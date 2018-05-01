Targeting of nonlipidated, aggregated apoE with antibodies inhibits amyloid accumulation

Animals. APPPS1-21 mice on a C57BL/6J background (gift from Mathias Jucker, Hertie Institute for Clinical Brain Research, Tubingen, Germany) coexpress human APP with a Swedish mutation (KM670/671NL) and mutant PS1 with the L1669 mutation under the control of a Thy1 promoter (13). APOE2-, APOE3-, and APOE4-knockin mice express APOE E2, E3, and E4 under control of the endogenous mouse regulatory elements on a C57BL/6J background (38). EKO mice were purchased from Taconic. APPPS1-21/APOE4 mice were generated by breeding APPPS1-21 with APOE4 mice. The Aβ plaque pathology in APPPS1-21/APOE4 mice begins at the age of 2 months.

Generation of antibodies. The HAE antibodies were generated by injecting recombinant apoE4 with complete Freund’s adjuvant into mice. For an initial screening of antibodies, supernatants from hybridoma cells were added to 96-well plates coated with recombinant apoE4 and the HAE that bound to apoE4 was detected using anti–mouse IgG HRP. The antibodies that performed well in the initial screening were further characterized and selected for in vivo studies. For the in vivo study, antibodies were generated from cultured hybridoma cells and purified on a protein G column. All HAE antibodies utilized in vivo contained similar amounts of endotoxin as compared with control antibodies. All 4 anti–apoE antibodies studied are mouse IgGs. HAE-1 is an IgG1. HAE-2, HAE-3, and HAE-4 are IgG2ab subtypes.

apoE binding ELISAs. Recombinant apoE (Leinco Technologies) was coated to half-area 96-well plates at 0.5 μg/ml in PBS overnight at 4°C (25 μl/well). After 3 washes with PBS, the wells were blocked with 1% BSA-PBS for 1 hour at room temperature with shaking at 500 rpm. The blocked wells were washed once with PBS and subsequently loaded with HAE antibodies at serial concentrations (starting at 300 nM with 3-fold dilutions thereafter). Bound HAE antibodies were detected with HRP-labeled goat anti–mouse IgG (catalog 115-035-003, Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories) and visualized with tetramethylbenzidine (TMB) substrate at OD 450 (reaction stopped with 4N H 2 SO 4 ) or OD 650 (reaction stopped with BioFX stop solution, Surmodics). For experiments where apoE aggregation was first induced by heating, recombinant apoE4 at a concentration of 1 mg/ml was first heated at 40°C for 24 hours and then coated directly to ELISA plates at 0.5 μg/ml. To normalize the amount of apoE coated to the ELISA plates from the supernatant and pellet fractions after heating and ultracentrifugation, the relative amounts of apoE were first assessed by SDS-PAGE followed by a Coomassie blue stain. Heat-induced apoE4 aggregates were denatured in 1% SDS or 4 M guanidine-HCl at 95°C for 10 minutes and then diluted to 0.5 μg/ml in PBS for coating onto ELISA plates. After overnight incubation at 4°C, the wells were washed 3 times with PBS to remove any residual SDS or guanidine-HCl. ELISA experiments with heated apoE used HAE antibodies starting at 100 nM with 5-fold dilutions thereafter.

Surface plasmon resonance. Anti–biotin antibody (catalog 28920233, GE Healthcare) was immobilized on the surface of a CM5 chip (GE Healthcare) through amine coupling. The surface was activated by injection of a mixture of EDC/NHS (1-ethyl-3-[3-dimethylaminopropyl] carbodiimide hydrochloride/N-hydroxysuccinimide) (GE Healthcare). Anti–biotin antibody was diluted in sodium acetate (pH 5.0 at 12.5 μg/ml) and injected for 10 minutes at a flow rate of 5 μl/min, followed by injection of ethanolamine (GE Healthcare). Recombinant apoE4 was biotinylated using the EZ-Link Sulfo-NHS-LC-Biotin kit (ThermoFisher Scientific). Biotinylated apoE4 was captured on the chip to reach 550 RU (HAE-1 and HAE-4) or 280 RU (HAE-2). A range of serially diluted antibodies (1.2 nM–100 nM for HAE-2; 12 nM–1,000 nM for HAE-1 and HAE-4) was injected at a flow rate of 30 μl/min, and sensorgrams were fitted using the 1:1 Langmuir model.

Intracerebroventricular antibody administration and sample collection. At the age of 2 months, APPPS1-21/APOE4 mice underwent surgical implantation of a subcutaneous osmotic minipump (Alzet, model 2006) connected to a catheter into the left lateral cerebral ventricle (Bregma –0.4 mm, 1.0 mm lateral to midline, 2.5 mm below the skull). The apoE antibodies or control antibodies (2 mg/ml) were filled into the osmotic minipump and continuously infused (i.c.v.) at the speed of 0.15 μl/h for 6 weeks. At the age of 3.5 months, the mice were perfused with ice-cold PBS containing 0.3% heparin. The right hemibrain was dissected and flash-frozen on dry ice for biochemistry assays. The left hemibrain was fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for histological analysis. Serial coronal sections at 50-μm thickness were collected from the rostral to the caudal end of each brain hemisphere using a freezing sliding microtome (Leica Biosystems).

Intraperitoneal antibody administration and sample collection. Two-month-old female APPPS1-21/APOE4 mice were injected i.p. with a weekly dose of 50 mg/kg body weight of control or HAE anti–apoE antibodies for 7 doses. At the age of 3.5 months, the mice were perfused with ice-cold PBS containing 0.3% heparin. The right hemibrain was dissected and flash-frozen on dry ice for biochemical assays for Aβ and apoE. The left hemibrain was fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 48 hours for histological analysis of amyloid plaque load. The fixed brains were sectioned by Multibrain Technology (NeuroScience Associates NSA Labs) at a 50-μm thickness. For the dose-response study of HAE-4, another cohort of APPPS1-21/APOE4 mice received weekly i.p. injections of HAE-4 (2 mg/kg, 5 mg/kg, and 10 mg/kg), anti–Aβ HJ3.4 (50 mg/kg), or IgG2ab (50 mg/kg). The cortices were extracted sequentially in PBS and 5 M guanidine and the Aβ 40 and Aβ 42 in the guanidine fraction was assessed using ELISA.

ELISA for tissue lysates. To extract Aβ in different fractions, brain cortices were sequentially homogenized with cold PBS, 1% Triton-X 100, and 5 M guanidine buffer in the presence of 1× protease inhibitor mixture (Roche). The levels of Aβ 40 , Aβ 42 , and apoE were measured by sandwich ELISA. For Aβ 40 or Aβ 42 , anti–Aβ 35–40 HJ2 (produced in-house) or anti–Aβ 37–42 HJ7.4 (produced in-house) were used as capture antibodies, and anti–Aβ 13–18 HJ5.1–biotin (produced in-house) was used as a detecting antibody (39). For apoE ELISA, HJ6.2 (produced in-house) (10) was used as the capture antibody and HJ6.1-biotin (produced in-house) (10) was used as the detecting antibody. Recombinant apoE4 was used as the standard for the apoE ELISA. For assessment of the concentration of rHAE-1, rHAE-1Δ, rHAE-4, and rHAE-4Δ following expression via AAV2/8, recombinant apoE4 was coated on 96-well ELISA plates overnight at 4°C. After washing, individual purified hybridoma-derived and purified HAE-1 or HAE-4 were added to wells at different concentrations for a standard curve or the PBS-soluble fraction of mouse cortex was added to the wells. Following washing, the antibodies were detected with HRP-coupled anti–mouse IgG.

Immunohistochemistry for Aβ pathology. Aβ plaques were immunostained using biotinylated anti–Aβ 1–13 monoclonal antibody HJ3.4B (produced in-house) (11). Fibrillar plaques were stained with 0.025% Thioflavin S (Sigma-Aldrich) or 10 nM X-34. Quantitative analysis of immunopositive staining was performed as previously described (39). All quantitation of Aβ and Thioflavin S staining was done by an investigator who was blind to both mouse genotype and treatment condition. Briefly, images of immunostained sections were exported with an NDP viewer (Hamamatsu Photonics), converted to 8-bit grayscale using ACDSee Pro 2 software (ACD Systems), thresholded to highlight positive staining, and analyzed using ImageJ software (NIH). Three sections per mouse (Bregma, –1.4 mm caudal to Bregma, and –2.0 mm caudal to Bregma) were quantified (cortex dorsal to hippocampus) and the average was used to represent each mouse.

Binding of HAE antibodies to lipidated apoE. Blood was collected from the right atrium of 6-week-old, apoE-targeted replacement mice or EKO mice and centrifuged in plasma collection tubes (containing EDTA) at 14,000 g for 5 minutes. For the plasma-coat ELISA, plasma was diluted 50-fold in PBS and coated to the bottom of half-well ELISA plates overnight at 4°C. Plates were washed with PBS and blocked in 5% BSA-PBS for 2 hours. Antibodies were serially diluted 5-fold (starting at 500 nM) in 5% BSA-PBS and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with shaking (500 rpm). Plates were next washed extensively in PBS and bound antibody was detected with an HRP-goat anti–human secondary antibody (catalog 109-035-003, Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories). TMB was used as the chromogenic reagent and reactions were stopped with BioFX stop solution. Plates were read at OD 650 . Replicate assays were performed and data from 1 experiment in duplicate are shown. For the plasma-capturing experiment, antibodies were coated at 5 μg/ml in half-well ELISA plates overnight at 4°C. Plates were washed with PBS and blocked in 4% milk-PBS for 2 hours. Mouse plasma was serially diluted 2-fold (starting at 10×) in 5% BSA-PBS and incubated on the blocked plates for 3 hours at room temperature and shaken at 500 rpm. Plates were next washed extensively in PBS and the captured apoE was detected with polyclonal goat anti–apoE (catalog 178479, Millipore). Anti–goat HRP (catalog 705-035-147, Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories) and TMB were used as the detection secondary antibody and chromogenic reagent, respectively. Reactions were stopped with BioFX stop solution and plates were read at OD 650 . Replicate assays were performed and data from 1 experiment in duplicate are shown. For the plasma competition experiment, recombinant apoE4 was coated onto half-well plates at 0.5 μg/ml overnight at 4°C. Plates were washed extensively with PBS and blocked for 1 hour in 4% BSA-PBS. Antibodies were diluted in 4% BSA-PBS at double concentrations of the final stock solution and equal volume was added for preincubation with serially diluted plasma (also at a 2-fold final concentration) for 1 hour and shaken at 500 rpm. Blocked plates were washed twice and the preincubated antibody/plasma solutions were added to the blocked plates for 1 hour at room temperature with shaking (500 rpm). Plates were next washed extensively in PBS and the bound primary antibody was detected with an HRP-goat anti–mouse secondary antibody (catalog 115-035-003, Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories). TMB was used as the chromogenic reagent and reactions were stopped with BioFX stop solution. Plates were read at OD 650 . Replicate assays were performed and data from 1 experiment in duplicate are shown.

Pharmacokinetics of HAE antibodies in mice. Murine HAE-4 and control mouse Ig2a anti-HER2 were injected i.p. at 2 mg/kg, 10 mg/kg, and 50 mg/kg, and plasma samples were collected by submandibular puncture at various time points. Assessment of plasma antibody concentrations was performed using coated recombinant apoE4 (5 μg/ml) to capture dosed HAE-4, and recombinant Her2 protein (R&D) (1 μg/ml) to capture the control antibody. Plates were blocked with 3% BSA in TBS/0.1%Tween for 1 hour and washed 3 times before incubation with plasma samples at a 1:2500 dilution. Bound antibodies were detected with HRP-anti–mouse IgG (catalog 115-035-003, Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories). The standard curve range was 0.49–1000 ng/ml and fit with a 4-parameter logistic function.

Binding of HAE-1 and HAE-4 to apoE in the unfixed brain tissue. Brain tissue from APPPS1/APOE4 and APPPS1/EKO mice was sectioned at 20-μm thickness using a cryotome (ULTRApro 5000, Vibratome) and mounted on slides. The sections were stained with biotinylated HJ3.4, HAE-1, or HAE-4. The antibodies bound to the sections were detected using an ABC kit (Vector Laboratories) followed by DAB (Sigma-Aldrich).

Cranial window implantation, topical application of antibodies and multiphoton imaging. APPPS1-21/APOE4 mice (5.5–7 months old) were anesthetized under 1.5% isoflurane, and a 4-mm cranial window was drilled in order to expose the cortex, as previously described (24). After removing the dura matter, 40 μl of each antibody stock (1.0 mg/ml), previously conjugated with Alexa 594 (Alexa Fluor 568 Antibody Labeling Kit, ThermoFisher Scientific), was topically applied for 30 minutes. After 2 washes with sterile PBS, a glass coverslip was cemented on the skull in order to seal the window before imaging. Fluorescein dextran (70,000 Da; 12.5 mg/ml in sterile PBS; Invitrogen) was also injected retroorbitally to provide a fluorescent angiogram. After a first set of images was taken in order to detect the signal from each antibody alone, methoxy-XO 4 (5 mg/kg) was injected intravenously in order to label amyloid plaques as well as cerebral amyloid angiopathy, as previously described (40). In vivo multiphoton imaging was performed using an Olympus FluoView FV1000MPE multiphoton laser-scanning system mounted on an Olympus BX61WI microscope and an Olympus ×25 objective (numerical aperture = 1.05). A DeepSee Mai Tai Ti: sapphire mode-locked laser (Mai Tai; Spectra-Physics) generated 2-photon excitation at 800 nm, and detectors containing 3 photomultiplier tubes (Hamamatsu) collected emitted light in the range of 420–460 nm, 495–540 nm, and 575–630 nm. Mice were placed on the microscope stage, heated using a heating pad, and feedback regulation was obtained from a rectal temperature probe (Harvard Apparatus). Z-series images (2 μm steps, depth of ~200 μm, 512 × 512 pixels) were taken to cover a large surface of the window. The laser power was measured and adjusted before each imaging and the settings of the photomultiplier tubes were unchanged throughout the different imaging sessions and between all antibodies applied.

Binding of peripherally administered chi–HAE-4 to apoE in the brain. Chi–HAE-4 and control human IgG were injected i.p. at 50 mg/kg into 4- to 6-month-old APPPS1-21/APOE4 mice for 1 (0 hour) or 2 (0 and 48 hours) doses and the mice were sacrificed 48 hours after the final injection. The antibodies were detected using biotinylated rabbit anti–human IgG (catalog ab97158, Abcam) followed by DAB.

Acute injection of HAE antibodies and microglial activation staining. APPPS1-21/APOE4 mice received 4 doses of antibodies every 3 days at the age of 4 months. Each dose was 50 mg/kg (administered i.p.). The mice were sacrificed 24 hours after final injection. The fibrillar plaques were stained using X-34. Activated microglia were immunostained using rat–anti CD45 (catalog MCA1388, BioRad) followed by biotinylated goat anti–rat IgG secondary antibody (catalog A10517, Life Technologies). Iba-1+ cells were detected using rabbit anti–Iba-1 (catalog 019-19741, Wako) followed by donkey anti–rabbit IgG Alexa Fluor 647 (catalog A-31573, ThermoFisher Scientific). For quantification, 3 Z-stack images were captured per animal on the Nikon A1R+ confocal microscope using ×20 objective at 1024 × 1024 pixel resolution with a Z-step size of 1.1 μm at 32-μm thickness. These images were then processed using Imaris (Bitplane). The coordinates of X-34+ plaques and Iba-1+ microglia were determined using the Spots function and imported into Matlab (Mathworks). An automated script was used to determine the microglial density around plaque surfaces, and the number of microglia within a 30 μm radius was calculated.

Preparation and injection of AAV2/8 vectors expressing control antibody and HAE antibodies. The variable regions of heavy and light chain cDNA sequences of control IgG, HAE-1, and HAE-4 were cloned from hybridoma cells. The single open reading frame (ORF) of the heavy chain, Furin cleavage site, P2A, and the light chain was assembled by polymerase chain reaction. All antibody subtypes were switched to mouse IgG2ab. The assembled single ORF was inserted into AAV-expressing vector (serotype 2) with a chicken β actin promoter. The D265A mutation on the CH2 region was generated by QuikChange (Agilent Technologies) site-directed mutagenesis. AAV vectors were prepared at Hope Center Viral Vector Core with serotype 8 helper vectors. On P0, APPPS1-21/APOE4 mice (mixed sexual phenotype, n = 17–25/group) received a bilateral i.c.v. injection of 2 μl AAV vector (1.0 × 1013 vg/ml). The mice were sacrificed at 3.5 months of age. After perfusion with PBS, one brain hemisphere was immersion fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for further histological analysis and the other hemisphere was dissected for further biochemical analysis. For histology, the brains were sectioned at 50 μm on a freezing sliding microtome. The Aβ plaques were stained with anti–Aβ HJ3.4 and the fibrillar plaques were stained using X-34. The cortices were sequentially extracted using PBS and 5 M guanidine, and Aβ 40 and Aβ 42 were measured by ELISA. The concentration of antibodies in the PBS fraction was also measured by ELISA.

Statistics. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used to determine whether there were significant differences between 2 groups unless otherwise specified. One-way ANOVA was used to compare differences among 3 or more groups, followed by Tukey’s t test unless otherwise specified. Data in all the figures are mean ± SEM unless otherwise specified. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. All animal experimental protocols were approved by the Animal Studies Committee at Washington University.