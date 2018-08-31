Cyclin D1 overexpression induces global transcriptional downregulation in lymphoid neoplasms

Cyclin D1 shows extensive genome-wide chromatin binding in MCL cells. In order to characterize the genome-wide chromatin binding pattern of cyclin D1, we performed ChIP-Seq of endogenous cyclin D1 in 4 MCL cell lines (Z-138, GRANTA-519, Jeko-1, and UPN-1). All these cell lines carry the t(11;14) translocation and display variable levels of cyclin D1 protein overexpression (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96520DS1). Of note, we found a high number of cyclin D1 DNA-binding regions, with 19,860 peaks common to all 4 MCL cell lines (Figure 1A). Interestingly, the number of identified peaks displayed a strong positive correlation with the amount of cyclin D1 protein (r = 0.87) (Supplemental Figure 1B). The annotation of the peaks as promoter, gene body (exon or intron), or intergenic revealed enrichment in promoters (Supplemental Table 1). Peaks at promoters showed higher tag density, and, concordantly, when a tag density filter was applied, more than 50% of the peaks were classified as promoters (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 2). In total, an average of 11,583 coding genes displayed cyclin D1 binding to their proximal promoters, and more than 74% of them were common among the 4 cell lines (n = 8,638) (Figure 1C). The actual distribution of cyclin D1–binding sites showed that these interactions tend to occur close to and centered around the transcription start sites (TSS) of the genes (Figure 1D). Functional pathway analysis of genes showing cyclin D1 occupancy at promoters revealed that these genes were related to processes such as translation, RNA processing, cell cycle, and DNA damage and repair, among others (Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 1 Cyclin D1 binds genome-wide in MCL cell lines. (A) Venn diagram representing cyclin D1 ChIP-Seq peaks in 4 MCL cell lines. (B) Distribution of cyclin D1–interacting regions over specific genomic regions in MCL cell lines. Box plots showing cyclin D1 tag density of the different genomic regions and pie charts displaying the genomic distribution of genomic intervals, with a number of tags higher than the mean. The distribution across the human genome is represented as a control. (C) Venn diagram representing cyclin D1–targeted genes identified by ChIP-Seq in MCL cell lines. Genes were considered targets when they displayed cyclin D1–binding sites located within 1 kb upstream of their TSS. (D) Average signal profile of cyclin D1 around the TSS (±3 kb) in MCL cell lines. (E) Top hits of the functional annotation clustering analysis of common cyclin D1 target genes among the 4 MCL cell lines. Only the genes with the most significant peaks in their promoters (–log P > 350) were considered for the analysis. (F) Genome browser view of the ChIP-Seq tag density plots of 4 representative cyclin D1 target genes. (G) ChIP-qPCR validation of 8 selected cyclin D1 target genes in GRANTA-519. The fold change enrichments relative to a negative region are presented (mean ± SEM) (n = 2).

To validate the cyclin D1 promoter binding, we performed ChIP–quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR) of 8 genes with cyclin D1 peaks close to their TSS (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1C). All the tested genes showed marked cyclin D1 binding enrichment when compared with a negative region (Figure 1G). The interaction of cyclin D1 with promoters is consistent with a transcriptional function of the cyclin in MCL cells, and the extensive binding observed across the genome is compatible with a global transcriptional role.

Cyclin D1 binds to open chromatin regions enriched in active histone marks. To further characterize the global binding of cyclin D1 and its potential transcriptional role, we investigated the features of the cyclin D1–associated chromatin. To do so, we compared the cyclin D1 binding pattern to the profiles of several histone marks and DNase I hypersensitive sites obtained for the Z-138 cell line in the context of the Blueprint Epigenome consortium (25). We observed that promoters occupied by cyclin D1 were enriched in active histone marks (H3K4me3 and H3K27ac) and DNase I hypersensitive sites (Figure 2, A and B). Conversely, cyclin D1 was not present at promoters lacking active histone marks and DNase I hypersensitive sites (Figure 2A). Although cyclin D1 localized preferentially to active promoters, characterized by the presence of H3K27ac and H3K4me3 histone modifications, a fraction of cyclin D1 peaks also occurred at active enhancers, characterized by H3K27ac and H3K4me1 histone modifications (Figure 2C). The cyclin D1 binding density at active promoters was significantly higher than that observed in enhancers (Figure 2D; P < 2.2 × 10–16). Taken together, these results indicate that cyclin D1 binds to regions of open chromatin enriched in active histone marks, which include promoters and enhancers.

Figure 2 Cyclin D1 occupancy correlates with active promoter marks and open chromatin conformation. (A) Heatmap showing the ChIP-Seq tag density of cyclin D1, H3K27ac, H3K4me3, H3K4me1, and DNase I cutting sites around all genomic TSS in Z-138 cells. Each row represents a gene centered on the TSS (±5 kb). Promoters are sorted by cyclin D1 number of tags. Cyclin D1–bound (top) and –unbound (bottom) genes are shown. (B) Pie chart representing common regions bound by cyclin D1, H3K27ac, and H3K4me3 marks. Only cyclin D1 peaks at promoters (–5 kb TSS) in Z-138 cells are shown. (C) Cyclin D1 occupancy in active promoters and enhancers. Percentage of active promoters (H3K4me3+) and enhancers (H3K4me1+, H3K4me3–) colocalizing with cyclin D1 in active regions (defined by H3K27ac presence) are shown. (D) Box plot showing cyclin D1 number of tags in active promoters and active enhancers. The number of all cyclin D1 peaks is represented as control. ***P < 2.2 × 10–16, Student’s t test, Holm-Bonferroni correction.

Cyclin D1 occupies promoters of highly expressed genes. To study the relationship between the binding of cyclin D1 to promoters and the transcriptional output, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) of the MCL cell lines. Interestingly, when all coding genes were stratified according to mRNA expression levels, the groups with higher gene expression values displayed larger fractions of cyclin D1–bound genes (Figure 3A). Furthermore, cyclin D1 promoter occupancy showed a strong positive correlation with gene expression levels (ρ = 0.98, P < 2.2 × 10–16) (Figure 3B), and the average binding density around the TSS was proportional to the transcription output of the genes (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2A). These results were consistent with the high degree of overlap observed between cyclin D1–binding sites and active chromatin marks. Moreover, when we combined the expression of primary MCL cases (n = 122) with the cyclin D1 peak density found in MCL cell lines, we observed a highly significant correlation between cyclin D1 promoter binding density in MCL cell lines and expression levels of the genes in primary MCL cases (Figure 3D, ρ = 0.97, P < 2.2 × 10–16). This result shows that genes actively transcribed in MCL cell lines with cyclin D1 promoter binding are also highly expressed in primary MCL cases. Together, our results demonstrate that cyclin D1 binding occurs predominantly around the TSS of abundantly transcribed genes, suggesting that cyclin D1 might regulate transcription in MCL cells.

Figure 3 Cyclin D1 binding correlates with gene expression levels. (A) Distribution of genes showing cyclin D1 peaks within their promoters (5 kb upstream of the TSS) according to their respective gene expression levels. All genes were sorted into 50 equal bins based on their expression levels. Results are shown as mean ± SEM of all 4 MCL cell lines. (B) Linear correlation between cyclin D1 binding and transcription. Genes were sorted as in A. The average of cyclin D1 ChIP-Seq normalized tag densities at promoters and the RPKM-normalized expression levels are shown for each bin. Spearman’s correlation, ρ = 0.98, P < 2.2 × 10–16. (C) Profile of cyclin D1 occupancy around the TSS in Z-138 cells. Genes were divided into 10 groups based on their expression levels (from higher to lower expression). The distribution of the cyclin D1 ChIP-Seq tag density average around the TSS (±1 kb) is displayed for each group. (D) Linear correlation between cyclin D1 binding in MCL cell lines and gene expression in MCL primary samples (n = 122). Genes were sorted into 50 equal bins based on their expression in MCL samples. For each bin, the cyclin D1 ChIP-Seq tag density average in the MCL cell lines and the gene expression mean in primary samples are shown. Spearman’s correlation, ρ = 0.97, P < 2.2 × 10–16. (E) Heatmap showing the cyclin D1 ChIP-Seq tag density within gene promoters of JVM13-cD1T286A and MCL cell lines. Each row represents a gene centered on the TSS (±5 kb). Promoters are sorted by the number of cyclin D1 tags in Z-138 cells. (F) Linear correlation between cyclin D1 binding and gene expression in JVM13-cD1T286A cells. Genes were sorted into 50 equal bins as in B. Spearman’s correlation, ρ = 0.97, P < 2.2 × 10–16.

Genome-wide recruitment of exogenous cyclin D1 to active gene promoters. We wanted to investigate whether exogenous cyclin D1 would be recruited to promoters and preferentially to the actively transcribed genes, in a manner similar to endogenous cyclin D1. To that end, we transduced a cyclin D1–negative lymphoblastoid leukemic cell line (JVM13) to constitutively express a nuclear active form of cyclin D1 carrying the T286A mutation (JVM13-cD1T286A). This mutation prevents physiological nuclear export and subsequent degradation of the cyclin, allowing cyclin D1 protein to reach levels more similar to those observed in MCL cell lines (Supplemental Figure 2B). The cyclin D1 DNA binding profile observed in JVM13-cD1T286A cells was comparable to the pattern identified in the MCL cell lines (Figure 3E), despite the fact that a lower number of cyclin D1 peaks was observed. The reduced number of peaks could be due to the lower amount of cyclin D1 protein constitutively expressed by JVM13-cD1T286A compared with the MCL cell lines. In fact, the correlation observed between the number of identified peaks and the amount of cyclin D1 protein in MCL cell lines was strengthened when JVM13-cD1T286A data were included (r = 0.98; Supplemental Figure 2C). This result suggests that the degree of cyclin D1 chromatin binding is proportional to the amount of cyclin D1 protein.

To determine the possible association between the chromatin binding of exogenous cyclin D1 and the transcriptome output, we performed RNA-Seq of JVM13-cD1T286A cells. The integration of ChIP-Seq and RNA-Seq data sets showed a strong positive correlation between gene expression levels and exogenous cyclin D1 promoter density (ρ = 0.97, P < 2.2 × 10–16; Figure 3F). Moreover, the average binding density around the TSS was proportional to the transcription levels of the genes, similar to what was observed for endogenous cyclin D1 (Supplemental Figure 2D). In addition, the combination of the basal gene expression profile of JVM13 cells with cyclin D1 chromatin binding showed that genes bound by exogenous cyclin D1 were already actively transcribed prior to the presence of cyclin D1, and the genome-wide recruitment around the TSS correlated with the previous mRNA levels of the bound genes (Supplemental Figure 2E). Together, these results suggest that cyclin D1 may be recruited to promoters that are preconfigured in an active state, and the extent of recruitment would be dependent on the transcriptional levels of the targeted genes.

Cyclin D1 overexpression leads to a global reduction in RNA synthesis in lymphoid cells. The cyclin D1 chromatin binding pattern identified in MCL cell lines and JVM13 cells overexpressing cyclin D1 evidenced important similarities to that recently reported for MYC (26–28). Both proteins display extensive genome-wide binding to open chromatin, preferentially centered around the TSS of highly expressed genes, together with a unimodal distribution in a peak-density histogram (Supplemental Figure 3A and refs. 26–28). Indeed, when we compared the chromatin binding of cyclin D1 with the MYC peaks previously described in a normal B cell (GM12878), we observed that more than 23% of promoters bound by cyclin D1 also had been reported to be occupied by MYC in normal B cells (29). Moreover, the 2 proteins showed a similar chromatin binding profile (Supplemental Figure 3B). In addition, the cyclin D1 peaks that colocalized with MYC showed a significantly higher tag density (P < 2.2 × 10–16; Supplemental Figure 3C). Interestingly, the particular chromatin binding pattern of MYC was associated with an increase in total RNA and mRNA, which led to the identification of MYC as a global transcriptional amplifier (26–28). To analyze whether the genome-wide chromatin binding pattern of cyclin D1 is related to a potential role of the cyclin as a global transcriptional regulator, we explored the relationship between cyclin D1 expression and total cellular RNA content. We overexpressed in JVM13 cells either the highly stable nuclear form of cyclin D1 (JVM13-D1T286A) or the WT form of the protein (JVM13-D1). As expected, inducible JVM13-D1T286A cells showed higher cyclin D1 protein levels than JVM13-D1 cells (Figure 4A). Following cyclin D1 induction, we performed spectrophotometric analysis of the absolute levels of total RNA obtained from a fixed number of cells (Figure 4B). Unexpectedly, cyclin D1–overexpressing cells showed significantly lower amounts of total RNA per cell than JVM13 control cells (Figure 4B). In order to exclude that the reduction in the amount of total RNA could be related to the cell cycle distribution of the cells, we measured the amount of total RNA by flow cytometry using pyronin Y (RNA) and Hoechst (DNA) costaining. This approach confirmed that the significant decrease in the absolute levels of RNA content due to cyclin D1 overexpression was independent of the cell cycle phase, since it was observed in both G 1 and G 2 /M cells (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4A). Remarkably, the reduction was greater in JVM13-D1T286A cells, which express higher levels of cyclin D1 protein. In addition, we transduced the lymphoblastoid JVM2 cell line, which expresses low levels of endogenous cyclin D1 despite harboring the t(11;14) translocation, with the stable nuclear (JVM2-D1T286A) or the WT form of cyclin D1 (JVM2-D1) (Supplemental Figure 4E). RNA quantification showed that JVM2-D1T286A cells displayed a significant diminution in the amount of total RNA per cell when compared with JVM2 control cells. The reduction was not observed in JVM2-D1 cells, which displayed low cyclin D1 levels (Supplemental Figure 4, B, C, and E).

Figure 4 Cyclin D1 overexpression results in a reduction in the total RNA content in malignant lymphoid cells. (A) Cyclin D1 protein in JVM13-control (JVM13-ctrl), JVM13-D1, and JVM13-D1T286A cells. α-Tubulin was used as loading control. (B) Total RNA content extracted from 106 cells. Results are shown relative to the control (mean ± SEM, n = 9). *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. (C) RNA quantification by pyronin Y staining in JVM13 inducible cell lines. Only cells in G 1 phase were analyzed. Left panel: FACS profile of a representative experiment. Right panel: Bar graph displaying the pyronin Y mean signal. Results are shown relative to the control (mean ± SEM, n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (D) Cyclin D1 expression in control (shCtrl) and cyclin D1–depleted (shCycD1 #1 and #2) GRANTA-519 cells. α-Tubulin was used as loading control. (E) Total RNA content in cyclin D1–depleted GRANTA-519 cells as in A. Results are shown relative to the control (mean ± SEM, n = 8), **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (F) RNA quantification by pyronin Y staining in control and cyclin D1–depleted GRANTA-519 cells as in B. Left and right panels as in C. Results are shown relative to the control (mean ± SEM, n = 4), **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (G) Correlation between cyclin D1 protein levels and pyronin Y staining in MCL cell lines and cell models. Mean ± SEM, n = 4; P = 4.77 × 10–4, mixed-effects models. (H) Pyronin Y intensity of 7 MM cell lines. The cell lines are represented by squares shaded according cyclin D1 levels. (I and J) Quantification of nuclear EU intensity after 24 hours of cyclin D1 induction in JVM13 cell models (n = 2) (I) or following cyclin D1 silencing in the GRANTA-519 cell line (n = 2) (J). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. Holm-Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons was applied to B, C, E, and F.

To further confirm these results, we knocked down cyclin D1 in the MCL cell line GRANTA-519 using 2 independent shRNA constructs (Figure 4D). In agreement with the overexpression experiments, cyclin D1 depletion led to a significant increase in the total RNA content per cell (Figure 4, E and F). Once again, the cyclin D1 effect was dose related, since the cells with the greatest knockdown efficiency showed the highest increase in RNA amount, and it was cell cycle independent (Supplemental Figure 4D). Then, we investigated whether the different MCL cell lines showed the predicted association between cyclin D1 levels and the amount of total RNA. The analysis identified a highly significant inverse correlation between cyclin D1 protein levels and total RNA amount measured by flow cytometry (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 2E). This association remained significant when exogenous cyclin D1–overexpressing and cyclin D1–depleted cells were included (P < 4.77 × 10–4; Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 4E). We next investigated whether this effect was also present in MM, a lymphoid neoplasm showing cyclin D1 upregulation due to the t(11;14) translocation or gene amplification in a substantial fraction of the cases. The analysis of MM cell lines with or without the t(11;14) translocation confirmed in a different cancer cell model the negative correlation between cyclin D1 protein levels and total RNA cell content (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 4F). Finally, RNA quantification in primary MCL cases (n = 11) also evidenced a negative correlation between the levels of cyclin D1 and the amount of total RNA, although it did not reach statistical significance (r = –0.4, P = 0.2; Supplemental Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 7C).

In order to test whether this reduction in steady-state RNA levels reflects a decrease in RNA synthesis, we performed nascent RNA-labeling experiments. We measured the incorporation of 5-ethylnyl-uridine (EU) in JVM13, JVM13-D1, and JVM13-D1T286A cells to quantify the rate of nascent transcription at the single-cell level. Interestingly, cyclin D1 overexpression led to a significant reduction in transcription (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 5A). Accordingly, cyclin D1 depletion in the GRANTA-519 cell line revealed a significant increase in RNA synthesis (Figure 4J and Supplemental Figure 5B). Together, these results suggest that cyclin D1 oncogenic overexpression induces a reduction in steady-state RNA levels in a dose-dependent manner by decreasing total transcription.

Cyclin D1 produces a global downmodulation of mRNAs in lymphoid cells. We investigated whether the reduced transcription promoted by cyclin D1 overexpression also determines a global mRNA downregulation. The decrease in the quantity of total RNA per cell following cyclin D1 overexpression compromises the use of genome-wide approaches such as microarrays or RNA-Seq to explore the presence of a global mRNA downmodulation, since these strategies usually compare the same amount of RNA between conditions (30). To overcome this limitation, we took advantage of NanoString’s nCounter technology, which is able to perform a direct digital quantification of cell extracts. We hybridized a commercial predefined panel containing 48 genes derived from the MicroArray Quality Control Study (MAQC) (31) with cell extracts from 3 different amounts of cells corresponding to the cyclin D1 overexpression model (JVM13 and JVM13-cD1T286A). The high correlation observed between mRNA counts and the number of cells confirmed the suitability of this approach to test the global effect of cyclin D1 (JVM13-control, r = 0.969 ± 0.016; JVM13-cD1T286A, r = 0.987 ± 0.007; Figure 5A). In accordance with the total RNA quantification data, the cells overexpressing cyclin D1 showed lower gene expression levels than control cells at the 3 amounts of cells (P < 2.2 × 10–16; Figure 5A). Interestingly, all 36 genes expressed in control cells were downregulated in cyclin D1–overexpressing cells. To further confirm the global impact of cyclin D1 on mRNA levels, we analyzed the expression of a commercial predesigned panel of 236 cancer-related genes in the JVM13-D1T286A cell line following cyclin D1 induction. Control cells expressed 154 of the 236 genes. Observing results consistent with the RNA-Seq results, we found an association between the cyclin D1 tag density and the gene expression levels in JVM13-D1T286A cells (Figure 5B, P = 1.7 × 10–6). Remarkably, the average expression of these genes was significantly lower in JVM13-D1T286A cells (Figure 5C). 94% (n = 145) of the genes expressed in control cells were expressed at lower mRNA levels in JVM13-D1T286A cells (Figure 5D). To explore whether this mRNA downmodulation would include tumor suppressor genes (TSGs), we compiled a set of 583 genes defined as TSGs (32). We found that 30 of 33 (91%) expressed TSGs were downregulated in JVM13-D1T286A cells. Interestingly, the TSGs analyzed in the cancer panel more frequently showed cyclin D1 peaks at their promoters than the rest of the genes (81% vs. 61%, P = 0.038, Supplemental Figure 6A). Then we explored the binding of cyclin D1 to the promoters of the 583 TSGs in the MCL cell lines. We observed that a significantly greater fraction of TSGs showed cyclin D1 peaks in MCL cell lines (48% vs. 36%, P < 3.3 × 10–9, Supplemental Figure 6B). Concordantly, the analysis of TSGs in primary MCL cases evidenced that this set of genes tends to show high expression levels in MCL cases (Supplemental Figure 6C). Together, these results strongly suggest that the binding of cyclin D1 to gene promoters leads to a global transcription downmodulation of expressed mRNAs also involving TSGs.

Figure 5 Cyclin D1 overexpression produces a global downmodulation of mRNAs in lymphoid cells. (A) Box plot displaying nCounter-based gene expression data of a 48-gene panel analyzed in JVM13-Ctrl and JVM13-cD1T286A cells. Cell extracts from 3 different amounts of cells, counted by cell cytometry, are represented on the x axis. The nCounter counts of expressed transcripts (counts >30) are shown in log 2 scale on the y axis (n = 2). ***P < 2 × 10–16, Student’s paired t test. (B) Box plot displaying the mean gene expression level in the JVM13-D1T286A line of genes expressed in the cancer panel according to cyclin D1 tag density at promoters (–5 kb, TSS) in JVM13-cD1T286A cells distributed in 4 quartiles (Q1–Q4). Cell extracts from 4 × 104 cells were analyzed (n = 2). P = 1.7 × 10–6, ANOVA. (C) Box plot displaying the mean gene expression level in the JVM13-Ctrl and JVM13-D1T286A inducible cell lines of genes expressed in the cancer panel. Cell extracts from 4 × 104 cells were analyzed (n = 2). ***P < 2 × 10–16, Student’s paired t test. (D) Bar plots displaying the gene expression ratio between JVM13-Ctrl and JVM13-D1T286A inducible cell lines. Genes, both upregulated (gray) and downregulated (red), are sorted from the highest to the lowest expression ratio over JVM13-Ctrl.

Cyclin D1 physically interacts with the transcription machinery and increases promoter-proximal Pol II pausing. To explore whether the cyclin D1–dependent transcriptome downmodulation was associated with changes in the RNA Pol II chromatin binding profile, we performed Pol II ChIP-Seq experiments in control (JVM13) and cyclin D1–overexpressing cells (JVM13-D1T286A) (Supplemental Figure 7A). Observing results concordant with the association between cyclin D1 chromatin binding and transcriptional levels, we found a strong correlation between the tag density of cyclin D1 and Pol II together with a colocalization of both binding profiles around the TSS (Figure 6, A and B). Interestingly, JVM13-D1T286A cells showed higher Pol II loading at promoters, and this difference was more evident in highly expressed genes (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 7B). These results suggest that the observed transcriptome downmodulation was not due to reduced Pol II recruitment to promoters, but was related to increased promoter-proximal Pol II pausing. Consistent with this scenario, cyclin D1–overexpressing cells displayed levels of Pol II protein similar to those in control cells (Figure 6C; Pol II [N-20]), indicating that the increased promoter occupancy by Pol II was not due to the presence of higher Pol II levels. Interestingly, the phosphorylation status of the C-terminal domain (CTD) of Pol II was different in cyclin D1–expressing cells as compared with the control cells. Cyclin D1–overexpressing cells showed lower levels of Ser2 phosphorylation, a CTD modification associated with active elongation (Figure 6C). Concordantly, the 8WG16 antibody, which binds to unphosphorylated CTD and more weakly to Ser5-phosphorylated CTD, showed higher signal intensity in cyclin D1–overexpressing cells (Figure 6C and ref. 33). These Pol II forms are associated with paused polymerase or early elongation complexes. This Pol II phosphorylation pattern supports the view that cyclin D1 overexpression increases promoter-proximal Pol II pausing. To confirm whether the Pol II pause release was affected by overexpression of cyclin D1, we established the pausing index by determining the ratio between Pol II occupancy at promoters and gene body regions (34). This analysis showed that cyclin D1 overexpression led to an augmented Pol II pausing index (Figure 6D). Together, these results strongly support that the reduction of total nascent transcription following cyclin D1 overexpression observed in lymphoid cells was due to increased promoter-proximal Pol II pausing.

Figure 6 Cyclin D1 colocalizes with RNA Pol II and promotes an increase in the Pol II pausing index. (A) Correlation between normalized cyclin D1 ChIP-Seq tag density in JVM13-cD1T286A and Pol II ChIP-Seq tag density at promoters in JVM13-ctrl and JVM13-D1T286A cells. Promoters were sorted into 50 equal-sized groups based on ChIP-seq tag densities of cyclin D1. The x axis represents mean cyclin D1 normalized tags of the promoters in JVM13-cD1T286A cell lines. The y axis represents Pol II tag density in both cell lines. The linear regression line between cyclin D1 and Pol II presence in promoters is shown. (B) Average signal profiling of Pol II occupancy around the TSS (±3 kb) in JVM13-ctrl and JVM13-D1T286A inducible cell lines. The cyclin D1–binding profile in JVM13-cD1T286A cells is also shown. (C) Western blot showing different phosphorylated forms of Pol II in JVM13-ctrl, JVM13-D1T286A, and JVM13-D1 inducible cell lines. Gels were run in duplicate for the study of the phosphorylation forms. A representative Western blot (n = 3) for each antibody is presented. α-Tubulin of only one of the gels run in duplicate is shown as loading control. (D) Plot representing the pausing index. Lines illustrate rightward shift of pausing ratio at all genes with cyclin D1 in their promoter (–5 kb, TSS) after cyclin D1 induction in JVM13-ctrl and JVM13-D1T286A cells. ***P < 2 × 10–16, Kolmogorov-Smirnov test. (E) Proportion of Pol II (IIo) and Pol (IIa) forms in primary MCL cases. P = 0.01, nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. (F) Pol II (8WG16) antibody signal in primary MCL cases. P = 0.03, nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. (G) Coimmunoprecipitation experiment in Z-138 cells using antibodies against cyclin D1 and control IgG. Immunoprecipitated proteins were analyzed by Western blot by blotting with cyclin D1 and Pol II antibody. Input at 1% was loaded as a control. (H) Coimmunoprecipitation experiment in HEK-293T-CDK9-FLAG-D1T286A cells with anti-FLAG resins. Immunoprecipitated proteins were analyzed by Western blot by blotting with CDK9 and cyclin D1 antibodies. HEK-293T–D1T286A immunoprecipitation was used as negative control.

To investigate whether the phosphorylation pattern of Pol II could be dysregulated in primary MCL cases, we analyzed the expression of Pol II in a series of cases (n = 14). All samples showed expression of the CDT hyperphosphorylated form of Pol II (IIo), whereas expression of the hypophosphorylated CTD form (IIa) was heterogeneous among primary MCL cases (Supplemental Figure 7C). We established a ratio between the levels of the IIa and IIo forms and the amount of total Pol II. When we classified the primary MCL cases in 2 groups based on their low or high cyclin D1 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 7C), we observed that the proportion of the hyperphosphorylated Pol II (IIo) form was significantly greater in MCL cases with low cyclin D1 levels (Figure 6E), whereas the MCL cases with high cyclin D1 showed a significantly greater proportion of the hypophosphorylated form (IIa) (Figure 6E). This association between the hypophosphorylated form of the Pol II and the levels of cyclin D1 was confirmed using the 8WG16 antibody (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 7C). Overall, these results suggest that the overexpression of cyclin D1 may impact the transcription process by dysregulating RNA Pol II CDT phosphorylation.

We next explored whether the transcription dysregulation promoted by cyclin D1 overexpression could be mediated by an interaction of the cyclin with the transcription machinery. Cyclin D1 coimmunoprecipitation analysis in MCL cell lines showed that indeed cyclin D1 interacts with Pol II (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 8A). Furthermore, the association found between the amount of cyclin D1 and the hypophosphorylation pattern compatible with paused Pol II led us to investigate whether this phenotype could be mediated by an off-target effect of the overexpressed cyclin D1 on the cyclin-dependent kinase CDK9. This CDK is the kinase subunit of positive transcription elongation factor b (P-TEFb) required for release of paused Pol II and responsible of Ser2 phosphorylation during active elongation (35). In order to test whether cyclin D1 interacts with CDK9, we transduced HEK-293T cells with cyclin D1 (D1T286A) and CDK9 (CDK9-Flag) and performed coimmunoprecipitation experiments. Interestingly, we observed an interaction between CDK9 and cyclin D1 proteins (Figure 6H). Moreover, endogenous coimmunoprecipitation experiments in MCL cell lines confirmed this cyclin D1–CDK9 interaction (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). These results suggest that cyclin D1 overexpression may dysregulate the release of paused Pol II through its binding to CDK9. Together, these results indicate that cyclin D1 overexpression determines a global transcriptome downmodulation by interacting with the transcription machinery and interfering with the release of promoter-proximal paused Pol II.

Cyclin D1 overexpression sensitizes cells to transcription inhibitors. The global transcriptional downmodulation caused by cyclin D1 overexpression led us to hypothesize that cyclin D1 overexpression could render cells more sensitive to drugs targeting the transcription machinery. To explore whether cyclin D1 overexpression sensitizes cells to transcription inhibitors, we treated control (JVM13) and cyclin D1–overexpressing (JVM13-D1T286A) cells with 5,6-dichloro-1-β-ribofuranosyl benzimidazole (DRB), a transcription inhibitor that causes premature chain termination, with CDK9 being its major target. We used DRB at 2 different concentrations (20 μM and 40 μM) below the levels reported to fully inhibit transcription (100 μM) (36). This experiment demonstrated significantly increased sensitivity to DRB in cyclin D1–overexpressing cells compared with control cells (Figure 7A). To explore whether the sensitivity to transcription inhibitors was related to the cyclin D1 levels, we analyzed the response of MCL cell lines to DRB. The MCL cell lines showed a significant increase in apoptosis following DRB treatment (Figure 7B). Interestingly, the MCL cell lines with higher amounts of cyclin D1 and lower RNA content per cell showed greater sensitivity to DRB (Z-138 and UPN-1).

Figure 7 Cyclin D1 overexpression renders tumor cells sensitive to CDK9 inhibitors. (A) Cell survival of cyclin D1 inducible model after treatment with a CDK9 inhibitor (DBR) at increasing concentrations. JVM13-Ctrl and JVM13-D1T286A cells, after 24 hours of doxycylcine induction, were treated during 48 hours with DBR. Results are shown as mean ± SEM with respect to untreated cells (mean ± SEM, n = 3). *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. (B) MCL cell lines were treated during 72 hours with DBR. Results are shown with respect to untreated cells (mean ± SEM, n = 4). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (C and D) Cell survival of MCL cell lines (C) and MM cell lines (D) after treatment with triptolide at 40 nM. Exponentially growing cell lines were treated, and cell survival was measured at 48 hours. Results are shown with respect to untreated (mean ± SEM, n = 4). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test (C) or mixed-effects models (D). (E and F) Cell survival of 9 primary MCL cases after treatment with 60 μM DBR (E) or 200 nM triptolide (F). Cell survival was measured at 72 hours after treatment. Survival was calculated with respect to untreated controls, and the means of duplicate experiments for each group are represented. Nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test was applied. Holm-Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons was applied to A–C.

To further investigate the synthetic lethality interaction between cyclin D1 overexpression and transcription inhibition, we treated MCL and MM cell lines with triptolide, a transcription inhibitor that has been used for cancer treatment, with promising results (37). This inhibitor promotes the degradation of RPB1, the largest subunit of RNA Pol II (38). Again, UPN1 and Z-138 showed the greatest sensitivity to triptolide (Figure 7C). Interestingly, the cyclin D1–positive MM cell lines that showed a smaller amount of total RNA also displayed a significantly greater sensitivity to triptolide than cyclin D1–negative MM cell lines (Figure 7D). These results suggest that high cyclin D1 expression leads to increased sensitivity to transcription inhibitors.

To test whether this synthetic lethality interaction could be observed in primary MCL cases, we treated cells from MCL patients with DRB and triptolide. We observed that primary MCL cells with higher levels of cyclin D1 were more sensitive to DRB and triptolide than MCL cells with smaller amounts of cyclin D1 (Figure 7, E and F). Overall, these results suggest the existence of a potential synthetic lethality interaction between the overexpression of cyclin D1, responsible for a global transcription downmodulation, and transcription inhibitors.