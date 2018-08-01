Glucocorticoid receptor dimers control intestinal STAT1 and TNF-induced inflammation in mice

Intestinal epithelial GR and GR dimers play an essential role in protection against TNF-induced lethality, gut permeability, and cell death. We previously showed that GRdim/dim mice display a significant increase in sensitivity toward TNF-induced lethality and that TNF lethality is linked with apparent loss of goblet cells and Paneth cells and permeability of the IECs (5, 9). Hence, we decided to study the role of GR dimers in the intestinal epithelium during TNF-induced SIRS. GRVillinKO mice, which selectively lack a functional GR-coding gene (Nr3c1) in IECs, were used (16). GRVillinKO and control GRfl/fl mice were injected with a single dose of 35 μg TNF, and survival was monitored. GRVillinKO mice were significantly more sensitive compared with the control GRfl/fl mice (Figure 1A). It has been known for a long time that injection of GCs protects against TNF-induced lethal shock (7). Interestingly, DEX could not protect GRVillinKO mice (Figure 1A), strongly indicating that protection by DEX requires GR expression in IECs.

Figure 1 IEC GR and GR dimers play an essential role in protection against TNF-induced lethality, gut permeability, damage, and cell death. (A) GRfl/fl (n = 14 per group, black) and GRVillinKO mice (n = 7 per group, white) were pretreated with PBS (squares) or with 10 mg/kg DEX (triangles). Thirty minutes later, mice were injected with 35 μg TNF, and lethality was monitored. P values for survival curves were analyzed with a log-rank test (combined data of 2 independent experiments). (B) TNF dose-response curves of GRWT/WT (black) and GRdim/dim (white) mice pretreated with PBS (squares) or with 10 mg/kg DEX (triangles) for 30 minutes (n = 8–10 per group; combined data of 2 independent experiments). (C) LD 50 values of TNF are depicted on top of each bar for each group. 95% confidence intervals were calculated for the LD 50 of each group. (D–F) GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice were injected with PBS or 12.5 μg TNF (n = 10 per group; combined data of 2 independent experiments). Asterisks refer to significant differences compared with PBS control, unless indicated otherwise. (D) Relative permeability, 8 hours after TNF challenge, is based upon systemic appearance of orally gavaged FITC-dextran in plasma samples. Standard H&E (E) and TUNEL staining (F) on ileum samples 8 hours after TNF were scored in order to calculate bowel damage and TUNEL scores, respectively. Notice a perfect appearance of GRWT/WT villi, but villi damage, shortening, cell death, and loss of goblet cells in GRdim/dim as well as TUNEL signals at villi tops and crypts. Scale bars: 50 μm. Bars represent mean ± SEM. P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA. ****P < 0.0001 ***P ≤ 0.001; **P ≤ 0.01; *P ≤ 0.05.

To investigate the importance of GR dimers in protection against TNF lethality by exogenous GCs, we pretreated GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice with 10 mg/kg DEX or PBS, followed by increasing doses of TNF. Survival was monitored (Figure 1B), and an LD 50 was defined for all mouse groups (Figure 1C). GRdim/dim mice displayed a higher sensitivity to TNF compared with GRWT/WT mice, with LD 50 values of, respectively, 10 μg and 30.5 μg per mouse. In GRWT/WT mice, a single injection of DEX increased the LD 50 of TNF over 3 times (from 30.5 μg to 96.8 μg per mouse), but in GRdim/dim mice, DEX had no significant protective effect and increased the LD 50 from 10 μg to 11.9 μg per mouse. Our data suggest an essential role for IEC GR and, in particular, an optimal dimerization function in resistance against TNF-induced lethal shock, in both the absence and presence of exogenous GCs.

Next, we investigated whether GR dimers in IECs protect against TNF by reducing intestinal permeability previously shown to be strongly linked with TNF lethality (5). We studied the intestinal permeability and cell death of IECs in the ileum of GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice after TNF challenge. In both groups of mice, we used 12.5 μg TNF, which is a lethal dose in GRdim/dim mice, but is not lethal in GRWT/WT mice. In contrast to GRWT/WT mice, GRdim/dim mice displayed significant increased intestinal permeability determined via FITC-dextran leakage into the blood upon oral gavage (Figure 1D) and bowel damage as judged by H&E staining after TNF challenge (Figure 1E). GRdim/dim mice also displayed TNF-induced cell death of IECs, while this was virtually absent in GRWT/WT mice, as quantified by TUNEL stainings. Positive red signals were particularly prominent at the villi tops and less so in the crypts (Figure 1F).

GR dimers are essential for suppressing STAT1 expression and activity specifically in the gut. In order to investigate why GRdim/dim mice are sensitive to these TNF-induced effects on IECs, we performed an RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of IECs of GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice 8 hours after injection with PBS or with TNF. In control PBS-injected mice, 460 and 240 genes showed significant up- and downregulation, respectively, in GRdim/dim compared with GRWT/WT IECs (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96636DS1). Known motif analysis of the differentially expressed (DE) genes by HOMER (http://homer.ucsd.edu/homer/ngs/analyzeRNA.html) revealed a significant enrichment of ISRE, IRF1, and IRF2 motif–containing genes in IECs of GRdim/dim compared with GRWT/WT mice (Figure 2A). For example, upregulation of Ifit1, Stat1, Irf8, and Irf1 in IECs of GRdim/dim mice was found (Figure 2B). Additionally, Supplemental Figure 1 displays a more extensive heat map of ISGs, and Supplemental Table 2 lists all ISGs that are expressed at higher and lower levels in GRdim/dim compared with GRWT/WT IECs. These data were confirmed via quantitative PCR (qPCR) (Figure 2C). Out of 460 genes expressed significantly higher in IECs of GRdim/dim mice, 228 were genes defined as belonging to the Interferome database (17), which is a much higher frequency than expected by chance (hypergeometric test P = 1.61 × 10–66).

Figure 2 ISGs are expressed in the IECs of naive GRdim/dim mice. (A–C) RNA-seq of IECs of GRWT/WT (black) and GRdim/dim (white) mice (n = 3 per group). (A) HOMER motif analysis of DE genes in GRdim/dim compared with GRWT/WT mice. Motifs with highest rank and their P values and q values are displayed. (B) Heat map of DE genes containing an ISRE and/or IRF-1 element. (C) Confirmation of RNA-seq data with qPCR on independent new samples (n = 3 per group). Ifit1, Irf8, Irf1, and Stat1 mRNA expression are shown as mean ± SEM. P values were calculated using Student’s t test. (D–F) GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice received drinking water with or without antibiotics for 3 weeks, after which IEC samples were taken (n = 3 per group). (D) STAT1 and p-STAT1 protein levels were analyzed via Western blot using actin as a loading control. (E) Relative STAT1 and p-STAT1 signal intensities were quantified and normalized to ACTIN and STAT1 levels respectively. P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA. (F) Stat1 and Ifit1 mRNA expression were determined in IECs of GRfl/fl (black) and GRVillinKO mice (white) via qPCR and are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 5 per group). P values were calculated using Student’s t test. (G) GR recruitment to 2 IR-nGRE sites in the STAT1 promoter (IR-nGRE1 and IR-nGRE2). GRWT/WT (black) and GRdim/dim (white) mice were treated with PBS or 10 mg/kg DEX for 2 hours (n = 5 per group; combined data of 3 independent experiments). ChIP on IEC samples was performed against GR using an H300 antibody. Data were normalized to input for each sample and expressed as fold change of H300 to IgG control. P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA. ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001; **P ≤ 0.01; *P ≤ 0.05.

The induction of ISGs, such as Ifit1, is under the control of the transcription factor complex IFN-stimulated gene factor 3 (ISGF3), which consists of STAT1, STAT2, and IRF9 (18). In agreement with the fact that many of the STAT1-responsive ISG genes are upregulated in GRdim/dim mice, suggesting an active ISGF3 complex, we found that STAT1 protein levels were increased in GRdim/dim mice compared with GRWT/WT mice and that STAT1 was only phosphorylated in the IECs of GRdim/dim mice (Figure 2, D and E). Furthermore, an ISG signature was detected in the IECs of GRVillinKO mice (Figure 2F), suggesting that the ISG signature is mediated by a lack of local (dimeric) GR signaling.

To confirm that the ISG signature in IECs of GRdim/dim mice is also observed at the protein level, we performed a proteome-wide mass spectrometry (liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry [LC-MS/MS]) experiment on ileum samples of GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice. Differential protein concentrations with a log-fold change (LFC) of 1.0 and an adjusted P value of 0.05 are listed in Supplemental Figure 2. We found 32 proteins upregulated in GRdim/dim, including 17 known as IFN stimulated (18) (17/32 significant enrichment of IFN proteins, P = 0.003), including STAT1.

A conceivable interpretation of our data is that GR mediates repression of ISGs via the control of STAT1 expression in a GR dimer–dependent way. To repress gene expression in a GR dimer–dependent way, the gene should contain one or more negative or inhibitory GREs in its promoter. By motif analysis, we identified 2 so-called IR-nGRE elements, as previously defined (15), in the promoter of STAT1: IR-nGRE1 with sequence CACCTGGAGA and IR-nGRE2 with sequence CTCCAGGACA at positions –2841 and –757 relative to the transcription start site, respectively. We studied GR binding to these elements via ChIP on ileum tissue extracts (Figure 2G). In the graph, data are represented as the fold change of the GR-specific H300 antibody to the IgG control, thus showing specific recruitment of GR to both IR-nGRE elements in the STAT1 promoter (ratio GR to IgG control). In basal conditions, GR was recruited to the IR-nGRE elements in the STAT1 promoter in both GRWT/WT mice and GRdim/dim mice, as shown by a 2-fold change. Interestingly, GR was substantial more recruited to these elements upon DEX treatment in GRWT/WT mice compared with DEX-treated GRdim/dim mice. These data potentially validate the IR-nGRE elements in the STAT1 promoter as GR dimer–bound elements that might be involved in the GR dimer–dependent repression of Stat1 gene expression.

The IEC-specific ISG signature and corticosterone production in GRdim/dim mice are modulated by the gut microbiome. Interestingly, the increased expression of Stat1 mRNA observed in GRdim/dim mice was only observed in the intestinal epithelium and not in other organs, such as liver, macrophages, spleen, and adrenal glands (Figure 3A). The gut is a unique organ in which local GCs are produced and the gut microbiota are present (19). Microbiota are known to trigger signaling pathways, leading to the production of IFNs and activation of their signaling cascades (20–22). We hypothesize that, under basal GR WT conditions, IFN signaling in IECs is stimulated by the microbiota, but that this IFN response is controlled by local GC production that leads to low but important GR dimer–repressor activity.

Figure 3 The gut microbiota determine the gut-specific ISG signature in GRdim/dim mice and local GC production. (A) RNA was isolated from ileum, liver, bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDM), spleen, and adrenal glands dissected from GRWT/WT (black) and GRdim/dim (white) mice. Stat1 mRNA expression was analyzed via qPCR (n = 4 per group). For each organ, different housekeeping genes were used for normalization. Expression in GRWT/WT mice was set as 1. P values were calculated using Student’s t test. (B–E) Effects of commensal bacteria depletion on ISG expression, p-STAT1 levels, TNF-induced lethality, and GC production. GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice were treated with antibiotics (+AB) for 3 weeks. IECs were isolated, and Stat1 (B) and Ifit1 (C) mRNA expression were determined via qPCR (n = 8 per group, combined data of 2 independent experiments). P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA. (D) TNF dose-response curves of GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice treated with (triangles) or without (squares) antibiotics (n = 4–6 per dose). (E–G) Effects of antibiotics on GC production. GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice were treated with antibiotics for 3 weeks. Cyp11a1 (E) and Cyp11b1 (F) mRNA expression in IECs were determined via qPCR (n = 4 per group). P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA. (G) GC production in supernatant of ileum explants of GRWT/WT mice treated without (–AB) or with antibiotics (+AB) (n = 5 per group). P values were calculated by Student’s t test. All bars represent mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001; **P ≤ 0.01; *P ≤ 0.05.

To investigate this hypothesis, we studied the effect of the microbiome on basal gene expression in the IECs of GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice. Both groups of mice were treated with an antibiotic cocktail (+AB) for 3 weeks to deplete the bacteria, which was confirmed by plating out stool samples. In both groups of mice, antibiotic treatment reduced Stat1 and Ifit1 expression in IECs (Figure 3, B and C). Following mRNA expression, total STAT1 protein levels were reduced in both groups of mice after antibiotic treatment. In addition, a downward trend in the levels of phosphorylated STAT1 (p-STAT1) was observed in GRdim/dim mice only (P = 0.07), as there are no p-STAT1 levels measurable in GRWT/WT mice (Figure 2, D and E). Interestingly, in GRdim/dim mice, the levels of Stat1 and Ifit1 mRNA after antibiotic treatment remained higher than in untreated GRWT/WT mice, suggesting not only that the triggering of TLRs or IFN-β production by the antibiotic-sensitive microbiota induces the ISG signature in GRdim/dim mice, but also that additional factors, e.g., antibiotic-resistant bacteria, viruses, and fungi, are involved. The reduction in the ISG signature by antibiotics was somewhat reflected in the sensitivity to TNF-induced lethality because antibiotic-treated GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice were found to be partly protected (Figure 3D).

Next to adrenal cortical cells, IECs are known to produce GCs (19). Therefore, local stimulation of corticosterone (CS) production by microbiota components could be an additional factor needed to control the ISG signature in the IECs. To address this, we first studied the impact of antibiotics on the expression of the Cyp11a1 and Cyp11b1 genes, which encode critical steroidogenic enzymes involved in CS synthesis, in IECs of GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice. In both mouse groups, the expression of these genes was reduced in IECs of mice subjected to antibiotics, supporting our hypothesis (Figure 3, E and F). Interestingly, the expression of Cyp11a1 and Cyp11b1 genes was higher in GRdim/dim mice compared with GRWT/WT mice. This correlates with the fact that both genes are known ISG genes and are found in the Interferome database (17). Next, the local production of CS in IECs in the absence of microbiota was determined. Interestingly, ex vivo CS production by ileum explants was significantly reduced by antibiotic treatment in mice (Figure 3G). Serum CS levels, which are higher in GRdim/dim than GRWT/WT mice (23), were also reduced by about half by antibiotics (data not shown). Together, these data support our hypothesis that microbiota stimulate local CS production and activate GR dimers, which are essential in controlling the microbiota-stimulated ISG signature in the gut.

STAT1 and its responsive genes are master regulators of sensitivity to TNF. STAT1-deficient (STAT1–/–) mice exhibit strong IFN-signaling defects and do not display any of the physiological responses associated with IFNs (24–26). In contrast to STAT1+/+ mice, full STAT1–/– mice fail to express Ifit1, Ifit2, or other ISGs (including Cyp11a1 and Cyp11b1) in IECs in unstimulated conditions (Figure 4A). STAT1–/– mice were found to resist a lethal dose of TNF (Figure 4B) as well as TNF-induced intestinal permeability or cell death (Figure 4, C and D). These data support the idea that STAT1 is a crucial regulator of TNF-induced intestinal permeability, IEC cell death, and subsequent lethality. Unfortunately, homozygous STAT1–/– GRdim/dim double-mutant mice were not viable. To investigate whether the upregulated and phosphorylated intestinal STAT1 is a master regulator of GRdim/dim hypersensitivity to TNF, we administered the JAK/STAT inhibitor tofacitinib (27). Tofacitinib (100 mg/kg) or vehicle was given orally to GRdim/dim mice. Mice received tofacitinib twice a day for 2 days before challenge with 20 μg TNF and 2 times (1 hour before and 8 hours after) on the day of the challenge. Compared with treatment with vehicle, tofacitinib treatment significantly protected GRdim/dim mice against TNF-induced lethality (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 STAT1 is a master regulator of TNF sensitivity. (A) RNA was isolated from IECs of STAT1+/+ (black bars) and STAT1–/– mice (white bars). Ifit1 and Ifit2 mRNA expression levels were determined via qPCR (n = 4 per group). P values were calculated by Student’s t test. (B–D) STAT1 mediates TNF-induced lethality, intestinal permeability, and cell death. (B) STAT1+/+ (black) and STAT1–/– (white) mice were injected with 35 μg TNF, and survival was monitored (n = 7 per group). Survival curves were analyzed with a log-rank test. (C) As a measure for intestinal permeability, systemic appearance of orally gavaged FITC-dextran in plasma samples was determined 8 hours after TNF injection in STAT1+/+ mice (PBS, n = 7; TNF, n = 14) and in STAT1–/– mice (PBS, n = 7; TNF, n = 15). (D) TUNEL staining was performed on ileum tissue sections and quantified (combined data of 2 independent experiments). P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA. (E) STAT1 is an important regulator of GRdim/dim TNF sensitivity. Tofacitinib (100 mg/kg) or vehicle was given orally to GRdim/dim mice (n = 10 per group; combined data of 2 independent experiments). Mice received tofacitinib twice a day for 2 days before challenge (20 μg TNF) and 2 times (1 hour before and 8 hours after) on the day of challenge. Survival was monitored and analyzed with a log-rank test. (F) LFCs of TNF-induced ISGs, detected by RNA-seq, in IECs of GRWT/WT mice (black) or GRdim/dim mice (white) injected with 12.5 μg TNF (n = 4 per group). (G) Ifit1 and Ifit2 mRNA expression, measured by qPCR, in IECs of GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim, 8 hours after PBS or 12.5 μg TNF (n = 4 per group). P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA. All bars represent mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001; **P ≤ 0.01; *P ≤ 0.05.

To further explore how the gut ISG signature might be connected to the increased sensitivity of GRdim/dim mice to TNF, we studied gene-expression profiles in IECs of GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice challenged with different doses of TNF. Mice were injected with 12.5 μg TNF, which is a sublethal dose in GRWT/WT mice (referred to as WT12.5), but is a lethal dose in GRdim/dim mice (DIM12.5). GRWT/WT mice were also challenged with a lethal dose (50 μg) of TNF (WT50). A comparison between the response to different doses of TNF is discussed in Supplemental Figure 3. Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) revealed that the major pathway activated by lethal doses of TNF in GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice is the IFN-signaling pathway. When focusing on all 2,029 genes that are significantly induced by TNF (across the 3 groups), 736 of these genes were identified as ISGs by the Interferome database (17). In both GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice, a dose of 12.5 μg TNF induced an almost identical set of ISGs, but TNF induction of these genes was significantly higher in GRdim/dim than in GRWT/WT mice (Figure 4F, log y axis). This is also illustrated by the expression pattern of Ifit1 and Ifit2 (Figure 4G). Together, these results suggest a poorly controllable ISG induction in GRdim/dim mice upon TNF challenge. Based on the data with STAT1-deficient mice (Figure 4C) and our previous work using IFN- and IFN-receptor-1–deficient mice (3), the insufficient control of ISG induction in GRdim/dim mice is likely to form the basis of their hypersensitivity to TNF-induced lethality.

Lack of protective effects of exogenous GCs against TNF-induced changes in the gut of GRdim/dim mice. To study the effect of exogenous GCs on TNF-induced intestinal permeability, we pretreated mice with vehicle or DEX (minus 30 minutes) and challenged GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice with a lethal dose of TNF, 50 μg and 12.5 μg, respectively. Eight hours after TNF challenge, the TNF-induced intestinal permeability was significantly decreased by DEX in GRWT/WT mice, but not in GRdim/dim mice (Figure 5A). To determine the damage of the intestine, ileum was sectioned 2 hours and 8 hours after TNF challenge and damage was quantified visually using the validated protocol (28), including scores for villus length, villus erosion, cell death, and loss of goblet cells (Figure 5B). TNF caused massive damage to the gut in all samples. DEX was able to protect partially against the TNF-induced damage to the villi in GRWT/WT mice, but not in GRdim/dim mice. TUNEL staining on ileum sections 8 hours after TNF challenge revealed more TUNEL activity induced by TNF in GRdim/dim compared with GRWT/WT mice. Moreover, DEX had a significant protective effect in GRWT/WT mice, but not in GRdim/dim mice (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Lack of protective effects of DEX against TNF-induced changes in the gut of GRdim/dim mice. (A–C) GRWT/WT (black) and GRdim/dim (white) mice were pretreated with vehicle or 10 mg/kg DEX for 30 minutes, followed by challenge with 50 μg or 12.5 μg TNF, respectively. (A) Eight hours after TNF challenge, systemic concentrations of FITC-dextran in plasma were determined after oral gavage and reflect relative intestinal permeability (n = 12–20 per group; combined data of 3 independent experiments). (B) Ileum was sampled 2 hours and 8 hours after TNF injection (n = 5 per group), then stained with H&E and bowel damage scores determined. (C) Sections were stained for TUNEL and quantified. All bars represent mean ± SEM. P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA. (D–F) RNA-seq results of IECs of GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice pretreated with 10 mg/kg DEX or PBS, followed 30 minutes later by a lethal dose of TNF (50 μg for GRWT/WT and 12.5 μg for GRdim/dim mice) or PBS. (D) Overview of the experimental protocol. For all groups, n = 3 per group. (E) Venn diagram of DE genes upon DEX treatment compared with PBS-stimulated conditions. (F) Overview of the most significant transcription factor–binding motifs found enriched in the DEX-induced (left panel) and DEX-reduced (right panel) genes in GRWT/WT mice, using HOMER. Motifs with the highest rank and their P values and q values. ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001; **P ≤ 0.01; *P ≤ 0.05.

GR dimer–specific repression of ISGs, including necroptosis master switches Ripk3, Zbp1, and Mlkl. To identify the biological pathway behind the observed GR dimer–dependent protective effects in Figure 5, A–C, we studied the effects of DEX or PBS pretreatment (minus 30 minutes) on gene expression by RNA-seq of GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim IECs 8 hours after TNF or PBS. An overview of the numbers of DE genes (up and down) under DEX conditions, relative to noninduced (PBS injected) levels is provided in Figure 5E. No specifically enriched motifs were found by HOMER in the GRdim/dim-specific regulated genes. As expected, one of the prominent enriched motifs found in the family of GRWT/WT-specific DEX-induced genes is the classical GRE. Interestingly, the major motifs found in GRWT/WT-specific DEX downregulated genes are ISRE and IRF motifs (Figure 5F).

A dimer-specific repression of ISGs seems a plausible mechanism underlying the molecular basis of the GR dimer–specific protection of DEX against TNF-induced gut permeability and lethality. To investigate whether DEX represses TNF-induced ISRE genes more prominently in GRWT/WT compared with GRdim/dim mice, we studied Stat1 and Ifit1 gene-expression profiles in both mouse groups (Figure 6, A and B). Although DEX is able to repress TNF-induced expression of these genes, the process is less efficient in GRdim/dim mice compared with GRWT/WT mice. As mentioned before, we found DEX-stimulated GR recruitment to both IR-nGRE elements in the STAT1 promoter upon DEX treatment, but only in GRWT/WT mice (Figure 2G). When evaluating the impact of DEX on transcriptional levels of TNF-induced ISGs specifically in GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice, we focused on 736 ISGs (induced by TNF and identified by the Interferome database; ref. 17) and studied the impact of DEX on the log-fold induction of these genes. As shown in Figure 6C, the reduced expression by DEX was found to be stronger in GRWT/WT mice compared with GRdim/dim mice (35% and 28%, respectively), suggesting poorer repression of ISGs by DEX in GRdim/dim mice. Next, we questioned whether DEX was able to significantly repress TNF-induced ISGs in GRWT/WT mice, but not in GRdim/dim mice, and found a list of 93 genes following this pattern (Figure 6D and Supplemental Table 3). Interestingly, this list contains genes coding for proteins important in the induction of necroptotic cell death, namely Ripk3, Zbp1, and Mlkl.

Figure 6 Exogenous GC treatment represses ISG signature in a GR dimer–dependent way. (A–E) Analysis of the DEX repression on TNF-induced ISGs based on RNA-seq data. GRWT/WT (black) and GRdim/dim (white) mice were pretreated with vehicle or 10 mg/kg DEX for 30 minutes, followed by challenge with 50 μg or 12.5 μg TNF, respectively (n = 3 per group). RNA was isolated and Stat1 (A) and Ifit1 (B) mRNA expression were analyzed via qPCR. (C) 736 ISGs were induced by TNF in GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice. The impact (LFC) of DEX pretreatment is depicted as a percentage of reduction. (D) In total, across GRWT/WT and GRdim/dim mice, 2,029 genes were induced by TNF, and 93 genes were only significantly inhibited by DEX in GRWT/WT mice. (E) Average normalized counts determined by RNA-seq for Ripk3, which is one of these 93 genes. All bars represent mean ± SEM, and statistical analysis was with 2-way ANOVA. (F and G) GRdim/dim mice have an increased necroptosis signature in IECs. GRWT/WT (black) and GRdim/dim mice (white) were injected with PBS or 12.5 μg TNF (n = 5 per group). After 2 hours, Ripk3 was detected on ileum samples by IHC (F; white arrows; representative images are shown). (G) GRdim/dim mice were pretreated with vehicle (black) or 250 μg Nec1s (white). Thirty minutes later, mice were challenged with 12.5 μg TNF, and survival was monitored (n = 5 per group). P values for survival curves were analyzed with a log-rank test. ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001; **P ≤ 0.01; *P ≤ 0.05. (H) General overview of the interaction between the microbiota and local CS production in controlling the ISG signature in IECs. PRR, pattern recognition receptor; TNFR, TNF receptor.

The expression levels of these 3 genes, as determined by RNA-seq, are depicted in Figure 6E (Ripk3) and Supplemental Table 3 (Zbp1 and Mlkl). Based on the data in Figure 6E, it is clear that Ripk3 is significantly more highly expressed in GRdim/dim mice compared with GRWT/WT mice in basal conditions and after stimulation with an equal dose of TNF (12.5 μg/mouse) in both groups. Moreover, expression of Ripk3 mRNA is less repressed by DEX pretreatment in these mice. The function of these genes is strictly linked to necroptotic cell death (29). The induction of RIPK3 protein was measured by IHC on ileum sections (Figure 6F) and appeared more pronounced in the gut of GRdim/dim compared with GRWT/WT mice. The staining was particularly strong in crypts. Supporting a role for necroptosis, the extreme sensitivity for TNF-induced lethal SIRS of GRdim/dim mice was reverted by pretreatment with Nec1s (29), a specific necroptosis inhibitor (Figure 6G). These data combined suggest that necroptosis is a contributing pathway that is more strongly induced by TNF in GRdim/dim mice, potentially because the Ripk3, Zbp1, and Mlkl genes are more strongly induced in these mice.