Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI96729

Isolated polycystic liver disease genes define effectors of polycystin-1 function

Whitney Besse, Ke Dong, Jungmin Choi, Sohan Punia, Sorin V. Fedeles, Murim Choi, Anna-Rachel Gallagher, Emily B. Huang, Ashima Gulati, James Knight, Shrikant Mane, Esa Tahvanainen, Pia Tahvanainen, Simone Sanna-Cherchi, Richard P. Lifton, Terry Watnick, York P. Pei, Vicente E. Torres, and Stefan Somlo

First published September 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 9 (September 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3558–3558. doi:10.1172/JCI96729.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published September 1, 2017 Accepted: date unavailable

See the related article at Isolated polycystic liver disease genes define effectors of polycystin-1 function.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(5):1772–1785. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90129

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3558. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96729

In the original article, the RT-PCR primer sequences listed in Methods were incorrectly labeled as Pkd1. The correct primer sequences for Pkd1 are in the revised paragraph below.

Quantitative PCR and reverse transcription PCR. RNA was isolated from cultured cells using Trizol Reagent (Invitrogen). cDNA was reverse transcribed from RNA using reagents from New England Biolabs. Primers for Pkd1 quantitative PCR (forward, GCTACAGGGCATCCTGGTG; reverse, GGCTGTCAGCGAGAGCTTGAA) were designed using NCBI’s primer-designing tool (http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/tools/primer-blast/). Quantitative PCR was done by Bio-Rad CFX Connect Real-Time PCR Detection System. Primers for Xbp1 RT-PCR have been published previously (1).

The authors regret the error.

Footnotes

See the related article at Isolated polycystic liver disease genes define effectors of polycystin-1 function.

References
  1. Iwakoshi NN, Lee AH, Vallabhajosyula P, Otipoby KL, Rajewsky K, Glimcher LH. Plasma cell differentiation and the unfolded protein response intersect at the transcription factor XBP-1. Nat Immunol. 2003;4(4):321–329.
Version history
  • Version 1 (September 1, 2017): Print issue publication
