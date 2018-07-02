SGK1 induces vascular smooth muscle cell calcification through NF-κB signaling

Cell culture of HAoSMCs. Primary human aortic smooth muscle cells (HAoSMCs) were commercially obtained from Thermo Fisher Scientific. HAoSMCs were routinely cultured in medium containing a 1:1 ratio of Waymouth’s MB 752/1 medium and Ham’s F-12 nutrient mixture (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% FBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 100 U/ml penicillin, and 100 μg/ml streptomycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific). HAoSMCs were grown to confluence and used in all experiments from passages 4 to 10. At least 8 different batches of HAoSMCs were used during the course of this study, and each experiment was performed in at least 2 different batches of HAoSMCs depending on the availability of the cells (n indicates the number of independent experiments performed at different passages of the cells). The medium was changed to medium containing 10% charcoal-stripped FBS (Sigma-Aldrich) 24 hours before aldosterone/vehicle treatments to reduce the effects of endogenous ligands (13).

HAoSMCs were transfected with 2 μg DNA encoding constitutively active SGK1S422D, inactive SGK1K127N in pcDNA3.1 vector, or empty vector as control (18) using X-tremeGENE HP DNA transfection reagent (Roche Applied Science) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. The cells were used 24 hours (confocal microscopy), 48 hours (RT-qPCR, luciferase assay, Western blotting), or 7 days (ALPL activity) after transfection. HAoSMCs were transfected with 10 nM SGK1 siRNA (s740, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 10 nM IKKα siRNA (s3076, Thermo Fisher Scientific), or 10 nM IKKβ siRNA (s223928, Thermo Fisher Scientific) or with 10 nM negative control siRNA (4390843, Thermo Fisher Scientific) using siPORT amine transfection agent (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. The cells were used 48 hours (RT-qPCR), 7 days (ALPL activity), or 14 days (calcium deposition) after silencing. Transfection and silencing efficiency were determined by real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR).

HAoSMCs were treated for 24 hours (RT-qPCR, confocal microscopy, Western blotting) (35), 7 days (ALPL activity), or 14 days (calcium deposition) with 2 mM β-glycerophosphate (Sigma-Aldrich), 50 μM SGK1 inhibitor EMD638683 (stock in DMSO) (18), 10 μM BAY11-7082 (stock in DMSO; Sigma-Aldrich), 10 μM BMS-345541 (stock in DMSO; Sigma-Aldrich), 10 μM parthenolide (stock in DMSO; Sigma-Aldrich), 100 nM aldosterone (stock in DMSO; Sigma-Aldrich), 10 μM spironolactone (stock in DMSO; Sigma-Aldrich), 100 nM dexamethasone (stock in ethanol; Sigma-Aldrich), 25 mM d-glucose (Sigma-Aldrich), 10 ng/ml TGF-β1 (stock in 4 mM HCl solution containing 1 mg/ml BSA; R&D Systems), or 200 ng/ml BMP-2 (stock in 4 mM HCl solution; R&D Systems). Equal amounts of vehicle were used as control. Treatment for 14 days with 3 mM sodium phosphate buffer (Sigma-Aldrich) or with 10 mM β-glycerophosphate and 1.5 mM CaCl 2 (Sigma-Aldrich) was used as calcification media for the calcium deposition quantification or for alizarin red staining, respectively. Fresh media with agents were added every 2–3 days.

Isolation and culture of primary MAoSMCs. Primary mouse aortic smooth muscle cells (MAoSMCs) were isolated from Sgk1-deficient and corresponding WT mice. The origin of the mice has been described previously (46). MAoSMCs were obtained from pooled aortic tissue similarly to what has been previously described (31). MAoSMCs were grown to confluence in DMEM/F12 medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% FBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 100 U/ml penicillin, 100 μg/ml streptomycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 0.025 μg/ml Fungizone (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The cells were used in all experiments from passages 3–6. N indicates the number of independent experiments from 3 independent isolations of MAoSMCs. The cells were treated for 24 hours (RT-qPCR, confocal microscopy, luciferase assay) or 7 days (ALPL activity) with 2 mM β-glycerophosphate (Sigma-Aldrich). Treatment for 14 days with 3 mM sodium phosphate buffer (Sigma-Aldrich) or with 10 mM β-glycerophosphate and 1.5 mM CaCl 2 (Sigma-Aldrich) was used as calcification media for the calcium deposition quantification or for alizarin red staining, respectively. Fresh media with agents were added every 2–3 days.

Animal experiments. Sgk1-deficient and corresponding WT mice were injected s.c. with 400,000 IU/kg body weight of cholecalciferol (Sigma-Aldrich) or vehicle for 3 days as previously described (6, 44). For EMD638683 experiments, C57BL/6 mice received twice-daily oral gavage with 300 mg/kg body weight EMD638683 (Biorbyt); control mice received only vehicle. The mice were injected s.c. with 400,000 IU/kg body weight of cholecalciferol (Sigma-Aldrich) or vehicle for 3 days. Pulse propagation velocity was measured in the abdominal aorta during isoflurane anesthesia (1%–1.5%) by ultrasound (Vevo 3100, MX700 transducer) using EKV-image acquisition. Analysis was performed with the Vevo-Vasc software (Visualsonics, Fujifilm). After 6 days of treatment, mice were sacrificed in isoflurane anesthesia, blood was collected, and tissues were snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen.

Klotho-hypomorphic (kl/kl) mice and corresponding WT mice were described earlier (50, 51). Mice were sacrificed and aortic tissue stored in liquid nitrogen.

Subtotal nephrectomy was performed in apolipoprotein E–deficient mice with or without Sgk1 deficiency. The origin of these mice was described previously (22). Subtotal nephrectomy was performed during isoflurane anesthesia (1.5%–2%) as previously described (6). In a first step, the right kidney mass was reduced by electrocauterization and surgical excision. In a second step, the left kidney was excised. Sham-operated mice were used as control. Buprenorphine (0.05 mg/kg body weight s.c.) was used for analgesia after the surgical treatments. One week after the nephrectomy, BUN was measured and the diet changed to a phosphate-rich diet (0.6% calcium and 0.9% phosphorous; C1031 mod, Altromin). After 6 weeks of treatment, mice were sacrificed, and blood was collected and tissues stored in liquid nitrogen. The subtotal nephrectomy procedure (6) was also performed in DBA mice and tissues collected after 16 weeks of treatment.

Plasma concentrations of phosphate, calcium, BUN, and total cholesterol were measured by a photometric method (FUJI FDC 3500i, Sysmex). For EMD638683 experiments, plasma concentrations of phosphate and calcium were measured by QuantiChrom Phosphate assay kit and QuantiChrom Calcium assay kit, respectively (BioAssay Systems). ELISA kits were used to determine plasma aldosterone (Alpha Diagnostic International), cortisol (Alpha Diagnostic International), and FGF23 C-term (Immutopics) concentrations according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Aortic stiffness measurements ex vivo. The abdominal aortae were isolated from mice under inhalation with isoflurane anesthesia and sacrificed by cervical dislocation. Aortae were quickly transferred to cold (4°C), oxygenated (95% O 2 /5% CO 2 ) physiological salt solution (PSS) containing (in mmol/l) 119 NaCl, 4.7 KCl, 1.2 KH 2 PO 4 , 25 NaHCO 3 , 1.2 MgSO 4 , 11.1 glucose, 1.6 CaCl 2 . After cleaning of the connective tissue with scissors without damaging the adventitia, the aortic ring segments were dissected into 2-mm (vessel length) rings. Each ring was positioned between 2 stainless steel wires (diameter 0.0394 mm) in a 5-ml organ bath of a Small Vessel Myograph (DMT 610M, Danish Myo Technology). The organ bath was filled with PSS. The bath solution was continuously oxygenated (95% O 2 /5% CO 2 ) and kept at 37°C (pH 7.4) (52). The vessels were allowed to equilibrate for 30 minutes in the absence of tension. For length/tension analysis, aortae were stretched to an internal circumference (l0) that reproduces the wall force exerted on the vessel at a resting transmural pressure of 100 mmHg (DMT Normalization module by CHART software). Thereafter, wall tension was measured by sequential increasing of the distance (stretch length) between the wires in 50-μm increments using the software Chart5 (AD Instruments Ltd.). Wall tension was measured for 2 minutes per aorta after the stretch length was increased (52).

Calcification analysis. The quantification of aortic arch calcification was performed by incubation of the tissues overnight at 37°C in 0.6 M HCl. The calcium content in the supernatant was determined with a QuantiChrom Calcium assay kit (BioAssay Systems) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Tissues were lysed with 0.1 M NaOH/0.1% SDS, and total protein concentration was measured by the Bradford assay (Bio-Rad Laboratories). VSMCs were decalcified for 24 hours at 4°C in 0.6 M HCl. Calcium content was determined with a QuantiChrom Calcium assay kit (BioAssay Systems). VSMCs were lysed with 0.1 M NaOH/0.1% SDS, and total protein concentration was measured by the Bradford assay (Bio-Rad Laboratories). Calcium content was normalized to total protein concentration.

To visualize calcium deposition, aortae were stained with alizarin red (0.0016% in 0.5% KOH; Sigma-Aldrich). VSMCs were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde and stained with 2% alizarin red (pH 4.5). Calcified areas are shown as red staining.

Paraformaldehyde-fixed thoracic aortic tissues were cryoprotected in 30% sucrose, frozen in mounting medium (Tissue-Tek, Sakura Finetek), and sectioned at a thickness of 8 μm on coated slides. Sections were stained for calcification with a von Kossa staining kit (Abcam) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Calcified areas are shown as gray/black staining.

Alkaline phosphatase (ALPL) activity assay. ALPL activity in VSMCs was determined with an ALPL colorimetric assay kit (Abcam) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. ALPL activity was normalized to total protein concentration as assessed by the Bradford assay (Bio-Rad Laboratories).

Luciferase assay. VSMCs were transfected for 48 hours with 1 μg DNA mixture of NF-κB–responsive luciferase construct and a constitutively expressing Renilla construct (40:1 ratio; Qiagen) as control for transfection efficiency using X-tremeGENE HP DNA transfection reagent (Roche Applied Science) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. After the incubation period, cells were lysed with Passive Lysis Buffer (Promega) and assayed for transcriptional activity using Dual-Luciferase Reporter Assay (Promega) and a luminometer (Walter Wallac 2 plate reader, Perkin Elmer) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. All results are expressed as the ratio of NF-κB firefly luciferase to Renilla luciferase (relative light units) normalized to vector-transfected HAoSMCs or control-treated sgk1+/+ MAoSMCs, respectively.

CBFA1 transcription factor assay. The preparation of nuclear extracts from HAoSMCs was performed using NE-PER nuclear and cytoplasmic extraction reagents (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Protein concentration was determined by Bradford assay (Bio-Rad Laboratories). Equal amounts of nuclear proteins were used to determine CBFA1 transcriptional activation with a RUNX2 Transcription Factor Colorimetric Assay Kit (Abcam) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Results are shown normalized to the control group.

PPi levels in cell culture medium. Medium PPi levels were determined with a PiPer Pyrophosphate assay kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For each sample, the blank (reaction without pyrophosphatase) was subtracted to obtain the true PPi amount. PPi levels were normalized to total protein concentration as assessed by the Bradford assay (Bio-Rad Laboratories) and to the control group.

Quantitative RT-PCR. Total RNA was isolated from VSMCs and mouse tissues with Trifast Reagent (Peqlab) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Reverse transcription of total RNA was performed using oligo-dT 12–18 primers (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and SuperScript III Reverse Transcriptase (Thermo Fisher Scientific). RT-qPCR was performed with the iCycler iQ Real-Time PCR Detection System (Bio-Rad Laboratories) and iQ SYBR Green Supermix (Bio-Rad Laboratories) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. A detailed description of the primer sequences (Thermo Fisher Scientific) can be found in Supplemental Methods online. The specificity of the PCR products was confirmed by analysis of the melting curves. All PCRs were performed in duplicate, and relative mRNA fold changes were calculated by the 2–ΔΔCt method using GAPDH as internal reference.

Western blot analysis. HAoSMCs were lysed with ice-cold IP lysis buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with complete protease and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail (Thermo Fisher Scientific). After centrifugation at 10,261 g for 5 minutes, the proteins were boiled in Roti-Load1 Buffer (Carl Roth GmbH) at 100°C for 10 minutes. Equal amounts of proteins were separated on SDS-polyacrylamide gels and transferred to PVDF membranes. The membranes were incubated with the following primary antibodies overnight at 4°C: rabbit anti-SGK1 (diluted 1:1,000; no. 12103, Cell Signaling), rabbit anti–phospho-NDRG1 (Thr346) (diluted 1:1,000; no. 3217, Cell Signaling), or rabbit anti-GAPDH (diluted 1:5,000; no. 2118, Cell Signaling); and then with secondary anti-rabbit HRP-conjugated antibody (diluted 1:1,000; Cell Signaling) for 1 hour at room temperature. For loading controls, the membranes were stripped in stripping buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at room temperature for 10 minutes. Antibody binding was detected with ECL detection reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Bands were quantified with ImageJ software (NIH), and results are shown as the ratio of total protein to GAPDH and phosphorylated protein to GAPDH normalized to the control groups.

Immunocytochemistry and confocal microscopy. VSMCs cultured onto 4-well chamber slides (BD Biostatus) were fixed with ice-cold 100% methanol for 10 minutes at room temperature (for NF-κB p65 staining) or with 4% paraformaldehyde/PBS for 15 minutes at room temperature and then permeabilized with PBS/0.1% Triton X for 10 minutes at room temperature (for Sgk1 staining). Slides were incubated with 5% normal goat serum in PBS/0.1% Triton X-100 for 1 hour at room temperature to reduce nonspecific background staining. Cells were incubated overnight at 4°C with primary rabbit polyclonal anti–NF-κB p65 antibody (diluted 1:50; sc-372, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) or with rabbit anti–mouse Sgk1 antibody (diluted 1:50; Pineda; ref. 18) and then with goat anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated antibody (diluted 1:1,000; Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 1 hour at room temperature. Nuclei were stained using DRAQ5 dye (diluted 1:1,000; Biostatus) for 10 minutes at room temperature. The slides were mounted with Prolong Gold antifade reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Images were collected with a confocal laser-scanning microscope (LSM 510, Carl Zeiss MicroImaging GmbH) using a ×63 (Watter), 1.2W objective. Negative controls were carried out simultaneously with all experiments by omitting incubation with primary antibody. The intensity of fluorescence per area was quantified with ImageJ software in at least 5 images taken in different areas within the sample, and the results are shown as arbitrary units normalized to the control group.

Immunohistochemistry and confocal microscopy. Murine thoracic aortic tissues were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde, cryoprotected in 30% sucrose, frozen in mounting medium (Tissue-Tek, Sakura Finetek), and sectioned at a thickness of 8 μm on coated slides. For immunostaining, sections were dehydrated at room temperature for 30 minutes and fixed in 100% methanol for 10 minutes at room temperature. To reduce nonspecific background staining, slides were incubated with 5% normal goat serum or with 5% BSA in PBS/0.1% Triton X-100 for 1 hour at room temperature. Sections were incubated overnight at 4°C with primary goat polyclonal anti-Msx2 antibody (diluted 1:50; sc-17729, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) or with rabbit anti–mouse Sgk1 antibody (diluted 1:50; Pineda). Binding of primary antibodies was visualized using goat anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated antibody or donkey anti-goat Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated antibody (diluted 1:1,000; Thermo Fisher Scientific) incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. Nuclei were stained using DRAQ5 dye (diluted 1:1,000; Biostatus) and actin using Rhodamine Phalloidin (diluted 1:100; Thermo Fisher Scientific). The slides were mounted with Prolong Gold antifade reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Images were collected with a confocal imaging system (A1Rsi+, Nikon Instruments) using a ×40 (Oil), 1.4NA objective. Negative controls were carried out simultaneously with all experiments by omitting incubation with primary antibodies. The intensity of fluorescence per area was quantified with ImageJ software in at least 2 sections of each animal and at least 5 images taken in different areas within the samples, and the results are shown as arbitrary units normalized to the control group.

Human samples. Human coronary arteries were obtained from brain-dead multi-organ donors. The origin and collection of the samples and the patient characteristics were described in detail previously (31).

Blood was collected from CKD patients before dialysis. Healthy volunteers served as controls. All patients and volunteers gave informed consent. Serum was obtained by immediate centrifugation and stored at –80°C. HAoSMCs were serum-starved for 24 hours prior to treatment for 24 hours with 15% uremic serum from hemodialysis patients (uremic serum) or control serum from matched healthy individuals (normal serum) collected as described previously (30). Serum calcification propensity was analyzed by determination of the one-half maximal transition time (T 50 ) of in vitro transformation from primary to secondary calciprotein particles (30) as described by Pasch et al. (53) using a Nephelostar Plus nephelometer (BMG Labtech).

For histological analysis, coronary arteries of 5 patients with end-stage CKD and calcified vessels and 5 control patients showing no vascular calcification were examined at the Department of Pathology, Universität Erlangen–Nürnberg. The inclusion criterion for control patients was an estimated glomerular filtration rate greater than 45 ml/min. In both groups, clinical information on preexisting coronary disease was not available. Laboratory chemistry was obtained from hospital records.

Immunohistochemical analysis and von Kossa staining in human samples. Paraffin-embedded arteries were deparaffinized and rehydrated, followed by antigen retrieval using a pressure cooker for 2.5 minutes in target retrieval solution (TRS; Dako GmbH). After blocking of endogenous peroxidase with 3% H 2 O 2 and 1% BSA, sections were incubated overnight at 4°C with monoclonal rabbit anti-SGK1 (12103, Cell Signaling) diluted 1:100 in 50 mM Tris (pH 7.5) supplemented with 0.05% Tween-20 (Tris buffer). After washing with Tris buffer, sections were incubated with biotinylated goat anti-rabbit IgG (Vector Laboratories). Bound secondary antibodies were detected using ABC staining kit and DAB Immpact (both from Vector Laboratories). All sections were counterstained with hematoxylin and examined using light microscopy. As negative control for immunohistochemical staining, the primary antibody was replaced by nonimmune mouse or rabbit serum (BioGenex) or Tris buffer. Calcified arteries were detected with von Kossa staining using standard procedure.

Statistics. Data are shown as scatter dot plots and arithmetic mean ± SEM. N indicates the number of independent experiments performed at different passages of the cells or the number of mice or human patients examined, respectively. Normality was tested with the Shapiro-Wilk test. Non-normal data sets were transformed (log, reciprocal or sqrt) before statistical testing to provide normality according to the Shapiro-Wilk test. Statistical testing was performed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test for homoscedastic data or the Games-Howell test for heteroscedastic data. Non-normal data were tested by the Steel-Dwass method. Two groups were compared by unpaired 2-tailed t test or U test. For correlation analysis, Pearson correlation test was performed. P less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All animal experiments were conducted according to the recommendations of the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals of the NIH (National Academies Press) as well as the German law for the welfare of animals, and reviewed and approved by the local government authority (Regierungspräsidium Tübingen, Germany; Lageso Berlin, Germany). Experiments with human tissues (31) and serum were reviewed and approved by the local ethics commission (Ethical Committee of the Charite, Berlin, Germany; Ethical Committee of the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, Erlangen, Germany; Ethical Committee of the Medical University of Graz, Graz, Austria).