominin-1 double-positive cells in ATXN1-null and WT cerebella, as confirmed by Western blot analysis (Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 Mutant ATXN1 increases proliferation and enlarges the population of cerebellar stem cells at P7 in Sca1154Q/2Q mice. (A) Ki67 (red) and prominin-1 (green) staining show that SCA1 mice have greater cerebellar stem cell proliferation than WT controls at P7. Scale bar: 100 μm. n = 6 pairs of mice. (B) Quantification of prominin-1/Ki67 double-positive cells and intensity of prominin-1. (C) Western blot analysis and quantification show greater prominin-1 expression in SCA1 cerebella than in WT littermates. n = 3 independent mouse samples loaded in each lane for each genotype. See complete unedited blots in the Supplemental Figure 8. (D) We used Ki67 (red) and nestin (green) staining as an independent measure of cerebellar stem cell number and proliferation. Scale bar: 50 μm. n = 3 pairs of mice. (E) Atxn1–/– cerebellar sections costained with Ki67 (red) and prominin-1 (green) show numbers of double-positive cells similar to those in WT cerebella. Scale bar: 50 μm. n = 3 pairs of mice. Arrowheads indicate double-positive cells in A, D, and E. (F) Western blot analysis and quantification show that prominin-1 expression in Atxn1–/– cerebella is similar to that of WT cerebella. n = 3 independent mouse samples loaded in each lane for each genotype; lanes loaded onto same gel. See complete unedited blots in the Supplemental Figure 8. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. Original magnification ×40 in A, D, and E.

Cerebellar stem cells in Sca1154Q/2Q mice tend to differentiate into GABAergic interneurons. Given that postnatal cerebellar stem cells generate all the inhibitory GABAergic interneurons during cerebellar development (17, 19), we next explored whether the elevated stem cell proliferation in the developing cerebellum resulted in a concomitant increase in the number of these GABAergic interneurons. We stained postnatal cerebella with 2 different neuronal GABAergic precursor markers: Pax2, a transcription factor that defines GABAergic progenitors; and GAD67, an enzyme necessary for GABA synthesis that is expressed in both progenitors and matured GABAergic interneurons. There were approximately 1.6 times more Pax2-expressing cells in the Sca1154Q/2Q cerebella than in WT cerebella (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96765DS1) and a comparable increase in the intensity of GAD67 staining (~1.5-fold) (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D).

The GABAergic interneuron lineage gives rise to both BCs and stellate cells. Both cell types send inhibitory synaptic connections to Purkinje neurons, with BCs synapsing on PC somas and proximal dendrites and stellate cells synapsing on the more distal dendrites. Because the synaptic connections of BCs have been better characterized both from an electrophysiological and a morphological perspective, we focused our investigation on BCs (26–28).

BCs form complex arborizations with PCs. Axonal terminals from multiple BCs ensheathe PC somas at a ratio of 20–30:1, forming “baskets” that contain GABAergic chemical synapses (29). BCs also form ephaptic connections with PCs through the pinceau, a brush-shaped structure that is formed by a concentration of axonal terminals, with 5–7 BC axons at each axonal initial segment (AIS) of the PCs (Figure 2A). Pinceaux enable rapid ephaptic coupling of local electrical currents to influence the synchronization of PC firing (30).

Figure 2 Exaggerated BC phenotype in Sca1154Q/2Q mice. (A) Schematic depicting BC (red) morphology with antibodies. Regions of BCs stained: pNfl (BC axonal and dendritic processes: green); HCN1 (Pinceau: black); Nfasc (PC somata and BC axonal ends: blue). (B and C) pNfl staining highlights profuse BC arborization around PCs (stained with calbindin) in the molecular layer of SCA1 cerebella at P16, P50, and 6 months of age. Arrows point to BC arbors surrounding PC soma; white bars mark the extent of BC collaterals extending into the molecular layer. n = 4 pairs of mice. (D) Representative images of Bielschowsky’s silver–stained cerebella from SCA1 and WT mice. SCA1 mice show prominent BC axonal processes around PCs when compared with WT. Asterisks represent PC soma. (E) Nfasc staining (green) is intensified at the junction of BC axonal endings and PC soma (arrowheads). n = 3 pairs of mice. (F) HCN1 staining of cerebellar sections at P16 revealed that the SCA1 mice show exaggerated pinceau formation (arrows) compared with controls. (G) Quantification of the length of pinceau (distance between 2 arrowheads) using HCN1 staining. n = 3 pairs of mice. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification ×40 in B, E, and F.

The development of GABAergic innervation follows a strict time line starting at the second postnatal week and continuing into the fourth week (27). This highly regulated process involves multiple steps, from the initial migration of BCs into the PC layer to the first contact of BC axons onto Purkinje soma, the selective extension of the BC terminals toward the base of the flask-shaped PC soma, and the formation of complex arborization around the PC. To evaluate this process, we stained the cells with pNfl, an antibody specific to phosphorylated neurofilaments, which are cytoskeletal proteins that delineate the fine BC collaterals (26) (Figure 2A). SCA1 mice showed more pNfl-stained axonal processes extending into the molecular layer: 65 μm in Sca154Q/2Q versus 38 μm in WT at P16 (P < 0.001). This difference persisted into adulthood: 115 μm in SCA1 versus 75 μm in WT at P50 and 110 μm in SCA1 versus 90 μm in WT at 6 months (Figure 2, B and C). The greater number of BC axonal processes was confirmed by Bielschowsky silver staining (Figure 2D), a widely accepted technique to visualize neurite arborization, particularly in the cerebellum (31).

The extension of the BC axons toward Purkinje neurons is determined by a gradient of neurofascin (Nfasc), a cell-adhesion molecule expressed at contiguous surfaces of the BC axons and Purkinje soma (26, 27). Consistent with our observations with pNfl, we observed an upregulation of Nfasc as early as P16, the earliest time point tested, which persisted into adulthood (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2). It is worth noting in this context that proteomic studies show Nfasc and GAD67 proteins to be elevated in SCA1-knockin mice (8).

To characterize pinceau morphology, we stained for hyperpolarization-activated cyclic nucleotide gated potassium channel 1 (HCN1) channels, which are localized at the presynaptic terminals of BCs at the pinceau (26, 32). We found that at P16, when BCs are still in the process of making connections with the AIS of PCs, SCA1 pinceaux are approximately 40% longer (~11 μm) than WT (~6 μm) (P < 0.001; Figure 2, F and G). This suggests that the number of BCs that converge onto the pinceaux is greater in Sca1154Q/2Q mice than in WT. SCA1 mice thus display a greater number of BCs and increased connectivity between BCs and PCs.

Human SCA1 brains display abnormally dense and tangled BC axonal processes. To determine whether these findings are relevant to human SCA1, we examined BC morphology in postmortem tissue samples from SCA1 patients (n = 12 SCA1 patients, 7 controls; see Supplemental Table 1). Once again, we used pNfl and Bielschowsky’s silver staining to delineate the fine BC axonal collateral densities around Purkinje soma. We also performed Nfasc staining to assess the expression levels of this adhesion molecule involved in axon guidance for correct BC-PC synapsing. BC axonal processes surrounding each PC soma were traced and quantified as described in Methods (100 PCs/brain) (31).

SCA1 patient tissues showed more profuse arborization of BC axons (Figure 3, A–C, pNfl staining; Figure 4A, Bielschowsky’s stain). The extent of the increase in arborization was proportional to CAG repeat length (which governs the SCA1 phenotype, with more repeats producing more severe disease and earlier onset) (33–35, 36). In other words, the patients who showed earlier disease onset had more BC collaterals than those patients with milder, later-onset disease in the fifth or sixth decade of life (Figure 3, B and C). Similarly, tissues from early onset patients showed greater upregulation of Nfasc in PCs and BCs than either the tissues of late-onset patients or control tissues (Figure 4B). BC morphology in human SCA1 patient tissues thus parallels our findings in SCA1 mice.

Figure 3 Brain tissue from human SCA1 patients with longer CAG repeat tracts shows denser BCs. (A) Representative images of cerebella from SCA1 patients and controls stained with pNfl. Photos are representative of 12 SCA1 patients; the samples come from patients with early onset and late-onset disease, as noted. Scale bar: 100 μM. (B) Quantification of pNfl score showing the percentage of low, intermediate, and high BC scores; 100 BCs/sample were counted. (C) Stacked bar graph shows the percentage of low, intermediate, and high BC scores of early onset, late-onset, and control cerebella. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Figure 4 SCA1 patients show denser axonal processes and upregulated Nfasc expression in BCs. (A) Representative images of cerebellar tissue from SCA1 patients and controls stained with Bielschowsky’s silver staining. Early onset patients show very dense BC axonal processes compared with late-onset patients, and control cerebella show sparse axonal processes around PCs. n = 2 samples from each category (early onset, late onset, and control). (B) Representative images of Nfasc-stained cerebella from SCA1 patients and controls. SCA1 patient cerebella show more intense Nfasc staining in both PCs (arrows) and BCs (arrowheads) than those of controls, with the more severe mutations producing greater changes. Scale bars: 100 μm. n = 12 patients and 7 controls. Original magnification ×40 in B.

Gain of ATXN1 function contributes to abnormal stem cell phenotype. To determine whether we could recapitulate the increased proliferation and differentiation of cerebellar stem cells in vitro, we isolated prominin-1–positive stem cells from the cerebella of Sca1154Q/2Q and WT mice and established primary cultures (16, 37). These cells retained their stem cell behaviors in vitro, namely, the capacity to proliferate, self-renew, express stem cell markers prominin-1, nestin, and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) (Figure 5, A and B), and differentiate into both neuronal and glial lineages, as evidenced by the expression of β-III tubulin and GFAP, respectively (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). We counted the number of neurospheres formed from the cerebella of Sca1154Q/2Q mice and their WT littermates and found that Sca1154Q/2Q stem cells generated a greater number of neurospheres (~290 spheres/5,000 cells) than WT stem cells (~200 spheres/5,000 cells) (Figure 5, A and C). We also assessed the proliferation capacity of the stem cells in vitro by performing a BrdU incorporation assay, in which actively dividing cells incorporate the thymidine analogue BrdU. In our experiments, BrdU uptake was much greater in Sca1154Q/2Q stem cells than in the WT cells (P < 0.001; Figure 5C). Importantly, cerebellar stem cells from the Sca1154Q/2Q line continued to demonstrate self-renewal capacity (over at least 8 passages). We also found that these stem cells, when differentiated, showed an increase in Pax2-positive interneurons (Figure 5, D and E). Both of these results are consistent with our experiments in vivo.

Figure 5 Sca1154Q/2Q cerebellar stem cells show increased proliferation and differentiation in vitro. (A) Neurospheres derived from isolated prominin-1+ cerebellar stem cells of WT mice and SCA1 littermates. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Neurospheres express typical stem cell markers prominin-1, nestin, and GFAP. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) The number of neurospheres derived from prominin-1–positive SCA1 cells is greater than that from WT controls; SCA1 cells also show greater BrdU uptake. n = 4 pairs of mice. (D and E) Differentiated cerebellar stem cells stained for GABAergic. Scale bars: 50 μm (Pax2); 100 μm (glial markers GFAP). SCA1 stem cells yield a greater number of both Pax2 and GFAP cells than WT stem cells. n = 3 pairs of mice. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

To determine whether the loss of normal ATXN1 function might contribute to the enhanced cerebellar stem cell proliferation and differentiation in SCA1-knockin mice, we tested the proliferative and differentiation capacity of prominin-1–positive cerebellar stem cells isolated from ATXN1-null mice (Atxn1–/–). We observed no change in the number of neurospheres or Pax2 cells from stem cells derived from ATXN1-null mice compared with those derived from WT controls (Figure 6, A–D). The altered stem cell phenotype in the Sca1154Q/2Q mice thus seems to be caused by a gain of ATXN1 function within the cerebellar stem cells themselves.

Figure 6 Gain of ATXN1 function contributes to the abnormal cerebellar stem cell phenotype. (A and B) Neurospheres derived from isolated prominin-1 stem cells of Atxn1–/– mice show proliferative capacity similar to that of WT stem cells. Scale bar: 100 μm. n = 3 pairs of mice. (C and D) Differentiated cerebellar stem cells stained for GABAergic. Scale bars: 50 μm (Pax2); 100 μm (glial markers GFAP). Atxn1–/– stem cells and WT stem cells resulted in a similar number of Pax2 and GFAP cells. n = 3 pairs of mice. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

We next took advantage of the transgenic mouse line ATXN1[82Q], in which mutant ATXN1 is expressed in PCs under the PC-specific promoter Pcp-2 (38) to determine whether stem cell proliferation or the later increase in BC arborization might be influenced by signals emanating from PCs expressing mutant ATXN1. Stem cells from the ATXN1[82Q] line did not differ from those from WT mice in their ability to proliferate (Supplemental Figure 4A) or differentiate (Supplemental Figure 4B), and their BC arborization was similar to that of WT (Supplemental Figure 4C). These results suggest that both the stem cell and BC phenotypes observed in SCA1-knockin mice and human patients result from processes intrinsic to cerebellar stem cells and not because of indirect effects from dysfunctional PCs.

As a further test to mirror the proliferation and fate of cerebellar stem cells, we transduced cerebellar stem cells isolated from WT mice with lentiviral particles carrying unexpanded GFP-ATXN1[2Q], mutant expanded GFP-ATXN1[82Q] and control GFP. We found that both constructs increased cerebellar stem cell proliferation. Moreover, stem cells expressing ATXN1[82Q] produced more neurospheres than cells expressing ATXN1[2Q] (Figure 7D). These in vitro findings demonstrate that mutant ATXN1 stimulates cerebellar stem cell proliferation. To our surprise, during the course of these lentiviral experiments, we discovered that ATXN1 overexpression drove stem cell differentiation toward the GABAergic lineage and away from the astrocytic lineage. The proportion of differentiating cells that were Pax2 positive was 60% (for ATXN1[2Q]) and 82% (for ATXN1[82Q]) compared with 25% of control cells expressing GFP (Figure 7, A and C). The GFAP-positive cells, on the other hand, formed only 5% and 3% of the 2Q and 82Q populations, respectively, compared with 20% of control cells expressing GFP (Figure 7, B and C). The insignificant difference between the 2Q and 82Q GFAP-expressing cells likely reflects the fact that strong overexpression of ATXN1 obscures the effect of repeat length. These data suggest that a cell-autonomous gain of function of ATXN1 could tilt the lineage away from glial to a GABAergic lineage.

Figure 7 ATXN1 determines the GABAergic and glial lineage specificity of cerebellar stem cells. Differentiation of WT stem cells transduced with lentivirus particles expressing GFP, GFP-ATXN1[2Q], and GFP-ATXN1[82Q] constructs. (A) Mutant ATXN1 produced significantly more GABAergic precursors (revealed by Pax2 staining) and (B) fewer glial precursors (revealed by GFAP staining). (C) Quantification of both Pax2/GFP- and GFAP/GFP-positive cells. n = 3 independent experiments. (D) Number of neurospheres formed from WT stem cells that are transduced with lentiviral vectors expressing GFP (control), GFP-ATXN1[2Q], or GFP-ATXN1[82Q]. n = 3 pairs of mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. Scale bars: 100 μm.

To determine whether this loss in glial lineage takes place in the Sca1154Q/2Q cerebellum in vivo, we stained the cerebella with GFAP to mark Bergmann glia and astrocytes that reside in the granular layer (velate astrocytes). Surprisingly, there was significantly less GFAP staining in the granular layer of Sca1154Q/2Q cerebella than in control cerebella at both P18 and 5 months of age (Figure 8A), the same time points at which we had observed exaggerated GABAergic BC innervation. These changes are distinct from the increased GFAP staining we observed in reactive Bergmann glia (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) (39). Strikingly, the velate astrocytes isolated from Sca1154Q/2Q cerebella had lower proliferative capacity than astrocytes from controls (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 8 Sca1154Q/2Q mice cerebella show fewer white matter astrocytes than WT. (A) SCA1 cerebellum has less GFAP staining, indicating fewer velate astrocytes than WT cerebella, at P18 and 5 months. (B) Schematic showing that the majority of the PC AIS is covered by astrocyte (As) processes. (C) Costaining of cerebella (P18 and 5 months) with calbindin and GFAP shows the loss of connection between astrocytes and PC AIS (arrowheads). n = 3 pairs of mice. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification ×40 in B.

Approximately 10%–20% of BC axonal terminals cover the AIS at the pinceau; the majority are separated from PC AIS by astrocyte processes (40) (Figure 8B). This unique anatomic configuration of astrocytes at the pinceau is thought to play a crucial role in BC-induced ephaptic inhibition (40). To study the neuronal-glial interface, we costained the cerebellar sections with GFAP and calbindin. The number of connections between astrocytes and PCs in Sca1154Q/2Q mice was markedly lower than in WT controls (Figure 8C).

SCA1-knockin mice have more GABAergic synapses in the cerebellum, leading to an increased inhibition of PCs. Within the molecular layer, BCs are part of a circuit in which they are activated by granular cell parallel fibers to inhibit PC activity. To determine whether the overabundance of BCs in Sca1154Q/2Q mice results in a greater inhibition of PCs, we performed electrophysiological recordings to measure GABAergic interneuron-driven inhibitory postsynaptic currents (IPSCs) converging onto the PCs of SCA1 mice starting from the second week of age.

Previous studies in WT mice have already shown that inhibition of GABAergic interneurons is developmentally regulated: it is high in the first 2 weeks of postnatal life and then decreases between the third and fifth week, after which it stabilizes (41). In our electrophysiological experiments, we detected the same trend, but the frequencies and amplitudes of IPSCs were significantly higher in Sca1154Q/2Q PCs than those of control PCs at the age of P20–P24 (Figure 9, A and B).

Figure 9 GABAergic inhibition of PCs is stronger in Sca1154Q/2Q mice. (A and B) IPSC frequencies and amplitudes are higher in SCA1-knockin mice than in WT controls. n = 4 pairs of mice. (C) vGAT (green), which marks GABA vesicles, and calbindin (red), which marks PCs, shows SCA1 mouse cerebella have more GABAergic presynaptic terminals than WT controls (asterisks represent PC soma). Scale bar: 100 μm. n = 3 pairs of mice. Original magnification ×40 in C. (D) EM images show SCA1 BC boutons have greater vesicle density than WT boutons. Scale bars: 500 and 200 nm (Enlarged images of the boxed areas) 2 μm and 1 μm for lower magnification images. n = 3 pairs of mice. (E) Quantification of GABAergic presynaptic terminals and GABA vesicles. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (E) and 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (B). Scale bar: 100 μm (C).

We next measured the densities of inhibitory synaptic inputs onto PCs. We stained SCA1 and WT cerebella for the vesicular GABA transporter (vGAT), which marks GABAergic presynaptic terminals. Consistent with our functional measures, we found greater inhibitory synapse densities on PC soma of Sca1154Q/2Q cerebella (15 vGAT puncta/PC soma) than on those of WT controls (21 vGAT puncta/PC soma) (Figure 9, C and E). In parallel, we performed quantitative electron microscopy (EM) analysis of synaptic vesicle load in BC fibers (BFs). The average synaptic vesicle density of Sca1154Q/2Q BC fibers was greater than that of WT fibers (23 vs. 16 vesicles/bouton) (Figure 9, D and E). These results indicate that mutant BCs are characterized by increased GABAergic synapse strength and thus lead to strong inhibition of PCs.