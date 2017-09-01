Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI96729
See the related article at Isolated polycystic liver disease genes define effectors of polycystin-1 function.
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(5):1772–1785. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90129
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3558. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96729
In the original article, the RT-PCR primer sequences listed in Methods were incorrectly labeled as Pkd1. The correct primer sequences for Pkd1 are in the revised paragraph below.
Quantitative PCR and reverse transcription PCR. RNA was isolated from cultured cells using Trizol Reagent (Invitrogen). cDNA was reverse transcribed from RNA using reagents from New England Biolabs. Primers for Pkd1 quantitative PCR (forward, GCTACAGGGCATCCTGGTG; reverse, GGCTGTCAGCGAGAGCTTGAA) were designed using NCBI’s primer-designing tool (http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/tools/primer-blast/). Quantitative PCR was done by Bio-Rad CFX Connect Real-Time PCR Detection System. Primers for Xbp1 RT-PCR have been published previously (1).
The authors regret the error.
